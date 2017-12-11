Russia-gate’s Litany of Corrections

Exclusive: As much as the U.S. mainstream media insists that the Russia-gate scandal is growing, what is undeniably growing is the list of major corrections that news outlets have been forced to issue, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
The U.S. mainstream media’s year-long hysteria over Russia’s alleged role in the election of Donald Trump has obliterated normal reporting standards leading to a rash of journalistic embarrassments that have both disgraced the profession and energized Trump’s backers over new grievances about the MSM’s “fake news.”
Misguided groupthink is always a danger when key elements of the Washington establishment and the major news media share the same belief – whether that is Iraq’s supposed possession of WMD or the need to bring down some foreign or domestic leader unpopular with the elites.
Yet, we have rarely witnessed such a cascading collapse of journalistic principles as has occurred around the Russia-gate “scandal.” It is hard to keep track of all the corrections or to take note of all the dead ends that the investigation keeps finding.
But anyone who dares note the errors, the inconsistencies or the illogical claims is either dismissed as a “Kremlin stooge” or a “Trump enabler.” The national Democrats and the mainstream media seem determined to keep hurtling down the Russia-gate roadway assuming that the evidentiary barriers ahead will magically disappear at some point and the path to Trump’s impeachment will be clear.
On Friday, the rush to finally prove the Russia-gate narrative led CNN — and then CBS News and MSNBC — to trumpet an email supposedly sent from someone named Michael J. Erickson on Sept. 4, 2016, to Donald Trump Jr. that involved WikiLeaks offering the Trump campaign pre-publication access to purloined Democratic National Committee emails that WikiLeaks published on Sept. 13, nine days later.
With CNN finally tying together the CIA’s unproven claim that WikiLeaks collaborates with Russia and the equally unproven claim that Russian intelligence “hacked” the Democratic emails, CNN drew the noose more tightly around the Trump campaign for “colluding” with Russia.
After having congressional reporter Manu Raju lay out the supposed facts of the scoop, CNN turned to a panel of legal experts to pontificate about the crimes that the Trump campaign may have committed now that the “evidence” proving Russia-gate was finally coming together.
Not surprisingly the arrival of this long-awaited “proof” of Russian “collusion” exploded across social media. As The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald noted in an article critical of the media’s performance, some Russia-gate enthusiasts heralded the CNN revelation with graphics of cannons booming and nukes exploding.
The problem, however, was that CNN and other news outlets that jumped on the story misreported the date of the email; it was Sept. 14, 2016, i.e., the day after WikiLeaks released the batch of DNC emails, not Sept. 4. In other words, it appeared that “Erickson” – whoever he was – was simply alerting the Trump campaign to the WikiLeaks disclosure.
CNN later issued a quiet correction to its inflammatory report – and not surprisingly people close to Trump cited the false claim as yet another example of “fake news” being spread by the mainstream media, which has put itself at the forefront of the anti-Trump Resistance over the past year.
But this sloppy journalism – compounded by CNN’s rush to put the “Sept. 4 email” in some criminal context and with CBS and MSNBC panting close behind – was not a stand-alone screw-up. A week earlier, ABC News made a similar mistake in claiming that candidate Donald Trump instructed Michael Flynn to contact Russian officials during the campaign, when Trump actually made the request after the election when Flynn was national security adviser-designate, a thoroughly normal move for a President-elect to make. That botched story led ABC News to suspend veteran investigative reporter Brian Ross.
Another inaccurate report from Bloomberg News, The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets – that Russia-gate special prosecutor Robert Mueller had subpoenaed Deutsche Bank records of President Trump and his family – was denied by Trump’s lawyer and later led to more corrections. The error apparently was that the bank records were not those of Trump and his family but possibly other associates.
A Pattern of Bias
But it wasn’t just a bad week for American mainstream journalism. The string of errors followed a pattern of earlier false and misleading reporting and other violations of journalistic standards, a sorry record that has been the hallmark of the Russia-gate “scandal.” Many stories have stirred national outrage toward nuclear-armed Russia before petering out as either false or wildly exaggerated. [See, for instance, Consortiumnews.com’s “Russia-gate Jumps the Shark.”]
As Greenwald noted, “So numerous are the false stories about Russia and Trump over the last year that I literally cannot list them all.”
The phenomenon began in the weeks after Trump’s shocking victory over Hillary Clinton as Democrats and the mainstream media looked for people to blame for the defeat of their much-preferred candidate.
