RAY McGOVERN: DOJ Bloodhounds on the Scent of John Brennan

With Justice Department investigators’ noses to the ground, it should be just a matter of time before they identify Brennan as fabricator-in-chief of the Russiagate story, says Ray McGovern.
Ray McGovern
The New York Times Thursday morning has bad news for one of its favorite anonymous sources, former CIA Director John Brennan.
The Times reports that the Justice Department plans to interview senior CIA officers to focus on the allegation that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian intelligence to intervene in the 2016 election to help Donald J. Trump. DOJ investigators will be looking for evidence to support that remarkable claim that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report failed to establish.
Despite the collusion conspiracy theory having been put to rest, many Americans, including members of Congress, right and left, continue to accept the evidence-impoverished, media-cum-“former-intelligence-officer” meme that the Kremlin interfered massively in the 2016 presidential election.
One cannot escape the analogy with the fraudulent evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. As in 2002 and 2003, when the mania for the invasion of Iraq mounted, Establishment media have simply regurgitated what intelligence sources like Brennan told them about Russia-gate.
No one batted an eye when Brennan told a House committee in May 2017, “I don’t do evidence.”
Leak Not Hack
As we Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity have warned numerous times over the past two plus years, there is no reliable forensic evidence to support the story that Russia hacked into the DNC. Moreover, in a piece I wrote in May, “Orwellian Cloud Hovers Over Russia-gate,” I again noted that accumulating forensic evidence from metadata clearly points to an inside DNC job — a leak, not a hack, by Russia or anyone else.
So Brennan and his partners, FBI Director James Comey and National Intelligence Director James Clapper were making stuff up and feeding thin but explosive gruel to the hungry stenographers that pass today for Russiagate obsessed journalists.
Is the Jig Up?
With Justice Department investigators’ noses to the ground, it should be just a matter of time before they identify Brennan conclusively as fabricator-in-chief of the Russiagate story. Evidence, real evidence in this case, abounds, since the Brennan-Comey-Clapper gang of three were sure Hillary Clinton would become president. Consequently, they did not perform due diligence to hide their tracks.
Worse still, intelligence analysts tend to hang onto instructions and terms of reference handed down to them by people like Brennan and his top lieutenants. It will not be difficult for CIA analysts to come up with documents to support the excuse: “Brennan made me do it.”
The Times article today betrays some sympathy and worry over what may be in store for Brennan, one of its favorite sons and (anonymous) sources, as well as for those he suborned into making up stuff about the Russians.
The DOJ inquiry, says the Times, “has provoked anxiety in the ranks of the C.I.A., according to former officials. Senior agency officials have questioned why the C.I.A.’s analytical work should be subjected to a federal prosecutor’s scrutiny.” Attorney General William Barr is overseeing the review but has assigned the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, John Durham, to conduct it.
No Holds Barred
Barr is approaching this challenge with a resoluteness and a calm candor rarely seen in Washington — particularly when it comes to challenging those who run the intelligence agencies.
The big question, once again, is whether President Donald Trump will follow his customary practice of reining in subordinates at the last minute, lest they cross the vindictive and still powerful members of the Deep State.
Happily, at least for those interested in the truth, some of the authors of the rump, misnomered “Intelligence Community Assessment” commissioned by Obama, orchestrated by Brennan-Clapper-Comey, and published on January 6, 2017 will now be interviewed. The ICA is the document still widely cited as showing that the “entire intelligence community agreed” on the Russia-gate story, but this is far from the case. As Clapper has admitted, that “assessment” was drafted by “handpicked analysts” from just three of the 17 intelligence agencies — CIA, FBI, and NSA.
U.S. Attorney Durham would do well to also check with analysts in agencies — like the Defense Intelligence Agency and State Department Intelligence, as to why they believe they were excluded. The ICA on Russian interference is as inferior an example of intelligence analysis as I have ever seen. Since virtually all of the hoi aristoi and the media swear by it, I did an assessment of the Assessment on its second anniversary. I wrote:
“Under a media drumbeat of anti-Russian hysteria, credulous Americans were led to believe that Donald Trump owed his election victory to the president of Russia, whose “influence campaign” according to theTimesquoting the intelligence report,helped “President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton.”
Hard evidence supporting the media and political rhetoric has been as elusive as proof of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in 2002-2003. This time, though, an alarming increase in the possibility of war with nuclear-armed Russia has ensued — whether by design, hubris, or rank stupidity. The possible consequences for the world are even more dire than 16 years of war and destruction in the Middle East. …
The Defense Intelligence Agency should have been included, particularly since it has considerable expertise on the G.R.U., the Russian military intelligence agency, which has been blamed for Russian hacking of the DNC emails. But DIA, too, has an independent streak and, in fact, is capable of reaching judgments Clapper would reject as anathema. Just one year before Clapper decided to do the rump “Intelligence Community Assessment,” DIA had formally blessed the following heterodox idea in its “December 2015 National Security Strategy”:
“The Kremlin is convinced the United States is laying the groundwork for regime change in Russia, a conviction further reinforced by the events in Ukraine. Moscow views the United States as the critical driver behind the crisis in Ukraine and believes that the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych is the latest move in a long-established pattern of U.S.-orchestrated regime change efforts.”
Any further questions as to why the Defense Intelligence Agency was kept away from the ICA drafting table?
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. During his 27 years as a CIA analyst, he was Chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch, and preparer/briefer of the President’s Daily Brief. He is co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
Another opportunity to conjure barrels and bad apples to deflect systemic enquiry.
Another opportunity to enhance “we-ness” as opposed to the other.
Another opportunity for spectacles of “rule of law”.
May 19, 2010 Obama advisor John Brennan speaks about the beauty of Islam
https://youtu.be/7VQbAhqHoAo
Aug 8, 2016 “I want to scare Assad” Mike Morell (Aug 8, 2016) | Charlie Rose
Mike Morell, former deputy director of the CIA, discusses the need to put pressure on Syria and Russia. The full conversation airs on PBS on August 8th, 2016.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ivt2NmbyGg&autoplay=1
This comment by Marie Gamalski serves as Exhibit A of one who has drunk the Lefties swill wholeheartedly. Wow. Just wow.
The power of the Left’s propaganda is something to behold!
‘Trump is an illegitimate President’ is pure malarkey. He’s as legitimate as they come and to suggest otherwise demonstrates one’s willingness to wear a blindfold. He won his Party’s nomination to be placed on all state ballots. He then won the state’s needed to clinch the Electoral Votes. His challenger failed to achieve this vote. Period. And the moronic, ill informed argument that his challenger won the popular vote, thus is the winner, just shows how little one understands how the election system is set up in their own damned country. Sad. Indeed.
