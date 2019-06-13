“Propaganda Prospering Far and Wide”

Human minds are very hackable, writes Caitlin Johnstone, and that causes a major problem for democracy.
By Caitlin Johnstone
CaitlinJohnstone.com
Forbes reports that the CEO of Crowdstrike, the extremely shady cybersecurity corporation which was foundational in the construction of the official CIA/CNN Russian hacking narrative, is now a billionaire.
George Kurtz ascended to the billionaire rankings on the back of soaring stocks immediately after the company went public, carried no doubt on the winds of the international fame it gained from its role as a central protagonist in the most well-known hacking news story of all time. A loyal servant of empire well-rewarded.
Never mind that U.S. insiders such as Hillary Clinton had been prepping for escalations against Russia well in advance of the 2016 elections, and that their preexisting agendas to shove a geostrategic obstacle off the world stage benefitted from the hacking narrative as much as George Kurtz did.
Never mind that Crowdstrike is tied to the NATO narrative management firm known as the Atlantic Council, which receives funding from the U.S., the EU, NATO, Gulf states and powerful international oligarchs. Never mind, either, that Crowdstrike was financed with a whopping $100 million from Google, which has had a cozy relationship with U.S. intelligence agencies since its very inception.
Never mind that to this day the DNC servers have not been examined by the FBI, nor indeed were they examined by the Special Counsel of Robert “Iraq has WMD” Mueller, preferring instead to go with the analyses of this extremely shady outfit with extensive and well-documented ties with the oligarchic leaders of the U.S.-centralized empire. Also never mind that the Crowdstrike analyst who led forensics on those DNC servers had in fact worked for and was promoted by Robert Mueller while the two were in the FBI.
The Real Currency
As I never tire of saying, the real underlying currency in our world is not gold, nor bureaucratic fiat, nor even raw military might. The real underlying currency of our world is narrative, and the ability to control it.
As soon as you really grok this dynamic, you start noticing it everywhere. George Kurtz is one clear example today of narrative control’s central role in the maintenance and expansion of existing power structures, as well as an illustration of how the empire is wired to reward those who advance pro-empire narratives and punish those who damage them; just compare how he’s doing to how Julian Assange is doing, for example.
But you see examples pop up every day:
- The U.S. State Department just got busted using a $1.5 million troll farm to manipulate public discourse on social media about Iran.
- Video footage has just surfaced of the director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weaponsadmitting that the OPCW did indeed deliberately omit any mention in its official findings of a report from its own investigation which contradicts the establishment narrative about a chemical strike in Douma, Syria, an admission which answers controversial questions asked by critics of western imperialism like myself, and which the mainstream media have not so much as touched.
- Mintpress News broke a story the other day about a new narrative management operation known as “The Trust Project,” a coordinated campaign by establishment-friendly mass media outlets for “gaming search-engine and social-media algorithms in collusion with major tech companies like Google and Twitter.”
- In an interview with The Canary, UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer explicitly named the mass media as largely responsible for Assange’s psychological torture, excoriating them for the way that they “have shown a remarkable lack of critical independence and have contributed significantly to spreading abusive and deliberately distorted narratives about Mr. Assange.”
- In a new essay, “Freeing Julian Assange,” journalist Suzie Dawson reports that “Countless articles appear to have been obliterated from the internet” about Assange and WikiLeaks, amounting to some 90 percent of the links Dawson examined which were shared in tweets by or about WikiLeaksand Assange since 2010.
- I just finished reading this excellent Swiss Propaganda Research essay about the little-known fact that “most of the international news coverage in Western media is provided by only three global news agencies based in New York, London and Paris.”
I write about this stuff for a living, and even I don’t have the time or energy to write full articles about every single narrative control tool that the U.S.-centralized empire has been implementing into its arsenal. There are too damn many of them emerging too damn fast, because they’re just that damn crucial for maintaining existing power structures.
Because whoever controls the narrative controls the world.
Power used to be much easier to identify in our society: just look for the fellow with the sparkly hat made of gold sitting in a really big chair and bossing everyone around. As our society advanced philosophically, however, people started fighting for ideals called “freedom” and “democracy” in their respective nations. And, as far as our parents and teachers have taught us, freedom and democracy are exactly what we have now.
Except that’s all crap. Freedom and democracy only exist within the Western empire to the extent that it keeps up appearances. Because the trouble with democracy, it turns out, is that human minds are very hackable, when they are pursued with enough resources. Wealthy and powerful people do have the resources, which means that it’s very possible for wealthy and powerful people to manipulate the masses into voting in a way that consistently benefits the wealthy and powerful. This is why billionaires and narrative control consistently go hand-in-hand.
This dynamic has allowed for western power structures to operate in a way that western democracy was explicitly designed to prevent: for the benefit of the powerful instead of for the benefit of the voting populace. So now we’ve got people in so-called liberal democracies voting to maintain governments which advance wars which don’t benefit them, to advance intrusive surveillance and police state policies which oppress them, to advance austerity policies which harm them, to advance labor policies which exploit them, and to maintain eco-cidal environmental policies which threaten the very survival of our species. All because the wealthy and powerful are able to use their wealth and power to manipulate the way people think and vote.