So, on Thanksgiving Day, just weeks after the election, The Washington Post published a front-page story based on an anonymous group called PropOrNot accusing 200 Web sites of acting as propaganda agents for Russia. The list included some of the Internet’s leading independent news sources, including Consortiumnews, but the Post did not bother to contact the slandered Web sites nor to dissect the dubious methodology of the unnamed accusers.
Apparently, the “crime” of the Web sites was to show skepticism toward the State Department’s claims about Syria and Ukraine. In conflating a few isolated cases of “fake news” in which people fabricated stories for political or profitable ends with serious dissent regarding the demonizing of Russia and its allies, the Post was laying down a marker that failure to get in line behind the U.S. government’s propaganda on these and other topics would get you labeled a “Kremlin tool.”
As the Russia-gate hysteria built in the run-up to Trump’s inauguration during the final weeks of the Obama administration, the Post also jumped on a claim from the Department of Homeland Security that Russian hackers had penetrated into the nation’s electrical grid through Vermont’s Burlington Electric.
As journalist Gareth Porter noted, “The Post failed to follow the most basic rule of journalism, relying on its DHS source instead of checking with the Burlington Electric Department first. The result was the Post’s sensational Dec. 30 story under the headline ‘Russian hackers penetrated U.S. electricity grid through a utility in Vermont, U.S. officials say.’ …
“The electric company quickly issued a firm denial that the computer in question was connected to the power grid. The Post was forced to retract, in effect, its claim that the electricity grid had been hacked by the Russians. But it stuck by its story that the utility had been the victim of a Russian hack for another three days before admitting that no such evidence of a hack existed.”
The Original Sin
In other cases, major news outlets, such as The New York Times, reported dubious Russia-gate claims from U.S. intelligence agencies as flat fact, rather than unproven allegations that remain in serious dispute. The Times and others reported Russian “hacking” of Democratic emails as true even though WikiLeaks denied getting the material from the Russians and the Russians denied providing it.
For months into 2017, in dismissing or ignoring those denials, the U.S. mainstream media reported routinely that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies concurred in the conclusion that Russia was behind the disclosure of Democratic emails as part of a plot initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin to help elect Trump. Anyone who dared question this supposed collective judgment of all the U.S. intelligence agencies risked being called a “conspiracy theorist” or worse.
But the “consensus” claim was never true. Such a consensus judgment would have called for a comprehensive National Intelligence Estimate, which was never commissioned on the Russian “hacking” issue. Instead there was something called an “Intelligence Community Assessment” on Jan. 6 that – according to testimony by President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in May 2017 – was put together by “hand-picked” analysts from only three agencies: the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency.
Even after Clapper’s testimony, the “consensus” canard continued to circulate. For instance, in The New York Times’ White House Memo of June 25, correspondent Maggie Haberman mocked Trump for “still refus[ing] to acknowledge a basic fact agreed upon by 17 American intelligence agencies that he now oversees: Russia orchestrated the attacks, and did it to help get him elected.”
Finally, the Times ran a correction appended to that article. The Associated Press ran a similar “clarification” applied to some of its fallacious reporting which used the “17-intelligence-agencies” meme.
After the correction, however, the Times simply shifted to other deceptive wording to continue suggesting that U.S. intelligence agencies were in accord on Russian “hacking.” Other times, the Times just asserted the claim of Russian email hacking as flat fact. All of this was quite unprofessional, since the Jan. 6 “assessment” itself stated that it was not asserting Russian “hacking” as fact, explaining: “Judgments are not intended to imply that we have proof that shows something to be a fact.”
Even worse than the Times, the “fact-checking” site Politifact, which is part of Google’s First Draft Coalition for deciding what the search engine’s algorithms will promote as true and what information will be disappeared as false, simply decided to tough it out and continued insisting that the false “consensus” claim was true.
When actual experts, such as former National Security Agency technical director William Binney, sought to apply scientific analysis to the core claim about Russian “hacking,” they reached the unpopular conclusion that the one known download speed of a supposed “hack” was not possible over the Internet but closely matched what would occur via a USB download, i.e., from someone with direct access to the Democratic National Committee’s computers using a thumb drive. In other words, the emails more likely came from a DNC insider, not an external “hack” from the Russians or anyone else.
You might have thought that the U.S. news media would have welcomed Binney’s discovery. However, instead he was either ignored or mocked as a “conspiracy theorist.” The near-religious belief in the certainty of the Russian “hack” was not to be mocked or doubted.
