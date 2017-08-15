Hillary Clinton Promised Wars, Too

Exclusive: President Trump has shattered the hope of many peace-oriented Americans that he would pull back from U.S. foreign interventions, but Hillary Clinton might have pursued even more wars, notes James W. Carden.
By James W. Carden
The alliance between neoconservatives and the Democratic foreign policy establishment, which is largely made up of former Obama administration officials and former Clinton campaign surrogates, has been much noted of late, particularly since the formation of the German Marshall Fund’s “Alliance for Democracy Project” which brings together high-profile members of both groups in an effort to fight what is loosely (and often inaccurately) defined as Russian “disinformation.”
Those who applaud the new alignment are quick to point out that Donald J. Trump who, by virtue of his volatile temperament and his alarming ignorance and inexperience, is a menace to his country and the planet. And at this stage in Mr. Trump’s presidency, that would seem unarguable.
And yet, Clinton partisans charge that those who withheld their support from Clinton not only bear responsibility for Trump, but also had no right to do so since it was, according to them, obvious that Clinton would have been, among other things, a more responsible steward of U.S. foreign policy than Trump.
And so, given the extreme bitterness that Hillary Clinton’s loss has engendered among a number of prominent members of the liberal commentariat, it might be worth looking at what her campaign promised with regard to foreign policy to see if the above criticism holds water.
The argument here isn’t that Trump isn’t awful (which is something I’ve never argued); it’s that he’s proven to be every bit as bad as some of us reasonably expected Clinton would have been; and if one takes the time to consult the Clinton campaign’s own briefing papers and fact sheets, one will find that on issue after issue, Clinton invariably took hawkish positions that reflected the fact that Clinton was (and remains) a saber-rattler par excellence – very much on par with the current occupant of the White House.
When North Korea conducted a nuclear test in September 2016, she released a statement, if not quite promising “fire and fury,” that did declare: “North Korea’s decision to conduct another nuclear test is outrageous and unacceptable. … This constitutes a direct threat to the United States, and we cannot and will never accept this.”
No Regrets on ‘Regime Change’
Beyond that, Clinton remained a firm believer in regime-change strategies. On Syria, the Clinton campaign “proposed instituting a coalition no-fly zone in the air coupled with safe zones on the ground to protect Syrian civilians and create leverage for a diplomatic resolution that includes Assad’s departure.” She supported the “deployment of special operating forces to Syria” and “strongly urged President Obama to arm moderate rebels in support of the eventual removal of the brutal Assad regime.”
Clinton also favored escalation in other hot spots. On Iran, the Clinton campaign outlined “a plan to counter Iran’s other malicious behavior” which included pledges to “deepen America’s unshakeable commitment to Israel’s security”; “expand our military presence in the region”; “increase security cooperation in areas like intelligence sharing, military backing and missile defense with our Gulf allies, to ensure they can defend themselves against Iranian aggression”; and “build a coalition to counter Iran’s proxies.”
When we also factor in Clinton’s support for the NATO’s illegal airstrikes on Kosovo (1999), her vote to authorize the second Iraq War (2003), her enthusiastic support for sending more troops to fight and die in Afghanistan (2009), and her disastrous embrace of regime change in Libya (2011) and Syria (2012), how can anyone be sure that her administration’s foreign policy would have been much of an improvement over what we now have?
Indeed, those who threw their support behind Clinton’s vision of American world leadership, like those associated with the “Alliance for Democracy,” really, with the notable exception of Trump’s abandonment of the Paris Climate Accord, have little to complain about.
Trump has done much as Clinton would have done by, among other things: slapping sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea; pledging unlimited support to Israel; reassuring “our allies” in the Persian Gulf and eastern Europe; condemning Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine; expanding military operations in eastern Syria; and lobbing none-to-veiled threats at the left-wing government in Venezuela.
So while it’s easy and almost certainly emotionally satisfying to the legions of Clinton supporters to tell themselves (and their readers) that of course Hillary would have been a better of steward of U.S. foreign policy than Trump, that assertion remains both unprovable and, given her record, highly questionable.
James W. Carden served as an adviser on Russia policy at the US State Department. Currently a contributing writer at The Nation magazine, his work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Quartz, The American Conservative and The National Interest.
Every time we decide to sit here, and compare Trump’s presidency up against an imaginary Clinton as president, this analogy always moves me to think of how bad our voting options really are, in the land of the free and the brave. When you really do finally arrive at a conclusion to all of this, it leaves you feeling weak and helpless, to see any light at the end of this long dark American electoral tunnel. One thing is for sure with me, I will never regret our not having a president Hillary. Yes, Trump is bad, but seriously tell me where Hillary would have been that much better.
