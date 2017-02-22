NYT’s Fake News about Fake News

Exclusive: The West’s anti-Russian propaganda links Moscow to the blight of “fake news” but the evidence doesn’t connect the two. So, The New York Times makes the case with its own “fake news,” reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
A grave danger from the Western mainstream media’s current hysteria about “fake news” is that the definition gets broadened from the few made-up stories that are demonstrably false – often fabricated by kids to get more clicks – to include reasonable disputes about the facts of a complex controversy.
This danger has grown worse because The New York Times, The Washington Post and other major Western news organizations have merged their outrage over “fake news” with the West’s propaganda campaign against Russia by claiming without evidence that the Russian government is somehow putting out false stories to undermine Western democracy.
However, when news organizations actually track down “fake news” outlets, they are usually run by some young entrepreneurs from outside Russia who saw made-up stories as a way to increase revenue by luring in more readers eager for “information” that supports their prejudices.
Yet, a front-page Times article on Tuesday, citing “fake news” as a threat to Europe, contains what arguably is “fake news” itself by claiming that many of the purported 2,500 stories “discredited” by the European Union’s East Stratcom operation have “links to Russia” although the Times doesn’t identify those links.
The article by Mark Scott and Melissa Eddy then goes on to blur these two separate concepts: “In a year when the French, Germans and Dutch will elect leaders, the European authorities are scrambling to counter a rising tide of fake news and anti-European Union propaganda aimed at destabilizing people’s trust in institutions.”
But it is this mushing together of “fake news” and what the Times describes as “anti-European Union propaganda” that is so insidious. The first relates to consciously fabricated stories; the second involves criticism of a political institution, the E.U,, which is viewed by many Europeans as elitist, remote and disdainful of the needs, interests and attitudes of average citizens.
Whether you call such criticism “propaganda” or “dissent,” it is absurd to blame it all on Russia. When it comes to “destabilizing people’s trust in institutions,” the E.U. — especially with its inept handling of the Great Recession and its clumsy response to the Syrian refugee crisis — is doing a bang-up job on its own without Russian help.
Yet, rather than face up to legitimate concerns of citizens, the E.U. and U.S. governments have found a convenient scapegoat, Russia. To hammer home this point — to make it the new “groupthink” — E.U. and U.S. leaders have financed propaganda specialists to disparage political criticism by linking it to Russia.
Even worse, in the United States, the Times and other mainstream publications – reflecting the views of the political establishment – have editorialized to get giant technology companies, like Facebook and Google, to marginalize independent news sites that don’t accept the prevailing conventional wisdom.
There is an Orwellian quality to these schemes — a plan for a kind of Ministry of Truth enforced by algorithms to weed out deviant ideas — but almost no one whose voice is allowed in the mass media gets to make that observation. Even now, there is a chilling uniformity in the endless denunciations of Russia as the root of all evil.
Though the Times’ article treats the E.U.’s East Stratcom operatives as 11 beleaguered public servants sticking their fingers in the dike to protect the citizenry from a flood of Russian disinformation, “stratcom” actually is a euphemism for psychological operations, i.e., the strategic use of communications to influence the thinking of a target population.
In this case, the target populations are the European public and – to an ancillary degree – the American people who get to absorb the same propaganda from The New York Times. The real goal of stratcom is not to combat a few sleazy entrepreneurs generating consciously false stories for profit but to silence or “discredit” sources of information that question the E.U. and U.S. propaganda.
More Stratcom
NATO has its own Stratcom command based in Latvia that also is assigned to swat down information that doesn’t conform to Western propaganda narratives. The U.S. Agency for International Development and the U.S.-funded National Endowment for Democracy also pour tens of millions of dollars into media operations with similar goals as do major Western foundations, such as currency speculator George Soros’s Open Society. Last December, the U.S. Congress approved and President Obama signed legislation to create an additional $160 million bureaucracy to combat “Russian propaganda.”
In other words, the West’s stratcom and “psychological operations” are swimming in dough despite the Times’ representation that these “anti-disinformation” projects are unfairly outgunned by sinister forces daring to challenge what everyone-in-the-know knows to be true.