‘Hand-picked’ Trouble
In recent days, former DNI Clapper’s reference to “hand-picked” analysts for the Jan. 6 report has also taken on a more troubling odor, since questions have been raised about the objectivity of the Russia-gate investigators and — as any intelligence expert will tell you — if you “hand-pick” analysts known for their personal biases, you are hand-picking the conclusion, a process that became known during the Reagan administration as “politicizing intelligence.”
Though little is known about exactly who was “hand-picked” by President Obama’s intelligence chiefs to assess the Russian “hacking” suspicions, Russia-gate special prosecutor Robert Mueller has been forced to reassign Peter Strzok, one of the top FBI investigators who worked on both the Hillary Clinton email-server case and the Trump-Russia inquiry, after it was discovered that he exchanged anti-Trump and pro-Clinton text messages with a lawyer who also works at the FBI.
Last week, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sought answers from new FBI Director Christopher Wren about Strzok’s role in clearing Hillary Clinton of criminal wrongdoing in her use of a private unsecured email server to handle official State Department communications while Secretary of State. They also wanted to know what role in the Russia-gate probe was played by a Democratic-funded “opposition research” report from ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, which included unverified hearsay claims by unnamed Russians about Trump.
Wren avoided direct answers by citing an ongoing Inspector General’s review and Mueller’s criminal investigation, but Republicans expressed displeasure at this evasiveness.
The Republican questions prompted E.J. Dionne Jr., a liberal columnist at The Washington Post, to publish a spirited attack on the GOP committee members, accusing them of McCarthyistic tactics in questioning the FBI’s integrity.
Dionne’s straw man was to postulate that Republicans – because of this discovery of anti-Trump bias – would discount evidence that proves Trump’s collusion with Russia: “if Strzok played some role in developing [the] material. … Trump’s allies want us to say: Too bad the president lied or broke the law or that Russia tried to tilt our election. This FBI guy sending anti-Trump texts is far more important, so let’s just forget the whole thing. Really?”
But the point is that no such evidence of Russian collusion has been presented and to speculate how people might react if such evidence is discovered is itself McCarthyistic, suggesting guilt based on hypotheticals, not proof. Whatever one thinks of Trump, it is troubling for Dionne or anyone to imply treasonous activities based on speculation. That is the sort of journalistic malfeasance that has contributed to the string of professional abuses that pervades Russia-gate.
What we are witnessing is such an intense desire by mainstream journalists to get credit for helping oust Trump from office that they have forgotten that journalism’s deal with the public should be to treat everyone fairly, even if you personally disdain the subject of your reporting.
Journalists are always going to get criticized when they dig up information that puts some politician or public figure in a negative light, but that’s why it’s especially important for journalists to strive for genuine fairness and not act as if journalism is just another cover for partisan hatchetmen.
The loss of faith among large swaths of Americans in the professionalism of journalists will ultimately do severe harm to the democratic process by transforming information into just one more ideological weapon. Some would say that the damage has already been done.
It was, if you recall, the U.S. mainstream media that started the controversy over “fake news,” expanding the concept from the few low-lifes who make up stories for fun and profit into a smear against anyone who expressed skepticism toward State Department narratives on foreign conflicts. That was the point of The Washington Post’s PropOrNot story.
But now many of these same mainstream outlets are livid when Trump and his backers throw the same “fake news” epithet back at the major media. The sad truth is that The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC and other leading news organizations that have let their hatred of Trump blind them from their professional responsibilities have made Trump’s job easy.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
This was being discussed on CNN a few moments ago, with Jim Acosta saying
that while journalists will make mistakes, as they are human, it doesn’t excuse the
White House approach and campaign against media outlets. But I agree with Robert
that the long list of errors and shadings by various media cannot be ignored.
Are you suggesting that when multiple media outlets falsely report that an email was sent on the 4th when the truth is the email was sent on the 14th, that was merely a “mistake”? A more accurate word would be hubris, or perhaps insouciance
I think it was another sting attempt like the one on WaPo with the Moore accuser only this time it worked. There sloppiness and rush to judgement just gives Trump more ammunition for his “Fake News” attacks.
Glenn Greenwald pointed out that when all the errors point in one direction (in this case, in favor of supposedly proving Russia/Trump collusion and guilt) you need to ask what is really going on. Genuine, honest mistakes, which everybody will make from time to time, would lead in various directions, not just one.
