The Media’s Brazen Dishonesty About North Korean Nuclear Violations

In its reporting of supposed North Korean “violations”, the corporate media is once again found to be pushing a political agenda, as Gareth Porter explains.
By Gareth Porter
In late June and early July, NBC News, CNN, and The Wall Street Journal published stories that appeared at first glance to shed a lurid light on Donald Trump’s flirtation with Kim Jong-un. They contained satellite imagery showing that North Korea was making rapid upgrades to its nuclear weapons complex at Yongbyon and expanding its missile production program just as Trump and Kim were getting chummy at their Singapore summit.
In fact, those media outlets were selling journalistic snake oil. By misrepresenting the diplomatic context of the images they were hyping, the press launched a false narrative around the Trump-Kim summit and the negotiations therein.
The headline of the June 27 NBC News story revealed the network’s political agenda on the Trump-Kim negotiations. “If North Korea is denuclearizing,” it asked, “why is it expanding a nuclear research center?” The piece warned that North Korea “continues to make improvements to a major nuclear facility, raising questions about President Donald Trump’s claim that Kim Jong Un has agreed to disarm, independent experts tell NBC News.”
CNN’s coverage of the same story was even more sensationalist, declaring that there were “troubling signs” that North Korea was making “improvements” to its nuclear facilities, some of which it said had been carried out after the Trump-Kim summit. It pointed to a facility that had produced plutonium in the past and recently undergone an upgrade, despite Kim’s alleged promise to Trump to draw down his nuclear arsenal. CNN commentator Max Boot cleverly spelled out the supposed implication: “If you were about to demolish your house, would you be remodeling the kitchen?”
But in their determination to push hardline opposition to the negotiations, these stories either ignored or sought to discredit the careful caveat accompanying the original source on which they were based—the analysis of satellite images published on the website 38 North on June 21. The three analysts who had written that the satellite images “indicated that improvements to the infrastructure at North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center are continuing at a rapid pace” also cautioned that this work “should not be seen as having any relationship to North Korea’s pledge to denuclearize.”
If the authors’ point was not clear enough, Joel Wit, the founder of 38 North, who helped negotiate the 1994 Agreed Framework with North Korea and then worked on its implementation for several years, explained to NBC News: “What you have is a commitment to denuclearize—we don’t have the deal yet, we just have a general commitment.” Wit added that he didn’t “find it surprising at all” that work at Yongbyon was continuing.
A Willful Misreading of Images
In a briefing for journalists by telephone on Monday, Wit was even more vigorous in denouncing the stories that had hyped the article on 38 North. “I really disagree with the media narrative,” Wit said. “The Singapore summit declaration didn’t mean North Korea would stop its activities in the nuclear and missile area right away.” He recalled the fact that, during negotiations between the U.S. and the Soviets over arms control, “both sides continued to build weapons until the agreement was completed.”
Determined to salvage its political line on the Trump-Kim talks, NBC News turned to Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, who has insisted all along that North Korea won’t give up its nuclear weapons. “We have never had a deal,” Lewis said. “The North Koreans never offered to give up their nuclear weapons. Never. Not once.” Lewis had apparently forgotten that the October 2005 Six Party joint statement included language that the DPRK had “committed to abandoning all nuclear weapons….”
Another witness NBC found to support its view was James Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who declared, “If [the North Koreans] were serious about unilaterally disarming, of course they would have stopped work at Yongbyon.” That was true but misleading, because North Korea has always been unambiguously clear that its offer of denuclearization is conditional on reciprocal steps by the United States.
On July 1, a few days after those stories appeared, the Wall Street Journal headlined, “New satellite imagery indicates Pyongyang is pushing ahead with weapons programs even as it pursues dialogue with Washington.” The lead paragraph called it a “major expansion of a key missile-manufacturing plant.”
But the shock effect of the story itself was hardly seismic. It turns out that the images of a North Korean solid-fuel missile manufacturing facility at Hamhung showed that new buildings had been added beginning in the early spring, after Kim Jong-un had called for more production of solid-fuel rocket engines and warhead tips last August. The construction of the exterior of some buildings was completed “around the time” of the Trump-Kim summit meeting, according to the analysts at the James Martin Center of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.
So the most Pyongyang could be accused of was going ahead with a previously planned expansion while it was just beginning to hold talks with the United States.
