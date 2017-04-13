Tillerson’s Bad Hand in Kremlin Showdown

President Trump’s hasty decision to attack Syria may have lightened political pressure at home but Russia’s retaliation – suspending a key “deconfliction agreement” – left Secretary of State Tillerson as supplicant at the Kremlin, reports Gilbert Doctorow.
By Gilbert Doctorow
The Russian media offered no complete account of what may have been accomplished during Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s two-day visit to Russia, but there were hints of what the Russian negotiating position would have been behind closed doors and what may have justified Vladimir Putin making two hours available for Tillerson in what was otherwise a very busy day for the Russian President relating to domestic concerns.
Before Tillerson’s arrival Russian media reported widely on his failure the day before at the G7 meeting to win support for imposing more sanctions on Russia for backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in light of the chemical weapons event in Idlib on April 4. That proposal was raised by U.K. Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and affirmed by Tillerson but rejected by all other G7 members. With that resounding defeat, Tillerson had no sticks from “the international community” to wield as an ultimatum against the Russians, telling them to get behind a U.S.-imposed “regime change” in Syria or suffer the consequences of further economic isolation from the West.
Tillerson also carried little in the way of carrots, given President Trump’s retreat on his campaign pledges to improve relations with Russia. Tillerson’s empty diplomatic bag was a topic discussed on Russian prime-time television the evening before his arrival. Senior Duma member and United Russia Party leader Vyacheslav Nikonov rhetorically demanded of Tillerson on the Evening with Vladimir Solovyov talk show: “So, make us an offer of what it means to go with America, what it brings us, and then we will consider it.”
In effect, Nikonov was calling the Trump administration’s bluff. He and the Russian elites understand perfectly that Donald Trump has no political capital to spend to get Congressional approval of normalized relations with Russia.
Just as the Tillerson-Putin meeting was taking place on Wednesday, another widely watched Russian talk show First Studio on the Pervy Kanal state channel opened with host Artyom Sheinin posing a baiting question to the American journalist Michael Bohm, a frequent visitor to the program who is often used as a punching bag. Referring to Tillerson’s initial meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the doubt that Putin would grant Tillerson a meeting, Sheinin said, “I believe there is the practice in big corporations for a new visitor who has come to see the boss to first undergo a ‘screening interview.’ It looks as if Tillerson passed this screening process and so he was allowed in to speak to the boss. Do you think this was a positive thing?”
In other words, the Russians knew that Tillerson came with empty hands and that he was the suitor, not the one being wooed. Tillerson came to discuss reinstatement of the Memorandum of Understanding on Deconfliction in Syria because on the U.S. side there was great concern over Russia’s refusal now to speak at the regional level to U.S. military counterparts and avert clashes on the ground and in the air that could lead to escalation of confrontation and possibly to all-out-war. The Russian withdrawal from the deconfliction arrangement following the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airfield on April 6 put the continuation of U.S.-led military operations against Islamic State militants inside Syria in danger.
On April 8, senior Pentagon officials were denying that the Russians had severed all military-to-military hot lines, but there was a cold sweat in Washington. The uncertainty over whether Syrian and Russian air defenses might take aim at NATO aircraft had already led the Belgians to publicly announce cessation of all their flights within the U.S.-led anti-terror coalition. Presumably other NATO members had come to the same conclusion.
Meanwhile, my information backchannels indicate that the Russians set down their preconditions for reinstatement of the deconfliction arrangements: no further U.S. air attacks on Syrian government positions. We may be sure that this was the major subject for discussion and possible agreement during Tillerson’s talks with Putin.
The result may be something similar to the resolution of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 when the U.S. claimed victory publicly as the Soviets pulled their missiles out of Cuba, but privately the U.S. had granted what Moscow had wanted, the removal of U.S. missiles from Turkey. But Putin is no Nikita Khrushchev, who lost prestige among his Kremlin peers for striking the agreement with the Americans; Putin is likely to gain stature from such an arrangement.
