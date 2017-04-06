The Ugly Underbelly of Russia-gate

Exclusive: The dangerous demonization of Russia has spilled over into the creepy behavior of U.S. pundits spinning ugly conspiracy theories when tragedy strikes Russians, writes James W Carden.
By James W Carden
The reaction among a number of high-profile media figures to Monday’s bombing of the St. Petersburg Metro, which killed 11 and seriously injured dozens, has been among the more shameful and troubling manifestations of the anti-Russian frenzy we have witnessed in recent months.
While the White House was quick to offer the Kremlin condolences for the Metro bombing, the reaction of the American media and pundits was largely focused on a new conspiracy theory — whether or not Vladimir Putin was behind this attack.
The smoke hadn’t cleared from the Metro before the Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s resident Russia hand Anna Borshchevskaya appeared on France 24 to imply that the bombing might have been Putin’s doing in order to distract from the anti-corruption protests of last week.
Borshchevskaya, who according to the Washington Institute’s website is its Ira Weiner Fellow “focusing on Russia’s policy toward the Middle East,” informed viewers that there’s a history of Putin using such tactics in order to tighten his grip on power, and raised the unproven conspiracy theory that the spate of apartment bombings that shook Moscow in 1999 was Putin’s handiwork.
All throughout the day, facile parallels to the 1999 bombings popped up on social media. Only hours after the bombings, chess grandmaster Gary Kasparov took to Twitter with messages such as:
“Tragedy in St. Petersburg. Once again ‘unknown terrorists’ perfectly timed to serve Putin’s political agenda. Forget protests, back to fear.” And later: “Such dark suspicions are based on 18 yrs of similarly well-timed attacks in Putin’s Russia, as I document in Winter Is Coming. Clockwork.”
Former Conservative Party MP Louise Mensch, now a liberal media darling because of her support for the Russia-gate allegations against Donald Trump, told her 223,000 Twitter followers that “Putin has zero compunction about killings Russians for his own ends.”
The Atlantic’s David Frum, who of late has found himself the object of fulsome praise from embittered Hillary Clinton partisans, tweeted: “Remember Beslan & the 1999 apartment bombings. It takes years to learn truth about terror attacks in Russia – often not even then.”
The reference to the Beslan school siege in 2004 was particularly appalling since that terrorist attack was ordered by a Chechen warlord whose militants took some 1,100 people hostage, including 777 children. After a three-day standoff, Russian security forces stormed the school to liberate the captives, but at least 330 hostages were killed, including 186 children.
As troubling as it was for Frum to cite that terrorist incident, it was not terribly surprising coming as it does from the longtime enabler and cheerleader of America’s disastrous interventions in the Middle East and author of George W. Bush’s infamous “axis of evil” speech.
Another member of neocon royalty, John Podhoretz, wrote that he found it, “Interesting that the bomb blasts in Petersburg come so hard upon the demonstrations — giving Putin cover for a huge crackdown.”
Ugly Humor
These Russo-phobic reactions are reminiscent of the cartoons published by the jejune French satirical rag Charlie Hebdo, which made sport of the deaths of 92 members of Russia’s Red Army Choir in a plane crash last December. Here’s how The Hill described some of the cartoons:
–One cartoon shows a choir member singing “AAAAAA” as the plane is going down. The caption says the Russian choir has expanded its repertoire.
–Another cartoon illustrates the whole choir singing to fish at the bottom of the Black Sea with the downed plane in the background. The caption reads, “Red Army choir conquers a new audience.”
–A third cartoon shows the plane nose-diving with the words: “Bad news… Putin was not on board.”
Russians, as we have seen, have long been treated as fair game no matter what the situation (recall the mocking tone of American coverage of the concert that celebrated the liberation of the ancient ruins of Palmyra, Syria, from ISIS).
So, needless to say, the indecency shown by Frum, Mensch, Podhoretz and the rest is not particularly new. This sort of casual contempt for Russia and Russians became a feature of the 2016 campaign, which was rife with evidence-free reports supporting Hillary Clinton’s claim that Trump was Putin’s “puppet.”
Some of that storyline was developed in collaboration between Hillary Clinton’s supporters and the fiercely anti-Russian government in Ukraine. Politico reported that Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American working as a consultant for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), met with top Ukrainian officials in Washington to push the narrative that Trump was under Russian influence.
