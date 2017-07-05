Trump Lowers US Standing in the World

President Trump’s ill-informed arrogance has lowered the U.S. standing around the world, according to a new opinion study cited by ex-CIA analyst Paul R. Pillar.
By Paul R. Pillar
The Pew Research Center released last week the results of one of its periodic surveys of global views of the United States and its leadership and policies. More than 40,000 people were polled in 37 countries across six continents, with the polling conducted between February and May. The most salient finding is a dramatic drop in confidence in the United States and more specifically in the current U.S. leadership.
When asked about “confidence in the U.S. president to do the right thing in world affairs,” 22 percent of those surveyed expressed confidence in Donald Trump and 74 percent expressed no confidence. This is a huge reversal from the last time the same question was asked about Barack Obama late in his presidency, in which 64 percent expressed confidence and 23 percent no confidence.
The rapidity as well as the magnitude of the change is striking. Trump’s numbers approach those of George W. Bush near the end of his presidency, but in Bush’s case those depths were reached only after a long decline during his two terms. Trump has managed to bum people out around the world during his first four months in office.
In only two of the 37 countries surveyed was there an increase in confidence in the U.S. president since that last poll taken during Obama’s presidency. One is Israel, with a modest rise from 49 to 56 percent, although the latter figure is still slightly below the average for all five Pew polls taken during Obama’s tenure. A bigger rise is in Russia, where the figure of 53 percent having confidence in Trump is higher than any of the results in Russia for either Bush or Obama.
These results are not surprising in view of the deference Trump has shown to the governments of those two countries. The Pew survey did not include any Gulf Arab countries, but if it had, we perhaps would also have seen a rise in the numbers, for the same reason, in Saudi Arabia.
The overall results are not surprising either, in view of the many other indications of foreign popular sentiment toward Trump and his administration, as well as similar expressions from foreign leaders. The latter have included, for example, statements from the chancellor of Germany and the Canadian foreign minister reflecting a lack of confidence in Trump’s leadership.
Boorish Behavior
Although not surprising, the importance of what the poll results indicate for the success or failure of U.S. foreign policy and the advance or decline of U.S. interests is insufficiently appreciated within the United States. The problems are not limited to the chemistry between leaders that seems to get the most press attention at summit meetings, or to Trump’s boorish behavior, which has become a fixture at such meetings. Nor are they limited to the broader perceptions of Trump personally, as striking as those perceptions are.
As documented by the Pew survey, there is less confidence in Trump to do the right thing than in Xi Jinping of China or Vladimir Putin of Russia. The three adjectives that respondents most attached to Trump were “arrogant,” “intolerant,” and “dangerous.”
Broader difficulties are suggested by how the Pew results show that the standing of the United States itself has fallen with the advent of Trump. Compared with the last such poll during Obama’s presidency, favorable views of the United States dropped from 64 to 49 percent and unfavorable views rose from 26 to 39 percent.
The Trumpian slogan of “America first” tends to disguise the larger implications of such results. Set aside for the moment the falsity of that slogan, given that subcontracting segments of foreign policy to the Israelis or Saudis (or glossing over whatever Russia may be up to) is not putting America first. The slogan, and the set of attitudes underlying it, implies a nonchalance about foreign attitudes and a belief that Americans need not care what foreigners think. That belief misses much of how foreign attitudes and perceptions, which influence foreign government policies, can redound, for good or for ill, on U.S. objectives.
Successful foreign policy involves getting other states to act in ways that advance or protect the interests of one’s own state. To the extent that the people and policymakers in those other states have “confidence in the U.S. president to do the right thing in world affairs,” they are more likely to act in the way the U.S. president would like them to act. Lacking such confidence, they are that much less likely to act in accordance with U.S. wishes.
This principle applies regardless of the content of U.S. policy and grand strategy. It is the reason the plunge in this kind of confidence from late Obama to early Trump is important.
The survey results also provide perspective on criticisms and standards applied to previous administrations. Criticisms of Obama about supposedly surrendering U.S. leadership look especially strange now, considering what has come after him.
Paul R. Pillar, in his 28 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, rose to be one of the agency’s top analysts. He is author most recently of Why America Misunderstands the World. (This article first appeared as a blog post at The National Interest’s Web site. Reprinted with author’s permission.)
While I’m not surprised by these results, I think they show very superficial understanding. Obama was every bit as “arrogant,” “intolerant,” and “dangerous” as Trump. He merely disguised his unpleasant personality with a veneer of demagogic charm.
Agree, for sure.
I fully concur with this assessment. The veneer of charm probably made him even more dangerous, because Trump’s demagoguery is plainly visible. Also, Obama may actually have been more naïve than he appeared, where Trump might actually be less so.
I agree also.
Polls are like high school quizzes. The teacher feeds the students all week long and then at the end of the week, the student regurgitates what he has been fed.
To use polls to affect policy is propaganda.Using intelligence agencies as a source of news is mimicking freedom of the press.
