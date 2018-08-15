Trump Strikes Back at ‘Ringleader’ Brennan

At war with current and former intelligence officials since before he was elected, Donald Trump Wednesday moved to strip Barack Obama’s CIA chief of his security clearance, though worse may be in store for John Brennan, says Ray McGovern.
By Ray McGovern
Special to Consortium News
There’s more than meets the eye to President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke the security clearances that ex-CIA Director John Brennan enjoyed as a courtesy customarily afforded former directors. The President’s move is the second major sign that Brennan is about to be hoist on his own petard. It is one embroidered with rhetoric charging Trump with treason and, far more important, with documents now in the hands of congressional investigators showing Brennan’s ringleader role in the so-far unsuccessful attempts to derail Trump both before and after the 2016 election.
Brennan will fight hard to avoid being put on trial but will need united support from from his Deep State co-conspirators — a dubious proposition. One of Brennan’s major concerns at this point has to be whether the “honor-among-thieves” ethos will prevail, or whether some or all of his former partners in crime will latch onto the opportunity to “confess” to investigators: “Brennan made me do it.”
Well before Monday night, when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani let a small bomb drop on Brennan, there was strong evidence that Brennan had been quarterbacking illegal operations against Trump. Giuliani added fuel to the fire when he told Sean Hannity of Fox news:
“I’m going to tell you who orchestrated, who was the quarterback for all this … The guy running it is Brennan, and he should be in front of a grand jury. Brennan took … a dossier that, unless he’s the biggest idiot intelligence agent that ever lived … it’s false; you can look at it and laugh at it. And he peddled it to [then Senate Majority Leader] Harry Reid, and that led to the request for the investigation. So you take a false dossier, get Senators involved, and you get a couple of Republican Senators, and they demand an investigation — a totally phony investigation.”
The Fix Brennan Finds Himself In
After eight years of enjoying President Barack Obama’s solid support and defense to do pretty much anything he chose — including hacking into the computers of the Senate Intelligence Committee — Brennan now lacks what, here in Washington, we refer to as a “Rabbi” with strong incentive to advance and protect you. He expected Hillary Clinton to play that role (were it ever to be needed), and that seemed to be solidly in the cards. But, oops, she lost.
What needs to be borne in mind in all this is, as former FBI Director James Comey himself has admitted: “I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president.” Comey, Brennan, and co-conspirators, who decided — in that “environment” — to play fast and loose with the Constitution and the law, were supremely confident they would not only keep their jobs, but also receive plaudits, not indictments.
Unless one understands and remembers this, it is understandably difficult to believe that the very top U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials did what documentary evidence has now demonstrated they did.
So, unlike his predecessors, most of whom also left under a dark cloud, Brennan is bereft of anyone to protect him. He lacks even a PR person to help him avoid holding himself up to ridicule — and now retaliation — for unprecedentedly hostile tweets and other gaffes. Brennan’s mentor, ex-CIA Director George Tenet, for example, had powerful Rabbis in President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, as well as a bizarrely empathetic Establishment media, when Tenet quit in disgrace 2004.
The main question now is whether the chairs of the House oversight committees will chose to face down the Deep State. They almost never do, and the smart money says that, if they do, they will lose — largely because of the virtually total support of the Establishment media for the Deep State. This often takes bizarre forms. The title of a recent column by Washington Post “liberal” commentator Eugene Robinson speaks volumes: “God Bless the Deep State.”
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. During his 27-year career as a CIA analyst, he served under nine CIA directors and seven Presidents. He is a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
Why does Brennan hate Russia so much? Could it be because the Russians got in his way in his attempt to overthrow the Syrian government?
“Brennan will fight hard to avoid being put on trial …”
Ray McGovern neglects to say what crime(s) he thinks Brennan should be tried for.
Based on what is alleged here, I’ll pitch in and suggest “conspiracy to defraud the United States” under 18 U.S.C. § 371 – one of those overbroad Federal criminal statutes that probably shouldn’t even exist, but as long as it does, might as well be used against ex-CIA directors.
That said, I’d like to see Ray buckle down and be more specific about what he thinks Brennan did, and how it violated the law – keeping in mind that there are a lot of us who aren’t going to give a lot credibility to unsupported statements from the likes of Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes.
Seymour Hersh: Russia Gate: a Brennan operation.
Ray, what do you think the outcome will be for Brennan?
Incidentally, for all the people who routinely call Putin a thug, what about Brennan? It’s well known he chaired the Obama kill sessions, aka Terror Tuesdays. And he’s got the look.
The crux of this whole sorry saga that has dominated the public sphere for approaching two years now, is that nothing gets done for American people whose tax dollars are wasted on this pathetic show, demonstrating that the “public servants” exist primarily to serve themselves. That Brennan should be a mouthpiece for MSNBC is testimony to the mess of American politics both “right” and “left”. Too bad JFK’s wish to shatter the CIA into “a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds” was ended.
“Brennan knew he was treading on a political minefield. He referred to the FBI/ CIA’s spying on the Trump campaign as an “exceptionally, exceptionally sensitive issue.” That helpful crumb comes from Russian Roulette, the book by David Corn and Michael Isikoff.
Brennan understood there would be hell to pay if it came out Hillary partisans in the U.S. government were spying on her opponent’s campaign, making use of opposition research she had purchased. But Brennan, who was auditioning to be Hillary’s CIA director and choking on his anger at the thought of Trump as president, couldn’t help himself apparently.
