Trump’s Criticism of NATO Ignores the Real Questions

Donald Trump’s bluster at the NATO summit only has to do with money, not whether the alliance serves any genuine security purpose, says Jonathan Marshall.
By Jonathan Marshall
Special to Consortium News
The usual NATO summit begins and ends with U.S. and European leaders issuing platitudes about the unbreakable bonds between Western democracies. The two-day summit that began Wednesday is not the usual NATO summit. President Donald Trump came to Brussels armed with a barrage of insults and Twitter blasts against his ostensible allies.
He gave a public tongue-lashing to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, saying it was unfair for the U.S. to pay the most for protecting Europe while Germany agreed to a new natural gas pipeline to import natural gas from Russia. “Germany, as far as I’m concerned, is captive to Russia,” Trump said. “Germany is totally controlled by Russia.” But Germany turned to Russia after the Trump administration threatened sanctions on Europeans who buy Iranian natural gas. The U.S. also wants to sell more expensive natural gas to Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded bluntly to Trump. “I’ve experienced myself a part of Germany controlled by the Soviet Union,” she told reporters, “and I’m very happy today that we are united in freedom as the Federal Republic of Germany and can thus say that we can determine our own policies and make our own decisions and that’s very good.”
Trump set the stage for his trademark political brawl at a recent rally in North Dakota, where he declared, “Sometimes our worst enemies are our so-called friends or allies, right?” On the same Western swing, he he told supporters in Montana that Europe “kills us with NATO.” As he left the White House for Europe, the President further trolled America’s traditional allies, noting that between NATO, the UK, and Putin—the three subjects of his visit—“Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?”
Though he has for decades complained that other countries have been taking advantage of the U.S., the key to understanding Trump’s performance toward NATO may be recognizing that it is just that, a performance intended not for European leaders, but his home political base.
Trump’s supporters cheer his macho, nationalist rhetoric. His “politically incorrect” rejection of traditional diplomatic language tells them that he’s the real deal—even as his actual military and security policies remain mostly mainstream. His bullying attitude reaffirms his commitment to the so-called Trump Doctrine: “We’re America, Bitch.”
Despite Trump’s confrontational bluster, he joined other NATO leaders in signing off on their previously drafted summit declaration, including measures to upgrade alliance readiness and capabilities in Europe, create new NATO commands in Germany and the United States, promote cybersecurity, and train security forces in Iraq.
The declaration includes a plan by U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis for NATO to assemble 30 land battalions, 30 air squadrons and 30 combat vessels capable of deploying in 30 days or less by the year 2020, to defend against a supposed threat from Russia. Moscow sees the plan instead as an offensive provocation.
Despite Trump agreeing to all this, his anti-NATO rhetoric is having a political effect, and not just on the mood of rattled Europeans. In the U.S., support for the NATO alliance among Republicans fell five percentage points in the last year to only 47 percent. In contrast, 78 percent of registered Democrats, reflecting the mirror-image polarization of American politics, now support NATO, a gain of 20 percentage points in one year.
Trump’s attacks on NATO—full of misinformation and distortions—have distracted critical attention from legitimate issues about the alliance. What is its mission in the years since the fall of the Soviet Union? Quite apart from the question of cost sharing, does it advance U.S. security and political interests? Could it be replaced without jeopardizing democracies on both sides of the Atlantic?
In the wake of Trump’s attacks, defenders of NATO have tried to educate Americans about its value. (One writer for The Daily Beast associated the alliance with “the greatest achievement of American history.”) What’s most notable, however, is how unconvincing these defenses are.
TheNew York Times, for example, declares that NATO’s worthy “new purpose” in the post-9/11 era has been “helping the United States fight terrorists in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa and elsewhere.” These interventions outside of NATO territory have all been violations of Article 6 of NATO’s charter, which only authorizes military activity inside member states.
Quite forgotten are previous editorials condemning “deluded thinking about what could be accomplished” if NATO committed more troops to Afghanistan after more than 16 years of war, acknowledging that “the Iraq war was unnecessary, costly and damaging on every level,” and lamenting the many costs of “America’s Forever Wars” in Africa and other theaters since 2001.
From those perspectives, NATO’s support for reckless U.S. interventions abroad should be considered a bug to be erased, not a feature to boast about. And that’s without even considering the disastrous fallout from NATO’s mendacious attacks on Libya, which left that country a failed state, drove jihadists into Syria, unleashed terrorism in Western Europe, and produced a tidal wave of refugees that put the future of the Europe Union at risk.
Similarly unpersuasive argument made in “What America Gets Out of NATO” by former NATO ambassador Nicholas Burns. Burns asserts that “NATO’s formidable conventional and nuclear forces are the most effective way to protect North America and Europe . . . from attack” by Russian meddling with American elections. What would a few hundred million dollars—the price of two or three new F-35 jets—do to harden our voting machines against intrusion by hackers?
And lest you worry about a conventional Russian attack, consider that NATO’s European members are budgeting $286 billion for military spending this year, more than four times as much as Russia.
