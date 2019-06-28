Power Versus the Press: The Extradition Cases of Pinochet & Assange

With Julian Assange facing possible extradition from Britain to the U.S. for publishing classified secrets, Elizabeth Vos reflects on the parallel but divergent case of a notorious Chilean dictator.
Eight months from now one of the most consequential extradition hearings in recent history will take place in Great Britain when a British court and the home secretary will determine whether WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange will be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges for the crime of journalism.
Twenty-one years ago, in another historic extradition case, Britain had to decide whether to send former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet to Spain for the crime of mass murder.
In October 1998, Pinochet, whose regime became a byword for political killings, “disappearances” and torture, was arrested in London while there for medical treatment.
A judge in Madrid, Baltasar Garzón, sought his extradition in connection with the deaths of Spanish citizens in Chile.
Citing the aging Pinochet’s inability to stand trial, the United Kingdom in 2000 ultimately prevented him from being extradited to Spain where he would have faced prosecution for human rights abuses.
At an early point in the proceedings, Pinochet’s lawyer, Clare Montgomery, made an argument in his defense that had nothing to do with age or poor health.
“States and the organs of state, including heads of state and former heads of state, are entitled to absolute immunity from criminal proceedings in the national courts of other countries,” the Guardian quoted Montgomery as saying. She argued that crimes against humanity should be narrowly defined within the context of international warfare, as the BBC reported.
Montgomery’s immunity argument was overturned by the House of Lords. But the extradition court ruled that the poor health of Pinochet, a friend of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, would prevent him from being sent to Spain.
Same Participants
Though the cases of Pinochet and Assange are separated by more than two decades, two of the participants are the same, this time playing very different roles.
Montgomery reappeared in the Assange case to argue on behalf of a Swedish prosecutor’s right to seek a European arrest warrant for Assange.
Her argument ultimately failed. A Swedish court recently denied the European arrest warrant. But as in the Pinochet case, Montgomery helped buy time, this time allowing Swedish sexual allegations to persist and muddy Assange’s reputation.
Garzón, the Spanish judge, who had requested Pinochet’s extradition, also reappears in Assange’s case. He is a well-known defender of human rights, “viewed by many as Spain’s most courageous legal watchdog and the scourge of bent politicians and drug warlords the world over,” as the The Independent described him a few years ago.
He now leads Assange’s legal team.
Friends and Enemies
The question that stands out is whether the British legal system will let a notorious dictator like Pinochet go but send a publisher such as Assange to the United States to face life in prison.
The tide of political sentiment has been running against Assange.
Before the U.K. home secretary signed the U.S. extradition request for Assange, leading to the magistrate’s court setting up a five-day hearing at the end of February 2020, British lawmakers publicly urged that the case against Assange proceed. Few elected officials have defended Assange (his image tainted by the unproven Swedish allegations and criticism about the 2016 U.S. election that have nothing to do with the extradition request).
Pinochet, by contrast, had friends in high places. Thatcher openly called for his release.
“[Pinochet] reportedly made a habit of sending chocolates and flowers to [Thatcher] during his twice-yearly visits to London and took tea with her whenever possible. Just two weeks before his arrest, General Pinochet was entertained by the Thatchers at their Chester Square address in London,” the BBC reported. CNN reported on the “famously close relationship.”
Similar affection was also documented between Pinochet and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. The Nation reported on a declassified memo of a private conversation in Santiago, Chile, in June 1976, that revealed “Kissinger’s expressions of ‘friendship,’ ‘sympathetic’ understanding and wishes for success to Pinochet at the height of his repression, when many of those crimes – torture, disappearances, international terrorism – were being committed.”
Systematic, Widespread Abuse
Pinochet rose to power following a U.S.-backed, violent coup by the Chilean army on Sept. 11, 1973, which ousted the country’s democratically-elected president, the socialist Salvador Allende. The coup has been called “one of the most brutal in modern Latin American history.”
The CIA funded operations in Chile with millions of U.S. tax dollars both before and after Allende’s election, the 1975 U.S. Senate Church Committee reported.
Although the Church Committee report found no evidence of the agency directly funding the coup, the National Security Archive noted that the CIA “actively supported the military Junta after the overthrow of President Allende. Many of Pinochet’s officers were involved in systematic and widespread human rights abuses. Some of these were contacts or agents of the CIA or US military.”
The violence Pinochet inflicted spilled over the borders of Chile. His orders for murder have been linked to the killing of an exiled Chilean dissident, Orlando Letelier, in a car bomb blast on U.S. soil. The attack also killed Ronni Moffitt, a U.S. citizen.
More than 40,000 people, many only tangentially tied to dissidents, were “disappeared,” tortured or killed during Pinochet’s 17-year reign of terror.
Pinochet’s Chile almost immediately after the coup became the laboratory for the Chicago School’s economic theory of neoliberalism, or a new laissez-faire, enforced at the point of a gun. Thatcher and President Ronald Reagan championed a system of privatization, free trade, cuts to social services and deregulation of banking and business that has led to the greatest inequality in a century.
By contrast to these crimes and corruption, Assange has published thousands of classified documents showing U.S. and other nations’ officials engaged in the very acts of crime and corruption.
Yet it is far from certain that Assange will receive the leniency from the British extradition process that Pinochet enjoyed.