The U.S. Media’s Take
Meanwhile, the mainstream U.S. media presented the Putin-Tillerson meeting in relatively neutral terms given the American press corps general hostility to all things Russian. The Washington Post did better than other media outlets, with Moscow Bureau Chief David Filipov and his colleague covering the State Department in Washington highlighting the undeniable fact that the parties were “sharply at odds” and noting:
“Russia made it clear it was unwilling to roll back its strategic alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The talks appeared unlikely to bring any significant breakthroughs after last week’s missile strike plunged U.S. relations to one of the lowest points since the Cold War. But despite the growing rifts, some general compromises were discussed.”
The areas of potential compromise were possible reinstatement of the information-sharing “deconfliction” Memorandum of Understanding with the United States that the Russians suspended immediately after the April 6 missile attack and creation of a U.S.-Russian working group to find ways to ease tensions between the two nuclear superpowers.
After that, the authors moved on to more trivial pursuits such as Donald Trump’s latest remarks about Assad being “an animal.” However, even amidst this swill there were a few points worthy of note because they gave expression to Russian policy positions at the talks: Russia’s refusal to accept ultimatums, such as Tillerson brought with him over choosing ties with the U.S. or Syria; Russia’s rejection of the allegations that Assad was behind the chemical attack in Idlib; Russia’s call for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate the use of chemical weapons there; and Putin’s likening the present situation to the one immediately preceding the U.S. invasion of Iraq. All of these important points are presented in the article at face value, alongside U.S., U.K. and other Western accusations directed against Russia
The New York Times coverage gave more attention to American action than to Russian reaction, as the opening of its cover headline for its several related articles indicates: “U.S. Pressures Russia …” The sub-article dealing with the Tillerson visit devotes more attention to what came before and after Putin’s meeting with Tillerson than to what they may have agreed on. The Times bureau chief David Sanger noted how Tillerson was held in suspense as his anticipated meeting with Putin was left in doubt until the last minute, what was described as a typical maneuver by the Russian president to keep his interlocutors off balance, a characterization which ignores the widely reported urgings of Russia’s talking heads before Tillerson’s arrival that their President not receive him because of the objectionable message on Syria that he had laid out on Monday at the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy.
Indeed, the Times article said almost nothing about what may have justified the Putin meeting and what was agreed other than the working group to ease tensions, which Sanger correctly identifies as devoted to small and not the big divisive issues.
Gilbert Doctorow is a Brussels-based political analyst. His latest book Does Russia Have a Future? was published in August 2015
Much thanks to Gilbert Doctorow for as much of an inside look at Russian diplomacy as we are likely to get – what with the spin-polluted propaganda that tries to pass itself off as news here in the US.
Russia has made it as clear as it can to the befuddled US administration that it is not going to be pushed around by Uncle Sam or any of his allies. This is what infuriates the global domination freaks among the elites of the shadow government. We are left to await their next awkward blunder.
Meanwhile Tillerson has little credibility and trust from Americans who are outraged that Exxon knew all along about the looming impacts of climate change, even as they themselves revised their own future multi year drilling plans, while they cynically hired faux scientists to try to derail this country’s initiatives to mitigate that existential threat.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/exxon-knew-about-climate-change-almost-40-years-ago/
He is not someone who has the strength of character, apparently, to deal with a major looming crisis in a responsible way.
Rather a weak man, buffeted around by short term economic/political pressures who is then publicly left holding the bag….
As Gilbert Doctorow has revealed in this article.
Completely different view on EIR website, in their “Hot News” column on the right side of the web, and also on LaRouchePAC on the left-side column of their web. When Trump and Tillerson are able to get away from their “British Handlers” (on behalf of ALL the old, dynastic, oligarchic, Imperial family lines infesting Europe; via the “special relationship”, in the strenuous effort to keep their combined “Western Empire” alive), a different tale is told. The Trans-Atlantic Community (Western Empire) is gradually being displaced by the Trans-Pacific Community (a U.N. as FDR envisioned it: a peaceful community of Sovereign Nations pursuing the common ends of mutual development; no more colonies overt or covert, no more Power Blocs contrived by geopolitics to keep oligarchs and their deep-state apparatus in the driver’s seat), grounded on the strength of Russia, China, Japan, India, and eventually America working together to achieve these ends. THIS is the new ZeitGeist stepping onto the World Stage as the old one slowly exits the World stage; its’ act, finally, being up. I’m not surprised they are trying hard, via their MSM, to persuade the people otherwise.