Clinton’s defeat only added more fuel to the anti-Russia frenzy of angry Clinton supporters — and their fury is now debasing our political discourse. But the Clintonites and their neocon allies are now going even further, in Stalinist fashion, urging Americans to investigate the loyalty of other Americans.
Leading the charge is Neera Tanden’s Center for American Progress, which recently launched “The Moscow Project,” which takes the Democratic Party narrative blaming Hillary Clinton’s defeat on “Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election” to a new level. Painting Trump as a traitor, “given Trump’s obedience to Vladimir Putin,” the project encourages Americans to scour the Internet for evidence to buttress the disloyalty allegations against Trump and his backers.
Bashing Bernie
And then there is the tireless Clinton shill Peter Daou, second perhaps only to Tanden among unreconstructed Clinton apparatchiks. Daou’s self-appointed mission of late has been to tie Sen. Bernie Sanders and his supporters to the Kremlin, tweeting claims like, “It is becoming increasingly clear that Bernie’s diehard supporters, those who became avowed Hillary haters, were influenced by #Russia” and “On the one hand, you had Russia hacking the DNC, on the other, Bernie Sanders and his diehards trashing the DNC. And Trump loved it.”
Daou is hardly alone in his effort to anathematize Sanders supporters. But credit for spearheading that effort should probably go to the Internet tabloid The Daily Beast, which has twice published widely discredited and brutally mocked articles which have attempted to portray Bernie Sanders’s supporters as pawns of the Kremlin.
Where all this will lead is anyone’s guess, but judging by precedent, nowhere good.
As my esteemed Nation colleague, Patrick Lawrence has warned: “the reigning Russophobia worsens America’s creeping isolation in world affairs — evident for years but rarely mentioned among us, and so another of our delusions. At bottom, Washington still operates according to Bush II’s ‘with us or against us’ construct, and the world’s vote starts to tilt toward the latter. In the end, the Russians will not be a lonelier people as a result of our efforts. We will be.”
Meanwhile, the American political establishment finds itself firmly in the grip of yet another Red Scare.
James W Carden is a contributing writer for The Nation and editor of The American Committee for East-West Accord’s eastwestaccord.com. He previously served as an adviser on Russia to the Special Representative for Global Inter-governmental Affairs at the US State Department.
Pax -Americana/Washington consensus and the petro-dollar r on life support and the only thing keeping it a float is war and more war. US industrial capacity is over 65 percent related to the military industrial complex. That say it all with out a boggy man they r toast. The Billionaire guy from china said it at a recent forum I think Davos . Since 1991 the US has spent over 20 trillio n dollars on war. How many bridges can be refurbished with that money how many schools can be bult how many potable water plants can be built.
Excpetionalism is a disease how can a society allow their drinking water to be so contaminated. FLINT. Only in the land of the free.
TRUTH JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY SEEMS TO BE TRUTH JUSTICE AND MUSSOLINIS WAY. Corporatocracy is modern day fascism
And Flint is just the tip of the iceberg.
While I fully concur with your characterisation of US reality, it seems to me you are being unfair to Mussolini, who on his own, not as an end of Nazi era Hitler lackey, was definitely not as odious as the modern yankee iteration of fascism.
Judging by the absence here among Consortium News commentators of any reference to it, I imagine many among them would appreciate being apprised of Russian scholar Stephen F. Cohen’s superb weekly interviews with John Batchelor on the latter’s JB Show, during which all-things-Russia get discussed. Each of these podcasts extends some 40 minutes, or thereabouts. Go google on John Batchelor / Stephen F. Cohen @ audioboom.
Given the well-established involvement of neocons in perpetrating 9/11 as a false flag attack on the US to justify war and oppression in the US (which left-gatekeeping journalists still refuse to touch, despite overwhelming evidence), it is not surprising in the least that these same neocons are engaging in psychological projection of their own sinister policy of false flag attacks on Vladimir Putin.