If these “stratcom” operations were around in 2002-2003, they would have been accusing the few people questioning the Iraq-has-WMD certainty of putting out “fake news” to benefit Saddam Hussein. Now, journalists and citizens who don’t buy the full-Monte demonization of Russia and its President Vladimir Putin are put into a similar category.
Instead of trusting in the free exchange of ideas, the new attitude at the Times, the Post and other Western news outlets is to short-circuit the process by smearing anyone who questions the official narratives as a “Putin apologist” or a “Moscow stooge.”
Beyond being anti-democratic, this anti-intellectual approach has prevented serious examination of the facts behind the West’s war or words against Russia. To shut down that debate, all you need to do is to say that any fact cited at a Russian news outlet must be false or “fake news.” Any Westerner who notes the same fact must be a “Putin puppet.”
Western “stratcom” doesn’t even want to allow Russian media to criticize politicians who are criticizing Russia. The Times article lamented that “Many false claims target politicians who present the biggest obstacles to Moscow’s goal of undermining the European Union.” The Times, however, doesn’t offer any examples of such “false claims.”
Instead, the Times writes that Russian news channels had “targeted the [French] presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, who belongs to the party and is running on a pro-European Union platform.”
But what does that mean? Is it now an act of aggression when newscasts in one country criticize a leader of another country? If so, are the European news channels that have “targeted” U.S. President Donald Trump somehow deserving of U.S. government retaliation? Doesn’t the E.U. – and by extension The New York Times – accept the idea of political disagreement and debate?
This closed-mindedness is especially dangerous – indeed existentially risky – when applied to a confrontation between nuclear-armed powers. In such a case, the maximum amount of debate should be encouraged, instead of what amounts to blacklisting dissidents in the West who won’t toe the official propaganda lines.
Media Censors
Disturbingly, the leading forces in this suppression of skepticism are the most prestigious newspapers in the United States and Europe. Even after the disastrous experience with the Iraq War and the bogus WMD groupthink, Western news outlets that were party to that fiasco have virtually excluded well-reported articles and documentaries that question the U.S. and E.U. narratives of the New Cold War.
For instance, there has been almost no presentation in the mainstream Western media of an alternative – and I would argue more complete and accurate – narrative of the Ukraine conflict, taking into account the country’s complex history and deep ethnic divisions.
It is essentially forbidden to refer to the violent overthrow of elected President Viktor Yanukovych three years ago as a “coup” or a “putsch” or to cite evidence of a U.S.-backed “regime change,” such as an intercepted phone call between U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt in which they discussed how “to glue” and how “to midwife” the installation of a new leadership in Kiev.
In the supposedly “free” West, you can only refer to the post-coup events in Crimea, in which the people of the largely ethnic Russia area voted overwhelmingly to secede from Ukraine and rejoin Russia, as a “Russian invasion.” No skepticism is allowed even though there were no images of Russian troops wading ashore on Crimea’s beaches or Russian tanks crashing across borders. The “invasion” supposedly happened even though no invasion was necessary because Russian troops were already in Crimea under the naval basing agreement at Sevastopol.
Amid the West’s current hysteria about “Russian propaganda,” U.S. and E.U. citizens are not even given the opportunity to watch well-reported documentaries about key moments in the New Cold War, including an eye-opening investigative report debunking the Western propaganda myth constructed around the death of Russian accountant Sergei Magnitsky or a well-produced historical account of the Ukraine crisis.
Western news outlets and governments even take pride in blocking such dissenting views and contrary information from reaching the American and European publics. Like East Stratcom — the E.U.’s Brussels-based 11-member team of diplomats, bureaucrats and former journalists — establishment institutions see themselves bravely battling “Russian disinformation.” They see it as their duty not to let their people hear this other side of the story.
If that is what the West’s institutions have come to — dismissing reasonable criticism and thoughtful dissent as “Russian disinformation” — is it any wonder that they are losing the confidence of their people?
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
I’ll keep saying how news sites such as consortiumnews should set up a huge link site of the 200 said to be fake Internet news sites, and call it Fake News draw an X through the word Fake and then it’s News. The irony would fly in the face of the MSM.
