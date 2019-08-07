New Fears for Julian Assange

Legendary journalist John Pilger has been to see Assange in Belmarsh Prison in London and his report is not encouraging.
Journalist John Pilger visited imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday and has raised an alarm about Assange’s “deteriorated” health.
Pilger said in a Tweet on Wednesday that Assange is “isolated” and treated “worse than a murderer.”
“I now fear for him,” Pilger wrote.
Assange is suffering from an undisclosed ailment and has been confined to the hospital ward at the maximum security prison for several weeks. He was arrested on April 11 by British police who were called by the Ecuadorian government into its London embassy in apparent violation of international asylum law. Assange had been granted political asylum by Ecuador in 2012. He had been suffering health problems in the embassy but British authorities refused to allow him to leave the embassy for treatment and return without being arrested.
Almost immediately after his eventual arrest the United States unveiled an indictment against him for alleged intrusion into a government computer although the indictment itself describes normal procedures of investigative journalism: encouraging a source to provide more information and working to protect the source’s identity.
On May 23, Assange was charged under the U.S. Espionage Act for possession and dissemination of classified information given to him by WikiLeak‘s source, Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. army intelligence analyst. It was the first time the Espionage Act was used against a journalist for publishing classified information.
Manning, meanwhile, is imprisoned in Alexandria, VA for refusing to testify to a grand jury on Assange’s case. Since Assange has already been twice indicted, it is not clear if a new indictment against him is being prepared. On Wednesday, the judge in Manning’s case denied her a hearing and said $1,000-a-day fines against her did not amount to “punishment.”
Assange is now fighting an extradition request from the United States as he serves a 50-week sentence in Belmarsh for having skipped bail in an unrelated Swedish investigation into sexual assault allegations, which had been dropped twice before by Swedish authorities, but was revived after his arrest. Assange had sought asylum in the Ecuador embassy because he feared extradition to the United States, fears that have been borne out by events.
He faces 175 years in prison in the U.S.
What can be worse than being fed with brain altering chemicals. They have long term effects not only on the mind, but also to the vital organs. Often, the effect of these ‘pharma candies’ can be like a series of one direction trap doors. Go in, and one doesn’t come out. Hence John Pilger’s warning about us not forgetting Julian. I agree, and if we do forget Julian, we are all answerable. God help us all.
They want him dead, period! ..and if that happens their worst nightmares will begin, as all the retained data Wikileaks has under lock and key would be released. The empire is crumbling…the faster the better!
Please note that this is my second attempt to post a comment on this subject as my first post did not go through – probably my error.
What disturbs me most about John Pilger’s assessment of Julian Assange’s health condition is the lack of clarity as to what exactly is causing his continued deterioration. The article written above also refers to an “undisclosed ailment”. What’s next? Do we suddenly get a flash news item that Julian “took a turn for the worse”. Do his lawyers or more importantly, does his family know what’s going on? Does Pamela Anderson? Now I am quite certain that a man of John Pilger’s courage and integrity would never mislead the public. It may be that Mr. Pilger had to sign a non-disclosure agreement just to have access to Assange and said all he was allowed to say. It may have something to do with some iteration of our own HIPAA laws here in the States which closely guard one’s health records. Whatever the reason, not knowing is causing all kinds of speculation, most of which is leaning towards something sinister. After all, John Pilger himself expressed the fear that we might “lose him”. With Julian Assange’s permission, Belmarsh Prison should release an immediate and accurate report of Assange’s health condition and it should be presented by a doctor who has examined him and is authorized to speak and answer questions from the press and the public. Better yet, I’d like to hear from independent doctors not assigned to Belmarsh Prison, or would that somehow pose a threat to Britain’s national security and cause the sky to fall? Mr. Pilger also stated that Assange is being medicated. Well what does that mean? Is he being given something to help calm him as a result of being tortured and confined for many years, or is it more along the lines of a Nurse Ratchet style of medicating a patient into a state of incoherence and losing bodily functions. Is he being given psychological help and counseling? And who or what gives Britain the right to hold Julian Assange in a maximum security prison in the first place. Assange has not been found guilty of anything in jolly Old England except for the unremarkable, non-violent offense of skipping bail. He doesn’t belong with murderers, violent gangs or terrorists. He should be having jovial conversation in a normal jail with guys who don’t pay their parking tickets, cheated on their tax returns or refused to pick up after their dogs, certainly nothing more serious than that. In fact, a simple fine should have settled the whole matter. But of course we know why Assange is being held practically incommunicado from the outside world – it is to silence one of the greatest Messengers of our time, and yes, they do want to shoot this messenger many times over, as a warning to the rest of us citizens to tow the line or else. But there may be a faint glimmer of hope for Julian and it is getting a little brighter every day. That hope is Tulsi Gabbard and Jeremy Corbyn.
