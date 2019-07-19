WATCH THE REPLAY: WikiLeaks Editor Kristinn Hrafnsson, Michael Isikoff, Pepe Escobar, As’ad AbuKhalil on CN Live!

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, journalists Michael Isikoff and Pepe Escobar, political scientist As’ad AbuKhalil and author George Szamuely on Episode 2 of CNLive!
Hrafnsson joined CNLive! to speak on the latest about imprisoned WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, including CNN’s recent hit piece; Isikoff discussed his Yahoo! News series on Seth Rich; Escobar gave keen insights into the major scandal engulfing Brazil as well as his observations of Italy after his recent trip there; AbuKhalil dissected Middle East politics and war and Szamuely commented on the lot with hosts Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria on CN Live!
Watch it here:
no. We do NOT know that the DNC was hacked. No one in the FBI or did Mueller have access to the DNC server. And NOW there is plenty of real evidence that they were leaked. No hack proven. But VIPS have proven that it is NOT a hack. Had to be a leak.
No Isikoff. There is plenty of evidence that it was definitely Seth Rich & his brother Aaron who leaked the DNC emails. The Russian conspiracy that you want so much to promote just doesn’t exist. You are covering for HRC and the DNC. Spend your time getting the evidence re Seth’s murder. Therein lies the answers. Are you strong enough to stand up to the deep state and find the truth?
Good point, Ernie! Freedom of the truth is continuously under attack by our OWN goddamned government.
Our mainstream media often CIA controlled, eg, Wash Post owner Jeff Bezos with a $600 million contract with the CIA thru Amazon which he also owns.
Or the viciousness under which Wikileaks and Julian Assange are attacked and held prisoner for revealing the truth of US war crimes! I well recall that collateral-murder video of some years back of Reuters News personnel being gunned down trying to protect some children from harm.
Or Israel’s demands for criminalization of criticism of Israel. What do they have to hide? Lots!! Ask American Rabbi Michael Lerner, head of Jewish think tank, Tikkun, which has called Israel’s Netanyahu a liar and a coward. Netanyahu is under criminal investigation there.
He once stated support for a two-state solution. It was a lie. He promised no new settlements, yet they continue.
Palestinian kids are gunned down by Israeli soldiers. The West Bank is an open air prison, bombarded regularly.
And so it goes…..
Joe, you handled the contentiousness of M.I very well. I was wondering why you didn’t bring up Bill Binney’s forensic work on the so-called “hack” (leak), but I suppose even if you had, Michael would have never believed you anyway and he probably has already heard about Binney’s work. Good job today to you both, Elizabeth and Joe. Pepe Escobar is brilliant as is AbuKahlil. Thank you all. Love your show.
Hi ML…Thanks. I did bring up VIPS forensic work on a leak not hack, but Isikoff didn’t respond to it.
Was good to see the CIA’s stenographer Michael Isikoff given a chance to explain his view of Russiagate, to which he has contributed so much. He is indeed one of the initial architects of Russiagate! Would be illuminating to see him debate Aaron Mate or John Solomon on the conspiracy theories involved.
I was surprised to see Michael Isikoff given a pass on his spreading of the contents of the Steele dossier (claimed by Steele to be from two operatives in the Kremlin, and thus spreading Russian disinformation). Ishikoff’s duplication of Steele’s dossier material was proposed to be important confirmation for the FISA warrants for surveillance of the Trump campaign. Bruce Ohr has dismissed his wife’s contribution and the Steele dossier as biased opposition research and told the FBI that Steele was “desperate that Trump not be elected”. Would have been interested in Ishikoff’s views on this.
Moreover Ishikoff kept noting that Wikileaks received much of their e-mails later published from Guccifer 2.o, a “Russian hacker”. My impression was that Guccifer 2.0 was a Crowdstrike or New Knowledge technician or perhaps someone from the NSA, pretending to be a Russian (just as New Knowledge did when they interfered in the Alabama Senate special election)? From the time-course of wikileaks releases of the DNC e-mails they would have been obtained much earlier than Assange’s interactions with Guccifer 2.0; from what I’ve read there was nothing released from Guccifer 2.0, either material was unverifiable or just duplicates of what wikileaks already had. Since the FBI never bothered to secure the custodial chain of evidence, there is always the possibility that Guccifer 2.0 may have changed some of the files submitted to wikileaks as well.
