Trump’s Soft-Shoe on Racist Violence

On Monday, President Trump did a second take on his remarks about the white-nationalist-sparked violence in Charlottesville, but his tepid first take offered a troubling look into his soul, says Michael Winship.
By Michael Winship
Enough. We have a president who is emotionally challenged and empathy-free, who on Saturday read from a prepared statement of concern and condemnation, incapable of speaking genuinely from the heart, apparently because he knows that those who speak racist hate and commit acts of deadly violence are a portion of his “base.”
Witness Ku Kluxer David Duke declaring in Charlottesville, Virginia, before Saturday’s violence, “We are determined to take our country back. We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in, that’s why we voted for Donald Trump. Because he said he’s going to take our country back.”
It’s true that you can’t always choose those who want to march in support of you, although Trump’s refusal to condemn his backing from white supremacists is appalling. Nor can it be denied that on the extreme left there are a few, like so many on the extreme right, who see violence as a means to an end. But Trump not only has failed to speak out against white nationalists, he allows them to work in his White House and mutter seditious nonsense into his all-too-susceptible ears.
As he spoke on Saturday afternoon he was unable to out-and-out condemn the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville without diluting his censure, saying there was “hatred, bigotry and violence” but adding “on many sides, on many sides.” And then he tweeted, “Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad!”
Best regards? So sad? So lame. A woman died, a paralegal named Heather Heyer, and others were wounded at the hand of what appears to be a racist murderer using a car as a deadly weapon. This is a national tragedy, Mr. President. It is domestic terrorism and your reaction must be one of outrage, not left-handed sympathy.
On Saturday, Trump said, “It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long, long time.” He’s right about the long, long time part but as Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) wrote on Saturday:
“[F]rom the day he came down the escalator in the tower that bears his name, Trump consciously poured fuel on the fire. He ran a racist, xenophobic campaign that energized the radical right… Trump calls for the country to unite. But he is still ducking responsibility for his role in dividing it.”
Domestic Terrorism
Many Republican senators denounced Saturday’s fascist extremists more strongly and explicitly than the President, including Colorado’s Cory Gardner, who tweeted, “Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”
But in the not-so-distant past, out of fear of alienating some conservative voters, Republicans have condemned groups like the SPLC for calling out the growing threat of the extreme right and white supremacy, just as those Republicans so vehemently attacked a 2009 report from the Department of Homeland Security on rightwing domestic terrorism that it was withdrawn from circulation. That analysis found that every year, with the exception of 2001 and the 9/11 attacks, right-wing extremism was responsible for more violence in the United States than radical Islamic terrorism.
The report’s findings were backed up by an FBI analysis last year that hate crimes were up and by a 2015 survey conducted with the Police Executive Research Forum. Two of those involved, Charles Kurzman of the University of North Carolina and David Schanzer of Duke University, wrote in The New York Times, “The main terrorist threat in the United States is not from violent Muslim extremists, but from right-wing extremists…
“An officer from a large metropolitan area said that ‘militias, neo-Nazis and sovereign citizens’ are the biggest threat we face in regard to extremism,” they wrote. “One officer explained that he ranked the right-wing threat higher because ‘it is an emerging threat that we don’t have as good of a grip on, even with our intelligence unit, as we do with the Al Shabab/Al Qaeda issue, which we have been dealing with for some time.’”
President Trump, you reap what you sow and boilerplate statements of sorrow ring hollow. Presidents are supposed to bring us together. Your predecessors, Republicans and Democrats, have done so with grace. But this President says he loves all Americans while working to deprive them of their freedoms. And keeps within his circle of advisors those for whom hate is an asset and not a dagger to the heart of democracy.
Fire Sebastian Gorka, the bogus security advisor who earlier this week told Breitbart News Daily that white supremacists are not a problem. Fire Stephen Miller, who seems to think the Statue of Liberty is more a symbol of exclusion than welcome. And fire Steve Bannon and his off-the-wall, destructive theories of white nationalism.
Their dismissals would be a start. But on Saturday, we saw into your soul, Donald Trump. And there was nothing there.
Michael Winship is the Emmy Award-winning senior writer of Moyers & Company and BillMoyers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MichaelWinship. [This story first appeared at http://billmoyers.com/story/charlottesville-goddam/]
Trump is a racist white supremist fascist bigot, who hides behind a lot of doubletalk to conceal this from the majority of Americans, but engages in dog whistle signals to those who are his Nazi/KKK allies.