Tulsi Gabbard, who is running for President in the 2020 US election has stated unequivocally that she would drop all charges against Julian Assange and pardon Edward Snowden. Jeremy Corbyn, who may become the UK’s next Prime Minister, said he would not extradite Assange to the United States because he feels the charges are unjust. If Tulsi wins, Assange, Snowden and Manning are free. If Jeremy wins, Assange will be free in England and likely provided with safe passage to a country offering asylum. Either candidate would do enormous good for their own countries and the world at large, but saving Julian Assange just might save us all. And should they both win, the rats will scurry down their deep dark holes because their Reign of Imperial Terror will be over.
julien is not competent, he is a citizen of a citizenship, he believes in rights given by somebody else……..a citizen is a taxpayer. He never showed signs of sovereignty…he is treated as a monkey or citizen or property of state… He is a surety for the national debt, and he is a piece of paper: the birth certificate. He should have known better about sovereignty
Julian Assange is our #FreeSpeech #FreePress HERO. Without his released info many of us might have voted for HRC leading to World War III.
My favorite website has, yet again, inspired me to post more “Free Julian Assange, Jail the War Criminals!” flyers around my neighborhood. The flyers feature a wonderful portrait of Julian and can be downloaded here: https://steemit.com/wikileaks/@lighteye/free-assange
(Courtesy of Lee Camp and Redacted Tonight) We cannot be silent. Do what you can for Julian!
Can we write to Assange? If so, the address to use? Also, who in the UK could have influence in this instance. The collaboration between the UK and US authorities, including Obama, must be undone.
Here is some answers asked by many commenters (history of case, donation page, info on attys., etc.) provided in a link at Elizabeth Lee Vos’ twitter. “One of the most common questions we receive during the weekly Unity4J vigils goes something like: “how can I help? I feel powerless” or “what can I do?”
https://steemit.com/wikileaks/@elizbethleavos/actions-for-assange-ideas-and-examples-of-how-to-help
I get what other people are saying when they point out there is nothing illegal about what Assange did. That is true. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t matter what is legal in his case. This has been proven many times over, most recently by Melzer’s report that Assange is a torture victim. This report was utterly trashed with laughable statements by the US such as “we take the law seriously, we don’t torture, etc “. His whole case demonstrates the utter lawlessness of multiple states, including the UK and the US.
I wonder if amassing as many people as possible outside the prison would be helpful. I know that most people don’t have the plane or other transportation fare if they don’t live very close by. But if this could be organized locally, maybe that would help?
I also wonder if as many people as possible who have the skills to do this could create a youtube video on Assange’s behalf. Just a plain spoken, short video or even holding up a sign that reads: Release Assange Now. If a lot of people did this on youtube or any social media maybe that is a way to go as well? It would be flooding the airways with truth instead of lies. (I don’t underestimate the push-back this move will receive by social media outlets.)
Would it be possible to start a GoFundMe account for Julian and Chelsea, the proceeds of which would be periodically split between them to help with the staggering costs for their legal representation and now the $1000 fine recently imposed by the court. I mean would it be allowed or would the powers that be say that it is illegal and shut it down. Apparently we have lost our right to have opinions and support causes that we feel are the result of injustice. Yes, Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, and BDS. And yet the criminals are free and their crimes against humanity go unpunished: the illegal war in Iraq; over one million Iraqi’s murdered, and this would be just the beginning of a very long list.
Max security prison ? I know of quite a few UK/US politicians that should be there in his place . What a bunch of hoodlums .We live in an upside down world.
I am heartened by the support for Julian Assange and condemnation of the American Empire expressed by other commenters. Sometimes I feel very much the outlier.
Is there any central or main organizing source for legal and other help for Julian Assange? I do not see emails asking for help, whether financial or republishing help, for his case. Are there lawyers involved who need financial support? Are there publications involved that need publicity, reposting, etc? Assange and Channing are being turned into martyrs: where and when is there a worldwide day of protest, a march on government agencies perpetuating this crime? A real trial would probably reveal too much of the truths that Wikileaks published: we should be removing support from MSM and other publications that are not actively supporting Assange: they are hiding behind a First Amendment wall that is full of holes. They can’t hide forever. Meanwhile, where is the focused effort to address Assange’s and Channing’s torture? Let us not forget: look how long it has taken, and how many deaths, for people to question the official 9/11 story. Assange and Channing don’t have that long to wait for justice.
Carolyn wrote: “Is there any central or main organizing source for legal and other help for Julian Assange?”
You can check out @DefendAssange, the well-known Twitter account run by the legal campaign to free Julian Assange.
Also @wikileaks, @AssangeMrs, @couragefound, @Unity4J, etc. And journalists like @johnpilger, @caitoz, @Consortiumnews…
Their websites as well.
