America’s ‘Global Policeman’ Role

America’s influential neocons and their liberal-hawk sidekicks want U.S. interventions pretty much everywhere, but other powers are chafing against this U.S. “global policeman,” as ex-CIA official Graham E. Fuller explains.
By Graham E. Fuller
Global disorder is on the rise. What can the U.S. do about it? There are two fundamentally different approaches one can take — it all depends on your philosophy of how the world works.
The first school thinks primarily in terms of law, order and authority: it accepts the need for a global policeman. The second school is more willing to let regional nations take the initiative to eventually work things out among themselves. Both schools possess advantages and disadvantages. Something called Balance of Power politics lies halfway between the two.
Global policemen nominate themselves from among the ranks of the most powerful — and ambitious — states of the world. Over the last half century the U.S. has assumed this role — but a significant shift is already under way. In Washington this school argues that growing American disinclination to assert order is a key reason for a more chaotic world. From the end of World War II to the fall of the USSR in 1991 Washington had shared, reluctantly, that role with the Soviet Union — rivals but both unwilling to let the world spin out of control into chaos and nuclear war. Then, after the fall of the USSR, the U.S. triumphantly assumed the role of “the world’s sole superpower.” In an earlier century the British Empire played the same role, although contested by Germany, France and others.
In Washington right now, neoconservatives and liberal interventionists (export democracy, by gunpoint if necessary) lead the charge against what they see as U.S. abandonment of its moral duty, leaving the world in the lurch. Their list of American failed duties is long: if only we had moved earlier to remove the Kim dynasty in North Korea, or Assad in Syria, or blocked the referendum that reincorporated Crimea into Russia, or brought about regime change in Iran, or backed Saudi Arabia against Qatar to keep the Gulf from splitting, or employed sufficient force to put an end to civil conflict in Afghanistan, or backed Ukraine to the hilt against Russia, pressed more vigorously in Venezuela, established firmer lines in the China Sea, warned Philippine leader Dutarte off from his murderous anti-drug policies, and intervened to prevent looming Ethiopian-Somali-Eritrean war in the strategic Horn of Africa, etc. The list of U.S. duties, neglected in the eyes of this school of “benign” intervention, is endless.
Troubling Questions
Yet this perspective raises troubling questions:
–Is the U.S. willing to perpetually expend its blood and treasure around the world in military and covert interventions to remove undemocratic leaders — or simply leaders we don’t like? Simply to maintain U.S. pre-eminence? What is the overall gain in a cost-benefit analysis?
–How acceptable are the opportunity costs of such interventions — as opposed to better use of U.S. taxpayer money domestically?
–How much can the U.S. really prevent the rise of other powers with their increasing sense of their own interests and entitlements? Small powers are willing to sacrifice quite a lot when it involves interests on their doorstep — compared to limited American enthusiasm for intervention across an ocean for dubious gain.
–How do we respond to rising weapons technology abroad which increasingly circumscribes U.S. freedom of action? Nuclear weapons employ technology from the mid-Twentieth Century. And by now many powers are developing a meaningful cyber capability against rivals and opponents. To a cyber-warrior the world is a candy store of targets. Ditto for drones — simple technology spreading fast, capable of inflicting potentially great damage.
The counter-perspective to the global policeman accepts the reality of new powers arising all around us. There is little we can do to prevent them. We increasingly face major alternative power centers out there. China, a non-player for the last hundred years or more (unlike in much earlier centuries), is formidably back on the scene and asserting political, economic and cultural power. China even assumes a new degree of global leadership functions, some of which contain positive features.
Europe, after over a century of murderous and suicidal wars, is finally back on its feet representing perhaps the most progressive political grouping in the world. With a lot of soft and hard power Europe feels increasingly independent.
Russia has a global vision stemming from centuries of exercising power widely across Eurasia, and in the Cold War, as a “global super-power.” Its diplomatic and military power far overshadows its poor economy, but it is willing to pay the cost to be part of the global game. As with China, Russia is not entirely a negative factor on the world scene either, except to those U.S. hawks reluctant to compromise with any alternative power.
Additionally the world is witnessing more and more medium powers asserting their interests in their own regions than the U.S. or the Soviet Union would ever have “permitted” during the Cold War. Today that list includes states like India, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Iran, Canada, and South Korea with strong perceptions of their own interests.
Many Flashpoints
Any world policeman today faces a growing number of flashpoints beyond its capabilities. Many are ugly and may cost lives of millions of people. Humanitarian crises will continue to abound (like Palestine, Yemen, South Sudan, the Congo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan, global refugees.)
