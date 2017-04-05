Another Dangerous Rush to Judgment in Syria

Exclusive: The U.S. government and the mainstream media rushed to judgment again, blaming the Syrian government for a new poison-gas attack and ignoring other possibilities, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
With the latest hasty judgment about Tuesday’s poison-gas deaths in a rebel-held area of northern Syria, the mainstream U.S. news media once more reveals itself to be a threat to responsible journalism and to the future of humanity. Again, we see the troubling pattern of verdict first, investigation later, even when that behavior can lead to a dangerous war escalation and many more deaths.
Before a careful evaluation of the evidence about Tuesday’s tragedy was possible, The New York Times and other major U.S. news outlets had pinned the blame for the scores of dead on the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad. That revived demands that the U.S. and other nations establish a “no-fly zone” over Syria, which would amount to launching another “regime change” war and would put America into a likely hot war with nuclear-armed Russia.
Even as basic facts were still being assembled about Tuesday’s incident, we, the public, were prepped to disbelieve the Syrian government’s response that the poison gas may have come from rebel stockpiles that could have been released either accidentally or intentionally causing the civilian deaths in a town in Idlib Province.
One possible scenario was that Syrian warplanes bombed a rebel weapons depot where the poison gas was stored, causing the containers to rupture. Another possibility was a staged event by increasingly desperate Al Qaeda jihadists who are known for their disregard for innocent human life.
While it’s hard to know at this early stage what’s true and what’s not, these alternative explanations, I’m told, are being seriously examined by U.S. intelligence. One source cited the possibility that Turkey had supplied the rebels with the poison gas (the exact type still not determined) for potential use against Kurdish forces operating in northern Syria near the Turkish border or for a terror attack in a government-controlled city like the capital of Damascus.
Reporting by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh and statements by some Turkish police and opposition politicians linked Turkish intelligence and Al Qaeda-affiliated jihadists to the Aug. 21, 2013 sarin gas attack outside Damascus that killed hundreds, although the Times and other major U.S. news outlets continue to blame that incident on Assad’s regime.
Seasoned Propagandists
On Tuesday, the Times assigned two of its most committed anti-Syrian-government propagandists to cover the Syrian poison-gas story, Michael B. Gordon and Anne Barnard.
Gordon has been at the front lines of the neocon “regime change” strategies for years. He co-authored the Times’ infamous aluminum tube story of Sept. 8, 2002, which relied on U.S. government sources and Iraqi defectors to frighten Americans with images of “mushroom clouds” if they didn’t support President George W. Bush’s upcoming invasion of Iraq. The timing played perfectly into the administration’s advertising “rollout” for the Iraq War.
Of course, the story turned out to be false and to have unfairly downplayed skeptics of the claim that the aluminum tubes were for nuclear centrifuges, when the aluminum tubes actually were meant for artillery. But the article provided a great impetus toward the Iraq War, which ended up killing nearly 4,500 U.S. soldiers and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.
Gordon’s co-author, Judith Miller, became the only U.S. journalist known to have lost a job over the reckless and shoddy reporting that contributed to the Iraq disaster. For his part, Gordon continued serving as a respected Pentagon correspondent.
Gordon’s name also showed up in a supporting role on the Times’ botched “vector analysis,” which supposedly proved that the Syrian military was responsible for the Aug. 21, 2013 sarin-gas attack. The “vector analysis” story of Sept. 17, 2013, traced the flight paths of two rockets, recovered in suburbs of Damascus back to a Syrian military base 9.5 kilometers away.
The article became the “slam-dunk” evidence that the Syrian government was lying when it denied launching the sarin attack. However, like the aluminum tube story, the Times’ ”vector analysis” ignored contrary evidence, such as the unreliability of one azimuth from a rocket that landed in Moadamiya because it had struck a building in its descent. That rocket also was found to contain no sarin, so it’s inclusion in the vectoring of two sarin-laden rockets made no sense.
But the Times’ story ultimately fell apart when rocket scientists analyzed the one sarin-laden rocket that had landed in the Zamalka area and determined that it had a maximum range of about two kilometers, meaning that it could not have originated from the Syrian military base. C.J. Chivers, one of the co-authors of the article, waited until Dec. 28, 2013, to publish a halfhearted semi-retraction. [See Consortiumnews.com’s “NYT Backs Off Its Syria-Sarin Analysis.”]
Gordon was a co-author of another bogus Times’ front-page story on April 21, 2014, when the State Department and the Ukrainian government fed the Times two photographs that supposedly proved that a group of Russian soldiers – first photographed in Russia – had entered Ukraine, where they were photographed again.
However, two days later, Gordon was forced to pen a retraction because it turned out that both photos had been shot inside Ukraine, destroying the story’s premise. [See Consortiumnews.com’s “NYT Retracts Russian-Photo Scoop.”]
Gordon perhaps personifies better than anyone how mainstream journalism works. If you publish false stories that fit with the Establishment’s narratives, your job is safe even if the stories blow up in your face. However, if you go against the grain – and if someone important raises a question about your story – you can easily find yourself out on the street even if your story is correct.
No Skepticism Allowed
Anne Barnard, Gordon’s co-author on Tuesday’s Syrian poison-gas story, has consistently reported on the Syrian conflict as if she were a press agent for the rebels, playing up their anti-government claims even when there’s no evidence.
For instance, on June 2, 2015, Barnard, who is based in Beirut, Lebanon, authored a front-page story that pushed the rebels’ propaganda theme that the Syrian government was somehow in cahoots with the Islamic State though even the U.S. State Department acknowledged that it had no confirmation of the rebels’ claims.
When Gordon and Barnard teamed up to report on the latest Syrian tragedy, they again showed no skepticism about early U.S. government and Syrian rebel claims that the Syrian military was responsible for intentionally deploying poison gas.
