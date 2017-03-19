NYT’s ‘Tinfoil Hat’ Conspiracy Theory

Exclusive: There is a “tinfoil-hat” quality to The New York Times’ pushing its “Donald Trump Is Russia’s Manchurian Candidate” conspiracy theory as the newspaper sinks deeper into a New McCarthyism, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
There are real reasons to worry about President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, including his casual belligerence toward Iran and North Korea and his failure to rethink U.S. alliances with Saudi Arabia and Israel, but The New York Times obsesses on Trump’s willingness to work with Russia.
On Saturday, the Times devoted most of its op-ed page to the Times’ favorite conspiracy theory, that Trump is Vladimir Putin’s “Manchurian candidate” though evidence continues to be lacking.
The op-ed package combined a “What to Ask About Russian Hacking” article by Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of the British Parliament who now works for Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, and a connect-the-dots graphic that when filled out shows the Kremlin sitting atop the White House. But the featured article actually revealed how flimsy and wacky the Times’ conspiracy theory is.
Usually, an investigation doesn’t begin until there is specific evidence of a crime. For instance, the investigative articles that I have written over the years have always had information from insiders about how the misconduct had occurred before a single word was published.
In the early 1990s, for the investigation that I conducted for PBS “Frontline” into the so-called “October Surprise” case – whether Ronald Reagan’s campaign colluded with Iranians and others to sabotage President Jimmy Carter’s negotiations to free 52 American hostages in 1980 – we had some two dozen people providing information about those contacts from multiple perspectives – including from the U.S., Iran, Israel and Europe – before we aired the allegations.
We didn’t base our documentary on the suspicious circumstance that the Iranians held back the hostages until after Ronald Reagan was inaugurated President on Jan. 20, 1981, or on the point that Iran and the Republicans had motives to sandbag Carter. We didn’t casually throw out the names of a bunch of people who might have committed treason.
When we broadcast the documentary in April 1991, there was a strong evidentiary case of the Reagan’s campaign guilt – and even then we were highly circumspect in how we presented the story.
Ultimately, the 1980 “October Surprise” case came down to whether you believed the Republican denials or the two dozen or so witnesses who described how this operation was carried out with the help of the Israeli government, French intelligence, and former and current CIA officers – along with former CIA Director George H.W. Bush and future CIA Director William Casey.
In the end, Official Washington was never willing to accept that the beloved Ronald Reagan could have done something as dastardly as conspire with Iranians to delay the release of 52 American hostages. It didn’t matter what the evidence was or that Reagan quickly approved arms shipments to Iran via Israel in 1981, a prequel to the later Iran-Contra arms-for-hostages scandal of 1985-86.
No Direct Evidence
By contrast, what the current “Russia Owns Trump” allegations are completely lacking is an insider who describes any nefarious collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to arrange the Kremlin’s help in defeating Hillary Clinton and electing Donald Trump.
What we do have is President Barack Obama’s outgoing intelligence chiefs putting out evidence-free “assessments” that Russia was responsible for the “hacking” and the publicizing of two batches of Democratic emails, one from the Democratic National Committee and one from Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta.
The DNC emails revealed that top Democratic Party officials had violated their duty to remain neutral during the primaries and instead tilted the playing field in favor of Hillary Clinton and against Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Podesta emails exposed the contents of Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street, which she was trying to hide from voters, as well as some pay-to-play features of the Clinton Foundation.
When published by WikiLeaks last year, the emails embarrassed the Clinton campaign but were not regarded as a major factor in her defeat, which she blamed primarily on FBI Director James Comey’s decision to briefly reopen the investigation into whether she endangered national security by using a private email server while Secretary of State.
However, after the shock of Donald Trump’s election, Clinton supporters looked for reasons to block Trump’s inauguration or to set the stage for his impeachment. That was when Obama’s intelligence chiefs began circulating claims that Russia was behind the leaking of the Democratic emails as part of a scheme to put their favored candidate, Trump, in the White House.
The New York Times and other mainstream news outlets, which were strongly hostile to Trump, seized on the allegations, making them front-page news for the past several months despite the paucity of actual evidence that any collusion occurred or that the Russians were even the ones who obtained and distributed the emails.
WikiLeaks denied getting the material from the Russians, suggesting instead that two different American insiders were the sources.
A Witch Hunt?
How thin the Russia-Trump case is becomes evident in reading the Times’ op-ed by Louise Mensch. After introducing herself as someone who has “followed the Russian hacking story closely,” she lists 25 people by name, including various Trump advisers as well as Internet moguls Mark Zuckerberg and Peter Thiel, who should be hauled before the House Intelligence Committee for interrogation along with unnamed executives of several corporations and banks.
“There are many more who need to be called but these would be a first step,” Mensch wrote. In reviewing Mensch’s long article, it’s unclear if she’s proposing only a “fishing expedition” or would prefer a full-fledged “witch hunt.”
At one point earlier in this process, I wrote an article warning that the “investigation” could become something of a “did-you-talk-to-a-Russian” inquisition. Some readers probably felt I was going too far, but that now appears to be exactly what is happening.
Many of Mensch’s suggestions pertain to people associated with the Trump campaign who game speeches in Moscow or otherwise communicated with Russians. It appears any contact with a Russian, any discussion of disagreements between the U.S. and Russia, or any political comment that in any way echoes what some Russian may have said becomes “evidence” of collusion and treason.
The extremism of Mensch’s tendentious article is further illustrated by her suggestion that Trump should be impeached if there is any truth to his widely discredited tweet that Obama had ordered wiretaps on Trump Tower. She wrote:
“If … the president tweeted real news, he revealed the existence of intercepts that cover members of his team in a continuing investigation. That would be obstruction of justice, potentially an impeachable offense.”
