UK’s Russia Narrative: A Verdict in Search of a Crime

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is on increasingly shaky ground when it comes to his bombastic accusations against Russia in the Skripal case, comments Caitlin Johnstone
By Caitlin Johnstone
Two weeks ago, the Right Honourable Boris Johnson was asked by a German journalist how the UK government could be so very certain so very early on that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury.
“When I look at the evidence, the people from Porton Down, the laboratory, they were absolutely categorical,” Johnson replied. “I asked the guy myself, I said: ‘Are you sure?’ And he said: ‘There’s no doubt.’ So we have very little alternative but to take the action that we have taken.”
The “action that we have taken” include the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the United Kingdom, a cold war escalation in which they were joined by many allied governments around the world in the largest collective ejection of Russian diplomats in world history. It would also include Johnson’s personal campaign to unite the EU behind a more aggressive stance against Russia.
As we discussed this week, the narrative about the Skripal poisoning has been in a constant state of change, with the means by which the nerve agent was administered shifting from Yulia Skripal’s suitcase tothe air vents in their car to weaponized miniature drone to the family’s car door handle to the front door of the house to Sergei Skripal’s favorite Russian cereal. Since the forensics of the case are clearly all over the map, and despite this glaring fact the UK government still insists that the poisoning was most certainly inflicted by Russia, the only remaining forensics which could possibly implicate the Kremlin to such a high degree of confidence would necessarily have to be evidence found within the nerve agent itself.
And until a few hours ago Johnson’s comments actually backed this up; he didn’t cite the dodgy crime scene forensics as reason for the government’s certainty, he cited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down. He said they had found evidence within the compound which with “no doubt” implicated the Russian government.
Only problem with that? It’s bullshit.
Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of the aforementioned Porton Down Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, has told Sky News in a scandalous new report that while his laboratory has been able to learn the chemical composition of the nerve agent used to poison the Skripals, none of the work they have done has succeeded in identifying its source.
The DSTL Twitter account has hastened to inform the public that, in direct contradiction to Boris Johnson’s claims, it has never been its job to identify the source of the nerve agent, and that its identification of the compound has formed only one part of the government’s conclusions. The Sky News report backs this up with a statement from a government spokesperson who asserts that “This is only one part of the intelligence picture” on the Skripal poisoning, adding the following:
“As the Prime Minister has set out in a number of statements to the Commons since 12 March, this includes our knowledge that within the last decade, Russia has investigated ways of delivering nerve agents – probably for assassination – and as part of this programme has produced and stockpiled small quantities of Novichoks.
“Russia’s record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations; and our assessment that Russia views former intelligence officers as targets.
“It is our assessment that Russia was responsible for this brazen and reckless act and, as the international community agrees, there is no other plausible explanation.”
But what does that mean? It means that there are no crime scene forensics implicating the Russian government as evidenced by how ridiculously all-over-the-place the narrative about how the poisoning occurred is, and there are no laboratory forensics proving a connection to the Russian government. According to the spokesperson’s statement, that leaves only the say-so of British intelligence agencies.
And of course it does. It always boils down to blind faith in shady intelligence agencies. Fifteen years after the Iraq invasion and we’re still being asked to blindly accept on faith the word of imperialist intelligence agencies. Sometimes I wonder why they even bother trying to make up excuses for their war agendas anymore. At this point they could just say “Yeah we’re going to work with our allies to sanction Russia off from the world stage because we need them out of the way and want to avoid a direct military confrontation due to their nuclear weapons.” At least it would be less insulting.
Also interesting is Aitkenhead’s denial of Russia’s assertion that the nerve agent could have come from Porton Down, not because the laboratory doesn’t have such weapons in its possession but because the laboratory has “the highest levels of security and controls.” Which to me sounds an awful lot like an admission that they have the same nerve agent that was used upon the Skripals in their possession.
This all comes on the back of new revelations that the US government has for years been working to hush public discussion of the novichok nerve agent, with Hillary Clinton herself ordering diplomats to downplay the issue should it arise in chemical weapon control talks.
So to recap, an accusation for which there is no evidence has been used to manufacture support for new escalations against Russia, a longtime rival of the western empire. We have been given ample evidence that the Skripal poisoning is being used to advance a preexisting agenda, and no evidence at all to the contrary. It is a verdict in search of a crime. A war in search of an excuse.
We’re being lied to. Again. Just like we were fifteen years ago. Don’t believe Boris Johnson. Don’t believe opaque and unaccountable intelligence agencies with an extensive history of deceit and depravity. Spread truth and remain loudly skeptical. If they’re going to drag us into a third and final world war, the least we can do is make it difficult for them.