The problem Brad is that the New Zeitgeist stepping on the stage must avoid stepping on the tail of the American Dinosaur, which can still whip around in a nuclear minute and knock all the pieces off the World Chessboard!
True. There are plenty of American Tory Loyalists still around, vigorously trying to sabotage partnership with Russia. The Changing of ZeitGeists, the Shifting of Paradigm, whatever we call “IT”, is fortunately not entirely in the hands of humanity (or so I believe). If it was, we would all be truly “effed” from the caveman days, and never would have gotten as far as we have. There is something on EIR about Vernadsky and the Noosphere (spelling).
Thanks to Brad on this recommendation for EIR’s helpful coverage today. I’m not sure, Brad, which specific piece you’re referring to, but I found “Progress seen on Putin-Tillerson talk” indicating anxiety over Russia’s withdrawal of the “de-conflict” agreement is part of the deal-making, and could come back on if the US guarantees no further strikes on Syria. Also found information on Russia-UK spat over US-Russia to establish “working group.”
This from EIR is valuable insight on the Brits involvement in pushing the chemical incident story as well as announcing the UK will reject Russia’s appeal to The Hague for an investigation. Much tension indicated here between British envoy Rycroft and Russian counterpart Safronkov, UN Security Council April 12 meeting. Also reports international experts are coming forward to dispute the “British-orchestrated lies” re chemical incident charge, one of whom is MIT’s Prof Postol.
https://larouchepac.com/20170412/us-and-russia-establish-working-group-british-are-furious-plus-more-truth-comes-out
Look around on the website. Keep an eye on it going forward. Look back into archived material. An interesting search for their search box: “FDR-Stalin correspondence”. What appears to be happening now, is exactly where FDR wanted to go, post-WWII. The genesis of the New Silk Road policies is right here, on the EIR website. And THAT is because LaRouche is dedicated to seeing FDR’s vision come to fruition (he’s 93 now and served in India; he got a close-up view of the British
Empire’s ops.
I think you are making an important point. Add to it that the ‘alt-right’, both here and abroad, seems to have selected Putin as their ‘natural leader’ and Russia as the Third Rome. And I think you are right too that this is behind the MSM as ‘State media’.
As shown in this article, the United States has a decades-long history of interest in toppling the Assad regime:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/04/the-cias-prophetic-vision-of-syrias.html
As is typical of Washington, it’s all about what is in it for America’s business interests.
It could not be more clear now that this is not democracy; the industrial military fascist state is blatantly obvious.
Amen. If only enough could wake up to this reality before it’s too late.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/13/solidarity-and-resistance/
It’s pretty obvious the Russians are the chessmasters while the U.S. can barely manage checkers.
Ha! It certainly seems that way.
Re:”Indeed, the Times article said almost nothing about what may have justified the Putin meeting.”
“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” Putin’s greatest asset is that he does not personalize business. He’s a political genius.
BTW, American (Trump) foreign policy has been hijacked by the Neocons and steered by the Generals in Trump’s inner circle who whisper sweet war-monger nothings in his ear. The State Department is an appendage of the Pentagon. Nitwit big
mouth Nikki Haley is not a diplomat but a splenetic Pentagon mouthpiece and Rex Tillerson is an emasculated empty suit as Secretary of State.
Zero Hedge April 13 is reporting that the pentagon has acknowledged US air striking near Deir ez-Zor and killing hundreds of people from release of chemical gas stored in the area by ISIS and al Qaeda forces. “Syria accuses US of hitting ISIS chemical weapons depot killing hundreds; Russia sends drones.” Also reported by Sputnik and Information Clearing House.