CIA, MI6, Mossad … My, my, It was not that long ago the world feared Nazism and Communism.
What have we now?
MK Ultra.
Strike ailment and substitute ‘inducement’.
One of the notable features of John Woo’s original torture memo was the frequent use of medication on captives. This technique has no doubt been perfected in the torture camps of Gitmo, Abu Ghraib, and Bagram It seems likely that Assange will become the victim of MK Ultra which is a program created by the CIA to develop “truth” serums, induce amesia, and gain mind control over the victim. They are currently using some of this stuff in the immigrant detainment centers in the U.S. Even if he gets out he will no longer be the same and that is a very scary thought.
Spot on
Australia must demand his release to return home
If I had the power to take on the AngloAmerican sadistic psychopaths I’d take Assange by any means necessary and lo behold anyone that got in the way.
As for the Swedes, they are the worst kind of coward.
At the end of the day, Assange’s deplorable persecutors will receive God’s just punishment for their ugly misdeeds ! Julian is an outstanding and admirable human being, and will continue to be in my daily prayers always.
I who’s the judge in this case?
They could be giving him the Jack Ruby Therapy (JRT) treatment. Reasons are the same. He’s a high visibility political prisoner. They wouldn’t want to risk a trial. Too many giant skeletons would certainly start popping out of embarrassing closets in plain view.
I got this piece about Assange which might be of interest for you:
Isn’t it time diplomatic pressure was brought to bear on the British Government to send him back to Australia?
Does anyone know what to make of this recent court ruling? I’m no attorney nor do I play one on TV, but in my uneducated opinion the legal precedents are good.
https://osociety.org/2019/08/05/judges-ruling-throws-huge-spanner-into-us-extradition-proceedings-against-assange/
What most disturbs me about this latest report concerning Julian Assange’s health coming from John Pilger, is the lack of detail as to what exactly is causing Julian’s health to deteriorate. Was Mr. Pilger required to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to visit with Assange? I cannot imagine for a moment that a person of John Pilger’s courage and integrity would not reveal the truth about Assange’s health unless he was under some legal constraint such as our HIPAA laws here in the United States, but then couldn’t Assange himself override that law and give permission to release his health records? I guess my real concern is whether or not Assange is getting the best medical/psychological care possible or is he only to be looked after by “authorized” Belmarsh Prison doctors? Is Julian to be kept medicated ala Nurse Ratchet style or is he getting real help? Let’s not forget that Assange was, and still is, a political prisoner who had to endure a long period of torture and confinement in the Ecuadorian Embassy, most especially when Moreno came to power, and that Nils Melzer, the UN Rapporteur on torture has documented that fact with personal visits to Assange accompanied by doctors, and that Assange was already a very sick and weakened man when he entered Belmarsh Prison. Of course the worst thing his jailers are doing to him is keeping him isolated and cut off from communicating with the outside world, which of course has been their aim all along – to silence one of the greatest Messengers of our time, the one who exposes the corrupt and powerful and strikes fear in their hearts – and yes, they do indeed want to shoot him, many times over, as a warning to the rest of us. But there is a faint glimmer of hope, growing brighter every day, and her name is Tulsi Gabbard and his name is Jeremy Corbyn.
If Tulsi wins the 2020 US election she stated that she will drop all charges against Julian Assange and pardon Edward Snowden. If Jeremy Corbyn wins a likely general election in the coming months and becomes Prime Minister of the UK, he stated in Parliament that he would free Julian Assange and not extradite him to the United States! Beside the enormous good that either of these candidates will bring to their respective countries and the world at large, Julian will be free. If Tulsi alone is elected, we win the trifecta of freedom for Assange, Snowden and Manning. Should they both win – the rats will be scurrying down their dark holes as their Imperial reign of terror will be over.
Thanks for that One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest allusion and Nurse Ratshed!
I really hope that Mr Assange’s lawyers can construct his defense without his full input (surely his co-workers at Wikileaks can assist in this).
The governments involved are all utterly shameless, immoral, unethical and criminal. And you can be sure that were a journalist/publisher being held in a like maximum security prison under the same conditions, facing the same likely outcome in Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and any other country on the pious western nations’ blacklist, we would not be hearing the last of it from those western nations’ governments and the western MSM. It would be all shock, horror and what can you expect from such and such a “regime.” And this would be even more the case were that journalist/publisher to have released documents, video footage revealing their “regime’s military” war crimes.
How can the revelation of war crimes committed by individual or groups of western militaries be a matter of “national security”? They are serious criminal acts and the perpetrators should be punished (including those who gave the orders, created the scenarios, set up up the situations). But apparently *western* militaries are untouchable (and here I include the IDF) when it comes to crimes against civilian populations; meanwhile other militaries or their leaders – those of lesser countries – are hauled before international courts. (And the Australian and British governments have hardly been behind the door in ensuring that *their* militaries cannot be punished for being, revealed as war criminals.)