Caitlin Johnstone is a rogue journalist, poet, and utopia prepper who publishes regularly at Medium. Follow her work on Facebook, Twitter, or her website. She has a podcast and a new book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. This article was re-published with permission.
Is clear for unbiased minds that this murder attempt is setup to smear again Russia/Putin.This action, like all gas attack in Syria are preparing the mind of ordinary people to accept /not rise against to an economical/political war with Russia.That is clear and the article demonstrate this.What is not so obvious, and the peoples of USA/NATO countries are not aware, is lies in Putin discourse of March this year when hi enumerate the actions over Russia and his allies that will lead to a nuclear war. Better for everyone to search and read the discourse from a state Russian source or one not truncated or even worst with explanation from a biased entity. I have no special desire to love Russia but as I am living no fare away from a AEGIS USA/NATO base I feel a lot unsure.After all the Russian were a good commercial partners and the West is a dubious one once he sent to my country second hand/ quality merchandise. This article have to be an “wake up” loud yield to people with normal common sense.
You make good points in your post. I would like to quote from author Michael Hudson about this article: “The basis of Western law is a presumption of innocence and reliance on evidence. No judgment without evidence is supposed to be given.” Think about it for a second; Does it not mean that a person or country (Russia) is innocent until proven guilty? I would submit to you that this is “A verdict in search of a crime” just like the title suggests.
The article well traces the Skripal incident to the motive to attack Russia. We need to examine that motive.
The US/UK do not attack China or India at all, beyond trade spats with China. Russia nowhere confronts the US, there is zero evidence of any involvement of Russia anywhere beyond its border zone, and not even any real trade competition compared with India and China. Except in Syria.
The US/UK have no legitimate interest in Syria or the Mideast beyond oil supply, and we have always bought oil wherever we please like everyone else, none of whom try to seize oil there. If we wanted to steal oil we would have attacked the weak KSA; and we got no free oil when we attacked Iraq. The only US “interest” in the Mideast that demands militarism is Israel, to block the Iran-Iraq-Syria-Lebanon front against their land thefts.
The primary concern with Russia and Syria is Israel. KSA was recruited to supply campaign bribes to the Dems, to attack Syria with terrorists because it is majority Sunni with a secular government. The US military involvement in the Mideast is due entirely to zionism.
100% correct analysis.
The first sentence of this piece is incorrect. It describes the idiot Johnson as Honourable because this man is anything but honourable. As has been said many tines elsewhere, he’s a liar. One only has to look at his face to see insincerity written all over his face to see what an absolute slime ball this halfwit is.
Perhaps Ms. Johnstone was being a bit facetious.You forgot to mention that Trumpish hairdo he sports which alone makes you wonder about his decision capabilities.
Good insides on Mr. Johnson; I would like to add the following: “In evidence to Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on March 21 Johnson “compared Russia’s hosting of the 2018 Football International tournament to Hitler’s notorious Berlin Olympics in 1936.” On March 6 he stated that “Russia is in many respects a malign and disruptive force,” ” I could go on and on but it would be distasteful and insulting to the reader.
I think that a judge or a government minister is Honorable, and a clergyman is Venerable, at it has nothing to do with their morals. Thus Honorable Mr. Johnson may fail to be honorable.
Upon further checking, UK has a very, very elaborate system of addressing, and besides Honourable (e.g. former Maids of Honour) there are also Right Honourable (members of Parliament) and Most Honourable (members of the Privy Council, and that includes Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson).
What seems so obvious is that if Russia wanted to assassinate Sergei Skripal why would they use a nerve agent that could be connected to them in any way. Why would they attempt to kill him and his daughter who have been living in the UK for years, and at a time when tensions between Russia the US and it’s allies are at an all time high? Not only is there no conclusive proof that Russia was involved in carrying out this crime, but it would be totally counterproductive for them to do so. Not to mention the latest news is both father and daughter are on the mend. I can only assume the US, the UK and the rest of them simply are playing on Russia is evil, and expect people to buy their story the way they pushed their lies about the evil Saddam Hussein, and Gaddafi who supposedly was committing genocide against his own people, another lie.
This just might be a softening up of we stupid British to prepare us for a large chemical false flag attack in Syria, Annie. You can see by the way the members of both parties in parliament sucked up to liar Mrs May in this affair that persuading them to join the Yanks and go for an all out attack on Syria would be a walk over. The Russians and the Syrian government have found laboratories for producing chemical weapons in the areas they are now clearing of the west’s terrorist pals, so its clear that chemical attacks were planned and are most likely still in preparation.