Indeed, I believe the main reason why Trump is so immensely unpopular in the USA is that he perfectly embodies the US government’s world view and attitudes. He is a transparent shop window – what you see is what you get.
Obama was a slick, glad-handing, easy-going snake oil salesman.
But there is no real difference between Trump and Obama in terms of what their governments do. Just that Trump is a lot more open and honest about it.
I’m an expat living in a foreign country, so I see this all the time. There really is nothing nefarious going on. Most of the time the result is due to the news syndication pipeline. Most foreign news agencies don’t have a lot money to do investigative reporting, instead what they do is translate syndicated content from AP, Reuters & CNN, to get the news out as fast as possible. The result is that unintentionally, the MSM anti-Trump bias gets incorporated in these news stories and they are often the only source for foreign peoples. Most don’t have English, so there is no option to turn the channel to FNC or Breitbart, etc to see a contrarian opinion. So they only see one side of the argument. And this gets reflected in the polls. One could make a good argument, that by biasing the news the way they do, the MSM and not Trump are destroying the reputation of America in foreign countries. Sorry to say it.
I think you are absolutely correct. I dont think it is Trump himself who is doing the damage, but the media that is so opposed to him. And to that extent, I think that the headline on this story is incorrect, and thought so the moment I saw it. I too do not live in America, and my local media is very anti-Trump, but much of that media is sourced to the NYT or the Washington Post.
Living in Scandinavia, I totally agree with you, Malcolm. The press in these countries has parroted the MSM ridiculing of Trump during the whole election campaign and continuing the same during his presidency. We get only translations of the material from NYT, Washington Post, in the best case Reuters and AP. Interesting though, that in the commentary after the articles, the readers themselves seem to be better informed of other viewpoints than the correspondents themselves.
Polls generally do not reflect how things are, but how the general public perceives they are. And there can be a substantial gap between the two.
Canada’s official news media is explicitly following the yankee deep state line, which is hostile to Trump unless he follows their neocon dictates.
All this poll shows me is that people interviewed base their opinions on superficial traits and not the underlying behaviour of the US. There have been no substantial changes in US foreign policy since Trump was inaugurated.
I’d like to think that this dramatic drop is based on a reassessment of US behaviour but it’s far more likely due to his unpleasant personality.
US standing in the world should have been lowered long before now, given the horrific mess of the wars created mostly by the US and all the other nefarious deeds of destabilizing governments that wouldn’t bow to US hegemon. If “the chickens have come home to roost”, as Malcolm X said, it’s about time. The glossing over of such behavior as has been pulled off by Bush, Obama, Clinton and others has been put out in plain sight by Trump, and it’s about time the mask was pulled off of the USA devil.
Jessica, I completely agree with your comments. But I do want to add that this hourly and daily polls driven society is not what an properly educated, informed, and civilized democratic society should be about. It seems to me that to make wars on Nations or shooting cruise missiles at them by consulting such polls – taken by so called respectable polls organizations who are supposedly polling an equally ignorant masses – are the high marks of the the Richest and Powerful Country on Earth for sometime now.
First, we must start with teaching the masses where the foreign countries are located. I bet, after all this 24/7 ‘Russia Beating’ by the entire Media, there are millions and millions of people out there who can not even locate Russia on the map. And they are polling these people! Same may be true in many other countries of the World as well.
In a society where people change their opinions by the day watching this garbage fed to them by MSM , is not an educated society, and those who poll them are not much better either. In short, just like here, the societies across the globe are becoming increasingly ignorant by the ‘The Western Media onslaught’. The Western Media reigns supreme all over the Earth. It is not a good omen in the World with thousands of nuclear weapons and other deadly weapons. In short, the population needs to be educated first before they take polls, especially on foreign policy.
It would still be worth remembering that public opinion is mostly manufactured by the MSM and their spin methods and tricks. THIS, the CN audience understands clearly, despite whatever opinions one holds about Trump. Everything positive for the world hinges on whether or not Trump signs on with Putin and Xi and the BRI. This, and this alone, determines thumbs-up or thumbs-down on Trump. The rest of the D and R Party public wrecking ball policies can be dealt with later…and will be. I don’t see these Parties surviving much longer.
World opinion is important. The ineptness and buffoonery of Trump are giving other world leaders an opportunity to be more openly critical of America and begin more directly countering it’s hegemonic moves. This could be either good or bad, or some of both. If Trump and the Deep State are challenged too directly, it could result in a violent reflex from TPTB. This is the virtue of Putin’s more subtle approach. Time is on Russia and China’s side. The US is self-destructing. And if they can stall and wait it out, avoiding a direct military conflict, then the endgame of this global chess match will be in their hands.
The American Empire is running on fumes. They are borrowing and pretending, and over extending to maintain their hubris and belief that they can rule the world. How the rising powers treat the ailing would be hegemon will be the crucial issue of the nuclear age. If Putin can persuade Trump to enter into a nuclear weapons reduction/disarmament process, that would be the ideal scenario for cooling off the failing and nervous Empire. As part of this deal, offering America a big slice of the coming Russian/Chinese economic boom could be the bait to salve the wounds of the injured egos of the Deep State Neocon Warmakers. Everybody wins something in this scenario, but nobody gets the Lion’s share. Whether such a reasonable compromise gets done depends on making deals outside the arena of inflamed passions. May this coming G20 meeting move us in that direction. Putin has avoided demonizing America, so now it’s up to Trump to reciprocate. To move closer to peace with Russia is Trumps only chance to save his presidency from disaster.