Perhaps for the first time, The New York Times cited President Trump as a reliable source because he and his press secretary were saying what the Times wanted to hear – that Assad must be guilty.
Gordon and Barnard also cited the controversial White Helmets, the rebels’ Western-financed civil defense group that has worked in close proximity with Al Qaeda’s Nusra Front and has come under suspicion of staging heroic “rescues” but is nevertheless treated as a fount of truth-telling by the mainstream U.S. news media.
In early online versions of the Times’ story, a reaction from the Syrian military was buried deep in the article around the 27th paragraph, noting: “The government denies that it has used chemical weapons, arguing that insurgents and Islamic State fighters use toxins to frame the government or that the attacks are staged.”
The following paragraph mentioned the possibility that a Syrian bombing raid had struck a rebel warehouse where poison-gas was stored, thus releasing it unintentionally.
But the placement of the response was a clear message that the Times disbelieved whatever the Assad government said. At least in the version of the story that appeared in the morning newspaper, a government statement was moved up to the sixth paragraph although still surrounded by comments meant to signal the Times’ acceptance of the rebel version.
After noting the Assad government’s denial, Gordon and Barnard added, “But only the Syrian military had the ability and the motive to carry out an aerial attack like the one that struck the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.”
But they again ignored the alternative possibilities. One was that a bombing raid ruptured containers for chemicals that the rebels were planning to use in some future attack, and the other was that Al Qaeda’s jihadists staged the incident to elicit precisely the international outrage directed at Assad as has occurred.
Gordon and Barnard also could be wrong about Assad being the only one with a motive to deploy poison gas. Since Assad’s forces have gained a decisive upper-hand over the rebels, why would he risk stirring up international outrage at this juncture? On the other hand, the desperate rebels might view the horrific scenes from the chemical-weapons deployment as a last-minute game-changer.
Pressure to Prejudge
None of this means that Assad’s forces are innocent, but a serious investigation ascertains the facts and then reaches a conclusion, not the other way around.
However, to suggest these other possibilities will, I suppose, draw the usual accusations about “Assad apologist,” but refusing to prejudge an investigation is what journalism is supposed to be about.
The Times, however, apparently has no concern anymore for letting the facts be assembled and then letting them speak for themselves. The Times weighed in on Wednesday with an editorial entitled “A New Level of Depravity From Mr. Assad.”
Another problem with the behavior of the Times and the mainstream media is that by jumping to a conclusion they pressure other important people to join in the condemnations and that, in turn, can prejudice the investigation while also generating a dangerous momentum toward war.
Once the political leadership pronounces judgment, it becomes career-threatening for lower-level officials to disagree with those conclusions. We’ve seen that already with how United Nations investigators accepted rebel claims about the Syrian government’s use of chlorine gas, a set of accusations that the Times and other media now report simply as flat-fact.
Yet, the claims about the Syrian military mixing in canisters of chlorine in supposed “barrel bombs” make little sense because chlorine deployed in that fashion is ineffective as a lethal weapon but it has become an important element of the rebels’ propaganda campaign.
U.N. investigators, who were under intense pressure from the United States and Western nations to give them something to use against Assad, did support rebel claims about the government using chlorine in a couple of cases, but the investigators also received testimony from residents in one area who described the staging of a chlorine attack for propaganda purposes.
One might have thought that the evidence of one staged attack would have increased skepticism about the other incidents, but the U.N. investigators apparently understood what was good for their careers, so they endorsed a couple of other alleged cases despite their inability to conduct a field investigation. [See Consortiumnews.com’s “UN Team Heard Claims of Staged Chemical Attacks.”]
Now, that dubious U.N. report is being leveraged into this new incident, one opportunistic finding used to justify another. But the pressing question now is: Have the American people come to understand enough about “psychological operations” and “strategic communications” that they will finally show the skepticism that no longer exists in the major U.S. news media?
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
—————————————————————–
I believe this is an excuse for “regime change.” But it could cause World War Three.
More info at link below
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/02/will-war-agenda-of-war-criminals-result.html
Yes, the article is an essential “Parry” of the mass media “newspeak.”
Those who would like to petition the NYT to make Robert Parry their senior editor may do so here:
https://www.change.org/p/new-york-times-bring-a-new-editor-to-the-new-york-times?recruiter=72650402&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
He may prefer to be independent, and there may be better polling websites, but pressure on the NYT to recognize the superior reporting of their opposition is a good thing. I will repeat this post from time to time.
NYT is not interested in reporting anything that is against its agenda. NYT is happy with the lies it spreads.
Exactly, and so it is instructive to them that intelligent readers know better journalism when they see it. A petition can demonstrate the concerns of a far larger number.
Is World War Three Near? See Link Below:
——————————————————
‘We are compelled to take own action’ if UN fails in Syria – US envoy
Published time: 5 Apr, 2017 15:46Edited time: 5 Apr, 2017 16:21
https://www.rt.com/news/383608-security-council-chemical-syria/
You won’t see the article below in the “media.”
—————————————————————————–
Something is Not Adding Up In Idlib Chemical Weapons Attack
By Paul Antonopoulos
April 04, 2017 “Information Clearing House”
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/46801.htm
The first question to be asked in any investigation is “cui bono,” who benefits? As Mr. Parry points out, there is simply no reason for the Assad government to carry out such an attack, and all the reasons in the world for the terrorists, who are being routed in Syria,
Right and do not forget that all of this is being orchestrated on the eve of Tillerson’s trip to meet Lavrov in Moscow. I have a feeling that The State Sec won’t go after Russia and China veto a phoney SC resolution.
The whole issue makes me think of the creating the”Weapons of Mass Destruction” reason for attacking Iraq.
Strong link here, thanks for posting it!
