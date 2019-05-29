Special Counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday said he would have indicted Donald Trump if he could have, resurrecting his saint-like status among Democrats who will now likely go for impeachment. But who is the real Bob Mueller?, asked ex-FBI official Coleen Rowley on June 6, 2017.
By Coleen Rowley
Special to Consortium News
June 6, 2017
Mainstream commentators display amnesia when they describe former FBI Directors Robert Mueller and James Comey as stellar and credible law enforcement figures. Perhaps if they included J. Edgar Hoover, such fulsome praise could be put into proper perspective.
Although these Hoover successors, now occupying center stage in the investigation of President Trump, have been hailed for their impeccable character by much of Official Washington, the truth is, as top law enforcement officials of the George W. Bush Administration (Mueller as FBI Director and James Comey as Deputy Attorney General), both presided over post-9/11 cover-ups and secret abuses of the Constitution, enabled Bush-Cheney fabrications used to launch wrongful wars, and exhibited plain vanilla incompetence.
TIME Magazine would probably have not called my own disclosures a “bombshell memo” to the Joint Intelligence Committee Inquiry in May 2002 if it had not been for Mueller’s having so misled everyone after 9/11. Although he bore no personal responsibility for intelligence failures before the attack, since he only became FBI Director a week before, Mueller denied or downplayed the significance of warnings that had poured in yet were all ignored or mishandled during the Spring and Summer of 2001.
Bush Administration officials had circled the wagons and refused to publicly own up to what the 9/11 Commission eventually concluded, “that the system had been blinking red.” Failures to read, share or act upon important intelligence, which a FBI agent witness termed “criminal negligence” in later trial testimony, were therefore not fixed in a timely manner. (Some failures were never fixed at all.)
Worse, Bush and Cheney used that post 9/11 period of obfuscation to “roll out” their misbegotten “war on terror,” which only served to exponentially increase worldwide terrorism.
Unfulfilled Promise
I wanted to believe Director Mueller when he expressed some regret in our personal meeting the night before we both testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee. He told me he was seeking improvements and that I should not hesitate to contact him if I ever witnessed a similar situation to what was behind the FBI’s pre 9/11 failures.
A few months later, when it appeared he was acceding to Bush-Cheney’s ginning up intelligence to launch the unjustified, counterproductive and illegal war on Iraq, I took Mueller up on his offer, emailing him my concerns in late February 2003. Mueller knew, for instance, that Vice President Dick Cheney’s claims connecting 9/11 to Iraq were bogus yet he remained quiet. He also never responded to my email.
Beyond ignoring politicized intelligence, Mueller bent to other political pressures. In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Mueller directed the “post 9/11 round-up” of about 1,000 immigrants who mostly happened to be in the wrong place (the New York City area) at the wrong time. FBI Headquarters encouraged more and more detentions for what seemed to be essentially P.R. purposes. Field offices were required to report daily the number of detentions in order to supply grist for FBI press releases about FBI “progress” in fighting terrorism. Consequently, some of the detainees were brutalized and jailed for up to a year despite the fact that none turned out to be terrorists.
A History of Failure
Long before he became FBI Director, serious questions existed about Mueller’s role as Acting U.S. Attorney in Boston in effectively enabling decades of corruption and covering up of the FBI’s illicit deals with mobster Whitey Bulger and other “top echelon” informants who committed numerous murders and crimes. When the truth was finally uncovered through intrepid investigative reporting and persistent, honest judges, U.S. taxpayers footed a $100 million court award to the four men framed for murders committed by (the FBI-operated) Bulger gang.
Current media applause omits the fact that former FBI Director Mueller was the top official in charge of the Anthrax terror fiasco investigation into those 2001 murders, which targeted an innocent man (Steven Hatfill) whose lawsuit eventually forced the FBI to pay $5 million in compensation. Mueller’s FBI was also severely criticized by Department of Justice Inspector Generals finding the FBI overstepped the law improperly serving hundreds of thousands of “national security letters” to obtain private (and irrelevant) metadata on citizens, and for infiltrating nonviolent anti-war groups under the guise of investigating “terrorism.”
For his part, Deputy Attorney General James Comey, too, went along with the abuses of Bush and Cheney after 9/11 and signed off on a number of highly illegal programs including warrantless surveillance of Americans and torture of captives. Comey also defended the Bush Administration’s three-year-long detention of an American citizen without charges or right to counsel.
Up to the March 2004 night in Attorney General John Ashcroft’s hospital room, both Comey and Mueller were complicit with implementing a form of martial law, perpetrated via secret Office of Legal Counsel memos mainly written by John Yoo and predicated upon Yoo’s singular theories of absolute “imperial” or “war presidency” powers, and requiring Ashcroft every 90 days to renew certification of a “state of emergency.”
The Comey/Mueller Myth
What’s not well understood is that Comey’s and Mueller’s joint intervention to stop Bush’s men from forcing the sick Attorney General to sign the certification that night was a short-lived moment. A few days later, they all simply went back to the drawing board to draft new legal loopholes to continue the same (unconstitutional) surveillance of Americans.
