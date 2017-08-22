Israel’s Alarm over Syrian Debacle

Exclusive: Meddling by the U.S. and its allies was supposed to topple the Assad regime in Syria and give Israel a freer hand, but instead has brought Iran and other adversaries to Israel’s border, a risky moment, says Daniel Lazare.
By Daniel Lazare
There’s a rumor going around that the Syrian civil war is finally winding down and that the Baathist government is nearing its goal of driving out thousands of ISIS-Al Qaeda head-choppers financed and supplied – directly or indirectly – by the U.S., Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the other Persian Gulf oil monarchies.
It would be good news if true. But most likely it’s not. While one stage in the Syrian conflict is coming to an end, another is beginning, and this time the results could be even worse.
The reason is Israel, until now the odd man in the latest Mideast wars. Despite intervening sporadically on the rebel side in Syria, the Jewish state generally held itself aloof from the conflict in the belief that events were breaking its way regardless of whether it stepped in or not. After all, why go to war when your enemies are doing a fine job of tearing each other apart on their own?
With President Bashar al-Assad expected to step down eventually, Israel figured that it only had to wait and watch as a hostile regime collapsed under its own weight as it thrashed about unable to restore order to Syria. Never in the Arab-Israeli hundred years’ war had Israel seemed stronger and the Arabs weaker and in greater disarray.
But then the unthinkable happened. Assad not only survived but prevailed. Backed by Russia, Iran and the Lebanese Shi‘ite militia Hezbollah, he has bottled up Al Qaeda in East Ghouta and Idlib province in the extreme northwest and is racing to lift ISIS’s siege on Deir-Ezzor along the Euphrates. If successful, the effect will be to clear a path straight through to the Iraqi border some 30 miles to the east.
U.S. military enclaves may remain in the northeast and in the southern border town of Al-Tanf. But it’s hard to see how they’ll have much of an impact as the Damascus regime tightens its grip on the country as a whole.
Israeli Outrage
But rather than making a wider war less likely, the upshot is to make it even more. Having bet on the wrong horse, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now finds himself facing a nightmare scenario in which Iran takes advantage of Assad’s winning streak to extend its reach from Iraq and Syria into Lebanon beyond. It’s not just a question of political influence, but of the emergence of a powerful Iranian-led military bloc.
Eleven years after fighting a vicious 34-day war in southern Lebanon, Israel thus finds itself facing not only Hezbollah but the Syrian Arab Army, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, and Iraqi Shi‘ite militias – all backed by Russian military might – in a front extending across its entire northern border. All are battle-hardened after years of combat, better armed, better led, and more self-confident to boot. Israel finds itself confronting a new threat that is many times more powerful than Hezbollah (or Syria) alone.
Israeli consternation is not to be underestimated. One news outlet says the official attitude is one of “grave concern” while an anonymous government minister heaped blame on the U.S. for sacrificing Israeli interests:
“The United States threw Israel under the bus for the second time in a row. The first time was the nuclear agreement with Iran, the second time is now that the United States ignores the fact that Iran is obtaining territorial continuity to the Mediterranean Sea and Israel’s northern border. What is most worrisome is that this time, it was President Donald Trump who threw us to the four winds – though viewed as Israel’s great friend. It turns out that when it comes to actions and not just talk, he didn’t deliver the goods.”
Netanyahu is meanwhile off to the Black Sea resort of Sochi to confer with Russian President Vladimir Putin while, in Washington, Israeli military and intelligence officials are meeting with top Trump officials such as National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and special Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt.
Israel has also engaged in saber-rattling with regard to a missile factory that it says Iran is building in the Syrian port city of Baniyas. Gadi Eisenkot, the Israeli military’s chief of staff, said that stopping efforts by Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah to equip themselves with accurate missiles capable of striking deep inside the Jewish state “is our top priority.”
Adds Avigdor Lieberman, Israel’s hard-right defense minister: “We know what needs to be done…. We won’t ignore the establishment of Iranian weapons factories in Lebanon.”
Neocon Chorus
Words like that should not be taken lightly. Meanwhile, influential neoconservatives are joining the me-too chorus. At the Atlantic Council – the hawkish Washington think tank partly funded by the United Arab Emirates and pro-Saudi interests that functioned as an arm of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign – former Obama administration official Frederic C. Hof recently argued that the U.S. wouldn’t be in such a pickle if it had invaded Syria years ago:
“A Syrian opposition recognized by Washington in December 2012 as the ‘legitimate representative of the Syrian people’ should have been tasked with preparing for post-ISIS governance, and assisted to that end by an American-organized, multi-national effort. An all-Syrian stabilization force should have been built in a protected eastern Syria to pacify the area, facilitate humanitarian aid, and spur reconstruction.”
But now the U.S. is seemingly “indifferent” to what comes next once Islamic State is gone. As a consequence, Hof said, the Trump administration is effectively “install[ing] Iran as Syria’s suzerain, with the Assad entourage sifting through the country’s ruins for spoils and setting the stage for successive waves and varieties of extremism arising in response.” The only solution, according to Hof, is a radical strategic change “to prevent Iran and Assad doing their worst for the security of the United States, its allies, and its partners.”
With the Zionists and their neocon yes-men agreeing that something must be done, it seems that something WILL be done sooner rather than later.
Of course, a few complications could get in the way. One involves Russian President Vladimir Putin who, despite his close alliance with Assad, enjoys a solid working relationship with Israel and is none too eager to see war break out between the two countries. Another is the Syrian government in Damascus, which, under the leadership of the careful and cautious Assad, is none too eager to rush into a conflict that could conceivably prove even more ruinous than the one it is trying to finish up.