I’ll go even one better; The protests over corruption sound like the same kind of machinations as the “Color Revolutions”, “Arab Spring” and the”Resist Movement”, and even 911 itself, all sponsored ultimately by the oligarchs of The City and The Street through their Deep State apparatus that they established in the post-war forties (what LaRouche calls the modern version of the British Empire; what it has become). The Russian oligarchs (the beneficiaries of the West’s post-Soviet Union looting operations, and wishing for a return to the “good ole days” of Yeltsin) are their allies, who probably sponsored the protests (like Soros sponsoring the “Resist Movement”). The bombs are probably from Chechen terrorists (probably dialed up from the Deep State rolodex of London and Wall Street/DC) to try and provoke Putin into a harsh over-reaction, destabilizing himself in the eyes of his Countrymen (he’s wildly popular over there…here too, among some of us). All of this is to stop The New Silk Road from taking hold of the World’s imagination (Russia’s a major founding partner in this policy), which will decisively kill the modern “British” Empire of The City and The Street…and they are desperately panicked about their impending loss of global dominion. And Trump TODAY will probably get onboard with the New Silk Road policy of peace and development for the good of all, the whole World.
I think you hit the nail on the head with fear of the new Silk Road. We can add to this the international alt-right’s -including in the US – ‘election’ of Russia (as the ‘whitest country’ in the world) as the new Third Rome and of Putin as the ‘superior leader’ -or ‘alpha male’. Fear of both of these forces could well be what is behind the frenzied demonization of Russia by the neoliberal powers-that-be.
I was a Bernie supporter and the most compelling thing about him to me was his authenticity. His message was consistent and , frankly , he didn’t seem like the type who was comfortable telling outright lies. Hillary and Trump , on the other hand , seemed not to know , or to care , whether what they said was truthful or not , as long as it “worked” as a campaign message.
When I hear Assad and Putin speak ( and Lavrov as well ) I get more of the Bernie vibes and less of the Hillary / Trump vibes. I’d make the same comparison regarding RT vs. American MSM.
I don’t think any are perfect angels by any means , but I certainly don’t have a problem with being called a Bernie Bro , or even an Assadist or a Putinist , given the more “establishment” monikers I might be forced to choose from.
With regard to the most important issues of the day ( especially war , civil liberties , elite crime , and such ) I think D.C. politicians and the U.S. MSM are – collectively and almost universally – among the most compulsive and destructive liars on the planet. They’re both skilled in the art and shameless in the practice. It’s become pathological , and dangerous , and I’m simply not buying that shit any more.
Marko you are not a lone. I’m with you on everything you said.
I was a Bernie supporter and the most compelling thing about him to me was his authenticity. His message was consistent and , frankly , he didn’t seem like the type who was comfortable telling outright lies.
If Bernie had been elected president all members of the Washington establishment would have ganged up on his just as they did against Jimmy Carter – and that would have included the oligarchs in the Democratic (?) party.
not conspiracy theories as such but ugly allegations unsupported by evidence- criminal and /or malicious conspiracies happen everywhere every day but usually people are not charged with conspiracy and these dont come out in courts as people continue on to commit the illegal act which is far easier to prove and the conspiracy offence becomes as well superfluous as offenders are already headed to prison( esp if you are black and “unconnected” in the USA!!!)
All based on the total American belief in the need to neutralize both Soviet Communism & now to colonize what’s left over from the collapse of the SU. I would bet that even Consortium News is anti-communist when it comes right down to it.
I think you need to get up on the times. The USSR was a commie place and the new Russia is not. Just saying
For the graziollinth time, if the bastards accuse anyone of a crime, it is a crime the bastards are committing in great numbers. The Atlantic’s David Frum, who of late has found himself the object of fulsome praise from embittered Hillary Clinton partisans, tweeted: “Remember Beslan & the 1999 apartment bombings. It takes years to learn truth about terror attacks in Russia – often not even then.” Someone please alert that fat worm to the events surrounding 9/11. Holy crap these people are creepy AF
The deep state can laugh for they know few believe in it. Soon,the deep state will make believer of us all
In some deep-seated recess of what might remain of an American objective self-image, is there a dawning horror that it has become a beast addicted to the rampage and can only be stopped from without?
Is all this manic, destructive and increasingly isolating behaviour on its part just a bellowing cry for the rest of the world to do to it what it cannot do itself – but knows it must, i.e., stop?
Further, still, is it being egged on by others poised to profit handsomely off its demise, others who have insinuated themselves far closer to its collective psyche than Russia or China ever could?
For a country that makes a big deal about ‘bullying’ America proves unable to control it’s meanspirited natural instinct to pick on and diminish others. If setting for our American youth a responsible type of adult leadership by good example, well we have failed as a grown up society with our ridicule of the Russian tragedies. My parents automatically would have sympathized with the families of the dead Russians even more so if so called ‘smart people’ in our Western countries had made fun of all those tragic loss Russian life’s. I can just see my mother now turning off the tv if a ignorant person such as David Frum were to appear on the boob tube after he made such vile uncaring for human life comments. Frum and pundits like him would have had only one chance to make a good first impression, and by making such a terrible commentary out of another country’s awful loss, well my parents would have never found them intelligent in slightest way ever again.