But one thing Gamalski stated that most here would agree with is the permanent ‘Big Club’ who enjoys the voters re electing them again and again hoping this time these shysters will deliver on their promises to the voters. McConnell is Exhibit A as is Schumer, Pelosi, Waters etc. Citizens United destroyed any chance of the people ever holding these crooks accountable to the people again. And the ‘Big Club’ knows it. Someday voters may finally wise up to this fact. To believe these forever reps/sens who never seem to retire have voters best interests at heart are naive and gullible.
As for Brennan, he is a treasonous rastard who could care less about America or its citizens. The sooner his role in the entirety of this mess is investigated, made public and held to account the better. He’s a self-serving petulant menace. I can’t help but think what good public servants like Ray McGovern, Bill Binney, Thomas Drake, John Kirakou and so many others must be thinking about these once respected now gone rogue agencies they once served with pride.
Shame on the whole cabal of criminals who have infiltrated the entirety of America’s government, institutions, media and political parties. May all of them be outed, held to account and sent to Gitmo. Godspeed.
It would seem you missed a few key points; Mueller’s report unequivocally provided evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Hands down, no questions asked. The question they were looking into was whether or not the Trump campaign knowingly conspired with Russia in their interference to secure Trump’s presidency. They were unable to conclusively establish a connection between the campaign and Russian interference, but they did provide many occurrences in which campaign officials and family members engaged in communications with Russia for various purposes.
Here is a nice summary:
“The report explains how Russia’s yearslong hacking and social-media operations coincided with a series of contacts between the Kremlin and Trump campaign officials and associates, including Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son. Those interactions included discussions about possible business deals, policy goals and getting dirt on Hillary Clinton. The latter transpired during a well-known meeting in Trump Tower in New York. Investigators didn’t establish that a conspiracy existed between the two sides to work together to interfere in the election.”
We must also not forget Paul Manafort, who was found to have shared sensitive polling data with someone linked to Russian intelligence.
All of this stuff can be found anywhere on the internet, in print, and on video. Please stop spreading conspiracy theories that there is a deep state or whatnot. It’s absolutely ridiculous, childish, and you should all be ashamed to show how duped you have been by a group of people who would never even try to get to know you in your entire lives. They only seek to take advantage of you through fear and empty promises.
I’m sorry to burst your bubbles, but things can get better for everyone if you stop falling into the trap laid by Trump and everyone associated with him. I say these things because I truly care about you, this country, and the world.
> Mueller’s report unequivocally provided evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.
No it didn’t. He simply repeated assertions that they had, presenting no evidence. If you believe otherwise, let’s see the meat.
Wasn’t Michael Hastings working on a story about Brennan when he had his car “accident” in 2013? Hmm.
Ray, as a former FED for almost 30 years, I applaud the quality and objectivity of your reporting. Keep digging my friend, there is a fertile field out there.
I like the way that NYT front page is laid out such that the picture of the protesters in Hong Kong is next to the big word “C.I.A” as part of a big headline. But no, wash my mouth out with soap, those are just democracy advocates who happen to be stirring up trouble with a nation that the Establishment calls an existential threat.
Awsome. Thank you, as always, for pursuing the truth, no matter where it leads. And thank you for publishing Ray Mcgoverns’s articles. He and others like him are indespensible.
Thank goodness literally, for the likes of Ray McGovern, Bill Binney and all of the staff and supporters at Consortium. Thanks, to John K., to Kim.com, to Joe Lauria, and Elizabeth Vos, to Suzie Dawson. To Chris Hedges, to Catherine Fisk, to Julian’s mother and father and all the guests who have kept us sane amidst insanity unleashed.
May you all be well. Please don’t stop support and rallying for Julian and his millions of friends and family. Thank you all for truth, heart, hope and grit! We love you! May reporters, publishers, whistleblowers of conscience be held now and forever in huge loving embrace of all who value courage and honor truths that change us for the greater good…
Incredibly amusing that Brennan, Clapper and Comey are the “boogie men” of your fantastical tale, yet nothing but effusive praise for Bill Barr, the AG that said…”sure, you can kidnap ppl in their own country “, and insisted Bush I, pardon all the criminals on the way out the door.
Pizza Gate, Fake news, Sandyhook as false flag, THOSE are your “deep state”.
Trump is an illegitimate President w/a cabinet full of grifters and thieves who has once again, admitted he’ll take help from whatever dictator, strongman or thug that will give it to him.
Republicans terror at the thought of losing their tight fisted, White men grip over the country is palpable.
The mere thought of women, POC or workers having control over themselves and the country has brought you to the overwrought, conspiracy theory conclusion there’s some imaginary “deep state”, NO, just reasonable ppl who’ve decided they’re done being “governed” (if that’s what you call it) by the minority.
Republicans have gerrymandered, and voter suppressed their way to victory long enough. What McConnell has done to the judiciary shows republicans are not honest actors, you border on criminal w/the tactics that disingenuous, win at any cost, “leader” has done, or more to the point , NOT done, regardless the cost to the country, McConnell thinks only of McConnell first, last and always, then of course Party.
The sooner republicans are relegated to the ash heap of our racist past the better, you’re practically a caricature of the crooked politicians in 1930’s movies…goodbye, and good riddance.
Marie,
You obviously know nothing about Deep State actors. Take a deep breath and educate yourself a tad. The film “A Good American” is, I believe, available on Hoopla, probably at your public library. Watch it and you will learn what the NSA really is now.
Theories about “Russian interference,” gerrymandering, voter suppression, etc., become problematic when you check the evidence for yourself. Google the 2016 election results. In spite of much Dem voter opposition to the Clinton right wing, she got the most votes. (Why did Russia do that?) Trump is president because he got the most electoral votes — something a foreign country couldn’t steal, influence, hack, etc. What we learned is that much of our well-educated population forgot everything they learned in school about the electoral college process.
Marie Gamalski – Who is/are the “you” that your tirade is addressed to? And why do you say “Trump is an illegitimate President”? I think you mean W.
Thanks for refresher on DNC talking points. “We came, we saw, he died” was precisely the last moment I took the DNC seriously.
Sorry, Republicans aren’t going away.
Name a legitimate president with a cabinet that wasn’t full of grifters and thieves. I dare ya.
Actually it was the Democrats who were the racists in the south. Democrats have had a political stranglehold on New York City, Baltimore, Cleveland, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles for decades and they have all turned into crime-ridden, corrupt dumps with homeless encampments and low performing schools.