I called the White House, 202-456-1111, and stated that Sean Spicer’s statement about Assad regarding this chemical attack was a reckless rush to judgement before a thorough investigation is made. Also said that President Trump made a promise to wind down these wars. My call was answered with not too long a wait. I think we have to bombard Trump and others such as our reps and senators that we are watching. My NH senator Jeanne Shaheen introduced a bill to investigate RT and Sputnik News as propaganda, and I lambasted her poor staffer with my complaint, said did she not know the propaganda outlets of US, top-of-the-line propaganda producer, also vociferously complained about Democrat hysteria on Russia when US has caused the worst problems on earth with its bloody wars! Said if she keeps this up, she will not get my vote again. I believe we should start hitting back hard!
Jessica thanks for giving out the White House phone number. I just got off the phone with the White House answering service, and my wait was all but maybe 5 minutes total, and the receptionist was very friendly to speak too.
What you mentioned about Senator Jeanne Shaheen is disturbing on quite a few levels. Do Americans have any idea to where such a censorship of the press could lead us to? Also, I read RT every morning faithfully, and the articles I read are seemingly well balanced, and as time marches on RT’s news often proves their reporting to be correct. I wish I could say this about such honored news publications as the New York Times and the Washington Post, but there I digress….
It’s good that we all here can write to each other, and share our feelings about the world we live in. Unlike my many friends and loved ones, who are nice people and smart in their own way, but poorly informed in another way. This poorly informed way is the bait the Establishment liars need to get us all to rally around the flag, and go kill brown people who pray to God a little differently than we do. There again in some American people’s eyes that’s a good enough reason to eliminate these poor souls.
Robert Parry is right first investigate, then indict the guilty for their wrong doing, and not to do it the other way around. I also like that Robert Parry gives us the lowdown on these hot shot reporters who lie for the MIC/Neocon order, and for that I need to make my Springtime pledge to this wonderful site.
Jessica: I have been following your comments for some time now. Welcome to Consortium News. You’re a great asset. As for Sen. Shaheen, she is just another tribal follower.
I see a dangerous tendency to expect that everyone should immediately believe allegations by the “right” media and governments and that it is dangerous if people remain skeptical and want to base their opinion on evidence and investigations.
For example, this comment in the German Der Spiegel associates the idea that there should be an investigation before people make a judgement about who is responsible with propaganda and RT’s slogan “question more”: http://www.spiegel.de/netzwelt/netzpolitik/propaganda-beim-giftgasangriff-in-syrienkonflikt-kolumne-von-sascha-lobo-a-1141980.html
In a complete reversal of what seems appropriate to me, the commetator associates the attitude that an investigation and evidence should be demanded with “emotions”, and he seems to suggest that blindly believing the “right” media and governments would be the “rational” approach.
There are powerful forces in the US that want the Islamist extremists of Al Qaeda and Daesh to take power in Syria, which could lead to a dangerous escalation. Therefore, it is certainly important not to rush to judgement, and rushing to judgement without carefully studying the evidence certainly is not the rational approach.
I read the Der Spiegel article: it is complete BS.
Der Spiegel journalists have no idea of what is happening and are not interested in being objective. I have read their articles on many political issues for many years and find the journalists and their readers’ comments as biased and ignorant as those at the NYT.
The readers of Der Spiegel are unable or unwilling to comprehend anything outside their “safety thinking zone.” They believe everything negative they hear about Russians, Syrians, Iranians. They are being brainwashed by American propaganda, and don’t even know it.
Either they are naive or just happily ignorant. (willfully stupid)
Another terrifying clamor for war, immediate war when we have been continually at war, at several wars, since 2001. We needed to depose the government in Afghanistan, which we did in mere weeks, to end protection for the people who had harmed us, but beyond that I have no idea why we have waged any other war or why we stayed in Afghanistan after a new government was formed.
We can have no idea what happened in Syria, but there is a clamor for war that I find terrifying.
We wage war because it is very, very profitable for some in the military/industrial/intelligence complex….also right now Israel and Saudi Arabia both are in favor of Syrian “regime change” so it seems the USA is, as usual, led along by them given what we have in Congress that is on bended knee to them and the Globalist war mongering media — don’t expect things to get better fast or soon….
Meanwhile, basic infrastructure – roads, bridges, schools, sanitation and water systems – is falling apart.
http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/04/05/asce-a05.html
Taliban offered to give Bin Laden to third country if USA presented evidence, no evidence presented. USA wanted Calco ,Rumsfeld associate to build TAPI pipeline but Taliban gave contract to Argentina.Afghanistan attacked three weeks later. This is the reason for the current occupation of Afghanistan. Mullah Omar and Karzai were not allowed peace treaty by USA, just as USA etc. refused Syria peace treaty five years ago. All wars are Banker’s wars.
This is the reason for the current occupation of Afghanistan
This is the reason for the current very expensive occupation of Afghanistan
“The US-led ‘Coalition’ prepares to make its end-run into Syria to ‘Retake Raqqa,’ and impose its Safe Zones in order to partition Syria, more media demonization of the Syrian government appears to be needed by the West.
“On cue, the multi-billion dollar US and UK media machines sprung into overdrive […] over reports based primarily from their own ‘activist’ media outlets. Aleppo Media Center and others embedded in the Al Nusra-dominated terrorist stronghold of Idlib, Syria, alongside their media counterpart the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) funded by the UK and EU, are all now claiming that the Syrian and Russian Airforces have launched a chemical weapons airstrike killing civilians in Idlib.”
Reviving the ‘Chemical Weapons’ Lie: New US-UK Calls for Regime Change, Military Attack Against Syria
By Patrick Henningsen
http://21stcenturywire.com/2017/04/04/reviving-the-chemical-weapons-lie-new-us-uk-calls-for-regime-change-military-attack-against-syria/
The hypocrisy of the West is so unbelievable…..It is o.k for Assad to kill using anything BUT chemical weapons!!!!