The satellite images were analyzed by Jeffrey Lewis, the director whom had just been quoted by NBC in support of its viewpoint that North Korea had no intention of giving up its nuclear weapons. So it is no surprise that the Martin Center’s David Schmerler, who also participated in the analysis of the images, told the Journal, “The expansion of production infrastructure for North Korea’s solid missile infrastructure probably suggests that Kim Jong Un does not intend to abandon his nuclear and missile programs.”
But when this writer spoke with Schmerler last week, he admitted that the evidence of Kim’s intentions regarding nuclear and missile programs is much less clear. I asked him if he was sure that North Korea would refuse to give up its ICBM program as part of a broader agreement with the Trump administration. “I’m not sure,” Schmerler responded, adding, “They haven’t really said they’re willing to give up ICBM program.” That is true, but they haven’t rejected that possibility either—presumably because the answer will depend on what commitments Trump is willing to make to the DPRK.
Distortion is the Norm
These stories of supposed North Korean betrayal by NBC, CNN, and the Wall Street Journal are egregious cases of distorting news by pushing a predetermined policy line. But those news outlets, far from being outliers, are merely reflecting the norms of the entire corporate news system.
The stories of how North Korea is now violating an imaginary pledge by Kim to Trump in Singapore are even more outrageous, because big media had previously peddled the opposite line: that Kim at the Singapore Summit made no firm commitment to give up his nuclear weapons and that the “agreement” in Singapore was the weakest of any thus far.
That claim, which blithely ignored the fundamental distinction between a brief summit meeting statement and past formal agreements with North Korea that took months to reach, was a media maneuver of unparalleled brazenness. And big media have since topped that feat of journalistic legerdemain by claiming that North Korea has demonstrated bad faith by failing to halt all nuclear and missile-related activities.
A media complex so determined to discredit negotiations with North Korea and so unfettered by political-diplomatic reality seriously threatens the ability of the United States to deliver on any agreement with Pyongyang. That means alternative media must make more aggressive efforts to challenge the corporate press’s coverage.
This article originally appeared at The American Conservative.
Gareth Porter is an investigative reporter and regular contributor to TAC. He is also the author of Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare. Follow him on Twitter @GarethPorter.
The MSM ain’t biased. It’s worse. They are utterly irresponsible & dishonest journalistic malpracticers! Shameless propaganda delivery devices for this continuing criminal “regime change” operation against the President of the United States. Love him or detest him, the boob was constitutionally elected. There is NOTHING constitutionally legal about this 24/7 attempt to overthrow him. Today’s reverse engineered and concocted “indictment” of 12 more ham sandwiches by the corrupted hack Mueller is just the latest example of this massive criminal enterprise at work. Alas, for America, there is no coming back from this toxic endeavor, whatever its ultimate results.
ps: Friday the 13th is the appropriate day for this latest tripe to come out. April Fool’s Day would also qualify.
You can’t state that too strongly!
There is overwhelming evidence that America’s MSM is thoroughly controlled by the Israelis. e.g. http://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com
So the MSM’s glaring omissions and falsehoods must be seen in that context – how do they benefit Israel? The cowardly complicity of individual reporters and editors is a corollary story.
The article seems to avoid or dismiss the sacrifices that were carved out of stone with blood and treasure by both South Korean and US ground forces. We need to revisit the intent to secure a, long term, geopolitical posture for the Western Occident and it allies, in South Asia. By the end of 1950, North Korea had seized almost 90 percent of South Korea’s territory. The last stronghold, that remained securely held by our soldiers, the south end of the peninsula, was more than well worth defending. It was the deep water port of Pusan (Busan). Had the port been overrun by the north, that sycophant for the CCP, Kim Il Sung, (Un’s grandpa) would have changed the entire (naval) military posture off his coastline, and we need to revisit the whole issue of the now long forgotten, Pusan Perimeter. Just think, the Chinese perhaps the USSR as well, could have changed that deep sea port (now in South Korean hands) into the largest combined coast guard, thus claiming control over large swaths over the South China Sea, perhaps the Sea of Japan.
With that brief historical overview said, let’s review again what is at the root of today’s military frictions with the North.
By the end of 2002, North Korea provoked a new international crisis by restarting its suspended nuclear program. It was the Pyongyang governments’ decision to remove UN surveillance devices at its Yongbyon plant, which were sealed by international agreement, circa 1994. By breaking the cameras tampering seals, and disabling most of the cameras at the site, any back-up to compliance was impossible. We (the western alliance) have no military attache’s, covert Intel agents there or reliable moles! this, resulting in the loss of a sorely needed US foreign aid package, originally tied to monitoring and ongoing compliance.