A Sick Kingdom
But even sober politicians like Putin and Assad may be unable to cope with the forces raging across the Middle East. The sectarian war that the Saudis unleashed more than a decade ago with U.S, help shows no signs of letting up. The kingdom is mired in an anti-Shi‘ite crusade in Yemen that it is desperate to escape, but doesn’t know how. It has suppressed a Shi‘ite uprising in Awamiyah, a city of 25,000 people in its own oil-rich Eastern Province, killing dozens according to Iranian sources and flattening an entire neighborhood, but dissent continues to bubble up ominously.
Saudi Arabia also has imposed an economic blockade on Qatar, and it is backing a repressive regime in Bahrain that has imposed a reign of terror on the country’s 70-percent Shi‘ite majority. Riyadh continues to engage in a dangerous war of words with Iran, which the royal family believes is engaged in an Elders of Zion-like Shi‘ite conspiracy to dismember the kingdom and wrest away control of Mecca and Medina.
The more paranoid Saudi leaders become, the more threatening Saudi Arabia grows – and the more resolved Iran becomes to make the most of its victory in Syria by fulfilling the ancient Persian goal of opening a corridor to the Mediterranean Sea. Aggression on one side leads to counter-aggression on the other, a process of mutual escalation that seems impossible to reverse.
Finally, there is the question of political stability – or, rather, an increasing lack thereof. In Iran, newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani is locked in a growing confrontation with hardline Shi‘ite Islamists with little appetite for compromise.
In Saudi Arabia, power is in the hands of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, a rambunctious 31-year-old who launched the disastrous war in Yemen in March 2015 – and then disappeared on a vacation in the Maldives as U.S. officials tried desperately to reach him by phone – and who more recently unveiled an ambitious economic reform program that so far has done nothing to stem the kingdom’s alarming decline. Despite vows to diversify the economy, non-oil revenue actually shrank by 17 percent this spring while foreign reserves have fallen by nearly a third since 2014. But that didn’t stop MbS, as he’s known, from committing himself to $110 billion in U.S. arms purchases in May or his father, King Salman, from spending a reported $100 million on a summer vacation in Morocco.
Saudi Arabia is thus becoming the sick man of the Middle East, one whose collapse could trigger a “geopolitical tsunami” sweeping across much of the region.
Trump’s Imbalance
Then there is the United States, where politics are even more unsettled. As President Trump careens from one disaster to another, foreign policy has grown both unpredictable and bellicose. One day, America’s second popular-vote-losing president in 16 years is calling for regime change in Tehran, the next he’s threatening Pyongyang with “fire and fury,” and then he’s blustering about some unspecified “military option” with regard to Venezuela.
The fact that Trump has so far demonstrated little follow-through is hardly reassuring. Sooner or later, rash rhetoric can only lead to rash actions, if not on America’s part then someone else’s. The shakier Trump grows, the greater the likelihood that he will engage in some risky adventure in order to strengthen his grip.
A number of forces are thus converging: political instability in Tehran, Riyadh and Washington, a growing thirst for more war on the part of Israel and the U.S. foreign-policy establishment, and a growing defensiveness on the part of a “Shi‘ite crescent” stretching from Yemen to southern Lebanon. The United States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and others have already plunged Syria into death and destruction by sponsoring a murderous Sunni Salafist assault on one of the most diverse populations in the Middle East. The big question now is whether, with Israeli help, they are about to impose another.
Given the vicious cycle of violence in the Middle East, one that the U.S. has done its level best to worsen at every step of the way, it’s hard not to believe that even worse may be ahead.
Daniel Lazare is the author of several books including The Frozen Republic: How the Constitution Is Paralyzing Democracy (Harcourt Brace).
Here is an article that looks at why the current U.S. moves in Syria should come as no surprise to the world:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/04/the-cias-prophetic-vision-of-syrias.html
The intelligence community in America seems unable to learn from its past mistakes.
Sally, I read your article/link. Very informative. Thank you.
What a tangled web we weave, when our “civilization” is based on war, greed, and violence – rather than love and mutual care. Stay tuned for the spectacle of our inevitable self-extinction……
The decisive peacemaking factor may be the success of Saudi-Iran concilation, whether it can move from mere placation of the greater Shiah power toward a Sunni-Shiah alliance including Egypt, and domination of the regional troublemaker Israel and its “hundred years war”.
Saudi Arabia is very weak apart from mercenary forces, and must now fear conquest. If it decides to continue fueling AlQaeda or Isis in Syria, a foolish but simple “defensive” move, it may soon find that battle on its own soil, and may well be conquered. If MbS is well advised and intelligent, he will see that anger will destroy, and diplomacy alone will save Saudi Arabia, and will best secure the interests of the region and its peoples.
Jordan is a key, and appears to have almost no trust (8%) of the US or Russia; it is never mentioned in MSM, so there must be a hidden story there. Qatar with the US command base is another key, and so is Turkey. The people of the US gain only by reconciliation, but US policy is controlled by the 98% zionist traitors in Congress.
If the US “threw Israel under the bus” it is none too soon after Israel doing so to the US for seventy years, effectively destroying democracy in the US. The demise of Israel is a likely and welcome precursor to the demise of the US, both due to the imperialism of economic oligarchy, although likely by different means.
Sam F: Excellent summary and right on the mark. But as you said “US policy is controlled by the 98% Zionist Traitors”, it is highly unlikely that Israel and US will take the peaceful route. Both these Nations were born out of violence and unfortunately seem like not capable of accepting peace.