Donald Trump is the most evil, dangerous man to ever hold the Presidency of the United States. Please do not ever forget this. We must seek every legitimate way to remove this psychopath from his office.
People like you have got a problem with democracy. We have a lot of people like you in the UK. They are Superior Beings who are so much better then everybody else because the sun shines out of their arseholes. People vote to leave the EU, but that doesn’t matter because only Superior Beings like you count.
“Trump is a racist white supremist fascist bigot, who hides behind a lot of doubletalk to conceal this from the majority of Americans, but engages in dog whistle signals to those who are his Nazi/KKK allies…”
‘and who also has his share of apologists at consortiumnews.com who implicitly defend our racist white supremacist fascist bigot president with their constant ‘but whatabout Hillary?’.
Hope you don’t mind me finishing that for you.
Thanks Bob! But maybe I should add that I forgive those deluded CN commenters, for they know not what they do…….
BobS — Are you referring to Carden’s piece “Hillary Clinton Promised Wars Too”? — If so, I don’t agree that noting Mrs. Clinton’s appallingly violent and warmongering track record constitutes an implicit defense of our racist fascist bigot president.
Why are we relitigating the Civil War 150 years after its end? Are you sure this whole sorry affair is not simply being staged, using unwitting but strongly provoked advocates from both sides, by those, with power behind the scenes, who would once again divide and conquer us to distract from their campaign of world conquest and the looting of America to pay for it? Try looking beyond Trump to discern who really masterminded this most recent confrontation, because it’s their agenda to destroy him as well as any shared attempt to solve America’s problems both domestically and internationally. If they can stir up a new Race War amongst us, most citizens will be so distracted they won’t even care about the new Cold War being fought in their name. Trump is a weak president and they are exploiting his fecklessness and reticence to act against them. Maybe they will even decide to keep him if his hapless paralysis can help raise enough hell in the streets. There is always more to the story than the simplistic pseudoanalyses offered in the propagandist media.
Realist – yes, I think you hit the nail on the head. Agents provocateur, engineered violence. Keep your eyes on the ball, people.
My concern also…am worried about freedom of assembly and the right of peaceful protest.
But a fascist coup in the Ukraine orchestrated by the American “deep state” run by John Mccain, Victoria Nuland, Joe and Hunter Biden backed by the US military industrial complex and coal from Pennsylvania is just peachy? Hypocrite Nation!
I don’t think that most Americans have any idea of how our U.S. Government, is backing the very same kind of racist we have here on our homeland soil, as we support the Ukraine Nazi who does our country’s bidding up against Russia in Eastern Europe. I guess our country’s motto could be, ‘but yeah the Ukraine Nazi are our good Nazi’, while the homegrown racist, not so much. It’s 2 & 1/2 minutes to 12, do you know where your country is? Maybe, this should be the question thrown out there, for the many misinformed Americans to answer, but with that there go I.
In light of Charlottesville, this is precisely the time to make the analogy. Hypocrite nation.
If we are going to be okay with these Nazi hate groups, or make excuses for them, then we might as well invite ISIS and al Queda to march down our Main Streets, as well. I’m sorry, I will observe your First Amendment Rights, when you don’t come to rally dressed in riot gear, brandishing broom handles and warrior shields, along with a couple of assault rifle toting Nazi Rebels, as this is not acceptable in a peaceful society. I understand the Second Amendment, but I also understand what intimates people, and carrying guns in a protest is just not the thing to do. We need in this country to close the divide that has sprung up over time, and this my friends is the most impossible of tasks to acheive it’s goal. We can do this, but only if we want to.
Maybe, but it doesn’t justify not taking any action to control our homegrown racist fascist threat.
posted this in an old thread. deserves a look. interested in the take from the learned posters here at CN. also looking for a laugh/cry from some of the new trolls lurking beneath the bridges…
dana rohrabacher grills nuland
roza thanks for the video. Apparently there are many in our nation’s capital who have never read George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address, where our first president warned about our country getting too involved in foreign entanglements. Of course, like people quoting from the Bible, most recall only what they want to hear when referencing our country’s Founding Fathers.
Listening to Nuland avoid giving direct answers, is like watching Meet the Press while paying close attention you take away nothing from these scoundrels when they speak. Victoria, or ‘Tory’ as I’ve heard her friends refer to her, is like the biggest waste of time ever, if you are hoping to learn anything. This lady instigated a foreign government coup, and yet she makes it sound like a walk in the park. The pain this woman has unleashed upon the good people of Ukraine, is without a doubt a war crime of the highest order. Until our great country comes to grips with this warring nature of ours, the world is going to continue to move away from our sphere of influence, and with that the rest of the world will find other places to partner with too find a better future for mankind.