The “second reason for maintaining the trans-Atlantic alliance is America’s economic future,” Burns says. “The European Union is our country’s largest trade partner, and its largest investor.” But wouldn’t it be easier, and cheaper, to support that relationship by calling off trade wars and reaffirming America’s commitment to the World Trade Organization?
“Third,” he continues, “future American leaders will find Europe is our most capable and willing partner in tackling the biggest threats to global security” like climate change. Maybe joining the Paris climate agreement, and joining Europe in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, would be a more effective way to address that truly enormous threat.
The intellectual poverty behind support for NATO suggests that bureaucratic and special interests (think defense contractors) have had more to do with the alliance’s survival after 1989 than legitimate security threats. But NATO has become more than an expensive relic. It is now a major security liability.
NATO’s relentless Eastward expansion since 1989, growing from 16 member countries to 29 members—most recently with its accession of Lilliputian Montenegro—violated firm promises made by Western leaders to Russia at the time of Germany’s reunification. That march to the East was championed by the aptly named Committee to Expand NATO, a hot-bed of neo-conservatives led by Bruce Jackson, then vice president for planning and strategy at Lockheed Martin, the largest U.S. military contractor.
George Kennan, the dean of U.S. diplomats during the Cold War, predicted accurately that NATO’s reckless expansion could only lead to “a new Cold War, probably ending in a hot one, and the end of the effort to achieve a workable democracy in Russia.”
Proposals for further expansion of NATO to countries such as Georgia and Ukraine along Russia’s borders, as well as its deployment of destabilizing anti-missile defense systems in Eastern Europe, have fed escalating tensions between NATO and Russia and raised the specter of accidental war.
NATO’s vow to bring Ukraine—the largest country on Russia’s western border—into the Western military alliance also contributed to Putin’s decision to partially intervene there in 2014, after a violent putsch ousted the elected, pro-Russian government in Kiev. That intervention, ironically, has become one of the greatest threats cited by NATO supporters to justify its continued existence.
In his 1957 tome Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy, Harvard professor Henry Kissinger declared that “An alliance is effective only to the extent that it . . . represents an accretion of strength to its members.” To that insight one might add this corollary: An alliance is worth keeping only to the extent that it reduces threats to its members.
By supporting reckless interventions far from NATO’s home, and by provoking needless confrontations with Russia, the Western alliance fails that test. Thoughtful Americans—and Europeans—should step back from President Trump’s rhetoric and NATO’s knee-jerk defenders to consider whether the time has come for a wholesale revamping of the Western alliance.
Jonathan Marshall has been a frequent contributor to Consortium News on NATO and U.S. security.
Trump is mixing apples with oranges, when he puts NATO and German energy demands in the same basket.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/07/trumps-false-arguments-will-not-sell-well-in-europe.html#more
Ask a fellow American if they had ever heard of the disbandment of the Warsaw Pact, and see what kind of answer you get. You could also ask these uninformed fellow citizens why was NATO even created in the first place. Lastly, if NATO was started to protect Europe from the Communist, then why is it still around 27 years after the fall of the USSR?
Personally I’m wondering why Europe even still talks to us Americans. The list of American infringements, and evasive policies forced upon the Europeans, is a list to long to mention here…. so go look it up, and then get back to me.
Here’s some extra reading.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/07/11/natos-crisis-and-the-trans-atlantic-conflict/
I believe “the Real Questions” regarding NATO are not being investigated. There is evidence that NATO members are supporting and training terrorists. This is criminality of the highest. More info at article link below.
July 5, 2018
“The Notorious Armed Terrorists Organization (NATO) Meeting July 11-12, 2018”
Not only are NATO members reportedly supporting terrorists but they are also responsible for creating millions of refugees. [2] One would think that the corporate media would notice and report on the correlation between NATO member countries and the unfortunate refugees fleeing their homelands. Instead the “investigative media” are missing in action and some of them will write glowing and servile reports of NATO meetings….
http://graysinfo.blogspot.com/2018/07/the-notorious-armed-terrorists.html
NATO today is largely in business to make money for arms manufacturers and keep European states as vassals of Washington. Europeans and their leadership class only want stability and comfort and thus align themselves with the Empire. The fact that Empire a doesn’t care about them at all and endangers their lives through endless wars feeding immigration and, worse, ignoring climate change and the ongoing environmental crisis show me that Europe is, indeed, the degenerate society many right-wingers in my country believe. I see country after country trying to move towards renewable energy and other environmentally friendly policies yet barely a peep about US policies that deliberately and joyfully (we are your boss) undermine European policies.
The USA is a country of the militantly ignorant (on all sides of the cultural and political spectrum) but Europe is a continent of cowards. NATO is one the collars Europe wears as a sign of submission to the USA. I understand why the leadership does what they do but why does the citizenry refuse to rise up and stand up.
“Trump’s attacks on NATO—full of misinformation and distortions—have distracted critical attention from legitimate issues about the alliance. What is its mission in the years since the fall of the Soviet Union? Quite apart from the question of cost sharing, does it advance U.S. security and political interests? Could it be replaced without jeopardizing democracies on both sides of the Atlantic?”
I presume these questions are the writer’s expression of NATO views and concerns not his own.