Democrats are just as bad as Republicans, probably worse in matters of war and peace. A pox on both their houses.
Articles like this are what make Ray McGovern sound like the limited-hangout artist of the century, this era’s Ellsberg.
You’ve got Barr, who functioned as DCI Bush’s mob lip ever since Iran/Contra, who calls in Durham, renowned for CIA’s CAT-illegal torture whitewash. No sane professional expects anything but a moist and well-consolidated sigmoid coil of exculpation. Ray is not nearly stupid enough to believe this is for real. Ray himself has said there are two CIAs. These guys are from the criminal one, and Ray knows it.
Russiagate is not the fever dream of lone bad apple Brennan. Russiagate is an institutional initiative of CIA. Current DCI Gina Haspel was in London marshalling the foreign intelligence cutouts for the anti-Russian war propaganda that got repackaged for publication as Dem oppo research.
Ray has brass balls. But wake me up when he goes up against the CIA DO like he went up against DoS or Israeli navy pussies.
Yeah but this flagrant in your face we’re-going-to-fuck-with-you people (again), and now with this particular fantasy, is rapidly un-entangling for all to see (and who can resist the naked lady in the sky?):
they used their intelligence assets to frame the whole thing, starting with Brennan’s fixation on the juicy Steele thing. And why? A little more on why? What’s beyond their repugnance for Trump, in the money angle? Is that coming out too?
Imagery of these people in prison garb behind bars sends a shiver through me.
“Our long national nightmare is finally over…?”
For those too young, that was for Nixon finally having abdicated after a quite similar in national intrigue episode, his own imperial Presidency caught up short in impeachment. The difference being here, albeit from a scenario contrived for impeachment, it is the prosecutors of a sitting President who are in the spotlight, if not the crosshairs, for having contrived the plot to impeach.
The image of a meddling foreign power, the ultimate “other” as manifested in the decades-now-long demonizing of anything Putin from the CIA—his Slavic-Asian features, a ‘thug,’ ‘his oligarchs,’ (versus our billionaire and quite as lawless ‘tycoon/plutocrats’) and the ludicrous Russian ‘territorial expansion ambitions’ (that from the by-far world’s largest country and “Pssst, you’re thinking of Israel) makes this transition back into the land of approximate reality of 2019 a different kettle of fish.
Meaning the U.S./CIA’s easily ginned-up exploitable Cold War 2.0 recidivism is going to be a tenacious monkey to shake from the country’s collective back. It’s been drilled in—intentionally—hard and deep. And that isolates and nullifies the Dem true-believers who won’t let go of it. And they continue to show they don’t want to.
They are likely the leading edge of the Biden-Believers too; stuck in an unimaginative world that craves the Obama era even as its worse (liberal-approved) elements come back to haunt with these brooding personages like Brennan and the predatory Clapper-Thing foremost. Why does that matter? Because they both committed public perjury under oath. And walked. Unscathed. What does that say about the rule of law? And what does that say about those who lionize them, all the while knowing of that perjury?
Most people in the U.S. despised Nixon in 1974, and the D and R political parties had not reached the unconscionable and corrupt nadir at which we now find them in the pig-sty they have wrought for themselves and drug us into. And despising Trump is something most find easy enough, but his defenders are in the right on this if Brennan is exposed for such infamy. “And such a beautiful fantasy Rachel Maddow had woven for us. Why did it ever have to end…?”
If Dems had been honest with themselves, had critically-thought for themselves, had not fallen for the cheapest of tricks and been lucid-enough to see they were but foils in a mass psy-op… they’d be well assured of regaining the Presidency almost by default.
But, as Mark Twain rightfully observed: “It’s much easer to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.”
To have observed so many ‘leftish’ Dems claiming-to-be-progressives lionizing the likes of Brennan, Comey, and Clapper in their televised role-playing as saviors was hard enough to take, but then we come to the specter of Mueller who kept up the act in the face of knowing he had nothing from the get-go, but did his best to obfuscate for 2 years; likely all the while knowing this was Brennan’s Brains’ ‘love child.’
Now even as the msm/House aspersions and egging-on continue post-Mueller report, these same plotters have only further-enfurled themselves in the flag and beckon for the Dem party faithful to drench themselves in further delusions; anything but confront the fact they’ve been so thoroughly used and abused already by Clinton Inc and its wholly-owned DNC. Silly humans. Mendacious masochists too.
And what of the nation as it spirals ever-downward to the drain…?
Bush would tell you to go shopping.
Obama would lay one of his patented “folks” on you. And tell you to never forget how “exceptional” you really are. It’s your ‘participation’ trophy, mah fellow Americans. You swept the Apathy and Complacency divisions! Congratulations!
I’m with you in general. But minor correction: U.S. is not the world’s largest country by territory (or population for that matter). Russia (among others) is much larger.
Excellent post! The challenge for the DNC dems and the “deep state” is to get us to vote for “warmonger from column B” if Trump is ousted. They really fear true progressives more than they do Trump. It’s all about cash flow.
That’s why I’d be really surprised to see Barr succeed. There is too much power aligned against him if he is in fact sincere about pursuing the truth. Time will tell.
What the government (Deep State) values more than the truth or global stability is faith in government. They cannot afford to have the reality of this attempted coup come to light because normal, everyday citizens will be more appalled that this could happen more than it was revealed. The investigation may reach the grass roots reality of what transpired but I doubt the public will ever know. Even the hint of a conniving, dishonest Deep State will cause ripples even the media can gloss over. (Have you seen any of the network news programs do any story on the fabrication of WMD intelligence?)
Jeff B. Re: Have you seen any of the network news programs do any story on the fabrication of WMD intelligence?
NO! I haven’t!
But why, at the time, did it seem so transparently a pack of lies? (And how have they all gotten away with it with no accountability?)
It was at the time an obvious dog and pony shoddy sales promotion to sell a war. It wasn’t credible that Iraq was a threat. It’s not credible now that Iran is a threat. Or Venezuela or Cuba or really Russia. The threat is the MICIMATT.
It started with Cheney’s ugly snarls of aggression – he and W sounded like they wouldn’t rest till they got their war (GIMME GIMME GIMME) They didn’t give a shit about the Iraqi people or the American soldiers who would be sent into harm’s way. And the threatening feeling in the air with political hacks holding town halls to sell their constituents a war. And the dark political pressure that ambitious Democrats felt – Clinton, Kerry, Edwards – to vote YES on the AUMF when they knew or should have known that would be used as cover to take this country into a war that they obviously didn’t care about – no questions about the gross incompetence of the civilian “planners” during the catastrophic aftermath, the torture, the lies, the suffering.
