Burning Aid: Apparent Deception on Colombia-Venezuela Bridge

Marco Rubio and coup leaders are accusing the Venezuelan National Guard, but Max Blumenthal lines up opposing evidence.
By Max Blumenthal
in Caracas
Grayzone
The Trump administration’s coup against Venezuela culminated on Feb. 23 with U.S.-backed opposition attempting to ram several trucks loaded with boxes of USAID “humanitarian aid” across the previously unused Francisco de Paula Santander bridge connecting Colombia to Venezuela.
The trucks failed to reach the other side — but that was never really the point of the stunt. As Father Sergio Munoz, a right-wing Venezuelan activist posted on the Colombian side of the border, explained to journalist Dan Cohen, the humanitarian “aid” was a purely symbolic provocation aimed at discrediting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduroin international eyes and generating waves of destabilizing violence.
By the end of the day, the trucks lined up on the Francisca de Paula Santander bridge were flanked by gangs of guarimberos.
These were the nihilistic masked youth who form the shock troops of the right-wing opposition, and who placed Caracas under siege with violent barricade protests, known as guarimbas, at several points between 2014 and 2017. A mob of guarimberos burned to death Orlando Figuera, a 22-year old black Venezuelan accused of supporting Maduro, on an eastern Caracas street in broad daylight, back in June 2017.
On the Santander bridge this Feb. 23, the guarimberos rained down a hail of rocks and molotov cocktails on Venezuelan national guardsmen holding the line against the USAID trucks. Suddenly, the trucks caught fire and the masked youth began unloading boxes of aid before they burned. Within minutes, pro-opposition media reported that the Venezuelan national guard forces were responsible for the fires.
A reporter for the private anti-government channel NTN24 claimed without evidence that the Venezuelan security forces had caused the fires with tear gas:
Another false flag at the border with Colombia. A "reporter" from @NTN24ve (opposition tv known for fake news) said a truck went on fire because the Venezuelan police launched tear gas. Let me know if you've seen tear gas burn a truck before#Venezuela #HandsOfVenezuela pic.twitter.com/P5uRWEBgCd
— taseenb (@taseenb) February 23, 2019
The claim was absurd on its face. I have personally witnessed tear gas canisters hit every kind of vehicle imaginable in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, and I have never seen a fire like the one that erupted on the Santander bridge.
In 2013, the San Bernadino Sheriff’s Department deployed special incendiary teargas canisters (“burners”) to torch the house where fugitive cop killer Chris Dorner had holed up. But it is highly unlikely that the Venezuelan national guardsmen had anything like this weapon in their arsenal when they confronted the rioters on Feb. 23.
The total lack of evidence of Venezuelan culpability did not stop Cuban-American Sen. Marco Rubio from tweeting this accusation from nearby in Cucuta, Colombia:
They may not realize it yet but today the Maduro Regime made it easier to isolate them internationally.
After today it will be difficult for nations to remain neutral. And for their allies to continue to support it defend them. (Cont)
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2019
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is facing calls for her own resignation after video appeared of her condescendingly browbeating a group of environmentalist children, repeated Rubio’s baseless allegation, using it to call for Maduro to step down.
By blaming the Venezuelan government for burning the USAID trucks, Rubio was clearly attempting to establish the casus belli he had been seeking. Yet neither he nor anyone in the “whole world” had seen the national guard set the fire, as he claimed. In fact, the evidence pointed in the exact opposite direction, suggesting that the masked opposition youth had torched the trucks themselves.
