Scoundrels and Reparations

Even though it’s a clearcut matter of justice, reparations require black people to develop more of a consensus before any national discussion, writes Margaret Kimberly.
By Margaret Kimberly
Black Agenda Report
Reparations should not be a topic for national discussion until there is something akin to a consensus among black people about what to demand and how to do it.
There is no question that black Americans deserve redress for 300 years of chattel slavery, Jim Crow segregation, racist terrorism, mass incarceration and a plethora of discriminatory practices which were and are sanctioned by law. The idea of reparations is not new nor is the concept unique to the history of this country. The United Nations has established a “right to remedies and reparations for victims of gross violations of human rights law.” Morality and international law are clearly on our side.
Black Americans do not dispute the rightness of this stance, but there has been insufficient debate about what reparations ought to mean. As a result, people with dubious motives have now seized the agenda. The American Descendants of Slaves (ADOS) movement has taken control of the discussion but from a decidedly right-wing perspective. They wrap themselves in the flag that symbolizes oppression, repeat nativist talking points, and eschew connections with African people in the rest of the world.
Serious Examination
It is not a good thing for reparations to be discussed in such a non-serious way. Black Agenda Report supports a serious examination of reparations which must have as its foundation the transformation of our system and our society. The harm done to black people is not in the distant past, but is ever present. Mass incarceration and displacement by gentrification are just two issues which are causing terrible harm to black people today. We should advocate for nothing less than an end to the system which has created so much damage.
Now presidential candidates are being asked if they do or do not support reparations. Those questions jump the gun and turn the issue into nonsensical blather because black people have not yet done the necessary debating and struggling within the group. Until that happens all talk of reparations will do more harm than good.
A sure sign of a failed discussion is the involvement of people with bad motives, people like Al Sharpton. The Democratic Party has made the two-faced traitor the go-to guy for presidential candidates. This status of faux king maker is proof that the Democratic Party has no respect for black people, the group they depend upon the most to win elections.
Sharpton’s recent National Action Network convention welcomed nearly all of the declared Democratic presidential candidates. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, John Hickenlooper and Andrew Yang all made the journey. They all pledged some degree of support for reparations, mostly in the form of supporting bill H.R. 40, which only commits to the creation of a commission that would study reparations.
At Best Irrelevant
Sharpton is at his best irrelevant and at his worst, a dangerous, double talking, double agent. In the 2004 presidential campaign he was funded and controlled by Roger Stone, the Republican dirty trickster and Trump crony. That wasn’t the last act of Sharpton treachery. He was also on Michael Bloomberg’s payroll when the billionaire served as mayor of New York City. In exchange for a $110,000 donation from a Bloomberg-controlled non-profit, Sharpton refrained from opposing the mayor’s effort to gain an additional four years in office by ending term limits. Sharpton also muted himself regarding Bloomberg’s notorious stop-and-frisk policy which resulted in a million police interactions for black and brown New Yorkers.
In any case, support for reparations is now meaningless. Even The New York Times right-wing columnist David Brooks claims to support reparations. If Sharpton and Brooks are on the same side of an issue we should all beware.
Al Sharpton knows a good thing when he sees one. He is window dressing and a scam artist. He may take money from Roger Stone, or promote charter schools with the likes of Newt Gingrich, and when the moment is right he’ll go through the motions of promoting reparations too.
Reparations should not be a topic for national discussion until there is something akin to a consensus among black people about what to demand and how to do it. The justness of the cause isn’t complicated but the how and the why certainly are.
We have already seen politicians like former congressman John Conyers propose legislation to study reparations until he was a committee chairman in the majority and had the power to move it. As often happens with Democrats he did nothing when he had the chance to back up what he claimed to want.
Now is the time for serious study among serious people and the wheel does not have to be reinvented. N’COBRA has already delved into the matter and declared that “reparations means full repair.” It is unlikely that those words mean anything to a scoundrel like Al Sharpton. He and his ilk must stay out unless or until they are invited to have a seat at the table.
Margaret Kimberley’s Freedom Rider column appears weekly in Black Agenda Report, and is widely reprinted elsewhere. She maintains a frequently updated blog as well at Freedomrider. Ms. Kimberley lives in New York City, and can be reached via e-mail at Margaret.Kimberley@BlackAgendaReport.com.
Sorry, I don’t buy the reparations line. The concept of reparations comes from wartime when the aggressor nation also happened to be the loser nation. Reparations were payments used to repair the damage caused by the aggressor nation. Of course, if the winning nation was also the aggressor nation, the losing nation was just shit out of luck.
You could have made a very good case for reparations to the actual slaves themselves and probably also their children. But now? Not a chance. What blacks are suffering from today is the effects of modern day racism. Giving modern blacks money isn’t going to fix that. Fix the society so that blacks don’t have to worry about becoming a Sandra Bland or any of the other black men and women murdered by cops.
Can I apply for reparations as a descendant of Irish ancestors sent to America as slaves in the early 17th C?
Will the native American Indians be getting reparations too?