Although Hillary as usual later excused her vote with the lame “hindsight is 20/20”….no wonder she wasn’t trusted.
And Judith Miller’s front page sleezy sounding propaganda parading as news on the front page of the war machine Times, whining about steel tubes, no less, – is that all they had to prove their non existent case? Then General Powell was manipulated into blabbering at the UN with CIA director Tenet rolling his brooding cynical eyes seated behind him with the ever-present John Poindexter stationed next to him to watch that pitiful performance unfold.
It was such a transparent, shoddy, sleezy show put on for us, the dupes. The geniuses in power had no respect for the people whose purse would be emptied once again for some folly instead of having access to those trillions of dollars for the things back home that really mattered to their lives.
Whycome or leave them.
As I have stated adnauseam, I’m a dyslexic, agnostic insomniac, I lay awake all night wondering if there really is a DOG!
Much for the same reason I’m in favor of a third party. The current system is broken and has be worthless since Vietnam in improving the U.S. governments implication of the will of “We the People”.
The reason is because of the “Washington Consensus” which is the malarkey that is neo-liberal economics. The countries government has become less and less responsive to the demands of the populace ever since the end of WWII. This period was the beginning of full blown intelligence takeover of the government and with the help of the military industrial complex funding the evil doers it only got worse.
If I had a GOD instead of a DOG I doubt very much his dogma would include approval of the U.S. Govmnt’s theory of endless war that kills mostly civilians.
A country under God? Give me a break!
“John Brennan has always been a failure as an intelligence officer even as he successfully climbed the promotion ladder. He was the CIA’s Chief of Station (COS) in Saudi Arabia when the Khobar Towers were bombed, killing 19 Americans, a disaster which he incorrectly blamed on the Iranians. He was deputy executive director on 9/11 and was complicit in that intelligence failure. He subsequently served as CIA chief of staff when his boss George Tenet concocted phony stories about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. He also approved of the Agency torture and rendition programs and was complicit in the destruction of Libya as well as the attempt to do the same to Syria.
“Barack Obama wanted Brennan to be his CIA Director but his record with the Agency torture and rendition programs made approval by the Senate problematical. Instead, he became the president’s homeland security advisor and deputy national security advisor for counterterrorism, where he did even more damage, expanding the parameters of the death by drone operations and sitting down with the POTUS for the Tuesday morning counterterrorism sessions spent refining the kill list of American citizens.
“After Obama was re-elected in 2012, he was able to overcome objections and appoint Brennan CIA Director. Conniving as ever, Brennan then ordered the Agency to read the communications of the congressional committee then engaged in investigating CIA torture, the very program that he had been complicit in. Brennan then denied to Congress under oath that any such intramural spying had occurred, afterwards apologizing when the truth came out.”
Will the Real John Brennan Please Stand Up?
By Philip Giraldi
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/will-the-real-john-brennan-please-stand-up/
They’re after Kim Dot Com too as he openly admits to communicating with Seth Rich.
Let’s get it on! Time this happens.
This may have been dictated by Trump. It’s jam packed with his bullshit. You are no Christian, you are nothing but out for all the money you can steal while you laugh at your donors starving to death.
Careful Talbot – more of that nonsense can get you in legal trouble
Your TDS has you in a brain fog. If you followed Ray McGovern, you’d know he thinks Trump is the worst president ever. But it matters not a whit who is president as long as people like John Brennan are free to pursue the evil Empire’s agenda.
Make a rational evidence based argument, or go troll somewhere else.
Never heard of Ray McGovern, but sure he sounds like the real McCoy.
Why are the likes of Brennan still not behind bars?
Probably for the same reason Hillary Clinton isn’t behind bars!!!
All it takes is to know the right people in the right places. Why are the likes of Brennan still not behind bars?
As you are only to well aware, they almost always never see the world from behind bars. Even if charged and convicted, there’s always some Prez ready to pardon them (the current obnoxious example once again in an Admin is Elliot Abrams).
People (mostly poor and not pale-skinned) get caught with a slice of stolen pizza, a little of this drug or that and they are flung in prison for many years where they have to labor in all but slavery for one of the corporations who have no ethical objections to employing prisoners for something 13 cents per hour or some such. But such as Brennan? Or Abrams? Or Bush? Or anyone of the myriad of bloodthirsty psychopaths who have and who now do hang out in the WH? Justice is a joke in the Anglo-American world.
(Please reassure our bourgeoisie that our war on the poor has taken a heavy toll. The great majority of US poor are white, sometimes referred to as “white trash” — not even considered human. Not that the Democrats’ long war on the poor has had any impact on election results…)
Total treason and needs to be addressed swiftly and without prejudice harsh punishments putting the country at risk and in danger!!the most serious of crimes no pussyfooting show the world instead of hiding it
Oh please. Mr. McGovern is a great guy, but as it informs us at the bottom he’s also a person of “faith”. Imagining that any justice will be done in this caper is wishful thinking I’m afraid: expecting one bunch of Washington lifers to put another bunch of the same in the slammer is just–no on 2nd thought I don’t think funny is the word. The American Securitate did a bit more then spy on an election campaign: they conducted psychological warfare on the domestic population on a massive scale. How can this be admitted? Team Trump likes regime changes, politicized intel, and perception management just as much as Team Obama and his other predecessors did; it’s just not an option to let the rubes see how the sausage gets made or it’d all fall apart. Brennan’s lawyers will negotiate something with Barr’s lawyers, maybe a loser like Strzok will be made a fall guy, and after that Trump will say “it’s time for us to come together as Americans”. People that matter will skate; the script demands it, and nobody understands this better than Trump the show-wrestling MC.
Come to think up it, how would it be justice to lock up Brennan but not his boss Obama, who was there with “Russia, Russia” for the whole duration of the charade?
It’s coming. We’re due. Just as what we know now about all the rest of it back t0 1953.
Don’t ‘cheaters’ seem to be the ones who most overreact most irrationally and obviously when exposed and/or when cheated on themselves? It must be true, there was a TV show about it after all , I mean really? How could they actually follow them and expose their cheating to all? Prove it? Put it on record? Such Injustice. So wrong. It’s not something they can control. it’s pathological, The way Comey has acted is all same-same as Brennan > the snarling, mouth breathing, hateful whatever he is. No doubt Herr Clapper was in on it as well. Can you imagine his reaction? Who would want to see it? Now, employing systematic if intuitive logic here , I have to note that Hillary has also exhibited this kind of “Knee-jerk” reaction to being wronged so severely. How could they , the voters? No matter that she and hers’ cheated the system and gamed the DNC while screwing poor Bernie and the base of the Party so arrogantly! No wonder the absolute indignation and the millions wasted by the Russiagate Investigators. Hillary’s Girl Friday, Wasserman-Schultz is still around by the way. If they could corner her for a potential felony I have little doubt that she would react in a similar fashion for all to see. Birds of a feather.
