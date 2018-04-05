Memorial Service for Robert Parry

A memorial service in celebration of the life and work of Robert Parry will be held on April 14, 2018 at 2:30pm in the Galaxy Ballroom of the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, VA located at 900 S. Orme St. 22204.
The service will feature music and guest speakers, as well as a short video remembering Bob’s life.
Driving directions to the event can be found online: https://www.starwoodhotels.com/sheraton/property/area/directions.html?propertyID=829
By Car
If you drive, please park in the subterranean garage. Parking will be free on the afternoon of the event.
Public Transportation
Take the Yellow or Blue line to the Pentagon City Metro station. A free shuttle to the Sheraton Hotel runs every 30 minutes on the hour and half-hour.
From Washington National Airport (DCA)
A free shuttle from the airport to the Sheraton hotel picks up from Terminal A, Door 5 & Door 9 on the 15 and 45 of every hour. A shuttle from the Sheraton to the airport departs from the hotel at the top and half of every hour.
It would be great if this were video taped so those of us who can’t make it 3,000 miles for the service can be part of it too.
Many of us live hundreds of thousands of miles away, and loved Bob just as much.
Wishing the Parry family, friends and colleagues peace and love through loss so huge.
Sure miss Bob’s writing…
Robert Parry remains a great inspiration for me. His has been a life well lived and his work has given me a deep understanding of how politics works. Perhaps someday I may find the courage to add to the discourse he has created. I wish his family courage and strength in this difficult time.