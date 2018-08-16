Trump-Media Logrolling

Hundreds of mainstream newspapers on Thursday have coordinated editorials against Trump’s attacks on the press, but as Sam Husseini explains, the major media need to do some soul-searching itself.
By Sam Husseini
Today, hundreds of newspapers, at the initiative of The Boston Globe, are purporting to stand up for a free press against Trump’s rhetoric.
Today also marks exactly one month since I was dragged out of the July 16 Trump-Putin news conference in Helsinki and locked up until the middle of the night.
As laid in my cell, I chuckled at the notion that the city was full of billboards proclaiming Finland was the “land of free press“.
So, I’ve grown an especially high sensitivity to both goonish behavior toward journalists trying to ask tough questions — and to those professing they are defending a free press when they are actually engaging in a marketing exercise.
As some have noted, the editorials today will likely help Trump whip up support among his base against a monolithic media. But, just as clearly, the establishment media can draw attention away from their own failures, corruptions and falsehoods simply by focusing on Trump’s.
Big media outlets need not actually report news that affects your life and point to serious solutions for social ills. They can just bad mouth Trump. And Trump need not deliver on campaign promises that tapped into populist and isolationist tendencies in the U.S. public that have grown in reaction to years of elite rule. He need only deride the major media.
They are at worst frenemies. More likely, at times, Trump and the establishment media log roll with each other. The major media built up Trump. Trump’s attacks effectively elevate a select few media celebrities.
My case is a small but telling one. Major media outlets were more likely to disinform about the manhandling I received in my attempt to ask about U.S., Russian and Israeli nuclear threats to humanity — I’ll soon give a detailed rebuttal to the torrent of falsehoods, some of which I’ve already noted on social media — than to crusade against it.
Other obvious cases: None of the newspaper editorials I’ve seen published today mention the likely prosecution of Wikileaks. If there were solidarity among media, the prospect of Julian Assange being imprisoned for publishing U.S. government documents should be front and center today.
Neither did I see a mention of RT or, as of this week, Al Jazeera, being compelled to register as foreign agents. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert has openly refused to take questions from reporters working for Russian outlets. Virtual silence — in part because Russia is widely depicted as the great enemy, letting U.S. government policy around the world off the hook.
The above are actual policies that the Trump administration has pursued targeting media — not rhetoric that dominates so much establishment coverage of Trump.
Then there’s the threat of social media.
My day job is with the Institute for Public Accuracy. Yesterday, I put out a news release titled “Following Assassination Attempt, Facebook Pulled Venezuela Content.” Tech giants can decide — possibly in coordination with the U.S. government — to pull the plug on content at a time and manner of their choosing.
You would think newspaper people might be keen to highlight the threat that such massive corporations thus pose, not least of all because they have eaten up their ad revenue.
The sad truth is that this is what much of the media have long done: Counter to the lofty rhetoric of many of today’s editorials, the promise of an independent and truth-seeking press has frequently been subservient to propaganda, pushing for war or narrow economic and other interests.
The other major story of the day — quite related to this — is that of Trump pulling former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. NPR tells me this is an attempt to “silence a critic.” But Brennan has an op-ed in today’s New York Times and is frequently on major media. He oversaw criminal policies during the Obama administration, including drone assassinations. If anything, this has elevated Brennan’s major media status.
Those who have been truly silenced in the “Trump era” are those who were critical of the seemingly perpetual U.S. government war machine since the invasion of Iraq.
Trump attacks on the establishment media — like many media attacks on him — are frequently devoid of substance. But recently one of his rhetorically tweets stated that media “cause wars“. I would say “push for war”, but that’s quibbling.
Trump is technically right on that point, but it’s totally disingenuous coming from him. He’s actually been the beneficiary of the media compulsion he claims to deride. When he exalts U.S. bombing strikes in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere, CNN calls him “presidential“.