Global warming and environmental degradation create powerful refugee mills that produce millions of hungry and angry have-nots. U.S. intervention is not designed to cope with these issues.
And then routine intervention by a world policeman also creates another major negative: the continued political infantilization of so many countries in the world. Routine U.S. intervention invariably leads to warring parties who prefer in the end to deal with Washington rather than with their own rivals for power. We see this repeatedly, most recently in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere where factions prefer to manipulate Washington to get what they want rather than face local realities. The Gulf States today are similarly playing Washington against Iran rather than communicating.
So a difficult and deeper issue arises: should most countries and peoples be “allowed” to stew in their own juices? To settle their own issues? Should they not take local responsibility? Doesn’t political maturity arise from being compelled to deal with rivals within a country, or a region? Remember, everybody in the world is eager to enlist the U.S. to fight on its side. Didn’t it take two hideous World Wars (preceded by many uglier centuries before then) before war-like Europeans finally figured out that enough was enough, and created alternative mechanisms for dealing with each other? Yet now it is an article of faith in European politics that war in Europe must be unthinkable.
Do problems have to “ripen” (to use that ugly political science term) before warring factions decide it is simply too damaging, dangerous, costly — even immoral — to press the conflict forward?
In a thoughtful and skillfully-argued recent essay, long-time journalist and conservative geopolitical observer and thinker Robert Kaplan shows himself to be in the first camp: the indispensable need for imposed law and order.
He argues that only continuing American commitment to its deepest international ideals is what makes the U.S. what it is; that if we fail to uphold our ideals we are left with no organizing national principle — and thus no national purpose. (Never mind that these “ideals” are upheld on a highly selective, transient, cherry-picked basis.)
Dubious Neocon Logic?
But do we really believe that the U.S. will atrophy as a society in the absence of “maintaining global values?” It would be sad to think that U.S. greatness depends on constant intervention and war in the name of the global order.
How long can the U.S. go on “generously,” supplying international order? Perhaps we are indeed doomed to watch an increasingly Darwinian world out there, operating without Big Brother. But the handwriting is on the wall: few in the world still support American policing of the world — or perhaps policing by any single state.
If policing is required (and there may be an occasional role for it), it will ever more likely involve a consortium of major international players — at a bare minimum the European Union, China, and Russia. The United Nations Security Council, when it can agree, also plays an important role. Indeed, these three powers are determined to deny the U.S. any further monopoly of international power. And that was true before Trump.
In the end, how do we think about history? A process of gradual advancement? Or anarchy kept at bay only by great powers? Does history have any “meaning,” any trajectory? Or, as an earlier British statesman debunked the whole notion: “history is just one damn thing after another.”
If we believe that permanent conflict is simply a fundamental element of the human condition, then the argument for a policeman gains weight. But from now on international policing is going to be shared — like it or not. And however “inefficient” it may be.
After all, there aren’t many “benign” hegemons around any more to do the job — if they ever existed.
Graham E. Fuller is a former senior CIA official, author of numerous books on the Muslim World; his latest book is Breaking Faith: A novel of espionage and an American’s crisis of conscience in Pakistan. (Amazon, Kindle) grahamefuller.com
Don’t fool yourselves, there is no such thing as policeman of the world. No country spend money for nothing. All these actions from the US are an investment but since they don’t issue a prospectus to taxpayers for these investments we don’t know exactly what they invest in or who is the beneficiary of these investments. Hint: rich people only benefit.
Taxpayers are just issuing a cheque and asking for something they can believe in as an answer, well there you have it, how about democracy? Do you like it? then democracy it is.
It’s a con and a way for the rich to tax the people. The best elaborate theft there is. They use institutions like parliaments, presidencies, military (who are supposed to protect the territory). They use media manipulation in all its forms etc…
Thanks for this good post, it’s so true but much to brave. Thinking about the CIA-coup against Mossadegh 1953 because of oil interests and the consequences till today: Awful dictatorship under the Shah, Islamic counterrevolution, Irak-Iran-war with US supporting both side but especially Saddam, training his army, which members became founders of the Islamic State.
US “policeman” role is also to protect the US-$ as world currency, the base for US economic supremacy and military power. Who wants to trade oil or gas in other currency know he is at risk to be eliminated by US-Power. The US role as “policeman” is to ensure US-primacy over others.
But it is much worse than that, the US acts not as policeman, this is much to friendly put, the US acts like a criminal mafia-like organisation, see John Perkins “Confession of an economic hit man”. See also the Wolfowitz Doctrine among others Neocons Doctrine, which leads to the cause of the war in the Ukraine and the escalation against Russia.