So right Joe. Now is the time to strategize our way out of the Duopoly. The quicker we reach a consensus, the more successful we’ll be…
In my mind, Peace Comes First.
“tell me where Hillary would have been that much better”
Given Trump’s appointments to the Justice Department, Interior, Agriculture, EPA, Labor, NLRB, Treasury, SEC, HUD, Education, FCC, Labor, State Department & Supreme Court, Clinton would be better with respect to voting rights for minorities, civil asset forfeiture, marijuana legalization, climate change, extractive industries on public lands, endangered species, employee rights, consumer protection, net neutrality, public education, diplomatic relations as a counterweight to a ubiquitous US military presence, & reproductive rights for women.
Any more 75 mph fastballs down the center of the plate?
Sorry, BobS, I disagree, like Bill and Obama, she would be better at placating the masses on those subjects and still not doing a single thing about them. Good cop/Bad cop. That’s it.
Mr. Parry, have you given any consideration to changing the subheading on your banner from “Independent Investigative Journalism Since 1995” to ‘Where the ignorant assemble to circle-jerk’ ?
Only if YOU join the Party. We would of course “leave the pool”.
You are here.
I’m sure that’s why Consortium News wins so many journalism prizes, you nitwit.
So someone who doesn’t “respect the voting rights” of members of her own party (you remember Bernie Sanders and the Democratic primary process I assume), would be counted on to “better” respect the voting rights of minorities? Really? Half the people in our Clintonian private enterprise prisons are there for non-violent drug crimes with much of the legislation dating back to hubbies years and with HRC’s support, but HRC would be “better” on marijuana legalization and civil asset forfeiture? Really? HRC would offer “diplomatic relations as a counterweight to a ubiquitous US military presence??” Mrs. “we came, we saw he died,” cackle, cackle, whose lies helped pave the way for the destruction of Libya, which had at the time the highest standard of living in Africa? Remember the Gaddafi’s “viagra fueled rape camps,” baseless and vile propaganda campaign? Does that fall under your supporting “rights for women” category? HRC who also oversaw the overthrow of democratically elected governments in Honduras and Ukraine (oh, wait, wait, now I get your point, you don’t HAVE to invade a nation to take it over through “diplomatic relations!” Ok, I’ll grant you this one Bob, if we can both agree that it is ethical to destroy specific democratically elected governments in the name of promoting the “idea” of democratically elected governments – oh, wait, I don’t agree with that point, so its yours alone. Own it. So to speak a language you apparently understand, and to honor your fearless leader, I’ll quote Ms. HRC: “RUSSIAN WIKILEAKS!!!!” You can’t make this stuff up. I hope this completes your “circle.” I have a feeling you know where you can find a “jerk.”
Say it again Bob Van Noy. Ole MS. “Public position/Private position” would have just played the back-stabber that Obama proved to be…and STILL WILL in 2020, if given the slightest of chances. People should really know better by now. The people must really rally around some other flag besides the D or R flags. D and R are LONG over-due for extinction.
That Hillary might have pushed us into nuclear war with Russia means that easy fast ball might have resulted in a game ending megablast!
Bob S I am going to give you an intentional walk, and a base on balls. It is getting into the area of ridiculous to speculate what a Hillary presidency would have looked like. Although Hillary would have placated her limousine liberal base, her and her husbands record would appear to suggest something quite different may have occurred, if Hillary would have won. I will reference you to look back on Bill Clinton’s record of supporting NAFTA, and his terms doing away with all financial safeguards, which could have prevented the TARP rescue, we all still regretfully remember. Hillary’s record is best described by Diana Johnstone, in her well talked about book ‘Queen of Chaos’. Now get on down there to first base Bob. Thanks for your reply, it counts as a valid argument, but it loses it’s persuasion on it’s lack of substance based upon the Clinton’s merits.
Joe Tedesky writes “but seriously tell me where Hillary would have been that much better”, to which Joe Tedesky replies “It is getting into the area of ridiculous to speculate what a Hillary presidency would have looked like”.
And, as you were starting to say…..
“And, as you were starting to say…..”
‘….that Joe Tedesky can’t decide whether he’s coming or going.’
Wow a Correct the Record troll. Time to troll some place else trolly.
Wow, another circle-jerker. Time to put away the lube, jerker.
The CN forum has always stood out in two ways from other discussion forums as with Disqus types. It has practiced civility and emphasized reasoning and intelligent discussion. Lately, perhaps due to CN’s becoming more notorious as challenging the official view, we’ve had increased numbers of commenters like this one. The best policy I suggest is to ignore anything further from this source. Just jump over it. It’s a waste of time to bother with such juvenile name-calling and so forth with its “nah nah nah nah” type of childishness. The writer obviously knows whereof he speaks, as a circle-jerker par excellence with a lot of experience in that type of forum.
