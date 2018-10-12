Gareth Porter: Why I Write for Consortium News

Consortium News is a priceless resource for honing in on the truth in the tradition of its founder Robert Parry, says Gareth Porter.



From the desk of Gareth Porter

We’ve all seen how the recent period of vertiginous political change has resulted in rapidly growing pressure on independent media to conform to partisan and/or ideologically rigid positions on the most crucial issues of international and national politics. The result has been a further narrowing of the already very limited range of sources of news and analysis that are able to deliver truly independent and critical reporting.

That is why I have become increasingly convinced that Consortium News is a priceless resource for honing in on the truth in the tradition of its founder Robert Parry. His vision was to nurture an online source of investigative reporting and analysis that would never bow to pressure from powerful political interests, ignore pivotal stories or embrace official narratives based on falsehoods. Parry’s untimely death last January posed an enormous challenge to his successor to carry on this fearless endeavor. But Joe Lauria, whom I have known for the last few years, is fully capable of steering the ship safely through the threats to the unique role of Consortium News. He is working hard to produce a news site that can continue to grow in stature and in readership.

And that is why I write for Consortium News.

Now is the time for all those who share Robert Parry’s determination to defy pressures to conform to powerful interests and support this resource of inestimable value.

So please make a donation today during Consortium‘s Fall Fund Drive so it can continue to deliver for you.

Gareth Porter is an independent investigative journalist and historian writing on US national security policy. His latest book, Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare, was published in February of 2014. Follow him on Twitter: @GarethPorter.