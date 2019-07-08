A Howl for Blood in Iran as Americans Cheer US Bombers on July 4

The aerial parade of military aircraft was a chilling display of rampant killing machinery, write Medea Benjamin and Ann Wright.
By Medea Benjamin and Ann Wright
President Donald Trump’s order to the Pentagon to have an aerial parade of military aircraft over Washington, D.C., on July 4 provided a history lesson of America’s war mongering in the past two decades, and a terrifying view of what might appear in the skies of Iran if National Security Advisor John Bolton gets his way.
The combat aircraft that were cheered by Trump’s supporters as they flew low over the monuments in the nation’s capital have not been cheered by people in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Palestine as the same type of planes fly over their homes — terrifying and killing their children and wreaking havoc on their lives.
Over those countries, Air Force B-2 Spirit, Air Force F-22 Raptor, Navy F-35C Joint Strike Fighter and F/A-18 Hornet stealth fighters and bombers fly so high they are not seen or heard — until the massive explosions from their 500- to 2,000-pound bombs hit and obliterate everything and everyone in their radius. The blast radius of a 2,000-pound bomb is 82 feet, but the lethal fragmentation reaches 1,200 feet. In 2017, the Trump administration dropped the most massive non-nuclear bomb in its inventory, the 21,000 pound “mother of all bombs,” on a cave tunnel complex in Afghanistan.
More Bombs Allowed
While most Americans have probably forgotten we are still at war in Afghanistan, the Trump administration “eased” the rules of engagement, allowing the military to drop more bombs in 2018 than in any other year since the war began in 2001. The 7,632 bombs dropped by American aircraft in 2018 made U.S. weapons makers rich, but hit 1,015 Afghan civilians.
The Boeing-made combat attack Apache helicopters, a crowd pleaser on July 4, have been used by the US Army to blow up homes and cars filled with civilians in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Israeli military uses them to kill Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the Saudi military has killed children in Yemen with these death machines.
Billions of dollars worth of U.S. planes and bombs sold to Saudi Arabia raked in record profits for weapons manufacturers such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. But they pummeled Yemeni civilians since the air war started in 2015, killing people in marketplaces, weddings, funerals, and 40 children on a summer outing in a school bus. Radhya al-Mutawakel, chairwoman of the Yemeni human rights organization Mwatana, says the U.S. has legal and moral responsibility for selling weapons to the Saudi-led coalition. “Yemeni civilians are dying every day because of this war and you (America) are fueling this war. It is a shame that financial interests are worth more than the blood of innocent people.”
One notorious vehicle of death that was not flown above Washington was America’s assassin drone. Perhaps it was too dangerous for an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to be flown close to the president of the United States and a crowd of American citizens with its history of numerous inexplicable crashes and intelligence failures that have caused the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and Iraq.
John Bolton, who has the ear of the president every day, wrote in an op-ed in 2015 that in order to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, the U.S. should bomb Iran. Now that he has goaded Iran into stepping up its enrichment of uranium as a result of the U.S. reneging on the nuclear deal and European signatories bailing out on their responsibilities in the agreement, Bolton is itching to start the bombing. So are Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mohammad Bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia. Both Israel and Saudi Arabia have been trying for years to drag the U.S. into a war with Iran. Colleagues in the humanitarian and refugee arenas in the Middle East tell us a war is coming and are preparing for its nightmarish consequences throughout the region.
With the U.S. political and media dogs of war howling again for blood in Iran, Trump’s decision to showcase America’s aerial firepower must have been cheered by the war hawks in the administration and Congress, and their friends in the weapons industry. But to those of us who want peaceful resolutions to international disputes, the Fourth of July display was a chilling reminder of the horrific deaths caused by successive Administrations’ propensity for war and the terror that might soon be raining down on the people of Iran if John Bolton gets his way.
Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace and the author of numerous books including “Inside Iran,” “Kingdom of the Unjust: Saudia Arabia” and “Killing by Remote Control-Drones.”
Ann Wright is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and a former U.S. diplomat who resigned in 2003 in opposition to Bush’s war on Iraq. She is the co-author of “Dissent: Voices of Conscience.”
thank you for the gorgeous picture of the B-2.
the first time i saw the mock up i instantly remarked to my boss, so it doesn’t do mach.
if they don’t know it’s there, it doesn’t have to, he replied.
this was the weapon system when the ruskies knew they would never catch up.
ted kennedy visited moscow 1 week after getting a briefing in Pico Rivera.
It is difficult to tell parade or bluster from threat, but right wing degenerates always sense war opportunity and begin to demand it, for money, tribal dictates, or personal perversion. LBJ told the Gulf of Tonkin plotters in effect that “You can have your war if I can have the election,” and Trump will likely do the same.
What we need are whistleblowers with the courage to expose false flags and provocations before retaliation.
More Ann Wrights, Snowdens, Mannings, and Assanges.
They are the patriots to celebrate on Independence Day.
Israel and Saudi have not been trying to drag the US into a war with Iran for decades. They have been trying to get the US to fight the war with Iran that they want to see Iran have to fight. They’re chicken hawks basically, like Bolton, Darth, Rummy, Shrub. Except for Shrub, never went in the military and none of them saw combat.
The big problem is that Americans have no concept of war. Even the ones who went and murdered other people in other countries and blew up their homes, and shops, roads, and bridges, businesses and infrastructure. There’s a big difference between doing it to someone else and having it done to you.