If your *national security* depends upon, is based on, committing illegal, criminal acts then this country needs to rethink and reconstruct its whole military, secret agency construct. Eradicate the existing ones and rebuild within international laws. Such a nation needs to seriously question its morals, its ethics, its fundamental socio-cultural dynamics.
As for the Australian government supporting Assange – yes they should have done that from the get-go. But given their lickspittle position vis a vis the US (and to a lesser extent the UK), I wouldn’t trust them further than I could throw them were they to take “custody” of Mr Assange.
I believe Julian Assange was within his rights as an investigative journalist. The U.S. should bring him back, without charge, get him healthy, protect him in exchange for what Chelsea Manning gave him. I believe Julian could break this case of Hillary’s emails and more, before this man dies of ill treatment. HE IS THE KEY!
Couldn’t someone clean up all the typos and poor grammar in this piece?
“WikiLeak‘s”
Can’t even get the name of Wikileaks right.
Who wrote this? Why is there no author listed?
I’m not complaining about the article, just the lack of attribution.
When telling the truth and reporting crimes becomes a criminal offense, then we are governed by criminals
The western establishment is the enemy of its own subject peoples and all humanity.
The Empire would like us to believe that questioning the behavior of the US government is unpatriotic and treasonous. Nothing could be further from the truth. Criticizing one’s government is the duty of all citizens wishing to correct it, and make it better.
Jill wrote: “I don’t know what avenues are available to Assange.”
cjonsson1 wrote: “There has to be some kind of legal way to get Assange, Snowden, and Manning released.”
Yes, there is:
“. . . executive order 13526, prohibiting classification of embarrassing or criminal information”.
— Ray McGovern, former chair of National Intelligence Estimates
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/07/08/ray-mcgovern-ex-fbi-cia-officials-draw-withering-fire-on-russiagate/
That is to say, the “classified” documents they are accused of disclosing were unlawfully classified in the first place.
Sam F wrote: “The issues of using the case to conceal unlawful and unconstitutional acts of the federal government.”
Exactly. They are in effect charged with not obeying the unlawful classification of unlawful government acts.
With whistleblowers who act in defense of the law, constitution, and human rights, the usual process is as follows:
1. Unlawfully, the government commits crimes.
2. Then, unlawfully, the government classifies its crimes.
3. Then, unlawfully, the government boycotts the official whistleblower process and protection, forcing honest citizens to leak government crimes to journalists.
4. And then, unlawfully, the government charges whistleblowers — and now investigative journalists as well — with not obeying the unlawful classification of unlawful government crimes.
Rinse and repeat.
Yes, the issue stated here by Sam F is critical to understanding how government is hiding behind a pretext that ANY act of the federal government is protected from whistle-blowers under legislation for “classified” and “national security.” But it is too simple to think, oh, well, then, it’s a security matter: Assange and Manning are traitors. This is the prevailing brainwash of the day that some addled commenters here at CN fall for time and again. The question is WHY, on what principles, did these two act as they did?
Essentially this behavior-claim “national security” and “classified” includes the danger that a blanket excuse can cover criminal behavior, much as a corrupt sheriff behind a badge waving his night stick. Anyone challenging these conditions can be considered under the Espionage Act. But what if what is being covered up is criminal behavior, the worst outcome of which could include a coup putting power into a small special interests group.
Why have we stopped asking when HRC et al in the DNC will be held accountable for twisting the nomination away from Sanders in 2016? Wikileaks disclosed this heinous corruption with the consequent reward a collusion theory hoax, now increasingly clear, engaged in by government cooperation from numerous quarters, and supposedly being investigated by Barr et al.
We need to keep on with these developments and set them out clearly.
Related to this discussion, I would like to repeat Judge Koeltl’s decision from July 30, 2019:
“If WikiLeaks could be held liable for publishing documents concerning the DNC’s political financial and voter-engagement strategies simply because the DNC labels them ‘secret’ and trade secrets, then so could any newspaper or other media outlet. But that would impermissibly elevate a purely private privacy interest to override the First Amendment interest in the publication of matters of the highest public concern. The DNC’s published internal communications allowed the American electorate to look behind the curtain of one of the two major political parties in the United States during a presidential election. This type of information is plainly of the type entitled to the strongest protection that the First Amendment offers.”
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/52024.htm
Highlighting the following language from this ruling:
“ . . . that would impermissibly elevate a purely private privacy interest to override the First Amendment interest in the publication of matters of the highest public concern.”