Unbelievable. I have to quote my mother. ” If you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for anything”. Trump for whatever reason appears to be ” weak minded” (Her ultimate critique).. He is opting in to do what he is told with very little resistance. A 70 year old rich boy in action. Who could expect Change? For better or worse first Flynn and now Bannon are gone. Now what have we? HE in a one and done President already, there will be no infrastructure package to rebuild our infrastructure and create job. What is the point of Trumpageddom.. None. THE BUSINESS OF AMERICA IS BUSINESS> He is all bad but I still believe Hillary would have been worse in the long run. I voted for him but honestly in the past I had always ignored him as completely egoist and inconsequential. I’m always right except when I take to much medication. He is the perfect foil for the MIC and their puppet masters . Oops, they’re coming, It appears that I need to be corrected again.
“even before investigations could be conducted and for evidence to emerge, Federica Mogherini, the Italian politician High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, condemned the Syrian government stating that the ‘Assad regime bears responsibility for ‘awful’ Syria ‘chemical’ attack.’
“The immediate accusation from a high ranking EU official serves a dangerous precedent where public outcry can be made even before the truth surrounding the tragedy can emerge
“Israeli President, Benjamin Netanyahu, joined in on the condemnation, as did Amnesty International.
“Merely hours after the alleged chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhun, supposedly by the Syrian government, holes are beginning to emerge from opposition sources, discrediting the Al-Qaeda affiliated White Helmets claims.
“For one, seen in [an ‘activist’ media picture], the White Helmets are handling the corpses of people without sufficient safety gear, most particularly with the masks mostly used , as well as no gloves. Although this may seem insignificant, understanding the nature of sarin gas that the opposition claim was used, only opens questions.
“Within seconds of exposure to sarin, the affects of the gas begins to target the muscle and nervous system. There is an almost immediate release of the bowels and the bladder, and vomiting is induced. When sarin is used in a concentrated area, it has the likelihood of killing thousands of people. Yet, such a dangerous gas, and the White Helmets are treating bodies with little concern to their exposed skin. This has to raise questions […]
“With the Syrian Army and its allies in a comfortable position in Syria, making advances across the country, and recovering lost points in rural Hama, why would they now resort to using chemical weapons? It is a very simple question with no clear answer. It defies any logic that on the eve of a Syria conference in Brussels and a week before peace negotiations are to resume, that the Syrian government would blatantly use chemical weapons. All evidence suggests this is another false chemical attack allegation made against the government as seen in the Khan-al-Assal 2013 attack where the terrorist groups hoped that former President Obama’s ‘red-line’ would be crossed leading to US-intervention in Syria against the government.”
Jumping to conclusions; something is not adding up in Idlib chemical weapons attack
By Paul Antonopoulos
https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/jumping-conclusions-something-not-adding-idlib-chemical-weapons-attack/
Abe: Excellent anaysis.. It should not surprise any thinking Person that this Sarin attack has been staged as an excuse to intervene in Syria. The planning has been going on for a few weeks now. Trump meeting Saudi Crown Prince, Mattis meeting Saudi Crown Prince, Rex Tillerson trip to NATO, Turkey, Field Marshall Sisi at the White House, Jordan King Abadallah at the White house,Netanyahu in there too at the White House, and in touch- a strategy was developed to intervene in Syria.
Staging Sarin attack, U.K., France, EU head commissioner immediately getting on board. The stage is set for intervention. Russia alone is not strong enough to stop it. They have opted to test Russia.
We have to wait and see how it will unfold now.
” Since Assad’s forces have gained a decisive upper-hand over the rebels, why would he risk stirring up international outrage at this juncture? On the other hand, the desperate rebels might view the horrific scenes from the chemical-weapons deployment as a last-minute game-changer.”
It’s impossible to imagine a motive Assad might have for using sarin gas against ISIS and the other rebels. Doing so, in violation of his public pledge, would not only outrage his enemies in the US, it would also jeopardize his desperately needed alliance with Russia. Assad, unlike his enemies, is an intelligent, western-educated man–a doctor, no less–whereas the rebels are suicidal fanatics, willing to sacrifice themselves and their associates for their loony cause.
It looks like a false flag incident to me.
I believe the objective is an all out attack by the war criminals into Syria. Their media propagandists are in a frenzy. Can anybody stop these maniacs of militarism or will it all end (no pun intended) in Nuclear War?
Yes. That is their goal, and everybody who knows what has been happening, knows it.
This is a brilliant, sorely needed essay but I truly fear none of our foreign policy elite can understand what you are writing.
For years, I have been uneasy with the term MSM, because, when it comes to having an equal opportunity to the First Amendment Right of Free Speech, clearly it’s the rich white male who is the only person that is afforded the privilege to speak. The term “Owner Media” in my opinion, is a much more accurate description to – what we are being sold..
Owner Media vs Public Airwaves:
The Communications Act Of 1934, loosely interpreted, stated 3 simple things:
1 – The airwaves belong to the people.
2 – The networks may be privately owned. .. But all networks will be governed by the people through the FCC.
3 – What is broadcast across the peoples air space must be deemed “Good & Necessary” for the Public.
I read a report a few years ago that the American Psychiatric Association had done about television. It reported that the average 18 year old has witnessed over 40,000 violent murders, and over 200,000 violent deaths on television.
.. (.. and then, I wondered, just many returning fallen soldiers has the average 18 year old has witnessed on tv?)