The “appeal to authority” logical fallacy seems a strange basis for a “journalist’s” actions (and career), but Ishikoff truly is a faith-based believer in whatever narratives he is fed from our Intelligence Agencies. And why would they lie?
Much improved production values, especially the video intro.
Malcom Nance claims he wrote this book – ‘The Plot to Hack America”. The date of publication of the Ebook was the SAME DATE Obama got the IC report on Russia Hacking. WITH IDENTICAL REFERENCES. Coincidence? I doubt it. This is how they distributed the ‘intelligence report’ to the community, handing everyone the same key talking points. Could be broadcasted widely and easily by email.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Plot_to_Hack_America
A brilliant program with important guests. thank you. Not sure why you gave Isikoff airtime. His own arguments are “conspiracy theories”
Excellent show Joe. Is this going to be a weekly show?
Yes Farhad. This is a weekly show. Here are the list of episodes. https://consortiumnews.com/cn-live/
Isikoff is lying and he knows he is lying. He knows for a fact that there was no hack, by Russia or anybody else, and that indeed it was an internally sourced leak.
Joe, Kim Dotcom is evidence of a sort about Seth Rich
I’m rather surprised you found my comment about Sorcha Faal, nominal writer of “What Does It Mean”, actually being ex(!) CIA David Booth, unworthy or unable to be published. Maybe it was the inclusion of hinted-at URL. But google it.
Michael I does not belong on CN! He is a CIA asset…I mean, his obsession with ‘conspiracy theories’ is a dead giveaway. In 1967 the CIA created the term ‘conspiracy theory’ to impugn the integrity of US journalists who were questioning the outcome of the JFK inquiry. Ask Ed Snowden who ‘Guccifer 2.0’ actually is. M I is a shill…you have tarnished the memory of my friend Robert Parry!
With all due respect, I think Isikoff fits nicely between microscope slides, and his exposure here is very informative. I intend to revisit his remarks because I think he tried to support an insupportable case.
I think you are confusing public relations with journalism. Inviting a guest on does not mean we are promoting him or her. He was brought on to be challenged. Bob would have interviewed Adolf Hitler if he’d had the chance (as several American journalists did.) Newsmakers will appear as we can get them, to be challenged, not promoted.
You guys need Arron Mate fast. He is slow-walking your silence.
Joe — you really need to look at this source material regarding “WhatDoesItMean” dot com
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_cointelpro10.htm
“Before I go into this subject in any great depth, I would first like to deal with Sorcha Faal, otherwise known as David Booth of the CIA.
David Booth works within the Central Intelligence Agency in COINTELPRO. Other western intelligence agencies known for using COINTELPRO methods include MI5, MI6, GCHQ, and the think-tank, DEMOS. To be quite blunt, all intelligence agencies have their own COINTELPRO departments.
Sorcha Faal does not exist. There is no “spokesperson” within the GRU named Sorcha Faal.
Intelligence agencies rarely make public statements, and when they do, it is always through either someone in the highest echelons of the organization or a government minister with the correct clearances, and never a mere “spokesperson”.
Do leaks ever happen through lesser agents? Yes, but those agents if caught are dealt with very strictly, usually with “Holy Orders” to keep their traps shut. By rights, if “Sorcha Faal” was really working within the GRU, she would have been silenced by now. Permanently.
It appears that David Booth is a major thorn in the side of the Alternative Intelligence Community, as well as the Patriot and Truth Movements. This is a gross understatement. Over the past week or two I have had to take aside many people and let them in on the whole Sorcha Faal thing.
Known sites run by Sorcha Faal/David Booth: http://WhatDoesItMean.com/
So why does David Booth do what he does? ”
Read the rest at the top link above.