Am waiting for J.B. to come crashing to earth together with every Government official and media outlet that have aligned themselves with, or run interference for, his egregious violations of the Constitution and federal law, and more so, for his crimes against the millions of innocents who have been killed, maimed, displaced or otherwise hurt by his actions and policies.
Let the bastard rot in hell.
Thank you, Ray, for again sharing your valuable expertise on this important matter. Wondering if Henry Kissinger, whose advice Trump appears to value, will protect Brennan, who consults for Kissinger Associates.
I read yesterday that Hillary spends Christmas vacation with Henry Kissinger every year.
Consider THAT.
No, Democrats are not going to allow the facts to come out before the 2020 election. Last week, they renewed their anti-Russian efforts, apparently setting the stage to blame Russia again for an expected 2020 defeat.
With all due respect they may not have much choice on whether it’s coming out or not. Right now it’s in the swirl of the toilet water right before it goes down under!
Obviously, I hope the blood hounds catch up to John Brennan, tear him to pieces and piss all over the remains.
The question begging for an answer today is what puppet of Washington torpedoed those two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. Or was it Washington’s master, Israel, using one of its nifty silent German submarines? Bet they were itching to do that. It sure the hell was not Iran, which is not tired of living and has no desire to end up looking like the bombed-out skeletal remnants of Iraq, Libya, Syria or Yemen.
With all due respect, your prejudices already tripped you up. Saudi Arabia, which has the most “say” over Mideast oil sales, has kept the US on a short leash for years. Not Israel. The lion’s share of US aid to the Mideast goes to the Arab states — not Israel. Over the last few years, we have seen a surge of anti-Israel propaganda resulting in a surge of anti-Jewish violence across the US. Israel doesn’t have vast oil reserves. (Did I mention oil?) In fact, it’s a tiny country, roughly the size of New Jersey — some 1% of the Mideast region, with the remaining 99% of the region consisting of the Arab countries. Draw your own conclusions about those who claim that Israel is a military mega-power with some sort of magical control over the US government.
Oh, poor powerless Israel, unsubsidized by Uncle Sam, at the mercy of 99% of the region, just as it was at the mercy of the owners of 95% of Palestine in 1948, a denialist of its nuclear weapons and other WMD programs, never provoking, yet always provoked by its neighbors, lacking political and economic influence in the US and everywhere else. And, an elephant in the room neither to be rebuked, nor even seen, lest one be attacked as a bigoted victimizer- and now in some States (Florida, the latest) as well as some nations (Britain, France Germany, and Austria, to name a few) subject to criminal penalties, including imprisonment for mere criticism. Thank you DH Fabian for setting the record straight.
It seems to have slipped your mind that Israel and the kingdom are working hand-in-glove pursuing the same anti-Iranian, anti-Palestinian, anti-Syrian and anti-Hezbollah policies. Saudi provides the cash, Israel provides the marching orders and Washington provides the military muscles, whether its own troops or Jihadi mercenaries.
Sorry you think an objective view of the carnage wreaked by Israeli policy and its “defense” forces against most of its immediate neighbors, especially the Palestinians whom they keep locked up within outdoor prisons called Gaza and the West Bank and use as live shooting galleries when the mood strikes them is “prejudice.” More to the point, the routine and unprovoked attacks the IDF mount against, not only Palestinians, but also Syrians, Lebanese and Iranians within the borders of Syria and Lebanon, is best characterised by the military expression “with extreme prejudice.”
Your contention that the “lion’s share of US AID [emphasis mine] to the Mideast goes to the Arab states–not Israel” is a flat out lie. Egypt’s AID is a pittance compared to Israel’s free American taxpayer dollars, and Saudi Arabia is a cash cow paying its own way for every American armament procured by the kingdom, as is every other paying customer for US armaments within the Persian Gulf. Washington “gives” them nothing except the massive military alliance with which to keep Iranian influence and trade down–on a global, not just regional, level. And since Obomber deliberately rekindled the Cold War, an added objective of the Washington-Wahabist alliance is to keep Russia as disadvantaged as possible in every place and in every way. You are a hypocrite of the worst sort if you dare to consider the “nation building” expenditures Washington has feigned to spend rebuilding Iraq after first destroying that country as “AID.” It wasn’t “aid” it was bribe money to recruit Sunni Jihadis to serve as terrorists and cannon fodder in Washington’s further military escapades in the region. I suppose you are counting it as aid whenever the American military flattens yet another Arab city, as it recently did to Mosul and Raqqua.
That Israel had no oil fields was certainly not a limiting factor in their attempt to gain hegemony over the entire region. In fact, it was an incentive. Their oil and gas needs are taken care of just fine through arrangements with all its Gulf States allies. They’ve been brokering the construction of pipelines to Europe through their territory and offshore carrying Arab gas. Moreover, Israel has been clearly trying to lay claim to both Syrian and Lebanese territories laden with petroleum deposits–another motivation to create this “Greater Israel” in a land populated by hardly any Jews. Steal the land and the resources are just an added bonus, I suppose is all right by both them and you.
Funny thing, Iran has more Jews living peacefully within its territory than you’ll find in any of Israel’s Gulf State allies all added together. Yet Israel wants to destroy Iran and facilitate the Wahabists (until they, like the fundy Christians decide that its time for scripture to be fulfilled and the Jews to be eradicated). I’ve no prejudice against Israelis because they are Jews. Individual Jews have played important roles as mentors and friends throughout my life, I am firmly against anti-Jewish bigotry, though the “anti-Semitism” card constantly played by Netayahu and the Zionists is clearly a thoroughly specious canard ginned up as a propaganda weapon. Israel is no more synonymous with world Jewry than are the nefarious Protocols of the Elders of Zion. They are both just fabricated rhetorical weapons, otherwise known as lies.
The real truth is that the Jews of Israel would greatly improve their future and prospects for survival immensely if they reassessed their foreign policies and choice of allies. Stop trying to colonise another people’s land by persecuting and exterminating them, and stop exploiting the internecine hatreds among the sundry native clans, tribes and religious confessions in the area by forming military alliances with some of them and against others which is destined only to turn the whole region into a tinder box and killing ground. I cannot respect a people who would arm two opposing sides, encourage them both to fight to the death and then waltz in and claim the empty lands left behind by the dead. If you don’t see that as an Israeli tactic in acquiring more Lebensraum, you are not being objective. If you don’t see how Israel is exploiting the American government and military in pursuit of such goals, you are not being objective.