“The CN forum has always stood out in two ways…”
#1 ‘DEEP STATE! DEEP STATE!’
#2 ‘But whatabout Hillary? Huh? Huh? Whatabout Hillary?’
BobS, the chickens are coming home to roost or as Abe Lincoln said, “The safety of this nation was not in its fleets, its armies, its forts, but in the spirit which prizes liberty as the heritage of all men, in all lands, everywhere, and he warned his countrymen that they could not destroy this spirit without planting the seeds of despotism at their own doors.” Enjoy your Neocon Hell!
“Enjoy your Neocon Hell!”
So your answer is #2, DEEP STATE! DEEP STATE!
I gotta say I actually enjoy tasting this Hillary supporter’s salty tears. Let’s make him squeal some more. I used to campaign for Democrats but they’ll never get my vote back and I’m talking more people out of ever voting Democrat again. Let the tears flow freely.
“I gotta say I actually enjoy tasting this Hillary supporter’s salty tears. Let’s make him squeal some more. I used to campaign for Democrats but they’ll never get my vote back and I’m talking more people out of ever voting Democrat again. Let the tears flow freely.”
#2 ‘But whatabout Hillary? Huh? Huh? Whatabout Hillary?’
Those tears are so salty I think we’ll have enough to create a Dead Sea for Democrats soon enough, because that party is dead to the people on these boards. Good luck!
I agree with the excellent point of Bob Van Noy and I’ve been pondering this point for some time – even prior to the election, worrying all along about Mrs. Clinton’s predilection for endless regime change wars and her determination to prove either that she has balls of iron or no capacity to evaluate the unintended consequences that seem to follow her around.
The country, it seems, is taking to the streets, especially the people who have figured out that our system has failed us – the endless, deadly, regime change wars, the continuing decades of irresponsible and financially deadly bank deregulation – and persuaded most of us that we’ve been on the wrong path for almost 50 years as TPTB dismantle the New Deal and try to remake the world for the benefit of Big Oil, Big Ag, Big Pharma, Big you-name-it and the MIC.
If Mrs. Clinton had won the electoral college vote, I think that her continued disinterest in how her financial and foreign policies affected the vast majority of Americans in a bad way, would have continued, slowly, to demoralize the country. Especially since people would have been hammered by the MSM that the pro-people person had won when that was true to a point, relative to Donald Trump, but in the long run, not really true.
Trump by way of his extremism has lit a raging fire, that was already kindled by Bernie Sanders, Nina Turner, Tulsi Gabbard, Keith Ellison, Bill McGibbon and the great Cornel West and so many others.
I guess we’ll just have to see how this all turns out.
From what I can tell, thanks to internet enhance communication, the continuing financial pain suffered by the shrinking middle class, the failures of the two major political parties on domestic and foreign policy, and the whole mess we’re in (including the unintended consequences of failed policies that Hillary and Bill and many of the other leading lights in the Democratic Party were responsible for) and Donald Trump’s finger in the eye of most everyone, we may be reaching a tipping point that, if we’re lucky can help get us on a sustainable path. Otherwise. look out…
Hillary would not have stopped the slide into financial and geopolitical chaos. She might have shmoozed people, for a little while, into thinking things were not as bad as they are …..
Bottom line she was not able to see the forest for the trees and she was beholden to a power structure that was corrupt and irresponsible.
Moreover, the only hard evidence available indicates that it was Hillary who manipulated the election, giving us no other option but Trump. Thanks Hillary. well played, indeed.
On election day, 2016, Jill Stein was ON 95% OF THE BALLOTS. Gary Johnson was ON 100% OF THE BALLOTS. 95% of the voters who voted, chose between Clinton and Trump, with large percentages of those voters voting against the OTHER candidate, not for their own candidate. AND this is only true if we can believe the truthfulness of our voting machines. The VAST majority of the voters could have voted Stein or Johnson for president, and voted down-ticket for other candidates of other Parties. It is a virtual certainty we would not be experiencing the reported or prognosticated evils of the duopoly candidates if Stein or Johnson or Sanders were in the cockpit. Stein, Johnson, and even Sanders, as outsiders, would have been almost unanimously opposed by the Washington/Wall Street Establishment, as was Trump (the other outsider) in the sanctions vote of congress. Clinton was the only Insider among these five candidates who stood a chance of winning the presidency…and that really should be all that the electorate needs to know about how bad a Clinton Presidency would be (the argument applies to 2020 too; we’re NOT out of the woods yet).