Indeed. WhatDoesItMean is 8chan on shrooms , and with evil intent.
ferchrissake – what is isikoff doing on this program. corporate media incorporated. and a liar. jeesh
Michael I is off his meds with his russophobia…!
You don’t have to be a journalist to have 1st Amendment rights. It applies to everyone.
Ask Asad about Iran exiles, in comparison to what he just said about the Syrian exile he knew at Georgetown.
Why did Julian Assange cancel his appeal?
Julian Assange did not need to draw attention to Donald Trump. There is already so much in the public sphere regarding Donald Trump that shows him in a negative light. Why does anyone take this question seriously? Also, #Unity4J has been restored on twitter. Why does Julian Assange apologize? He is not responsible for the millions spent on surveying him. Those in power have unlawfully wasted pounds and dollars trying to capture Assange to cover their war crimes rather than provide for the people.
Szamuely “will comment on the lot”.
Great.
What would really be great is if the entire lot of commenters (from Hrafnsson, Isikoff, Escobar, and AbuKhalil to Lauria and Vos) would be so very kind as to comment on the obvious:
Pro-Israel Lobby influence manifest in Trump-Bolton-Pompeo-Pence proclamations, and US actions from Brazil to the EU to the Middle East, all of which concern grave matters of “politics and war”.
Here’s a 2000 article by Szamuely to help orient commenters’ comments (or not) on the lot of cases in point:
“Every other country gets hit with sanctions the moment it fails to follow Washington’s orders, but not Israel. No country in the world is the object of so much hysterical veneration, so much anguished cheerleading and so many outrageous double standards as Israel. Case in point […]”
Israel’s Powerful Friends
By George Szamuely
http://www.antiwar.com/rep/szamuely/szamuely40.html
I want to ask Isikoff a few questions
I support you Mr Butowsky! I hope you have a chance to speak with Isikoff. He seems to be lacking in all the facts. He is reported to be an CIA asset.
Mr. Butowsky , I hope you will pursue your lawsuit to its conclusion , including discovery and a jury trial. A juicy pre-trial settlement may well be offered , but I beg you to resist. This is too important , for the entire country.
Seymour Hersh in a recording has claimed that Wikileaks paid for the DNC emails. Assange has stated that Wikileaks never pays for information. Your comments on Hersh’s statements or on Wikileaks policy?
“Assange has stated that Wikileaks never pays for information. ”
Have a source for that ? I’ve seen evidence that Assange has claimed that he never publishes information for pay , i.e. that he doesn’t publish on contract , but I’ve never seen any evidence that he claimed what you suggest.
I hope Michael Isikoff gets asked what narrative the CIA, Pentagon etc. wants him to spin this time.
Please address the fact that Mike Gravel will not be permitted in the next Democratic debates. He met the number of individual donors required. We want to hear what he has to say. The DNC says his poll numbers aren’t high enough but Gravel was not even included in the poll to include.
I stand with Mike Gravel to be in the Democratic Primary Debates. Stand with me and demand the DNC show former Senator Mike Gravel the respect he deserves and allow him to speak on the stage with the other Democratic candidates. Mike has crucial messages for us that no other candidates are talking about.
Video is not working.
Yes, I concur in this Andrew. The hand written letter seems very off to me. I want to know if this is a free choice or a “free”choice made after drugging/other torture.
I had the chance to hear KSM’s government appointed attorney speak. Did you know that KSM confessed to killing JFK? He signed a statement that he did that.
Keep up the GREAT work!!!
Please ask Mr Hrafnsson:
Why didn’t Assange appeal against the bail conviction?
Why hasn’t Wikileaks commented on the letter from Assange to Gordon Dimmack (the only direct communication from Assange to the outside world in the last 16 months) or on the bail sentence appeal?
Having commenced an appeal against the bail sentence more than 2 months ago, why has it suddenly been dropped less than a week before the hearing (since it was virtually the maximum sentence possible, he had absolutely nothing to lose from running the appeal)?
Why weren’t we told that the appeal hearing had been listed for 23rd July?
Why do his visitors (including lawyers) never convey a direct message out from Assange to his supporters?
Thanks.
Great questions!