Thank you Realist for articulating the truth so succinctly. Sick to death of these vomit inducing comments infesting every discussion board.
Israel is crucial to the crazy people who believe Jesus is going to come back and battle Satan. Their myth requires the Jews to be beset by Muslims or something in the Holy Land. The good Christians will be raptured and the Jews and other heathens will either be killed by Jesus or spend the rest of their days on an Earth ravaged by monstrous beasts and firey catastrophes and whatnot.
Has nothing to do with oil. Has to do with insane theists.
That was also a big motive for ISIS, they wanted the caliphate so they’d be in control of a city for end-times. I think a different one than the Christians, and in their version Muhammad or Allah or something was maybe going to beat down Jesus’ ass.
And I think they also want a healthy Israel so Jews are around for them or Allah to smite or something. Israel is okay with this, as it offers some protection. And a lot of Israelis, and Jews, are atheists and so since the end-times won’t actually come they wouldn’t be in danger of Jesus or Allah smiting them.
Whenever critical discussion of Israel is underway, comrade “DH Fabian” dumps a steaming pile of Hasbara (pro-Israel propaganda) memes.
Here’s the reality:
https://explorer.usaid.gov/cd/ISR
Israel ranks first among high-income countries receiving official U.S. foreign aid.
However, 99% of U.S. aid to Israel is U.S. military aid credit under the Department of Defense (DoD) Foreign Military Financing (FMF) Program, Payment Waived.
Israel ranks second after Iraq in U.S. aid to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
But Israel received 3.1 billion in annual U.S. military aid to defend a population of 8.5 million.
That’s a highly profitable scam for Israel.
By comparison, an Iraq still ravaged by the 2013 war and its chaotic aftermath, not to mention the 1990-91 war plus a decade of sanctions and U.S. bombing, now rebuilding its security forces while under siege by ISIS terrorist forces, received just 2.9 billion in aid to defend a population of 39.3 million.
Follow the money and the facts:
The warmongering pro-Israel Lobby is intimately involved in U.S. efforts to control Middle East oil.
Undistracted by the Hasbara propaganda excreted by “DH Fabian” and pals, we all can see the destructive reality of post-9/11 Israeli-Saudi-US Axis wars cheered on by the pro-Israel Lobby.
Congress dances to the lobby groups that are shills of the Israeli (Bibi) government. Under the MOU , the bankrupt USA currently provided $38 billion US *to that apartheid nation state, plus BILLIONS since it’s inception. A nation that has hubris to the N degree.
* Chinese loan
You are delirious. The DeepState CIA and FBI gave Israel the Bomb for chrissake! In ’67 Lyndon let them nearly sink the USS Liberty in a false flag attempt to get the USA involved in that war. Aid to Israel is huge and business and security ties are rampant and secretive. And you can’t compare aid to one state to aid to several. That’s absurd.
What a great pile-on! I have never seen DH respond to any rebuttals, but I’d sure like to see it now. All those damn “facts” keep getting in the way.
DH Fabian, thank you for revealing your true colors. One more Israel Apologist I can skip in these crammed comment sections. Also to those attacking Ray using Barr as the tool he is to get to another tool– the CIA. A good craftsman uses the tool at hand.
Perhaps Alex Mercouris is right Barr is not just another player in the cover-up (he maintains there are strong people left at the DOJ, not just Trump A-kissers???) and will pursue the increasing unravelings of the russiagate fraud. There is a certain joyful tone in these reports from Mercouris and Ray to note, despite all the gloom and doom in comments below in this thread.
Now another set-up being exposed is Kilimnik, as Daniel Lazarre just pointed out at CN–with Kilimnik a US intelligence asset for many years, supposedly handing important polling information to Manafort, and as Mercouris points out both of these individuals favoring Russian oligarchs opposed to Putin, plus into the Ukraine angle somehow and connected to Clinton and Uranium One.
Then again previously we have the Papodoupolis involvement, victim of two more US intelligence people that set him up; plus indications mount that the entire fairy tale singles down (THE basis of the Jan 6 017 “assessments”) to Brennan applying as “intelligence” the Steele Dossier, straight out of the Clinton horse’s mouth.
It will all blow by as usual? Maybe not. I’m with Ray and the Mercouris on this.
https://theduran.com/muellers-trump-russia-spy-turns-out-to-be-obama-spy-working-for-ukraine-video/
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/447394-key-figure-that-mueller-report-linked-to-russia-was-a-state-department
But will Billy find Pancho Villa’s head.
What a mess we find ourselves in.
Uruguay looks better ever day.
The deep state is like god, a myth.
But the US since i was 7 in 47 has had a lot of bad actors that collude and continues to, with the likes of kill them all Bolton and nut job Bannon and the insane child Donald Trump.
“Keep Scribbling ” Ray, i always enjoy your indepth and intelligent musings.
Cal an old republican and retired cop.
One can only hope… but mine aren’t very high.
Cal,
The Deep State is no myth. Read Talbot’s excellent book on Allan Dulles or Prouty’s “Secret Team”.
Yes. Clapper and similar neoliberals do not see Dulles as the mafioso fascist racist mass murderer that he was, instead they revere him as an idol and a hero.
It’s kinda like how they use Orwell and Huxley as blueprints, because there’s simply not enough intelligence to recognise the terrible dystopia, and how it will bite them and their children in the nuts too, eventually..
Well done, Ray! Thanks, once more.
St. Pete, don’t forget Kris Kobach’s cross check operation, which threw some 600K legitimate voters off the voter rolls in MI, WI and PA.
Murky indeed. And Russia is surely in on the joke. After all, with the right people in the White House oil will again flow everywhere, and at the end of the day that’s what makes everyone but environmentalists happy. IMO somebody in DC needed to explain the obviously implausible Trump wins in states like MI, WI, among others, and Putin has been delighted to play along. After all, 19 years of tricksy unvalidated voting machines, gerrymandering, and suppression can only go so far when you have an ass as big as Trump to cover.
St. Pete, don’t forget Kris Kobach’s cross check operation, which threw some 600K legitimate voters off the voter rolls in MI, WI and PA.
And how has Putin benefited from Trump’s administration? Outside of exposing the absurd charade that the electoral system of the U.S. is–which he already knew.
