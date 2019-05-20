Russia-gate as Count Dracula

Ann Garrison reviews Stephen F. Cohen’s book, “War with Russia? From Putin & Ukraine to Trump & Russiagate.”
By Ann Garrison
Special to Consortium News
“Russiagate, like Count Dracula, will never end because new political blood will be fed to this vampire . . . The Russiagate fable — fraud — has become a kind of theocratic cult, and it has millions and millions and millions of self-interested and unwitting followers.”
That was Stephen F. Cohen’s comment after Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there was no evidence to convict President Donald Trump or any of his campaign staff of colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election. He was speaking to nationally syndicated radio host John Batchelor in one of their broadcasts on Radio WABC-AM, New York City, which have been archived on the website of The Nation for the past five years.
Now, a month later, Democratic elites are still roaming the streets of Washington and the Halls of Congress in search of fresh blood. On May 16, The Washington Post reported that House Democrats had begun a marathon public reading of the “Mueller Report” for citizens who don’t have time to read the whole thing but might listen to the audio. There’s no there there, but they won’t let go. Are they serious? Or just mortified, like most vampires, by the light of day? Whichever, they’re likely to lose again in 2020, because poll after poll says that Americans don’t care; Russia-gate is nowhere near the top of their list of concerns.
Cohen is Russian studies professor emeritus at Princeton and NYU. His latest book, “War with Russia? From Putin & Ukraine to Trump & Russiagate,” is a series of essays published in The Nation and text elaborations of the radio broadcasts.
Cohen says that Russia-gate has deeply damaged at least four U.S. institutions: the electoral system; the presidency; the “intelligence community;” and the media, meaning most of all the influential “legacy” media; The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the major television and cable news networks. Whichever side of the partisan divide they’re on, Americans know they’ve been lied to by one or more of them. Will they find reason to widely trust any of these institutions again? Will any Washington officials and their staffers, and their allied power brokers and intelligence agents, trust any others from here on?
The Democrats, he says, have created a permanent excuse for failure: “the Russians did it.” And what’s to keep the Republicans from using the same excuse for their own electoral failures? Or to keep dangerous tension between the U.S. and Russia, the world’s two greatest nuclear powers, from ratcheting up all the while?
“War with Russia?” analyzes where we are, how we got here, and where we can go if U.S.-driven military escalation between the U.S. and Russia doesn’t lead to nuclear apocalypse. Cohen still believes that there are options as long as there is human agency, as he wrote in “Bukharin and the Bolshevik Revolution: A Political Biography, 1888-1938.”
Lost Prominence
That book, published in 1973, made him a prominent voice in both U.S. and Soviet politics until his dissidence about the New Cold War, then Russia-gate, made him persona non grata at The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the network news outlets where he had previously been a welcome commentator.
Since Russia-gate was “ginned up,” as Cohen puts it, he has even been attacked by fellow Nation writers. Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director of The Nation and Cohen’s wife, has, to her credit, defended him, despite their own disagreements about the Mueller investigation. She opposes the new McCarthyism, but she has said that the investigation is worthwhile insofar as it reveals the corruption of Trump and friends.
Cohen has said that politicians are corrupt — Democrat, Republican and Russian — and that the central reality of the Mueller investigation is its dangerous escalation of U.S.-Russian tensions. He has often said that he doesn’t like Trump, but that Trump is the president we’ve got, for two more years or even six, so any moves he makes toward détente with Russia or military de-escalation anywhere else in the world should be encouraged.
In the introduction to “War with Russia?,” Cohen writes: “The book would not have been possible in any way without the support of my wife. Whatever her own opinions, no matter the external pressures, Katrina posted every commentary I wrote.”
Again, kudos to Katrina vanden Heuvel, but the fact that Cohen’s critique of Russia-gate has stirred such anger even at The Nation, the publication that led the opposition to McCarthyism in the 1950s, is evidence of how much ground Russia-gate has gained, even among liberal progressives.
Cohen and Batchelor readily acknowledge their differences as well —Cohen a liberal progressive, Batchelor a libertarian conservative — but they agree on the dangerous folly of the New Cold War. After a lifetime of scholarship and engagement in Russian history, Cohen says that the current state of U.S.-Russian relations is more perilous than any moments of the First Cold War, including the Cuban Missile Crisis. Indeed, one of his concerns is that Trump has been so fraudulently vilified as a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin that he may be politically unable to defuse another precipitous confrontation like the Cuban Missile Crisis. Irrational and terrifying as the anti-Communist Red Scare of the 1950s was, he writes, it never led to the claim that a U.S. president was the puppet of a foreign government or that there’s been a silent coup leaving the White House in its clutches.
