Watch the 11th Online Vigil for Julian Assange Live on Friday Night

Consortium News will broadcast live the 11th Unity4J vigil for WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange on Friday night from 8 pm to 11 pm EST. You can watch it here.

Guests on past vigils have included Dan Ellsberg, John Pilger, former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel, John Kiriakou, Suzie Dawson, Cathy Vogan, Margaret Kimberely, Ann Garrison, Scott Horton, George Smazuely, Ray McGovern and many more. The broadcast will be hosted by CN Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria.

Watch the three-hour broadcast here beginning at 8 pm.