I ‘am reminded of an excerpted quote that Henry Wallace wrote in a NYT article titled: “The Danger of American Fascism” April 9th, 1944:
~ “.. It has been claimed at times that our modern age of technology facilitates dictatorship. What we must understand is that the industries, processes, and inventions created by modern science can be used either to subjugate or liberate. The choice is up to us..” ~
Our society recognizes a distinction between crime and violent crime. Perennial war perpetuated on our airwaves with unsubstantiated facts, is the most violent of crimes, and, should never have any access to impunity..
cmp great comment. I love Jimi Hendrix music. I will also use, if I don’t forget, to label our media as ‘Owner Media’. I wish I could think of another way to describe the Deep State because that term in my mind has been so over used to the point that I’m afraid it doesn’t describe anything anymore. There again if we all use these terms, and we all understand what we mean when using them, then I guess it’s all alright then to continue using these terms when writing to each other. In any regard your post commenting on the FCC and Henry Wallace was by far great knowledge to gain, and appreciated by me for what you taught me today.
“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on,” the sagacious Mark Twain declared. And that was almost a century before Josef Goebbels, cable television, the “internets” and the perpetual propaganda/marketing Mighty Wurlitzer.
Or to paraphrase Winston Churchill: In our time the precious truth is being overwhelmed by its bodyguard of lies.
So what else is new???
This could very well be a false flag crime to make Assad look bad and to condition the American people into accepting U.S. military aggression into Syria. Unfortunately, only a minority of Americans were aware that the allegations against Assad for a previous sarin attack didn’t hold up, and for most Americans that was beyond the capacity of their historical memories.
Bill while riding in my car, and having our local talk radio on it was disheartening for how many callers were calling in demanding America go to war with Assad over this suspect sarin gas attack.
The good news was that the talk show hose Chris Moore wasn’t taking their side, but instead Mr Moore sounded like one of us who comment on this site. Chris Moore is sitting in until Thursday between the hours of 12 and 3 pm. Mr Moore has a regular time slot on Sunday’s between 4 and 9 pm. You could stream his talk show by going to KDKA 1020 and listen for yourself. Chris Moore is one hell of a talk show host, because he allows the callers in to speak as long as it takes to get their thought through, and with that Mr Moore is a gentleman and a great radio person to have running a talk show. Moore is pretty liberal, and even though, or better yet especially since he fought in Vietnam he hates all war. I’m telling you Moore sounds like us here on this comment board. I think he even had Robert Parry on as a guest once or twice, besides people like Paul Craig Roberts, and others.
Also am I missing something here, but if the Syrian Air Force hit a building housing these chemical weapons then shouldn’t the question be, who’s chemical weapons were they? I’ll have to go read more about this, but is it possible these chemical weapons were owned by the rebels? If so, then why not go after the rebels for warehousing such deadly weapons? And why would the rebels have chemical weapons in the first place? Questions, questions, and more questions, yet Americans want to go blow up things and cause more death even before we confirm what actually happened.
Bill and Joe, you would think after all the false flag problems the Public would start with skepticism instead of enthusiastic support on automatic.
Instead we might be asking how do recent events fit together, as with:
*US build up in Syria to what we now understand is for “autonomous zones” (also called “safe zones” more euphemistically) in which the design is to keep Assad from unifying the country via “Balkanizing” Syria;
*Tillerson piously declares “it’s up to the Syrian people” (with the Assad must go mantra abandoned);
*this is followed by a self-righteous Haley exclaiming the US will not accept Assad leadership, as though she and the US have the right to dictate to another country who should be its leader;
*now this nerve gas incident with the immediate feet first leaping to assign guilt to Assad before any investigation whatever.
It’s time to hurry up and wait, or hasten slowly.
Bellingcat is back with a vengeance, busily “verifying” rushes to judgement concerning the recent chemical attack in Syria.
The latest Bellingcat shenanigans include more dramatic claims from the reanimated corpse of its darling self-appointed chemical weapons “expert” Dan Kaszeta. Be on the lookout for mainstream media reports citing this muttering zombie.
Theodore A. Postol, Professor of Science, Technology, and National Security Policy at the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology, has refuted Bellingcat claims about the 2013 chemical weapons attack at Ghouta.
Here is Professor Postol’s report concerning published statements in the media made by Dan Kaszeta
https://cryptome.org/2014/08/postol-debunks-kaszeta.pdf
There they go again:
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2017/04/05/chemical-realities-russias-khan-sheikhoun-chemical-warehouse-attack-claims/
Bellingcat, “the home of online investigations,” is positioning itself as an “independent” resource for fake news allegations of Syrian use of nerve gas.
London-based Dan Kaszeta, Elliot Higgin’s long-time collaborator from the Brown Moses blog days, is Bellingcat’s resident CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) “expert”.
Kaszeta has fighting the truth with “alternative facts”, fake news and imaginary “chemical realities” since 2013.
How many times are the slimebuckets that are running this country and their toys in the press
going to try to pull this stunt is my only question.
It was not hard to predict as I did what “OUR” ho ho ho media were going to do with this incident
no matter what it’s source was.
I have to insist that this is all INTENTIONAL. It’s not sloppy news technique. And so the angry questions
we should be asking WHO DID THIS…&…WHO AUTHORIZED THESE STORIES? must now be asked.
it seems to me.
Yes, clearly the warmongering Israel/MIC/Saudi media were hoping for an incident to lie about, to distract from the US killing 300 at a mosque in Mosul, and the dissonant terror bombing in the St. Pete subway.
The earlier Sarin incident spoiled such false-flag opportunities. Obviously Assad would not want Syrian forces to use such weapons; RT says this was a stockpile of rebel weapons; and assuming that one side is guilty before investigation is mere propaganda.
The only good news is that the commercial media have once again made complete fools of themselves, and we can be certain that the US & NATO will not be the source of any truth that emerges later.