The “that” refers to holding Wikileaks or any publisher liable for publishing documents that can be labeled “’secret’ and trade secrets” (classified etc.) which “override[s] the First Amendment interest in the publication of matters of the highest public concern . . .”
This includes as “interest” possible crimes and deviation from the Constitution.
This is what every one feared, the British government acting like any Third World country, Assange is being treated like he has been already convicted!
Has Britain really sunk that low?
The British government isn’t acting like a Third World country here. It is acting like, and under the direction of, the greatest terrorist nation in the world– the USA.
Keep fighting for Julian Assange!
I think many people want to help Julian, but are of course excluded from the legal machinations. The establishment, as represented by the British & american intelligence community are the true enemy of the people, it is these groups who underpin mainstream media and the interests of the psychopaths at the core of power. We can help Julian best by publishing our own accounts, and keeping his name in the public’s mind. They are determined to destroy this man, because he exposed what is happening, for real in the back rooms of power. Alternative media must grow more, people need to grasp the opportunity of the World Wide Web as being the people’s publishing house. Keep publishing, keep striving for freedom.
My heart is broken for Julian. This is so terribly sad.
What can we do to save him?
Thank you Julian for your sacrifice thus far as it is truly great.
I agee. Admiration an respect, not pity for Julian Assange. ??
As a very ordinary person who all through my very ordinary life has held the view that the law will protect us all. Now faced with this immoral and inhuman treatment that the people in the highest positions are dealing out to innocent people who are exposing what has happened in a illegal so called war makes me terrified that power can be so misused. I call on all the ordinary people of this world to protest peacefully against this dreadful injustice.
Well said, William. We the people must rise up and speak truth to power. Julian Assange should not be in Prison. But a number of USA, the U.K. and other criminals who are persecuting Assange should be.
Please will anyone visiting Julian assure him tbat there are many who support him.
Free Julian….NOW!!!!
Enough is enough!!!
…”the judge in Manning’s case denied her a hearing and said $1000- a- day fines against her did not amount to ‘punishment'”. I almost choked on my spaghetti! What is wrong with these people? She already lost her home. I have to say these antifa and other protestors need to know history and focus their ire on the unfair economy, lack of free and within reason university, healthcare, employment opportunities, and so forth. Plagiarist Joe saw to it that students and people cannot even file for Chapter 11. Julian Assange has gotten shit for treatment and so has Chelsea Manning and the civil- war- wanting- fuckers do not get how this affects them. President Trump was elected fairly and legally and Wikileaks had nothing to do with the outcome these whining people wanted.
Where are the Australian Government in all of this? They simply have to issue Julian with diplomatic immunity and bring him home to Australia. But no! They are lap dogs of USA – to hell with the moral imperatives, when trade, defence and political unions are involved. Every concerned citizen needs to pen a “My Will” letter to their local MP requesting the repatriation of Assange.
Donald Trump PRAISED Wikileaks five (5) times in 2016 when campaigning to get elected president of the USA.
Julian Assanged greatly aided Trump releasing Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Trump’s SHABBY treatment of Assange speaks volumes.
Who cares. Thats what happens when you hack the government. Let him set there.
Connie Rossetti… He did not hack any Government he only published it. He’s a Journalist who published war crimes.
Except he hasn’t hacked the government. Wikileaks relies on leaks not hacks. Hence the name, it’s a bit of a clue. It’s called Wikileaks, not Wikihacks.
“Who cares. Thats what happens when you hack the government. Let him set there.”
Tell us , when did Assange hack the government ? Be specific.
Do a bit of research and learn the facts – you sound like an idiot.
Assange did not “hack the government.” And to answer your question, we all should care. Julian Assange is a journalist who exposed The atrocities of the United States military and government. He is a courageous hero. His prosecution is nothing less than an obstruction of justice and a denial of freedom of speech. Please pay attention and learn the truth.
So sad to see the incredible ignorance demonstrated by this comment. Of course everyone is entitled to their opinion, and in my opinion you would’ve been a good German in Nazi Germany. Assange’s heroism and bravery are second to none. When you criticize this man in the way you have for risking his life to tell the truth and expose war crimes etc. you demonstrate the worst form of cowardice. It’s so easy to tow the party line, So easy to kick a man when he’s down, maybe one day you will have the fortitude to stand up for a man who told truth to power And risked his life all of us.
Connie, he didn’t hack anything – you’re an ill-informed, ignorant, fool!
Please give us some more of your wisdom. I suspect that our current “government” is “of, by, and for” people just like you. I believe if the Capitol and the White House fell into a Black Hole, the rest of the country and the world would be better off.
#freeAssange!
#freeManning!
Both are Heros!!
“Thats what happens when you hack the government.” says Connie
So what happens when the government murders innocent civilians and covers it up? You should be grateful for whistle blowers and the investigative journalists that work hard day and night to uncover the things he did.