I for one deplored both candidates equally; for entirely different reasons. Now as it turns out Trump has reneged on the few things I thought he had going for him. Mainly his non-interventionist stance on the Middle East and his soft views on Russia,(which I believe he still has, but Congress…foiled that). We are left with a mess that, perhaps, can’t be undone and that’s what’s scary; not being able to extricate from the said messes that worsen daily. We really do have a broken government and not a fix in sight, by my reasoning anyway.
Re J Tedesky’s comment.
Voting options are not really voting options voting and massive propaganda that goes with it are part of the divide and conquer strategy that keeps the few Pharaohs able in govern the many.
The USA constitution divides Americans into two groups: the few and the many.
Group Pharaoh (those who by virtue of their wealth and highly distributed organization control are able to dictate to every national
political body of every nation in the world. In addition to the group few support the pharaohs are supported by the internationally interlocked nation state intelligence and propaganda servicers.
GROUP FEW (527 members of the USA) paid salaries, practice among themselves democracy, elected pharaoh slave drivers to keep the people in Group many working.
GROUP MANY (340,000,000 Americans enslaved to the 527 group few). protected only by the Bill of Rights which dictates the extent of the slave driver authority to exercise their dominion over the members of the Group many.
Propaganda, fake news, abortion, religion, race, welfare, education, everything keeps dividing and dividing <=why THE ANSWER
There are two ways to peacefully resolve conflict: majority rule vote
GROUP FEW resolves it conflicts by the majority vote.
GROUP MANY has not way to resolve conflict except to leave it to GROUP FEW
but this analysis leads to a realization that if the Group many members are going to have to settle-for what the Group Few decide, then the Group Many members need a way to challenge and punish members of the Group Few when a group many issues is infringed.
If a senator for example violates his or her campaign pledge to those who voted for him or her, then there should be some kind of group few court where such cases can be heard , and the convicted can be punished
If a senator engages in corruption he or she should be chargeable by a group many court and if found guilty punished. IT is the group many need to have sufficient power to charge, try, convict and punish the group few members, that the constitution left out.
The entire rest of the federal government and the totality of the mainstream media have spent the last eight months trying to pound Donald J. Trump into the mold of Hillary Rodham Clinton. They would not have had to strip a President Clinton of her constitutional right to conduct diplomacy with Russia because her only diplomacy would have been from the barrel of a gun or the tip of a warhead. Frankly, after ten months of incessantly being called a traitor to his country, a usurper of the presidency, a puppet of a purported expansionist dictator half way round the world, and now a fascist racist with secret sympathies for American Nazis and the KKK, all the while being hounded in a bipartisan congressional witch hunt led by a clearly biased special prosecutor with immense powers to dissect and destroy his quarry and a clear mandate to do so, I’d say it’s amazing the guy still functions with equanimity rather than cowering in the White House as a quivering paranoid.
Whose side would the audience be on if this scenario were the script of a Hollywood movie? No, I don’t want to see his domestic agenda implemented, but I did want to see his foreign policy put in place of the never-ending war mongering that has obsessed every president since Bushdaddy. That’s been 30 straight years of American military aggression across the globe. I had hoped to finally see an end to the American Thirty Years War, but that is apparently not to be allowed by the people who really rule this country.
The question that needs to be asked, based on the evidence, is this:
“Who Will Arrest The War Criminals? Or Has Justice Been Subverted?”
[much more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/04/who-will-arrest-war-criminals-or-has.html
So what is the underlying motive to bomb, kill and maim civilians across the globe in places like Libya, Yemen, Syria? To support violent coups d’etat in Honduras, Ukraine, whether it be Obama, Bush, Clinton or Trump? The US military “budget” in the form of a blank check and a monopoly on “military” contracts around the globe sucks the life blood out of the economy to reap havoc both here and abroad. And there is no connection between internal and foreign affairs?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2017/08/13/seahawks-michael-bennett-sits-for-national-anthem-before-preseason-game/?utm_term=.17c92340afc9:
Bennett spoke about his decision to sit during the national anthem after the Seahawks’ 48-17 win.
“With everything that’s been going on the last couple of months, and especially after the last couple of days seeing everything in Virginia, seeing everything that’s going on out there, and earlier today in Seattle, I just wanted to be able to use my platform to be able to continuously speak on injustice,” Bennett said.
Bennett, whose father, Michael Bennett Sr., served in the Navy, added that he wasn’t taking a stand against the military.