These, of course are not the right questions to ask, they are based on a uni-polar world view of the Imperial zero sum game mentality. This mentality – the mentality of empire – is bankrupt. We live in a multi-polar world now, the US is yet to recognize that so the West will continue to apply the zero sum mentality which produces thinking that all other countries are out to get the “democracies” — we have power they want to take it – is false. General prosperity among nations is possible we can have power and so can they.
“George Kennan, the dean of U.S. diplomats during the Cold War, predicted accurately that NATO’s reckless expansion could only lead to “a new Cold War, probably ending in a hot one, and the end of the effort to achieve a workable democracy in Russia.”
People like George Kennan have reputations they earned from the establishment Kennan was an imperialist like the rest. “workable democracy in Russia” yes, put in place by the Empire – what he is saying is that the Western Empire has the exceptional right to demand that all countries adopt “democracy” as if (western liberal) democracy is the finest system that could possibly be envisioned, no reason to think, its settled democracy is the ultimate. He spouted imperial views and was no visionary at all.
Intellectuals and political activists in the West are not keeping up – we live in a multi-polar world the US no longer can dictate to the world.
In Western analysis like this way too much is left out. China is important. how can you keep putting the US at the center of everything when China has the Belt and Road? This article leaves out the rest of the world which – believe it or not – is doing its best to trade and get along and their efforts and successes are ignored in the West.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) AIIB, Belt and Road OPEC+ countries with over a billion in population India and China are represented by these non-Western dominated institutions are far more important than any commentary in the West gives them credit for. They are the future.
Democracy is not a religion, democracy is not the end of history, democracy is not pure and sacred and immutable – Western Liberal Democracy is now an utter and contemptible failure.
“Western Democracy’ is a really bad joke, that is killing the world.
LET IT RUST AWAY!
Large parts of US, NATO, European, and Russian military hardwear are dysfunctional, obsolete, or simply rusting away.
Recently a dogfight between a Lockheed Martin F-35 and an old F-4 Phantom was staged. The F-35 was knocked out.
In two interviews in 2007 with Tom Engelhardt, Chalmers Johnson pointed out that many of the anti-ballistic missles can’t get out of their silos, and were not meant to do so. Their meaning is to rip off the taxpayers
Same applies to European NATO hardwear. About 80 % of it is either obsolete or simply rusts away. This is also the case with the Russian hardwear. Also Russia have its industrial-military complex.
What is left for the global war theatre, are small elite units, making war against poor peoples in poor countries, who can not defend themselves.
Modern states can no longer afford buying the “advanced”, sophisticated, complicated military, expensive weapons systems that the militaries don’t need, and don’t know the tactic or strategic consquenses of.
Pay for protection…
Does that remind you of something else than NATO?
As shown in this article, there is one European nation that is willing to spend billions of dollars to help NATO expand its presence:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/05/polands-open-invitation-to-united.html
While the drums of war may not yet be beating, the drummer is certainly sitting on his stool, drumsticks in hand and the American military-industrial complex is just waiting for the music to start.
The US Empire now falling, with or without Trump.
Europeans are no longer willing to fight US wars.
Now is the right time to initiate a new Helsinki Conference and Agreement on common security and disarmament in Europe.
Germany, France, and soon UK, with Corbyn soon in 10 Downing(?), could negotiate a peaceful agreement with Russia.
When this is accomplished, Europe and Russia could make a similar agreement with China and SCO, breaking the negative and destructive spiral of war and useless armament of the US, which is imploding by poverty, infrastructure collapse, and Neoliberal Fascism.
Cheers, Björn Lindgren
SWEDEN
Don’t be so sure. From what I’ve seen Europeans as a whole just want comfort and stability–the American hegemonic system is deeply intertwined with the European elite particularly in the international financial system. But it is also intertwined in “security” issues particularly in the “intelligence” systems. I am quite sure that any major leader in Europe has been made certain offers they could not refuse by the thugs that run Washington–that’s how Washington operates. It gives orders and the Europeans genuflect. The US rejects climate change and the Europeans do nothing. The US caused the immigration crisis in Europe and the Europeans say and do nothing but tell the US to just continue their imperial wars. European countries appear, from my side of the Atlantic to be nothing but vassals states to Washington despite the clearly destructive policies Washington pursues regardless of who is President.
Theoretically Europe can make movement in the direction of China and Russia–I haven’t seen it though. Let us know when that happens.
It seems to me, the main purpose of NATO after Article Six of the charter was de facto abrogated starting with the invasion of Yugoslavia and later the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, is to spread the blame around whenever the great hegemon the United States decides it wants to illegally intervene militarily in another country on the other side of the globe. Washington knows that it will not be condemned by its vassals as long as they are made complicit in its war crimes. I mean, get real, with the indigenous weapons, forces, materiel and petrobucks at its disposal, Washington really does not need the help of Britain, Poland, France or any of its other sycophants to overrun any other state on the planet outside of Russia or China. And, all of its supposed friends, not being suicidal, might well defer from an all out fight against those adversaries. The exceptional country might well get a bloody nose before prevailing if it tangles with robust states like Iran, Pakistan, India or Turkey, but it would have nothing added in the process by its so-called “allies.”