Yes David G, I like Mr Parry much more than Greenwald who writes for Omidyar, but Greenwald is much closer to what is really happening. What is happening is that the West is now a post-factual world: the facts have been replaced with stories, the news replaced with story telling. There is no journalism in the media any more, it is now only about story telling – who can tell a better story. Mr Parry, what CNN did is not sloppy journalism. No, it is, to employ an old cliche, like climbing to the top of the Empire State Building and opening a feather filled pillow. Placing a correction, or a God forbid retraction, is then like trying to collect all those fathers back in. In other words, the “multiple sources” who fed propaganda turds to Manu Raju, which he turned into his “boooom” scoop without even the most basic fact checking, were some very experienced information manipulators who skillfully employ the feather pillow technique (Deep Staters of course).
The reason why there are so many stories in the media is the technique called “Where there is smoke, there is fire”. It does not matter that we have no legal-grade proof or even journalistic-grade proof for our good stories, some of it will eventually somehow turn into fire (or a big badda “booooom”). They are generating enough false stories to re-enforce the perception that they are getting closer to a win, the impeachment. It is irrelevant that even the impeachment would not bring them back into power, but one step at a time they say. If we can get rid of Trump, maybe we could get rid of Pence as well. Keep the troop morale high by feeding them good stories and keep them scared to keep paying dues to the MIC against big bad Russia.
Do not expect any change or improvement – exactly the same techniques will continue to be employed till the next election and beyond: fictional stories are the news now.
Of course Russia-gate = Israel-gate, a diversion campaign to conceal zionist control of the DNC and MSM.
We very much need American “loss of faith… in… journalists” of the MSM, as they are all zionist opportunists.
Loss of faith is good regardless of one’s view of the Rep/Dem duopoly and its Trump/Clinton puppet show.
The Republicans on the Judiciary Committee are not only well aware the Russiagate fiasco is the “nothing burger” the Trump team has always claimed, they will also be prepared to flip the story by hammering on the fact the hacking and collusion allegations source back solely to Democrat financed opposition research and such research was also used by the intelligence agencies to initiate surveillance on Trump family members and campaign officials. The Democrats and major sections of the mainstream media have pushed so hard on this story, when it blows they may not recover and the 2018 election cycle may be a disaster. But really, how bad do you suck if your credibility proves less than Trump’s?
“But really, how bad do you suck if your credibility proves less than Trump’s?”
Indeed. It began with how much do you suck as a candidate to lose to Trump?
The only way in which the Western MSM can regain their credibility would be for them to establish a mechanism whereby any reader can question any fact or assertion they make. The onus would then be on the media outlets to explain convincingly why they came to certain conclusions, or claimed that certain “facts” were true.
Thus, when CNN tells us that it had multiple reliable sources for the “September 4th” email, it should have to put up or shut up. Tell us the sources, or admit that there is no reason whatsoever for anyone to believe them.
They aren’t going to change their ways, because that assumes they unknowingly pushed Russia-gate on the public because they believed it to be true which I don’t buy.. I think they had an agenda which was to oust Trump and they knowingly went with a story they thought could do that. It also provides an additional benefit which is to escalate tensions with Russia and make the military industrial complex a whole lot richer. For the most part they have become very much like the politicians they write about.
Yes, it is that bad: Western MSM have lost their credibility. No less.
Not only Russia-gate, but the Iraqi WMD, Ukraine, and you name it.
The media should by now be thoroughly suspicious of anything anti-Russian or that serves what you call the powers that be. But they are not. Same thing with most politicians.
One such example was the reports in Western media that the Russian-Byelarussian military exercise Zapad this September included 100,000 soldiers plus, when the Russians claimed 13,000. It slowly emerged that 100,000 was a gross exaggeration, and a disappointment could actually be read between the lines that such false information was planted (probably by the US government or some close think tank via US main stream media).
It appears politicians and media are prepared to create whichever lies they believe will promote their goals, regardless of truth or ethics or consequences. They lack education and wits enough to do the analyses required, it seems.
As long as this behaviour is in the culture of US politicians and media, it will continue. Similar in Europe, although some naivety may be slowly growing away.
The Russians allegedly proposed the US an agreement this summer not to interfere in one another’s internal affairs. But the US state dept declined.
Clarification:
The usually very trustworthy Russian Internet news site Gazeta.ru reported that Russia
made this proposal, but the US declined. It serves to show the good will of Russia and at the same time expose that the US keeps interfering, as intended, of course, with a smile.