John,
When I was reading this article Syria did come to mind. I was thinking how quickly people in the US, UK and elsewhere accepted that Assad used chemical weapons based on no conclusive evidence, and therefore would be equally accepting that Russia tried to assassinate Sergei Skripal and his daughter, based solely on their say so. In America as elsewhere black and white thinking is encouraged, or splitting as they call it in psychology, where we are trained to view a country, or a person, and in this case Russia and Putin as bad, and America as good. We don’t encourage people to develop a dichotomous view of both positive and negative qualities to create a cohesive, realistic view of things, and so we get away with murder. Hopefully no more gas attacks in Syria, but who knows.
Once the official narrative has been planted in the public’s mind and has taken root, it can be almost impossible to uproot it, even with strong logic and facts. Most people prefer to follow “trusted” authorities rather than make the mental and psychological effort that skepticism requires. Have we not seen the same dynamic in the matter of Russia deciding the 2016 U.S. election? There is little, if any, hard evidence, yet most Americans accept it as flat fact.
Sad but true. ‘It is easier to fool people, than it is to tell them they have been fooled.” (Mark Twain)
So Rob, are we here on CN some kind of freaks? Why is it we can see what’s going on but people with possibly better education than we have can’t see it. I can understand that people who only read tabloids and watch the BBC being brainwashed, but surely people who read the broad sheets can’t be completely brain dead.
H.L. Mencken said (approx.) that “The average man avoids truth [because] it is dangerous, no good can come of it, and it doesn’t pay.” Oligarchy can rely upon a combination of fearmongering and mass media repetition of nonsense and exclusion of criticism. They also rely upon suppression of dialogue in the primary workplace venues of discourse, and threats to employment security. And of course oligarchy has the rewards that support the duopoly racketeers and their supporters. Most know that the path to wealth and power is adoption of the very rationales that enslave them. Their social contract does not extend to taking unusual risks for others.
Annie, you are giving this way too much credit. The Skripals decided that they that should both shut the door to Sergei’s house, so that they could both contact the ‘Novichok’ smeared on the door handle (never mind the rainstorm all day). Then they went for a drive, over to a restaurant (where they ate shellfish by the way), and 4 hours after leaving the house they collapsed on a park bench, while taking a walk. So the ‘military-grade’ nerve poison, far more deadly than VX takes 4 hours to work and rather than killing the victims they are now both recovering and, according to Julia, with no permanent damage. This is only a part of the absurdity of this story (like all the anti-Russia propaganda). It’s not even worthy of the 3 minutes it took me to write this.
Perhaps in all this farce the real question is being shunned or ignored, because whoever actually was responsible for this chemical attack (if it really was a weapons grade chemical) is surely an enemy of Britain. This crime was carried out KNOWING that it would cause chaos in the political establishment and put Britain at serious odds with Russia. One can argue that it was Russia inspired, our own secret organisations, or the CIA or whatever, but the deed was carried out by an individual here in the UK and to date no one seems to be looking for this individual. An attack on people in the UK with weapons grade chemical weapons must surely cause the police to have a massive man hunt, but to date they don’t seem to be looking for anyone.
John.The whole thing is too odd. But I think we shall soon see and hear Theresa May announce that there will be no Brexit from Europe.But the severely damage to this country’s standing in the World Stage.
It is a shame!TM as an MP was a decent person who cared for her constituents, but in the cabinet and as prime minster she is totally out of depth. She trusts too many rogues and is definitely not a good at judging the characters of those who surround her.
Obviously Mrs May has not read the Chilcot Report about the Iraq War which is several volumes long. If she has not she still can buy for herself a shorten version. I am sure the House of Common’s Library will possess both versions.
If the authorities preemptively announce a culprit, and then fail to conduct a thorough, unbiased investigation, while misrepresenting the initial evidence, then an independent investigator must be appointed, with access to everything, to deliver a full report, so the public can judge for itself, rather than be expected to rely on discredited and apparently biased state actors. If a false flag, odds are, only a handful participated in it, and very few people know what happened. Question everyone involved in the investigation, the decision to accuse Russia prematurely, and those with access to Britain’s stores of the agent. How was that decision arrived at so preemptively? Why? Enhance the level of comparison of the agents involved, looking for traces in any water or other component that might point to or away from various sources. Review all security camera footage at or near the various sites where the agent was supposedly found, and investigate every lead. Question the victims to identify current reasons to attack them, and their recent activities, contacts. Etc., etc., etc. Get an explanation from Secretary Clinton as to why she was advising her State Department to “play dumb” in response to any inquiries about US development of the nerve agent.