America is growing exhausted. Our infrastructure, including all our major institutions is failing. Our foreign wars are draining our strength, just as happened in the Roman Empire. We need a period of peace, in order to turn our energies to rebuilding our homeland. We are the major instigators of war on the planet. If we withdraw our enormous financial, resources, and manpower from making war, only then can we become great – maybe really for the first time.
Polls certainly are manufactured, but I do think Trump has been a catalyst for exposing the world crisis created by the USA (with help of NATO and other western nations). Obama’s “pivot to Asia” didn’t turn out so well, because it was seen through as just another hegemonic ploy. Merkel just said Germany can’t “rely on the US anymore” but that cloaks the fact that Germans see through the refugee crisis created by the wars and she’s getting the message that she ought to listen to the Germans. Duterte is pivoting to China and Russia, trying to get Philippines out from under US military control, while the US is trying to stop him. There is a far more positive viewpoint toward Russia outside the US. I do think people see through what the US has done, it’s mainly the Americans who are lulled by media.
While I normally don’t agree with Mr. Pillar, who seems too close at times in his views to the “deep state” power structure, I think it would be beneficial for the world if he is correct in this instance. The US has been the major purveyor of chaos and violation of international law during the last 40 years or so and it has continued unabated under Trump, who claimed as part of his election campaign that less confrontation with big powers like Russia would make survival more likely than the bankrupt nihilist neocon confrontational policies proposed by the Clintons.
Trump may present himself, or be misrepresented by others if you prefer, as an inept, clownish, bumptious buffoon. But this is ultimately an irrelevance. People like Trump, Obama, Cameron, Blair, Macron and their ilk are just trained monkeys and glove puppets taught to read an autocue and serve the interests of the Deep State and the powerful, vested, moneyed interests of the 0.01% who own it. America is owned and run by 6,000 people, Britain by a slightly smaller elite of 5,000. Everything else is just froth and window dressing. Nothing will change. There has been no change of any significance in policy or behaviour. Wars continue and escalate and others are currently being planned. This is the case in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen. Further wars against Iran, N. Korea and others are work in progress. There will be no difference in foreign or domestic policy. The living standards of Americans will not improve. Tens of millions will remain without any access to healthcare. The yawning chasm between rich and poor will continue to widen. 2.5 million Americans, mainly black, will remain in prison. Education standards will continue to plummet. America will continue to spend more than the rest of the planet combined (real figure about $1.2 trillion plus another $100 billion on “Intelligence”.) The National Debt (officially $20 trillion but more like $230 trillion) will continue to explode as America completes its journey to bankruptcy. The Constitution will be shredded as America continues on its path to an ever more crude and blatant militarised oligarchy. All policy will be fashioned to serve the needs of a handful of powerful interest groups like the military/industrial/intelligence/media complex, energy companies, big pharma, Wall Street, the Israel and Saudi lobbies and a few others. Nothing will change. It doesn’t matter if Trump gropes a few women or expresses himself crudely. It doesn’t make any difference. If Clinton had become President, there wouldn’t be a cigarette papers difference in the actual policies pursued. To pretend otherwise and become fixated on this trivia just diverts attention from reality and allows the merry go round to keep turning. It makes a difference to Trump and Clinton and a few of their cronies which one of them wins the job of trained monkey and gets to line their pockets. But that’s about the limit of it.
Your simplification of our situation is mostly accurate, and helpful in understanding it all. However after simplifying, we need to realize that reality is much more complex and messy and unpredictable than our simple models take account of.
Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping are not merely passive sock puppets, as much as they may appear to be so. And the powers of those who hold great power are not absolute and unchanging. And things will not necessarily continue within patterns we are accustomed to. People are unique and unpredictable, and that includes those at the top of the power pyramid. And among those power wielding individuals there is fierce and constant struggle for supremacy. And it’s not like 6,000 elites sit down and carefully decide and agree on what they will try to do in coming days. All these and other factors such as the weather and climate change are very volatile and in many ways not under human control. Even the money economy has this unruly characteristic. Scientists have had to come up with a whole new branch of math and physics called chaos theory to simply take notice of the wild ride we are all on.
So I think it would be a mistake to rely too heavily on our simplified models of society and history to guide us in the complex task of understanding how to deal with the ongoing crisis that our lives have become. Intuition and creativity are still going to play a crucial role in
this quest for human survival.
“Wow” , you have given quite a detour of the state of affairs in the U.S.A. as it is, Mark. It is pessimistic to think of it, but it is all true. But we must not lose hope. There may come a wise and principled leader who may appear in the near future and will be able to change the things so that the Country, and the World can have a better future.