“First of all, I want to make sure people understand, I love the military,” Bennett said. “My father was in the military. I love hot dogs like any other American, I love football like any other American, but I don’t love segregation, I don’t love riots, I don’t love oppression, I don’t love gender slandering. I just want to see people have the equality that they deserve. I want to be able to use this platform to continuously push the message of that, keep journeying out and keep finding out how unselfish can we be as a society. How can we continuously love one another and understand that people are different? And just because they’re different doesn’t mean you shouldn’t like them. Just because they don’t smell the way you smell, just because they don’t eat what you eat, just because they don’t pray to the same God you pray to, that doesn’t mean you should hate them. Whether it’s Muslim, whether it’s Buddhist, whether it’s Christianity, whatever it is, I just want people to understand that, no matter what, we’re in this thing together. It’s more about being a human being at this point.”
Bennett would do well to re-visit the words of MLK in order to learn that his “podium” reeks of hypocrisy and is therefore counter productive.
Colin has risked and sacrificed his “podium” for the cause. J’suis Fidel. Soy Guevara
“Soy Guevara” – is that some kind of Cuban burrito?
Thank you for being an example of american ignorance.
Thanks. I like Bennett’s words. I support his protest.
Glad you got a band wagon to hop on. Even his support of the military?
Yep. there is the hypo in the critical.
Re mijkmijld
take a look at this http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-12/trump-warns-xi-trade-war-china-begins-monday
Trump Warns Xi: Trade War With China Begins Mondayby Tyler Durden Aug 13, 2017 6:36 AM
As I said yesterday.. everything Trump and crowd does is predicable once it is understood the only issue is creating a market, killing off all competition to the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Business and forcing people to buy the Wall Street-Israel owned companys LNG products.. LGN explains the war in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Lebanon, Ukraine, and the reason why about Korea, and how NK is being used to kill off competition by sanction and war.
Yes. The business model. And the fascism needed to secure it.
You’re so correct Stephen J. That is so much a necessary aspect of the conversation going forward. What do the trials look like and how do the people get in front of a corrupt government? Interested readers consider reading all of Stephen’s links and analysis.
Having said this, I have to opt out for several hours, but I’ll be back later…
Meant to be a reply to Stephen J. Above.
I see it rather simply: HRC was the Deep State/CIA’s candidate; Trump wasn’t; thus the political mayhem and multiple gross absurdities since his election. Trump’s belligerent statements are the equivalent of throwing meat to the voracious animalistic War Party, but from which nothing of consequence will occur–Taming the Dogs of War if you will. Disclosure: In my pre-election analysis, I declared Trump to be the lesser of two evils, yet voted for Stein.
You’re right- your understanding of the reality of politics and power (and the effect of that power, e.g. voting rights, reproductive rights, right to workplace organization, etc. on unpowerful people) is rather simple.
Not unlike Stein.
Truth is simple. Deceit and obfuscation is complex.
Your list of topics, voting rights, etc., need to be defended as policies, no doubt, but they are not the be all and end all of existential questions when the overriding issue of potential conflict between nuclear nations looms large.
In addition, the Clinton record is piss poor on labor, minority rights, the PATRIOT ACT, corporatism in general. We can look at the initial funding sources of the DLC to explore that in more detail: http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Democratic_Leadership_Council
The last point to make here would be to highlight the reply the DNC sent to the Nation magazine in response to their covering the VIPS assertions in re: hacks vs leaks. Who you going to believe, the intelligence services whose very raison d’etre has always been prevarication or the whistleblowers, some of whom have been indicted/incarcerated for their truth telling?
they are not the be all and end all of existential questions”
Good thing that Trump hasn’t demonstrated an adolescent’s impulsiveness with respect to North Korea (as well as the JCPOA).
Good thing too that climate change isn’t one of your “existential questions”, given the deniers populating his administration (and Republican Party, in general).
I agree that “the Clinton record is piss poor on labor, minority rights, the PATRIOT ACT, corporatism in general”. But to pretend that Trump is not a magnitude of order worse is simply willful ignorance. The ‘dimes worth of difference’ between Democrats and Republicans (and silver dollars worth in the case of Clinton and Trump) is significant to people who suffer the consequences.
Nothing that Trump does makes Hillary less of a potential threat. Period. Trump is awful; he was also pushed into the position by media collusion w/the Clinton camp. 24/7 coverage at the expense of other candidates, and they refused to cover his in-the-public-record mob ties. See the work of David Cay Johnston for instance.
All you are doing is trying to put lipstick on a (corporate) pig. Good luck with that.
“Nothing that Trump does makes Hillary less of a potential threat.
CN forum stock answer #2: ‘But whatabout Hillary? Huh? Huh? Whatabout Hillary?’
I could easily have written a 10,000 word essay on the subjects at hand but chose to use Occam’s Razor approach. IMO, Stein had the least number of shortcomings of those one could vote for in 2016, which isn’t the same as saying she was the best candidate of all time, which she wasn’t.
