The Bait-and-Switch ‘War on Terror’

The U.S. “war on terror” has always been a bait-and-switch scam on the American people, with Washington putting the desires of its Mideast allies ahead of defeating Al Qaeda and ISIS, Gareth Porter reports for Middle East Eye.
By Gareth Porter
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman outraged many readers when he wrote an opinion piece on April 12 calling on President Trump to ”back off fighting territorial ISIS in Syria.” The reason he gave for that recommendation was not that U.S. wars in the Middle East are inevitably self-defeating and endless, but that it would reduce the “pressure on Assad, Iran, Russia and Hezbollah.”
That suggestion that the U.S. sell out its interest in counter-terrorism in the Middle East to gain some advantage in power competition with its adversaries was rightly attacked as cynical. But, in fact, the national security bureaucracies of the U.S. – which many have come to call the “Deep State” – have been selling out their interests in counter-terrorism in order to pursue various adventures in the region ever since George W Bush declared a “Global War on Terrorism” in late 2001.
The whole war on terrorism has been, in effect, a bait-and-switch operation from the beginning. The idea that U.S. military operations were somehow going to make America safer after the 9/11 attacks was the bait. What has actually happened ever since then, however, is that senior officials at the Pentagon and the CIA have been sacrificing the interest of American people in weakening Al Qaeda in order to pursue their own institutional interests.
It all began, of course, with the invasion of Iraq. Counter-terrorism specialists in the U.S. government knew perfectly well that U.S. “regime change” in Iraq through military force would give a powerful boost to Osama bin Laden’s organization and to anti-American terrorism generally.
Rand Beers, then senior director for counter-terrorism on the National Security Council staff, told his predecessor Richard Clarke in late 2002, “Do you know how much it will strengthen al-Qaeda and groups like that if we occupy Iraq?”
After it quickly became clear that the U.S. war in Iraq was already motivating young men across the Middle East to wage jihad against the U.S. in Iraq, the chief architect of the occupation of Iraq, Paul Wolfowitz, came up with the patently false rationalization that Iraq would be a “flytrap” for jihadists.
Breeding Terrorists
But in January 2005, after a year of research, the CIA issued a major intelligence assessment warning that the war was breeding more Al Qaeda extremist militants from all over the Middle East and even giving them combat experience that they would eventually be able to use back home.
In a 2006 National Intelligence Estimate, the intelligence community warned that the number of people identifying themselves as jihadists was growing and was becoming more widespread geographically and even the predicted growing terrorist threats from “self-radicalized cells” both in the U.S. and abroad.
The war managers continued to claim that their wars were making Americans safer. CIA Director Michael Hayden not only sought to sell the flypaper argument on Iraq, but also bragged to the Washington Post in 2008 that the CIA was making great progress against Al Qaeda, based mainly on its burgeoning drone war in Pakistan.
But Hayden and the CIA had a huge bureaucratic interest in that war. He had lobbied Bush in 2007 to loosen restraints on drone strikes in Pakistan and let the CIA launch lethal attacks on the mere suspicion that a group of males were Al Qaeda.
It soon became clear that it wasn’t really weakening the Al Qaeda in the northwest Pakistan at all. Even drone operators themselves began privately criticizing the drone attacks for making many more young Pakistanis hate the United States and support Al Qaeda. The only thing Leon Panetta, Hayden’s successor as CIA director, could say in defense of the program was that it was “the only game in town”.
Barack Obama wanted out of a big war in Iraq. But CENTCOM Commander Gen. David Petraeus and Joint Staff director Gen. Stanley A. McChyrstal, talked Obama into approving a whole new series of covert wars using CIA drone strikes and special operations commando raids against Al Qaeda and other jihadist organizations in a dozen countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia. At the top of their list of covert wars was Yemen, where Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) had just been formed.
Cruise Missiles and Drones
Since 2009, the Joint Special Operations Command and the CIA have launched 16 cruise missile strikes and 183 drone strikes in Yemen. Unfortunately, they lacked the intelligence necessary for such a campaign. As many as one-third of the strikes killed innocent civilians and local notables – including the cruise missile strike in December 2009 which killed 41 civilians and attack on a wedding party in December 2013. Virtually every independent observer agrees that those killings have fed Yemeni hatred of the U.S. and contributed to AQAP’s luster as the leading anti-U.S. organization in the country.
The CIA again claimed they were doing a splendid job of hitting AQAP, but in fact the Yemeni offshoot of Al Qaeda continued to be the primary terrorism threat while the covert war continued. Three times between late 2009 and 2012, it mounted efforts to bring down airliners and nearly succeeded in two of the three.
