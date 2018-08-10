In A Corporatist System Of Government, Corporate Censorship Is State Censorship

In a corporatist system of government, wherein there is no meaningful separation between corporate power and state power, corporate censorship is state censorship, argues Caitlin Johnstone in this commentary.
By Caitlin Johnstone
Last year, representatives of Facebook, Twitter, and Google were instructed on the US Senate floor that it is their responsibility to “quell information rebellions” and adopt a “mission statement” expressing their commitment to “prevent the fomenting of discord.”
“Civil wars don’t start with gunshots, they start with words,” the representatives were told. “America’s war with itself has already begun. We all must act now on the social media battlefield to quell information rebellions that can quickly lead to violent confrontations and easily transform us into the Divided States of America.”
Today Twitter has silenced three important anti-war voices on its platform: it has suspended Daniel McAdams, the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, suspended Scott Horton of the Scott Horton Show, and completely removed the account of prominent Antiwar.com writer Peter Van Buren.
I’m about to talk about the censorship of Alex Jones and Infowars now, so let me get the “blah blah I don’t like Alex Jones” thing out of the way so that my social media notifications aren’t inundated with people saying “Caitlin didn’t say the ‘blah blah I don’t like Alex Jones’ thing!” I shouldn’t have to, because this isn’t actually about Alex Jones, but here it is:
I don’t like Alex Jones. He’s made millions saying the things disgruntled right-wingers want to hear instead of telling the truth; he throws in disinfo with his info, which is the same as lying all the time. He’s made countless false predictions and his sudden sycophantic support for a US president has helped lull the populist right into complacency when they should be holding Trump to his non-interventionist campaign pledges, making him even more worthless than he was prior to 2016.
But this isn’t about defending Alex Jones. He just happens to be the thinnest edge of the wedge.
Infowars has been censored from Facebook, Youtube (which is part of Google), Apple, Spotify, and now even Pinterest, all within hours of each other. This happens to have occurred at the same time Infowars was circulating a petition with tens of thousands of signatures calling on President Trump to pardon WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange, who poses a much greater threat to establishment narratives than Alex Jones ever has. Assange’s mother also reports that this mass removal of Infowars’ audience occurred less than 48 hours after she was approached to do an interview by an Infowars producer.
In a corporatist system of government, wherein there is no meaningful separation between corporate power and state power, corporate censorship is state censorship. Because legalized bribery in the form of corporate lobbying and campaign donations has given wealthy Americans the ability to control the U.S. government’s policy and behavior while ordinary Americans have no effective influence whatsoever, the U.S. unquestionably has a corporatist system of government. Large, influential corporations are inseparable from the state, so their use of censorship is inseparable from state censorship.
This is especially true of the vast mega-corporations of Silicon Valley, whose extensive ties to U.S. intelligence agencies are well-documented. Once you’re assisting with the construction of the US military’s drone program, receiving grants from the CIA and NSA for mass surveillance, or having your site’s content regulated by NATO’s propaganda arm, you don’t get to pretend you’re a private, independent corporation that is separate from government power. It is possible in the current system to have a normal business worth a few million dollars, but if you want to get to billions of dollars in wealth control in a system where money translates directly to political power, you need to work with existing power structures like the CIA and the Pentagon, or else they’ll work with your competitors instead of you
Censorship Through Private Proxy
And yet every time I point to the dangers of a few Silicon Valley plutocrats controlling all new media political discourse with an iron fist, Democratic Party loyalists all turn into a bunch of hardline free market Ayn Rands. “It’s not censorship!” they exclaim. “It’s a private company and can do whatever it wants with its property!”
They do this because they know their mainstream, plutocrat-friendly “centrist” views will never be censored. Everyone else is on the chopping block, however. Leftist sites have already had their views slashed by a manipulation of Google’s algorithms, and it won’t be long before movements like BDS and Antifa and skeptics of the establishment Syria and Russia narratives can be made to face mass de-platforming on the same exact pretext as Infowars.
This is a setup. Hit the soft target so your oligarch-friendly censorship doesn’t look like what it is, then once you’ve manufactured consent, go on to shut down the rest of dissenting media bit by bit.
Don’t believe that’s the plan? Let’s ask sitting US Senator Chris Murphy: “Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart,” Murphy tweeted in response to the news. “These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it.”
That sure sounds an awful lot like the warnings issued to the Silicon Valley representatives on the Senate floor at the beginning of this article, no? This is headed somewhere dark.
