Democrats Rely on Blame-Shifting

By riding hatred of President Trump and spurring on the Russia-gate hysteria, Democrats hope to win in 2018 without a serious examination of why they lost support of key working- and middle-class voting blocs, says Andrew Spannaus.
By Andrew Spannaus
Victories in state-level elections in New Jersey and Virginia on Nov. 7 have buoyed Democratic hopes for an anti-Trump wave among the population that will lead to a big victory in next year’s mid-term elections, and permanently damage President Trump heading towards 2020. Yet there is significant risk in hoping that anti-Trump sentiment will be enough for the Democrats to return to power.
The danger is that the considerable differences between the centrist faction, which for the most part controls the party structure, and the progressive wing of the party, will be swept under the rug in the name of unity, perpetuating the substantive problems that have alienated important sections of the population from the party.
The power of opposition to Trump has been on display from the very beginning: It was more than a bit ironic to see feminist protestors – properly exercising their right to protest against a President who has made many derogatory comments towards women – hold up signs defending the CIA during the Women’s March on Inauguration Day.
Yes, in their zeal to oppose Trump, both the center and the far left have been willing to embrace the battle led by a limited but powerful grouping in the intelligence community to stop the President from his stated intention of improving relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
This has become such a cause célèbre that people who would normally look suspiciously at the motives of the CIA or other similar agencies seem unable to recognize that the basic “crime” Trump is accused of is favoring diplomacy with a country most of the institutions consider an enemy. With the media’s help, it has apparently been decided that this President does not have the right to influence policy, if the majority of the establishment disagrees with his positions.
The major issue in the Democratic Party is obviously the economy. Sen. Bernie Sanders, officially an Independent from Vermont, won 43 percent of the vote in the 2016 Democratic primaries because he pushed a “populist,” anti-system message that was heavily critical of globalization, Wall Street and trade deals that have weakened the American middle class.
There were numerous similarities with the positions of Trump himself, although without the offensive language and scapegoating of various ethnic groups. Yet the Democratic élite did its best to ensure a Hillary Clinton victory, both legitimately based on the notion that Hillary would be the strongest candidate, and through actions that have led to accusations of a rigged nomination process.
A Deeper Problem
The recent spat raised by the publication of Donna Brazile’s new book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House (Hachette, November 2017) shows that the issue is still being fought out.
Indeed in October, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez unveiled his picks for the party’s Executive Committee, and many Sanders supporters immediately complained that their faction was being sidelined. One of the key removals was that of James Zogby, whose pro-Palestinian positions are clearly unappreciated by many higher-ups, who prefer to avoid criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In terms of economic policy, the question is whether the party will embrace the progressive message espoused by Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts or maintain a centrist tone by avoiding positions considered “unrealistic” according to Washington veterans; many of these political operators fear losing their influence if the terms of the debate change.
Two of the major issues Sanders and Warren have been fighting for are incisive reforms regarding healthcare and the banking sector. In September, Sanders presented a bill for a single-payer health care system under the name of Medicare-for-All, and has been holding numerous public events on the issue, joined by Warren and various other Senators.
Policymakers and industry representatives tend to shudder at such “radical” proposals, but the political calculus is clearly that you need to set your sights high if you want to achieve anything at all. This proposition was proven – although negatively – by the numerous compromises made by Barack Obama in the first year of his presidency.
On financial reform, the key issue is the restoration of Glass-Steagall, the Depression-era law that separates commercial banks and investment banks, in order to protect the real economy from financial speculation. The law was officially repealed in 1999, at the end of Bill Clinton’s administration, in the context of a gradual loosening of financial regulations that began in the 1980s.
The results are before our eyes: the crash of 2007-2008 – despite the weak attempts by Wall Street defenders to divert attention from deregulation as a cause for the crisis – and its political aftermath; this includes the election of Donald Trump, which certainly would not have happened if there had been a more effective response to the crisis, rather than bailing out the banks while imposing austerity and lower wages on the population.
Excuses, Excuses
The Democratic Party platform adopted the call for Glass-Steagall in 2016 (as did the Republicans), although Clinton had repeatedly stated her opposition to the measure, claiming she would be really tough on Wall Street in other ways. Many people clearly didn’t believe her; and taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from large banks for speeches exemplified the candidate’s lack of credibility.
Why should workers in states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania trust someone who was soft on Wall Street, and had trumpeted international trade deals for years?
This is the issue that the Democratic Party must tackle. To say that Hillary won the popular vote, and thus essentially the election, but was robbed by Russian interference or fake news on the Internet, means to ignore the fundamental problem. A realignment is underway of electoral politics throughout the Western world.