In late 2011 and early 2012, the contradiction between the U.S. pretension to counter-terrorism in its Middle East policy and the interests sharpened even further. That’s when the Obama administration adopted a new anti-Iran hard line in the region to reassure the Saudis that we were still committed to the security alliance. That hardline policy had nothing to do with a nuclear deal with Iran, which came more than a year later.
At first, it took form of covert logistical assistance to the Sunni allies to arm Sunni anti-Assad forces in Syria. But in 2014, the Obama administration began providing anti-tank missiles to selected anti-Assad armed groups. And when the Nusra Front wanted the groups the CIA had supported in Idlib to coordinate with the jihadist offensive to seize control of Idlib province, the Obama administration did not object.
The Obama national security team was willing to take advantage of the considerable military power of the Nusra Front-led jihadist alliance. But it was all done with a wink and a nod to maintain the fiction that it was still committed to defeating Al Qaeda everywhere.
When the Saudis came to Washington in March 2015 with a plan to wage a major war in Yemen against the Houthis and their new ally, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, the deep state was ready to give Saudi a green light. A predictable consequence of that decision has been to fuel the rise of AQAP, which had already emerged as the primary threat of terrorist attack on the U.S., to an unprecedented position of power.
The Biggest Winner
As documented by the International Crisis Group, AQAP has been the biggest winner in the war, taking advantage of state collapse, an open alliance with the Saudi-supported government and a major infusion of arms – much of its provided indirectly by the Saudis.
Endowed with a political strategy of playing up AQAP’s role as champion of Sunni sectarian interests against those Yemenis whom they wrongly call Shia, AQAP controlled a large swath of territory across southern Yemen with the port of Mukalla as their headquarters. And even though the Saudi coalition recaptured the territory, they maintain a strong political presence there.
AQAP will certainly emerge from the disastrous war in Yemen as the strongest political force in the south, with a de-facto safe haven in which to plot terrorist attacks against the U.S. And they can thank the war bureaucracies in the U.S. who helped them achieve that powerful position.
But the reason for the betrayal of U.S. counter-terrorism interests is not that the senior officials in charge of these war bureaucracies want to promote Al Qaeda. It is because they had to sacrifice the priority of countering Al Qaeda to maintain the alliances, the facilities and the operations on which their continued power and resources depend.
Gareth Porter is an independent investigative journalist and winner of the 2012 Gellhorn Prize for journalism. He is the author of Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare. [This article first appeared at Middle East Eye.]
Is this not a betrayal of the American people and, thus, a form of treason?
Yes, it is treason in “making war against these United States” by supporting and strengthening its declared enemies for a private gain for the supporters of Israel.
Saudis and Qatar governments are greatest financial backers of Da-esh. Not to minimumize USA or Isreali crimes.
Yes, the US warmongers should be tried for supporting Saudi and Qatari aggression using AlQaeda.
And answering the question of how long they have been “using Al Qaeda”.
Sam F,
Yes, the evidence is overwhelming that Israel is up to its neck in fomenting the so-called “War on Terror”, in initiating the religious conflict, in financially coercing American poliiticians, and in duping the American public through controlling the media. And it is done for war profits. For new readers, see “War Profiteers and the Roots of the War on Terror” at
http://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com
Israel and Wall Street are emerging as today’s axis of evil in the western world. They house the financial Oligarchy which controls the Deep State elements of the CIA/MIC and the editorial desks of the MSM.
Informing the public is the solution, discrediting and ultimately jailing the criminals. Hence the central importance of courageous sites like Consortium News.
The most effective weapon the Establishment used after 911, was to marginalize anyone who would question the official narravative which our Government declared to be the truth. Even the FBI never charged Osama bin Laden with the crime of 911 due to their lack of evidence against bin Laden. While some would like to consider a line used by the Project for the New American Century a coincidence of word usage, I on the other hand look upon it as a warning, or better yet a recipe for what was to come, you decide;
“Further, the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor. …”
It would be interesting to know the extent to which US officials knew of the Saudi support for the high-profile 9/11 attack that would bring the US into Mideast wars for Israel. But certainly it was treason for zionist DefSec Wolfowitz to appoint known zionist conspirators Perle, Wurmser, and Feith (who had previously worked together for Netanyahu’s support of a plan to trick the US into MidEast wars for Israel) to run the offices at DIA, CIA, and NSA that sent discredited WMD info to the Bush admin to trick the People into Iraq War II.