ZH says: “As we reported earlier, the Syrian general staff said that the US-led coalition struck an ISIS depot in Deir ez-Zor on Wednesday, poisoning and killing several hundred people, including civilians.”
“. . . the Syrian military said this fact proves that the terrorists possess chemical weapons”
The U.S. and coalition forces have bombed CW warehouses and other CW-related facilities multiple times between Iraq and Syria. This makes the question in the current case quite clear : Who had and who dispensed the sarin gas ?
The Syrian bomb-drop on the CW warehouse is a non-issue , if anyone believes in fair play. And if , by chance , sarin residues are discovered in the warehouse debris , this whole thing is much ado about nothing.
Russia is on a railroad line that extends from the Pacific coast of China to London. Branch lines extend to Poland, Spain Iran and all the countries with names ending in stan.
Many thousands of farmers fled to the inner farmland of Russia when the US overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine.
Now Russian farmers export more wholesome non GMO food than Russian arms exports and almost a third of Russian gas exports.
Russian farmers own the center position on the chess board. They are proving organic farming is more potent than hollow US illusions of world domination via atom bomb terrorism.
This turn around of the ag industry in Russia has been dramatic. Russia became the worlds largest producer of wheat in 2016, all GMO-free, and has gone from one of the largest chicken importers to net exporter in 2 years. Russia was a valuable customer for food products from Scandinavia and Europe so the sanctions hurt both those regions a great deal, in fact collapsed the who dairy industry of Finland. As an American living in Russia for some time, I noticed a lot of grumbling about lack of preferred French cheese and Finland’s butter, milk and salmon and chicken and egg prices increased suddenly. Within 6 months no one was complaining any more. The domestic chickens turned out to be better and lower cost. Russian cheese making jumped in quality and variety and have become export items. An explosion is cattle ranching occurred soon after Putin asked a rhetorical question of why Russia with unlimited virgin grasslands and water imports all its beef. That was all it took for investment and free land grants exploded cattle ranching and by 2020 Russia is expected to be the largest producer of non-antibiotic free range beef for export.
Import Substitution started out as an embarrassing term but now, just 2 years later it has become an item of pride and economic growth. If the sanctions are ever lifted, Europe has still lost its biggest customer that has now turned into its biggest competitive threat.
Very interesting. This is the type background a working stiff like me would have problems finding in my limited time. Thank you.
Recent news at Sputnik at April 13 2000+ hours GMT indicates Lavrov and Putin report positive developments with Tillerson, including that no strike on Syria will happen again, and there will be an investigation of the April 4 incident.
This Sputnik piece is titled ”Lavrov reveals what pleased Russia in US stance on Syria.”
It’s difficult to believe Tillerson agreed to this last, and it may indicate he won’t be long for the position, or he will deny it and say he was “misinterpreted.”
Putin intends to go to The Hague on the chemical incident April 4, with this being resisted by UK, but, again, whether Tillerson’s apparent agreement here is official who knows, given the continuing inconsistencies from the Trump administration.
Putin earlier said that US-Russia relations have reached a new low under Trump, which means lower than with Obama. Should we then ask does this end (or significantly subdue) Russia-gate, with Donald having proven his manhood and obligatory US enmity toward Russia?
Trump is not Putin’s puppet after all and was playing the man cleverly for some reason. Therefore, the MSM can tear up Russia-gate and give him an award? Rachel, what do you think?
The reformed criminal Donald, whose crime had suggested the possibility of getting along with Russia will now be forgiven because he is chastened and has proven himself a deserving leader having attacked Syria on the basis of a few hours’ reports from inside the area of the chemical incident, with information supplied by Assad’s enemies?
Additionally, in case you need further proof of the man’s new testicular prowess and overall glory, consider his idiotic threats toward North Korea, with (now developing) he might send in the Navy Seal team that assassinated Osama Bin Laden to take care of Kim Jong Un.