Most of us who have reported on Trump’s bizarre “tapp” tweet have criticized him for making a serious charge without evidence (as well as his poor spelling), but Mensch seems to believe that the more serious offense would be if Trump somehow were telling the truth. She wants any truth-telling on this issue to be grounds for Trump’s impeachment, even though he may have been referring, in part, to her November article reporting on the FISA warrant that supposedly granted permission for members of Trump’s team to be put under electronic surveillance.
A Tinfoil Hat
To dramatize her arguments further, Mensch then demonstrates a thorough lack of knowledge about recent American history. She claims, “Never in American history has a president been suspected of collaborating with a hostile foreign power to win an election.”
Whatever you want to think about the 1980 October Surprise case – and there is substantial evidence that it was real – it definitely constituted an example in American history when a president was “suspected of collaborating with a hostile foreign power to win an election.”
Another case in 1968, which now even The New York Times grudgingly accepts, involved Richard Nixon colluding with the South Vietnamese government to torpedo President Lyndon Johnson’s Paris peace talks to assure Nixon’s election. Although South Vietnam was then an ally, the allegations about Nixon also included outreach to North Vietnam, although Hanoi ended up sending a delegation to Paris while Saigon did not.
Yet, what is perhaps most shocking about Mensch’s op-ed and its prominent placement by the Times is that the story has all the elements of a “tinfoil-hat” conspiracy. It’s the sort of wild-eyed smearing of American citizens that the Times would normally deride as an offensive fantasy that would be mentioned only to mock the conspiracists.
But the Times is now so deep into its campaign to demonize Russia and to destroy Trump that all normal journalistic standards have long ago been tossed out the window.
While there are many valid reasons to protest Trump and his policies, this descent into a New McCarthyism is both grotesque (because it impugns the patriotism of Americans without evidence, only breathless questions) and dangerous (because it escalates the New Cold War with Russia, a confrontation that could stumble into a nuclear holocaust).
At such moments, supposedly serious newspapers like The New York Times should show extraordinary caution and care, not a reckless disregard for truth and fairness. But no one in Official Washington seems willing to play the role of attorney Joseph Welch when he finally stood up to Sen. Joe McCarthy with the famous question, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
excerpt
The goal of this manipulation, [Adam] Curtis suggests, is to spread a state of bewilderment and powerlessness across the globe. A sense that nothing quite makes sense. Technology, in particular social media, becomes the ally of those forces. The global technology companies not only feed a mirror of our obsessions back to us, but increasingly try to normalise our behaviour – collecting data about our health and our habits and selling us a fixed idea of who we should be and what we should like (“if you liked that, you will like this”). The irony of this feedback is that it is fuels prejudice and is fuelled by anger. The more angry users are, the more extreme their emotional states, the more they click, and the more money rolls into Twitter and Facebook and the rest.
Trump is presented in the film as emblematic of this culture, certainly, but how exactly?
“My take on Trump is that he is an inevitable creation of this unreal normal world,” Curtis says. “Politics has become a pantomime or vaudeville in that it creates waves of anger rather than argument. Maybe people like Trump are successful simply because they fuel that anger, in the echo chambers of the internet.”
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2016/oct/09/adam-curtis-donald-trump-documentary-hypernormalisation
Thanks for another good link (this Guardian article) on this interesting film “hypernormalization” including reference to John DosPassos.
It’s free at you tube here–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fny99f8amM
Seems to me if COMPETING hypernormalizations are part of the mix, as with spin from the DEMS vs spin from Trump, as now, then the major problem (and failure of it) could be due to confusion and loss of focus and loss of power.
Possibly this relates to my quote from Greenwald below–the DEMS being “petrified” their story will collapse, or is about to collapse.
Losing hold of the faux narrative could be what’s worrying, with its credibility requirement. In the classic “hypernormalization” scenarios, as with 1984, there is only full force central totalitarian control. We’re not there yet apparently.
The NYT long ago lost the last shred of it’s credibility. All the mainstream media are simply propaganda organs for their elite owners. Objective journalism gets by on shoestring budgets and much smaller readership.
This Mensch woman has a wiki.
According to the same wiki, Mensch was (*AHEM*) an English Major at the university, and knowing this might explain an exchange she had with somebody on Twitter.
Going to clean out my feed for racists. Anybody using the term “Zionist” to me is automatically muted for antisemitism.
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) August 17, 2014
@LouiseMensch So you’d mute Theodore Herzl? Er, OK.
sean thomas knox? @thomasknox
@thomasknox who? If he uses Zionist then yes. Cheap code word for Jew. Antisemitism. Not having it
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) August 17, 2014
The Neocon Rag NYT is surely scraping the bottom of the barrel, but so long as there are enough people as ignorant as Louise Mensch to give them money for their trash, why not?
www*huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014/08/18/louise-mensch-theodor-herzl-zionist-twitter_n_5688177.html
Zachary Smith,
Why not? I know we are on the same side, but here’s why not (again, parroting Parry):
“”Usually, an investigation doesn’t begin until there is specific evidence of a crime. For instance, the investigative articles that I have written over the years have always had information from insiders about how the misconduct had occurred before a single word was published…. [no evidence then the surprising:] Most of us who have reported on Trump’s bizarre “tapp” tweet have criticized him for making a serious charge without evidence (as well as his poor spelling), but Mensch seems to believe that the more serious offense would be if Trump somehow were telling the truth. She wants any truth-telling on this issue to be grounds for Trump’s impeachment, even though he may have been referring, in part, to her November article reporting on the FISA warrant that supposedly granted permission for members of Trump’s team to be put under electronic surveillance.””” Now that is VERY VERY weird and ironic.
Of course, the NYT is neck deep in all this bullpoop. As Parry concludes:
“”But the Times is now so deep into its campaign to demonize Russia and to destroy Trump that all normal journalistic standards have long ago been tossed out the window.
“”While there are many valid reasons to protest Trump and his policies, this descent into a New McCarthyism is both grotesque (because it impugns the patriotism of Americans without evidence, only breathless questions) and dangerous (because it escalates the New Cold War with Russia, a confrontation that could stumble into a nuclear holocaust).