For details see Bamford’s Pretext for War.
the photograph of Bush and Bandar Bush is certainly interesting, as to what is the extent of Bandar’s pretence and role-playing while in George’s company, the secret mask. But I suppose that was just business.
“Salty…but that’s just the way I like it.” It’s a punchline to an old joke.
Those who wage war for any reason are very bad people, and need to be stopped. We need to stop war on this planet. War is never necessary or justified. These excuses are all part of the war making process. It is wrong for any individual to take part in the war making process in any way. This includes working in war industries, voting for or supporting war makers, or holding thoughts leading to war within oneself. War is evil period. War must end now. War is the greatest evil human beings can engage in. Everything good and true and beautiful is destroyed by war. War is the enemy of humankind, and threatens to kill all of us. Be clear that there is never any justification for war ever.
Stop war in your heart and in the world. This is your primary duty as a human being.
I would change that to “aggressive war.” While some will not defend themselves, the Constitution does properly empower the federal government to repel invasions, and certainly the founders saw the necessity of the Revolutionary War, and felt that rebellion against tyranny was justified.
So to preach against all war, you would be urging acceptance of tyranny and enslavement. But that would only increase the overall level and duration of injustice, usually intended by the advocates of capitulation.
It is only treaties that can authorize other US warmaking, and those have been abused since WWII to rationalize aggressive war. So I would suggest rigorous limitation of defensive treaties, and operation under UN auspices, rather than rigorous pacifism. Those treaties should provide for prosecution of war crimes. The US is the only nation to pass a law to attack the Hague if its citizens are tried for war crimes, and that in itself shows intent to systematically abuse military power.
I agree with you, Sam. I’m working on “Nuremberg and Vietnam” by Telford Taylor, one of the Nuremberg prosecutors, in which he indicates a defensive war is the only just war.
I’m with Mike on this. Get RID of it! This is basic common sense unless we relegate ourselves to being simply children, which I’m sorry to say is pretty much the truth.
We must strive to advance ourselves beyond simple emotional levels toward use of the reasoning faculty.
Apparently you are suggesting defense, but that goes without saying. Which means you’re against war, which means you wouldn’t mind if this ritualistic blood-savagery were to cease.
Cheers, comrades. I’m lifting a glass to all of you!
I am completely losing patience with all this tangled analysis of the infinitely complex war making ideologies and strategies. All of this seems to tacitly accept the basic premise that there will always be wars, and we will always need to wage them. We need a movement that cuts this whole logic at the root, Gandhi and others have tried to make this point in their own ways, and to me it is valid. We need to just quit accepting that we must play according to the warmaker’s twisted logic. Only a radical antiwar movement has any chance to end this evil tragedy of war. Stop war. It is as simple as that. People have been brainwashed into thinking war is necessary – it is not. War has no logic – it is insanity.
We need a movement that cuts this whole logic at the root,
Much easier said than done, mike. Consider human nature which apparently decides evil will be among us making war inevitable.
I think the premise being discussed is that the necessary conditions for which it may become imperative for a group to defend itself could arise. That isn’t to say that those conditions will necessarily arise, or are inevitable, but simply that they could arise. Yes, all war has consequences that are intrinsically “evil” so war is much to be avoided, but a “war” of self-defense, it may.be argued, could under circumstances be an “only” choice for an ethically-minded group of people.
Are you familiar with David Swanson’s World Beyond War? He’s doing good work. You can get involved in your area.
http://worldbeyondwar.org/
It is obvious the GWOT is just an excuse to ramp up budgets and pursue geopolitical goals in the Mid East. By their actions and strategies the pentagon and CIA do not believe Osama and Al-Quaeda did 9-11. Invading Iraq, trashing Libya, and trying regime change in Syria about Oil and pipelines. Petraeus, McChyrstal, Mattis are not stupid. they know the SWOT is an excuse to pursue their fantasies of Friendly regimes in Mid-East that will allow Big Oil to loot them. Of course the more we kill the more the locals hate the US, so the whole strategy is doomed to fail and give Iran and Russia more influence in the long term.
The US can buy oil from whomever has it for about the same price. It is the zionists who control the politicians: they don’t make speeches about oil to oil companies, as they do to AIPAC about Israel.
Not a single unusually-favorable US oil deal came out of Iraq or Libya, despite all of the warmonger propaganda. Nor was there any reason to believe that such a result was possible. Nor is there anything that would have prevented a Qatari pipeline through Syria to Turkey if that had been the original goal. With the permanent insurgency we have created there, it would now be a risky place for any pipeline. The idea of competing pipelines and oil deals is a propaganda diversion to distract us from the primary zionist plan.