Well, you have obviously been dumbed down bu the corrupt government and media.
Heartless doesn’t begin to describe your comment, Connie R. Why don’t you just “set” there and think about your shameful comment?
Connie, about caring:
we must care because we support his/ such works.
We support such works so that the targets of truth-telling are made aware that their irrational fears.
We must care because we are a people of rules ~ rules which applicable to each and all, rules created to protect truth-tellers.
Unfortunately, that is the comment that I got from a number of highly educated classmates of mine when I posed the question at our class site as to whether any of the journos in the class (some of them prominent nationally) would say a word in defense of Julian Assange.
This was about a year a ago. Most of them said what Connie said.
I was horrified. I couldn’t believe my eyes.
I decided, among other things, that I will never attend another class reunion with these high-powered but dangerously ignorant people. I believe their views on Assange were secondary infections from their primary Trump hatred and Hillary sour grapes.
#FreeAssange
I believe Julian is tough, and has toughened himself over these past years of isolation at the embassy. I would like more details from John, or whoever, if possible. You say he’s being treated worse than a murderer, but he’s in a hospital situation. What does that mean? We can help him by thinking through his case and becoming informed.
In upholding the principles for which Assange stands, I warn against presentations of him as broken, repentant, or as a miserably failed loser. Nothing can more aid him and his cause than a repeated picture of resilient defiance.
Put another way, I believe that admiration and RESPECT will promote him, NOT pity.
I think nothing can aid Assange and his cause more than telling the truth. He’s entitled to a degree of privacy about his medical and mental condition, but outside of that, his supporters (in glaring contrast to his prosecutors/persecutors) should try to report the truth, as Pilger no doubt is doing here.
Please release Julien, and please have Mr. Trump take good care of him….as I don’t think he deserves this kind of treatments, especially when there are people killing people for no reason, like in the Clinton cases…..I’m sure Donald Trump could pardon him if he has to be pardoned..I still think he is punished too severely. And what he already went through should be enough of a punishment….free Julian…please.
Where are all the justice loving people’s protests for the heroes like Assange, Snowden, Manning? Where?? All we do is write comments and articles…and where is the action? Why aren’t we organizing??
Lots of people demonstrated outside the Ecuadorian embassy for 7 years. Nothing came of it.
There has to be some kind of legal way to get Assange, Snowden, and Manning released.
Where is the rule of law people keep talking about for them?
Lots of people demonstrated outside the Ecuadorian embassy for 7 years. Nothing came of it.
There has to be some kind of legal way to get Assange, Snowden, and Manning released.
Where is the rule of law people keep talking about for them? Clearly these 3 are treated inhumanely by our government.
I guess that is business as usual for the American empire. You are on you are own people.
America is not an empire. Britain was an empire, as was Spain. It is clearly evident that America is top dog, by virtue of the fact that it is so millitaryly powerful but politically and (eventually) economically bankrupt. However, we are not just witnessing an increasingly desparate America. Rather, we are witnessing an increasingly desperate Western aliance. The West is trying to hold on to its economic, political and military position against an increasingly rising East. Assange, who is Australian and therefore a citizen of the West, exposed the lengths to which Western governments are prepared to go in order to maintain their collective position in the world. In fact, so desperate are they that nearly every ideal of Western civility has been discarded, including the right to privacy and a fair trial.
Not an empire? Say what? Look closer.
Sherry, that is a very good question. The answer is that most of us now cower before the very power that our Bill of Rights describes and whose contents are just another “piece of paper” to wave in front of our kids in their classrooms as indoctrinating propaganda to teach how great America is. Every bit of that propaganda is pure pure bull shit, as our written history clearly describes.
I echo Sherry: “Where are all the justice loving people’s protests for the heroes like Assange, Snowden, Manning? Where?? All we do is write comments and articles…and where is the action? Why aren’t we organizing??”
Where are all the justice loving people’s protests for the heroes like Assange, Snowden, Manning? Where?? All we do is write comments and articles…and where is the action? Why aren’t we organizing??
The treatment of Assange reflects poorly on the U.S., Britain and Sweden. The negative impact this could potentially have on journalism is horrifying. My heart breaks for Julian Assange. In today’s world, no good deed goes unpunished, this being a prime example.
Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning are all great heroes in my book. All three have provided a great service to humanity, at great personal sacrifice. They all should be getting Nobel prizes for what they’ve done, and statues in their images erected in high places around the world. I could kiss the ground they’ve walked on.
Yes. Ditto. :-(
Doro Reeves…thanks for posting a dood letter…I feel the same way..