It use to be when a reporter disputed another reporter they wrote a rebuttal article. Now the MSM deems any news other than their news as ‘fake’. The Narrative Police are out in full force. They have a lot on their busy plates. Demonizing Russia is number one. Besides the media insults against Russia, this new Adminstrations saber rattling against Iran, and by Trump talking about ‘safe zones’ in Syria, I think the Russians are further insulted by this Adminstrations considering this a good ploy and Russia dumb enough to swallow the bait. George W Bush looked into Putin’s eyes and saw his soul. Trump better look into Putin’s eyes, and reassure Vladimir that Trump doesn’t take him to be a fool.
The arrogance of the American foreign policies are breathtakingly pitiful and one sided. America must join the world, not destroy it, but when decisions are made in expensively furnished big board rooms then what else should you expect? These gods of money have been with us for a longtime. What these rich bastards need to be made to realize, is this over populated world of humanity needs it’s governance sovereignty. Without that sovereignty we are all captives of the Bank.
I see the push in the media about “Fake News” as a push for censorship – that scares me. It is amazing that our western media who have sold wars killing millions, based on lies, feel that they have the moral authority to decide what is truth and what is fake. Frankly after the Iraq War lies, I want to be able to get news from our “enemies” so that I can make up my own mind of what I believe is the truth rather than the immature view of the world that our media is trying to sell us of “good guys” and “bad guys”. It is interesting to sometimes to watch mainstream media talking about some controversial subject and when someone disagrees with the viewpoint that the station is trying to push then suddenly the station has technical difficulties or they shut off the person’s microphone etc. Our media is literally trying to kill dissent.
I see news anchors when interviewing a suspected truth teller make smirky faces, or have facial expressions like of such surprise at any answer worth seeking out the truth is pure silly, as ‘oh really’ or ‘and just where did you hear this’ anchor questioning the interviewee is a clever way of boxing in a interviewee as being some-kind of a kook. Then they (the media) bring on a punditry of bought and paid for squaw boxes to ridicule us all to have spend all our quality time watching to many episodes of ‘Ancient Aliens’.
I honestly think the American public when broken down into each and every individual doesn’t believe a word of what the MSM is promoting this week, or at anytime. The obstacle for the truth is what all news sources are the citizens relying upon?
Yes the MSM plays us for fools….let’s hope enough of us are hearing and reading the truth, and that we will be able to make a difference with our knowledge of the facts.
“Fake News” is a dandy way to attack a story you don’t like without having to say why it’s wrong. Once the term became popular, the politicians and web pundits fell all over themselves to look cool while being able to blithely dismiss stories they didn’t like. Any story (except maybe this one) that uses the term is simply clickbait — another dandy little term.
The Western MSM are repeating the fatal mistakes of their political masters. Whenever Washington has met with resistance abroad, it has resorted to the same tactics of abuse, sanctions, and economic and financial warfare. The net result? Washington is gradually succeeding in cutting the USA off from the rest of the world. Everyone is making plans to free themselves from the tyranny of the dollar; oil and gas are increasingly being sold for other currencies or gold; and now this is happening within the Asian land mass, where military force is not an option.
Meanwhile, the MSM are rapidly driving away most of their regular readers, viewers and listeners. Even the most placid of conservatives cannot fail to notice the increasingly blatant and discordant contradictions and impossibilities in the stories purveyed by the MSM. Which is why sources such as RT, RI and of course ConsortiumNews get so much attention.
The huge question that is raised by these trends is whether democracy means anything when citizens’ opinions are so easily created and changed that the outcome of elections is closely correlated with the amount of money spent on propaganda. How can we go on pretending to respect the views of citizens when so many of them are almost like blank sheets, waiting to be scribbled on by the politicians and their media acolytes?
There is an old joke about the tycoon who tells his subordinates, “When I want your opinion, I’ll tell you it”. But that is no longer a joke; it’s the way the political systems of the West now work.
Tom I like your comment. Your comment made me think of the forty percent registered voters who didn’t vote. The actual amount of votes cast of our 340 million populace would be less than forty percent. If you take into account how many on each side of the voting public voted for the lesser of the two evils, it leaves you to wonder to how just few partisan voters there are who now are happy with the status quo. We may all be more together than we know, but the MSM keeps us divided.