Putin and Assad, no doubt want a peaceful solution. But knowing the history of The Western Nations, they are not for peaceful solutions. They are for domination and complete control of the dark, brown and yellow people, and also control over those backward Slavic People who happen to be unfortunately situated next to them.
Would not it be wonderful if the parties can sit together and agree not to interfere in each other’s affairs, and help each other instead of fighting for domination – as most of the commentators on this site and other peace loving people wish. But Zio-Neocons do not think this way. What is coming is more death and destruction, and possibly a wider War.
Let us hope that diplomatic solutions are forced upon the warmongers; it would indeed be wonderful. If we see wider war, it will certainly be another US zionist scam in collusion with the MIC, ever more obvious to the people of the US, and likely to discredit both Dems and Reps in 2018 and 2020.
Additionally, it will be interesting to see what influence Putin may have on Netanyahu in view of the “under the bus” result the Trump-Tillerson-Mattis change of tactics in Syria has brought about for Netanyahu’s interests and paranoia. Turkey has now gone cold on the US, warmed to Russia, stopped its support of jihadists in Syria, negotiated with Syria to control the Kurds in the north along the Turkey border, and moved toward alliance with Iran as well as Qatar, and Iraq has canceled the September election re independence for its own Kurds due to threat of increased violence. Is a new spirit of cooperation or “partnership” starting to make way, or is the situation about to move into a new “vicious cycle of violence” as Lazare fears.
There should be some eventual accommodation of Sunni autonomy in Anbar (W & SW Iraq) adjoining Saudi Arabia, which would keep the Sunnis happier there and in Syria, but it may look to Iraq too much like Isis for now. If it could be fully demilitarized, patrolled by Iraqi forces, and peaceful from the start, they might allow it. If Iraq or Syria do not grant equal rights and economic opportunity to Sunnis, it will be hard to prevent insurgency or forge an alliance with KSA.
These are the kinds of situations in which the US still could help in diplomacy and development aid, if it had honest intentions of assisting anyone. But of course the US oligarchy has no such intentions.
Well said, Sam F…
“when our ‘civilization’ is based on war, greed, and violence”
Back in 1791 Tom Paine wrote, “That there are men in all countries who get their living by war, and by keeping up the quarrels of nations, is as shocking as it is true.”
War Profiteers and the Roots of the War on Terror
http://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com
mike k, the entire earth is hostile territory. Take a look at the natural world where a life must be taken in order for another life to survive….even in the microscopic world only the most adaptive survive…..Inevitable extinction is guaranteed for the weak and unprepared……Alice doesn’t live in wonderland……hope for the best but be prepared for ………
Round, and round, we go, where we will stop no one knows. Tell me, where do you thing the spark will ignite global war? If global confrontation does break out, will Israel survive the first round? Will the U.S. somehow get crushed inside of Afghanistan, just by the enclosed power of geography, of how Afghanistan geographically is situated? Would S Korea, and Japan, become no more? Ugly stuff, with loads of questions. Let’s talk about the possible strategies, and possible outcomes, because after all that’s all us peons have left for us to do.
Fantasies of the course of apocalypse can be entertaining, or terrifying, but as accurate maps of the chaos that will unfold, they will always be inadequate. That nightmare will have it’s own insane and unpredictable unfolding. All rational thinking will be useless in that time.
February 21, 2016
Someday
Someday if bloody wars should ever come to you
You will realize, what other people went through
You could see your homes reduced to smoking rubble
You will ask, if still alive: “Who created this hellish trouble?”
Your “leaders” of course, could be the answer
They bombed other countries and created disasters
Now it’s your turn to feel the anguish and pain
You can “thank” your “leaders,” are they totally insane?
Where will you run to, if this should come to pass?
Will you be wandering like refugees, forced to eat grass?
You did not speak out as your rulers set countries on fire
Will you now start complaining, when your state is dire?
There is an old saying, “you reap what you sow”
Could your turn be coming, do you not know?
There is a price to be paid for creating slaughter and death
People out there know: They have no countries left…
[read more at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2016/02/someday.html
Excellent poem.
“The shakier Trump grows, the greater the likelihood that he will engage in some risky adventure in order to strengthen his grip”. Absolutely true. Trump needs a war to validate his presidency and the only war that will bring him any benefit is the “war on Putin”. He has to get Putin out of Ukraine and, ideally, out of power before Russiagate widens into an investigation of his business dealings with Russia and his taxes. Syria is the obvious place to start. Putin has bogged himself down in an unwinnable guerrilla war. The problem in Syria is that the US ran a rebellion rather than a guerrilla war. The rebels tried to conquer and hold territory. Without an air force they were sitting ducks for Assad’s (and later Putin’s) aviation. The US didn’t want to use its air power directly against Putin. That was logical inasmuch as the best strategy is to bleed the Russians white in a long, slow war until Putin gets out of Ukraine. The next step in Syria will probably be to go over to a proper guerrilla war, with bombs targeting Assad’s officials and the Russian military. Sooner or later, Trump will see that nothing else will get him out of trouble.
Are you aware that Syria is a sovereign state and that Israel is in violation of the numerous international laws?
As for Ukraine, the ziocons-arranged regime change in Kiev has resulted in a lot of Ukrainians relocating Russia. The western Ukraine seems to move towards the unification with the former proper owners, the Romanians and Polish.