It would be instructive to return to the Nixon era, examine his strategy that removed Gold as a redeemable security (Gold Standard) for the paper USD, replacing it with a “petrol-dollar”. The thought to ponder is, what commodity or equivalent can in a manner of speaking (ounce-for-ounce) substitute the value of gold? There is but one replacement for that incorruptible yellow glow…it is not solid, liquid or gaseous but does have a quality like no other. Sheer military might, the guarantee s to project such forces, use violence, to unhesitatingly unleash human and material destruction, use intimidation, all these with a touch of nihilistic ardor.
President Nixon foresaw the evolution of western Occident economies from manufacture of lower tech finished products (cars, dishwashers, non-nuclear commercial energy facilities, basic pharmaceutical production and corporate farming, mining and extraction) into ever higher numbers of technical break through s with shorter and shorter lag times from research into production. The second and third world countries now possess sufficient technical know how to cheaply (heavy word here) manufacture common household items and too, sustained agriculture for domestic consumption and export. There are few avenues left for the USA’s economic prowess except for finance, advanced medicine, weaponry and outer space exploration, including satellites.
To sum up this thesis, The United States is unfairly portrayed as a sadistic, malevolent force bent on predation. When in fact we are by default , as I’ve already explained here, the gutter cleaners of the world, hired hand for deeds so unsavory that others will pay us to do what they cannot bring themselves to do. In short, we’re the only sheriff that all the other sheriffs must answer to. Our boss is God himself! This is said with much, much trepidation lest our nation provoke a fiery and irreversible vengeance from above! ASIDE: This vengeance may be the subconscious wish of NeoCons and banksters who see no profit in a fat and happy Western World. A world of zillions of middle class Asians and Westerners all in happy stasis. Yuck, what profit in that! they grumble! War and all it’s Booms and Busts! Humanity should throw a big net over this lot and send them to Mars, it’s the war planet isn’t it?
As I’ve previously commented in CONSORTIUMNEWS, Iranian scientists are proving to be the real deal when it comes to high tech weaponry and advancing “tweaking” nuclear technologies dating back to the 1950’s. In my opinion, the Shahab-3/ Zelzal-3 missile warheads will be armed with flux compression generator bombs (FCGs). They constitute a class of e-bomb or EMP bomb, developed several years after WW II ended. A barrage of Shahabs would detonate FCG’s, or similar non-nuclear EMP devises, over critical infrastructure targets such as Dimona, centers of government (Tel Aviv) and military installations (Air Force). Therefor neither Israel or the US can logistically circumvent those devastating consequences by provoking Iran into a “first strike” I say this in quotation because the West has collectively fired the first shot against Iran, with sanctions in both trade in financial exchanges (SWIFT, gold thefts, commodity trade restrictions, cyber attacks)
Let’s leave those geriatric, billionaire mullahs alone for a while. It’s time to go back to big drills and fabulous showcases…Trump has the right idea here, more or less, stick to great fashion shows. The problem is, who’ll buy weapons if mini wars don’t break out? Quite a conundrum eh? How about this folks, a grand naval effort to clean up the mounds of ocean plastics floating around? or an Air Force program that cleans up all the space junk? Ugh, any takers willing to finance the ‘ol U.S. of A? keeping us busy will keep us, out of your hair?
At least 80 percent of our military can be re-purposed to build infrastructure in developing nations, without denying them jobs. The cost is less, the security effect is greater, and those afraid of imaginary foreign monsters can rest assured that the development services can be absorbed back into the military fairly quickly. Even the MIC can produce the materials and equipment needed. No one loses but the zionists and anti-socialists, the nemeses of our former democracy.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/a-major-conventional-war-against-iran-is-an-impossibility-crisis-within-the-us-command-structure/5682514
The US Department of Offense (um, anyone really believe this is about de-fense?) is the world’s biggest polluter, contributing who knows how many tons of hazardous waste and fossil fuels burning by the rockets’ red glare?!?
https://osociety.org/2019/07/05/doubling-down-the-military-big-bankers-and-big-oil-are-not-in-climate-denial-they-are-in-control-and-plan-to-keep-it-that-way/
The neoconservative/ neoliberal (they can all burn in hell) ideology will not allow us to take off the star spangled cheap sunglasses for a moment to take in the glory of the Anthropocene eclipse of the human race because… wait for it… hegemony, oil, and dollars are white people’s gift to the world (or what’s left of it).
But hey, how ’bout them *Patriots and Bill Kraft getting busted in the massage parlor and the red, white, and blue spectacle, huh?
Ya know, O, until the great onslaught of PC post WWII, it was called the Department of War.
All part of the Pentagons plan’s spoken by Clark captured on video for viewing .
Sep 11, 2011 General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries In Five Years
“This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.” I said, “Is it classified?” He said, “Yes, sir.” I said, “Well, don’t show it to me.” And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, “You remember that?” He said, “Sir, I didn’t show you that memo! I didn’t show it to you!”
https://youtu.be/9RC1Mepk_Sw
June 23, 2019 Trump Has a $259 Million Reason to Bomb Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for his part, is staking out the position that the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force allows the administration to take military action against Iran without congressional approval, an unusual and broadly criticized interpretation of congressional oversight.
https://lobelog.com/trump-has-a-259-million-reason-to-bomb-iran/