It is obvious the GWOT is just an excuse to ramp up budgets and pursue geopolitical goals in the Mid East. By their actions and strategies the pentagon and CIA do not believe Osama and Al-Quaeda did 9-11. Invading Iraq, trashing Libya, and trying regime change in Syria about Oil and pipelines. Petraeus, McChyrstal, Mattis are not stupid. they know the SWOT is an excuse to pursue their fantasies of Friendly regimes in Mid-East that will allow Big Oil to loot them. Of course the more we kill the more the locals hate the US, so the whole strategy is doomed to fail and give Iran and Russia more influence in the long term.
One long-standing constant in US foreign policy is the close alliance with Sunni Arabic theocracies. Originally, the main basis for this was probably access to oil, but with the time, their investments in the US became more important. These countries always had a preference for supporting extremist groups in other countries. To some degree, the United States just tolerated this as an inevitable part of the alliance, but in many cases, their connection to extremist Islamist groups were very useful to the United States for geopolitical reasons. The Mujaheddin were supported against the government of Afghanistan that was allied with the Soviet Union. Partially, these were the same people that later appeared as a part of Al Qaeda, one of them was Osama Bin Laden. From that perspective, when we take into account how the Mujaheddeen were celebrated as freedom fighters, it is not that surprising if now, it is attempted to rebrand Al Qaeda militias in Syria as “moderate rebels”, though it may be a bit difficult to get acceptance for this from the US public. In the light of the US support for the Mujaheddeen, it is also somewhat absurd when later, NATO actions are celebrated as a fight for women’s rights, but probably it is hoped that people’s memories are short.
An important factor is probably the increasing convergence of the lobbies of Sunni theocracies and of Israel in the United States. Both are very well represented in foreign policy think tanks. If they pulled towards opposite directions, they might partially cancel each other out, but Israel’s relationship with these very repressive theocracies has become relatively good. An explanation might be that in such extremely repressive Arabic countries, public opinion matters less, and so their leaders naturally arrange themselves with the strongest military power in the Middle East. Secular governments, even if they are not democratic, generally do not ignore public opinion as much, and as long as the Palestinian territories are occupied, it is more difficult to normalize relationships with Israel (although two non-theocratic neighbors of Israel still have normal relationships). Therefore, the main target have been secular Arabic governments in the Middle East.
It is very doubtful that the drone wars that lead to many innocent victims really help in the fight against terrorism. What could possibly help would be if the United States gave up their long-time alliance with countries like Saudi-Arabia and Qatar that support terrorist groups and completely reversed their Middle East policies. But there are very strong forces within the United States that would hardly allow this.
Yeah. The “petrodollar” would collapse…a strong force indeed!
The maddening part is how unquestioning the American people are. Polls come out from time to time stating that over 50% of Americans don’t believe the official 911 Iraq story, I’ve read 65%, but many go on consuming these lies, which get worse and worse, apparently accepting there is nothing to be done about it. And I know the feeling, even briefly bringing up the GWOT to someone can make me feel like talking to a wall.
However, among many websites that would be called “activist”, there is lots of talk that people who oppose war and the ongoing pillage believe silence is no longer acceptable. On Counterpunch today, Sean Stinson posted an essay titled “MOAB: More Obama and Bush”, making a case for our present US government as a military junta which has become gradually worse and now in full control under hapless Trump. He ends by saying:
“Will the antiwar left finally take off their pink pussy hats and join the struggle now that Trump is acting like a bona fide war president?… Stopping the imperialist juggernaut as it prepares for the final battle will require nothing less than a revolutionary mass movement”….”The time for incremental reforms and piecemeal progress has passed. Radical action is urgently needed.” and “Today the stakes are far higher. Russia and China have made it clear they will not tolerate unilateral action in Syria or North Korea. If we are going to stop an all-out confrontation between superpowers, then the war machine must be stopped by any and all means possible. While I’m not specifically advocating for the return of the guillotine, there was that time in 1650 when a mob of angry Dutch killed and ate their own Prime Minister. It’s good to have options. “
The belief that war is an inevitable part of the human story, and that it will always be that way is one of the primary reasons we have not outgrown this bizarre mutual destruction. Think about that for a bit. If you believe deeply that this is true, and a large number of others also believe it, what effect will that have on the probability that wars will continue? War is not like the planetary motion, or the weather, or other natural phenomena. War is a phenomenon that originates in human minds, and their aims, understandings, fears, and desires. War is a creation of human beings. It is possible for humans to live together without war. This has happened in our history here and there. The whole “human nature” explanation for war is on the same level as Aristotle’s explanation of falling objects, “they have an inner tendency to fall, it is their nature to fall.” Some explanation; it really means you don’t have a clue why something happens. “Human nature” is about as vague a concept as can be imagined – as an explanation for human behavior, it’s just a cop out.