“”At such moments, supposedly serious newspapers like The New York Times should show extraordinary caution and care, not a reckless disregard for truth and fairness. But no one in Official Washington seems willing to play the role of attorney Joseph Welch when he finally stood up to Sen. Joe McCarthy with the famous question, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”””
For more on this, look at the recent posts on my FACEBOOK page and read, read the introduction to my first Trump book, the entire second Trump book (on Trump’s commitment to peace and prosperity), and the third Trump book (on what motivates these presstitutes and the NYT: the Deep State which wants POTUS Trump assassinated or impeached).
Dr. Bart Gruzalski, Professor Emeritus, Philosophy (ethics and public policy) and Religion (books: “On the Buddha”: “On Gandhi”; and “Why Christians and World-Peace Advocates Voted for President Donald Trump”), Northeastern University, Boston, MA—and of course I’m posting this great article on FACEBOOK as you all should!
Bart, I appreciate the offer, but the only times I “do” Facebook is when a family member drags me to their computer or device to make me look at a cute photograph or video of a kid or pet. I’ve never had a Facebook account and hopefully never will.
Just now I googled my antique cell phone – it was introduced around 2007 and doesn’t even have a camera. So I’m quite the Luddite regarding social media.
But I do enjoy reading your posts here.
Louise Mensch has a long history of wackiness.
She was a Conservative MP from 2010 to 2012 when she resigned after admitting on the BBC show “Question Time” that she had taken Class A drugs and “messed up my mind.”
https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2013-11/enhanced/webdr06/7/18/enhanced-buzz-19359-1383867751-0.jpg
http://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/louise-mensch-my-mind-is-messed-up-after-taking-hard-drugs-7920094.html
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2012/07/05/louise-mensch-i-did-class-a-drugs-and-they-messed-with-my-brain_n_1652693.html
The average Briton regarded her resignation from Parliament as “Good Bye and Good Riddance.”
http://www.alexanderboot.com/good-bye-and-good-riddance-to-louise-mensch/
Now Ms. Mensch lives in New York spends 18 hours per day on Twitter spinning stories about Donald Trump as a Russian agent.
Her Tweets are an interesting case study in madness.
Ms. Mensch is the Captain Queeg of Twitter.
https://twitter.com/LouiseMensch?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Ms. Mensch stated her belief on Twitter that Vladimir Putin had Andrew Breitbart murdered.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C7LPFTuU0AAPK28.jpg
Ms. Mensch’s closet is filled with tin foil hats.
I would like to point out that the New York Times is not alone in this “conspiracy”. According to Judge Napolitano he says his claims made on Fox News about Obama “wiretapping” of Trump came from Larry C. Johnson author of at least one other “fake news” story.
Larry C. Johnson is a member of VIPS. I hope VIPS condemns him for his latest story. Maybe the intelligence agency is onto the various members who among them who are leaking what they have or don’t have about the whole leaking evidence.
While I agree with you regarding the need for evidence, I suspect that the latest wikileaks dump provides at least a basis for the accusation that Trump’s campaign was being investigated. I don’t think Obama necessarily had anything to do with it. The CIA has a history of running amok, and doing whatever it pleases. While I think that Johnson should be careful with his accusations, and that VIPS should protect it’s reputation, I am hopeful that in time we may get some real evidence. We need some more brave whistleblowers to come out of the rank and file of the CIA.
I’ve had another thought about this use of Fruit Loop Columnists by the neocon NYT. All of this pressure is designed to weaken Trump, bring him to heel, or both. Israel has a much more pressing problem than Iran at the moment, and that issue is directly north in Syria.
“Netanyahu does not seem to fear Russia”
turcopolier.typepad*com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/03/httpssouthfrontorgisraeli-prime-minister-promises-continue-hitting-hezbollah-in-syria.html
As the blogger says, Israel is extremely unhappy its pet Head Choppers and Burning-Alive guys in Syria are getting whipped by the Russian-Syrian-Iranian troops. That it has resorted to acting as the ISIS Air Force in a distant part of Syria shows they want this turned around. The demonizing of Trump will continue, I think. If for no other reason, they want to keep the pressure on. But something else could be in the works.
If head dingleberry Netanyahu really does want to have a confrontation with Russia which will force Trump into fighting yet another War For Israel, he’s going to need a modern “Uriah”. If there is anything at all to this Tin-Foil-Hat notion, I wouldn’t want to be the least-liked Israeli pilot, for somebody has to be the sacrificial goat to get the ball rolling, and he’d be the logical choice.
Gee, Zachary, that sounds like a really great opportunity to put Israel where it belongs without hope of reprisal. Russia can simply move “advisors” wherever Israel wants to strike, plus vastly superior SAMs and fighters and theatre nuclear forces on high alert. Let Israel hit some Russia forces, say by air, and then take out every plane and the airbase they came from. Let Israel respond, and take out some critical Israeli nuclear bases with theatre nukes. All in an hour, with a “Please call later” message on the DC-Moscow hotline.
Then let Trump posture with defensive bristling, let Putin modestly note that Washington would do the same thing if attacked by Cuba, and see who really wants a US-Russia war.
Israel probably would not launch an escalating nuclear attack on some Russian facilities, but if so, what better opportunity to obliterate all of Israel’s military capabilities and occupy Palestine? This would solve so many problems. Putin would be very popular in the US as well as the Arab world.
It is wonderful to see Mr. Parry so nicely exonerated after all by the descent of US mass media into substandard reporting.
Now I propose modestly that we petition the NYT to hire Robert Parry as their senior editor to re-establish creditable reporting standards. In return he promises only to criticize NYT reporters and not the NYT itself, so long as they do not censor his stories. This would be their lowest cost route to credibility, and their only way to stop the flood of criticism, at least from Mr. Parry.
The downside is that we would lose the humor of seeing the mad theories and diagrams in the NYT.