Would stopping “gentrification” be the same as initiating segregation?
Well, Margaret, I suspect that you are not at all surprised by the tone and perspective of some of the answers here.
Apparently, there are those who believe that slavery and its affects are all in the past, that Jim Crow, that segregation, that ghettos of poverty and zip-code deprivations, not to mention the numbers of incarcerated or gratuitously murdered by “law enforcement”, are all long distant memories, that systemic racism is no longer in force.
It is said that Abraham Lincoln long considered sending the former slaves and free black human beings to some place in Africa or in Central or South America, because, so it is claimed that he felt that such people could not “support themselves”. When it was pointed out to him that the enslaved had not only supported themselves but had supported the white population which owned them and, as well, were the primary producers, the physical energy, that had created the foundational wealth of the South and, frankly, of the entire nation, of that Union Lincoln was so insistent, even to the point of suspending habeas corpus, that he had a sacred oath to hold together. Presumably, that caused Lincoln to drop the idea of creating a “Homeland” for those subject to the tender mercies of the “peculiar institution” of slavery.
Further, there is a continuing reluctance to acknowledge the brutal history of this nation’s rise to power and dominance, begin as it was on the genocide (though that word would not exist until hundreds of years later) and slavery.
A part of the history of slavery, quite often overlooked, was the deliberate inculcation of racial hatred after Bacon’s Rebellion, when white indentured servants and black slaves joined forces to free themselves from oppression. Those who may not know of this history might well acquaint themselves with the aftermath of this rebellion when the whites in power deliberately created the notion of white superiority to ensure that blacks and whites would never again find common cause or a common sensibility of shared oppression and community.
Perhaps, the resistance to reparations is rooted in the belief that such reparations might be deserved by all those harmed in the many unjust and often illegal wars this nation has waged?
Reparation on that scale, has two aspects;
Indeed, those harmed, killed, maimed, made homeless and destitute should well have a moral claim of redress and justice.
However, as well, the society which tolerates this harm, participates and even benefits from the acquisition of land, of resources, of hegemony through violence and destruction also may benefit, by honestly acknowledging what has been done in the names of all members of that society and even understanding that such behavior must cease, must no longer be excused or glorified, must be attoned for and never repeated.
A society that cannot do this, that cannot own its own failings and grievous errors and conceits, is a society which dooms itself.
You are quite correct, Margaret, in suggesting that, before a national dialogue may be enjoined, the black community must discuss and reach some educated and informed consensus around both the idea of reparations and how such an idea, such a moral imperative, may be framed and presented to a larger society still yet unable and unwilling to address several centuries of inhumanity, from slavery, the stealing of people, the destruction of their families, and the brutal abuse of being worked literally to death, to gratuitous lynching as a holiday whim, to systemic violence and exclusion practiced to this very day.
Those of us whose family histories stretches back to the very beginning of this nation, must understand our collective responsibility, shirked by many of our ancestors even as we acknowledge that those whose skin is black or shaded by the predations of their masters have a history quite as long, in this nation, even before it was a nation, as do any of us who lay claim to a heritage going back a hundred and more years before the founding fathers were even a gleam in their father’s eyes.
I hope that this article may spark more than a heated debate, might even open eyes and minds past twilight’s last gleaming.
Which reminds me to ask how many here know all the verses of the Star Spangled Banana?
Those who know the verses will know why I ask that question.
Now, such reasonable and rational debate as we may have could include the history of abuses heaped upon all immigrant groups subject to maltreatment by those who assumed that they were better than those whom they refused to welcome as equals, for that is a shared history that might build bridges of understanding rather than walls of perceived, and unaddressed and unredressed injuries either long harbored or intentionally forgotten if not truly forgiven.
Those who are assimilated may never truly comprehend the despair of those never permitted a safe existence within a larger community of truly shared humanity.
“Difference” among humans, who are far more alike than different, are not “reasons” to hate or despise, to shun or suspect, rather difference of experience and perspective are treasures, are opportunities of learning and a reason to celebrate.
Especially when the entire human experience is in dire jeopardy.
Much of it driven by the society we are a part of, not of necessity but by damnable choice and perverse mythologies of superiority – if very much the same assumptions that mark our collective history as violent, brutish, greedy, and pathological.
If we cannot, or will not, seek to heal ourselves and stop!
Then, may those who finally have had enough, and have no choice but to end us, have mercy upon us such as we never were able to have upon any others, ever, as we brazenly pursue our manifest destiny to dominate and control the world even as we arm ourselves, and greed ourselves, to end the capacity of the planet to support our very existence.
We who pretend mercy and compassion, who never have practiced either, cherished either, or nurtured either, we who have, instead, chosen to learn nothing and to understand and care about even less, may yet live long enough to realize what “too late!” really means.
Blacks deserve fair education and fair employment. Donald Trump is working toward those goals.
Sorry to rain on the reparation parade, but if the US Government refused to make reparations to Vietnam and the other Southeast Asian nations it waged wonton war upon which caused remaining POWs to never get repatriated, then nothing will happen when it comes to the much bigger issue related to reparations for Slavery.