I’d be interested in your thoughts (or anyone’s thoughts for that matter) on what, if anything, we could do that would stand half a chance of helping Julian. As an American, I feel we owe Mr. Assange a debt. While not all Americans feel the way that I do, I suspect there are enough of us to make a difference IF our efforts are appropriately focused and coordinated. Whatever actions are contemplated, they must be both legal and should acknowledge that there are many Americans currently sitting on the fence on this issue. Every one of these people are a potential ally and it would be self-defeating to alienate these people. Recently, a friend who had initially in the anti-Assange crowd and later more on the fence wrote say he believe Assange was being mistreated for things that the NTY (et al.) do all the time
Is any organization organizing any kind of central office or something to coordinate support for Julian?
Such as a telephone campaign?
Where is the “weak point” in terms of the forces that are killing Julian?
In the USA? Or in the UK?
Is there anything we can boycott?
Demos in front of the UK embassy?
Or, in front of Belmarsh Prison?
Is the ACLU taking a role of any kind? Obviously Assange’s human rights are being violated every day.
Is there an group in the UK that is analogous to the ACLU?
Of course he’s medicated the man must eat to feed body cells and that’s how the poison gets in the new torture I can’t stand the way we treat truth and honesty in our world. The facts do not matter anymore only lies and laughter from the ugly ones who create them. The absurdity of this will play out sometime in the future and true, honest leaders who helps others will emerge with water, food and health for everyone in an environment of cleaning up after grotesque greed has busted it’s own elite bubble
Both Assange and Manning remain incarcerated why the real criminals run free – what kind of justice is that?
Just a note. The article makes it appear as if Sweden still accuses JA of sexual assault. My understanding is that that case has been permanently dropped. Am I wrong?
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/13/world/europe/wikileaks-julian-assange.html
The media for years kept saying Julian was only facing 5 years in the USA, yet hey presto once he was out they reveal actually it’s 175 years. So we have two citizen journalists in an isolation unit built for a child killer in a category A prison – JA and Tommy Robinson, who some media continue to say he could have derailed a trial despite the fact the judge who sentenced him stated nothing he did could have possibly done so. And our brave MSM (Guardian, Independent, et al) are silent.
I think it’s a sad and shameful time that America does not pride itself any longer on brave and truthful reporters, like Julian.He really should be rewarded for his work and not prosecuted. In this long journey how did we get to this place? Outright lying and crimmanil acts seem to be the new normal and truthful and open information is the new most dangerous offense. Free Julian now ! There is no higher religion than the truth for heaven’s sake! God bless
This is horrific news. As Klogan said, I am also worried about the medications. The letter Assange wrote giving up his hearing on bail was very disturbing to me. It had the sound of a “freely given confession” when he apologized for skipping bail. That letter sounded like it came as the result of someone being tortured to their breaking point. Now this.
I don’t know what avenues are available to Assange. Whatever they me be, I can only hope everyone is working to their greatest capacity to get him out of that prison. The US/UK have all kinds of new drugs concocted solely to mess with the human mind. Further, both nations have a long history of testing drugs on prisoners. Both the US and UK are nations which torture. That’s not conjecture, more info on that just came to light. This is a really bad situation.
I share John Pilger’s concern for Julian. He’s a Heroic Whistleblower and the US and UK are both engaging widespread torture of foreign and domestic political opponents. They are increasingly involving large sections of the population in such torture of dissidents in an attempt to keep themselves afloat as their Crimes become more public and the contradictions in the US Intelligence Community become more acute and unmanageable for the corrupt Monopoly Capitalist elites. The FASCISTS and COLONIALISTS in the US State regularly make use of the Mental Health System to torture their opponents (for instance see the case of DIA Whistleblower Ana Belén Montes who has been imprisoned in a Texas Mental Health Prison and horribly tortured for more than two decades because she legitimately and legally revealed Criminal War Planning against the Republic of Cuba) and I fear that they are very likely using CIA torture techniques similar to those developed in Guantanamo Bay on Julian in Belmarsh in the UK. It wouldn’t be the first time the UK has used Mental Health Institutions to torture. There is the prominent case of Paul Robeson in the 1960’s. As bad as the ways they are currently torturing him, he will be tortured even more severely in the USA unless we prevent his extradition. Even if we are successful at that it is not acceptable to have the leading Imperialist Nation monstrously torturing its Citizens and Foreign Nationals and attempting to broaden out its torture program to include large sections of the population. We NEED political change at the heart of the system and LEAKS like Julian’s, Chelsea’s, and Ana’s combined with Steel Politicians like Paul Robeson that the FBI feared become a Black Stalin are key to accomplishing that overdue change. We NEED to take it to the limit to develop and protect both and allow them to continue their work safely and effectively while being FULLY COMPENSATED for the horrible torture they have suffered or suffer.
I wrote to my otherwise-sympathetic Senator from Maine, who at last replied that he consider Assange guilty of publishing unredacted info damaging to US security. This appeared to come straight from the self-serving DOJ: there was no consideration of the issues of a free press.