Do it do it do it!
I would do that but do not know the link or setup for online petition websites. Perhaps someone here will offer to set that up.
OK, I have set up the petition “Bring a New Editor to the New York Times” on Change dot org. The link is not yet available, so try a search for “Robert Parry” there later today or tomorrow when it has been accepted by moderators.
But the change dot org website is fighting with me, and another petition site keeps blanking the form. Someone familiar with a petition site should set this up.
Here is the petition link:
https://www.change.org/p/new-york-times-bring-a-new-editor-to-the-new-york-times?recruiter=72650402&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
Louise Mensch’s anti-Russian paranoia is particularly severe, even for a NYT writer. She recently tweeted that she had signed off her account with the Signal messaging app because Russia had hacked it. Her cell phone was apparently also affected.
https://twitter.com/LouiseMensch/status/838105633673072640
The extremism of Mensch’s tendentious article is …
in the tradition of the NYT’s editors and their fiction scriveners such as those responsible for promoting the Iraq war and other crimes past and recent.
If Trump is really collaborating with Russia, it’s hard to explain why he appointed someone as anti-Russian as Nikki Haley to be ambassador to the United Nations.
Haley supports the continuation of sanctions against Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine. She also said that Russia committed war crimes in Syria. Last week she said “We cannot trust Russia. We should never trust Russia”.
On Friday, Mar 16, Glenn Greenwald at The Intercept offered a new take on the hysteria with an analysis titled “Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not to Expect Evidence of Trump/Russia Collusion.”
He indicates what he calls “key” DEM forces, such as CIA Chief Michael Morell and James Clapper offering warnings, as with Morell’s “there is smoke, but there is no fire there at all.” Some media figures too, Greenwald says, are getting worried.
Additionally, unnamed members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are “petrified . . . of what the Democratic base will do if they do not find evidence of collusion, as they now suspect will likely be the case.”
This “petrified” suggests all the smoke-blowing = the DEMS’ desperate effort to evade and distract from their failures, emphasized by the thrashing around of McCain and Maddow. The paranoia is doomed to fail, probably sooner rather than later, with the DEM base more cynical and fed up than ever. Maybe Hillary better wait a while to “emerge from the woods.”
Heh – it’s reminiscent of the infamous WMD’s in Iraq, though obviously nowhere near as tragic in it’s direct consequences.
Meant to say former CIA Director Morell. (And Clapper is gone.)
Yeah it is reminiscent of it, I feel the same way as I did back then. It just rolled on and on, the bullshit I mean. Maybe they’re petrified because of the danger of more leaking. Maybe they have a sense of this, something is coming . . . a Snowden-like tear the top off the thing, plus from just looking in each other’s eyeballs . . . something is coming to alter it (smiling)
I was wondering if this full court press by the NYT was in response to the Greenwald article. As we have seen so many times recently, the NYT has no need for evidence. They just keep repeating the same preposterous claims until they are accepted by the sheeple as fact. The NYT and the rest of the howling MSM propagandists have lost all credibility for anyone with half a brain.
Excellent editorial. Commenting on tangential issues that merit further analysis: a) recent US govt. attacks on whistleblowers and leakers, coupled with the massive surveillance of everyone, makes it much harder to put together articles with many inside sources to US government wrongdoing; when whistleblowers/leakers like Binney, Tice, Kiriakou, Radack, Snowden, Manning, Sibel Edmonds, etc. do emerge, the modern MSM is reluctant to give them a microphone or support . In fact, the opposite occurs: the MSM and to demonize the whistleblowers and label the sites that do give them a mic, like Wikileaks, RT.com, CorbettReport.com, etc. as either traitors, foreign propaganda, or, now “fake news” (to be censored by Google page rankings, Facebook, browser plugins, and the Harvard Library. The current drive to sponsor this censorship may well be a US govt/NATO psyop rather than an organic response to any news or public development. Obama authorized huge spending for “cyber security” and countering “propaganda” on his way out the door. The signs I have seen suggest that “fake news” will come to include all small independent outlets that publish any harsh criticism of the official US govt. narratives – for example, any publication that was harshly critical of the Vietnam War during the 1960s would be included in many of the current definitions of “fake news”.
b) Vox put together a really well-done video on why Trump’s tweets against the F-35 were such an outrage to the Military-Industrial-Political-Complex and what that complex looks like (in public) today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba63OVl1MHw&feature=youtu.be I felt that the real “Russians hacked the election” nonsense started right after those tweets, and let up some after Trump announced a big military budget increase.
c) More info about nefarious IT doings at the DNC, having nothing to do with Russia or Trump, continues to emerge. Consider the list of articles linked here: http://yournewswire.com/wasserman-schultz-terrorist/ including the video interview: http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/03/14/explosive-details-emerge-about-investigation-into-democrat-it-staffer-with-terrorist-ties/ I tend to believe Craig Murray and Wikileaks that their info came from a leak and some anonymous “Guccifer”. But on the general topic of DNC IT, we first heard that they ignored FBI advice and didn’t want the FBI to investigate and now we have this story that DWS was knowingly hiring a blackmail target with Hezbollah links, and going against police advice to keep him on the payroll. Putting all of those things together makes it hard to take their accusations as being sincere, let alone correct. I feel that true Democratic partisans would be better served for the future by taking care of their own management issues, including the ones revealed by Wikileaks.
Love me some Parry. I’m appalled at how may of my well informed friends and neighbors can’t LIVE without the NYT telling them what to think. Even after the war drumming they did to start the Irag invasion and the horror that turned out to be, they still think smart people read the Times and that smart people write for the Times. Judith Miller who? Huh? Whaa? Scary. Thank god for Consortium News.
And sadly, the first dozen or two comments on the Mensch article can only be described as ‘fawning’.