The mythology of this episode, repeated endlessly throughout the press, is that Comey and Mueller did something significant and lasting in that hospital room. They didn’t. Only the legal rationale for their unconstitutional actions was tweaked.
Mueller was even okay with the CIA conducting torture programs after his own agents warned against participation. Agents were simply instructed not to document such torture, and any “war crimes files” were made to disappear. Not only did “collect it all” surveillance and torture programs continue, but Mueller’s (and then Comey’s) FBI later worked to prosecute NSA and CIA whistleblowers who revealed these illegalities.
Neither Comey nor Mueller — who are reported to be “joined at the hip” — deserve their current lionization among politicians and mainstream media. Instead of Jimmy Stewart-like “G-men” with reputations for principled integrity, the two close confidants and collaborators merely proved themselves, along with former CIA Director George “Slam Dunk” Tenet, reliably politicized sycophants, enmeshing themselves in a series of wrongful abuses of power along with official incompetence.
It seems clear that based on his history and close “partnership” with Comey, called “one of the closest working relationships the top ranks of the Justice Department have ever seen,” Mueller was chosen as Special Counsel not because he has integrity but because he will do what the powerful want him to do.
Mueller didn’t speak the truth about a war he knew to be unjustified. He didn’t speak out against torture. He didn’t speak out against unconstitutional surveillance. And he didn’t tell the truth about 9/11. He is just “their man.”
Coleen Rowley, a retired FBI special agent and division legal counsel whose May 2002 memo to then-FBI Director Robert Mueller exposed some of the FBI's pre-9/11 failures, was named one of TIME magazine's "Persons of the Year" in 2002. Her 2003 letter to Robert Mueller in opposition to launching the Iraq War is archived in full text on the NYT and her 2013 op-ed entitled "Questions for the FBI Nominee" was published on the day of James Comey's confirmation hearing.
Colleen’s article or op ed here seems to be a straight forward, fact based account that the mainstream media would do well to study and consider [of course they generally wouldnt]. I wonder what all the links she has posted in support show?
I am glad to say I voted for Jill Stein last Nov. She has proven to be too decent for America, I suppose.
If Americans expected or wanted something better, why did 40% or so last Nov. sit back and refuse to vote, and those that did vote vote for obvious bums like Trump and Hilary? ?
Well, Mr. Comey, should be felling rather safe about now. Why, [you ask] well he is in GOOD hands, his old friend is going to be working the case. they both were Big Shots in the FBI and in the Justice Department. And, just like in any other “secret” unit or outfit, those who are or were in will ALL-WAYS be IN! Mr. Comey, came off as being VERY confident in his questioning, what is it that he is so confident about?
In a few weeks their could be a very Special hearing, and Mr. Comey will be on the block, but yet he is or was very comfortable during the questioning on the other day. I, do think, that this is going to be another “white wash” of the facts, and the Left, then walks away saying…….”See, we knew that the GOP was doing this and or that”. Mr. Comey and his old time friend need to be watched!
Hate to say such a thing………..Both of these men, as [honest as they have been portrayed to be], getting them both together, one “against” the other, all that means is “look, were BROTHERS together, were both Good Guys, were both former FBI, were of that brotherhood”. Folk’s that’s something, that is just about as thick as Blood, visa Water. If, someone is NOT watching, President Trump, will be in some serious crap. Would you, want to talk to Comey about ANYTHING, knowing that he is so political, and can “turn on a dime”?. Going back, to the other guy, again would you trust him knowing that he is and has been so close to Comey as it’s being tolk and as it’s coming out, be it EVER so slow, but as we go deeper into this mess, ALL of these “OUTSTANDING Federal Law Officers”, their histories WILL, or at the very least START to show!”
Mueller was 911 ‘speed of deceit’ cover-up man.
All he had to do was follow the forensics.
A safe pair of hands,
I have a question for Coleen. Who is the most honorable of these three: Comey, Mueller or Trump?
Trick question?
Does dumping your nonsense here make you feel better?
Many of the comments above are thanking Coleen for being “brave” and I fully agree with that. What I find puzzling is that many of the people do not comment using their own real names but instead use something that does not convey who they are!! Why is that?! What are you afraid of?! Why are hiding who you really are since you praise others for being “brave”?!………….Just curious!
You are right on that. First, it is All Mighty State and it’s Agencies are all over you. Then one is captive to mighty Corporate Power – who gives us, in biblical terminology, our daily bread and shelter – one has to think twice to give one’s real name. Though we know everybody is in NSA’s System, they know everything, still we learn to be cautious.
Americans were free – economically and politically – during President Lincoln time on farmsteads they had in the Westward expansion. It was very interesting and informative to read Lincoln’s six volume biography by Carl Sandburg – Lincoln, what a Great Man he was, what a story of his life. As Countries Industrialize, people start loosing lot of freedoms bit by bit.
Humans are fragile, it is a struggle for survival, and All Mighty State knows it.
