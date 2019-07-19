WikiLeaks Editor Kristinn Hrafnsson, Michael Isikoff, Pepe Escobar, As’ad AbuKhalil on CN Live! Friday 2pm EDT

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, journalists Michael Isikoff and Pepe Escobar, political scientist As’ad AbuKhalil and author George Szamuely on Episode 2 of CNLive! Friday at 2 pm Eastern Daylight time. Please join us live.



Hrafnsson will speak on the latest about imprisoned WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, including CNN’s recent hit piece; Isikoff will discuss his Yahoo! News series on Seth Rich; Escobar will give keen insights into the major scandal engulfing Brazil as well as his observations of Italy after his recent trip there; AbuKhalil will dissect Middle East politics and war and Szamuely will comment on the lot. Join hosts Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria at 2pm EDT here on Consortium News for the next episode of CN Live!