They are not looking for the perpetrator because they are the perpetrator.
The opposite actually, this is a distraction from Brexit, a way to attack Corbyn, a way to influence other NATO members. If this were a state action, the state is almost certainly Britain, the US, or perhaps Ukraine. It’s more likely they ate some bad shellfish.
I’m afraid this article is already out of date, since there are more bizarre new developments every day.
Yesterday we were told:
– Sergei Skripal is improving rapidly. That’s another miraculous recovery from an attack with a lethal nerve agent, just like his daughter Yulia a week earlier. Her condition has improved enough that she was able to phone her Russian cousin Victoria.
– Victoria has been denied a visa to the UK, even though she’s obviously very close to Yulia and has been expressing concern about her for weeks.
– Sergei’s pets (two guinea pigs and a cat) have died, but not from any nerve agent – the investigators just sealed off the house and left them there for several days. The police apparently didn’t think about the pets’ welfare or that they might provide useful forensic evidence (or more likely, they did think that and were afraid of what it might reveal !)
– British Intelligence claims that it’s got its hands on a Russian manual that instructs agents how to smear nerve agent on door handles (the alleged method for poisoning the Skripals). It also claim to know the location of the Russian laboratory that manufactures Novichok.
So in the space of about a day, the narrative changed far more than even the article says.
Almost everything new that we find out about this case – but not from the mass media – shows that the British state is constantly trying to hide information and spread disinformation about it.
You’re right – the story is evolving quickly. But I believe the key parts of the author’s essay involve the incompetence and dishonesty of the British government. This morning at the Moon of Alabama site I was treated to this headline:
“The Best Explanation For The Skripal Drama Is Still … Food Poisoning”
Who would have guessed that food poisons have been “miliitarized”? Not me, though looking back that would be an obvious thing to do. That the Skripals – despite their different sex, age, and body masses were afflicted at the same time has always suggested to me that their poisonings happened at the same time.
So putting on the tinfoil hait: Maybe killing them was never the objective, but to generate this whole uproar was the aim all along. Somebody in the restaurant puts a precisely measured dose of an agent into the food of each. NOT a lethal amount, but enough to make them very ill. Under this scenario the policeman was simply taken to a safe place (even an isolated hospital room!) and put on ice for a plausible amount of time until his “recovery”.
Allowing the Russians (or anybody else) access to their blood work would have been a definite “No-No”, no matter what, for it would have told stories the Brits didn’t want uncovered.
The government of the UK looks more and more like perfect asses with every passing day – that’s the only “fact” I’m quite sure about.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/the-best-explanation-for-the-skripal-drama-is-food-poisoning.html#more
This is a fine piece of writing. You stick to the facts and you ask the appropriate questions.
From the beginning I felt this whole story did not stack up – they announced within 24 hours it was the Russians!!!
The Media in the UK has just been engaged in supporting the government lies. No questioning of the official story has taken place.
The bbc did not even report on the issue of Boris Johnson’s lies- until the day after and then they said he misspoke or they couldn’t be sure he did lie.
Then they switched the story to an attack on Jeremy Corbyn the labour leader.
Some Europeans, Australia, Canada who supported this mess are s disgrace – I quite wrongly expected common sense from them.
The USA just use any excuse to attack Russia.
The countries in the EU that didn’t go along with this – are honourable indeed
Indeed it is a disgrace, not least on the part of the Swedish government, which allegedly pushed the decision in the EU to collectively eject the Russian diplomats. The Swedish government by its action disregards the rule of law and principle of passing judgement only when guilt is proven. They set aside the very fundamental principles that are otherwise considered the essence of democracy; they also establish a precedent, and hurt the value of the Swedish voice in international issues. It remains of course to be seen who is actually responsible and who committed this crime, and perhaps we will never know or it will never be known.
Sweden has past achievements to keep up with. After years of indefatigable search for Russian submarines they found one wreck from 1915. The treatment of Assange raises question about what “rule of law” means in Sweden. Seems like the country never really got over the debacle at Poltava. (Russia also deprived Sweden of Livonia that was heavily taxed by Swedish kings so gentry there became enthusiastic follower of tsars and Finland.)
Well, the atmosphere has changed lot since 2014, for the worse.