Your battle cry for “Syria’s guerilla war” is a battle cry for more of ISIS/Al Qaeda terrorism (financed by the US/Israel/SA) against the sovereign state of Syria. It is very easy to deduce that you have only virtual familiarity with war. A real soldier prefers diplomacy, whereas warprofiteers and scoundrels agitate for a war that will be fought by other people.
By the way, enjoy your Volodimir Groysman; he represents ethnically the whole 0.02% of the Ukrainian population.
Michael K:-
I don’t know where to start with this garbage.
1. The Russians are not in the Ukraine (except the Crimea, which voted by an overwhelming majority in a referendum monitored by observers from 23 countries to reunify with Russia.) Photographs of “Russian tanks invading Ukraine” the US Congress found so convincing turned out to be stock footage of Russian Army manoeuvres held in the middle of Russia 10 years previously.
2. Trumpenstein is not going to start a war in Ukraine to cover up Russiagate investigations. There is nothing to cover up. This is a hoax that was dreamt up by Clinton to explain away her electoral defeat. It is already deflating, and the Left have had to find another diversion in the Trump Racism/ KKK trope. Bill Clinton took $500,000 of the Russians for a single speech in Moscow. The Russians were allowed to buy up most US uranium after they made a big donation to the Clinton Foundation/ Slush Fund. There is nothing to find out about Trump’s Russia connections/ taxes. If there was the Deep State and their lapdog Mainstream media would have leaked it months ago.
3. Putin is not bogged down in a guerrilla war. A guerrilla war needs the support of the population, which supports Assad. No Syrians want to be ruled by these foreign head choppers. The jihadis are overwhelmingly non Syrians, foreigners from 100 countries. They are a busted flush, despite tens of billions of dollars and tens of thousands of tons of weapons from the US/ UK/ Turkey/ Qatar/ S. Arabia/ Israel. The foreign sponsored terrorist invasion of Syria has failed, like the Nazi invasion of Russia was broken at Stalingrad. Syria is the rock on which US aggression and western imperialism have broken. This was achieved by the heroic resistance of the Syrian Army and People, with assistance from Iran and Hezbollah, with the intelligent deployment of limited military resources by Putin. It is the US, specifically the Neocons and their declining band of satellites and satraps, who are running around like headless chickens trying to find someone to blame for the debacle. The war is not yet over, but it is running down. The idea that terrorism is going to provide some kind of solution to save Trump is laughable. The Syrian people have had to deal with western sponsored jihadi terror for the past 6 years. They are used to it and they will deal with it.
Uh… I don’t think so….
First off, Putin is hardly bogged down in Syria. He has used very measured responses to either increasing his military presence in Syria or reducing it depending on conditions.
As to being in Ukraine, where is all this coming from? If he has troops in the Donbas I doubt they are very numerous or if so they are volunteers from the Ruissian Army. Most of the Donbas is being defended by citizens living there with Russian military assistance.
As to a guerilla war in Syria, this type of conflict requires civilian cooperation for cover. Does any one really believe that Syrians are going to act as cover for new guerillas entering their country after defeating some of the most heinous in modern history? Please…
The import of the article is that the US, if not the entire Middle East, would be far better if the US stopped trying to shape events.
Is it in the interest of the US to side with Israel now, since the blunders of the US and the studied neutrality of Israel, have resulted in a gathering coalescence of Iranian-sponsored forces hostile to Israel, as well as Saudi Arabia.
My opinion is that before was a good time for the US to stop interfering, and now is just as good a time. I think Israel, as the one threatened, is most likely to be creative and flexible in defusing the danger when it doesn’t have the US military guarantee. The article pointed out that good relations with Israel are a Russian priority, so Russia would be a good way to leverage some security for Israel. Of course, it may involve some warm-water port facilities, which would upset the neocons, but the long-term interests of the US are in a stable region, even if the arms companies come a little short on their profits.
To be specific, much depends on whether Iran is making a display of bellicosity, or is really aiming at a self-destructive nuclear war to destroy Israel. I think Israel is in a much better place to make that determination: also, it’s Israel in the fire if they get it wrong. I don’t understand why Israel wants the US to do its work, as the US is highly likely to follow its precedents, and botch it badly.
Ronald B, Yours is a good summary of the article. I agree with you that the US should stop supporting Israel and get out of the Middle East as quickly as possible. Then would not All Be Well? There’s been great progress in Syria, and then, all of a sudden, there’s havoc in Raqqa, civilians not allowed to leave. Here’s a quote from an August 19 Rt.com Op-Edge article titled ‘Role of US in Syria unnecessary, they should withdraw as soon as possible’: “At least 40 civilians have reportedly been killed in a US-led bombing raid on the Syrian city of Raqqa, according to local sources.” And the link: https://www.rt.com/op-edge/400526-syria-us-isis-civilians/
There are very few genuine U.S. interests outside the Western Hemisphere (those interests PRIMARILY being that we see to it that our Canadian and Mexican neighbors are doing very well and content within their borders). That’s how far we’ve allowed ourselves to be sucked into the schemes and machinations of wannabe Global Imperialists (MOSTLY the ideological descendants of the keepers and caretakers of former Euro-British Empires, mostly of intelligence, financial, and business demeanor, with an imperial faction here within our borders that never let go of Tory aspirations for being a part of “Glorious” Empire). WWII was pushed as the reason for our World-wide involvement to “Keep the Peace”, which got twisted into an Imperial Pax Americana, which can NEVER happen. Our military should never be outside our borders without blue U.N. helmets on. Period.
This is my first time commenting here. I just recently discovered this site.