It is, unfortunately, becoming increasingly clearer that the US deep state actually wants a war; indeed it could be argued, as it is by John Pilger, that this war has already begun, although is still in its early stages. Provocation follows provocation which ultimately means that Russia, like China is basically left with two options: surrender of fight. This is an insanely dangerous policy concocted by bona fide neo-con lunatics who now effectively control US foreign policy.
I think it was JFK who once said of situations such as these ” … great powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war.” Sadly this is exactly what the neocons want and this is where the policy is ineluctably leading.
It is astonishing that this script is played over and over and it still works-so why change it.
To state the obvious, whenever the odious Michael gordon is involved, one can be sure that a false flag is being cranked up.
And now, the trump admin is jumping on without hesitation or investigation-I’m not sure if haley actually believes the bull that she is spewing or she is still using the staff of Samantha power, but it prob does not matter, result is the same. To say that this is beyond depressing just does not get there for me. The big con by the neo cons and their lap dogs and puppets in the admin seems to be working very well.
The only real problem in this scenario, and it is indeed a serious problem, is that the Russians are not going to roll over and go along with it. Hope is not a strategy but that is all we have at the moment-we hope that someone somewhere in the admin will consider the consequences of this obvious and insane false flag.
Great article.
Once again the progressives are proving indistinguishable from the neocons when it comes to Russia – and Syria.
certainly this is the cautious voice of real journalism
I agree that we all should be very skeptical about claims made by those responsible for unleashing hell in Syria in 2011, with their zombie calls of “Assad must go” and their support for Al Nusra and IS. However, Robert Parry seems to remain absolutely adamant that the Syrian Government can do no wrong, and that there is absolutely no chance that Assad may be guilty of using chemical weapons. I find particularly troubling and hard to believe the official Russian version that CONFIRMS the SAA attack in that specific location where so many civilians were killed in horrible circumstances (including some 20 children), but then claims that the Syrian airplanes somehow happened to hit a chemicsl weapons storage facility that was operated by ISIS. It all sounds too far-fetched. And if true, we should at least condemn Syria for carrying out an attack in an area where so.many civilians could be killed, just as we do when the US blows up innocent civilians and claims “collateral damage” nonsense. I don’t see Parry even conceding the slightest chance that Assad might have screwed up and I am not comfortable with that.
This is the link to the report by RT citing Russia’s MoD: https://www.rt.com/news/383522-syria-idlib-warehouse-strike-chemical/
I appreciate what your saying FobosDeimos, but should not the question be, why did the rebels have chemical weapons stored in that building in the first place? I can only picture that if an American fighter jet bombed a chemical weapons warehouse that the burden would be put on the enemy who had stored these weapons of mass destruction. So with all due respect shouldn’t we be digging down on this aspect of this event? I mean if Assad is that bad of a leader, then we will in due time find other things to criticize him over. No, my friend this false flag has meanings that I’m afraid will only take us to a place that we won’t like once we get there.
Well, Parry does not even address the official Russian announcement and its implications. He just rules out any possible wrongdoing or mistake on the part of Syria. Where is his well earned reputation for inquisitorial reporting?
First, FobosDeimos persistently misrepresents the report by Robert Parry. The commenter’s claim that Parry “just rules out any possible wrongdoing or mistake on the part of Syria” is false on its face.
Second, the 4 April 2017 statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence acknowledged that the Syrian Air Force has targeted an ammunition depot east of the town of Khan Sheikhoun. Russian MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the warehouse was used to both produce and store toxic gas shells used by militant factions. Parry’s article does not mention the Russian MoD statement, but does acknowledge that a “possible scenario was that Syrian warplanes bombed a rebel weapons depot where the poison gas was stored, causing the containers to rupture”.
Thus FobosDeimos’s declaration that Parry is “absolutely adamant that the Syrian Government can do no wrong” is false.
What FobosDeimos is clearly “not comfortable” with are the facts.
I don’t think this sweeping conclusion is fair to Fobos because he’s expressing skepticism. However, Fobos, Robert Parry does say this:
“None of this means the Assad forces are innocent, but a serious investigation ascertains the facts and then reaches a conclusion, not the other way round.”
His point is let’s not rush to judgment, as usual. Also, as Stephen points out above, with the link to Clearing House, there’s plenty to be suspicious about on this incident before leaping to conclusions. I believe this cautioning is Robert’s main emphasis here.
There is a big difference between “expressing skepticism” and repeatedly making false claims. FobosDeimos has indulged in the latter.
Seems to me the issue here is this specific comment on this specific article, not the general record of a commentator, which would require a lot of support. I do not have this impression of Fobos myself, so your generalization does not leave me convinced. I am also aware of your many strong contributions to this forum and general tendency to be civil, so I am surprised and bewildered by this attack you’re engaging in.
It is a myth Obama stopped the Syria war in 2013. It was disgusted Americans phoning their representatives and a public outcry here in Britain that led to the vote failing in the Houses of Parliament. Left and right antiwar groups need to stand shoulder to shoulder.
Someone makes a statement that that is what others want to hear, they all begin repeating it and soon it is considered an indisputable fact that inflames the mob. Sort of like what happened join Mississippi a few years back when a woman claimed Emmet Till made a pass t her. Word got around, a mob was formed demanding retribution and Emmet Till was beaten and murdered. Recently the woman qadmitted she had lied. But the dirty work had been accomplished.
Thank You so much for your firm grasp on truth, Mr. Parry.
Reviving the ‘Chemical Weapons’ Lie: New US-UK Calls for Regime Change, Military Attack Against Syria
By Patrick Henningsen
Global Research, April 05, 2017
(excerpt)
Here it comes again. As the enemies of peace continue to pressure a new US President into deeper war commitments overseas, and as Washington’s Deep State works relentlessly opposing Russian moves in Syria at every turn, the war drums have started again – beating harder than ever now, clamouring for a new US-led attack on Syria. This morning we saw the familiar theme emerge, and just in time to provide a convenient backdrop to this week’s Brussels’ ‘Peace Talks’ and conference on “Syria’s Future”.