From April 2016 to July 2016, according to leaked stories in the British press, he assembled a multi-agency taskforce that served as the beginnings of a counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign. During these months, he was “personally briefing” Obama on “Russian interference” — Brennan’s euphemism for spying on the Trump campaign — and was practically camped out at the White House. So in all likelihood Obama knew about and had given his blessing to Brennan’s dirt-digging.
The FBI’s liaison to Brennan was Peter Strzok, whose hatred for Trump equaled Brennan’s. But even Strzok knew Brennan was blowing smoke about Trump-Russian collusion. Strzok would later tell his mistress he sensed the probe would prove a crock — “there’s no big there there.”
What’s valuable about the Corn/ Isikoff account is it inadvertently provides a picture of Brennan running an anti-Trump spying operation right out of Langley. Even after the FBI probe formally began in July 2016, Brennan was bringing CIA agents, FBI officials, and NSA officials into the same room at CIA headquarters to pool their anti-Trump hunches.
To give these meetings a patina of respectability, Brennan invoked the post-9/11 rationale of interagency cooperation. Their political import is still unmistakable.”
John Brennan’s Exceptionally Sensitive Issue
Quoting Giuliani on Hannity is not something a serious person would do. What happened to you Ray? You used to be a brilliant analyst.
The problem is that both Brennan and Giuliani are pathological liars who cannot be trusted (neocons). There’s probably truth and lies to what both of them are saying- the idea that Brennan cooked up the Russia investigation is exaggerated and has little basis in reality, but he has indeed added fuel to the fire with leaks and public statements on TV (still can’t get over the fact that a CIA head is a newsman).
@ Anne, thanks for a thoughtful reply. I am reluctant to put the two in the same category because, while Giuliani’s lies are easy to dissect, Brennan is very careful with his words — whether he is telling the truth or not. The same can be said of Comey who has been remarkably consistency with his statements since 2016.
I would be concerned of neocon’s hawkish agendas in the long run, but clear and imminent threat of Donald Trump is more pressing for me. Whether the email was “leaked” or “hacked” is a trivial issue, considering the entire country is sinking.
“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous,” Brennan, a frequent critic of Trump who served as CIA chief from 2013 through January 2017, tweeted during the event.
After those cretinous sentences, Brennan said that Trump’s statements after the meeting were “imbecilic and totally in the pocket of Putin”.
Careful with words? Guliani at “his best” was hard to exceed, at least in my humble opinion. When NY finest gunned down Patrick Dorismond, a Black unarmed man born in Haiti, Guliani “eulogized” the victim saying “he was no altar boy”. In fact, Dorismon was a former altar boy. Callous, stupid AND false. Perhaps Guliani, Brennan and too many other persons of importance suffer from the same brain infection.
Drew – thanks for pointing out what a “serious person” you are. We’ll be sure to keep that in mind as we view your future posts. I for one will be hoping they offer a bit more “substance” as opposed to simply the Kardashian mean-girl slurs this one consists of. Maybe you’re having an “off day.”
Drew, please don’t take offense, but in all fairness to Ray quoting Giuliani in today’s political environment I’d take Yosemite Sam serious if he were interviewed. Honestly Drew, I believe DC is beyond animated, it is more like the patients took over the asylum. Joe
There is very substantial evidence that John Brennan has continued to act as a leaker over the past few months in order to create media narratives.
In July, the New York Times published a front-page article on Trump’s alleged behaviour when he was briefed by the DNI about Russian interference (remember that “DNI Report” that said RT programming on fracking and Occupy swayed the electorate to vote for Trump?)
The story says that Trump was briefed by “John O. Brennan, the C.I.A. director; James R. Clapper Jr., the director of national intelligence; and Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency and the commander of United States Cyber Command,” and that the meetings were top-secret. The story is entirely based around testimony from “several people who attended the intelligence briefing.”
Only three people attended the meeting, and Brennan is a stated enemy of Trump. It is therefore all but stated that the story is basically a “plant” by the former head of the CIA, on the front page of the US’s most well-regarded newspaper! They’ve gone from publishing Sy Hersh on intelligence abuse to letting their paper be used as an editorial space for ex-spooks.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/18/world/europe/trump-intelligence-russian-election-meddling-.html
“……He expected Hillary Clinton to play that role (were it ever to be needed), and that seemed to be solidly in the cards. But, oops, she lost……..”
The simple truth is that President Barrack Obama was clearly seen and heard desperately attempting to prop up Hillary, perhaps the weakest candidate to ever run. (And there have been some weak candidates in my memory. Dukakis, McCain and Romney come to mind, but none of them had frequent coughing fits at the podium, stumbled up stairs, or had to be dragged and shoved into a oversized SUV. Very Presidential, eh? Did the Russkies do that one?), in order to protect his legacy.
There is ample evidence in open public news reports of BO’s having his finger on the scale, both before the election and after Trump’s inauguration, which implicates him in pre-election meddling, as well as post-inauguration apparent sedition, in the form of his (Obama’s) shadowing Trump as he (Trump) began his first awkward attempts at visiting overseas, likely offerring these potentates an alternative foreign policy, (once a coupe d’tat of some sort takes place) .
Brennan was Obama’s stooge. Can’t wait to hear JB sing.