That actually goes to a very basic issue that party loyalists never could grasp. Most votes come down to, “It’s the economy, stupid.” The Dem voting base had long (since FDR) consisted of the poor and middle class. Democrats split that base wide apart in the 1990s, and the Obama years confirmed that this split is permanent. Last week marked the start of the latest surge of anti-Russian propaganda, indicating Democrats plan to blame Russia again for an expected 2020 defeat. Pray they don’t succeed in provoking a catastrophic war.
Whatever. Question: The Price of oil is down . Why am I still paying over $3.70 a gallon? This does not make me happy. Nor Iranians, Venezuelans, Russians either. Libyans? Make me laugh. Perhaps it makes scumbags and hypocrites happy. There is no Free Market nor is there a Free Press.There is no Democracy. Nor free elections. It is what it is. Thou shalt not gloat.
Thanx, Ray, but frankly, the FBI lost any claim to non-political investigative work decades ago. They aren’t going to do it today.
The longer Ray writes about this the more sense he makes. Generally this is a good sign, a sign that the truth may come to light. However I would urge everyone to remember that time after time this same DOJ has covered for some of CIA’s most dastardly deeds.
Nope, unless Billy Barr changes his past behavior as senior cover-up facilitator for CIA this investigation will go only far enough to “threaten to reveal” the wrong doing. Brennan will get a medal from CIA , retire and the rest will be hidden form public view for eternity. I seen this enough time to know how this story ends. Billy knows this also.
Unless once and for all DOJ is not allowed to let CIA hide behind it’s B.S. sources and methods shield of “protected” lies.
This practice by DOJ is reason to dissolve DOJ in it’s current configuration. Maybe DOJ needs a “Justice Committee to head the Department. Nine people elected by “We the People” who have the power to deadlock the now activist SCOTUS.
Unless Americans gain some courage and demand that their elected representatives put a stop to this B.S. it will continue, the Deep State will make certain of it.
Maybe we need to look to some of these young female politicians getting elected to grab the castration devices and put an end to this B.S.
And the rest of us men need to support them by growing a pair.
What does it take to make everyone understand that the secrecy allowed the intelligence services is the one perk they abuse and need to be relieved of.
The public is reminded on a regular basis that, driving privileges are not a right but a privilege. The intel sector needs to be held accountable and if they abuse their privileges they need to be revoked. They have regularly abused the privilege and they need to be relieved of it. Something that may be better left to the committee of 9 I mentioned. Maybe not but this is clearly out of hand.
This Deep State – Intel Community – DOJ relationship is a vile incestuous cancer and it’s killing the country.
You give these creeps hell Ray, keep up the great work.
Need another iteration of the Church Committee to reign in our Intelligence Agencies a bit. Although G.H.W. Bush was running Intelligence under and after Reagan (and involved well before that) and had no issues with the October Surprise or the Iran Contra death squad funding.
What all of you don’t seem to realize yet is that ‘social media’ on the Internet, has totally changed the ballgame, nationally and internationally. The free press doesn’t matter anymore; whatever appears in the unregulated and surveillance oriented ‘social media’ sphere controls the public belief.
And as for foreign hacking of the DNC, the old guard CIA analysts need to educated themselves in the current capabilities of remote intrusion. Dumps over local high speed circuits to ‘bot’ computers controlled over lower speed circuits is the new norm.
And Barr ? Barr is Donald Trump’s lap dog; why should he be trusted? Just because the VIPS are sure that the Deep State is the culprit; that’s a good reason to trust Barr, who clearly has a mandate to by his boss to ‘prove’ poor defenseless Donald was viciously attacked.
Glad to see you got it all figured out, JM2
So what say you to the point that the FBI never took possession of the DNC computers?
I mean, it would be a national security issue, Right?
I would also like your informed comment on the fact that Steele’s Russian Dossier was originally surreptitiously retained jointly by the DNC and the Clinton campaign; that fact kept from the public until Oct 2017 (probe starting July or August 2016)..
Any pause for doubt?
Who to trust? Mueller, Brennan, Clapper and Hillary lied under oath to Congress/ the FBI and “create their own realities” about WMDs in Iran, destroying evidence and unlawful collection of data on Americans. Trump is a clown, but not a win at any cost politician
Was the Steele dossier just fake opposition research disinformation embellished by Fusion GPS that the Intelligence Agencies and Obama administration used to spy on Trump as candidate and incoming President?
Or was it truly Kremlin disinformation from Vyacheslav Trubnikov and Vladislav Surkov as Steele claimed, that the DNC spread to sow discord and paralyze government operations in concert with the Russians?
Are you addressing me, Micheal?
I doubt it’s as convoluted as you are suspecting.
I believe it’s a Podesta-inspired Wag-The-Dog..
And I certainly see no reason to doubt McGovern & Binney.
They have little to gain and have to deal with the panicking fascist tin hats.
Cannot be much fun..
Brennan, Clapper, Hayden, and Barack are all likely involved.
The first three freaked that The Donald didn’t share the company line on the Evil Vlad.
The obsequious Obama, always wanting to please, goes along….
I’ve seen jm2’s horse shit before. It is meant to sow doubt in the “younger generation” about old guys like Binney not being up to date on computer stuff like jm2. Probably a paid DNC or “intelligence” agency troll. He never addresses all the other non-technical aspects that point to the truth of the “RussiaGate” psyop.
I don’t share McGovern’s optimism that AG Barr (or anyone else) will pursue an investigation against the criminal elites in the deep state. The documents that McGovern thinks will uncover the smoking gun that will cause the underlings to turn on their masters have already met their fate in the bottom of the shredder.
Anyone who has enough integrity to come forth with evidence against people like Brennan will face a smear campaign that will results in criminal charges and prison. If necessary the deep state will make sure that these brave and intrepid souls will simply “commit suicide” or be diagnosed with a sudden case of a life-ending disease.
After awhile, the whole episode will dissolve into the next scandal de jour.
So you don’t agree that the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton and other lesser lights were just a historical hiccup of the ’60s? The Intelligence Agencies run the country. McGovern is naive as an ex-CIA agent if he truly doesn’t know this.
Allen Dulles was fired by JFK after the Bay of Pigs (where the President took the blame for McGeorge Bundy countermanding his orders, as Eisenhower had when his peace negotiations with the Soviets were derailed by an unauthorized (CIA-controlled) launch of Gary Powers spy plane). After Dulles was fired the heads and top level of the CIA kept meeting with him weekly for advice/ orders on their projects (the same is likely happening with Brennan, who still has his security clearances despite Presidential order to rescind.)
Heads of our Intelligence Agencies are even more above the Law than our powerful establishment politicians.
Supported by History, sadly enough.