We’re going to have to find a way to keep the oligarchs from having their cake and eating it too. Either (A) corporations are indeed private organizations separate from the government, in which case the people need to get money out of politics and government agencies out of Silicon Valley so they can start acting like it, and insist that their owners can’t be dragged out on to the Senate floor and instructed on what they can and can’t do with their business, or (B) these new media platforms get treated like the government agencies they function as, and the people get all the First Amendment protection that comes with it. Right now the social engineers are double-dipping in a way that will eventually give the alliance of corporate plutocrats and secretive government agencies the ability to fully control the public’s access to ideas and information.
If they accomplish that, it’s game over for humanity. Any hope of the public empowering itself over the will of a few sociopathic, ecocidal, omnicidal oligarchs will have been successfully quashed. We are playing for all the chips right now. We have to fight this. We have no choice.
There is an old truth that “You can always learn something, even from a fool.”, to which I have always added “As long as you can recognise a fool when you see one.”
In that context I’m a little bemused how vehemently every writer (even here) distances themselves from Alex Jones, Donald Trump, V. Putin, Kim, Assange, Pilger, or anyone expressing their own particular view.
I might also ask the question in regard to censorship in general, – Does Consortium News censor? Do YOU (every writer here or elsewhere) sensor? Should I be denied the right to sensor?
Way to go Caitlin you pretty well, no change that to you hit a bullseye on the target, that we are now inside a fairly stressful area of our society’s evolvement into our being a complete fascist police state. Now, the censorship do gooders are out in full force protecting our democracy. Great, what they are really saying, is they are here to crush what’s left of our civil liberties. First it was the war on terrorism, so now we are closing down information suspect of being Russian propaganda. How paranoid is that. How awful for our First Amendment Rights. Good article Ms Johnstone. Joe
Ms. Johnstone your observation if a corporate run state is overstated. All departments of government contract and grant funds to the private sector. No one complains when funds are granted to Head Start. Your argument could say Head Start grants are corporate governments access to citizen mind control through pre K education. That is ridiculous because of grant and contract language that defines the scope of work. If you find contract language between the government and social media businesses that invest the private sector with constitutional obligations then you might have something to go on. Otherwise you are just complaining about the user agreements that grant social media site owners to do what they want. If you don’t like the user agreements setup a website and put your own spin on it. However don’t be surprised if you are sure for aiding terrorists or promoting harm against others. Government will not defend you because censorship laws don’t extend to the private sector.
Once again we are dealing with “Freedom” of expression, and what to do about restrictions to this freedom. – If the Guardian, New York Times, CNN, Fox, Facebook, or Google will not print or air your views, you must find a “platform”, soapbox, paper, or web page that WILL, or create your own. – Someone who is not banned will surely direct your followers to where you can be found. This would be good for you, followers, as well as possibly alienating these MSM to some degree at least. After all, why do we want to tell all these people what they don’t want to hear? I hope someone can direct me to a place where I can hear what I want to hear.(CN if it gets banned from google for instance) Those who want to hear will find a way, and those who don’t want to will find a way to avoid doing so.
These big “platforms” do NOT own the internet. They only own the very many minds that have flocked there.
Remember – Freedom is NOT given, granted, allowed, or imposed. It must be TAKEN, and the cost is full acceptance of all consequences.
So much to disagree with where to begin: first off katelyn you actually want to make more corporate entities that are highly authoritarian already part of in Everal larger bureaucracy? That is so fundamentally wrongheaded it makes my back teeth hurt first off the myriad of alternative platforms are only going to thrive under this type of censorship and that will help drive the downfall of the dinosaurs in the Legacy media. The MSN has been attacking YouTube, Facebook and twitter, it is time to move on from these platforms as they are no longer useful,
Secondly while I cannot believe I am saying this but I actually agree with the liberals, these are private companies and whether they are being compelled or are just choosing to be cultural policeman on their own initiative, it is there prerogative. Unfortunate, likely fatal Long term but their free choice.
On a sidenote, if the public thought this was a completely public space to say whatever they wish, they were misinformed. Pretending this is ever been different is kind of quaint, on the other hand as much of a setback to free speech as this seems, I think we really need to recognize the amazing amount of truly quality alternative media that is going on right now, we are in a Renaissance, the market will adapt, this is a growth industry, the MSM is ridiculed even by the president and rightfully so, if we do not all end up dead from some idiotic war due to our Government bad judgment, we will all be telling our grandchildren that we were here, fighting the good fight when so many of our countrymen were taken in by the propaganda.
Finally Caitlin what is up with this utopia prepping? I’m sure Hitler Stalin and Mao were all shooting for utopia as well you should try reading some Hayek.
Caitlin thanks especially for this paragraph
In is not just the US but its entire empire that this generally applies.
Please note that not only Alex Jones has been purged from YouTube. Every single video that questions the Sandy Hook shooting has been excised and replaced by so-called debunkers. This is much bigger than it looks.