I know what you mean by completely disagree with it. There is only one ALMIGHTY and it is the one who created all what you see and what you cannot see. THAT one kept telling us through real examples to stand up and stand tall and not be afraid of anyone or anything. Unfortunately, many think that corporations give you your bread and butter!!! Some people are willing to enslave many when the majority are fearful…………The rich always buy the system and use its agencies like attack dogs to keep the majority fearful and submissive………….too sad…………………….
This ALMIGHTY, one Who created all as you wrote – these are just words written by mortals working in this field of creating Religions. The words they – most of them, not all – wrote are just to soothe the humans in distress or in good times. Reality of human existence is different..
Anyhow, I wrote what I have observed for more than half a Century living here, 24/7 among the people who were born here. There are some some brave souls who would risk it all. and one has to solute them for their bravery. But most, progressives like me, all we can do is to help elect People who are progressive and will do some good for the Society here, and promote peace in the World. The result most of the time has been a bitter disappointment – Clinton, this “hope and change” guy Obama, they all turned out to be the opposite of what we thought.
Someone once said that people get the governments they deserve……………as to “evolution”, humans prove that they just keep going around in circles……yes, they make new technologies but sure enough stay as stupid as usual…..and even new technologies make people more stupid sometimes………I find that hard to be real “evolution”…………it is good to be progressive in thinking and better to know what that really means.
Voting in the US is a scam to keep people under control, and stupid. People who have an addiction to voting remind of the old joke about the guy who was informed that the wheel of fortune game he was losing his money on was rigged. Asked why he continued to play the crooked wheel, he replied, :Because it’s the only game in town.”
Popular religions have had most of the real spirituality squeezed out of them. Real spirituality is about the Truth; which is what goes on here at CN.
Not that brave….sane?….Not like it would be hard for any Deep Stater to find out in 3 minutes who any “anonymous” poster was here–there is no anonymity really is there?….But generally to open yourself up to every loon to me is not really a good move, others can disagree….All best wishes Dr. I!
Those who write the investigative reports we are fond of here on CN often publish their real names and there email addresses. Are they foolish? Brave? Models for others? You decide… But you are right, concealment in this electronic age is more and more difficult. Heavy encryption, for example, only makes you a juicier target.
Mike and Tomk: you are right – thanks!
Mythical heroes and real criminals. I know that Coleen was much more the hero herself in trying to do her job at the FBI (see her Wiki) and now — much more so — as an activist and member (along with Ray McGovern et al.) of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, but…
Well, I respect her a lot, and I would not like to offend her, but I would love to see how she would react in a detailed discussion of what is actually known about 9/11 (which for me is collected in the work of David Ray Griffin). Ditto for Ray McGovern, though I believe he is somewhat more receptive to what let’s call for lack of a better term the “inside job” theory. (I hope we are past the notion that the govt’s laughable conspiracy theory is in any respect less “speculative” than the solid presentation of facts and argumentation by David Griffin — whose work is of course based on that of many others.)
It won’t happen, I know. We will all go to our graves, and maybe our children and grandchildren will too, before the NYT or its equivalent says, “Yes, the US govt perpetrated 9/11 in order to scare the crap out of us and make us do everything we have done since.”
Still, Coleen Rowley and Ray McGovern and a few more are way, way ahead of the NYT, their former employers, and I suppose the majority of the US population, and I am glad to be counted as among their supporters and admirers.
Now this is what journalist should do. Find the facts and give it to the puplic.
It takes only two things to keep people in chains: The ignorance of the oppressed and the treachery of their leaders. (https://mythfighter.com/2017/06/05/here-we-go-again-more-privatization-scam/)
“Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds”
I too wonder Tomk, if Trump will show some guts when his enemies have him cornered. So far he is really not putting up much of a fight. I would love to see him give a major speech to the American people, and just call out the deep state in all it’s ugly reality for all to see, and ask the People to back him up in dismantling it for once and all.
But there I go with my improbable wish fulfilling daydreams again. Ain’t going to happen…..sigh…..
mike, You are not alone. Many of us are having these dreams these days. With one speech, Trump could change the whole dynamic. But it is not going to happen. In fact, the events are moving in the opposite direction; there is too much at stake for the Western World, and they are not going to give it up easily.
There is a very good article by Professor Thomas Harrington in Today’s “Counterpunch” titled “Muslims are very Strange People”. It has lot of recent history in it, which I grew up reading during 1950’s and 60’s. And of course, history of the events in the Middle East after the 60’s. In it’s irony, it is ‘fun to read’ kind of article.