I would just like to add that misinterpreting the North Koreans as aggressively wishing to attack other countries is ruinously misinformed, as shown over the past 23 years back to 1994 and the crisis at that time, initiated by Bill Clinton and resolved by Jimmy Carter. The North Korean stance is defensive, not offensive. Kim Jong Un is interested in developing his country with economic projects. He has been deliberately groomed in the style of (and look of) Kim Il Sung, his grandfather, who is revered to almost God-like status in that country. Neither he nor his father were the crazy lunatics as portrayed by the West. His father was peculiar, true, with interests in jazz and American sports, but he was not a lunatic.
The answer to North Korea is a peace treaty. China has now come forward after the Trump Mar a Lago cake-celebrating fest to say North Korea can count on Chinese protection if it will reduce its nuclear arsenal program. North Korean pride may refuse this offer, I don’t know. But if they do that does not mean they want to attack anybody. Their country is small, with 25 million population, very poor and in need of economic development. Their army is large but outdated.
Meanwhile, let us keep in mind that the personal style of the North Koreans, which is similar to the South Koreans, tends to be resistance to being bullied and pushed around. Koreans are blunt, perhaps to a fault, but they’re not good at subservience. We in the West have continually miscalculated North Korea and come to wrong conclusions, which relate to our global hegemonic policies and the excuse to keep troops in the region. I suggest Trump visit Pyongyang and see for himself, or at the least try to get informed somewhat, as he apparently did in listening to President Xi in the recent visiting. He seems to fluctuate between very simple-minded and belligerent.
I don’t trust Sputnik news website
It really lack analysis and the website presents everything with a positive spin.
Anyone that saw the press conference with Lavrov and Tilerson know they didn’t agree on anything.
The whole meeting was ridiculous
Russians really must like talking
D5-5 – “In effect, Nikonov was calling the Trump administration’s bluff. He and the Russian elites understand perfectly that Donald Trump has no political capital to spend to get Congressional approval of normalized relations with Russia.”
There it is. Trump can do nothing. I’m sure Trump’s thinking on Russia and war hasn’t changed (he wants to stop war and do business), but he’s hamstrung by Congress and Senate, the media, almost every single Democrat, the progressives, many Republicans…..he can do nothing.
When you put someone in a straight jacket, don’t expect they can move. Way to go, people!
It is fascinating to hear about Russia from inside Russia, thank you, Gilbert Doctorow, as opposed to the immature American viewpoint of not being able to move beyond the old, defunct Soviet Union. I loved Safronkov telling off Rycroft, and also got a charge from Lavrov asking Andrea Mitchell where she got her manners, when she shouted a question at him. Nancy, great statement, that the Russians play chess and the US plays checkers, although I think it may be marbles! Trump referring publicly to Assad as “an animal” is embarrassing.
There may be a slight shift in the conversation, hopefully, if Tillerson and Trump can pry loose from the neocons’ chokehold and get down to negotiation rather than bluster and threat. I am rooting for the sanity of the Russians taking the conversation to a better level. Interesting, Ann Coulter has spoken out on Assad in the last few days, I saw, asking Trump why he is going after Assad when he is one of the sanest Mideast leaders, and that Christians in Syria are terrified about the prospect of Assad being removed. That is her perspective, and every word helps. There are many Palestinian refugees in Syria, and they also respect Assad for giving them refuge.
Jessica K – good comments. Lots of Iraqi refugees in Syria too; Assad took them in. Yeah, some “animal”! Not.
The Russians realize that Trump is crippled by the neocons and others. I’m sure Putin knows that this is NOT the way Trump really feels, but he can do nothing else. Putin will have to be the intelligent one – again!
But as Paul Craig Roberts has said, Putin should not trust the U.S., should not compromise, because they will eat him for lunch if he does. I’m sure he knows this.