Bart: To your point, I might mention that I posted a sarcastic comment @ NYT as, at that moment, the 4th person to do so (i.e., just 3 comments had appeared). But in doing so I warned my wife that, despite any number of comments that I have posted and that have appeared over the years, some of which have even received the NYT’s golden star endorsement, the newspaper would certainly not publish this one, as it ridiculed the very credibility of its Op-Ed contributor. As it turns out, I was quite right. This morning, on noticing that Mensch’s column was still heralded on the NYT website’s front page some 36 hours, at least, since its publication, I checked out the comments and discovered they amounted to the same number (some 330) as yesterday — this because the NYT had closed that Comments section. Thereupon I allowed myself to confidently conclude — for this was not the first time I have witnessed such a phenomenon — that, facing a tsunami of ridicule like my own, the NYT had rejected all such derision and finally called it a day by prematurely closing down the Comments option.
The NYT only exist as a distraction…..hello : ) ….keep digging…..Go team USA !!!!
“Many of Mensch’s suggestions pertain to people associated with the Trump campaign who //game// speeches in Moscow or..”
I believe there is a typo and it should be //gave// instead of //game//.
I stumbled for about 5 minutes over the word “game”, but couldn’t come up with anything that made sense. I think you have indeed found a typo here. “Gave” makes perfect sense.
I commend Mr. Parry and the other journalists who have relentlessly called out our government’s and media’s absurd accusation on the Russian hacking scandal. We are lucky to have somwhere to go for reporting with any integrity. ‘News’ has now become more and more like reality television. ‘Reporting’ has been replaced with scripts that are written to fit a narrative that will be played out for maximum drama and filmed and sold to the public as real life, a true story.
I never thought this day would come when a cheap and petty TV genre could spill into our media and reek havoc in mainstream journalism. Sadly, this type of public attack by goverment officials, the media and private individuals will become the norm from here on out. Once everyone knows how to confuse and control the message to the public we are forever doomed to more of this manipulation. Trump has made it look easy. He is a realty tv star and producer and has know one else to blame but himself for the Russian hacking scandal and witchhunt. He’s created a TMZ ‘reality’ for himself with bombastic tweats, consistent lying and distortion of facts all through his campaign, the election and into his presidency. Welcome to Trump Knows Best, a reality show with both friendly and unfriendly story producers who are competing to win the final narrative. None of them are true of course, but we are always suckers for a good tale.
A good summation of what is going on, “newswise.”
————————————————————————————————
…
The TV “news” parrots propaganda daily and the “newspapers” do likewise….
Unfortunately the corporate ‘news sources’ today are in the hands of those that support the war criminals. Truth has been killed in the western world. Instead we have war criminals past and present that were and are in positions of power….
[much more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2016/12/the-propaganda-peddlers-war-criminals.html
Your use of the word “parrot*” just underscored for me the ubiquity with which one sees the same obvious lies repeated verbatim throughout the news media, filtering down from the New York Times and Washington Post to the television networks, including even the local channels–I think even the weatherman and sport’s reporter are expected to display an anti-Russian bias with a few well-placed wisecracks. Rachel Maddow must be in charge of disseminating the official establishment talking points. Not only that, but every politician from “illustrious” senators, to congressmen, down to the two-bit locals are doing the same in lock-step like an army of automatons. Suddenly, formerly articulate intelligent liberals like Al Franken lose all sense of reason and repeat talking points they could never accept if they chose to analyse them on facts and logic. Of course, it doesn’t stop there, as the TV and Hollywood celebrities like Bill Maher, Michael Moore and Meryl Streep have to chime in jabbering the same clap-trap in the identical chosen words. Finally, the rank and file disillusioned Democrats are caught repeatedly regurgitating shop worn propaganda and contrived fake news stories they were dispensed as received wisdom just the same as the zombified tea baggers they had themselves condemned just a few short years before. One can easily trace the source of much of this bullshit directly to its source, the mother lode being “Trump is Putin’s puppet” which was first mouthed by Killery herself as a campaign ploy back during the summer of 2016. As a zinger it went over big at the convention. As the basis for national policy it will be the end of our constitutional republic.
It would be interesting for some graduate student who uses informatics as a basic tool to formally trace the origin and spread of this specific meme and a multitude of other equally dishonest and poisonous ones as a dissertation project. I’m surprised that Nate Silver hasn’t commissioned such a study just for the record, it would make a Pulitzer Prize winning column for his 538 blog, unless even he doesn’t want certain truths revealed because of the repercussions they may have. Google probably already has the study complete and knows to a fare thee well exactly where the bullshit was originated, who first uttered it publicly and how it was intricately propagated across the entire informational matrix, but wouldn’t dare release it because we know were they stand on what is truth and what is “fake news.” To them, truth is what their fellow political partisans proclaim (if not believe) and “fake news” is what their adversaries find either i) closer to reality or ii) more convenient to their narrative. Instead they offer tools to eradicate from the formal record in their search engine those bits of reality with which they disagree or find too inconvenient to let stand on the record.
It is uncanny how closely modern Western society has come to mirror that represented in Orwell’s “1984,” from the use of language, to the manipulation of “news” and “fact” to the prosecution of never-ending wars against existential “enemies” half way round the world who could never get within a thousand miles of any US border, let alone invade or damage us in any way. And, so our president himself is portrayed as counterpart to the arch-villain traitor Emmanuel Goldstein by the Deep State which feels threatened at the slightest trace of “outside” influence and fully mobilizes the “inner party” to cut him to ribbons on the most bombastic to the most petty of pretenses.
*I own a couple of actual parrots, and I believe even these birds think a bit longer before speaking than most of the jabbering humans mentioned in my complaint.
In Florida I once heard a bird repeatedly saying “parakeet” very matter-of-factly. I had not heard that the bird was named after its call, and find that they usually say “eeeh-eeeh.” After a while it began saying “I’m a parakeet” just as matter-of-factly. After a few minutes (I was doing other things) it dawned on me that this was not an ordinary bird call. Perhaps it was a parrot. It had a detectable Boston accent, but did not recommend any political interpretations while I was listening.