I am in complete agreement with Brad Owen’s comment. I sometimes think about what situations around the world are so important to American interests that I would be OK with my own children risking their lives to fight in those places. It is extremely rare that I see some interest that is so vital that I would be willing to see my own children put at risk.
I think we should work towards disengaging from military activities outside of the North American continent, with the exception that we could work collaboratively through the UN to prevent genocide where possible. We should stop trying to be the world’s policeman. 5% of the world’s population cannot sustainably control the other 95%.
Ronald B:-
1. Israel has not been “neutral.” It created ISIS, Israeli Secret Intelligence Service. It has been supporting the jihadi head choppers from the outset, and agitating ceaselessly with its AIPAC fifth column for the dumb US goys to do likewise. It has provided air cover for the Syrian terror groups.
2. Israel is not threatened, it threatens everybody else, including the US. This rogue state has a huge western supplied illegal nuclear arsenal of 400 nuclear warheads targeted at all its neighbours, and its huge stockpile of chemical and biological WMD. Germany gave it 6 very advanced nuclear missile submarines comp[lately free of charge. Israel has incited and instigated every conflict in the region.
3. Iran is not “making a display of bellicosity.” It is responding calmly to constant provocations and attacks from Israel and the US. Iran does not have an illegal nuclear arsenal. The Zionist Regime does.
4. Israel wants the US to act as its dumb muscle and do its bidding and its dirty work. Why not when you can just snap your fingers and get your thirty shekel whores in Congress to jump up and down like trained seals?
Great nutshell summary.
Polls say the USA is seen as the greatest threat to world peace. I say those voting are ignorant as to the “influence”
on the US by Israel and AIPAC. Evidence supports Mossad actions behind 911 ( Dancing Mossad). The USS Liberty has been covered up for years. Look at Palestine in 1947 and then today. Israel is pulling a gradual takeover of the entire region. Interestingly, the current Jewish population has little genetic ties to this region whereas many of the original tribes stayed in the region and assimilated with the Palestinians. Who really started the war in 1967- covered up for years.
…and so the plot thickens. And with all that President Trump managed to piss off Pakistan in his address on Afghanistan last night!
Will this be the eventual outcome? See link below:
——————————————————————
November 25, 2014
“Will the War Criminals Perpetrate Nuclear War?”
…
The war criminals who planned and conspired [1] for all the misery, mayhem, destruction, slaughter, killings, maiming, and poisoning [1a] of numerous countries are still running wild. What country will be next for these warmongers? [2] Could it be Ukraine? After all, these crazy imbeciles of organized evil [3a] have already perpetrated regime change there and caused a civil war. Now these lunatics are hell bent on trying to bring regime change in Russia….
[read more at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2014/11/will-war-criminals-perpetrate-nuclear.html
While reading this excellent Daniel Lazare article, it came to me that the Islam religion is a way of controlling people — controlling the populace. (Most everyone here already knew that. This just indicates how much a novice-to-this is learning!) My next thought was that Wahhabism is the strictest of all the Muslim religions and that it’s the goal of Saudi Arabia to make sure that Wahhabism is “installed” in Syria and elsewhere. After some interesting research and learning more about “control of the masses via religion,” I happened upon an article by Allistair Crooke (one of our favorites here) at Huffington Post. It’s titled: You Can’t Understand ISIS If You Don’t Know the History of Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alastair-crooke/isis-wahhabism-saudi-arabia_b_5717157.html (I was glad to see Huffington Post published Mr. Crooke.)
I am religious, a Christian, and I do not agree with many of the articles I read today on the subject of “religious control,” but advocate everyone’s being a free moral thinker and agent. Also, respect for “right of conscience,” without attempt to influence others, “doing unto other as you would have them do unto you”! Neither Islam nor the Wahhabi sect has a monopoly on controlling through religion; it’s something everyone should be alert to. Therefore, I say unto you, “Watch!”
In terms of mind control and causing harm in the world, some “Christians” need to take a good look at their own religion’s horrific historical record. Notice that I do not say that all Christians share this distorted understanding and use of the “Prince of Peace’s” message. Having practiced with a Sufi Guide for some years, I also know that some Islamists practice a distorted and evil form of their religion, but not all, thanks be to Allah! And praise be to God!
BTW I do not identify with any specific religion myself. You could say that I embrace the truth to be found in parts of all of them, but don’t choose to privilege any particular one. The sources of my spirituality are legion, and many are outside of what most would consider “religion”.
Belief in an afterlife is already clear evidence of psychosis. Eliminate that false belief and you are forced to deal with the reality of existence as a one-time ephemeral thing and so would concentrate on making it as peaceful and equable as possible for all involved.
Begin the morning by saying to thyself, I shall meet with the busybody, the ungrateful, arrogant, deceitful, envious, unsocial. All these things happen to them by reason of their ignorance of what is good and evil.
— The Meditations
By Marcus Aurelius
Translated by George Long
More about Marcus Aurelius: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcus_Aurelius
Mike K, I know! — I’ve picked up on your ideas, your beliefs, that you’ve had a Sufi Guide, that you practice and believe in love. I appreciate that, and many things you say I agree with. A little caveat in what you said, however, that “…you don’t choose to privilege any particular one [religion/group/sect]. It’s just that most people might say — I would say in fact — that “I” am privileged to be a part of _________[whatever]. I can’t think that I’m doing the privileging but I am the privileged; that is, that the something is greater than I myself. That’s my take.