I don’t know if you can view this program, Frontline, and it’s called Putin’s Revenge. It was aired in October, 2017. the music is scary and the initial photo-shot of Putin has him looking mean and vengeful. Viewer disgression is even advised. They were monitoring Russia prior to the elections to see what they had up their sleeve. Even if the Russians did interfere in our elections it is a grand absurdity to portray them as terrifying when in the last 15 years alone we have invaded countries against international law, supported the coup in Ukraine, not to mention killing well over a million people and destroying whole countries. Of course, one could even reflect on what happened after WWII and our vigilance in wiping out communism that killed millions and toppled whole governments. They’re still trying to scare grown-up Americans with the boogeyman.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/putins-revenge/
“The only way in which the Western MSM can regain their credibility would be for them to establish a mechanism whereby any reader can question any fact or assertion they make.”
In fact it has been moving in the very opposite direction, with growing numbers of major media outlets eliminating the ability for readers to post comments in response to published articles altogether.
The Clinton campaign, when the Russia card doesn’t work, then complains about media giving her unfavorable coverage over her email server, more than it gave Trump. Well, she was under investigation for it, which will provoke coverage. Could the MSM have been harder hitting on Trump, too? Sure. Could it also have written more about the Clinton Foundation in Haiti? The ongoing fallout already in 2016 from the Guatemala coup? Absolutely.
Could Bernie Sanders have said more about that, or ANYTHING about that, in the Democratic primaries? Also absolutely.
How much longer may this Russia-Gate investigation go on until everyone in America gets tired of it, or catches on to it’s phoniness. I’m guessing that as each month passes by, that more and more Americans are seeing this rouse for what it really is.
The one thing that bothers me the most, is to how all of this Russia-Gate baloney is taking away more of our freedom of speech. With Google and their annoying algorithm free speech police cruising the net, that this will finally put an end to any unofficial government alternative thought, or opinions to go down the proverbial drain. Add to this the threat of losing ‘Net neutrality’ is real, and unless we the people call our representatives to not allow this freedom for the internet to be loss, then we will certainly be seeing a much different internet as it’s most likely outcome.
This Russia-Gate business is a ‘false flag’ of a different kind, and even if you don’t like Trump you should avoid falling for this deceptive lie. What gets my goat, is with all of Trump’s flaws why bother with the Russians?
One more thing, if you think this Russia-Gate nonsense has any chance of bringing down Donald Trump, then think again, because this was Hillary’s idea in the first place, and with that I will let you think of when was the last time a Hillary idea deserved any praise or merit for it’s brilliance?
Joe. You are one of the nicest guys on this site and I don’t want you to think I am out to push your buttons. However, your “representatives” are all bought and paid for and will not listen to you. Changing your representatives might work, but given the nature of the system any good guys will be quickly sidelined by the status quo.
Carlin was right – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsL6mKxtOlQ
WC, I know, I know, but what’s a phone call?
Joe Tedeski asks: “What gets my goat, is with all of Trump’s flaws why bother with the Russians?”
Because focusing on the reality of the Trump administration (and any of the other Repub candidates had they won would be doing the same or similar), which is a nakedly extremist legislative agenda and the complete industry/oligarch capture of every federal agency, would lead the Dems into the uncomfortable territory of committing themselves to a robust alternative, which could irritate *their* donor class.
So since just focusing on Trump’s monstrousness and Putin worked out so well for Hillary … urp.
Sorry I misspelled your name, Joe.
These are not mistakes at all, unless we call them INTENTIONAL mistakes.
Most people will not see the retractions, while the social media will immediately
respond and repeat the first message in masses.
Parry is correct in that these kind of acts will be helpful to Trump and his
supporters. The public is used to politicians, who lie; but has not yet
understood that the media with their “news” are doing the same due
to their total support of the establishment’s policies. Once that sinks in
people will disregard most of the information.
What was it that Bush said about “fool me once……”?!
Bravo Robert, another good one. Thanks for sorting out the most recent screw ups; lord knows we’d never get a clear explanation from MSM. I’m one of those who no longer believe anything they say – as you point out – the damage has already been done. Now we citizens are obliged to sort out the conflicting fake news stories as it seems every one is dealing with fake news of one sort or another. Too many people are going to give up, if they haven’t already, and say “a plague on both your houses”.
PBS’s much vaunted “Frontline” is going to be running a two part presentation on “Putin’s Revenge!” PBS has been hyping it for about the last week or so.