Wikileaks
In February 2017, in a chapter titled “Kremlin-Baiting President Trump,” Cohen writes:
“But the crux of pro-Kremlin allegations against Trump was, and remains, the charge that Putin hacked the DNC and disseminated the stolen emails through WikiLeaks in order to put Trump in the White House. A summary of these ‘facts’ was presented in the declassified report [the Steele Dossier] released by the US ‘intelligence community’ and widely published in January 2017.
“Not addressed [in the report] is the point made by a number of American hacking experts that Russian state hackers would have left no fingerprints, as US intelligence claimed they had. Indeed, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity believe that the damaging DNC documents were not hacked but leaked by an insider. If so, it had nothing to do with Russia. (The NSA, which has the capacity to monitor the movement of emails, was only ‘moderately confident’ in the report it co-signed, while the CIA and FBI were ‘highly confident,’ even though the FBI inexplicably never examined the DNC computers.) [Later, Cohen said that a source had told him that, in NSA parlance, “moderately confident” means they don’t know.]
“There is another incongruity. At his final presidential press conference, Obama referred to the DNC scandal as a leak, not a hack, and said he did not know how the emails got to WikiLeaks—this despite allegations by his own intelligence agencies. (No one seems to have asked Obama if he misspoke!) On the other side of this alleged conspiracy, nor is it clear that Putin so favored the clearly erratic Trump that he would have taken such a risk, which if discovered, as I also pointed out earlier, would have compromised Trump and greatly favored Clinton. (Judging from discussions in Kremlin-related Russian newspapers, there was a serious debate as to which American presidential candidate might be best—or least bad—for Russia.)”
In a May 8 broadcast with Batchelor, Cohen said even more adamantly that Mueller’s a priori assumption that Russians hacked into the DNC emails, his failure to undertake his own forensic investigation, and his failure to interview Bill Binney, a former technical director at the National Security Agency, and Julian Assange himself, should be enough to discredit the whole report.
Amen, and I hope these highlights recommend the book. It’s a page-turner.
Ann Garrison is an independent journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2014, she received the Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize for her reporting on conflict in the African Great Lakes Region. She can be reached at ann@anngarrison.com.
When it comes to wives after Barr’s Summary Report was released ending the Mueller Investigation my wife did an about face as she started watching old tv reruns…. Andy of Mayberry, Everybody loves Raymond, has made my distressed over Trump wife a less stressed person. My beloved swore off cable news so goodbye CNN & MSNBC. This after a year ago I told her that Russia wasn’t the culprit that the hack was a leak and, that there were no good guys in this story.
Professor Cohen has it right. The shame of it is our MSM goes out of its way either to ignore or discredit the most brilliant professor and for this I despise our corporate media. Although it’s somewhat benefiting that a country which honors war criminals over truth tellers would invent such a reality as to start WWIII. We Americans need a new roadmap or GPS if you will cause we have certainly loss our way.
“the crux of pro-Kremlin allegations against Trump was, and remains, the charge that Putin hacked the DNC and disseminated the stolen emails through WikiLeaks in order to put Trump in the White House”
That type of reasoning is totally wrong as revealed by a simple test: “This is exactly what Putin wants”, combined with the second test “what would make Putin happy?” Indisputably, giving credence to that argument! In the same time, there is a myriad of proofs of unique iniquity of Putin in particular and Russians in general. For example, they caused Brexit and inflamed separatist passions in Catalonia, poisoned four people in pristine Wiltshire, etc. Luckily, valiant defenders of the West and everything we hold pure and dear have their methods too.
For example, Her Majesty Government wasted no time and energy to discover culprits of Skripal poisoning. I quote from memory so a bit imprecisely: only Russia had the combination of the motivation, ability and brutality necessary to accomplish it. The subsequent discovery of the precise location where the poison was spread and the timeline of the poison toxicity — few hours with no symptoms followed by simultaneous knockout effect on two people — were merely confirming what was established with dispatch, gallantry and aplomb by Foreign Minister Johnson, Prime Minister May and thousands of little people.
Or take perhaps most heinous of Putin crimes: shooting down a Malaysian jetliner full of innocent Westerners. Right from the start the guilt was indisputably proven by American satellite photos. A minor reason why it is indisputable stems from the fact that Americans did not provide copies of the photos, but the main reason is that badgering to see those photos would make Putin happy.
Or consider the fact that thousands of murders occur every year in Russia (the rate is a bit worse than in USA). Given tyrannical nature of the regime, how credible it is that they are committed without instructions from Kremlin?
And I did not even touch on ways unseen Russian propaganda sows dissension and distrust in the institutions in the West hitherto populated by most harmonious and agreeable folks.
1. ““Russiagate, like Count Dracula, will never end because new political blood will be fed to this vampire . . . The Russiagate fable — fraud — has become a kind of theocratic cult, and it has millions and millions and millions of self-interested and unwitting followers.””
2. “After a lifetime of scholarship and engagement in Russian history….”.