Colin has risked and sacrificed his “podium” for the cause. J’suis Fidel. Soy Guevara.
hate is hate is hate.
those of you who hate trump or hate hillary or hate obama are full of hate.
those of you who claim to KNOW that someone like a trump is a racist, white supremacist are full of hate.
i don’t care what color you are or what religion or what country of origin, or what gender or who’s genitals you prefer. or any of that crap.
i love everybody. even racists. because love in your heart keeps out this stupid hate that so many of you are full of.
you think your hate of them is any different than their hate of others? well, guess what? you just became a supremacist.
i’m tired of all this.
stop hating haters.
dear hatebyu, you seem to be wearing hate tinted glasses. Everywhere you look, you see hate. This is called projection. The world seems to be as you yourself are. Take off your glasses – you might be able to see that people on this site are not full of hate, but love for the truth.
Here is a link to a recent truth :
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/14/us/protesters-in-durham-topple-a-confederate-monument.html
This is disturbing to me. There is absolutely no reason for protestors to be ‘hating on’ a statue which
simply commemorates ‘the boys in gray’. They were boys, they wore gray. Due to their circumstances.
Historical fact. This statue should have perhaps been relocated, but definitely not desecrated.
These same “boys” were not wearing gray, but rather white robes when they lynched African slaves. They treated these Africans liked the Nazis treated the Jews. Maybe that is why the Nazis who showed up wanted to support their confederate brothers.
Those “boys in gray” were taking up arms against the United States to defend the institution of slavery. That particular statue was commemorated in 1924, when apologists for the Confederacy were spreading the myth of the ‘Lost Cause’ (as told in “Birth of a Nation”) while at the same time enforcing Jim Crow laws and lynching blacks.
There’s every reason to ‘hate on’ such a statue, as well as schools, roads, public building, public parks, etc. named in honor of traitors who fought The War of Treason in Defense of Slavery.
The only upside to this past week-end in Virginia (where white supremacists gathered to protest the removal of a statue that honored someone responsible for the deaths of many patriotic Americans) is their shining light on the fact that Nazis and neo-Confederates are essentially the same people.
the boys in gray were not taking up arms in defense of slavery. nor were the northern troops trying to end it.
lincoln was not idolized for ending slavery. but for forcing the union to remain one.
one big mess. then, as now.
You folks who like to pretend the American Civil War wasn’t about slavery are so earnest it’s almost cute.
They were boys. They wore gray. If you had been a teenage male in the Southern States
at that time, you would likely have been one of them, through no fault of your own.
“Hating on” the foot soldiers redirects attention from those who give the orders.
We are all freaking hypocrites if we ignore the genocidal tactics which founded this nation.
Maybe the Native Americans should blow up Mt. Rushmore ?
“We are all freaking hypocrites if we ignore the genocidal tactics which founded this nation.”
How about the Trump supporters who marched in Virginia celebrating blood and soil?
“Maybe the Native Americans should blow up Mt. Rushmore ?”
I’m good with that.
The Confederates were defending their homes and communities against a violent invasion by the Washington elite of the day. Slavery was a red herring thrown up at the time and since to justify central government tyranny. We see the same thing today – the Washington elite always want to “defend democracy” and “protect human rights” in places where there happens to be a lot of oil, like Libya, Iran and Venezuela, unless of course they are already US Satellites like Saudi Arabia and the Gulf dictatorships, when those things don’t matter. Lincoln couldn’t give a rat’s arse about slavery.
General Lee, whose statue is being desecrated, and the troops he led, displayed superhuman courage and endurance in the face of impossible odds. His leadership and resilience and human qualities achieved miracles with limited resources. He is truly one of the outstanding figures of US history.
So very different from the black racist deputy mayor of Charlottesville, a man who routinely states he hates all white people and wants to kill all f****** white people. A dog can dance on the grave of a lion, but he’ll always be a dog.
Regardless of what they said, the confederates were defending slavery. They knew it was existed and even if they did not practice it, they thought it was just fine with letting it continue, even when in the face of the Federal effort to end it. They were enablers.
no dude,
this is what i see….
“Donald Trump is the most evil, dangerous man to ever hold the Presidency of the United States” -mike k
really? that represents love for truth?
ya, ok then.
YES. that is the truth. And I love it. That’s why I share here: I love the truth.
ya, ok then.
mike k – “YES. that is the truth”. That’s not the truth. That’s YOUR truth.