All religions can be and probably are to some extent a means of control, including Christianity, but that is not how the Master Christian taught and illustrated it. I said as much in my post above when I said, “Neither Islam nor the Wahhabi sect has a monopoly on controlling through religion; it’s something everyone should be alert to.” My epiphany this morning was recognizing the intentionality of a government to control a whole populace through a state religion that would punish severely any citizen who was not in strict compliance with its restrictive religious teachings. A government’s obvious easiest and best means of control! (So obvious that I wonder how I could not have thought of it before! I’m sure I knew it, but hadn’t put it all together.) The difference in my mind was and is — if one sincerely believes something, one wants to be obedient to it. If one wants to control others, then he tries to make them sincerely believe something, and that there will be punishment (corporeal, or after death, or rewards after death) if they don’t adhere to it. I grew up with an emphasis on the separation of church and state. We need to cherish that, because greed, power and corruption in government will take your beliefs and use them against you. Power in the hands of tyrants is capable of anything.
“..the Islam religion is a way of controlling people..”
Religion is a way of controlling people.
Yes, please drop your tithing in the ushers basket.
Virginia,
I agree that Islam seeks submission and is a tool to control the population. However, I think it is important to add historical context to your conclusions. First, as I understand history, the Church is not inherently tolerant, but rather a secular enlightenment movement by Voltaire, Rousseau, Locke which changed the philosophical outlook of Western society. Second, the UK and US Empire’s make a deliberate policy to promote and align with the most draconian strains of Islam, as a means to upend any sort of stability in the Muslim world; this is not an accident; the House of Saud was installed by the UK and is now the US’s strongest ally. It does not choose to support stable secular intellectuals who would responsibly run their countries in a sane way, because such rational stable regimes, would pose a threat to their hegemony and control of resources in the area; In fact, I would argue based upon the past couple of decades, that chaos and hell on earth is exactly what the Christianity has in mind for Muslim countries.
It is clear as the nose on everyone’s face that what we have been experiencing is a Christian and Jewish war against Islam. These wars drive and create extreme behavior in societies. Hitler, Stalin, Mao and A-bombs, all came after decades long wars in which millions of people died. What you are witnessing is not a normal Islam during times of peace, but Islamic nations under siege, and dont forget Islam was created by a former warriors who knows how to organize society to fight back. Whether it was his chief purpose in creating the religion is a debatable topic in which I am by no means qualified to answer.
Wahhabism is a cancer on Islam! Most Muslims are sick of this Saudi backward mentality. The are the kinds of people in SA that the prophet was sent to teach and confront !
Sure glad that the U.S. sold weapons to everyone and his brother in the region – that is – those weapons they just didn’t give away outright. And now we have a complete moron in charge of the U.S, whose understanding of much beyond the chocolate cake on his plate is non-existent. Oh, and Hillary! My God, we wouldn’t want a woman with a brain in office, would we? Doesn’t conform with our political prejudices and idiocy.
As long as the brain in question was not soaked in evil, I for one would welcome a female President – like Jill Stein.
Stein (like all third party candidates in the US) was a vanity candidate.
And voters for Stein (and any other third party candidate) were vanity voters who like to delude themselves into thinking that (in some small way) they aren’t responsible for the horror the US subjects much of the rest of the world to.
We get to choose the lesser-of-two-evils in presidential elections- most voters understand that by their 18th birthday.
NOT so. Stein was on at least 95% of the ballots. 95%. 95%. 95%. Stein, Johnson, Trump, Clinton ALL had a chance to win. People like YOU chose to play another round of lesser of two evils, sinking us further into evil. Own it, Mr. BS.
I do own it.
It’s the people who pretend that their hands are clean with their third-party vanity votes that don’t.
I proudly voted for Stein! Killary is a joke. Ian done with voting for the lesser of two evils!
“I proudly voted for Stein!” = ‘I wished for a unicorn!’
“Oh, and Hillary! My God, we wouldn’t want a woman with a brain in office”… Hillary’s brain is programmed by remote control. Whether it be a loose cannon or a guided missile, civilization is threatened with destruction.
It seems the pseudo-left has been given instructions to promote the notion that the zionist entity is about to intervene and “clean up the mess” in Syria and even Lebanon. Over at the ever nauseating CounterPunch a writer a few days ago shilled a preposterous scenario where Hezbollah was to be “destroyed” along with bombing on “both sides if the Syria/Lebanon border” by the ” super-army” of the zionist entity. This article by Daniel Lazare is more if the same. So after the murky vague certainty of your prediction could you give us a detailed scenario of how the supersoldiers of the zionist entity will carry this out? Remember, Dan, you said action was soon, even imminent.
The “‘ever nauseating Counterpunch”? No wonder you find the investigative articles here repugnant. You just can’t handle the truth.
Counterpunch is now as loathsome and nauseating as the Soros funded Faux Left Amy Goodman and Democracy Now. You just have to follow the money. Our Hebrew friends had their butts kicked the last two occasions they tried to “destroy Hezbollah.” They don’t really have much appetite for Round Three. They’d rather get their thirty shekel goy whores in Congress to get the US to act as their dumb muscle again and do it for them.
“Counterpunch is now as loathsome and nauseating as the Soros funded Faux Left Amy Goodman and Democracy Now.”
I can understand how a fan of Stormfront might feel that way.
Never heard of Stormfront, just don’t like Soros and his paid stooges in the Faux Left.
Why do you post here? This is an investigative journalists site like Counterpunch. Do you expect a lot of right wing BS on either of these sites? Why don’t you take your altright stuff somewhere it is more appreciated? Or is someone paying you to dis this site?