Other anecdotes of this mafia: the suppression of discovery of revolutionary technology: Royal Rifles cancer cure, the use of “free energy” (what would have brought down the oil and gas industry and threatens the basis of the dollar as world currency).
And there are much more sad things to say about the US as know by the books of Antony C. Sutton. It could not be worse, it’s just plain evil: Some powerful US-Peoples stands for helping the bolshevik-revolution to success (so stands for suppression and killings under Stalin and Mao!), for supporting Hitler and his Army to success to run WWII, for horrendous war-crimes against civilian at the end of WWII, for atomic bombing, for the Korean-war 1953 (billions people killed), for the Vietnam-war, for the Afghanistan-war (Brzezinskis plan to offer the Sovjets “their Vietnam”), for the Iran-Irak-war and so on.
An endless bloody story that couldn’t be more cruel, that continue producing crisis after crisis (e.g. Korean crisis, Afghanistan, Middle-East at general, see http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/02/rfk-jr-why-arabs-dont-trust-america-213601) and at the end brings humanity at risk of extinction by atomic war.
America was never a policeman, this is propaganda only, this would implies, that it helped makes the world more secure, what is plain wrong and by far the opposite of the truth. What is needed is a “Nürnberg Tribunal” for all crimes that the US and their helpers brought over the world. To put an end of this perpetuation of crimes. This perhaps could be the beginning of more peace in the world. Letting running by far the most criminal nation in history, disguised as “policeman” is completely crazy.
The evidence seems pretty clear to me that the Imperial demand for total dominance has not slowed in the slightest. This Empire of a few families who control earth’s resources and markets (except the parts which are completely surrounded with nuclear weapons). The machinery of this Empire is what is referred to as the establishment – the political parties, the press, and what is referred to as the deep state or the military industrial complex. Even though they appear divided into two camps the reality is that there is only one common goal – “Global full spectrum domination.”
Like all Empires this one is ruthless far beyond the comprehension of us commoners and concerned only with its own power. Human life is expendable, the environment doesn’t really matter as technology will protect those with power. Power is now with the machines the Empire controls – the Empire controls all new knowledge – if Pasture made his discovery today it would become the property of the oligarchy and royalties would be collected on all milk while children die of curable diseases.
We only see the tip of the ice burg even with the revelations from leakers and whistle blowers there is much we do not know. And the Empire seems to care less now.
There is no intent on the part of the Empire to reduce human suffering their power now is diffuse throughout the globe in the machines, blow up NYC, DC so what – the servers that maintain Imperial power are in Colorado or inside some bunker.
Until or unless control of earth’s resources is taken from these families nothing will change. Governments come and go – the Porsche, Daimler, Siemens, Bayer families keep their property no matter who is in power or who they are warring against. The Samsung, Toyota, Mitsubishi families thrive on.
Right on. Our essayist makes it seem as if all of this chaos is the product of rational actors, rather than the power crazed oligarchs and their rotten American Empire bent on world domination.
It is awfully confusing to evaluate the success of the U.S. Policing of the World, when it appears that the U.S. stirs up more trouble than it elevates. Add to this, how the U.S. when decided necessary by the powers of the D.C. Beltway crowd purposely ignores international law, and thus invades a sovereign nation, all in the name of promoting democracy, has become standard operating procedure. Yet, after the U.S. extinguishes whatever leadership it must in order to establish a democratic government, it instead leaves invaded nations in ruin and chaos. How can this be good?
I believe that this policing salvation can only be done, if the UN were to legislate it, and only if a coalition of governments were assigned by the UN, were to enforce this power. Any one nation to take this responsibility all on its own, will certainly be flawed, as we see how the U.S. has devolved into this ugly world power due to its Neocon influences. America must join the world, and not continue with its quest for world hegemony.
“Global disorder is on the rise. What can the U.S. do about it?” Have you been watching CNN (AKA the Crisis News Network) a little bit too much lately?
As Lao Tzu wisely said, when laws and police increase, lawlessness increases. A hell of a lot of good all this “policing” does. Look at the world. This mess is not in spite of our busybody, greedy, violent ‘policing” – it is more largely because of it.
Short and to the point!
It’s all very well to say that the US should no longer intervene in other people’s countries but what is the US going to do to put right the messes its earlier interventions have caused? If ever the US had a “duty”, it is that.