3. “Cohen and Batchelor readily acknowledge their differences as well —Cohen a liberal progressive, Batchelor a libertarian conservative — but they agree on the dangerous folly of the New Cold War.”
4. “In a May 8 broadcast with Batchelor, Cohen said even more adamantly that Mueller’s a priori assumption that Russians hacked into the DNC emails, his failure to undertake his own forensic investigation, and his failure to interview Bill Binney, a former technical director at the National Security Agency, and Julian Assange himself, should be enough to discredit the whole report.”
Quote number one is based on the a priori assumption that the opponents (not restricted to The United States of America) will not be transcended but will last forever.
Quote number two is based on a conflation of engagement in with scholarship in Russian history.
Mr. Cohen had a level of blat (connections) in the Soviet Union and continues to have a level of blat (connections) in the Russian Federation, but unless authenticated evidence in corroboration is produced to the contrary, on present evidence in the public domain, neither in the Soviet Union nor in the Russian Federation has Mr. Cohen been engaged as a representative of either state with necessary permissions to act as their accredited agent.
Quote number three is an attempt to conflate agreement with a hypothesis, with the correctness of a hypothesis.
Quote number three in the abscence of authenticated evidence in corroboration and by omission through framing inferring that one cold war was ended facilitating the requirement of a new cold war, does not outline to whom the new cold war is a dangerous folly, nor in what assay for various parties a new cold war is a dangerous folly and hence is rendered an a priori assumption.
Quote number four is therefore rendered an attempt of deflection sometimes known in the vernacular as the teapot calling the kettle black.
Consequently the restriction of the practice of theocratic cults to “Russiagate” is a misrepresentation through ommission, as are the attempts by representatives of “The United States of America” minimise their potential opponents by framing of China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela, in obfuscation of the prevalence of practices of theocratic cults in the “culture” of “The United States of America” and its associates, including resort to mantra to push away “evil spirits”.
Is the consensus here that the sock puppets and trolls just didn’t exist? I agree that the proof is weak that the Russians hacked the hacks of the Democratic national Committee, but there was an awful lot of communication between the Trump campaign and Russians during the election, and whatever Hillary’s vast faults, those contacts were unseemly. On the other hand, there is a group that thrives financially and institutionally when Cold War tensions are revived or heightened. I’m willing to be convinced by any reasonable narrative. Help me out here.
I would recommend the following interview with Bill Binney and Ray McGovern to get an idea of the questions about the Russian “hack” job:
https://libertarianinstitute.org/scotthortonshow/5-10-19-ray-mcgovern-and-bill-binney-on-the-supposed-russian-hack-of-the-dnc/
They won’t say it out loud, but I think they’re implying that it was perpetrated by the intelligence agencies (FBI?). Worth listening to.
Why was it “unseemly” for Trump to talk to Putin? We are not now nor ever have been in a war with Russia, so it is not treasonous to talk to Russian leaders. I am not a fan of Trump but there is no reason NOT to engage with Putin than there is NOT to converse with English or French leaders. The more meetings among world leaders, the less likelihood of murderous wars. The people condemning the interchange with Putin are the same war mongers who kept the Cold War going needlessly for so long. We need new thinking to stop the endless war machine.
I believe that you can rest assured that the vast majority of G-men would never have turned a blind eye to Trump associates dealing with Russian interests.
Manafort had been under the Fed’s watch since 2014.
The point that the famous Russian Dossier was surreptitiously jointly contracted by the Clinton campaign and the DNC (fact kept under wraps until Oct 2017) should have raised alarm bells. Stefan Halper’s involvement reeks (see Greenwald/The Intercept).
I strongly recommend Gabor Maté being interviewed by his son, Aaron:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uR07OtEhKPE
Please provide some examples of the unseemly communication between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the election. Was it any worse than that between the Hillary campaign and Ukraine? Or either campaign and Israel? Honest question.
Thanks
To put this whole Russiagate red herring in perspective, read the following accounts of US imperial aggression against democratically elected governments for the past 120 years: THE TRUE FLAG by Stephen Kinzer; DRUGS, OIL AND WAR and THE AMERICAN WAR MACHINE by Peter Dale Scott; and KILLING HOPE by William Blum. Before we call foul on another country’s foreign policy, we should change our own. The US is guilty of extreme hypocrisy.
The Vampires among us are as the
opioid-addicted Zombies
plodding US cities in search of a ‘fix’
as Dark Money recipients set policy
thru back-slapping Congressional
deal-making Contributions/FIXING.
Lost Prominence.. ? — Are you sure about that, Ms Garrison.. ?
The Blood Sucking scoundrels are manifestly these;
The US – “Christian”/Israeli/ Saudi alliance equate
to a Doomsday Alliance set before all humanity and –
Is THE BEAST warned of in Revelation Chapter 13. . .
Where is the media that should be telling us what happened, albeit a little late?
A Very good book, I recommend it highly. A good summary of US Russia relations for last few years