I think he will, I am not kidding…. I really believe we are going to see some unbelievably nasty, nasty knives out full out war…., go back to that speech he gave on the Inauguration Day and HOW VERY INAPPROPRIATE it was viewed by all the “in” crowd sitting there, all the “in” group, all the Bohemian Grovers like Obama was (an attendee he was, already groomed to be President years before, so says Zachary King the ex-high Satanist priest who was there yearly and ran into him and was told his future….) and so many of the others CFR, Trilateral Commission etc. part of the Luciferian loony globalist creeps who truly believe they run the show and watch out if you are not on their “team” and don’t tell me when you watched that — that there was no doubt Trump knew he was throwing it right at them, he knows who and what they are–many on here do too from the comments I have seen…–I just don’t think Trump got the fact then of how well they have the corporate media totally in the bag and how even with a blatant lie like “Russia did it”, that any idiot knows is bs, they will keep on going and going, I think that threw him a good bit…but if that Inauguration speech is not enough of a signal that he will go to war here shortly–How about this? — Secretary of State Tillerson in the last day or so saying he is going forward with making things better with Russia? If Trump was on board now believing he could make peace with the Deep Staters…–No way that statement is made by Tillerson, that is a statement of “back at ya”…No, Trump is a guy who “gets even” and he is not going to roll for them, he may head fake that way, but he doesn’t roll that way, he gets even….and why? Just because…LOL, because literally his Father growing up you to say “You’re the King” and he is that guy…lol…this is going to go nuclear between him and the Obama/Bush/Deep Staters….He is still getting a feel for what is up 6 months in, I think he now basically has the picture that regardless of what he does they, the Deep State and the corporate media and the loony left that is clueless but buys into what they are fed, plan to skin him alive, pour salt on him, and hang him out as a trophy — warning any future non-insider to get their message THIS IS WHAT WE DO TO OUTSIDERS! — much like all future insiders got their message when JFK was shot down by them like a dog in the street and a “lone nut” was the laughable patsy, no one believes that err… except the NYTs…lol….Trump now knows there is NO MERCY coming his way, none nada, that this is bloodsport, why do you think he is yelling at Sessions? Sessions–what a horrible choice that was and Trump knows it now…decided to recuse himself out of the war…lol…the “ethics” don’t you know… and brought in the guy as number 2 who put a hatchet in Trump’s back bringing in the cleaner — Mueller — Mueller the professional hatchet man who had no problem screwing the country as to 911, “joined at the hip” to Comey the Deep State stooge, intends to seek out anything possible to gut and clean Trump for dinner (check out the “team” Mueller has in place–as if going after Al Capone in a case where everyone knows there is nothing “there” as to Russian “collusion” by Trump — they are planning to roll Trump so incredibly badly–no way Trump doesn’t know this now thus the screaming at Sessions who now, having rolled over with his “recusal” LOL…, offers to resign like that will reverse the damage he’s done….) and destroy him completely, taxes, investments, businesses–Trump’s entire life will be microscoped for anything, ANYTHING, they can hang on him and every lying disgruntled ex-employee and adversary will be heard from, amplified, and leaked to the globalist corporate media that loathes him–all of which will have nothing to do with the “Russia” collusion lie that Podesta’s 2015 emails show he came up with to attack Trump bc he was sanely suggesting that not having a war with Russia was a good idea….If you look at Trump’s history, again, he IS NOT, definitely NOT, a nice guy and he has played in the nasty, nasty league of the big money chase almost all his life and he is, do not forget, a billionaire several times over who has his own private security force around him at all times and, despite what the media portrays, he has many, many allies….The country will never be the same again by the time this is “over”–if it ever really ends…fireworks are coming beyond our imagination…Trump is not going to limp off into the night and they are not going to let him even if he wanted to he is a cornered Wolverine…get some popcorn this is going to be a wild ride….
Tomk: Well done, your analysis is breathtaking. I had flashes in my mind of some of these things coming. I hope this dirty business of Clinton/Bush/Obama also gets aired out in Public View, and the Whole World to look at. It blows my mind watching how “The Deep State” is going after Trump – for almost a year now – who was duly elected President by the U.S. Citizens. Their only vendetta against him is that he wanted to get along with Russia. A child can tell that this whole “Russia Gate” is utterly a Fabrication by the Ruling Establishment. Going on for a year now, these Evil Forces have turned the Country into almost a Lunatic Asylum.
Obama is all over hatching new plots. He was with Merkel, and a few days back seen with Justin Trudeau. What a useful tool of the Ruling Establishment Obama is. I bet Trump is watching all this. He is not that naive as some people think of him . It seems like, either he is going to submit and leave the scene with guarantees of not bothering him afterwards. or He is going to fight a fight not seen before in U.S. History. It is hard to tell how it will end.
Baghdad Bob was more credible and believable than anyone in the MSM today. Its loony tunes. Maybe that Anthrax did the trick and scares them into submission.
Beyond absurdity that an ostensible hustler who ran cover for years for Boston’s ultra-violent Winter Hill Gang now has the authority to overturn the election of the president of the United States. (Albeit a president as flawed as he is, and NOT due to anything involving “RUSSIA!”)