From what I can gather it appears to be an expose about how and why Putin purportedly hacked our election and is purportedly sabotaging American society and American democracy across the board. Frontline may even touch on the serious problem of Putin and the Russkies hiding under your bed at night, making teenagers go blind.
Instead of Frontline running a big expose on the corrupt DNC and the dangerous Cold War that all this Russophobic hysteria is fomenting, PBS will instead go the safe route by focusing on the non-existent Russia-gate nonsense. When will this all end?
Save your donation to PBS (both locally and nationally) and give the money to Consortiumnews and Counterpunch.
Yea, it’s a pretty sad state of affairs. Even worse, MSM like CNN/ NYTimes/WAPO are held to higher “standards” of accuracy than the blatant lie monger FOX/InfoWar/Breitbart outlets ( as they should be ). It’s curious that those entitles never if ever get called out here but I guess those are more in the “infotainment” world than they are “news”, so they don’t get judged under the same standards?
As it is, I don’t find much emanating from you, Mr. Parry, that rights things. And it’s funny that you think Trump’s job has been made easy by being put under the microscope. Granted, it’s helped galvanize you’re beloved “groupthink” on all sides but if you think things would be better if the press didn’t push forward, you’d be sadly mistaken. Or totally wrong.
BTW: you’re own little “mistake” of sloppy journalism ( the Aussie 60minutes thing ) would be forgiven for your desperate need to fit your “narrative” if you’d only admit it. But no….Parry walks on water, right folks?
Troll alert; he would not be here if he believed that, and has done the same scam in earlier comments.
If the United States would release their AWACS data of the MH-17 shoot down, which they certainly have, then we would know who shot down the airliner, and how. Since the United States does not release the AWACS data, it is a certainty that Ukraine shot down MH-17, and it is a certainty that The United States holds the threat of revealing what they know over Ukraine, to keep them in line. Bickering over billboards, poles, and shrubbery serves to keep the chumps distracted and prevents them from asking the right questions.
Amen to what Drew wrote above: “Save your donation to PBS (both locally and nationally) and give the money to Consortiumnews and Counterpunch.”
If the DNC and the mass media spent even half the time they do on Russia-gate investigating the real harm Trump is doing in the realm of policy, or explaining the better policy ideas being promoted by the Democratic opposition, who can doubt that we would be doing much better as a country?
Contra Mr. Shiv, fixing ties with Russia was virtually the only rational part of Trump’s platform, but it is precisely the one that has been made impossible, thanks to focusing exclusively on a narrative invented out of whole cloth — and with the active participation of US intelligence agencies. Who would have guessed that PBS listeners and Baby Boomers would suddenly discover, after all these years, that the fountain of truth spouts eternally from anonymous CIA ‘sources.’ Indeed. What could be more reliable?
media lies not new, have been going on for many decades. JFK assasination, Gulf of Tonkin, domino theory, Iraq WMD, etc. Trump screwing much of his base, but media peddling Russiagate lies which most folks do not really care about.
I made a quick search for defenders of CNN. Surely they had a version – a “side” – worth telling. Best I could find was this:
CNN Media Panel: Our Fake News Stories Are Why You Should Trust Us
The Panel involved a CNN big boy with three “hand picked” fellows praising CNN. This wasn’t exactly the “defense” I was looking for, but still…
Bush speechwriter David Frum – the originator of the Axis of Evil – had this to say.
The authors at the link weren’t impressed. Their take –
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2017/12/10/cnn-media-panel-our-fake-news-stories-are-why-you-should
CNN has continued down the no credability hole since running a pro Syrian war Psy-Op earlier this year. I stopped trusting them then. Who’s still listening at this point?
Among those who entered CNN through the MIC revolving door…
Wolf Blitzer, former AIPAC press flack
Barbara Starr, former Pentagon press flack
Anderson Cooper, former CIA intern
None of the power players in the USA, from those at the top to the merest minor bureaucrat, have even the slightest regard for the truth. Most of them live in fear of it, and go to enormous lengths to cover it up and hide from it.
Wayne Madsen has a very good story on how the Russia-Gate investigation is actually revealing the elephant in the room when it comes to treason and collusion with a foreign power:
Jared Kushner and Israel.
Again, the MSM do not want to look at this truth, even though it is the only conclusion that the facts unearthed so far by Mueller’s investigation support.
See it here:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/12/04/mueller-names-trump-foreign-colluding-power-israel.html
I consider Madsen to be up there with Robert Parry in his long record of delving below the surface in DC and his “back bench” of inside source inside the Beltway.