It is essential to treat info/speech from Intelligence agencies in a special category. In our everyday experience, when a bad actor is almost always telling lies, we tend to find that out pretty quickly. The situation, in contrast, with the Intelligence agencies is very different. The Intelligence agencies are professionally tasked with lying. The lie constantly. And in truth, lying is often the least grievous of their sins. Intel agencies are vested with extreme powers to keep secrets and to manufacture illusions in order to make lies appear to be true. It is usually not possible to reach certain conclusions about whether they are lying or not in the short term. Sometimes conclusions can never be reached. However it is often possible to look back at events of 10, 20, 40, or 50 years ago and determine whether or not they were lying at the time. When we do that, we see they were almost always lying about the most important issues of the day. This can be conclusively established, in part through the delayed release of their own internal documents showing what they actually believed to be true and/or were involved in at the time they were telling stories to the public. “Legacy of Ashes” by Tim Weiner, “The Untold History of the United States” by Oliver Stone and historian Peter Kuznick, “The National Security Archive” from George Washington Univ., Seymour Hersh’s exposes, the info uncovered by the Church and Pike Commission, the reports on assassination drones by The Intercept and Human Rights Watch, the reports on CIA torture/black sites by the Guardian & Human Rights Watch, The Pentagon Papers, releases of info on surveillance from James Bamford and Snowden/Greenwald, etc. All those sources and many others show that in history, lying was the norm rather than the exception for information given out publicly and contemporaneously by the US Intel agencies.
Set against that background, it doesn’t make sense to treat new speech acts from those same sources as true information or “news”. They have established a long track record showing that the intention to deceive is their normal routine of affairs. The New York Times, the Washington Post and other outlets that pretend not to understand that committing a deliberate abuse of their readers and the American polity.
Recipe for: Pasta Signora Grigia ala Propaganda
Ingredients:
1 very large and prominently placed misleading and alarming headline
1 completely fabricated tale of a (target) enemy’s alleged dastardly deeds
3-4 large dollops of heavy duty credibility desperation & revenue generating requirements
6 well-rounded scoops of narrative hubris (preferably oligarchical in origin)
10 or more generous sprinklings of (Gov) official sounding “unnamed sources”
1 appropriately sycophantic in-house stenographer or well-known pay-to-play “guest” hack
1 Very teeny-tiny pinch of buried-at-the-end-of-article counter context (optional)
Mix all of the above ingredients into a dense mass of manipulated text (and graphs – if required), resembling a now potentially dangerous & alarming: “Our Imperial empire is in dire peril” pseudo-investigative article.
Let this heavily mediated mass of official (dis) information fester and ferment for several news cycles – making sure that your now steaming pile of bubbling BS has more than doubled in size and has adequately reached the appropriate coagulations of deep(dish) state purpose.
Once this very important step has been accomplished, the entire convoluted construction can now be successfully replicated (ad-nauseum) by all of your fellow dutifully compliant corporate infotainment compatriots – especially the ever cackling corporate cable news cabals.
Optional: For appearances sake only: you may – very quietly (if at all), throw out an extremely weak (non)disclaimer concerning any possible suspicions of authenticity that might arise of the actual base ingredients that were used and/or misused as the underlying foundation of the above disinformation dish you’ve so deceptively concocted for general consumption.
Note: This last step (if employed) should have little or no lasting substantive effect on the perceived validity and overall lasting flavor of your original steaming pile of “Pasta Signora Grigia ala Propaganda”
This recipe can easily (dis)serve tens of millions – if properly prepared and executed…
Buon Appetito!
An informative article by Mr Parry.
I believe, the Corporate Media are propagandists and that fake news is their forte. The quote below, I believe sums then up.
“The effective propagandist must be a master of the art of speech, of writing, of journalism, of the poster and of the leaflet. He must have the gift to use the major methods of influencing public opinion such as the press, film and radio to serve his ideas and goals, above all in an age of advancing technology.” Josef Goebbles, Nazi Propagandist
[read more at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2016/10/are-corporate-media-propaganda-pushers.html
I encourage everyone to either watch RT America/International online or on your local TV channel if it is offered. DISH has it here in NM. You will be shocked (and hopefully happy and informed) to see the difference between RT and, say, CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the blah-blah-blah American MSM. Yes, it is “state-sponsored” by Russia. But at least you know that upfront, and can make up your own mind, through knowledge and further inquiry, if you see something you question. Here in America, home of more Fake News than Carter’s got pills, you have no idea if what you are hearing can be trusted as presented, or if you need to find a source to debunk it. We are on a very, very slippery slope here, between the Trump administration and the MSM that are both, in their own way, intent on making America a great mess again.