Mueller the hatchet man for the Deep State (911 was ok by him it seems, no need to investigate….) has one purpose and that is to take out Trump as his favorable statements as to ending the new Cold War with Russia made him an enemy of those who believe they run the country and who look to profit incredibly by the money they can make from an “enemy” like Russia–much better than the “terrorism” one they created for us….Appointing Sessions AG was a really terrible mistake by Trump given his foreseeable recusal on the most important issue facing Trump (the phony “Russia did it” Trojan Horse to get a Mueller to go fishing to find, or create, ANYTHING to get rid of him….) Sessions is a loser all around igniting a new war on drugs…– an incredibly unpopular issue Trump did not even run on…and although the cries of “Racist” might be unfair Sessions said some stupid “jokes” that also should have sidelined him given all the enemies Trump knew he had coming in and what he needed at AG–an unimpeachable ally….Trump has to know what is up and it is not his nature to sit back and be harpooned, which is what his enemies do plan…., so this will be a fascinating year to see what he does to stop them from doing him…Don’t forget Trump is not a particularly nice guy and given he is getting some feel for what he is dealing with, and the incredible gravity of what he is up against, I guarantee we will see some moves coming in response to his enemies that we have never seen, or had anyone even consider, before….
Thank you Coleen Rowley for your courageous stands for truth and justice. We need you.
Ok -yes a true basket of probable deplorables
Great reporting
But and a huge butt
The dangerous Orange Man
Unhinged – coarse ignorant and the vision of gilded ignorance
What are your ideas to remove this embarrassing and a hairs breath humanoid from kicking the can down the road to destruction ?
I believe this is what happens:
When gangsters are in control, endless wars slaughter millions of souls
And countries are destroyed by the hit men of the gangster ghouls
The unethical money changers finance their dirty depredations
And corporate cannibals profit from the bloody confrontations
Government by gangsters is now “the rule of law”
And “justice” is in the hands of criminals and outlaws
The language is twisted and debased
To suit these evil demons of the “human race”
Fancy titles and Houses of ill repute
Is where these villains consort and debut
Making “laws” to screw the masses
Yet, people continue to vote for these asses
If there really was “law and order”
These gangsters would be charged with genocide and murder
Instead these war criminals parade on the world stage
When they should be in a big enormous prison cage…
Stephen J. – you are so right. Good job!
Thanks backwardsevolution, I appreciate your comments.
Cheers Stephen J.
And President Woodrow Wilson being blackmailed to the tune of $40,000.00 over some love letters he had sent to a colleague’s wife. Mr. Samuel Untermeyer agreed to pay the blackmail money in return for Wilson appointing Judge Louis Brandeis to the Supreme Court, which he did.
“Justice Brandeis volunteered his opinion to President Wilson that the sinking of the S.S. Sussex by a German submarine in the English Channel with the loss of lives of United States citizens justified the declaration of war against Germany by the United States. Relying to a great extent upon the legal opinion of Justice Brandeis, President Wilson addressed both houses of Congress on April 2, 1917. He appealed to Congress to declare war against Germany and they did on April 7, 1917.”
Blackmail and threats still work. Comey always strikes me as being very matter-of-fact and cavalier in his answers, as if nothing could ever touch him. I mean, even I would have known not to let Clinton off. He acts as if a mafia-type organization has got his back and he doesn’t have to worry, which is probably the case.
Yes. The chance of the lying, corrupt cowards “representing” us really calling Comey out on his record are nil. And Trump started a fight with the “intelligence” guys that he now knows he can’t finish, so his lawyers will treat Comey very carefully. (In my fantasy Trump’s lawyers tear Comey apart, and bring up all his rotten record, reducing him to a blubbering mess…..) Yes I have a fantasy life, but I try not to get it mixed up too much with our so-called reality.
mike k – an interesting thing about that Woodrow Wilson blackmailing (in my above post) is that these guys, with the blackmail knowledge in hand, bankrolled and helped Wilson get into the White House, and then they blackmailed him AFTER he got there. Of course, this way they ensured that they had their man all sewn up. They got him there, he owed them, and they had the damning information. They and they alone end up owning you.
Trump was bankrolled by a few powerful people. I just wonder if the same thing isn’t happening with Trump, some old pictures. Whatever it is, I’m quite sure something happened.
In our family we have a lawyer (now retired) who once worked under Peter Rodino during the Watergate Hearings. I’ll never forget how when I asked my cousin if Nixon would serve time, she said never, because all the politicians who stood in judgement of Nixon had their own skeletons in the closet to hide. D.C. is a nest of degenerates, and charlatan fraudsters, but history proves that this is nothing original. The best ‘we the people’ can hope for, is when these masters and mistresses of ours decide it is time to feed us, because maybe they need our votes. Who knows? Yes blackmail will insure a trustworthy employee every time. John Lennon had it right, everybody’s got something to hide, except for me and my monkey.
sorry, May 2002 not 2001 (above)
Democracy is The Tyranny of The Minority!
I am so grateful to Colleen Rowley who has been my heroine, too, since 2001 when she publicly felt, thank goodness, that she must speak out. Rowley stood up with courage, spunk, honor, strength of character, respect for the truth, fearless determination to stand alone, if necessary, in defiance of corruption and lies. Her loyalty was to truth, the constitution and the people of this country, most of whom toil under challenging circumstances, get sent to trumped up wars, get ripped off by big banks and after a lifetime of work are still struggling. Rowley gives us strength and hope that there’s something better.
I suspect Colleen Rowley unlike some of the show boaters is herself a modest person and is just doing what’s “necessary” and it’s part of who she is.