I wonder how many folks have heard of or read the book that came out in June of this year: It is entitled “The Plot to Scapegoat Russia: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to vilify Putin.” Dan Kovalik wrote the book and David Talbot wrote the introduction. I have not read this book yet, but from the description on Amazon, it looks really interesting. A book that is really very important for its recent historical background for and for its analysis of the current events swirling around Ukraine and Russia is entitled “Ukraine: Z’big’s Grand Chessboard; How the West Was Checkmated” by Natylie Baldwin & Kermit Heartsong. This book is well-written, well-informed, and well-documented.
With the MSM propaganda machine running at full speed and constantly demonizing Putin and Russia, group-think in America is at an all-time high. Russia-gate is part of a much larger agenda that involves petroleum reserves and natural gas reserves in Russia, the Black Sea, the Persian Gulf, coastal Syria, and the Golan Heights. It is also about the markets for the natural gas in Europe and for the pipeline routes to transport this gas across international borders in the Middle East. This is the real reason that we must hate all thing Russian, especially Vladmir Putin.
I am not a big fan of Putin; however, as far as crooked and corrupt politicians go (and they are all crooked and corrupt, as far as I can tell), I’ll take Putin over any of the toadies that the West has to offer including mobbed-up Trump and the sleazy Clinton crime family. At the least, Putin appears to be in charge and to have his country’s best interests at heart. By the way, has anyone read “The Mafia’s President: Nixon and the Mob” by Don Fulsom: he was the UPI bureau chief in Washington for seven years and he covered the Nixon White House.
Yes, one can see the vomit inducing careerism that is America. Hustlers for stories, hustlers for money, hustlers for wars, etc.
It is within the nature of the slimy, little cut rate carny that is America.
Hannah Arrendt spoke of it when she wrote the book: Eichmann in Jerusalem. “The banality of evil”, she called it. And she showed us how Eichmann was really only interested in advancement. He cared little for the Reich, only for himself.
Robert is right: the corporate democrats killed their own party and now want to blame Russia. And the corporate news is killing itself and guess who is winning bigtime: American fascism.
Alas, the pollution of all social life under capitalism is inevitable. And with failing capitalism we get of course fascism or socialism. Looks like fascism has the big box seat now.
Robert Parry, in another fine post, elides past one point about the most recent, retracted CNN story:
This phony scoop only purported to show that *Wikileaks* had early, private contact with the Trump campaign about the soon-to-be-released Podesta emails. There was nothing in the story actually about *Russia*.
All the media heavy breathing that ensued was based on the *assumption* that Wikileaks is a Kremlin tool. For the media, that’s now just a given, not needing to be further established.
Had the story been true, it would have indicated a puzzling – perhaps unseemly – affinity for Trump on the part of Wikileaks, but nothing about Russia.
I can’t believe more people haven’t pointed out at least the other obvious false claim in the recent story.
The MSM were falsely reporting Guccifer 2’s NGP-VAN archive as being from WikiLeaks.
There was more that was fake about the story but it’s technical and tedious and the above point is easy to demonstrate. ;)
“Misguided groupthink is always a danger when key elements of the Washington establishment and the major news media share the same belief – whether that is Iraq’s supposed possession of WMD or the need to bring down some foreign or domestic leader unpopular with the elites.”
I want to quibble a bit about a couple of things – her the term “belief” is used yet I have no evidence the decision makers actually believe the Russia story they are pouring out.
” hurtling down the Russia-gate roadway assuming that the evidentiary barriers ahead will magically disappear at some point and the path to Trump’s impeachment will be clear.”
What “evidentiary barrier” is he talking about? Impeachment is a “trial” in the Senate – 100 “jurors” 67 votes necessary – there are no evidentiary barriers anything can be said any of the Senators can speak when he wants to. The only thing that matters is 67 votes.
Who do you think will sway those votes? the Israel lobby? Saudi money? the arms dealers? a preponderance of evidence? should I even mention Public Opinion? … no, not really
Impeachment could happen tomorrow only there are -0- votes for it today. Can’t even get articles introduced and even if you got 50 to declare its the same as -0- Those powers I mentioned above are OK with Trump, they control the votes necessary to get what they want.
Count me among those who would say that the news media have long been weaponized by our oligarchy to help engineer regime change whenever and wherever it suits their economic interests. Right now, our oligarchy (deep-staters, neocons, Murder Inc, et al), with help from an army of Clinton dead-enders and deadheads, wants regime change in the U.S. For different reasons, both factions seek to overturn a fair election by fair means or foul (in this case mostly foul). As far as the deep state is concerned, if they have to undermine democracy in the process, so much the better.