This is why I pay far more attention to narrative control than to politics. Politics is downstream from narrative control, which is why the 2020 U.S. presidential race is already a contest to see what level of Democratic corporatist warmonger will be running against the incumbent Republican corporatist warmonger. The narrative-controlling class does its level best to hide the fact that anything’s fundamentally wrong with the system, then when people notice it’s deeply broken they encourage them to use completely impotent tools to fix it. “Don’t like how things are run? Here, vote for our other puppet!”
The root of all our problems right now is the fact that human minds are very hackable with enough resources, combined with the fact that war, oppression, exploitation and ecocide are highly profitable. This dynamic has caused human collective consciousness to generally dead-end into a kind of propagandized, zombified state in which all our knowledge and all our thinking moves in alignment with the agendas of existing power structures. It’s much easier to continue believing the official narratives than to sort through everything you’ve been told about your society, your nation and your world since grade school and work out what’s true and what’s false. Many don’t have the time. Many more don’t have the courage.
We will remain in this collective dead-end, hurtling toward either Orwellian dystopia or extinction via climate collapse or nuclear Armageddon, until we find a way out of it. It won’t come from the tools our rulers have given us, and it won’t come from repeating any of the old patterns which got us here. In order to escape from the increasingly adept narrative control matrix that is being built around our collective mind by the powerful, we’re going to have to change our relationship with narrative altogether. We will either pass this great test or we will fail it, and we absolutely have the freedom to go either way.
Caitlin Johnstone is a rogue journalist, poet, and utopia prepper who publishes regularly at Medium. Follow her work on Facebook, Twitter, or her website. She has a podcast and a new book “Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.” This article was re-published with permission.
How to succeed in business without really trying…No, actually it is more like be dishonest to succeed at anything.
I don’t really see a solution and I didn’t find one here. I think Americans are too comfortable to put on a yellow vest, and I’m not even sure whether they are going to succeed. Brexit / Trump / Yellow Vests / La Liga (Salvini) are all signs of the same thing. These ‘movements’ are working more or less … Trump is a failure, La Liga could be a success. I will support someone like Tulsi Gabbard, but I have little hope of her succeeding … they made the mistake of letting Trump be elected and I can’t see that happening again. And, if by some miracle she became President, she would face the same non-stop vicious attacks that Trump has. My ‘liberal’ friends simply can’t comprehend this.
It is literally impossible to escape the 24/7 non-stop propaganda narratives of empire here in the U.S. I took my two young grandsons this week to see the kid’s movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” What qualities you might wonder characterized the villain in this brand new kid’s movie? Well, how about an incredibly thick unmistakable Russian accent, stereotypical Russian facial features, a fur collar on his black trench coat, and a pack of evil wolves as henchmen that also spoke with thick evil sounding Russian accents.
Now I don’t for a minute think this bit of almost subliminally placed anti-Russian propaganda was intended for my 2 and 4 year old grandsons. It was there for mom, dad, grandparents, and all the adults in the room. Did most adults even recognize they were being propagandized? I really doubt it. The creepy truly insidious nature of our full-spectrum Western propaganda apparatus is really quite breathtaking to behold. You can’t even escape your required daily dose of the current hate narrative when watching a kid’s movie for toddlers. No need for a barbed wire “gulag” when here in the West the gulag is now simply our own completely propagandized minds.
“Propaganda Prospering Far and Wide”
Some read 1984 as “what is”, some read 1984 as “how to”, whilst some read 1984 as a description of complicity.
During 1984 there was a greater assay of complicity than in 1990, largely unperceived by some reading 1984 as “what is”, and some reading 1984 as “how to”, facilitated by some reading 1984 as a description of complicity and deriving/implementing strategies thereupon.
Not all “benefits” of dumbing down accrue to those immersed in practices of “dumbing down”, particularly in lands of make believe and spectacle although often unperceived by “believers”.
Thank you Caitlin for this piece. Depressing but not unexpectedly so. And if my late husband’s FB friends (as I’ve mentioned on here before) are anything to go by, the overwhelmingly bourgeois crowd will continue to be *willingly* propagandized with the Russophobic, Sinophobic and Iranophobic lies of commission and omission that regale them via MSDNC, NPR, PBS, BBC and the so-called “progressive” press (e.g. The guardian, Jacobin, the NYT).
These friends post pro-Demrat, pro-Russiagate, consider the choice to be between Warren and Klobuchar (?), and concentrate their minds on *progressive* ideations: sexual preference/”gender” identity/racial/ethnic identity and now and then a little on climate change (especially via the “green ND” – saving capitalism being all consuming or ignored). Never a word about income inequality, about the ongoing slaughter in Yemen, of the ongoing, never-ending nightmare of Palestinian life, of what we have done to Libya, Iraq or Afghanistan or are doing to Syria. Not a word about the immorality, illegality of our economic sanctions against NK, VZ, Iran… nooo. Nary a peep about what we (US-UK-AU) are doing to Assange….