I don’t fully agree about the subs. Probably, the Baltic teemed with subs from both alliances. There was the Russian whiskey on the rocks incident, but there were rumours about NATO subs as well. Some called them budget subs.
About Assange, I agree it is strange, and about Poltava, you are right.
And the attacks on Chrystia Freelands Nazi sympathizer heritage has been blamed on expelled Russians by JT in Canada.
I’m not sure its even been established that a nerve agent was used to poison the skiprals. The fact they both survived suggests it wasn’t used. I’m sure a “sample” of something was obtained from their front door….weeks after the attack. I’m sure the skiprals will be kept in hospital for a while, until all traces of what they were actually poisoned with has left their system.
Bruce: there have been hundreds of goings and comings from the house of these two people, so anything on the door said to be found 25 days later is a lie. It would have been long rubbed off by now and if it wasn’t, how come none of the many people in and out of there were not affected? The real flaw in this farce is the policeman, because as yet, there isn’t any credible reason given for his contamination. He couldn’t of got from the pair themselves because they were both well and truly handled by a member of the public who alerted the emergency services, the ambulance crew and numerous doctors and nurses and none of them were affected. The policeman was OK when he left the hospital to go to the house of the Skripal’s and merely went there to inform possible relatives of the problem. He may have touched the door knob but if he did he should be just as affected as the Skripals himself. However, he was in hospital for just a few days and was then discharged in full uniform looking a picture of health. The saying “I smell a rat” comes to mind and in this case the rat is the size of a horse!!!
According to the BBC, Mr Foggo of the UK “told the emergency OPCW meeting that the UK had blamed Russia based on:
* the identification of the nerve agent used
* knowledge that Russia “has produced this agent and remains capable of doing so”
* Russia’s record of conducting state sponsored assassinations
* The assessment that Russia “views defectors as suitable targets for assassination””
That’s apparently it. How can Russian guilt be inferred from this?
“At the Hague meeting, UK acting representative John Foggo had said the victim of a chemical weapons’ attack was not required to work with the ‘likely perpetrator’.” http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-43648343
*Foggo*, no less!
Perhaps a cousin of CIA fraudster and black-site impresario Dusty Foggo: https://theintercept.com/2015/01/12/dusty-foggo-scott-horton/
The Anglo-American imperium always seems to have a Foggo on hand to keep things foggy.
You’re forgetting the door handle, Martin!
The Brits have gotten hold of a secret Russian manual that says door handles are the Kremlin’s special patented way of bumping people off, so it just had to be them.
And Boris must be really devoted to that method, since this was an external door handle and it was raining heavily in Salisbury that day. https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/04/knobs-and-knockers/
My writing “Boris” there was a slip: I meant “Vladimir” – he whose nefarious fingers are stuck in every good Englishman’s pie.
But actually Boris fits just fine in this case.
Plus david G, 25 days of people coming and going in and out of the house. I presume they used the door knob?handle to get in and out. by now any trace of poison would be well rubbed off as I said above, those touching the door should be affected, but they aren’t.
Indeed, David G, but then, so did foggy Foggo. :)
This has been a totally sloppy, obvious false flag charade from A to Z. Various analysts have examined it from numerous angles, and it does not hold water in any way. The “authorities” are exposing themselves more and more as the complete liars they have always been. The problem is that the larger public is so sound asleep that they do not realize they are being conned again, and again, and again…….
Another great article from Caitlin Johnstone. I’m really glad she has been included here at CN. She doesn’t just speak truth to power, she yells it from the rooftops! Our only hope for peace is to shed light on the propaganda spewing from the MSM and show them to be the lying lapdogs for the MIC and Wall St. that they are.
AngloZionist/Wahhabi Empire – ONLY GOAL = “Global full spectrum domination” The empire is in full attack mode against the remaining areas of the globe where it does not dominate militarily and where the Western oligarchs do not yet maintain monopoly market control. It is all about the ruthless ideology of Calvin/Mohamed/yhwh – the slaughter of the innocents to appease a vengeful god and rid the world of evil. Their only morality is – obey us or burn in hell.
“We’re being lied to. Again”
Excellent perception Caitlin it looks like the entire process is “flipping” at this moment. The best analysis, I think is at OffGuardian right now. Another elaborate False Flag…
https://off-guardian.org/2018/04/07/the-rapidly-evolving-skripal-story-evidence-of-the-destruction-of-an-anglo-american-plan/
And this precious video from Craig Murray…
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/04/an-extremely-boring-video-do-not-watch-it/
Thanks for the links Bob. Both are excellent.
