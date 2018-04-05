Welcome Consortiumnews.com Editor Joe Lauria!

The Consortium for Independent Journalism’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Joe Lauria has taken the reins this week as Consortiumnews.com’s Editor-in-Chief.
As a long-time contributor to the website and as someone whose career path followed closely the path taken by Consortium News founder Robert Parry – with an impressive resume in both mainstream and independent journalism – the Board is confident that Joe will provide the editorial guidance needed to take the website into its new chapter.
Joe, who took over on April 1, has a long and distinguished career in investigative journalism, writing for publications including the Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, the Sunday Times of London, London Daily Mail, the Montreal Gazette, and Bloomberg News. Joe’s work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Salon.com, New York Magazine and The Guardian, as well as alternative media websites such as Antiwar.com, The Duran, and of course, Consortiumnews.com. His focus has been international affairs and its intersection with domestic policy, particularly regarding the Middle East (where he lived for three years), and U.S.-Russian relations.
He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with former U.S. Senator and American presidential candidate Mike Gravel, which is a history of U.S. foreign policy and the defense industry, and How I Lost: By Hillary Clinton, an analysis of the DNC and Podesta emails revealed by WikiLeaks, with a foreword by Julian Assange.
Although we can all agree that the late Robert Parry is irreplaceable, Joe Lauria has the journalistic background, editorial judgment and political perspective to ensure that Consortiumnews.com remains the trusted source of independent news and views that readers have relied on for crucial insight and analysis since its founding in 1995. We hope that the loyal readers of Consortium News welcome him and remain committed to strengthening this unique home for independent journalism. We are confident that Joe will not only strive to keep Bob’s 23-year-old project alive but will honor his legacy by ensuring that the reach of the website continues to grow, along with its impact.
With Bob’s widow Diane Duston serving on the Consortium for Independent Journalism’s Board of Directors, his family will remain intimately involved in the project, but the day-to-day responsibilities of running the website will be in the hands of Joe. Bob’s invaluable assistant Chelsea Gilmour will remain on the small staff, but Nat Parry, who has served as interim editor since Bob’s health issues took hold in January, will no longer have an editorial role. The Board wishes to sincerely thank both Chelsea and Nat for their dedicated work over the past few months to ensure that Consortium News remained up and running and publishing vital articles during this transitional period following Bob’s unexpected death.
A special thank you is also due to the writers who have continued to contribute content and the readers who have continued making Consortiumnews.com the special place that it is, with some of the highest level of informed discussions that can be found on the web. Thanks also, of course, for the generous donations that have continued to make the website viable and going strong in its third decade of operation. Bob Parry had a deep sense of gratitude towards his readers and always wanted to repay that loyalty by ensuring first-rate journalism and high editorial standards, which we are sure that Joe will uphold.
Welcome, Joe Lauria!
Welcome Joe Lauria! (a worthy choice)
WELCOME SIR I LOOK FORWARD TO CONSORTIUM NEWS CONTINUATION OF THE TRUTHS AND FACTS.
My fond hopes that you will be able to carry the torch forward!
Welcome, Joe!!! Great choice!!
Congratulations to Mr. Lauria, and may he someday find time to look into the Word List embedded in the Moderation Censor software.
:)
Excellent choice. Congratulations.
Big shoes to fill. All the best in carrying on the legacy of truth and facts in reporting. All the writers at consortiumnews have the highest standards in journalism. We are grateful every day for our go-to source.
Best wishes to new Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria, along with the many fine men and women writers featured, loyal readers and supporters across the years. Through the efforts of founder Robert Parry and those associated with Consortium News the world has become a better place.
Great choice and good luck. Background in Middle East and Russia is more important than ever.
Great choice! Welcome Joe. Consortium News is in good hands.
It is good to know that in the aftermath of Bob Parry’s so upsetting and demoralizing death, serious thought and planning were immediately given to maintaining continuity and significance of the site. Joe Lauria already has a strong independent reputation. .
A warm welcome to him.
Mr. Lauria has high standards to live up to. I hope he maintains the late Mr. Parry’s journalistic ethics. Welcome aboard and good luck.
Welcome to you, Joe! You have mighty big shoes to fill, but I have every hope that your commitment to journalistic integrity and morality will be evidenced by the fabulous writers that continue to Grace consortium news.
I hope to see work by Phil Rothrock soon? I hope I didn’t just rip his name to shreds!
Peace and wisdom be with you as you travel this new journey.
Congratulations, Joe. Great choice!
Waiting to announce and transition until the day after April 4th, clearly demonstrates great quality and the characteristic of balancing respect, sensitivity and judgement, while simultaneously directly pointing us all towards the future.
Each and everyone of us is good at something. And, I thank everyone at C.N. for how they have chosen to use their talents! Each one of you are the best!!
It was about 10 years ago that I found this quote in a newspaper. I ‘am not one to clutter up my refrigerator, but I immediately cut it out, and slapped it front and center. It is now all too yellowed and frayed. .. But I can’t begin to tell you how many times it has slowed me down, and drowned me in sweet moments in thinking of those who have touched our (my) lives in the past; as well as those who are still with us.:
“I love being alive and I will be the best man I possibly can. I will take love wherever I find it and offer it to everyone who will take it. I will seek knowledge from those wiser and teach those who wish to learn from me.”
~ Duane Allman
I intend to continue my support at the present level because of my admiration of Robert Parry and in the hope that CN will continue to be an influence on events long after I am gone.
This is awesome. Congratulations!
I wish Joe Lauria well, and look forward to reading ConsortiumNews under his leadership.
However, he should remember that he has an informed readership who will be taking a hard look at what appears here.
In that light, just to get things off to an uncomfortable start, I suggest taking a look at this CN piece by Joe Lauria from 2016, along with the comments:
https://consortiumnews.com/2016/08/06/how-us-spies-secured-the-hiroshima-uranium/
When commenters legitimately pointed out something in the article that didn’t make sense, Mr. Lauria replied in a defensive and unconstructive way, as if a dismissive attitude would make the substantive question go away.
Maybe Mr. Lauria was just having a bad day, but I hope that in his editorship he keeps in mind that readers here care more about facts than ego and bluster.
Thank you David G for your courage to go against the flow, which is in the best “Robert Parry” tradition. I too am concerned about the choice of Mr. Lauria for this post.
(Will our two comments now be removed by him?)
I appreciate the supportive reply, Verda.
I’m certainly not condemning Joe Lauria’s tenure right at the starting gate. I hope for the best: we all want (need!) CN to thrive.
Heartily agree.
Aaaaahhhhhhhh…………..(Sigh of relief that CN will continue in good hands. I confess that I am rather addicted to this venue.)
Being at CN, I feel like Kafka’s Joseph K might have felt if he had found companions to accompany him through the puzzling corridors of the Castle……….
An excellent choice for Consortium News. Thanks to Nat Parry, Diane Duston, and Chelsea Gilmour for their very commendable efforts. I cannot attend the memorial service for Robert Parry, but he will live on in my thoughts and those of many thousands.
Warm welcome-excellent choice.
Wish you much continued success!
Welcome! The world-wide need for truth in news reporting, will take your breath away.
Welcome, Mr. Lauria.
2016 Interview with Peter Lavelle from The Duran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ka4DFZEqzA
Welcome and congratulations to both Joe Lauria and Consortium News!
Excellent choice, the future of Consortium News is in good hands.