The US-led ‘Coalition’ prepares to make its end-run into Syria to ‘Retake Raqqa,’ and impose its Safe Zones in order to partition Syria, more media demonization of the Syrian government appears to be needed by the West.
On cue, the multi-billion dollar US and UK media machines sprung into overdrive this morning over reports based primarily from their own ‘activist’ media outlets. Aleppo Media Center and others embedded in the Al Nusra-dominated terrorist stronghold of Idlib, Syria, alongside their media counterpart the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) funded by the UK and EU, are all now claiming that the Syrian and Russian Airforces have launched a chemical weapons airstrike killing civilians in Idlib.
In their report today entitled, “Syria conflict: ‘Chemical attack’ in Idlib kills 58”, the BBC is also alleging in their report that Sarin gas was used.
The alleged “chemical airstrikes” are said to have taken place in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, about 50km south of the city of Idlib.
Predictably, the BBC and other similar reports by CNN, have triggered a wave of ‘consensus condemnation’ and indignation by the usual voices, the UN’s Staffan de Mistura, Francois Hollande, and, of course, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who said that President Bashar al-Assad “would be guilty of a war crime” if it somehow be proven that his ‘regime’ was responsible.
“Bombing your own civilians with chemical weapons is unquestionably a war crime and they must be held to account,” he said (reported by BBC).
But is the mainstream media’s version of events what actually happened?
http://www.globalresearch.ca/reviving-the-chemical-weapons-lie-new-us-uk-calls-for-regime-change-military-attack-against-syria/5583491
Peacemakers around the Earth must “smell the coffee” and rise up ferociously – now – to stop the lying psychopaths intent on initiating World War III. Rise up for the sake of your family, friends, humanity and future generations.
Well the first false flag with Obama did not work. They may well have thought, “Let’s try again, this time with Trump.”
Please do not trust anyone in the US government, military, or intelligence “community”, or in main stream media. Doing so will only help get us all in a lot of really bad trouble.
That’s a very good way to urge others to be more careful.
The Washington establishment and its media propagandists are determined to continue fighting this war in spite of what its president says or desires to see implemented.
The fools had better stop to reflect upon what they really wish for. Let’s say they succeed in driving Assad from power. Who fills the vacuum? Probably the immoderate headchoppers al Nusra, Daesh, ISIS or one of the other pseudonyms for al Qaeda. What happens? Shiites, Christians and other religious minorities become immediate targets of genocide. Millions of refugees flee into Europe or die in the attempt. A new faction of rebels made up of these unfortunate targets of Wahabist Islam arises, and with outside assistance, probably from Iran and Lebanon and maybe from Russia, and continues the civil war over the course of years and maybe decades. Maybe someone becomes desperate and acquires and triggers a nuke. Maybe they turn their attention towards the major instigator of most of the conflict in the Middle East: Israel. And, Israel starts nuking factions it wishes to suppress in its god-inspired infinite wisdom. If the Kurds carve out their own state as a consequence of Assad’s overthrow, expect there to be a new major war involving the Turks vs the Kurds.
Does Washington think any of these things through? Or is their real plan to foment the war to end all civilisation on the planet? Thanks, Obama. Thanks, Hillary. Thanks, “Mainstream Media” for facilitating chaos at every turn over potential peace, even to the point of neutering the elected president with your deceits and propaganda.
Yes, it seems most likely that nukes under control of some power will be planted in Israel and the US, so that the hostile power can detonate them when circumstances suggest some other source. Then the real cause can be revealed a generation later, after changes of government all around. This may be the simplest form of blowback on these sources of trouble in the ME, a welcome lesson to troublemakers, that ultimately military bullying has a price. It might well be the healthiest outcome of the US wars of corruption by Israel.
I would suggest that they use captured or simulated US or Israeli weapons or materials thereof, so that tests lead nowhere, and chose the circumstances very carefully for great ambiguity of sources. Also would suggest that they take out the centers of corruption of democracy.
Well it seems like, it has begun, Finally. U.K., France did not wait for even a few hours to announce that they are on board. I wonder if they are already planning to entertain our population again with the “Shock and Awe”, this time staged over the ancient Historic City of Damascus. There can’t be better place than that !.
I remember very well back that day in 2003, in the Evening when the News Peddlers on TV were showing this Fireworks Show. Somewhat perturbed I went for a walk in the neighborhood. There was cheering and shouting coming out of the windows of many homes. People here in Southern California, in this beautiful climate, are always looking for a party, some entertainment, Super Sundays. The population, schooled in Wars and Violence, has utterly lost all human sensitivity to think and feel that there are Mothers, Fathers, and Children huddled in their basements (not many homes have basements it Baghdad), terrified and scared, with this rain of very Lethal Destructive Power falling over their homes.
The rest of the World knows that Syria did not do it. Western Syria has almost been cleared of these various Armed Terrorist Fraternities, we (in the West) have created there. Syria had no incentive to do it.
Who did it! And all these theories, connecting dots, who said and what and when. What to say, that is what one can expect from the Technologically Advanced Societies. If we are subjected to the “Shock and Awe” treatment, we will know better.
M.K. Bhadrakumar, the retired Indian Diplomat, who writes for Asia times, wrote in his blog a week or two ago; that this two faction fight going on in Washington is a comforting news for The Developing World. They (the unfortunate people who had the bad luck to be born in those countries) will get some rest. The longer it goes, better it is for these countries. But it did not last long. Donald Trump is on board. And it is not a good news for the people beyond the borders of U.S. and The West, who are not submitting to The Western World’s Will.