Can’t help but think there’s a tongue in cheek aspect to your comment. Sending you a link to the past…don’t miss the song ” I hate hate”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfPGwHf6KMI
How true.
You will enjoy, which I really did.
https://www.amazon.com/Art-Loving-Erich-Fromm/dp/0061129739
Some background information
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Art_of_Loving
One cant but read this and not change ones perspective.
Escape from freedom is also good too. Old but a classic.
More nonsense from those seeking to overturn the election, now trying hard to add the “racist” label to the floundering charge of “collusion.” Now that this website (July 24) has weakened that charge by definitively proving there was no “Russian hack” but a rather leak of the DNC. the tactic is shifting. Interestingly the author echoes Joe Biden, who lectured the President, tweeting”There is only one side,” This coming from Obama’s V.P. and “Special Envoy to Ukraine,” who joined with State’s Victoria Nuland to employ real swastika bearing Nazis, the followers of Stephan Banderas, to orchestrate a violent overthrow of the elected president, Victor Yanukovich, Anyone familiar with that coup, so well documented by Mr. Parry, is aware of the murderous brutality of those actors in what was portrayed as peaceful demonstration, knows on which side one found the Vice-President. Yes, Mr. Biden, there is indeed only one side.
don’t forget whose son ended up being appointed to the board of directors of one of ukraines biggest oil companies not long after the “coup”.
Not to mention Monsanto’s long-term aspirations in Ukraine . . .
And now US SeaBees are building the infrastructure for a ‘permanent US military presence’.
Link to article with map of Black Sea activities :
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/08/entire-black-sea-coast-of-ukraine-will.html
Um, you know who’s the current CinC of the US, right?
Nobody needs to put the racist label on Donald Trump; he took care of that all by himself.
There is an article in The Intercept today about Trumps racist history, It is extensive.
Donald Trump Has Been a Racist All His Life — And He Isn’t Going to Change After Charlottesville
https://theintercept.com/2017/08/15/donald-trump-has-been-a-racist-all-his-life-and-he-isnt-going-to-change-after-charlottesville/
I do not want to depose Trump because he stole the election. Trump won the crooked rigged election according to the crooked rigged election’s rules. I want him out due to his violations of the law making him unfit to govern. We got rid of Nixon for being a crook; Trump should be shown the door for the same reason. His gross violations of the emoluments clause in the Constitution should be enough cause to sack him. His interference with justice department officials investigating his administration is another impeachable offense.
so you want to get rid of trump for using his office to cover up malfeasance by his subordinates, like nixon? ok. provide evidence.
you want him out for his violations of the law? provide evidence.
gross violations of the emoluments clause should be enough. provide evidence.
interference with justice department officials investigating his administration? proof?
i’m all for following the law. the law requires evidence. not just internet trolling.
so far trump is not great but not hilter either.
Just do a web search for “evidence to impeach Trump”. Plenty of stuff there.
And Trump does not have to be Hitler to be the worst President of the US ever – by far.
yes, by far.
ok, then
yes, your evidence is so convincing that the entire congress has started impeachmnent proceedings.
come on, that law degree of yours from “troll u” doesn’t automatically imply that you passed the bar.
you are kinda funny though
Congress isn’t impeaching him because it is controlled by Republicans. No president has ever been impeached by his own party. This is politics, not law.
Not only his subordinates. Trump was impeachable the moment he refused to divest. Many of his violations of the emoluments clause have been perpetrated right out in the open. And the evidence of his more complicated financial crimes will be supplied by Mueller. We won’t know the details for some time, but I’ve no doubt they are there or Trump wouldn’t openly be committing obstruction of justice to stop the investigation. Trump has the authority to fire the FBI director and the Attorney General, but firing them to appoint someone else who will agree to stopping the investigation is obstruction of justice and impeachable.
If people were actually dealt with for violations of the law, Killary would be in jail for war crimes for the next 1,000 years, sharing the exercise yard with Bush/ Rumsfeld/ Cheney/ Rice/ Blair. That’s even without being the most corrupt/ dishonest/ mendacious politician in the history of the planet.
Its all just MSM spin. No matter what approach Trump took he was going down.