Since that time, there has been an effort to make weapons-grade plutonium at the Yongbyon power plant. It may have been recently converted to a Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) plant for purposes of rapid plutonium production.
A 2012 Congressional Research Service (CRS) Report for Congress, stated that North Korea separated and produced plutonium ranging between 30 kg and 50 kg and used 5 kg to 6 kg of this plutonium to create a nuclear device for the nuclear tests in 2006 and 2009. A expert in nuclear proliferation issues, Selig Harrison, said in 2010, that North Korea already weaponized 31 kg of plutonium, Harrison visited the North (back then) and was privately advised by a North Korean government official, that these plutonium stream figures were indeed correct. Further, the CRS report confirmed that they acquired uranium enrichment technologies, and associated equipment (over two thousand centrifuges), in the P-2 class, that can produce 8,000 kilograms/year. How was this technical advancement accomplished in such a short period of time? The congressional report clearly points to the A.Q. Khan network and the possibility that North Korea procured parts and equipment from all over the world using China as a transshipment port. All this tech-speak translates into this; North Korea could have produced 34 kg to 36kg of plutonium as of 2012, enough to possess 6 to 18 nuclear weapons.
One would think that, if a country is up to doing (nuclear) things on the sly, that they’d be careful not to draw attention to themselves, such as military adventures, right? May I remind CONSORTIUMNEWS readers that, at the very same time, in 2010? the South’s president took full responsibility for failing to protect his citizens from a deadly North Korean artillery barrage on Yeonpyeong Island (that November) The origins of the attack can be traced to a sea border drawn at the close of the Korean War, now unresolved, almost seventy years ago…
In conclusion, CONSORTIUMNEWS readers can clearly see a pattern forming here, a thread if you will, a great uncertainty compounded by unabated nuclear proliferation, again going back to the yet, still open wound of the Korean War. Long disputed Hot Spots, of territorial contention, like fishing zones, unannounced launches of IRBM capable missiles launched from the North, towards Tokyo and over Japan’s airspace, clandestine dealings with sophisticated criminal gangs such as the A.Q. Khan network. Can we connect the dots here? what will happen should Kim Jung Un be assassinated? fall critically ill for whatever reason? suffer a coup, run off with a fat bribe? would his departure be as orderly as Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak departure was? I think not. Riot and political and military purging(s) will be sure to follow (all simultaneously occurring in the hungry populace of North Korea) Who, pray tell, will be watching where those dozen or so nukes end up? and precisely into who’s hands? Perhaps a fanatical North Korean general? or criminal organization? sold to the highest bidders? Will the end stage, corporatist, fascists, of our time, those CEO capitalists (an end stage as Marx predicted) bid for a few bombs to protect their private interests? Perhaps held on an off shore ship, or by some equivalent of Sotheby’s Auction’s-ON LINE!
Here’s a solution? North Korea gives up it’s nukes if America does the same! You see the dilemma here? Why should Nth Korea give up their nukes, their only bargaining chip to avoid destruction by America! Why would you trust the US to honor any agreement they sign their so dishonest & always renege on deals! And regarding the Korean War, just in Vietnam, the US had no business meddling in those Countries who were no threat to the American mainland! The US bombed Nth Korea back to the Stone Age but just as in Vietnam it was a miserable failure that proved resistance against a superior Military Force was possible? Every conflict that the US has waged since those two Asian Wars has also been utter failures & they need to get out of the War business as their so lousy at it!
Reply to KiwiAntz, By any chance, did you read my commentary? I made some very specific points concerning; who the original aggressors were, what regional strategies were in place during the Korean conflict, possible government officials who turned to the Al Capone’s of this world, to get what they want (under-the table and without international scrutiny). Ask yourself something here, What did the Kim’s offer in return for A Q Khan’s technical help? believe me, it wasn’t just money. There’s a very good chance that his Excellency Kim J Un is now “owned” by a mob network of stealthy, A- bomb proliferaters. Khan’s probably has Un on film and in living color, paying for nukes, by agreeing to move nerve agents or high explosives, biological (CBW) agents into the hands of, presently unknown, terror groups? When you turn to the devil for help, the fine print language in the bargain, may turn out to be much more than his excellency, Kim J. Un could ever have imagined.