Join China and Russia in New Silk Road policies to develop the World and achieve the peace so long sought by the people of America and the World. This is quite simply, the answer, believe it or not. And we’re VERY close to achieving it, hence all the hysteria within the “Established Order” of imperial warmongers.
Hey Michael once again I will agree with you. Reparations are in order, for the U.S. to make it right. Although Vietnam never got the 3 billion dollars Nixon had promised them.
you might refresh your memory about our reconstruction of Iraq’s power grid, Fallujah’s santitation system and that hydroelectric dam in Afghanistan …. billions spent … results poor and projects unfinished after a decade … we flood these countries with U.S. dollars producing a pyramid of grifters, from penny-ante con men to millionaires, the “new elite” — new judiciary (see Afghanistan), entire new governments pumped up on the steroids of easy money with little oversight and no accountability.
(those minerals lighting up Trump’s eyes were “discovered” over a decade ago … yeah, he’s the guy to turn that project around –oh wait, irrc, China got the biggest contracts … a decade ago)
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/economy-budget/339528-Rare-earth-rancor%3A-Feds-must-stop-Chinese-purchase-of-US-mine
http://www.mining.com/mountain-pass-sells-20-5-million/
someone needs to ask Trump about Mountain Pass Mine in California (America’s only rare earth mine), sold in June 2017 to the Chinese ….
I seem to be seeing more and more young people understanding that this “overbearing” (“control freak”) tendency cannot be uncoupled from capitalism and its endless appetite for and competitive model of bigger, better, faster and more profitable. Like a secret drug addiction ($1000 a day habit for an individual) or some occult hemorrhage, there’s no peace possible when “getting ahead” despite ongoing depletion drives not only the economy but also too many people’s lives.
As a young person, I used to be fascinated how often “pillars of the community” were caught committing egregious breeches of trust (when not simple crimes of theft and abuse). It seemed to me then and I still suspect that many felt “owed” this or that “sin” because of their years of stawart “community service” … so often, scratch the surface, and some charity drive turns out to have secondary motives and rewards … or the “opportunities” are recognized in the process … remember the laundry list of “good things” invading Afghanistan was going to accomplish? Remember Tom Friedman saying he didn’t care about WMD in Iraq, that the chance to create a democratic free market example in the middle east was too good to pass up … and he didn’t even get a potemkin village … iow, the ambitions grow as the projects take shape … more and more birds to kill with one stone. etc. more and more grifters added to the “team”
Gosh, did you read about Carl Icahn? Advising the president on matters in which he had personal interests … yeah, it starts at home.
“… and he didn’t even get a potemkin village”…LOL(but with tears)
I am Italian, therefore European, and can’t but smile when reading that Europe “is finally back on its feet representing perhaps the most progressive political grouping in the world”. I even have doubts it can be thought of as a group.
What surprises me is how America appears to live in a dream world: with all your military might and power and all the electronic gizmo you claim to have, you’ve bee beaten by the vietnamese, you can’t win in Afghanistan and Iraq turned out to be a nightmare. I even wonder if you should be considered a superpower! Even your navy appears easily crippled by cargo vessels …
Add to all this that America has zillions worth of debt that is held by unreliable foreign countries! If one day things were to get nasty with China they could squeeze your b…ls and cripple you.
Because Europe is not what you claim, but only a group of different nationalities who mostly don’t trust each other, we absolutely need a strong America, so stop thinking you can police force the world, clean up your financial mess, and your credibility will be restored.
No offence meant to the USA! I have thinking about this since, shortly after the brexit referendum and a recent speech by Mrs. Merkel, some stupid TV talking head said proudly that the germans were standing up against the Anglo-Americans. I jumped on my chair! We’ve seen that happen, didn’t like it at all and have been grateful to the americans ever since.
So, pull yourselfs together, chase the war mongers into the Hudson river, and get back to business.
“pull yourselfs together, chase the war mongers into the Hudson river”…Do zombies drown?