After the dictator’s death, Christopher Hitchens wrote that the U.S. Department of Justice had an indictment for Pinochet completed for some time. “But the indictment has never been unsealed,” Hitchens reported in Slate.
Assange’s indictment, by contrast, was not only unsealed, more charges were heaped on.
Given the longstanding difficulties he has had accessing justice, it’s fair to say that the U.K. and the rest of the Western world are committing a slow-motion “enforced disappearance” of Assange.
Elizabeth Vos is a freelance reporter and regular contributor to Consortium News.
This is an updated version of an article that originally appeared on Disobedient Media.
“The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.” Martin Luther King, Jr.
The obvious difference is that Pinochet and Kissinger both committed War Crimes….(supported by Margaret Thatcher…..who also had a soft spot for apartheid South Africa)….Whereas Assange exposed War Crimes, much to the embarrassment of the rich and powerful…….Always a thankless and dangerous task!
While remaining completely silent about what the UK (and US) govt is doing to Assange – 50 weeks in a maximum security prison (akin to US Super Max ones by the looks of things) for *skipping bail*! – the BBC (NPR is also absolutely mum on it all) is all hot under the collar about the dastardly Iranians who have imprisoned a British-Iranian “journalist.”
Apparently she has been on hunger strike and her Brit spouse too (he in front of the Iranian embassy in London). She ended her hunger strike yesterday or earlier today and so did he. (No clear reason given for her ending hers – my thought was: it wasn’t working in her favor so why continue.)
Of course the Beeb was all on the side of this couple – and of course, what can you expect of an authoritarian government but the imprisoning of “journalists”? It’s what *they* do to prevent dissent, the “truth” emerging into the public arena. “We” the western media, “journalists” – reveal the truth, are objective in our reportage, hide nothing etc. etc. Of course the latter is utter bullshit.
The Iranians, if I recall right, tried and convicted this Iranian British woman “journalist” because they believed they had proved her to be a British spy (working for GCHQ or its satellites). Of course the Beeb denounced such conviction and ensuing imprisonment as utter twaddle – she’s British, she works for the British media, therefore she *is* honest, objective and *not* a spy. It goes without saying. (I think the Iranians are probably right – Integrity Initiative and all that…)
It is the utter hypocrisy of the UK-US governments and the state-corporate media and their stenographers that sickens.
Hummm – Crimes against humanity vs leaking crucial information the public has a right to know – this world is so screwed up…
This is a very true and exact picture depicted by the jounalist without any fear or prejudice. Let us see how the British justice works now- whether it will apply the same principle for an ailing independent but intrepid journalist who has dared to expose the powerfuls.
Investigative journalist Julian Assange and mass murderer and torturer Augusto Pinochet have certainly been subjected to very different extradition proceedings…
Remember when Pinochet, upon his arrival from London to the Chilean airport, miraculously abandoned his wheelchair and started walking by himself with the military and right-wing political leaders welcoming him?
He had started using wheelchair while Home Secretary Jack Straw was deciding about stopping his extradition proceedings for bad health. Before that, Pinochet had been seen on TV in good health. For instance, walking with his old friend former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when she visited him during his comfortable house arrest to express her support.
March 2000:
“The crowd cheered, the band played. The commander-in-chief of the armed forces, old comrades and political allies were there to greet him. General Augusto Pinochet beamed with pleasure. The world watched as a man supposedly too ill to stand trial walked steadily across the tarmac, greeted his children, embraced his brother officers and raised an arm in a triumphant salute. . . .
“The Pinochet who flew home in triumph was very different from the frail old man who arrived in Northwick Park Hospital in a wheelchair two months earlier for an examination by a team of medical specialists. He had to be helped into bed and have his hearing aid checked.
“Human rights organisations have claimed a Chilean naval psychiatrist had been staying in England with Pinochet since last August and that she had coached him on how to fail the tests. . . .
“A military hospital spokesman, Colonel Alejandro Campusano, announced – after taking blood and urine samples – that the 84-year-old was in good health.”
Did the dictator dupe us? | World news | The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2000/mar/05/pinochet.chile
There’s nothing subtle here. They are just persecuting someone who has the temerity to be a journalist.
The Romans dragged people through the streets. I don’t think they were shooting for subtle either.
“…it’s fair to say that the U.K. and the rest of the Western world are committing a slow-motion “enforced disappearance” of Assange.”
This is true, but what is incomprehensible is the participation in silencing him of the very people who are most prominently portrayed as “supporters”.
We never hear any direct message from Assange himself (the only exception in the last 15 months being the letter from Belmarsh published by Gordon Dimmack in May 2019). This inner-circle has visited him many times in both the embassy and Belmarsh and never once conveyed a direct message out to his supporters. There has obviously been a direction given by someone to people (such as John Pilger, Assange’s father John Shipton and Ai Wei Wei etc..) that they must not pass on any direct message.
When speaking with the media after their recent visit (chapperoned by the mysterious man in the blue Nike cap), both Shipton and Ai Wei Wei responded to questions by saying words to the effect that “I’m not allowed to say”.
There is no legal reason why. It is a deliberate silencing, “enforced dissappearance”, of Assange by his own “team”.
You might wan’t to open your legalese mind set….