That’s interesting but I seriously doubt the sensors where our government writ large for that matter is going to be able to control the narrative, particularly for that series of sigh ops
You might want to explore the topics discussed by Winkler in his brilliant new book, “We the Corporation.”
It presents a wonderful history of the path taken that has enabled corporations to being so favorably viewed by the Supreme Court.
Zero Hedge tonight has an interesting article by Charles Hugh Smith, “The Grand Irony of Russiagate: US Becomes More Like USSR Every Day”. The clampdown in the old Soviet Union before its collapse has parallels to what’s going on in US now.
Here is an interesting look at how both Facebook and Google are justifying their censorship of the internet:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/08/censorship-its-alive-and-well-and.html
The biggest question is where do we draw the line between truth and propaganda, government-based or otherwise?
Free speech accepts all points of view, and lets the public decide what they believe or not. Paternalism wants to do your thinking for you.
If there was any need for censorship (which there is not) then the MSM should be the first target.
“Right now the social engineers are double-dipping in a way that will eventually give the alliance of corporate plutocrats and secretive government agencies the ability to fully control the public’s access to ideas and information.
If they accomplish that, it’s game over for humanity. Any hope of the public empowering itself over the will of a few sociopathic, ecocidal, omnicidal oligarchs will have been successfully quashed. We are playing for all the chips right now. We have to fight this. We have no choice.”
We have been warned. This is it. The noose around all our necks is relentlessly tightening. Did you really think the super-rich bastards had any mercy or human feelings?
From Wikipedia. Fascism:
Fascism (/?fæ??z?m/) is a form of radical authoritarian ultranationalism,[1][2] characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy.
The Cheetos-in-chief would love to wield dictatorial power and has tried to do so in the past as have his predecessors (Obama, yeah, well, we had to torture some folks::Shrub you’re with us or against us.). Senator Chris Murphy essentially telling these companies who to kick off their platforms, the regimentation of society and the economy is continuing apace as companies are forced to comply with government demands that the government should never be able to make but they do for “national security reasons”
Pfui. As I’ve said before the US has become a fascistic police state.
The idea that discordant speech is somehow a threat to the nation or democracy is so looney and bereft of fact that it is actually painful to contemplate how many otherwise intelligent persons seem to have internalized the notion. Obviously, Trump’s election victory severely damaged the Establishment’s confidence in the ability to “manufacture consent” to the degree that fundamental concepts of free speech are now in the cross-hairs. They will destroy the Republic in order to save it.
When the corporate state speaks of “hate speech” and “community standards” – one can be sure they are not referring to Madeline Albright’s stunning defense for killing of a half a million Iraqi children with sanctions as “worth it.” Nor would the corporate state ever categorize as “hate speech” the daily attack by a wide variety of U.S. officials and media pundits, not only on the Russian government, but on the very – “character” – of the Russian people as a whole.
Our actual and very real – “community standards” – in the U.S. include the complete normalization of illegal immoral endless aggressive war-making in violation of international law (not to mention regime change by jihadists, drone murders, economic warfare, political assassinations, etc.) – along with the despicable demonization of official enemies – in other words the total “normalization of hate-speech.”
“Violations” of these widely held U.S. “community standards” & “hate-speech standards” involves plain and simply any – “challenge” – to them or deviation from them. In other words to speak words not sufficiently ‘anti-Russian’ today is considered a form of “hate speech” in MSM and in political discourse. To suggest peace rather than war with Russia might be a good idea is to violate precious “community standards” which today tolerate only mindless fact-free warmongering in public discourse. You really can’t make this stuff up!
Excellent comments. So true.
We are heading towards some sort of dark ages, and at very fast pace.
Gary, pointing out the shameless and bald-faced hypocrisy as you did can sometimes shake the stupefaction from an open-minded reader. Sadly, though, arguments such as these just seem to bounce off the Russiagaters, having no effect. Conversely, these very same people couldn’t lavish enough praise on the peace prize winner Obama, whether he was bailing out the corrupt banks, letting the lobbyists craft Obamacare, trafficking arms through Benghazi, or droning some wedding party in the desert.
What do both of these examples have in common? Easy, the state media was able to control the narrative in each case, and these same hypnotized drones ate it up hook, line and sinker. This brings us right back to why internet-based censorship is the hot topic of the day, since it is the single most threat to complete state control over the public mind.
Well said. Obama is not gone yet. He is still out there selling his philosophy of promoting the Wall street and corrupt banks, and droning and killing the weak and innocents all over the world , for the right cause so to speak – spreading freedom and democracy. And liberals buy it. What a World we live in!
He, along with Clintons, is the main instigator of “Russia Gate”, which may lead the human life to extinction on Earth.