We’re not a superpower. Hell, up until WWII we hardly had a footprint on the World. Sure we’ve always had some Anglophile Imperial Tory wannabes, ripped a few pieces of decrepit Spanish Empire away, ran some ops in Central America for Chiquita Banana, that’s about it. Our foreign policy mainly was keeping out of the grasp of the British Empire (we failed miserably, seduced by “special relationship” BS). Also just trying to keep British, French, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese Empires out of the Western Hemisphere (failed at that too, with our own imperial Globalists throwing in with said Empires, via the “special relationship”). Look into your own backyards. There you’ll find the ideological descendants of all those Euro/Brit Empires, STILL at feverish work. They’ve danced propaganda circles around us, to the point we don’t even know our own history. I’d recommend you go to Executive Intelligence Review (EIR) website. Go to their search box and Type in “Return of the Monarchs; Politics for a new Dark Age”, and “Synarchy against America”. We’re caught in the same Strait Jacket that has bound up Europe for MANY centuries now. You’ll have to confront your own Dynastic families and their Oligarchy of loyal retainers in Finance and Business and Intelligence. Do you know the master teachers of all of those Euro/Brit Empires? The Dons of Venice, some of whose families trace their roots to the imperial oligarchs of the Ancient Roman Empire who ran up to the swamps of Venice after the Collapse and Fall of the Western half of the Roman Empire. Also recommend Webster G. Tarpley.net website and his free E-book in the left hand column: “Against Oligarchy” where it all starts with Venice. We’re defeated over here, for now…but that will change.
Somehow “policing” isn’t the term I would use for American foreign policy around the globe. It implies an attempt to administer the rule of law in a just manner and most of us here are aware that corporate exploitation has been the root of U.S. foreign interventions. I’m convinced these interventions and the resultant wars, misery and climate degradation are all related to an unregulated free market mantra that can only have catastrophic results. If policing was a goal we wouldn’t so readily rebuff the overtures of cooperation coming from Russia and China and we would make a greater effort to discipline rogue allies like Saudi Arabia, Israel and Turkey. The idea of nation building has been categorically rejected, so what does that leave, nation destroying? Trump(or rather the generals behind his present policy) states our goal is not to build nation-states in our own image. Fine, but what efforts have been made toward reconstruction and civic stability? The cost in both human terms and dollars is staggering. Although a nuclear disaster is always present with this kind of reckless foreign policy, I’m still convinced there is an even greater risk that the over-extension is leading to a global collapse, the likes of which we’ve never seen.
I’d love to see a knowledgeable assessment of what a withdrawal from hostilities would mean to the American economy … not just immediately in terms of expenditures, but also “trickle down” terms … look at the literally millions of folks employed in the network that his homeland security and law enforcement (and the myriad companies that cater to their every $$$ need).
It might help scales to fall from eyes of those who “hate big government” to understand that increasingly career-type “good jobs” are overwhelmingly in the MIC or the (extended) government. (I’m not sure how far along the gutting of healthcare has advanced, my job was outsourced to India)
“It might help scales to fall from eyes of those who “hate big government” to understand that increasingly career-type “good jobs” are overwhelmingly in the MIC or the (extended) government.”… Susan, unfortunately those who “hate big government” are usually unable to connect dots…sorry to hear about your job(and what that loss might mean to the quality of health care).
Europe will do whatever to cooperate with USA. It seems USA & EU are always on the offensive around the world except for middle East and Afghanistan at the beginning. How can USA is allied with al-qaeda in Syria?
Good article.
“The world’s policeman” is another propaganda phase like “war on terror”, “human shield”, and “collateral damage”. They are designed to provide a deceptive metaphor allowing the people to accept mass murder as somehow a good thing. Yes, someone in the bowels of the war machine is really designing this special language to engineer public support, or at least acquiescence, to the murder and plunder of millions off people.
When you hear someone use these phrases, you know their mind has been fucked.
This not is about global cops but does have some of my favorite pictures.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/declaring-opioid-crisis-national-emergency-trump-sends-troops-guard-afghan-poppies/231216/
Enjoy and weep:-(
The first step in deciding what role the U.S. should play internationally is to understand that our government’s historical role has been closer to global gangster than policeman. All governments (including the U.S.) are made up of egomaniacal, often megalomaniacal, members/servants of their country’s respective oligarchy. They have no interest in overseeing humanitarian organizations. For the most part they serve the economic interests of the ruling class both at home and abroad, while manipulating their news media to disguise their agenda. When they are able to subjugate other nations, they do it out of self-interest, not benevolence. They exploit other societies the same way they exploit their own, that is, allowing the plebes just enough to get by so they will produce more profits for their overseers. They “keep order” only to the extent it serves their economic agenda. So the real questions we should be asking ourselves are: Do we really want the U.S. government to continue playing the role of global gangster? If not, what is to be done?
Fuller, the perpetual spin doctor, creating another false choice paradigm.
Either we accept the necessity of the US police state imposing law and order, or we accept chaos and the breakdown of civilization.
How does Afghanistan’s heroin trade, the slave markets in Libya, or the rise of terrorism in the middle east, all occurring after, not before US intervention, fit into your narrative?