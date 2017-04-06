How to Ease North Korea’s Fears

North Korea fears that it might end up like Iraq or Libya if it surrenders its nuclear program. China has offered an idea to calm those fears but President Trump says no, reports Ivan Eland.
By Ivan Eland
During his campaign, Donald J. Trump proposed to deal with the problem of North Korea by pressuring China to convince its ally to give up nuclear weapons and the missiles designed to carry them. Yet after North Korea’s recent test firing of several missiles, China proposed a solution to the problem, which the Trump administration summarily rejected.
China proposed that North Korea suspend its nuclear program in exchange for the United States and South Korea suspending their joint military exercises on the Korean peninsula, which triggered the North Korean missile tests. Although the Trump administration quickly nixed China’s idea, in consideration of its prior campaign rhetoric, the Chinese proposition should be reconsidered.
Also during the road to the White House, Trump suggested that the United States should be less active in wars overseas and thus let its allies assume more of the defense burden. China’s proposal would actually help the administration work toward that goal while making a start at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program — or at least freezing it so that the North stops obtaining more weapons.
Of course, at stake is not only the North’s nuclear weapons program but the American Empire of one-sided alliances around the world; the United States, to be the big man on campus, provides security for wealthy allies but gets little back economically from full opening of their markets to American products and services.
In fact, over the decades, those allies have become rich in part by using the money they save in reduced defense spending to compete with American companies around the world. The South Korean “economic miracle” was based on physical protection by the U.S. military and trade protection against American goods and services.
Currently, this economic miracle has given South Korea the twelfth largest economy in the world, which is more than 35 times the GDP of its starving, communist North Korean enemy. Little doubt exists that South Korea could not only do more for its own defense, as Trump suggested, but defend itself without American help.
Therefore, South Korea could begin spending more on defense to build up its military forces, while joint U.S.-South Korea military exercise are suspended. These joint exercises would be unneeded when, after a few years, South Korea was weaned away from needing U.S. protection.
Easing Paranoia
Without a U.S.-South Korea alliance on its border, North Korea might be less paranoid and therefore more susceptible to Chinese pressure over its nuclear weapons program. In addition, the Chinese would be more inclined to apply such pressure. China is not fond of having an unstable nuclear weapons state on its border.
Yet at the current time, the Chinese have been reluctant to apply too much pressure on North Korea for fear the regime will collapse, create a surge of refugees into China, and ultimately lead to a unified Korea on its border protected by the powerful U.S. military (similar to the inclusion of a unified Germany into the expanded NATO alliance in Europe after the Cold War ended).
Historically, China has been sensitive to other great powers’ military activity near its borders. For example, it fought a border war with the Soviet Union in 1969, flooded troops into North Korea during the Korean War in the early 1950s when U.S. forces there got too close to the Chinese border, and helped North Vietnam against the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Furthermore, legitimate Chinese aspirations to be a regional power would be given a safety valve if the United States removed the Cold War-era alliances ringing and containing China, including the one with South Korea.
In the 1800s, Britain allowed its then-adversary United States to rise as a great power, because a vast ocean between them mitigated the threat. Today, an even bigger ocean separates China and the United States.
If the United States wants China to police and constrain its allies — that is, North Korea — it must be willing to give up something in return. That is, if saving money by gradually ending the protection of a rich, ungrateful South Korean ally is really giving anything up.
Ivan Eland is Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace & Liberty at the Independent Institute. [This article first appeared as a blog post at HuffingtonPost.]
Here is an interesting look at the economic and political costs to the world if the current North Korean regime collapses:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/03/the-impact-of-collapse-of-north-korea.html
As is typical in the case of regime change, the unanticipated consequences will be wide-ranging.
There is one little problem in the way of the rational solutions the article proposes. Those who control US international policy are dead set on world domination, and rational plans to foster world peace are contrary to their intentions to rule the world, no matter what the costs and risks to the citizens of that world.
Bingo!
I’ll second that. The Empire doesn’t do rational solutions.
Alternatively, they could hold peace talks with North Korea, as I believe North Korea has repeatedly requested. Not that I’m anticipating such a move.
Those in control of US policy do not want peace, Those who long for peace are their enemies. They invented the word peaceniks to demonize people working for peace. Look at what they are doing to Trump. Our rulers have turned the US into a military state. This is an essential feature of Empire and Fascism.
That’s right, the US Imperium doesn’t talk to anyone unless it has to, such as the world power China, whose powerful president is visiting today with “our” schizoid president. But thank you, Mr Eland, for this essay, which does lay out a way of diplomacy which certainly makes much sense. One can only hope that today’s visit between Trump and Xi Jinping will be more fruitful than the visit of Angela Merkel!
NK are not fools: they cannot give up its nuclear deterrent just because the US temporarily pretends to have a lesser alliance with SK. The mere suggestion of that is plainly a trap and hence a threat.
NK will not feel unthreatened until the US has made reparations and apologies for its firebombing of NK civilians after the war, which may have killed two million innocents just for revenge. The US has shown no signs either of recognition that it too made mistakes leading to the Korean War (the same mistakes it made in Vietnam and has not admitted); or of even being able to learn anything in foreign policy. Only fools would give up their arms to the US.
The problem with NK is the problem with US foreign policy, which is the problem with the US: its government is utterly corrupted by money, and its is led by scammers of the warmongering religion, who have no concern whatsoever for humanity foreign or domestic. The US is the world’s most immediate problem, and all nations that can get nuclear weapons would be well advised to do so and use them to deter the US.
This article from the Asia Times should be a cause for concern:
“Pretty vacant: Trump’s Asia team. When the American leader meets his Chinese counterpart in Florida he will do so without the benefit of a dedicated team of regional specialists” – http://www.atimes.com/article/pretty-vacant-trumps-asia-team/
“When US President Donald Trump meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Florida, he will do so without the benefit of a team of Asian specialists to guide his diplomacy and draft his talking points. Asia policy to date has been steered chiefly by the White House, with Trump’s son-in-law and foreign policy neophyte Jared Kushner playing an outsized role.”
…
“His replacement, former top general H.R. McMaster, has added to the confusion with the removal of top aide Stephen Bannon from the NSC’s core policy-making committee. Bannon, a former right-wing journalist, was widely viewed as the top anti-China hawk in Trump’s inner circle and the presumed ghost writer of Trump’s sometimes threatening tone toward Beijing.”