Or is their real plan to foment the war to end all civilisation on the planet?
Their war is for the cause of Greater Israel, Realist.
Connie Rice articulated it precisely in her statement in 2006, “What we see now are the birth pangs of a new Middle East”.
The plan is documented here: A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm
Following is a report prepared by The Institute for Advanced Strategic and Political Studies’ “Study Group on a New Israeli Strategy Toward 2000.” The main substantive ideas in this paper emerge from a discussion in which prominent opinion makers, including Richard Perle, James Colbert, Charles Fairbanks, Jr., Douglas Feith, Robert Loewenberg, David Wurmser, and Meyrav Wurmser participated. The report, entitled “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm,” is the framework for a series of follow-up reports on strategy.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article1438.htm
Compare that with this next one:
“Danger Looms As Trump Outsources Military Decisions To Pentagon”
Assad is accused by Trump of killing 86 civilians, but Trump gave his very own generals permission to kill 200 civilians. And Assad is the bad guy?
www*shadowproof.com/2017/04/05/danger-looms-trump-outsources-military-decisions-pentagon/
Killing civilians is a very bad thing to do, but as a relative of mine used to say, Trump seems to be blind in one eye and can’t see very well out of the other one.
The way things are trending now recalls a “joke” following the 1964 election.
They told me that if I voted for Goldwater we’d end up in a land war in Asia.
They were right – I voted for Goldwater, and, sure enough, we ended-up in a land war in Asia.
Is it going to turn out that the election of Trump will give us Hillary after all?
ISIS is still in Syria, Syria is trying to pick up the pieces of its wrecked country. The Middle East countries have been manipulated since the end of World War I by the colonial powers, FobosDeimos! Who are we of this country to tell other cultures how to live their lives? We know nothing except what is reported, all too easily manipulated. These people have different religions with even sects within those, and the leaders have quite the time keeping them together. The Syrians supported Assad in elections a few years ago, and Eva Bartlett on 21st Century Wire has some good interviews, an English woman who went to Syria to investigate for herself, she says Syrians are trying hard to put their lives together after this wreckage, and her words are well worth reading. She knows the Assads. Who says there is a perfect leader?Look at what we get over here, and not just Trump but every one of them! This country is behind more mayhem than all the other countries put together. The fingerprints of a false flag are here, the videos of White Helmets attending to victims without even protective gear which should be used in a chemical attack. It is shameful, and there has been many a time I wished I had been born in a different country, but what with how the US empire has manipulated the world and indeed wrecked much of it for wealth and power of a few, where can one go? I think I am considering learning Russian. I shake my head at what this nation has become! Thank you, too, Joe, for calling the White House. I am calling again tomorrow.
Clearly engineered to get Congressional Support for escalation and regime change in Syria. Currently actions in Syria are limited to fighting ISIS under the legislation giving the President broad authority to take action in any country against terrorists. I guess now we know how that 54 billion will be spent, some of it anyways.
I am so, so discouraged. There is no evidence as to what happened, but ever important person says he or she knows and that is all that matters.
I have a headache, ltr, from this. These are corrupt, degenerate beings in the deep state in control including the fourth estate, and I begin to wonder about the “evil alien hypothesis” getting hordes of humans causing carnage on earth! Well, you can call the White House tomorrow and complain that Trump promised to get out of these wars, and how can he rush to judgement so fast? 202-456-1111. Seems they answer with not a long wait, a few minutes only.
The clamor reminds of 03 WMD and 013 Syria gas attack. Another skeptical view comes from News from the Edge of Eternity Networks, with the views of several journalists claiming “false flag” connected to Trump’s escalation of forces in Syria and excuse for a confrontation.
In a piece titled “False flag in Syria? Journalists raise alarms on gas attack” April 5 1017 Sarah Abdullah notes that a Syrian reporter tweeted the attack with chlorine gas would take place 24 hours ahead of the attack itself.
Another reporter, Partisan Girl, says this tweet “shows clear foreknowledge” of the attack by the rebels.
Partisan Girl also reports the White Helmets, propagandists, received sarin body protection suits a month ago.
As earlier pointed out in Stephen’s link to Clearing House another issue is how (from photos) rescuers could be handling the bodies without protection suits and bare hands, which is inconsistent with the damage nerve gas does on follow-up contact to victims.
Other factors are that Syria does not have chemical weapons any longer, this verified by Secretary Kerry.
Also the question who benefits should be asked, the WHY at this time question.
If it was an accidental bombing is another possibility on stored chemical weapons coming from Turkey to the rebels.
All these questions indicate that, only a day or so later from the attack, careful investigation is needed before all the jumping to conclusions Assad did it, which is ubiquitous in most news on the event.
The NY Times leads the mainstream media in producing lies and propaganda about the motives and actions of any opponent to the thrust for a wider US empire. It operates in tandem with the US Federal Reserve as booster and cheerleader for the other MSM as they conduct the bi-partisan elite establishment choir. The Parry article exposes the individuals behind the NYT reporting and editorializing. Paul Craig Roberts offered another on his home page yesterday.
Write and call your Congressman and call your Senator today.. Express your opinion . Do not defer. Trump is not Hitler. He has no charisma , no natural speaking ability, no real backing outside of TV vide-its and Tweet heads . He is nothing if truth be told. The Congress can already smell their own blood in the water in 2018. . It will be difficult for the Republicans to hold the Senate in 2018 regardless if Trump continues in his present direction. He is choosing to follow a 180 degree diametrically opposed path of Obama to ineffectiveness without a single achievement to trumpet. . He can be neutered if he goes any farther with the Regime Change in Syria BS. His business tactics obviously translate poorly to the political arena. XI will be in power at least a decade as will Putin. Trump will be lucky to finish his terrm . I have had it already with him.