Colombian writer Humberto Ortiz produced footage from a pro-opposition channel showing what appears to be the exact moment when a guarimbero sets the aid on fire with a molotov cocktail:
Creo que @NoticiasUno nos puede ayudar a aclarar si la molotov lanzada por este muchacho pudo causar el incendio del camión. pic.twitter.com/UCR7x9qNkA
— Humberto Ortiz (@graffitiborrao) February 24, 2019
Telesur reporter Madelein Garcia published photographs showing a guarimbero with a gas canister next to one of the burning trucks:
1. #ÚltimoMinuto| en #exclusiva @teleSURtv aquí las evidencias de quienes quemaron el camión con supuesta ayuda humanitaria en #Ureña, fueron los mismo guarimberos pic.twitter.com/4gv2K54NpE
— Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) February 23, 2019
Drone footage also published by Garcia shows how far away the trucks were from Venezuelan national guardsmen when they caught fire, and demonstrates that they were clearly on the Colombian side of the border:
2. Ahora veamos las imágenes aéreas este fue justo el momento cuando quemaron los camiones pic.twitter.com/M66Wy7nOQM
— Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) February 23, 2019
Even Bloomberg News, which has run a relentless stream of pro-opposition reports, published video showing guarimberos on the bridge making molotov cocktails, which could easily set a truck cabin or its cargo alight:
MORE: A member of the Venezuelan army defects during clashes at the Simon Bolívar border bridge. The defector was dragged to a building of the Colombian Migration office and protected by the Colombian police #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/NJkPxlN4Lq
— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 23, 2019
Meanwhile, the International Red Cross issued a statement condemning Venezuelan opposition activists disguising themselves as Red Cross workers – a blatant breach of humanitarian protocol. A screenshot from pro-opposition NTN24 coverage shows a fake Red Cross worker near one of the burning trucks:
The International Red Cross condemns yet another deception by the Venezuelan opposition https://t.co/3NhQfGjtTP
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 23, 2019
Days ago, self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó announced that he would lead a “human wave” across the bridge and into Venezuela. But as darkness fell on February 23, Guaido found himself at a stormy press conference with other right-wing, US-aligned Latin American leaders. By his side was Colombian President Ivan Duque, who repeated the evidence-free allegation that Venezuelan security forces had burned the aid trucks.
Having failed miserably at every phase of the coup he had attempted to engineer, Rubio ended the day with a Twitter tantrum that peaked with a call for “multilateral actions” against Venezuela’s government. What form that action could take is still unclear, but it will certainly be justified by a series of baseless claims about what took place on the Santander bridge.
Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of books including best-selling “Republican Gomorrah,” “Goliath,” “The Fifty One Day War” and “The Management of Savagery,” which will be published in March 2019 by Verso. He has also produced numerous print articles for an array of publications, many video reports and several documentaries including “Killing Gaza” and “Je Ne Suis Pas Charlie.” Blumenthal founded the Grayzone Project in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America’s state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.
This stunt by the flailing US empire and the gate keeper press could be the beginning of the end of Western Capitalist hegemony. The coup is clearly failing and with it, the fortunes of all the US politicians who have stupidly gone along with the narrative and the burlesque corporate media who refuse to report independently from state propaganda. Could any of them possibly look more foolish at this point? The desperation is slowly creeping in as each day passes without regime change. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving cabal of despots and hangers’ on.
The American MSM are a shameless contradiction of their self-proclaimed identity as reporters of fact. When they repeatedly show themselves to be blatant liars and misrepresentors of the truth, they firmly establish their identity as fascists and enemies of the people. They are irredeemable tools of tyranny.
(This post was meant as a direct reply to Joe Tedesky below. For some reason this site will not attach my replies as replies even though I click the reply button.)
What is this united states coup attempt all about?
1. Venezuela has a tamper proof ballot that democrats and republicans couldn’t tamper with if it was used in the US
2. Venezuela is already close to the seven branch government yellow vests are working so hard to introduce in France.
Readers may enjoy this on the “aid delivery:”
https://chuckmanwordsincomments.wordpress.com/2019/02/24/john-chuckman-comment-untold-secrets-behind-the-battle-over-aid-delivery-on-venezuelas-border-important-things-the-mainline-press-never-mentions-how-america-uses-such-aid-deliveries-as-black-op/
It really isn’t the oil, although American firms would relish buying up those state operations.