“Stein had the least number of shortcomings of those one could vote for in 2016…”
Of course, Stein’s most significant shortcoming was that she had no chance of winning.
But that’s not important- politics isn’t about power, it’s about purity, and your vote made you feel warm and fuzzy.
You have absolutely no way of knowing how my vote made me feel, but it was certainly NOT “warm and fuzzy.” Indeed, your level of reasoning seems on par with my Alzheimer’s afflicted mother; but, at least she has an excuse.
In all due respect to the many cogent arguments about the hypothetical Hillary vs the unstable Donald let’s move on. I would like to see some articles about Venezuela, internal European politics and economic issues.
‘Trump has done much as Clinton would have done by, among other things: slapping sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea’.
That was not Trump, that was the establishment (otherwise known as the war party or the ‘Israel-first party’).
I doubt we would have had ‘de-escalation’ zones in Syria with Russia and Jordan as guarantors, if Clinton had been President.
True, this isn’t much consolation given the expectations. Go back and read Trump’s Inaugural Speech, which was filled with positive sentiments. The swamp has drained him.
“Go back and read Trump’s Inaugural Speech, which was filled with positive sentiments”
You’ve sent money to Nigerian princes who’ve promised you a share of their fortunes, haven’t you?
You are a very strange person, Bob. You are going to have to untie that one for me. Or, maybe I need to be dosed with whatever you are taking.
“SteveK9” — The swamp has drained him.
You’ve got stars in your eyes, Dog.
Trump, out of simple jealousy,
self-attached to Obama’s coattail
and w/loud derision made himself
the father of the birther movement
a self-declared Overseer/Superior.
The man now serving as US President
spent 8yrs petulantly/publicly dogging
who is proving to be the MuchBetter Man.
“the swamp” hasn’t drained him
he’s spent his Political Capital
now faces his deserving wrath
(I pity the fool).
{}
tangled tales or knotted tails
it’s woe to us as gordian knot
is severed by Manhattan Project
realist? ordained mathematicians
these Close Encounter theorist
explore boundaries of Patterns
and uncover nuclear science
and keys to Total Destruction.
mankind steps into tomorrow
a technocratic era w/ open spaces
some will survive the onslaught of
Elimination Proceedings/Moving On
past interjections of GMOs inserted into
“our daily bread” without resistance.
Adler opens other places& spaces
of cognitive liberty w/Nierenberg
solving problems w/o beneficiaries.
(just for truth) Has truth died?
honesty rejected as irrelevant
in humanity’s post modern world?
the knot tightens & we lose air
breath is fundamental to life
it was Breathed into our nostrils.
“but Hillary Clinton might have pursued even more wars,”
Might? Why is there any doubt? She called for a “no-fly zone” in Syria, which was an ostensible declaration of war against Russia. She obliterated Libya and was a major cheerleader for the obliteration of Iraq and Yugoslavia while her lieutenants were the brains behind the coup in Kiev.
Yes. The first step in fixing the World’s problems is to NOT blow it up, and Clinton represents the short fuse to total, witless, annihilation.
#2 ‘But whatabout Hillary? Huh? Huh? Whatabout Hillary?’
Here’s the difference between Trump and the Kerry/Obama/Clinton/Biden/Booker/Harris alternative.
The President sits in a room with the top brass of the military industrial complex. They explain to him how dangerous the ‘enemy’ is and what steps the U.S. must take, which includes loads of overwhelming force. The bottom line always is that the U.S. must be ready and willing to go in and destroy a country.
Kerry/Obama/Clinton/Biden/Booker/Harris as president listens, agrees, and goes out to the public and makes a nuanced, urbane statement with the right rhetorical flourishes expressing this either filled with lots of references to America’s commitment to human rights and the responsibility to protect or with hoards of wonkish facts and figures (if it’s Kerry or Clinton.)
The establishment applauds the president, the press nods in stern agreement, the public ignores it our posts memes about how good it is to have an urbane president or a ‘compassionate’ president or an intelligent president.
Trump is convinced by the brass and goes out and says exactly what they told him in blunt, simplistic, third grade type language.
The establishment is horrified, the press goes insane, the public is up in arms demanding he be removed or, his base, demanding we go nuke the enemy now, and memes are posted about how terrible it is we have a narcissistic, baby-man, cheeto, loose cannon in the White House and how he needs to be impeached now.
The content is the same; the style is different. That’s all.
For those who manage to convince themselves that Trump is a force for peace, read this link. Then tell me how his actions toward Iran promote peace?