Thank you, Colleen. I hate being confused by these people who lie to us and serve their own self interests instead of the public interest.
And how else would we know?
Some of them are pretty good at taking credit and are not as obviously horrific to us as, say, a Dick Cheney or a Donald Rumsfeld who seem to be more cartoonish characters than people.
Thank you.
It should also be noted that Mueller was a key figure during the 1980s in the government’s campaign to frame and silence Lyndon LaRouche and his movement, a campaign which former AG Ramsey Clark described as the most appalling campaign of its sort that he had seen (and combatting such campaigns is his specialty.)
Jedgar, as comedienne Lily Tomlin called him, was a career blackmailer, eavesdropper, extortionist and enabler of organized crime dynasties. It’s not a coincidence that, in her comedic vehicle as a telephone operator, her routine suggested “listening in” as an extracurricular activity perhaps not disdained by Jedgar himself. Sure, a warrant was needed to use evidence gained by wiretapping in a court of law. But if the motive was blackmail, who needs a warrant? Apparently, this reality is lost on the American public. We should certainly realize that every phone conversation is now retrievable by electronic means. All the FISA Court mumbo jumbo and its purported “checks and balances” is a farce designed to create a veneer of legitimacy. What…does anybody think Jedgar bothered getting a warrant to bug Martin Luther King – then subsequently revealed the playbacks and suggested that King commit suicide? Anyone who has spent even a modicum of time looking onto the fraudulent Warren Commission Report must realize that Jedgar was completely complicit. On the ballistics evidence alone, he could have blown the case wide open. At best, he was a criminal coconspirator in a massive coverup. At worst, he ranks among the most vile traitors in our nation’s history. This, then, is the legacy of the organization to which the two coconspirators in the present article appertain. On November 22, 1963, our government was hijacked by “deep state” militarists, and a system of permanent war economy was installed. We have descended deeper into that abyss with each passing year. The elected government now serves as a mere facade. I’d suggest that doubters read Vince Salandria’s book, especially the recently added chapter on Ruth and Michael Paine at the end. Check the contents – you’ll find it. It’s free online, and can be accessed from several internet addresses. Unless this sentinel crime is addressed, there is no hope for American democracy. We’re done.
The Postal service states it photographs every piece of mail.
F.G. Sanford – thank you for the links. This is going to be excellent reading. That Vince Salandria is quite the guy:
“Only by the war production of World War II were we brought out of the great depression. It was not difficult to discern that we were artfully thrust into the war. I can recall that at the time of Pearl Harbor I was in the 8th grade of Vare Junior High School in Philadelphia. On December 8, 1941, in my math class, our teacher, Miss Wogan, suggested that rather than do our math we should discuss current events.
I went to the front of the classroom and informed my classmates that I could not accept as plausible President Roosevelt’s assertion that the attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise, sneak attack. I pointed out that all of us had known for months about the tension between the U.S. and Japan. I asked how, in light of those months of crisis and tautly strained relations between the two countries, could the battleships at Pearl Harbor have been lined up so closely together, presenting perfect targets for the Japanese? How could the planes I saw in the newspapers burning on our airfields have been positioned wing-tip to wing-tip?
I reminded the class that President Roosevelt had promised that he would not send our troops into a foreign war. I then offered my conclusion that inviting the Pearl Harbor attack was President Roosevelt’s duplicitous device to eliminate the powerful neutralist sentiment in our country while thrusting us into the war.”
Very smart for Grade 8!
“On November 23, 1963 I discussed the assassination with my then brother-in-law, Harold Feldman. I told him that we should keep our eyes focused on what if anything would happen to the suspected assassin that weekend. I said that if the suspect was killed during the weekend, then we would have to consider Oswald’s role to be that of a possible intelligence agent and patsy. I told him if such happened, the assassination would have to be considered as the work of the very center of U.S. power. […]
When Oswald was served up on camera as disposable Dealey Plaza flotsam and jetsam and was killed by Jack Ruby I saw a subtle signal of a high level conspiracy. There is every reason to think that intelligence agencies, when they choose a killer to dispose of a patsy, make that choice by exercising the same degree of care that they employ in selecting the patsy. Their choice of Jack Ruby much later would – by providing a fall-back position for the government – serve the interests of the assassins. As the Warren Report would unravel, a deceased Ruby’s past connections to the Mafia produced a false candidate for governmental apologists to designate as the power behind the killing.
Immediately following the assassination I began to collect news items about Lee Harvey Oswald. A pattern began to emerge. Oswald’s alleged defection to the Soviets, his alleged Castro leanings as the sole member of a Fair Play for Cuba chapter in New Orleans, his posing with a rifle and a Trotskyist newspaper, his writings to the Communist Party USA, his study of the Russian language while in the Marine Corps, told me that he was not a genuine leftist, but rather was a U.S. intelligence agent.”
Oswald was set up from the get-go. Poor kid, he didn’t realize he was playing with fire.
The Kennedy assassination, 9/11, the other false flags, color revolutions, coups are all the work of those who possess a psychopathic mind.
