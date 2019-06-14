Assange to Face 5-Day Extradition Hearing in February 2020

Decision on Assange’s fate will not come for at least another eight months.
By Joe Lauria
Special to Consortium News
A decision on whether Julian Assange will be extradited to the United States to face charges under the Espionage Act will not come until the end of February 2020 at the earliest, the Westminster Magistrate’s Court ruled on Friday.
Tristan Kirk, the London Evening Standard‘s courts reporter, tweeted:
Julian Assange will not face a full extradition hearing until next year, court hears. Five day hearing to be listed on a date after Feb 24.
— Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) June 14, 2019
Kirk said he argued his way into the court room after he and the rest of the media had been barred by a security guard from entering the public hearing that lasted under 30 minutes.
Reuters reported:
As Ben Brandon, the lawyer representing the United States, ran through a summary of the accusations against him including that he had cracked a U.S. defence network password, Assange said: “I didn’t break any password whatsoever.”
The WikiLeaks publisher told the court that “175 years of my life is effectively at stake,” according to Sky News. He addressed the judge as Lady Arbuthnot, saying: “WikiLeaks is nothing but a publisher.” Mark Summers, a lawyer representing Assange, told the court there are a “multiplicity of profound issues” with the extradition case, Sky News reported.
“We say it represents an outrageous and full-frontal assault on journalistic rights,” he said.
Assange spoke to the court via video link from Belmarsh prison where he is serving a 50-week sentence for skipping bail on a Swedish sexual assault investigation. Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in June 2012 to avoid onward extradition from Sweden to the United States. He was arrested on April 11 when Ecuador allowed British police to enter the embassy.
The British home secretary signed the extradition request from the U.S. on Wednesday. Sajiid Javid said Thursday: “I want to see justice done at all times and we’ve got a legitimate extradition request, so I’ve signed it, but the final decision is now with the courts.”
Both sides in the extradition battle will now have about eight months to prepare their case.
Assange’s Belmarsh sentence will end at the end of March 2020, meaning he will remain in the maximum security prison until the extradition hearing.
The U.K. will have until February of 2020 to torture Assange in Belmarsh. And it has joined the USA in making not only seeking, but receiving, asylum, a criminal offense. Good show, lads.
No More War
This started to become a serious threat to the media in the UK under Cameron and in the US under Obama. The BBC lost its independence. The old and honest Guardian was shut down and replaced by an organisation that only parrots the official US/UK line. Obama gaoled more whistleblowers than all the other presidents combined. The US establishment media agreed not to publish any criticism of Obama, and rejected all the material discovered, with sources and proof, by the investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.
And the Obama/Cameron war on honest reporting has just gotten more intense under Trump and May, and will eventually ensure that only the official government version is readily accessible, and anyone who says otherwise can be gaoled for Life without Parole, as seems inevitable for Assange.
An eloquent talk given by Chris Hedges to a group in London supporting Assange recently is published on Truthdig, titled “The Thought Police Are Coming”. Hedges shows that it will first be Julian and then all who dissent. Which is why we must organize support both locally and nationally between now and Julian’s extradition date. The crackdown is happening worldwide but viciously in the US under Pompeo, Haspel, all the state players who want their behavior buried. Breaking through the lies about Julian will be crucial, many people do not know.
Meanwhile, investigative journalist Ivan Golunov has been freed after Russian news media united to support him. President Vladimir Putin has fired two top police generals involved in the arrest of the journalist.
I feel like the Jews of NAZI GERMANY, FASCIST GERMAN CAPITALISM, who watch every so called “liberal institution” degenerate into JUDICIAL FASCISM, police Fascism, corrupted by years of corporate, class, Empire corruption, endless betrayals, endless right wing compromises. It must be said, that the whole Western edifice, with its Fascist alliances, Fascist regimes, Fascist coups use the law like toilet paper to carry out illegal spying, illegal persecution of social critics, journalists, whistleblowers. The very same Fascist elites, both in Britain, U.S. celebrating the military defeat of NAZI GERMANY, at Normandy, which was largely accomplished, YET IGNORED by all Western elites, by the former Soviet Union, are the same FASCIST, CLASS FORCES/ELITES that reproduced Hitler, and after W.W. II OPENED THE FLOODGATES to capitalist Despotism that led to today’s GLOBAL FASCIST MATRIX.
The D-Day Clebrations in Germany were a rather sad affair. I think to lie about the part that was played by Russia including their sacrifices and the amount of Russians who lost their lives in this war should be punished in the same way as the denial of the Holocaust.
I hope from all my heart that Julien Assange will survive for so long. The news about his physical and psychological conditions are not at all good. May he prevail and be free in the end!
At least there is time for the mainstream media to realize what is at stake so they can start to sing a different song – and there is time for the #freeAssange movement to keep growing.
God bless you, Julien!
And Soviet Marxism was so much better how?
I think the commenter’s point is that fascism is alive today.
Soviet Marxism is not (AFAIK).
So this sounds like a trollish comment.
Time can help. Assange is certainly not Christ but Javid is in the tradition of Pontius Pilate. He just ruined his life.
All of this while the real slime are free to run the world into oblivion – there is no justice,,,
When he was given the 50-week sentence, it was widely reported that he would only have to serve about half of that. It looks now like he could be in Belmarsh even longer than the full sentence – until the next move is decided.
Let’s hope we can get this useless, corrupt Tory government out of office before Assange’s hearing. A Corbyn-led Labour government will not be so eager to appease the US in thier war-crimes coverup.
I don’t believe that for a minute. We will see more Kabuki theater as the mainstream left is just another bought-and-paid-for arm of the globalists.