As of late, all I seem to stumble on, are commentaries about an untrustworthy America, what about the Kim’s breaking their sworn assurances and signatory(s) to that 1994 agreement with the United Nations? Whatever is a, Kim anyway? a self anointed king, running an Orwellian totalitarian state, killing off rival family members and running domestic prison camps to keep order inside a starving nation of fearful citizens. Who or what, may I ask, are you, exactly, defending here, sir?
I suggest further examination of the popular notion of the origins of the Korean War.
We should avoid stirring emotions against NK by recounting US war “sacrifice” that was in fact caused by US blunders. The Korean War did not start with an unprovoked invasion. The US ignored the history that precluded imposing its will upon Korea without a fight. Korea had been fighting Japanese imperialism for generations, especially in the north. They had succeeded only by the organization of communism and help of the USSR. If the US had understood and allowed them to triumph and gradually liberalize their government, there would have been no war.
But Korea was considered a very minor nuisance by the US when everyone went home after the war, so that the US military government was understaffed and reluctant to be there. It found the extreme poverty of the vast majority to be unpleasant and could talk only with the relatively wealthy South Koreans, who had been the despised local imperialist class under the Japanese. So by making allies of the wealthy few, and making vague and careless generalizations, the US accidentally did all the wrong things under the circumstances, for lack of local knowledge and concern.
After repelling the invasion, the US foolishly marched to the Yalu border near the primary industrial area of China, laughing off warnings passed to Truman via India. Then-militarized China saw imminent war and decided to fight it in Korea, pushing the US back to the original border. The US then bombed every village in North Korea, killing over two million innocents for no benefit whatsoever, promoting the myth that the invasion was unprovoked, and covering its errors with hysterical anti-communism.
While “the Cold War” was seen domestically as containment of the USSR, that strategy made little sense in Korea and Vietnam, where Russian and Chinese influence supported anti-colonial and socialist revolutions that did not threaten interests of the people of the US, but merely interests and preferences of its oligarchy.
A relatively vibrant Press was modified violently in the days and weeks following November 22, 1963. Some careers were enhanced, some lives were lost. If some contemporary student of History or Journalism wanted to study the decline of American Democracy they might begin by reading all of the linked article below about a Journalist named Penn Jones…
http://spartacus-educational.com/JFKjonesP.htm
Interesting read and interesting site. Thanks for that link.
off topic:
The smartest and most articulate liberals in the room are walking around this afternoon with a smug sense of self-satisfaction now that the Winter Hill Gang’s boy, Mueller, has come up with something they think they can hang their hat on (fat chance). It’s bizzaro world extraordinaire; it’d all be rather comical if it we weren’t dealing with a chance of Armageddon. How long with Moscow continue to be a stoic punching bag?
Of course if Americans could actually critically think they’d understand the timing of this Rosenstein/Mueller/MIC/DNC charade: all timed obviously to monkey wrench the potential for cordial relations between Putin and Trump. The MIC wouldn’t want any sort of detente between the two biggest nuclear powers the world has ever seen, no, the MIC would rather have Eastern Europe akin to a tinderbox, with rising tensions meaning fatter stock portfolios and bigger contracts. Maddening.
From what I am reading they caught Vladimir Putin red handed with very sofisticated spearfishing technology that hacked the uncrackable Democrat Passwords. And now Trump is going to meat his “Handler in Helsinki!”on Monday… well well – all are together now! As far as the summit goes, Trump chose this date and never checked with Mueller, so he deserves to be blindsided. He should be checking in with Mueller regularly, until he is cleared Trump should consider himself like under parole and checking in with his parole officer, witch is Mueller.
From what you are reading or what you are drinking? What a fool’s fantasy!
Hi anon,
I’m thinking he was being facetious. Or at least I hope he was.
If so I apologize, but I’m not at all sure.
No. strngr-tgthr is not being facetious. strngr-tgthr from previous comments is clearly one of these Russiagaters who is convinced that Mueller is our savior.
Very astute observation. I agree wholeheartedly.
Nothing worse than ‘the boy who cried wolf’. Like the boy who cried wolf the messenger will lose the listening audiences respect, and there by their message if ever there is the real deal, their sounding alarm will go on ignored.