Margaret Kimberly writes: “Reparations should not be a topic for national discussion until there is something akin to a consensus among black people about what to demand and how to do it.”
Margaret Kimberly says, in writing like that: “I can’t read well enough to understand the words of the United States Constitution. Or else I don’t give a damn about the United States Constitution, or the Republic The People of the United States formed in ratifying the United States Constitution.”
What this “no corruption of blood ” sh-t, anyhow? Who cares about that — what is it for anyhow, to protect the innocent who wasn’t born yet? Innocents who wasn’t involved? Innocents couldn’t ‘a done nothin’ about it anyhow? Didn’t have choice? We gonna let that kinda principles-preachin’ an’ idealisticism crap get us cross-ways on a good gimme-gimme scam? No Way, José! Not this Ni– I mean, not this Nellie-Belle!
So, for equal time, comes now Billy Hill, down from some West Virginia Hill, to have his say, too: Not never this here Hill Billy, nor never any of his ancestors right back to before there was any West Virginia (which means before the war against State’s Rights on the one side and The Union on the other) and before there was ever even any United States, has ever owned anybody wasn’t a cow, pig, horse, mule, goat or hound-dog (not countin’ chickens what get et too fast to count, even in the eggs). An’ he, an’ his ancestors, ‘specially afore West Virginia was split off Virginia, they, and now he, by the same descendant extension Margaret Kimberly may claim, they all had a right real hard time of it back then, on account jobs was all alloted out by the big rich folks to them lived in socialist security on they’s big plantation farms. All them of their socialist and socialized plantation societies, they had work, they had food, even in winter when wasn’t work an’ they wasn’t workin’, and when they got sick, on account their socialist masters had investment in them they got a doctor called, and for free to them, while my people had none of those benefits, and had to live thin in winter, or thinner, on account their livin’ was thin summers, too, for the socialist population having all the jobs, and when they got sick they would a’ had to pay for their own doctors, which they couldn’t afford, and so they had to just suffer on and often as not die. So how much reparations do we got coming from the descendents of the socialist-commune populations of those days?
That is if the Constitution was overthrowed by that war, as them of the South say, by the North winning, so the Constitution’s prohibition of corruption of blood can be throwed out in favor of the United Nations’ law favorin’ reparation…
Don’t get me wrong, I would LOVE to see the United Nations Law rise up Controlling, so I could get some reparations, which the Margaret Kimberlys can pay then out of what they get for having their Libertarian rights trampled on by their ancestors having had to live under the benefits of Socialism back then. Not because I’m greedy and want to be given money by somebody. No sir, I reckon I’d have to give any I got away to the Chickasaws and Choctows my ancestors displaced to take over these hills.
My reason is that it would be the first time, to my memory, any law of the United Nations was ever paid any attention to by anybody… Hell, even little Israel don’t but fart in the microphone when anybody tells that they are in still in “violation”…
While the general idea of a tort-relationship between “blacks” and “whites” in the USA – one liable to remedy – is attractive, the proposition feeds ever more into the Capitalist d?vide et imper? Policies operational in CONUS and elsewhere since, more or less, 1492. As to slavery itself – what of the descendants of the White Slaves?
Bluntly, such a Remedy is non-feasible. Worse, it would operate to further weaken the working class while strengthening the Rente Class – thus further impoverishing both Blacks and Whites, if anybody can define who’s what race…which they cannot, by pitting each ‘gainst t’other.
Because this is obvious, one is inclined to wonder why the Reparations Idea is curated with such new vigor, eh?
Not every wrong obtains of a Just Remedy… And unjust “Remedies” (excuse the oxymoron) simply add to the wrongs…
Baldly, and clearly, the idea is destructive and foolish.
Does it follow then that the average American with an unstable job, a huge college tuition bill and a large mortgage have the responsibility to pay repatriation to Iraq citizens for George Bush & Dick Cheney’s crimes? What about the Vietnamese, Napalm seems every bit as gruesome as the atrocities committed on black Americans. Should the general public pay them for the actions of psychopathic criminals Johnson, Dulles, Curtis LeMay and the Rockefellers?
We all pay for the crimes of the aristocracy, some have just have had to pay more.
What happened to the black Americans because of slavery was a tragedy. What happened to the American Indians was a tragedy. What happened to the hundred of thousands who died in unnecessary wars was a tragedy. Children working in sweat shops destroying their lives, even killing them was a tragedy. But that was yesterday and no American is entitled to reparations because of what happened to their ancestors or anybody else. There might be exceptions, of course, if some legal issues of an individual requires compensation. Ask yourself why anyone should be compensated for someone else’s misery.
And if you do, get ready for a avalanche of the civil rights version of ambulance chasers. America, after all, has very deep pockets. And like Willy Sutton, lawyers go where the money is.
Image reparation for all people who were descended from poverty and brutal exploitation and are still there. Why stop at a group.
The past is no reason to give to some because of the past and leave others behind. That’s Israeli mentality.