It is the control…control of a continent.
Maintaining a kind of giant plantation system going across the continent, one which always remains on friendly terms and is solicitous of American goodwill.
Amazing to watch video of the molotov cocktail sailing through the air, and to know that here in the “land of the free and the home of the brave” such obvious video evidence of “who” actually burned those trucks will never see the light of day on any MSM. Because “reality” of course has nothing to do with war propaganda, and as Paul Craig Roberts has pointed out, reality itself has now become ‘a conspiracy theory.’ Meanwhile the entire political class (minus Tulsi) seems to have lined up behind this completely illegal immoral undertaking. What passes for “reality” in the U.S. is beginning to look more and more like a Salvador Dali painting, completely distorted and surreal and almost fluid. Amazing. More great work from GrayZoneProject. Thanks.
Its not the the US has so much of oil as to gain control of oil and manipulate the Global prices as they are doing to Gold.
Max’s excellent report also appears at The Gray Zone, a valuable additional resource along with CN:
https://grayzoneproject.com/
This USA humanitarian caravan was never an act of relief for the Venezuelan people. Seriously how can you put Bolton & Abrams into the same sentence as humanitarian aid? If you buy into that line then you would consider Ghandi & Jesus as they’re being warmongers if using the same matrix.
Venezuela isn’t restricting all humanitarian aid as other nations provide their assistance. Of course our glorious MSM isn’t reporting this since this doesn’t fit the profile being established to describe President Maduro. That’s why you need to read the Consortium.
America has enough oil within it’s own borders to last way beyond the switch to EVs, IMO this is more about stopping any nation that dares to strive to use it’s natural resources for it’s on people. Hoard the wealth conservatives would rather burn the world to the ground then allow share the wealth liberals to thrive.
Understand it is about liberating oil reserves for Oil companies to exploit for profit. The mistake people make is in thinking it’s about shoring up oil reserves for American use. It is not. It’s about exploiting the resources of other countries for corporate profit.
Indeed. I thought that William Robinson gave us a well-rounded, full explanation for US intervention into Venezuela and the trouble-making of capitalist world powers generally:
== =
And if I can make one other point, I know this is a long explanation, but this is the larger background that gets lost in the headlines, such as Trump’s speech in Miami the other day. And that is that where we are right now in 2019, well global capitalism is in deep crisis. And summarizing very quickly, there’s two dimensions. Global capitalism is losing hegemonic legitimacy everywhere. In part, Trump is critiquing so-called socialism in Latin America because he’s scared that socialism is gaining popularity in the United States. So there’s a loss of legitimacy in hegemony. But the more significant dimension of the global crisis we’re in right now is what I call the structural crisis of over-accumulation, meaning the global economy can’t expand anymore because there’s so much inequality. No one can consume. One percent of the world’s population has fifty percent of the world’s wealth. The the twenty-three percent with affluence has ninety-five percent of the world’s wealth. So there’s this crisis of stagnation and accumulation in the global economy.
In response to that crisis–and this is where Latin America and the pink tide come into the story. In response to that crisis, the system led by the U.S. State, the U.S. government and the transnational capitalist class, is seeking to push forward expansion wherever it can, and that includes expansion through wars, conflict and militarization, it includes expansion through a new round of violent dispossession of peasants, and it includes expansion through a further plunder of the state. And those three dimensions of expansion in the face of stagnation and over accumulation are most evident in Latin America. Crystal clear evidence in Venezuela, Guatemala, with Bolsonaro and the Amazon, Colombia. Everywhere you go, this is violent new round of expansion the system is trying to undertake really explains a lot of this intensified assault on what remains of the pink tide.
= ==
The source for the above excerpt: https://therealnews.com/stories/venezuela-the-epicenter-of-the-pink-tide-and-now-of-the-right-wing-rollback