Remarkable! Good for you.
B.E. as The Empire of Japan’s operations plan called for invasion of The Philippines and Wake Island, both defended by United States forces, The United States would have been at war with Japan without a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. I know The White House was not privy to Japan’s operation plan, but it was a certainty that any Japanese move would involve taking Malaya and the Dutch East Indies therefore it would be idiotic to assume they would leave The Philippines alone. In short, the idea that Roosevelt knew and let Pearl Harbor happen to get us into the war is a steaming pile of cowflap. If you are unconvinced by my argumentation and wish to debate further it would be my pleasure. Good luck, you’re gonna need it.
According to an old edition of US History magazine, shortly after P.H., pilots at the USA airfeild near Manila spotted a squadron of Nippon fighterbombers circling their airfield, the Japanese failed to spot the airfield and the USA pilots began to scramble. But the pilots were ordered out of their planes, resulting in devastation during the Japanese fighterbombers’ next pass.
The high command allowed the USA Pacific airfleet to be destroyed.
Fallacy of Begging The Question. You continue to fail to address my argumentation.
B.B. it is unclear what point you are trying to make, but it is clear it does not address my argumentation.
I rather agree with EIR’s description in:”Why FDR’s explosive 1933-145 recovery worked”. The trick was Glass-Steagall and the re-structuring of RFC into a Hamiltonian credit bank…all to cut Wall Street outta the loop. To suggest that WWII ended the Depression is to put the cart before the horse. It was the massive generation of credit for re-industrializing and infrastructure, for use in CIVILIAN areas of life, then RE-TOOLED for war production, that ended the war. Minus the New Deal, we would have gone into war grossly unable to equip ourselves for the task. FDR also new the LONG-RANGE threat of the Fascist-NAZI movements as being the outcome of longtime Synarchist plans that preceded and succeeds WWII, obtained from O.S.S. and military and French intelligence (see Synarchy against America by Anton Chaitkin, from EIR). Its’ VITALLY important to realize that China’s New Silk Road is exactly like FDR’s New Deal and can succeed in developing the World, without war or Western Bankers’ speculation . The WWII was partly meant to DERAIL FDR’s New Deal demonstration of spectacular development without the need for WAR or Wall Street SPECULATION. this is THE SAME fear the DEEP STATE of the Trans-Atlantic Community has of Russia, China and their New Silk Road policy.
“Yes, it does sound rather un-American, doesn’t it?”
O god I love this woman. Smart brave educated articulate and patriotic–how could she possibly be heard from in the Amerikan media? I watched Joy Reid disgrace herself last night on MSNBC in place of Rachel disgracing herself. It just breaks my heart. But we still have Consortium News, Robert Parry and Colleen ” the hammer” ;-) Rowley. Now, could someone please explain what’s really going on with Ms Reality? She seems like a cat’s paw, not a whistle blower.
Jessejean – I agree wholeheartedly. Coleen Rowley is a very brave lady. Thank you, Ms. Rowley for a great article and for not being afraid to tell the truth.
Until one understands that the US government is a criminal enterprise, and that everyone involved in it is a criminal, with extremely few exceptions – you will not understand what goes on there. The same holds true for the main stream media, these are criminal, lying propaganda outlets for the rich and powerful who own them. Also the US Military is a vicious criminal enterprise pure and simple.
If you are inclined to cut any of these actors any slack whatever, and forget who they really are, you will simply become a victim of their lies and criminal activities. Regardless of the unceasing barrage of positive images and ideas we are soaked in from childhood, we need to constantly remind ourselves of who these evil people really are, and the horrendous crimes they are responsible for. The idea that James Comey, the head of the secret police is some kind of role model is outrageous. This man deserves to be imprisoned for the rest of his life.
mike K : Excellent. Complete rendering of Truth.
mike k – yep, it truly is a den of vipers and thieves, a well-oiled machine at this point. Many are ignorant of this fact, and many are willing to turn a blind eye so long as they get what they want.
“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.”
The irony of all this is that America could be a great positive force for good and beneficial change on the planet. It’s location, between two great Oceans, it’s physical beauty, and it’s resources – America has it all. There is nothing like America on this Planet. [It makes me feel sad about American Indians, who lost it all during the last three or four centuries]. And now, for the last five decades or so, all the best and the brightest from top schools in India, now China, Eastern Europe, and elsewhere (and Iran too !) come to U.S. Universities, and work here. One of the major engines of our high tech sector boom – and leadership in the World – has been due to this foreign born talent. And this talent has contributed a lot in other sectors as well.
And from all what I have read, after the collapse of Communism, the World was and is willing to accept American leadership. If you watch Putin’s speeches at Valdai International Discussion Club, he acknowledges America’s leadership, but not complete subservience to U.S.
Would big countries and ancient civilizations like China and India, or big countries like Brazil, South Africa agree to be completely subservient to U.S.? Should these countries (and the other countries of the World) become U.S.’s vassal states. It is preposterous to think of it. What happened to this idea of Freedom, which is drilled into masses here 24/7 by the Media and the Ruling Establishment. As we want to live free, don’t these countries would like to live free.