Really? Tillerson thinks that suddenly Russia is going to jump at the opportunity to choose sides with Washington rather than Syria? Why would that be? Who has real skin in the game and who is simply trying to impose their will on other countries simply for that sake alone? This war is existential for Syria, Iran and Lebanon, three countries within a stone’s throw of the Russian border. Russia has had and needs to maintain good relations with these neighbors. It also needs to calm the roiling waters amidst the radical Islamist movement within the greater Middle East, including those parts such as Chechnya and Dagestan, within its own borders.
If America has any goal beyond pure and simple world hegemony, it is merely to make a few more bucks for its Gulf Arab clients via yet another gas pipeline, this time through Syria… well, that and to curtail Russian gas sales to Europe undoubtedly through dumping and underpricing. Is taking such an economic hit supposed to be another incentive for Russia to see and do things Washington’s way?
Give me a break, unlike their American “partners,” the Russians still have some functioning brain cells and are not inclined either towards economic suicide or caving in to intimidation when America escalates to violence like some back alley gangsters. They are not willingly going to let the American hit men break both their legs without putting up a fight. They are obviously not simply going to defer to American ultimatums and act against their own best interests, as all of Europe has done for decades.
They barely scrapped through such an era back in the 90’s when Yeltsin sold out his country for a title and all the free Stolichnaya he could drink on Uncle Sam’s tab. Nope, if Washington wants Russia to cry “uncle,” they’re going to have to show Putin what they’ve got–“put up” for Putin or STFU. It may be enough to destroy the planet, but it won’t be enough to make Russia crawl on its belly, not again.
The psy-ops mavens at Langley don’t seem to understand the human mind any better than Heinrich Himmler did. I mean these guys are maestros at being “insane in the brain,” if insanity is truly repeating the same ineffective behavior and expecting a different result. How many of the wars these thugs have started since WWII have they actually won? Besides Panama and Grenada? It’s clear that the sociopaths in the CIA are absolutely incapable of discerning intent or resolve by other human beings, and the sycophants in NATO and the EU know only how to hide behind their Uncle’s skirts and boo upon command. Both will be taught a lesson the next time they demand that Russia do the impossible to placate their hubris. Unfortunately, that lesson probably won’t last long as any survivors inevitably perish during the long nuclear winter.
Realist – “…make a few more bucks for its Gulf Arab clients via yet another gas pipeline, this time through Syria… well, that and to curtail Russian gas sales to Europe undoubtedly through dumping and underpricing.” That’s exactly what the game is. If Russia gives an inch, they will crush him by “dumping and underpricing”.
I’m quite certain that Putin spelled out to Tillerson in no uncertain terms that he means business. I would have liked to have been the interpreter at that meeting.
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/23225#efmAGIAHu Wikileaks reveals 2012 Clinton email which states “Al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria”.
Somewhere there’s a 2017 Tillerson email that states : “Al-Qaeda is still on our side in Syria”.
The US has dropped a MOAB, Mother of All Bombs, on a terrorist stronghold in Afghanistan, according to NPR news. Whose decision might that be, on this chosen day? My mind asked, would Clinton have done the same? This is worse than anyone could have imagined. Who made the primary decision?
Gilbert Doctorow – great article! Thank you so much.
As far as the MSM goes, Tucker Carlson at least tries to get to the bottom of things. He asks pointed questions of his guests, goes after both sides. Last night he had on Al Mottur, Democratic strategist, former member of Hillary for America. OMG, just listen to this guy! Mottur seems to think that it’s great to have bad relations with Russia, and Tucker skewers him.
Then Tucker has a short commentary at 8:56 where he talks about how the Democrats are going after Tulsi Gabbard, and says, “Some day we’ll figure out how and why the left went crazy.” Worth listening to.
Then up comes Stephen Cohen at 10:36 to provide his views on the insanity. Cohen says his concern is that Russia will over-react, and he says that he’s “never been as worried as I am today about the possibility of war with Russia”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptAyFaUVfsE
If you can, watch it from the beginning to the end of Stephen Cohen at 15:23. To hear the idiot at the beginning is worth it just to see how they think, then the commentary is great, and then what Stephen Cohen has to say is downright scary.