Thank you! Still chuckling.
But actually long ago in Boston, I met a big parrot named Winston who was said to have audited some feminist discussions in the 1970s, which proceeded for hours and apparently reached some discouraging conclusions from several angles. When quiet had at last descended upon the participants, Winston said what he had learned, that “It’s all messed up.” But when I was present, he merely strode over from the hearth, and walked back and forth along the sofa arm beside me, staring intently at me as I spoke, often turning his head horizontal to see whether I made more sense that way. At last he left in disgust that I did not repeat myself in any characteristic way.
Please watch
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/03/watch-louise-menschs-disastrous-sunday-politics-interview/
funny!
That was funny. Louise “Stench” would be more appropriate.
MA Thanks for this link. It just confirmed what I thought about her. Young, stupid, full of herself and certainly well funded: being paid from us- the US tax payers to the tune of …is it already 5 billions this year to israel? Someone like her writing for any news outlet? look how low our MSM had sunk!
Robert Parry starts out with….
“There are real reasons to worry about President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, including his casual belligerence toward Iran and North Korea and his failure to rethink U.S. alliances with Saudi Arabia and Israel, but The New York Times obsesses on Trump’s willingness to work with Russia.”
I would like for all of us to reread it, and listen very carefully to what Parry starts off with; “There are real reasons to worry about Donald Trump’s foreign policy,” now does that sound like a pro-Trump endorsement…I don’t think so. Call me crazy but Robert Parry’s narrative is written towards what an investigative reporter’s standard of procedure should be to deliver a accurate reporting. Accusations just doesn’t cut it. Facts leading up to events do, and King makers along with their knaves who surround them make up stuff for a reason.
Somehow our national narravative has gone to the dogs of division and to a fake alternative news, and all of us, on the right and left have fallen victim to it. Just look how the MSM has gone to a 24/7 Blitzkrieg that went into effect even before the election results were in…these cable news network knuckleheads gave Trump 4.96 billion dollars worth of free coverage, and people are blaming Russia? I mean what in the hell is wrong with you to convict any Russians (oh BTW I just saw a headline that another Russian official was found dead)…over the media giving him free coverage. Oh this free coverage also made Hillary double up paying for commercial time to counteract Trump’s free coverage…this ridiculously boardroom manufactured scheme of happenings and events is so obviously short term and narrow sighted that I’ll quit with my rant.
We the people are being divided really well. All the while another stupid Wall St Pharmaceutical plan will replace the one we already have…dollars over good health, what a bunch. Our Foreign Policy is either a big bluff, or we have totally gone off our American rockers…seriously my saying Iran and N Korea are the next Hiroshima and Negasaki isn’t that far out of the reality of that happening, by the way it sounds.
Somehow we all got to get beyond this silly Russian hacking, if you believe the Russians hacked then your a Hillary person, if you deny the Kremlin interference your a Trump supporter….it’s all garbage. Same thing with this wire tapping story (BTW there’s 2 pp’s). Script writer’s must be making the big bucks here…no doubt about it our Establishment is having fun with us peons. That’s okay ‘They’ think we are all monkeys and trailer trash so let’s really show and for one whole day not buy anything…I mean shutting down the grid, and staying off the roads, and sleeping on the beach.
I’ll be like our president; I heard there’s a Demo congressman predicting we will no doubt go nuclear on Russia’s butt eventually…yeah let’s talk out of our your you know what, what a scmuck. Then the under-reporting of Somalia and Yemen, is just a flat out journalistic crime. Some while applauding it the news gave way to little notice that the Trump Adminstration is undoing the refinancing of student debt. loans. It’s not so much about the loan story or any story for that matter, it’s about us citizens getting a diverse and proper knowledge of world events. Okay I liked social studies back in high school, but hey it’s the world you live in, and eventually it effects you.
Okay Parry’s not a Trump supporter, and we need to take note of the fact that we are all being played.
I hope Oliver Stone makes a documentary of these days and times, because if he doesn’t he’s missing the finale of the biggest story so far in this new century, ‘the empirical rein, and the over hubristic fall of an empire’.
Now is not the time to go looking for heros, but now is the time to stay as well informed as you feel you can be, and to say out loud, Now Stop It! Use the current Presidents words, but say it to all of them in the DC Beltway.
“….Same thing with this wire tapping story (BTW there’s 2 pp’s). ”
Not the way Trump used it. There’s no such thing as a wire “tapp” :
http://i2.cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/170304081112-trump-accuses-obama-wiretapping-nobles-newday-00000000-large-169.jpg
Thanks Mark I know that, but I guessed my humor didn’t sell too well, because I wanted you to see where and when it gets used….but I’m overrated, too sad. This is the way we should spell this bugging claim story; The Wire Tapp Story’. When we refer to it from now on this would be a logo kind of symbol to Trump’s twittering that Obama did a wire tapp on him….oh Hell whatever.
Ah , OK , sorry about that. The humor escaped me – not surprising , given how slow I’ve been today.
Oh well , tomorrow’s a new day of the Trump Tapp Dance , maybe I’ll be a bit quicker on the uptake next time.
That’s okay Marko you were looking out for my betterment, and I need all the help I can get…plus I’m one of those 285 million comedians out of work anyway..Joe
Hi Joe,
I ‘am not sure if you have ever read George Washington’s Farewell Address, but I think you will find that your intuition’s are directly inline with GW’s regarding the prejudice, hate and “theater” that the 2 major parties, so commonly employ. .. Thereby bamboozling people for years from the real conversations. (.. ex: employer based healthcare vs. single payer) … Also, I think you might enjoy his observations on developing permanent relations with Foreign Nations. (.. think, Bretton Woods, NATO, etc.) http://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/washing.asp
Concerning the Owner Media, and, the people’s airwaves; as well:
How many times do we hear from “our” airwaves and the Owner Media that by Russian Law, 50% of all profits from their Central Bank, which is the majority stake holder in their most popular banks, must go to the people of Russia?