See also the superb analysis by John Helmer at: http://johnhelmer.net/the-empire-strikes-backwards/#more-18987, and those by Craig Murray at his website, https://www.craigmurray.org.uk, and UK Column News at: https://www.ukcolumn.org
Thank you incontinent reader, I especially recommend the ending of the Column News.
“In closing, I must of course express the fervent wish that we avoid a third world war and reiterate the fine patriotism of the overwhelming majority of British intelligence officers at all agencies. To any current staff of the intelligence agencies, I would say: Don’t take a single larger-than-life colleague’s or senior’s word for anything pertinent to your quarries. Above all, learn — outside work — enough of our history and constitution to be able to work conscientiously and lawfully, which is a very different kettle of fish from observing mere “legalities”.” ALEX THOMSON
I forgot to add that Moon of Alabama (MoA) and The Saker are other excellent sources at: http://www.moonofalabama.org and thesaker.is
And, of course, go to the Russian MFA website and the Russian Embassy in the UK websites – http://www.mid.ru and http://www.rusemb.org.uk – to see Russia’s response and the questions it has raised.
My fear is that just as the MH-17 and Khan Sheikoun investigations have been corrupted by U.K. interference, the same may happen here.
Saker’s site is: http://thesaker.is And, I’m sorry for having omitted mention of Alexander Mercouris’ excellent commentary at THE DURAN
Pretty sure I saw the title of this SA in a comment thread at MoA, the author didn’t give credit so maybe I’m wrong.
You so belong here, darlin’, to help beef up the legacy of Robert Parry. Welcome welcome welcome.
I believe the real criminals reside in the West, and are murderers of millions.
—————————————————————-
March 27, 2018
“The Self Righteous War Criminals That Murdered Millions”
…
Countries have been destroyed by these murdering self righteous war criminal hypocrites (past and presently) in positions of power, and the corporate media has ignored the killing of millions by these reprobates. Instead, we are expected to believe that an “attempted murder” was committed in Salisbury, England and that Russia is to blame, despite there being no proof. One has to ask, what are these western war criminals up to? As mentioned earlier, they are responsible for the deaths of millions of people, in wars that they planned. [1] They are the diabolical destroyers of a number of countries. [2]
Therefore, based on the evidence that these corrupt villains planned and plotted numerous wars, why would anyone with any intelligence, believe the heinous hypocrisy emanating from their lying lips? Still, their treachery is covered up by the propaganda pushers in the corporate media. [3]…
[read more at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2018/03/the-self-righteous-war-criminals-that.html
War criminal birds of a feather bomb and kill together.
—————————————————————-
March 30, 2018
“Solidarity among War Criminals”
“Because of the nerve poison attack, NATO also imposed punitive measures against Russia. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that seven employees of the Russian NATO representation would be deprived of accreditation. In addition, the Russian delegation will be limited to 20 of the current 30 employees. The NATO countries had already condemned the attack on Skripal earlier this month and expressed their solidarity with Great Britain….” 29.03.2018
It must have been very heartening for the war gangs and war criminals of NATO [1] to see the solidarity of their members all voicing their criticism of Russia despite there being no proof that Russia was behind this attack in Salisbury, England. Oh well, to paraphrase an old saying, “war criminal birds of a feather always stick or fly, bomb, and kill together.”
Their frenzy of solidarity was a sight to see, war criminals, torturers, child killers, trainers and supporters of terrorists, murderers, killers of civilians, assassins, killers of children with drones, suppliers of arms to head chopping dictators, and on and on goes the list that these heinous hypocrites with fancy titles [2] are culpable of….
[read more at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2018/03/solidarity-among-war-criminals.html
Caitlin forgot to mention…
Novichok formula is out in the open, anyone with chemistry background could make it and the substance cannot be traced back to the person, entity, or country.
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/1432725661/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1520920301&sr=8-1&keywords=vil+mirzayanov
It’s only $30, or so with shipping…
You don’t have to believe me, this is what the author stated on his Facebook page, dated 03.12.18 at 2:48pm, translated from Russian:
“Theresa May said that ‘Novichok’ has been used in the assassination attempt on Skripal. Its chemical formula has been published only in my book,”
Source: https://www.facebook.com/vil.mirzayanov
Novichok is not on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons controlled list, just like most fertilizers don’t show up there. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has stated complete destruction of Russian Federation chemical weapons in 2017. These efforts had been “helped” by both the US and British companies.