I should be so lucky. I could do with the money. No, I just call out garbage for what it is. Completely free of charge.
I apologize for being off topic, but I have to state that in the most recent issue of the Nation magazine they actually buy right into the canard that the Kremlin hacked/interfered in our 2016 presidential election. They go on to virtually malign those of us who actually spout the truth and have facts on our side (VIPS report, etc.) that no such election meddling by Moscow occurred.
Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together? Chalk up another rip roaring success for the Neocons and the Kosher Nostra to add to all the others.
It doesn’t really matter what Trumpenstein decides. Maybe one or other of the feuding factions that passes for the US government will just start one on their own account. The Pentagon will decide to “accidentally” bomb somebody again. Or our Saudi friends will decide to start yet another war. The last ones have worked out so well. Or maybe a few false flags from our Zionist or Turkish friends. We can always rely on them to get things going.
Exactly. I think Mossad will organize such a bestial false flag, that USA will be all for war with “Assad”. Very possible that they will kill children for this. A lot of them. Babies.
How I hope that I am not right! But zionists are not intelligent, they will continue to use their “false flag + MSM” tool. One wonder if they are people at all.
I’m sure Little Princess Shiksa “let’s bomb Syria, daddy” Ivanka can be relied on to deliver the goods.
What a disaster. When will the rank and file ever recognize the criminality of their political parties and their corporate masters?
Useful idiots one and all!
https://therulingclassobserver.com/2017/08/19/in-the-time-of-useful-idiots/
From the article it appears that Russia, Syria, Iran, and Hezbollah are doing just fine. As for the “political instability” in Iran, it is not as unstable as one would believe since the three factions that are vying for power in that nation have been doing so for many years and so far there has been no political collapse, probably due in large part to the cultural traditions that act as a set of constraints.
Israel has little choice but to accept the growing new status quo. It cannot begin a new conflict without causing serious reactions in Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Hezbollah, let alone Moscow. The US population has no interest in the current conflicts and even less for any new ones and even if the US tried to ratchet up the tensions again, what proxy forces would the US then use?
The author also forgot to mention Turkey, which is leaning towards increased cooperation with Russia while at the same time cutting off support for its ISIS proxies as a condition.
Economically Israel is increasing bad straits as BDS takes an increasing toll while its political infrastructure is beginning to hemorrhage considering that Israel has spent its entire existence benefiting from the capabilities of its US benefactor while increasingly becoming a right-winged institutional dictatorship to not only the Palestinians, as it has for 60+ years, but now also to its own people as the international Jewish Community begins to deteriorate from large scale inter-marriage and disinterest, especially among millennial Jews. Fortunately, for the rest of the entire world, there may be very little real alternatives for Israel but to begin to accept that it may have to exist as a second rate military power considering that most of the military hardware it receives from the US is mostly junk when compared to the modern and advanced equipment that Russia has at its disposal.
Finally, the author fails to mention the fact that the Israeli IDF is not now and never has been a “world class” military. All of the IDF’s operations have been against second rate military opponents with the exception of the Jordanian troops in 1948, Egypt in 1973, who nearly defeated the Jewish State, and defenseless civilians. No military becomes combat experienced from such operations.
as a result the combat hardened Iranian troops serving in Syria, the Syrian Arab Army, as well as Hezbollah Units have become quite lethal militarily in comparison to Israel’s troops…
Saudi Arabia has asked Iraq to be the mediator between itself and Iran. If this is an accurate report, then this is good news.
“The government of Saudi Arabia has sought the help of Iraq’s prime minister to mend relations between Riyadh and Tehran, according to news reports.
Citing Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s interior minister, the Iraqi satellite channel Alghadeer reported that Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, had asked Haider al-Abadi to lead the mediation with Iran.
“During our visit to Saudi Arabia, they also asked us to do so, and we said that to [the] Iranian side. The Iranian side looked at this demand positively,” Araji was quoted as saying by Alghadeer on Sunday.
“After the victories that Iraq has achieved, it [Saudi Arabia] began looking to Iraq, at its true size and leading role.
“The calm and stability and the return of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have positive repercussions on the region as a whole. […]
The Iranian news agency ISNA quoted Araji in Farsi as saying that Mohammed bin Salman wanted to “ease tensions” with Iran.”
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/08/saudi-arabia-seeks-iraq-mend-ties-iran-170813151145632.html
The author hasn’t been keeping up with the news on this.
“Israel Struck Syrian and Hezbollah Arms Convoys Nearly 100 Times in Five Years, Top General Says”
Haaretz Aug 17, 2017 10:33 AM
The little shithole of a nation-state is outraged that Syria wasn’t destroyed as per instructions.
The wonderful Nobel Peace Laureate Obama made sure Holy Israel got some US bombs to take care of situations like this.
“U.S. Quietly Supplies Israel With Bunker-Busting Bombs”
NYT SEPT. 23, 2011
This “Nobel” person also made sure Iraq didn’t get any airplanes to defend against the ISIS takeover of much of that nation.
with Israel using the whip hand it holds over all US political institutions, and with that thieving and murderous little place mixing gasoline and matches at every opportunity, I believe that “worse” is a very safe prediction.
Yes.
Yesterday I read an article that stated that Erdogan and Syria had met and Turkey was now on Syria’s side (well, not on Syria’s side, but no longer fighting against Syria). No doubt Erdogan is ticked off about the U.S. favoring of the Kurds, but even more, he’s reading the writing on the wall – Russia, Iran and Syria are kicking butt.