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/iran-threatens-to-restart-nuclear-program/ar-AAq8yKM?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartandhp
World leaders know now that agreements and treaties with the US are not worth the paper they are written on. The exceptional would-be hegemon and world Ruler does what it pleases regardless of any promises or guarantees it may offer. Truth and good faith are just ploys for the US to gain some advantage. As in the reality show Survivor, a deal is just a prelude to stabbing your victim in the back.
Here’s a letter I sent to Hillary, if anyone cares to read it:
“Dear Secretary Clinton: “Re: A message you need to hear
“This is from a long-time admirer of yours, but one who turned against you during the campaign of 2015-16. If you can hear it, I’d like to give you a brief outline of my own thinking — which could be the thinking of many:
“I was sorely disappointed in how the Democrats, news commentators, and others treated you, as a woman, in your run for President, 2008. I, too, am a woman, but would have disliked their treating anyone as they did you. I didn’t want you to run for 2016, thinking it would be so hard to go through “that” again. You decided to and you had my full support.
“But early on I saw that Tulsi Gabbard was right, that the DNC was steering its support behind you and not treating Sanders either respectfully or fairly. I applauded her statement, made by her resignation.
“Then, in a couple of debates, I saw trickery on your part when you brought up bills that Sanders had voted for or against that he would have difficulty recalling because, in actuality, he voted as he did for “different” reasons than the isolated arguments you were spotlighting. I really hated your trickery and the underhandedness. By contrast, Bernie was playing fair and square.
“Then, when the first caucus took place (or second — I’m not going to go back and research every point, but wish to give just the general ideas; please forgive any inexactness) — there were six groups that had one vote undecided; each group gave that vote to you. That didn’t seem fair. Then, in another caucus, you won by what, half a point? Well, the world would have thought you won by a land slide in both cases! When the primary votes were tallied, you had 270(?) votes, which right away, immediately, included superdelegates. Already, the unfairness was out there loud and clear! Wouldn’t it have been fairer to hold off on tallying those outside votes, to give the citizens of this country a voice first at least? And the outrageous illegalities in many state primaries! Where I live, CA, you called victory before 1.7(?) million votes were counted! You called it the day before the CA primary was held, to steer those away from the polls who might vote for Bernie. Whew!
“Way before all this I found myself turning away from you. I found myself talking with friends and acquaintances against you whereas I had been your chief defender in so many instances. I found myself aligning with Bernie on practically everything, especially TPP (which, to great dismay, you and Obama refused to agree to “be against” in the DNC platform. Which, I might as well say now, was unfair when you allowed so few of Sander’s people to participate, and then didn’t give them much at all. Oh, well!)
“Early I began to see your “plants” in the news, on TV, in blogs; your obsequious defenders, whom, I was to learn, were often paid and on your campaign staff. I caught on that it was your propaganda: “A vote for Bernie is a vote wasted!” “Bernie can’t win!” And this was so telling: the same day news broke Trump’s comments to Billy Bush, Wikileaks broke damaging news about you. I switched between all the cable news channels repeatedly and THE ONLY CHANNEL reporting BOTH NEWS STORIES was FOX. I couldn’t believe it. You had not only your plants, but cable news corporations — and they’re still in your/Obama’s pocket. So sad! I never watched FOX before. Now guess which channel I admire and support, as does much of the population.
“You don’t need to know who I am, so name withheld; however, I have met you at Emily’s List events. I thought you were the most wonderful, beautiful, brightest light I’d ever had the privilege to meet. I expected so much, and you could have delivered. But you became, and are, corrupt, so corrupt, as Wikileaks exposed. I’m not sure you can hear this now, but I hope you will try. It’s your only hope — not to run for office, not to be in the public, but for your salvation. It’s hard to listen when one is where you are. Please try. It’s important, and this is my last ditch effort with any vestige of support for you — which will never be there for any role in public life!” Sincerely,
Wow.
A letter.
To an unsuccessful presidential candidate.
You’re changing the world with your activism.
An important article on North Korean nuclear capability, including evaluations by Dr. Ted Postol:
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/08/15/despite-medias-claims-north-korea-cant-strike-continental-us/
Thank you for the link to a magazine I’ve read (and subscribed to) since the 1990’s.
Fortunately/unfortunately for people in Asia and the Pacific, the world is bigger than the United States.
Hey Bob leave Virginia alone. At least Virginia has enough of street smarts to know that the odds of winning six consecutive coin tosses are like 1.56%, so do you ever feel that lucky, well Hillary does, and Virginia didn’t fall for it. But you my fiery friend missed it completely, or you didn’t care. So quit with the insults Bob, and talk to us. Believe it or not, we are you Bob, so stop and join in on the conversation, and don’t disrupt these good and caring posters with your biting and offensive remarks, if you can. Your actions don’t speak well of Hillary supporters, or are you a Trump troll?
http://politicalcalculations.blogspot.com/2016/02/the-odds-of-winning-six-separate-coin.html#.WZNeI1GGPb0
Thanks Joe. Well said.