Since the composition of the Novichok depends on the person mixing the two compounds, there are always minor variation in the chemical composite of the final product. It would be interesting to know, if the Porton Down Defence Science and Technology Laboratory sample matched exactly the one that had been used on the former spy. And if it came from the same batch Britain, Russia and the US could have the Novichok in their labs.
It is hard to imagine that a spymaster like Putin would order something like this. Not only does it appear to implicate Russia, it hurts his ability to recruit spies — assurance that they will be ransomed is an important factor in getting someone to take risky assignments. This is something he understands very well.
So one effect of this incident would be to undermine Russia’s participation in some high-profile spy swap, one that might require approval by higher powers. In a politicized environment, those approvals might become more difficult. So my question is whether there is some high profile spy swap being foiled. Is there someone held in Russia that the British leadership does not want back in the UK? Or do the Brits have some Russian spy that some faction does not want to return to the Russians?
Another take on this subject.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/the-best-explanation-for-the-skripal-drama-is-food-poisoning.html
Perhaps a wicked witch planted a poisoned apple at the restaurant….I’ve heard she operates out of 10 Downing Street.
Can the official narrative here escape total collapse? And in a way that even the BBC might have to give it some coverage?
In the Malysian airliner shoot-down and Syrian chemical attacks, the locations were remote enough, and the facts complicated enough, that the Western state-media apparatus could count on the official version sticking in the public mind no matter how many holes people like Robert Parry poked in it.
But I don’t see how the U.K. state can keep this Humpty Dumpty from smashing to bits in front of everybody.
And while the favored strategy when the factual going gets tough is usually to just go silent and move on, in this case the complicit, oligarchic media will be hard pressed to simply drop the subject and expect everyone to forget about it.
The old colonial powers have become even more brazen in their quest to retain some of their old control over their old colonies. It should be intuitively obvious to the most casual of observers that “the West” (really the US, GB, France, and Germany) and their NATO lackeys have the fix on and will try to put the screws to any nation that doesn’t toe their line. We’ll have to see how far they get.
It is clear that the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal is unlikely to serve Russian interests, whereas the exploitation of this event is clearly advantageous to Britain. I don’t believe the British establishment ever operated on principle or integrity. The infamous WMD lies is evidence of that.The British empire has been duplicitous in its actions almost everywhere it has operated its so-called “democratic principals”. It prided itself on “good governance “ but that required covering its tracks so that the true story is never revealed. Mostly their dark deeds are hidden in the archives. In the case of Kenya, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) after decades of consistent denial and considerable pressure, suddenly discovered a cache of secret files at Hanslope Park in Buckinghamshire, a repository of more than 8,000 files from 37 former colonies. Some of the documents related to the Kenyan Emergency. These documents provided evidence of widespread and systemic abuse. The FCO response was demonstrably hypothetical. They stated “we believe there should be a debate about the past. It is an enduring feature of democracy that we are willing to learn from our history”. There is real doubt that the FCO is genuine, as they continue to conceal documents to avoid embarrassment and reputational risk. Even so, many of the British empire’s most sensitive documents were destroyed mostly by incineration. Throughout it colonies files relating to systemic torture, murder and rape were removed from the colonial archives. The files found in Hanslope Park were probably the least embarrassing.
Even though much of the evidence, relating to Kenya, was destroyed, Caroline Elkins Professor of History at Harvard University, researching what she believed to be good colonial governance in Kenya, instead uncovered a systematic campaign of brutality during the Kenyan Emergency. She collected “hundreds of oral testimonies and integrated them with remaining archival evidence to challenge entrenched views of British imperialism”. Considering their past history of deceit and lies, it is difficult to believe that their narrative, on current events, is credible.
Thank you T.J, very interesting especially that Professor Elkins discovered something quite different than what she anticipated. In a way we can equate Empire and Globalism as different terminology yet still representing the exploitation of another nation or People.
I’m reading F. William Engdahl’s new book “Manafest Destiny: Democracy as Cognitive Dissonance,” where Mr. Engdahl describes how many of the players involved in Iran/Contra evolved into NGO’s built to accomplish many of the same goals. The “trick” was/is that the tax payers are still billed, but not necessarily aware of the results.
https://www.amazon.com/Manifest-Destiny-Democracy-Cognitive-Dissonance/dp/3981723732/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1523124645&sr=8-1&keywords=f+william+engdahl
ONE Canadian journalist has guts to call the Freeland affair for what it is, ONE: his name is Thomas Walkom.
https://www.thestar.com/opinion/star-columnists/2018/04/05/why-did-canada-expel-four-russian-diplomats-because-they-told-the-truth.html
Thank you sir!