If he denounced he would have “accused of posturing” or “calling off his own troops” (thus admitting he owns the movement):
NYT Reporter: In Denouncing White Supremacy, Rubio and Cruz are Just ‘Posturing’
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2017/08/14/nyt-reporter-in-denouncing-white-supremacy-rubio-and-cruz-are-just-posturing-n2368500
These Are Donald Trump’s Racist Troops
https://newrepublic.com/article/144306/donald-trumps-racist-troops
Both the Baseball Diamond Shooter & Charlottesville car driver were certified mentally impaired individuals. If you want to blame Trump and Conservatives for one then blame Bernie and the Progressives for the other. However, most Americans are not cross burning neo-Nazis or bat wielding Antifa thugs and would have been nowhere near Charlottesville, given their druthers. My guess is that as the Russia narrative collapses, the MSM is looking around for a replacement – and all this will do is drive more and more moderately leaning Americans away from the MSM. This is exactly how I discovered Consortium News.
There is a great big silent majority out there whose voices have not been heard for a very long time. In fact, they’ve been forgotten, silenced.
At Trump rallies, they were accosted, sworn at. The progressives at Berkeley, while claiming to be “progressive”, have smashed buildings, set fires and stopped free speech. Destructive children who are acting out because they’re not getting their way, angry that they might not be the top of the heap, furious that someone might actually question them. George Soros is providing the money for a good deal of this mayhem. His money is actually paying protesters to go out and create havoc.
From coast to coast, the so-called progressives are splitting the country in half. The other half is just now waking up and fighting back, and if push comes to shove, which looks like it might happen, look out below! This is going to erupt.
The death of the woman at the rally is a terrible, terrible thing. But before we jump all over the map, let’s get all of the evidence. President Trump is right; there’s hatred on BOTH sides. Both sides. And he’s right that this has been going on for a very long time.
This is not white nationalism rearing its ugly head. These are people who have been silenced by calling them “racist, bigot, nationalist” every time they bring up jobs, the immigration policy, anything actually. These are people who for years have been told to stand down and shut up.
But we don’t have a word for this type of behavior, do we? How about we call it “gagism” or “suppressism”? Call it what you will, but these people actually have a different view of how the country should be run, and for this they are called “deplorables”. Talk about throwing someone in the gutter when they don’t happen to agree with you!
This country is going to absolutely explode. The lid is coming off.
“At Trump rallies…”
Like the one in Charlottesville, Va.
“George Soros is providing the money..”
For those who don’t speak in code: “Jews will not replace us!… Blood and soil!”.
“these people actually have a different view of how the country should be run…”
By white people, and for white people.
“…and for this they are called “deplorables”.”
If it looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck…
Gotta love what consortiumnews.com has become.
Yes, it is sad, because none of you here see the events as they developed. This violence in VA
was very well manufactured. Look at it from outside of the box. There will be more of these
incitements happen, I believe. I lived and protested during the Vietnam war, remember the infiltrations
and the violence. The result? A) Nixon due to “law and order” as well as the SCOTUS decision to
allow locations to determine who can protest where and how.
Remember that the main goal of the Deep State or Establishment is to control the “masses”. This can
be achieved by “divide and conquer”. So, please, ask yourself always: CUI BONO?
The supremacists applied for a permit over a month ago. City denied it.They went to court to claim
1st amendment rights. Judge agreed. Charlottesville has been known as a peaceful and somewhat
liberal town. The governor must have known, what this permit and march would and could do.
The supremacists bussed people in for their protest, but so did Antifa (a rather violent anarchist group,
which had shown during Trump’s inauguration, what they were about.). Thus you have two violent
groups there, one with a permit, the other without one.
Once they are getting close to each other, the police is told to stand down. I don’t think we will ever
be told the true reason for this. Police comes back, when the fights are raging everywhere and the car
comes into play. Result of this whole issue?
Well, if the supremacists had just their march without interruption, there would have been no injuries
nor death. This way though, the media pick it up right away and with their own interpretations. Rightly
or wrongly the racism is laid at Trump’s feet and Antifa and its actions are not presented.
This kind of stirring the pot has been used by the CIA in many countries before or even now in Syria.
Why not try it at home? If there is enough stirring of hatred and division, the people wanting peace
will agree to be further controlled by the DS: security over rights. Thus: Who profits???
Sorry for the long rant.
Louise – it was a good rant and had a lot of truth. We need to wait and see what really went on here, get all of the evidence. Riots have been manufactured before, and we know all about Soros paying people to attend rallies and bully. Lots of false flags going on as well, like the Jewish kid making bomb threats and trying to make it look like it was from anti-semites. We’ll have to get all of the evidence.