Profiling voters based on their ethnicity, gender or social group showed its limits in 2016, as people followed an anti-establishment instinct fomented by the economic difficulties associated with globalization.
There were other factors, but this protest vote was enough to swing the election despite Trump’s obvious weaknesses as a candidate, so any notion of going back to old models should be recognized for what it would produce: a Pyrrhic victory in which the underlying problems before the country are not faced.
If the Democrats hope to ride an anti-Trump wave, they would do best to look below the surface and recognize the tectonic shifts taking place, that much of the political establishment seems to prefer to ignore.
Andrew Spannaus is a freelance journalist and strategic analyst based in Milan, Italy. He is the founder of Transatlantico.info, that provides news, analysis and consulting to Italian institutions and businesses. His book on the U.S. elections Perchè vince Trump (Why Trump is Winning) was published in June 2016. [This article originally appeared as Aspenia online at http://www.aspeninstitute.it/aspenia-online/article/risks-democratic-party-unity ]
The corporate Democrats are an insidious infection on the body politic. It’s a cop out for liberals to constantly attack the easy target that is the GOP reactionaries. A real populist LBJ or FDR would be wiping the floor with the Paul Ryans in election after election.
The DLC/New Dem types have the mainstream organs all under their control: NYTimes, CNN, WaPo, and NPR. It’s a sinister establishment apparatus that’s sold out struggling working people across the country who are one emergency auto repair or medical-dental healthcare crisis away from miserable destitution. It’s an establishment apparatus that’s TOTALLY eschewed class based politics for the boutique activism of non-threatening identity politics. The corporate board room doesn’t much care if it loses a little white male privilege, but advocate for strong democratic unions that cut into dividends and stock options, and Watch Out!
To question any of these mainstream players is to bring scorn and mockery upon oneself, to be branded a Putin puppet or Kremlin stooge or Trump apologist.
Clinton-Obama corporatism and Clinton-Obama militarism are the diseases, Trump the symptom.
The DLC-Shumer-New Dem cabal have not brought one substantive benefit to the hard pressed working classes (which essentially makes up 85% of the United States population) since Medicare in 1966.
History can’t wash these charlatans down the sewer fast enough.
Yes, the Dems are terminally corrupted, have done nothing whatsoever in fifty years, and will never again produce more than another fake populist betrayer of the people. It is time for progressive parties that truly represent their members, and form coalitions to gain a majority.
To get there we must organize parties, and show the shallow identity partisans that the problems of the nation and the world are far deeper than longer maternity leaves and trans bathrooms. Unfortunately, most of them live such sheltered lives that they simply do not care about anyone but themselves.
“Unfortunately, most of them live such sheltered lives that they simply do not care about anyone but themselves.” Aye Sam, although many of them are beginning to understand climate change(as it begins to affect their lives) connecting the dots on a calamitous foreign policy defies the comprehension of most Americans as well as their willingness to learn about how it relates to their personal well-being. An economic collapse might bring more focus on defense spending, but even then, it’s likely that there will be more apathy than outrage.
All excellent points. And if we “follow the money” we find that Hillary’s campaign was completely controlled by Israelis, a fact that Hillary took care to hide from her non-Israeli supporters. This specific deception was part of Israel’s longstanding deception of America, along with it’s control of most of the Democratic party and all of the Republican party.
Israel’s hidden takeover of America’s press, politics, and war machinery is deadly for America’s democracy and the freedom of ordinary Americans, who are mere fodder for Israel’s wars and crimes. The mainstream media remains silent about all this, despite the abundant evidence. For example,
“War Profiteers and the Roots of the War on Terror”
http://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com
To combat Israel’s criminal influence, it’s iron financial control over America’s mainstream media must be broken. The public must be educated about that control, even if slowly. As a key part of that process, the public must also learn that most accusations of anti-Semitism today are false and vicious smears intended to silence critics of Israel.
Yes, the Zionist Power Configuration does indeed wield a ton of influence throughout major sectors of the United States — be it the mainstream news media, investment banking, Hollywood, big law, Washington’s imperialist policies, Capitol Hill, and book publishing — but the ZPC, as powerful as it is, is not omnipotent. There will eventually be a backlash against it and it will be defeated by the American people. One hopes this impending struggle stays democratic, non-violent and has millions of righteous American Jews on our side.
“It was more than a bit ironic to see feminist protestors – properly exercising their right to protest against a President who has made many derogatory comments towards women – hold up signs defending the CIA during the Women’s March on Inauguration Day.” I guess I never saw that at my particular 100,000 strong woman’s march. Did the author interview these sign holders to determine if they were card carrying feminists?