I was just saying the other day to my grandchildren of how there was a time when our media wasn’t so bias. That once upon a time there was a media who basically just reported the news, with little to no commentary. You would think that with CNN & MSNBC being sworn enemies of Trump, and Fox being likewise sworn enemies to the Democrat’s that an independent news outlet, an outlet which would report only the news without a bias commentary would do great…okay then where is it? Where in this free capitalistic society is this alternative media…. I mean in the MSM, not on the ever famous ‘fake news’ internet, the Wapo deemed phony and subversive. Oh thank you big brother for protecting us citizens from the fakery and slight of hand.
Talk about a rigged system.
Your dead right Joe the MSM used to just report the news, but now they create the news & fake news at that!
What was it that Sgt Joe Friday used to say? Just the facts, ma’am. The other phrase that comes to mind is The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you, God. Leaving major bits out is not the whole truth and pushing an opinion out as fact is anything but the truth. And people wonder why I look at the MSM as a propaganda organ of the regime in Washington.
It was nearly inexcusable that the US “misunderstood” the entire anti-colonial movement after WWII, claiming that any anti-colonial revolution forced to use communist organization was a threat to the US. But in fact there was no misunderstanding.
In fact now it is clear that the US military is an enemy of the United States, stealing most of its discretionary budget for activities of zero value to the US, and causing genocides around the world for four generations. The US military is the worst enemy of the United States.
We could re-purpose 80% of the military to international aid projects that would have lifted the poorest half of humanity from poverty. But perhaps it is better to abolish the entire US military, a completely worthless and anti-democratic gang, making economic war against the United States, and making enemies for the US around the world, which is treason.
re-purpose 80% of of our military spending and instead just handing out those billions upon billions of dollars to 3rd world countries? Yeah, that’s just what China and Russia would love. I can’t imagine the chaos in the world if we’d take your moronic advice.
You neglected to mention how the “chaos” would be anywhere but in the imagination of warmonger media, and why anyone would care whether China and Russia would love that. The problem is belief in imaginary enemies.
Be careful about your sources, don’t accept notions of foreign enemies without hard evidence. It takes work, but you can do it if you care for truth and justice.
The ramifications of the worldwide use of all those resources by national militaries during the past seventy years rather than on international aid are stupendous, and needs to be discussed so much more than it has been.
If the US had spent the billions wasted on war since WWII, on building the roads, schools, and hospitals of the developing nations, we would have eliminated poverty for the poorest half of humanity, a true American century, and we would have no enemies. Instead we have willfully killed over six million innocents for nothing, 20 million killed indirectly, have destroyed democracies and replaced them with dictators, and have allowed the MIC/Israel/WallSt oligarchy to control our former democracy with campaign bribes, and to control mass media to promote violence as patriotism, promiscuous surveillance, and militarized police. They have destroyed America and have spent all we could borrow on destruction for their personal gain. We have the lowest per capita foreign aid of all developed nations, almost all of it military “aid,” a total of less than one meal a year for the world’s poorest.
Yet apart from NATO and a few other treaties, the US would have no constitutional power to wage foreign wars, just to repel invasions and suppress insurrections, and that is the way it should be. NATO has been nothing but an excuse for warmongering since 1989.
Sounds like a good plan Mike, unfortunately it’s never going to happen as these psychopaths are just making too much money from this racket, called war profiteering! So they will beggar the Country either by bankrupting it or destroy it by inadvertently starting a Nuclear war!
I think Mr. Porter makes the point without spelling it out that the least trustworthy of the two parties when there leaders are pursuing possible rapprochement is the United States. The media negativity is a sign that any move to demonstrate our good faith will be resisted with the already in place narrative that it is the North Koreans that cannot be trusted. If the President intends to move forward in good faith, and tries to take steps which will test North Korea’s good faith, he’s got a touch row to hoe. Those who don’t want an agreement will insist that North Korea act first, a ploy to scuttle any effort to denuclearize the peninsula and secure a lasting peace between North and South Korea.
The only reasonable hope is for the Koreans themselves to seize the initiative and pressure the United States to leave the peninsula. I think North Korea and Europe are facing a similar problem, how to cast off the yoke put around their necks by the United States. .
Yes, now we need Trump to demand that Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt “pay their own way” so dearly that they will cast off the yoke of US imperialism. Same with Ukraine and Poland.
The MSM represents the oligarchs who fatten on war preparations. They hate peace anywhere it raises it’s head. We live in a Warfare State.
Mike K., no doubt.