The first call then President George W Bush took after the 911 was from a sympathetic and caring Vladimir Putin, who also offered our American President his country’s help towards tracking down and bringing to justice these evil terrorist who were said to be responsible for the loss of close to 3,000 American lives. If more Americans were to hear and know this would it make a difference?
“Perfectly timed to serve Putin’s political agenda”, tweeted Kasparov.
You could point to anyone whose objective it was to demonize Putin.
Kasparov is longing for another Yeltsin.
In a world dominated by liars, a truth teller will be demonized and persecuted. In the same way that psychopaths learn to be charming, habitual liars learn to fake telling the truth beautifully. The trick is like method acting – you deeply pretend you are telling the truth when you lie. Your act becomes so good that you end up falling for it yourself, and this gives your whole performance an air of sincerity.
Understanding this helped me see how Wolf Blitzer could pull off his performance on CNN. He has trained himself to deeply and truly to believe the garbage that his controllers put in his ear. He has become a perfect and compliant corporate mouthpiece; he has identified himself with his programmers. He has the kind of unreflective obedience that the military attempts to instill in it’s recruits. His handlers need never fear that Wolf will have a deviant thought of his own….
Brilliant.
This article says to me that had Bernie stayed the course and won the office we would be experiencing the same Russia-demonizing and hysteria, directed at him. Challenge to the neocon core program will not be tolerated.
Brilliant. Crazed neocons, and the complicit media, are determined to steer President Trump into a nuclear confrontation with the Russian/Chinese military alliance. It remains to be seen if Trump can stay focused on his campaign statements: (1) “Regime change is not on my Aministration’s agenda”; (2) “Nuclear weapons in a war are the greatest threat to humanity – not Global Warming”.
The democratic faction of the ruling uniparty has totally jumped the shark and gone fascist on the Russia issue. The GOP was always questionable and is under pressure from this deplorable development. Unfortunately from the international perspective, it might likely be a favourable result if the yankee regime simply collapsed economically or otherwise. Unfortunately it would be extremely dangerous to have the resulting instability in an area possessing so many nukes.
Our fate in the hands of these men?- Ominous.
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/russian-federation/2017-03-10/russia-trump-and-new-d-tente
As troubling as it was for Frum to cite that terrorist incident, it was not terribly surprising coming as it does from the longtime enabler and cheerleader of America’s disastrous interventions in the Middle East and author of George W. Bush’s infamous “axis of evil” speech
The only explanation I can come up with to explain the continuing role of Iraq war criminals in the corridors of power is that they are walking and talking examples of the spiritual death Martin Luther King, Jr. addressed in his Riverside Church speech. – https://consortiumnews.com/2017/04/04/mlks-warning-of-americas-spiritual-death-3/
Lies and propaganda are the deadly handmaidens of war makers. Those who spew this venom are just as guilty as those who pull the triggers and drop the bombs, and make the bombs, and fund the warfare videos to warp the young minds addicted to them. We live in a culture saturated with open and hidden violence. Those who feed their minds with this stuff can be trusted to accept this insanely violent culture as “normal.”
Actually our definition of abnormal and insane needs to be expanded to include almost all of us. True sanity is a rare and difficult achievement. Those who accomplish this feat become objects of ridicule and persecution by those who have not.
All these personalized and vicious insults against Putin and Russia are not only disgusting and stupid, but they only serve to underline to the Russians that we are not to be trusted, that we are a deadly enemy. What happens when the next false warning of incoming ICBMs occurs in Russia? Or at what point do the Russians just decide they would be better off to strike first?
The US MSM has gone off the Deep End. Hope they stay where they land. This is crazy stuff. Only people who lived through or remember the McCarthy era can begin to untangle this web of created lies and ultimately, desperation compounded by stupidity.
It will be interesting to see what the Susan Rice scandal brings to this flaming mess.
Indeed!
With no knowledge of history
we shall lack all perspective.
MSM sophistry
provides picture defective.
Each crisis seems sui generis
appearing a mystery.
In accounts sweetly generous
to White House’s pillory.
Then by some pretend solution
covered up in spinned confusion.