…
It’s awful of funny too, how we never hear about the IMF, and how (..we..) are funding the Civil War in the Ukraine. As I understand it, this was always illegal for the IMF to fund a Country at war. ..((.. and, a Civil War at that?)) As of this week, this debt will be over 8 billion dollars and counting. (.. that’s a lot of public property (.. sovereignty..) that will be going on the auction block at will likely be, fire sale prices..)
…
And finally, it’s also pretty funny, how the “Owner Establishment” never talks about the Skifska gas field off of the coast of Crimea. I would think that this project was to be the security blanket for all of the IMF ruled Baltic States, and their new found Private Equity foreign investors..
Here is just some of the money manipulations this past cycle from the Republicans:
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/27/the-reclusive-hedge-fund-tycoon-behind-the-trump-presidency
And, here is some of money manipulations from the Democrats that we are currently being bombarded by:
http://www.voltairenet.org/article195455.html
.. Plus, the ground game is being generated by a massively funded SuperPac’s that is called, Priorities USA, partnered with a Pac called Indivisible.
Thanks everyone for all of your great inputs!
I always learn something new from you folks. (..smile..!)
… correction:
“… security blanket for all of the IMF ruled Balkan States..”
I always take an interest in what Thierry Meyssan has to say, and you are right in pointing out the scheming crime of rape that the uber wealthy like to pull off on nations who pop up at their IMF tellers window. While the IMF puts an unrealistic strain on the populace that very nation who’s now on the hook loses it natural and public utility resources to their new robber barons the IMF. Just look at Greece. Good you brought this up CMP…thanks Joe
“I would think that this project was to be the security blanket for all of the IMF ruled {Balkan} States, and their new found Private Equity foreign investors..”
Yes, no security blanket for the people of (IMF’s punching-bag) Greece.
You are, of course, right about Parry’s approach to Trump, which matches that of a great many liberals and those from the Democratic wing of the Democratic Party. He’s not FOR Trump, he’s against dishonesty, chaos, lawlessness and potential mob rule, or potential fascist rule. I call it the Susan Sarandon Solution. Susan was not going to have Hillary forced down her throat. She said she’d rather shake the system up and see Trump elected if it came to that. Then later we could rebuild amidst the ruins, as she didn’t see a golden age emerging under any Republican, though she denied wanting the constitution violated or overthrown. She basically wanted us to learn a lesson, as liberals and Democrats and as Americans in general.
Since the DLC and the DNC were not going to allow Bernie Sanders to be the nominee come hell or high water, and because Hillary was so unacceptable to so many liberals and Democrats, I figure that the insiders in the party preferred to lose if they couldn’t have their way. They deserved to lose. The outcome was entirely their fault in oh so many ways. If they had allowed a level playing field, Bernie would have won both the nomination and the general election.
The insiders should blame themselves for their predicament, but they are so hubristic, Russia is so convenient and the typical pea-brained American seems to buy the story so they are going with it to the bitter end. I never believed the kid who told the teacher the dog ate his homework (not an apocryphal story: it happened in my 3rd grade class!), but that’s essentially the kind of cock and bull story the Democrats and their media tools would have the American people believe (and are apparently succeeding in selling). Apparently the double-digit IQ crowd (half the population) will believe anything presented to them by the media. Truth be told, their familiarity with Trump from the boob tube gave him a leg up in the campaign, that and all the free exposure the media gave him, full well expecting to tear him down later after first building him up in a totally transparent act of mass manipulation.
The same jackasses on MSNBC who rip Trump a new one every day after 7:00 PM were the ones who pre-empted the “real news” throughout the campaign to bring us live Trump rallies, Trump speeches and Trump primary and caucus victory after victory. No one else, not even Saint Hillary got such coverage from the liberal media, and certainly not Senator Sanders. Who knew it was all a Russian plot? It took Hillary herself to open our eyes during the convention, though most still thought it was just a typical campaign zinger, not her next great political movement.
Wait. If I’m going to connect ALL the dots, doesn’t that make MSNBC and Rachel Maddow complicit in Russia’s theft of Hillary’s presidency? I think we should all demand to see Maddow’s complete dossier compiled by the CIA, there are sure to be links to Putin there. No one is clean. Purge them all! (Oh, dear, now I’m starting to sound like Michael Moore, Bill Maher or Al Franken. Better chill.)
I could not have said it better Realist, as usual your scientific experienced mind allowed you to follow the process so well that you did connect the dots. A lot of what is going on could be figured out if more people were to think like you, but the media plays on a public mindset where people are partially only paying attention. Why with raising children, or concentrating on work and family, and with maybe a little R&R to find escape, and then there you have it the public are unsuspecting birds of prey sitting on the wire waiting for their slaughter by the aviculture owned mockingbird MSM. Good comment as usual Realist….Joe
Joe Tedesky,
As my comment just above suggests, savor the good and be ready to bash the bad. It will come, though I hope not. Parry is a careful writer and I do agree with your comment.
Cheers,
Bart
I’ll try to follow your well intended advice, but I got bloody knuckles from my bashing the bad, and I’m losing faith in whatever good I’m suppose to savor. Patience is a virtue, and the demons are eating away at it, if you know what I mean. Thank God for playful puppy’s and giggling little kids, because looking at them in all their innocence makes me smile, but then later on their behalf I pray for a better world.
Always a pleasure Bart take care Joe
I think it is not “lack of knowledge” it is a deliberate set of lies. Check back 80 years to the lies about “uncle Joe”; they knew 80 years back they were anti American lies. Nothing has changed.
“Mensch” means “a person of integrity and honor” in German, but in today’s pop culture of media whoring doesn’t mean much. Trump had a large part to play in this show, as did Clinton with her demagoguery calling Putin “Hitler”. Obama also played a large role. Like a schoolyard of kids who follow each other and start smears and slander in their excitement!