These really existing realities as lived by “others” whether the poor within these borders or the darker hued folks far from these shores do *not* matter one iota, certainly not by comparison with being able to vacation in this or that place, buy a bigger house, more clothes, demonstrate one’s *Progressiveness.*
I agree with the premise, that the NARRATIVE is the means by which oligarchy rules the masses.
For example, we are now being inundated with the NARRATIVE that Iran is attacking Japanese oil tankers. Pure nonsense, but the media is an adjunct of the bankster/military/oil industrial complex.
Politicians are merely puppets doing the bidding of their pay masters.
Yes, money control of mass media is the problem. Such articles may help some with doubts to formulate an awareness that leads to admission of the problem. The major factor in admissions is the rare direct experience, which may include a story close to home, a personal loss due to narrative control. Of course the majority seek the mass media narrative because it directs them to safety and profit in their social and economic dependent relationships. Our unregulated market economy encourages the selfishness that enslaves the people to money power. As Mencken stated (approx) “the common man avoids the truth [because] it is dangerous, no good can come of it, and it doesn’t pay.”
I hope to set up a college of policy debate CPD constituted to protect all points of view, and to conduct moderated text-only debate among experts of several disciplines, of the status and possibilities of each world region, and the policy options. Debate summaries commented by all sides are to be made available for public study and comment. The CPD would bring the knowledge of society into public debate, educate the electorate, discourage propaganda, and expose the wrongs of society and the corruption of government that desperately needs reform.
The debates will require a higher standard of argument in foreign and domestic policy on both right and left, ensure that all points of view are heard, and require all challenges to be answered. This would have much reduced the group-think that led to our mad wars since WWII. Extreme and naïve politicians will be easier to expose, and media commentators will have a starting point and a standard for investigation and analysis.
Americans are propagandists from childhood, and it’s very hard forost to break free, even if they want to. In my case, a rather abusive childhood made me disinclined to accept conventional wisdom.
”The mass of men live lives of quiet desperation.” I have forgotten who actually said this but it seems appropriate for our age. I think the mass of people are very well aware of what is going on. The proverbial man in the street is well aware that capitalism/politics is a racket and openly say so. The falling numbers in the ‘democracies’ who now bother to vote is an indication of this, as is the growing political unrest in the heartlands of the Anglo-Zionist empire. It is not possible to ‘fool all of the people all of the time’. Ther Whether they do anything about it is another matter. If note is taken of the David Icke phenomenon it is possible to identify a growing awareness of the of ordinary people to the crimes of the rich and powerful.
These are dangerous times, but that is the usual condition when the structure of any social and political order is beginning to crumble. Ultimately, the Anglo-Zionist empire is, to use Lenin’s description ‘A colossus with feet of clay.’ No empire lasts forever, and the US is not exceptional in this respect. The real problem is that the demise of the US hegemonic project will taken down the rest of the planet with it.
“Quiet desperation” is ftom Thoreau. The colossus with the feet of clay is the Biblical book of Daniel, the dream of Nebuchadnezzar.
Neither Reptilans nor Zionists make us Americans commit the crimes and follies we do. We oirselves are responsible.
Caitlin Johnstone has concisely and precisely, in this article, provided a compendium of ideas and sources to explain how the powerful through it’s control of propaganda corrupts democracy to the core. Laziness, ignorance and acceptance of the status quo prevents the vast majority from acknowledging this to be the case. As Caitlin states it takes courage to reject the “narrative control matrix “ of the powerful and that can only be achieved by changing our relationship with that narrative. This, of course, takes time and effort but is liberating nonetheless.
I’m a bit surprised at the inclusion of your video HERE. I am tempted to describe it as pure propaganda for prepubescent girls.
Your more adult grappling with the problem of gullibility leads me to once again quote the difference between “communist and dictatorship”states, and ours – They KNOW they are being lied to, and we think we are not.
The problem we face is our deep desire to believe in democracy, coupled with our repugnance for what the majority actually believes!
I was going to skip the video until I read this comment. The video lays out the problem perfectly, and has hope for a solution that does not exist.
The new and improved kings own the Internet, Facebook, and Google. Google decides what can be searched for, and has since it transformed from a student PhD project into one of the major money-making enterprises on the planet. Early on, someone built a site criticising the US liberation of the Philippines, where the US generously sent missionaries to convert the pagans from Romanism to Christianity, and employed methods similar to those used by the Romans in their Inquisition. Google removed that site from Google, so no one could find it. Search for Philippines, and one got how the US had done them a great favour by bringing civilisation to the savages, just as today if one searches with Google, one can only find similar analyses about Vietnam, Grenada, Panamá, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Libya, etc. Any analysis that does not say the US did the right thing, greatly benefiting all those savages and bringing them civilisation is not on Google, since it is marked as Fake. Ditto analyses that show that the DNC e-mail server might not have been hacked by the Russians, since Google tells us the FBI and Crowdstrike are reliable and always tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
This also applies to Facebook, although Zuckerberg likes money more than he liked Secretary Clinton, and let Trump buy an effective ad campaign from Cambridge Analytica that might have been what gave Trump the College.
It is not easy to find Consortium News (I learned about it because I try to watch all the propaganda channels, not just the BBC and CNN) or anything else on the Internet that does not conform to what the Kings want us to believe.