“Hey Bob leave Virginia alone. At least Virginia has enough of street smarts”
Frankly Joe, ‘street-smarts’ is about the last thing I’d accuse your ‘politics is about purity, not power’ crowd of having.
Thanks for sharing that Virginia.
Turn to the left and you see HRC: Take a shot.
Turn to the right and you see Trump: Take a shot
Turn to the left…. repeat.
BobS
August 15, 2017 at 4:12 pm
“Nothing that Trump does makes Hillary less of a potential threat.
CN forum stock answer #2: ‘But whatabout Hillary? Huh? Huh? Whatabout Hillary?’
What about Hillary, indeed?
Only this much…. If the Democrats try to continue their collusion with the neocons like the Nuland/Kagan/McCain crowd, and expect support from any thinking individual who has watched the world spiral into unnecessary violence for profit, they will continue to hemorrhage members of the party as they have for decades now, losing not only the presidency to a racist buffoon, but both houses of congress, state legislatures and governorships as well.
That’s what.
http://www.people-press.org/interactives/party-id-trend/
When War Criminals Run Countries
…
When war criminals run countries, there are endless wars
Armies are used as hit men creating carnage and gore
It doesn’t matter who is elected or attains “democratic” power
The criminals will still be in control, and will continue to flower
The masses think a “new day is dawning” but is it really all a façade?
Is the “new beginning,” just the old in new attire; is it all so very sad?
The same people that cause all the problems get powerful “new positions”
This is called “democracy at work” with all its “nice traditions”
Still, the people believe “change” is coming and hope springs anew
But, behind the scenes the criminals are laughing, if only the people knew
Eventually they will realize, it’s all a phony staged reality
They still have all the poverty and wars, and all the imposed brutality
Politics is just a dirty game where the people get to place an X
This gives those who get the power, control over their docile “subjects”
The people are taxed and taxed, then taxed again, and more and more
Then send their sons and daughters to fight in planned endless bloody wars
Still, carnage and destruction creates “jobs,” and “jobs” is the magic word
The world is a great big stage in “the theatre of the absurd”
As long as the willing “audience” is kept happy and content
There will be no complaints, or any loud “unpatriotic” dissent
And so the system continues with all its “pomp” and power
Propaganda is promoted daily and by the passing hour
Promises and more promises paid for with taxpayers monies
Is this what is happening today, when war criminals run countries?…
[more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/01/when-war-criminals-run-countries.html
BobS,
Have you even read into Hillary’s emails? Or Podesta’s? You know, the ones that were LEAKED by a DNC insider that handed the info to the former ambassador from England? I politely suggest you sit down and start. But one word of warning; expect to get angry at what she truly represents. Or not given your disposition that is apparent in your comments…
Have you read her voting record as a public figure? Or her statements, her threats, and the rest of her psychopathic behavior patterns going back decades?
Yes, Trump has the same personality disorder signatures in his behavior, too. Doesn’t make him worse, just makes him the winner over the worst possible Democrat candidate imaginable. The wealthy who own the DNC corporation would rather have Trump than Sanders. You do realize this, don’t you?
By now, 6 months into Hillary’s term, there would probably be tens of thousands of US troops lining the Ukraine border. And in Syria. Or maybe a few ‘limited nuclear strikes’ might have already happened.
Of course all it would take is about 100 of the little Hiroshima firecrackers according to the 2015 Rutgers study to completely block the sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere for decades while wiping the ozone layer completely out according to that. No crops growing, no uncontaminated rain.
Nobody has any missiles that small anymore by the way…think about what that means for a second.
BobS, you need to read back into the Tom Tomorrow and Sparky cartoon history to get a better grasp on reality. Or maybe just the last couple of books called ‘Too Much Crazy’ and ‘Crazy is the New Normal,’ It will at least help you adjust to reality that you don’t seem to have a very good grasp on. Just a suggestion you understand, to help with your critical thinking skill building project.
Joe T: Last number I read was that 47% of the eligible voters in this last election did not vote for either of these two violently insane individuals. They either left the boxes blank on the ballot, or just stayed home. We will never have a truly open election until there is a box with the words “NONE OF THE ABOVE” after every single grouping of candidates. Or propositions for that matter. And a national work holiday on election day. Poor people don’t get days off to vote.
To have real election means being free to say We Are Not That Stupid. Unfortunately voting for Hillary or Trump proved the opposite…