There’s a good article on Antiwar that properly raises the question of whether the whole #resistance movement was cooked up ala Cointelpro etc. by the CIA originally, and continually, and fed thru the mainstream media they basically control due to Trump being a Deep State outsider and thus a threat and, in the campaign at least…, his threatening their ongoing wars, Russia lies, and the money and power machine that results from all these unending wars and “enemies” to the Deep State and its allies in the Military/Industrial/”Intelligence complex that has taken over the country for decades….sounds like a reasonable theory….
I find the #resistance movement deeply suspicious. Looks “cooked up” to me.
Along with #antifa.
Yes, the Democratic Party seems unwilling to look at the real causes of their demise.
Denying the obvious reasons and blaming everyone else including Russia is not only destructive, it’s dangerous.
Progressives are starting to win in local elections despite getting no support from the State or the National Democratic organizations.
Can we start a new party for the people & win?
Here is an analysis of some past fake news on Syria.
CPR News November 28, 2017
http://cprnews.podbean.com/
Maybe most of what we are fed by the M$M is fake news.
Andrew Spannaus wrote, “Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (an early supporter of Sander’s campaign before endorsing Hillary Clinton)…”
No, Mr. Spannaus, you don’t get to do this; you don’t get to change history to promote Elizabeth Warren.
It hasn’t been two years and you expect us to forget the past? Elizabeth Warren was NEVER a supporter of the Sanders’ campaign. Never. She refused to support him. This obviously was done to appease Hillary Clinton.
She chose her own position in the Democratic Party over supporting the progressive values she says she supports. Her disgusting support of Clinton before the convention, despite the already overwhelming evidence that Clinton was a bought and paid for servant of Wall Street and that she had rigged the Primary against Sanders, is something that totally alienated me from her permanently. I will not be tricked into supporting her so she can sail to the a nomination in 2020 and then do to us exactly what Obama did.
You are right, that is a mistake. Will have it corrected. Thanks.
For what it’s worth, I’m in complete agreement with you regarding Warren.
When people voted Obama into office they believed, as I did, that he would be more even handed in a party that had shifted to the right, especially under Bill Clinton. Obama’s calling card was change you could believe in, yet financial inequality got worse during his administration. The gains after the financial crisis, basically went to the top 10 percent in this country. That democrats thought that Hilary Clinton with her ties to Wall Street was going to be a win for them shows how uninformed they were about what was going on in America, and no wonder, since they gave up listening to what was once their working class base decades before. It’s hard to believe they don’t get it now, and have opted to blame everyone, but themselves for their losses. That says one thing to me, they don’t want change.
The voters who have not been represented in Washington for decades thought they finally had a chance to be heard through Bernie’s campaign. We should have known the Establishment would pull out all the stops to prevent that from happening. And as we saw, the military, intelligence, security, banking, media cabal blatantly cheated to eliminate the threat to their absolute control of the system.
So the choice became the person who represented more denial of representation via Hillary, a wrecking ball or a third party candidate. So smug and over confident were these master manipulators they couldn’t see what was right in front of them. And so the wrecking ball won. Now they think deflecting blame on Putin and WikiLeaks will get them out of the predicament their hubris got them and us into.
This whole rotten system may have to collapse before we can rebuild from the ashes. The level of self delusion on the part of the Democrats and their enablers at this point is beyond comprehension.
“The level of self delusion on the part of the Democrats and their enablers at this point is beyond comprehension.” Yes, and Trump is the bogeyman they use to lure the children back to bed. Here in California I was recently contacted by someone from “Justice Democrats” who are fielding a candidate to run against Dianne Feinstein, but who can trust a Democratic primary anymore after they rigged the votes against Sanders?
Apropos of nothing, that ugly broad Killary looks more like Jabba the Hutt everyday. Yikes.
Legitimately based on the notion that Shillary was the strongest candidate? LOL if that were really true Bernie wouldn’t have won by such a wide margin they had to cancel exit polls just to nominate the only candidate who could lose to Trump. A party doesn’t have to rig their primary for the strongest candidate, they did it to sabotage the strongest candidate because he wasn’t funded by party donors. I agree with the rest but to say the only candidate who could’nt win by more than 10 points was the stronger is laughably stupid.
“This proposition was proven – although negatively – by the numerous compromises made by Barack Obama in the first year of his presidency.”
Oh dear, oh dear.
Obama was never serious. So, he didn’t “make compromises.” He stated what he actually wanted, which was a plan developed by the insurance industry.
He has rightly been labeled the biggest hypocrite and betrayer of the public’s trust and . . .yes, HOPE ever to occupy the Oval Office.