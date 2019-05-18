Host Elizabeth Vos led a discussion with author George Szamuely on Chelsea Manning returning to prison; Sweden reopening its case against Assange and the other big headlines of the week.
DNC RNC Deepstates biggest secret is how they have been redirecting trillions of $ US tax dollars ,labeled as Foreing Aid into private companies,like Hunter Biden and Kerrys stepson company in Ukraine then it mostly vanishes. This was started by Clintons in the (0’s who setup Manafort in EU just for the purpose of establishing shell companies and bank accounts they could launder the stolen tax dollars back to themselves. Without MCCain mcConnel and other RNC deepstaters they couldnt have done it.These facts are public record and common knowledge in Ukraine. The audits have been done. Thats why 85% voted and over 70% voted for Zelenskyi
There is a brilliant update on Julian On Craig Murray’s Site this morning May 20th plus an excellent link from ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corp.) I encourage all to follow all links and critically read the commentary on Craig’s excellent blog…
Spot on coverage, you two. Julian and Chelsea are two extraordinary individuals and are worth any time at all that we can devote to them. I have thought for awhile the idea of approaching Tucker Carlson was a good idea for coverage on this. He may turn it down. He may not. Since he visited people in the “flyover states” during the 2016 campaign, he has changed. I don’t see many of his shows. What I have seen he isn’t as elitist as he once was.
I have a question that I just can’t get answered. Since 28 March 2018 Julian Assange has been silenced. We know he wants to communicate messages out to us because he was doing that when dragged out of the embassy and also signalling defiance in the prison truck (raised fist, thumbs up etc..). So, why in all that time has not one single visitor conveyed a direct message out? Pilger did it again just now. No message. Why?
John Pilger tweeted that he saw Assange in the prison and that Assange is ill.
That makes my point, but doesn’t answer my question about conveying out a direct message.
John Pilger tweeted: “I visited Julian #Assange in prison. He has been ill, but his courage is astonishing. He is locked up for up to 23 hours. Let no one doubt he is a political prisoner, fraudulent events in Sweden included. His crime is truthful journalism. Shame on those who feign otherwise.”
Why does nobody ever say: “I visited and Julian says…..”?
Imitating the vices of the US. :-(
God forbid Julian Assange gets a pardon or reprieve but, here you may read who does get a pardon from our US President.
US war criminals always get off. It’s not murder when we do it!
And now not just Julian:
“Journalists in France are facing potential jail sentences in an unprecedented case over their handling of secret documents detailing the country’s involvement in the Yemen conflict.”
Reporters Face Jail in France Over Secret Military Document
Thank you Elizabeth Lee Vos and George Szamuley and thanks to Consortiumnews. Robert Parry would be proud of this kind of devotion. What a wonderful, impressive site…