OK. Most of us here know the MSM lies to us constantly about things big and small. I am reminded of the atheist statement to followers of one of the monotheistic religions: “You are an atheist towards all the other god(ess)(s) except one. I am just atheistic about one more god than you.”
Well, I believe one fewer MSM narrative than most other folks.
I do not believe the MSM narrative that Donald Trump™ was ever an “outsider” whom the “Establishment” tried to prevent from being (s)elected, and has ever since been the “Resistance” seeking to undermine and remove him from Office.
First, he has spent his entire life deeply embedded in the supra-national financial and Mafia cabals. He has bragged about his political influence, and bribing politicians of both party flavors for decades. Certainly, once (s)elected, he filled the swamp with more Goldman Sachs alumni than any other President, and those who aren’t, are long-standing insiders in the Military/Industrial Complex.
Secondly, the MSM has spent more than 4 decades creating the Trump Brand. Please note for instance that Jeff Zucker was the CEO of General Electric’s NBC who gave Trump his very own Reality TV Show which bolstered the TV Character presented as #therealdonaldtrump to a nationwide audience who’d missed all the print coverage and radio and TV interviews he’d already been getting for decades.
Then, in his new job as CEO of CNN, that same Jeff Zucker cut into regular programming to broadcast Trump’s® escalator ride into history when he announced his candidacy in front of an audience of paid actors, wearing Trump T-Shirts and responding like any canned audience. Then, Zucker’s CNN proceeded to cut into programming to broadcast hour after hour of Candidate Trump’s® campaign rallies, and finally began actually advertising them in advance.
And please note that both CNN and MSDNC aired those events Live and Uninterrupted. In other words, no advertising was sold, so claims this was done for “ratings” and profit are specious. Besides, Bernie Sanders was soon drawing even larger audiences to his events, so if the networks were only interested in ratings, they would have broadcast his events, too. Even more so, since Sanders was massively drawing the “golden demographic” of 18 to 35 year olds.
Instead, even after promising to broadcast each candidate’s speech after a “Super Tuesday,” they literally showed Trump’s empty podium while Sanders was giving his speech about SWEEPING the primaries that day!
The MSM endlessly covered every single detail of Trump’s campaign, constantly portraying him as “the outsider” which USAmericans have wanted for a very long time. And once he’d developed a huge fan base, and secured the Republican Nomination, the MSM went into full attack mode against him.
But more importantly, the MSM and HRC’s campaign attacked Trump’s FANS.
Please note that there were several surveys during the campaign that showed that most USAmericans did not trust the MSM. Typically, about 1/3 trusted them, and one poll I saw had it as low as 6%! The public not only mistrusted the MSM, but was also offended at their condescending attitude to viewers/readers and their obvious attempts to mold public opinion to fit their agendas.
So, how would the brilliant propagandists behind MSM expect people to respond when the MSM attacks not only the “hero” that was created before their very eyes, but to attack those fans themselves?
Of course, that would only enforce people’s connection to their hero and drive people to do the exact opposite of what the MSM wanted them to do. They have spent $ billions of dollars for a century, doing research on PR/Marketing/Propaganda. They know exactly what they’re doing.
Now, don’t get me wrong. The Powers That Shouldn’t Be were going to win whether Trump or HRC “won” the (s)election. But conning the public into putting the New York City conman into the White House has given them a more direct route to tyrannical fascism.
And ever since the (s)election, they have diverted the public’s attention away from the horrible actions of this Administration and Government/Military more generally. Remember how angry many of them became the first time Trump bombed Syrian forces? It was the Democrats and MSM who loved that, not Trump fans. By endlessly attacking Trump and his supporters, and terrifying those who oppose both, they are preventing we, the people from uniting against the “rigged system” Instead, the MSM has us literally beating each other in the streets.
I admit that I, too believed much of the MSM narrative until it was too late. It took me some time to see the man behind the curtain, and become atheistic about that one remaining MSM “god.”
Another important, informative article. Thanks, Mr. Parry.
Technical correction: The FBI director’s name is Christopher Wray, not Christopher Wren.
Thanks again, Robert Parry. The good ‘ol USA has degenerated over generations into a trashy tabloid culture, without much historical knowledge of past or present. No wonder Americans who watch too much TV can’t grasp this Russia nonsense.