And we are waging wars on the Nations to bring freedom and democracy – and American values. What a hypocrisy?
And we are discussing about Comey and Mueller here! It is hard to comprehend to what lower depths the country has sunk to.
Trump was not wrong when he was saying during the campaign that the whole place ( Washington) is a swamp. The country was ready for a Populist. Unfortunately, Trump was not the right one.
I do not have much hope that the upper echelons in this country will learn some wisdom to change their course.
Dave P. – good points. I don’t think Trump was the “perfect” one, but I think he could have been the “right” one, had they laid off him, but he’s had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at him (the pussy hats, the Berkeley rioters, the media, the Democrats, his own Republican Party). The Deep State has gone after him like crazy because they’re fighting for their very survival, and Trump was going to end it.
I think he WOULD have ended the wars, cut back on NATO, brought affordable healthcare, enforced the border laws (without which you don’t have a country, at least not for long), brought jobs back from China/Asia, rebuilt infrastructure, and protected the citizens.
It appears people don’t want that. Go figure.
backwardsevolution, I agree with you. I think Trump meant to do all these things you mentioned. What I meant to say was that, he did not have any clue of what was to come. Trump does not have any communication skills like Obama, and Clinton, and is not well read or any thing like that. And I think that they – the Deep State – have a very thick dossier on his business deals, and all that. I sometimes feel sorry for him – the guy is caught in the nest of scorpions. When I watch him on TV sometimes, he seems like he is scared, and will do any thing they will ask him to do.
Dave P. – re your “nest of scorpions” comment. Yes, I agree that Trump had no idea what he’d be stepping into. We probably don’t know the half of it. Could be death threats against himself (or maybe his family) or blackmail. Something happened because all of a sudden Trump and Tillerson both changed, seemingly overnight, and you’re right, Trump has a scared look in his eyes.
If a thick-skinned braggart like Trump can’t go up against these guys, then who can?
backwardsevolution: Exactly, “Hell is empty and all the devils are here”. You have described Washington – Nation’s Capitol – of Today – all the devils are here.
“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.”…that is much more true than can be seen…./wink
I believe the “system” is totally corrupted. We are prisoners in a so-called “democracy.”
The Prisoners of the System
By Stephen J. Gray
The prisoners of the system thought they were free
After all, they lived in a “democracy?”
Every few years they were allowed to vote
Then they got punished by the winning lot
Oh well, at least the masses are allowed to go on holiday
At the airports they are patted down and groped in the name of security
Still, their governments were keeping them all safe
As they spy on them and all the human race.
Big Brother and Big Sister are now in charge
And Orwell’s “1984” is now here and at large
Computers are monitored and cell phones too
Fridges are bugged and smart meters knew…
[read more at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2012/05/prisoners-of-system.html
Good one Stephen. Keep ’em coming…..
I will very likely go to my grave with the strong suspicion that the alleged Christmas Bomber (2010) in Portland, Oregon was a case of entrapment. Assuming that kid really did have intentions of setting off a bomb, the FBI agents should have educated him as to why setting off a bomb as a Christmas tree lighting ceremony was a very bad thing to do instead of going through some ritual of simulations. Of course, the FBI agents claim they gave him chances to back out, but I suspect he was like most teenagers who didn’t want to be considered as “chicken.” – http://theweek.com/articles/488966/portland-bomb-plot-entrapment
Bill – using entrapment in order to move public opinion in a certain direction, steer the herd, influence their thinking, allowing them then to engage in what they want carried out. Sickening. Heat coming down on Israel a little too much? Just create an incident, elicit sympathy, and the whole thing blows over.
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/04/29/opinion/sunday/terrorist-plots-helped-along-by-the-fbi.html
Thank you Coleen Rowley especially for clearing up for me The Comey/Mueller Myth. I’ve bookmarked your article for its invaluable links and truth… For many of us you will remain forever a hero…
Bob Van Noy – totally agree. Bookmark that Mike Whitney article as well that D5-5 posted above, especially when he says that Rod Rosenstein would not have acted alone on this special prosecutor appointment, and also for what he perceives will be Trump’s eventual outcome. As in toast.
To paraphrase Shakespeare: Age has not withered Coleen Rowley nor custom faded her infinite courage.
Ditto .
Thank you Coleen Rowley for jogging my memory in regard to Mueller and Comey. I know you have heard this before, but until the day comes when I will turn on the MSM news, and see you Ms Rowley, and such people like Ray McGovern, Paul Craig Roberts, and of course Robert Parry, then it’s the same old song sung by the same old choir. Thank you for the reminder. Joe
Beyond ignoring politicized intelligence, Mueller bent to other political pressures.
Bending to political and other pressures is one of the rules for “success” in Washington and Wall Street. There must be very few people who have made it to the upper echelons butting heads with the oligarchs running the show. Lewis Lapham, a national treasure of an essayist and author, frequently skewered the “rules of success” and those who played by them.
Mike Whitney chimes in here:
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/47117.htm