Many consider “Russia-gate” critical to scrutinizing the Trump administration, but the two reporters, apparently picked by the White House, during the Helsinki news conference focused on “Russia-gate” — which eventually led to Brennan and others attacking Trump as “treasonous”. Meanwhile, much more meaningful collusion that can be termed Israel-gate is being ignored as the U.S. and Israeli governments attempt to further mold the Mideast.
The need for genuinely free sources of information is greater than ever. It is unclear to me if traditional newspapers can be part of the equation. Quite likely, the institutions desperately needed to carry out that critical mission are yet to be born.
This article first appeared on Sam Husseini’s blog, Posthaven.
Sam Husseini is an independent journalist, senior analyst at the Institute for Public Accuracy and founder of VotePact.org. Follow him on twitter: @samhusseini.
The dishonest MSM hyperventilate about their hurt feelings when Trump criticises them. Yet they openly incite hatred and justify and condone Leftist violence. They have repeatedly called for Trump to be assassinated, for members of his administration and their families to be harassed and attacked in their homes, This will come back to bite them – if they legitimise and normalise violence they will find out this is a two edged sword.
Wow, that was some thuggish behavior by the Finnish authorities! Thank you for your courage, Sam Husseini. Mike is right, the only place to get truthful information is on alternative news media such as CN, and there are many other good ones. I won’t listen to any news reports either radio or TV (don’t have it) because I can’t stand having lies poured into my head just to “get the news”. I will only read websites and go to a bunch of them daily and some from Eurasia to get the counternarrative.
Thank you Sam for so clearly elucidating the hypocracy of the MSM. But I bet that champion of free speech, Racheal Madcow won’t be begging for an interview with you anytime soon. The only criticism I have of your piece is that you were too polite! The fury I feel at how the “press” has caved on its constitutionally protected duty to inform makes me incandescent on a calm day. I became aware of its lying behavior during the Viet Nam war, when these “respectable” rags shilled for LBJ, with that whiney Moyers leading the charge. When they eventually published the Pentagon Papers, they got a reprieve on their sullied reputation. But then we got Raygun and a whole new cess pool of corruption developed as the “Press” defended the rise of corporate power and militarism until today when you literally can’t tell where one starts and another ends. All while they attack and try to kill and actually do kill journalists who are trying to bring the facts to the public. Revolting!
Recommended in a tweet by Assange earlier this year: https://cfrmedia.com
We don’t need no stinking free speech in the new Trump Banana Republic America.
Agree… we need freedom after the speech…
Thank you, Sam, for telling it like it is. I don’t actually peruse American MSM very often for the simple reason that they are usually lying to you or leaving out stories that people really need to hear. Our so-called democracy is in its death throes.
As shown in this article, apparently it is not a two-way street when it comes to Russian/American propaganda:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/06/the-united-states-and-russia-propaganda.html
Washington has a very, very thin skin when it comes to outside nations criticisms of its agenda.
The same slick corporate hustlers and sycophants to power who sold us the Iraq WMD story in 2002/’03 are now going to lecture the country against Trump. The effrontery of it all is bedazzling to witness.
Many Thanks Sam, keep up the good work…
“The need for genuinely free sources of information is greater than ever. It is unclear to me if traditional newspapers can be part of the equation. Quite likely, the institutions desperately needed to carry out that critical mission are yet to be born.”
Sam, those institutions already exist – you just published your piece on CN, which has been around for a while. What is lacking is a large audience seeking the truth about their world, and finding it on various sites on the web. The problem is not a lack of sources of truth, but the lack of people interested in seeking it out.
Thank you for the excellent article and the points made therein, Sam. Many who are cheering for censorship haven’t a clue what they are advocating for.
Your my hero Sam Husseini, especially after what happened to you in Helsinki. You and Ray McGovern should be praised for your outward protest.
I think we are watching a lot of panic playing out, as the Establishment is in free fall. The BRICST are joining together, as many countries are avoiding trading with the U.S. Dollar, and new Russian & Chinese missile technology may have changed the balance of all out war. We are in a downward spin, and it’s every man and woman for themselves in our Nation’s capital.
Good again on you Mr Husseini