Off topic:
Flavor Flav of Public Enemy: Don’t believe the hype…
It appears the Zionist power configuration, Saudi terror network and certain elements within the militarist-intel establishment (not all elements by any means since their are a few dissenting voices)) are ginning up hysteria over this morning’s attack on the oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. A U.S. “official” is now quoted as saying it’s highly likely Iran was behind the attack.
Of course all CN readers know full well it was most of these same warmongering players and their corporate media lackeys who have tried to sell us serious lies and deceptions before.
Iran would receive no conceivable benefit whatsoever by provocatively attacking this petrol tanker and thereby inviting the scorn and revulsion of much of the industrialized world. But of course it’s the exact incendiary attack the warmongering Iranophobes in the West would use to galvanize public support for a bombing run against Tehran.
It’s interesting this happened right after major reports have come out credibly mentioning Trump’s dissatisfaction with Bolton and Trump’s likely impending decision to remove Bolton from his post. A violent event of this type is the exact casus belli which could cause the Trump regime to re-think it’s decision to toss Bolton overboard.
Don’t believe the hype.
Sounds like you are suggesting that there are at least certain elements within the Deep State that take their orders from Bolton and not from Trump, even in matters of war that may threaten all life on the planet. Why does this sound so entirely plausible to me?
It’s all so bananas.
Pompeo has just released a statement 100% blaming Iran.
Dangerous times. But that’s uttering an axiomatic platitude.
“Why does this sound so entirely plausible to me?”
Because “certain elements within the Deep State” owe their allegiance to Israel, which has German-built subs stationed in the Gulf waters. I doubt that Bolton has command of US Naval assets, but he most certainly has influence with the Israelis. Israel is always looking for ways to harass Iran, and the prospect of losing a valuable asset like Bolton-In-The-White-House might be enough to spur them to such a desperate act.
Wonder if they will finally interview Bill Binney.
Is this a case of wishful thinking?
I am heartened to see Ray McGovern make clear the likelihood that the CIA was quite as much involved as the FBI in the whole Russia-did-it fantasy of these last several years.
Were the “Brennen-Clapper-Comey” trio, “commissioned by Obama”, to be exposed with real evidence, of irrefutable
substance, then it might well shake up public awareness, and even conscience, sufficiently that actual justice might have to be sought, might be unavoidable, despite the all too obvious ability of the powerful, for decades, to escape accountability. Especially were such evidence to be presented before the magic Cinderella hours of statutes of limitation run out …
My appreciation, once again, to Ray McGovern for daring to say what must needs be said, especially if this society is not to be utterly destroyed through the use of an empty form of law, an example of which is the Espionage Act, which prohibits a “public interest” defense, being used against Julian Assange, which empty form is being used to undermine the rule of law, even as propaganda is being used to obscure truth and hide the criminal behavior of those holding high positions of power in government and within the corporations which effectively own and control that government AND its military empire.
Watch the Mark Steyn 2-part interview with George Papadopoulos … it’s incredible and entertaining … and you will no longer have any doubt of CIA involvement.
“Brennan made me do it!” Exactly right, Ray McGovern.
https://opensociet.org/2018/08/15/for-whom-the-bell-tolls-john-brennan-it-tolls-for-thee/
I just don’t believe the truth will come out, the Democrats are hell-bent on hiding the truth. Republicans aren’t helping, either. It will get papered over, talked to death. And now things got very serious today with sinking of Japanese oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz as Japan’s Abe met with Iran officials. Someone (who?) immediately blaming Iran, what sense? Like USS Liberty, suspect Israel. Then Assange request for extradition signed by UK administrator. Seems to me that Orwellian forces of control are really being pushed to max. Global geopolitics getting ready for war, will take over.
Why else would have Benjamin Netanyahu, have bought all those German submarines? And, least anyone should forget, Obama gave him a $500 billion, doomsday, last strike submarine, for Bibi’s birthday. Now, why would Israel ever need a submarine for other than to accomplish terror and extortion?
Thanks Ray. Very helpful as usual. Brennan will lead right to Hannigan and GCHQ, and the the rest of the dirty operation on the other side of the pond as well. I hope we win this time, with so much on the line. I think it a good idea to let the WH know what we think. Time to take the gloves off, and get the document declassification underway. (202) 456-1111.
Trump will certainly reign in his subordinates in the last minute again. He is creating a WWF wrestling match.
“The Kremlin is convinced the United States is laying the groundwork for regime change in Russia, a conviction further reinforced by the events in Ukraine. Moscow views the United States as the critical driver behind the crisis in Ukraine and believes that the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych is the latest move in a long-established pattern of U.S.-orchestrated regime change efforts.”
Going back at least to Yeltsin, it is clear even to armchair types like me, that we were interfering in Russian affairs, and we boasted about it. What we were doing, while hypocritically crying about Russian interference seems to be a strong argument as to why the Russians might want to interfere in our elections. Of course, even if they did, it is pure nonsense to claim it made one iota in determining the outcome of the election. In fact, the claim of Russian interference by Clinton was as a negative for Trump.
As to Brennan, et al, it is time to hold someone accountable for the criminal behavior that got us into the mess that followed 9/11.
I have long considered Russia’s game as “Catching Up”.
“Going back at least to Yeltsin, it is clear even to armchair types like me, that we were interfering in Russian affairs, and we boasted about it.”
What were the outcomes of these processes by 2019?
“What we were doing, while hypocritically crying about Russian interference seems to be a strong argument as to why the Russians might want to interfere in our elections.”
A useful question in “intelligence” is – Do you think your opponents are as stupid as you are?
The outcomes by 2019 were facilitated in part by opponents which in turn were facilitated in part by knowledge gained through the process whilst not being perceived by those reliant on projections of beliefs.
The opponents continue to rely in some assay in projection of beliefs.
The projection of beliefs by others is very useful for some whose “criticism” of projection often leads to deeper immersion of opponents in their beliefs and practices whilst silence in the matter is often perceived as confirmation often leading to deeper immersion of opponents in their beliefs and practices.
In context these trends were multiplied given that “exceptionalists” tend to assign significance to themselves that others do not assign to them, although this is not perceived by “exceptionalists” who tend to rely on projection of beliefs.
Such are amongst the wonders of wonderlands and lands of make believe.
Thanks Ray. We can only hope that Barr is successful and will pursue where the evidence leads. In all honesty, I have my doubts. If Barr has any skeletons in his closet, he will likely be blackmailed. If that isn’t a viable option, there is always “sudden cardiac arrest”. Devils like Brennan and Clapper will stop at nothing. Witnesses can be easily stifled, or worse. Trying to subject raw evil power to the rule of law is noble, but I fear we are beyond that now.