Reminds me of the belief expressed in the old saying, “The poor will always be with us.” There goes socialism! No sense trying to do something assumed to be impossible. War will always be with us. No sense trying to end that. Conventional beliefs defy contradiction. Goodbye lasting peace….
Mike: You aspire to an ideal world without war. So, too, do those of us who believe that is unattainable – at least in the short-term, that will endure for decades and probably generations. What is attainable is a world with less wars.
The difficulty in the situation we find ourselves in today is that incremental changes and tried and true methods will not deliver us from the doom bearing down on us very rapidly. What is needed to avert what will probably be a final disaster is thinking and changes that go way beyond what we have thought possible before. We are being forced to come up with some things perhaps considered impossible until now. These quantum leaps now represent the only ways out of what otherwise is becoming a no exit progression. As Einstein put it, the old ways will never solve the new problems, like nuclear energy and others, that we have blundered into.
You are absolutely right. The simple point is we must strive to move ahead, not fall back toward the Dark Ages. We MUST use our intelligence properly. War is an instrument of ignorance and savagery. It is the act of the savage.
The great Dystopian novelists warned us this was coming but we didn’t believe it. In the face of the ludicrous weaponry available, to be FOR WAR is prima facie evidence of lunacy.
“But the reason for the betrayal of U.S. counter-terrorism interests is not that the senior officials in charge of these war bureaucracies want to promote Al Qaeda. It is because they had to sacrifice the priority of countering Al Qaeda to maintain the alliances, the facilities, and the operations on which their continued power and resources depend.”
I think we need to dig into this betrayal a little further.
The problem moves beyond the logistics surface to the underlying betrayal of the idealism supposed to govern the country.
The further the US steps away from its avowed historical intentions not “to seek monsters,” while urging defense as foremost, but instead serves special interests, the more contradictions will inevitably arise.
These contradictions constitute the betrayal in its deepest sense. We no longer defend, we globalize, we one-world.
Questionable actions in historical terms—in terms of basic understandings from the foundations of the country—are masked and hidden in simplistic thinking.
The betrayal emerges from the special interests and rationalizations of the policy makers, under the guise of generalized “national security.”
It moves beyond (ignoring) a safeguard such as consulting the people’s representatives on whether to go to war.
Next, we move to authoritarianism through hysteria and propaganda, if not new legislation, to shut up the critics who are asking: what happened to the original idealism governing this country?
A functioning democracy, as with any human being, needs to examine itself, ask the hard questions, seek truthful information, and move toward improvements.
The betrayal at its deepest avoids self-correction as if it were some evil disease brought in by “subversives,” while increasing the authoritarian side of government.
Reading comments by people who contribute to CN discussions makes clear that this group is very intelligent and thinking, but what to do about the 85% who make the murderous lies possible, who pay little attention, don’t even know where these countries are located? That is how the Masters of War prevail. That is the problem.
We have been using terrorists to further our interests since Operation Cyclone almost 40 yrs ago in Afghanistan. Installed an Islamic state in Iran around the same time to use against Iraq which weakened both states in the war where we armed both sides of the conflict. Meanwhile Israel was using Hamas to weaken Arafat. Worked so well we did the same in the Balkans against the Serbs and in Chechnya to weaken Russia . Basically this strategy worked even better in the 90’s and we are using it today in pretty much every country in the region that has a Muslim population, including Europe even if only to get NATO support for our interests. Of course, to get the financial support needed for the wars in the 21st century we needed a Pearl Harbor event as predicted in the neocon PNAC report on rebuilding our defenses in 1999 which is exactly what happened.
ISIS like AQ is useful tool in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, etc. More moderate groups like the MB and Guilen movement are being used in Turkey, Egypt, etc.
At some point we will turn against them like we did Stalin who was a former ally until we decided a Cold War would be useful. GWOT is just a temporary replacement for the Cold War but rather unsustainable unless the bad guys are backed up with a state which the public will perceive as a real threat. That will take awhile so perhaps China/Russia is the backup plan, or maybe part of same plan.
A scenario where East Asia, Eurasia and Oceania are in perpetual war , changing sides from time to time with history being rewritten to make it seem like there has been no change might be desirable. Historical amnesia is just as prevalent today as in 1984 and technology makes this easier to accomplish and enforce.