Backgrounder: https://consortiumnews.com/2017/03/09/another-russia-fake-news-red-herring/
April 7, 2018
An Excuse to Start a War?
Are they looking for an excuse to start a war?
The warmongering criminals, hear them roar
Russia did this and Russia is always doing that
The western war criminals, accusations fall flat
They are the ones that plotted a number of wars
Iraq, Libya, Syria are the “work” of these bloody whores
Millions are dead, and their countries destroyed
And the western war criminals are of ethics, devoid
Now they are encircling Russia with nuclear missiles
Is it any wonder that Russia is starting to bristle?
The war criminals are making allegations and trying to provoke
Do they want the world to explode and go up in smoke?
Do they think Russia will tolerate their propaganda and lies?
Will their machinations bring hellfire down from the skies?
Are the war criminals drunk with power, blood, and gore?
Do these mad bastards, and criminals, want a Nuclear War?…
[much more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2018/04/an-excuse-to-start-war.html
You’ve summed it up masterfully Stephen – as usual.
thanks mike k.
“Do these mad bastards, and criminals, want a Nuclear War?…”
Actually Stephen J. I think they do,..
i concur, Bob Van Noy, imbeciles and war criminals rule. they think their bunkers will save them!
Didn’t the British hang Nathan Hale?
There is still no evidence that the Skripals were poisoned by a “military grade” nerve agent. If they WERE, they’d be dead… on the day they contacted the stuff. People have been killed or rendered living vegetables by exposure to commercial pesticides like Vikane or methyl bromide, intended to kill insects not humans. Ask the high profile pest control companies about the lawsuits they have lost for accidentally killing unwitting residents with such agents (there was a famous case in the Virgin Islands just a couple of years ago). The Skripal’s not only didn’t die, they have apparently recovered all their motor and mental faculties. The victims of accidental poisonings by agents intended to kill roaches should have been so lucky as they wait for years to die in a permanent vegetative state. Besides “accidental” contamination with pesticides, what toxins may the pair have consumed recently in their diets? Were no such contingencies even vaguely contemplated by the British brain trust? Notice, that we don’t even have to speculate on an actual murder attempt having been made by the British intelligence service (or other state actors) or by one of the outed double agents whom Sergei Skripal betrayed years ago acting independent of any government in order to throw cold water on Downing Street’s knee-jerk slander of Vladimir Putin and the Russian state.
As others have belatedly said, what of the pets? I don’t just mention them for humanitarian reasons, which IS a valid point, but as potential pieces of evidence in any REAL attempt to identify whatever chemical agent affected the Skripal’s. To reiterate, if it were a genuine “military grade” nerve agent, the animals should have been killed around the time the Skripal’s were dosed (assuming their home was purposely contaminated with the substance), especially since the LD50 for a cat or hamster is orders of magnitude lower than for a human. But, even if not immediately lethal, the animals should have been studied as evidence to see if any of the putative agent had entered their bodies, as might be expected for a volatile substance within a confined space, just as in any fumigation. The agencies not only willfully ignored this critical evidence, but according to reports, they destroyed it through incineration, in the case of the cat. If the fragile little hamsters really died days later of dehydration and not immediately from respiratory arrest, that sure doesn’t square with Boris Johnson’s ravings on the day of the “crime.” So far we can’t even say WHAT poisoned the Skripal’s let alone WHO might have done so and for what motive. There is a lot more one could say on the matter, but NONE of it redounds to the UK’s credit.
All good points, Realist.
I’ve certainly wondered about some more mundane organophosphate being involved, rather than the hyperexotic Novichok. Of course, if that’s the case then the Porton Down boffins will have to do a climb down on the one thing they have unambiguously determined – a thing at the heart of their supposed expertise.
But then nothing else in what we know (or what we think we know) fits in with the “military grade nerve agent” scenario.
I for one am sincerely trying to view this case from the official Whitehall/BBC perspective – not so much because I can envision ever actually believing it, as because I’m endeavoring to figure out whether it can survive at all, or if it’s instead headed for a spectacular, scandalous implosion, as I suggested in an earlier comment.
I give great credit to the British establishment’s ability to orchestrate prolonged, smothering, decorous cover-ups. They’re a lot better at it than their U.S. counterparts, who more often rely (usually successfully) on public amnesia and distractions from the world of show biz. But I’m beginning to think they may really have worked their way out on a ledge with this one, with no way back and a long way to fall.