It was all a big gamble by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States, Turkey, Israel to take out Assad, and it has failed.
And, gee, maybe when history is written, we just might find that Trump had his hand in this. Maybe, just maybe, he told the Saudis to get out of Syria, stop arming the terrorists, and make amends with Iran. Maybe he told Erdogan that the U.S. is no longer going to be funding ISIS and trying to take out Assad.
Maybe Trump bombed an empty runway in Syria, bellowed at North Korea, mega-bombed a virtually-empty part of Afghanistan, and is sending more troops into Afghanistan in order to placate the neocons. l mean, he can’t pull out of Afghanistan, can he? The arms/drug dealers would have a hissy fit. They need their fix.
Israel is the only one turning purple from anger. Expect a major false flag event in three, two, one.
Yeah. And maybe Trump is an Angel dancing on the head of a pin.
mike k – don’t you find the timing a little coincidental, mike? I mean, the terraists were winning and then suddenly they weren’t? What happened?
The Saudis are talking to Iran? What? Turkey is getting out of Syria? The U.S. are no longer aiding the terraists? What?
One thing I’ve discovered about pins, Mike: they can burst little bubbles.
God is a Real Estate developer – with offices ’round the nations – they say one day He’ll liquidate his holdings up on high – I say it’s all speculation
The Lord Almighty, Limited – with his chosen elect – sit on the Up On High Development Board quoting the bible as they hoard – the Good Book has a new look I suspect
So save one last dance for the Savior – when that final Hail Mary is said – Life is a dancehall – that’s why we’ve got all those
little angels dancing round with pinheads
apologies to Michelle Shocked – mike k made me do it – and anyway it feels like we tragicomedic humans are so close to auto-annihilation we’ll save God the trouble of having to liquidate “his holdings”
And those smart and industrious Syrians who had the government-funded and Soros-funded NGO’s knocking on their doors, convincing them to sell their homes and businesses and flee to Europe, will once again return to Syria. Home is home, after all.
The elite tried their best to steal Syria’s best and brightest, to leave the country with nothing. If you lose your doctors, nurses, university professors, engineers, you’re running on empty. These people are now returning.
Hopefully Syria, with the help of the West, can rebuild an even brighter future, along with Iraq and Yemen.
But just think of the riches that the arms dealers and weapons manufacturers (along with politicians, ex-generals, etc.) raked in during this chaos. Fortunes were made. In their minds, as with Madeleine Albright, it was all worth it.
With help from the West?? Haven’t we “helped” enough already? With helpers like these…..
mike k – money, your tax dollars.
Good article by Thierry Meyssan on the arms/weapons pipeline:
“Over the last seven years, several billion dollars’ worth of armament has been illegally introduced into Syria – a fact which in itself is enough to disprove the myth according to which this war is a democratic revolution. Numerous documents attest to the fact that the traffic was organised by General David Petraeus, first of all in public, via the CIA, of which he was the director, then privately, via the financial company KKR with the aid of certain senior civil servants.
Thus the conflict, which was initially an imperialist operation by the United States and the United Kingdom, became a private capitalist operation, while in Washington, the authority of the White House was challenged by the deep state. New elements now show the secret rôle of Azerbaïdjan in the evolution of the war.”
A private capitalist operation!
“The arms transported to Afghanistan were delivered to the Talibans, under the control of the US, which is pretending to fight them. Those delivered to Pakistan were probably destined to commit Islamist attacks in India. We do not know who were the final recipients of the arms delivered to the Republican Guard of President Sassou N’Guesso in the Congo, or those delivered to South Africa under President Jacob Zuma. The main arms dealers were the US firms Chemring (already mentioned), Culmen International, Orbital ATK (also mentioned) and Purple Shovel.”
Note the line: “which is pretending to fight them”. The weapons were sent from all over the world to Azerbaïdjan, who then used “diplomatic flights” (which are exempt from being searched) to get the weapons to the terrorists in Syria and Iraq. So you can’t physically search “diplomatic flights”, but these flights are still supposed to supply explicit details of the cargo transported.
“However, at the request of the US State Department, at least Afghanistan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, Congo, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Israël, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and United Kingdom closed their eyes to this violation of international law, just as they had ignored the CIA flights to and from their secret prisons.”
http://www.voltairenet.org/article197144.html
Lots of moolah being made!
Another ‘phase’ may not happen if Russia decides it won’t tolerate another US/Israel attempt at ‘regime change’. It’s risky but they may be able to draw a line here, with (political) support from China. I hope so, for the sake of the Syrian people.
For the sake of all of us.
I may be blowing hot air here, for what I know about international finance you block-print with a crayon on an 8×10″ sheet of paper. That said, here goes.
“Russia pays off balance of Soviet Union’s foreign debt “
h**ps://www.rt.com/business/400489-russia-soviet-debt-payment/
Russia has been diligent about establishing a reputation of paying its debts. Next:
Russia is trying really hard to get established as having a sound currency. This is why it isn’t likely that gold is going to ever drop to low levels, for Russia and China seem to be buying every speck of the metal which is sold at their “bids”. Finally:
h**ps://sputniknews.com/russia/201703221051851682-russia-swift-bank-head/
Speculation: What if this alternative of SWIFT is turned into a competitor of the original? Taking down the almighty dollar would hurt the US about as bad as anything I can imagine. “Come deal with us” would be the pitch, and a sound Russian financial system along with backing from China wouldn’t be any kind of drawback!
This currency war is an inevitable consequence of capitalism, as are all kinds of war and criminal activity. Capitalism and honesty and peace do not mix.