The legal arguments against this prosecution should be assembled into a hard-hitting legal brief:
The issues of interference with a free press
The issues of damage to individual constitutional rights
The issues of false statements of US claims against Assange
Past cases handled differently
Apparent motives regarding the DNC emails
The issues of using the case to conceal unlawful and unconstitutional acts of the federal government.
The arguments should be strictly in terms of upholding the US Constitution, and legal argument.
Lots of quotations of the Founders and respected later thinkers, supreme court, presidents, etc.
That brief would be useful in defense, but especially useful in persuasion of politicians.
Such a work could reduce support for Assange prosecution among the Dems.
Frankly I think that we should seize all property of the Bushes for fraud, and give it to Manning and Assange.
I think particularly key to the case is this issue you have stated:
“The issue of using the case to conceal unlawful and unconstitutional acts of the government.”
Consideration needs to take a step beyond automatic rejection of exposure for ANY reason whatever.
Related is to place the motive of the leakers (including Assange) above simple unprincipled rebellion and/or malice and/or paranoid delusion.
That is, what has been revealed must be detailed clearly to establish the motives for leaking at informing on a moral principle against evil practices by the government; AND to establish the connection between what has been revealed and government malfeasance.
Airing and arguing the case must reverse the current situation–criminal persecuting the truth-teller.
At stake appears to be a delusion in government circles, filled with self-righteousness and patriotic canards, that government should over-ride any critical viewpoint that threatens its policies.
Yes, that delusion in government, that “we” officials are by definition the patriots regardless of misconduct, “defending” its Constitution regardless of violations thereof, is a charade of flag-waving to conceal a complete lack of concern for the Constitution or the People. That is quite universal in the DOJ and judiciary, who completely and deliberately violate their public duty, and celebrate that as professional skill. “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”
I like the way you think Sam! but first things first…Information coming out of Belmarch shouldn’t be that hard to come by, expensive maybe. And where are these information gathers (hackers) when we are in desperate need. I’m hoping and praying this whole situation is attached full bore!
That is heart-breaking news.
There ain’t no injustice like US justice.
I worry about the “medications” they are giving him.
Is it legal for the prison to conceal the condition Assange is being medicated for from friends and family?
If it’s psychoactive medication, they could probably claim they have to for “the good of the patient”. No end to the BS there.
1st Amendment:
Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of the press.
RIP
Sadly, the US Constitution and Bill of Rights have always been purely ornamental.
Whenever the chips were down, those fundamental laws (and all other laws and treaties) were ignored.
Hardly had the new republic started to function than the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 revealed that its leaders had no respect whatsoever for the spirit of the Constitution.
As soon as the Civil War began, Abraham Lincoln began to imprison political opponents without so much as a trial.
After Pearl Harbor, over 100,000 Japanese-Americans – 62% of whom were US citizens – were illegally interned for the rest of the war, and their property confiscated or given away.
For that matter, as Robert Stinnett has conclusively shown in his masterly “Day of Deceit”, all the events leading up to Pearl Harbor were highly illegal as well as kept a deathly secret.
Since 1945 matters have got so much worse that it would be impossible to document every serious breach of the Constitution by the US government.
Well said.
Absolutely.
Most Americans are very naive about their country’s actual history.
Pieces of parchment never protected anyone from people with bad intentions.
And, boy, does America have large numbers of people with bad intentions.
It couldn’t be any other way at the center of a brutal empire.
It seems the only way we can help Assange is with lawyers and money.
Top lawyers and lots of money!
If a group of these lawyers comes together to help Assange and creates a website where people can donate toward the cause then we might see some positive outcomes.
According to what I have read, the “law” is actually on Assange’s side.
How to find these sharp and brave lawyers and how to pay them millions of dollars is the question we need to ask ourselves.
All the demonstrations, petitions, letters to politicians etc. don’t mean diddly compared to sharp attorneys who know how to throw documents at the system and the most important documents to throw.
Sophistication, smarts, cunning, courage and lots of $$$. THAT is what will actually have the best chance of freeing Assange and giving him his life back.
I agree. This is the way to go.
Wikileaks already has lawyers. But htey don’t seem to be able to challenge the UK govt. on its detention and ill treatment of Assange.
Perhaps there are no laws on the books in the UK that would prevent the detention, torture, and withholding of needed medical treatment from Assange.
The idea that Assange is in a hospital and is going downhill there is very upsetting.
What are they doing to him?
We see from the Skripal case that the UK authorities have no problem sacrificing or eliminating inconvenient individuals in service to their political agenda.
At least people are still paying attention to Assange.
Hardly anyone is even asking anymore where the Skripals are, are they alive or dead? What has happened to them?
Void where prohibited by law.