“The maximum amount of debate should be encouraged instead of the close-mindedness we encounter everywhere…” Once again, Robert Parry: Thanks for telling it like it is — there are not many news outlets anywhere today that can boast unalloyed trustworthiness.
Hillary must be sitting there snug as a bug, smiling from ear to ear… She may not have invented the idea of offense is the best defense, but she certainly did everything in her power to malign Russia where ever, whenever she could to hide her own very deceitful motivations. What is so troubling about this anti-Russian meme is the utter dishonesty with which it is being deployed and for the simple reason that it has been shown, like the 9/11 deceit, to work. “F-ck the European Union” Victoria Nuland, whose picture we are forced to look at for the second time in so many days, is one of the most dishonest politicians out there — but then so was her mentor and promotor, Hillary Clinton.
The Ukraine disaster and the lies and propaganda that were clearly orchestrated prior to the event (just like 9/11) was not only shamelessly successful, it was so successful that the same shameless players who deployed it, mainly operatives working out of the CFR, determined it a success — despite the need to submerge, alter and waylay much of the critical, factual input. Since these people are short on honest innovation and long on deceit, we will probably be reading this playbook long into the future.
At bottom, what these remarkably dishonest people count on is the bored, disinterested and dumbed down American population, also a product of CFR-produced state planners.
I see this as nothing more than an extension of the Hillary Campaign into post election times. They were on a roll, and they have not stopped. They just added excuses, especially Russia Is Coming.
They can’t handle the Truth. Sad, because neither can Trump, and in their jump the shark hysteria they are letting him get away with this.
I think three different things are often conflated:
1) Fake news, i.e. stories that are completely bogus – they usually are from apolitical sources (often clickbaiting is used with commercial goals)
2) Biased reporting that occurs both in Western and Russian media, just with different biases (but often, one bias is described by those who have it as the correct way to put things and others are described as propaganda)
3) anti-establishment positions, right-wing and left-wing populism
In a very simplified world view, there is a big conspiracy with Vladimir Putin who is responsible for all of this.
In reality, point 1 probably has little to do with the other two. The relationship between 2) and 3) also seems to be rather weak. RT and Sputnik News report about populist politicians more positively than Western mainstream media, but they are not very consistent, as far as reports about Western Europe and the US are concerned. The main Russian interest in having such international media (the US, France, Germany, Britain and other countries have, as well) is to present the Russian point of view for foreign policy questions in which Russia is involved. Reporting about internal matters of Western countries generally follow a vague anti-mainstream line (sometimes right-wing, sometimes left-wing), but this rather seems to be in order to make the media more attractive for Western readers who might be open to acknowledging the Russian point of view in questions in which Russia is involved, it would be exaggerated to say that the goal is “to undermine the values of Western society” (and that it could have such an effect if this was the goal).
There seems to be some relationship between European right-wing populists and Russia, but its significance should not be exaggerated. Some right-wing populists talked positively about Russia, partially this may be because there is really some common ground, partially because many Western media are more strongly anti-Russian than the general European public, so that there is a certain demand for a less anti-Russian position. There is little evidence for actual support of Russia for Western European right-wing populists. Yes, the French National Front once received a loan from a Russian bank, but then that bank went bankrupt, the National Front still has the same financial problems (Marine Le Pen even had to ask her father whom she threw out of the party for money), and it is not clear whether that loan was politically motivated, at all. There has been no serious suggestion that the German AfD (and similar parties in other countries) receives money from Russia. If there is Russian support for these right-wing populist parties, at all (which is far from clear), it would at best explain a marginal part of their success.
A good reaction to the relative success of right-wing populists would be, in my view, to ask to what degree it has to do with legitimate problems that should be discussed and to what degree it is based on anti-democratic ideological positions that should be fought. In any case, if a significant part of voters in countries like Austria and France vote for right-wing populists, this mainly has to do with internal political factors (to some degree, these are, of course, similar in many countries). Attempting to present the whole phenomenon of right-wing populism as a big conspiracy masterminded by the Russian government is absurd, not backed by evidence, and it will hardly be a successful strategy for dealing with right-wing populism.