You really are a Trump supporter B.E. Your backing up his racist bullshit really amazes me. You seemed to have some good ideas, but now I need to re-evaluate where you are coming from. Taking a swing at the Berkeley folks too. My wife was in the free speech movement there, back in the day. Watch out for those dangerous hippies the righteous cops were beating up on, eh? Those protesting the Klan were really violent folks, eh? We need to protect the innocent Kkklansmen from these violent peaceniks. I guess that guy with his deadly car showed them a thing or two. Thanks for your thoughts B.E., it’s good to know where you are coming from. At least you are letting the cat out of the bag with your rant above. Now we know more clearly who you are.
For the past 10 months the Fascist Left have been dishing out the violence. Like the Sanders supporter who shot a Republican congressman. Like the Fascist Left thugs who smashed up a flower show because some Republicans were there. What goes around, comes around. Looks like the boot’s on the other foot for once.
mike k – “Taking a swing at the Berkeley folks too.” Have you seen how these progressives have been trying to shut down free speech, the violence?
I don’t think you have your eyes open, mike. I try to see both sides, but I do speak up when I see one side being painted as saints and the other side painted as bullies. Both sides are acting up. Both. If you just see one, you are blind.
All this is right on target. I think my entry probably duplicated yours.
mark – it’s nice to have another voice who actually sees there are “two” sides. Thanks, Mark.
Political violence in the USA is largely the preserve of the Fascist Left. During the election, Clinton and the DNC instigated a large scale campaign to recruit homeless people and mentally ill people to cause violence at Trump meetings. They were paid $1,500 each. This was part of an extensive campaign of violent dirty tricks.
Following Trump’s victory, Clinton/ Sanders/ Soros/ the Fake News Media orchestrated a nationwide campaign of rioting in cities across America. Police and anyone thought to be a Trump supported were violently attacked. Shops and businesses were damaged, torched and looted. Whole car parks full of cars were smashed up. This was openly encouraged/ supported/ condoned and glorified by them.
But what about the right wing rioting when Obama was elected? – Oh, that’s right, there weren’t any.
Left celebrities like Madonna and Gifford and many others openly called for the murder of Trump. A Republican congressman was shot by a Sanders supporter.
Fascist Left thugs routinely use extreme violence, attacking people and torching buildings, whenever there is a conservative speaker at US universities.
But what about the right wing thugs who use violence to prevent Leftist speakers at US universities? – Oh, that’s right, there aren’t any.
Many police officers were murdered in Black Lives Matter rioting. 5 were shot dead in one incident. People like Sanders and the MSM never condemned this or BLM.
If the Left are the victims on this occasion, they have to ask themselves who instigated and normalised political violence in the first place. They have been meting out extreme violence for the past 10 months to anyone they choose to smear as Nazis or Fascists. The Fascist Left even smashed up a Flower Show because some Republicans were there. Sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander. You play with matches, you get your fingers burnt. When political action turns to violence, tragedy inevitably follows. Conservatives have endured extreme violence from the Fascist Left for the past 10 months without retaliating. That may now have changed.
The Left Mayor of Charlottesville is a corrupt Clinton stooge, who did a great deal to engineer this confrontation. His Deputy Mayor is a black racist who routinely declares how he hates all white people and wants to kill all f****** white people.
All the violence we have seen since Trump’s election has been instigated by the Fascist Left. That is a fact. The KKK etc. are insignificant. The danger to democracy comes from the Deep State, who are happy to use the bully boys of the Fascist Left to achieve their ends.
Well mark, do you know B.E.? You two seem to be on the same page. What took you so long finding us? I won’t waste words on you. You are a troll, and I won’t feed you henceforth. The same goes for your soulmate B.E.
mike k – this is the problem with the left. Knee jerk labeling people “trolls” just because they disagree with you. What Mark had to say actually contained some facts, the other side of the story. Whites actually voted for Obama and wanted only the best for him; they were cheering for him. It’s an insult for you to portray them in any other light.
Mike, please, look at my response to BobS above. The Deep State is behind this. Neither
of the fighting groups will profit from this. It was and will be a ploy to further reduce
our rights due to “security”.
mark – unfortunately, what you stated is exactly what’s been going on.
“The KKK etc. are insignificant. The danger to democracy comes from the Deep State, who are happy to use the bully boys of the Fascist Left to achieve their ends.”
Exactly, the KKK are totally insignificant, but it’s interesting how the left grabs a hold of them, uses them. They aren’t getting their way, so they reach into the bottom of the filing cabinet and say, “I know, let’s pull out the KKK.” Go figure.
You are totally right: the Deep State has got the President by the balls, Congress is bought, and the inmates and thumb suckers are having a hissy fit.