Thank you, J’Hon Doe II, for that Guardian link on Adam Curtis’ film “HyperNormalisation”. He’s got it, “reality” is a collage! It is a question of how many people fall for the propaganda, because we don’t get accurate assessment of that since it comes from the same source as the disinformation. Human beings too often let their emotions overwhelm their reason and thereby remain children in adult bodies!
I don’t usually link to the Guardian but this story says all anyone needs to know about Louise Mensch and how seriously she should be taken as a journalist.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/aug/22/louise-menschs-bid-to-smear-jeremy-corbyn-backfires
In Doug Wead’s new book, “Game of Thorns,” there is a whole chapter, “The Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant,” detailing Chinese interference in Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign. It is too complicated to review here at length, but two principals involved were Ng Lap Seng and Charlie Trie. I would assume they can be googled if one is interested in the particulars. Suffice it to say that there was plenty of proof of that sordid mess, while there is none (so far) of Russian meddling in the 2016 debacle on Trump’s behalf.
Patricia – yup. Robert Parry has pointed out previously that Hillary was expected to win the election. As such, Putin would not have taken the chance of meddling in the election out of fear of her retaliating against him after the election.
2 thumbs up
Reading an article in the online English version of the Asahi Shimbun titled: “UPDATE: Japan and Russia hold talks on security, territorial dispute THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.” At first I thought, good, at least Japan is holding talks with Russia but then I hit this fake news line: The talks are the first “two-plus-two” meeting since Russia’s annexation of Ukraine..
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201703200008.html
Excellent post. Much of what passes for “reality” in the U.S. is literally “fake news about fake news about fake news.” In other words it is a sort of post-modern witch hunt in which one CIA instigated lie is published by the NYT or W.Post, and is then picked up and discussed by yet other media outlets, which are then cited by yet other media, all of which are simply reporting variations on the initial “lie,” as if it were now the “truth.” No need for any “gulag” in the U.S. Here the gulag exists right between most people’s ears courtesy of MSM, and a cooperative population that can’t be bothered to read, research and think for ourselves.
Gary, could not be said better!
In “Many of Mensch’s suggestions pertain to people associated with the Trump campaign who game speeches in Moscow or otherwise communicated with Russians.” the word “game” should probably read “gave”.
I was just about to swear off writing comments, until I saw this…thought Robert Parry might find it interesting. Go to youtube and type in:
Putin threatens Israel And Saudi Arabia With Use Of Tactical Nukes
The video is listed under “The Fing News” and the story is attributed to “journalist Robert Parry” in multiple references. I’m not the most scrupulous Consortium News reader, but I can’t recall Robert Parry ever making such a statement. Though, I must admit, if I were in Putin’s shoes, the thought would have crossed my mind. The MSM interviewed a smug Arab commentator the other day…I think it was conducted by Brett Baer…he said that Saudi Arabia was looking forward to partnering with the United States to create safe zones in Syria where, “The Syrian people could be safe from the terrorists and the brutal Assad regime.” I guess the kinder, gentler Wahhabi head choppers of Saudi Arabia are believed to be an improvement over the Saudi funded foreign Wahhabi head choppers currently at work. Seems like some of my comments just disappear into the ether. Hope this one gets through the gauntlet. I’d be curious to know what Mr. Parry thinks of the “tactical nuke” attribution.
On February 18, 2016, in “Risking Nuclear War for Al Qaeda?” on Consortium News, Robert Parry wrote:
“A source close to Russian President Vladimir Putin told me that the Russians have warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow is prepared to use tactical nuclear weapons if necessary to save their troops in the face of a Turkish-Saudi onslaught. Since Turkey is a member of NATO, any such conflict could quickly escalate into a full-scale nuclear confrontation.”
However, starting in January 2017, a fake news report on the internet referred to an alleged “report, written by Parry, for Consortium News” http://www.awdnews.com/political/putin-threatens-israel-saudi-arabia-with-tactical-nuclear-response-to-syrian-ground-invasion
The fake news report included the following remark:
“If Israel (with hundreds of thousands of troops massed near the Syrian border) and Saudi Arabia (with its sophisticated air force) follow through on threats and intervene militarily to save their rebel clients, who include Al Qaeda’s Nusra Front, from a powerful Russian-backed Syrian government offensive, then Russia will have to decide what to do to protect its 20,000 or so military personnel inside Syria.”
The Fing News is a fake news YouTube channel set up to undermine real reporting about events in Syria and elsewhere.
Russian news outlets have reported that Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren to Moscow to discuss a mission by Israeli warplanes in Syrian airspace.
Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said the country “expressed concern” over an incident on March 17 during which the Israeli military bombed targets inside Syria. Syrian state forces used anti-aircraft weapons in retaliation.
At the time, the Syrian army said it had shot down an Israeli warplane, hit another and forced the rest to flee, but Israel’s military denied that account. Israel said one Syrian missile was intercepted by its Arrow air defense system.
In comments carried by state news agency RIA Novosti on Monday, Bogdanov said Russia demanded that Israel more closely communicate its military plans in the region to avoid such incidents.
Russian troops were reportedly in the targeted region near the famed city of Palmyra, which had once again been captured by Syrian troops from “Islamic State” forces earlier in March.
On 31 January 2017, the “Putin threatens Israel” fake news report appeared on a fake news site, apparently aimed at ethnic Russian Jews in Israel, the US and abroad:
http://realnienovosti.com/v-mire/1485830428.html
Tinfoil kippah:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk4AS1auJIk&t=1s
F.G. I personally want to encourage you to continuing with your comments. When I first came to this sites comment board you were very helpful to me with your comments and how you described things such as what the word ‘matrix’ meant. So although I know writing here is an addiction I do think in someway it helps for people to hear us unknown voices…you never know who you may have impressed. Joe
Thanks for another parody news site, the F’ing (they spell it out) News along with Tomato-Bubble, which is good for some laughs, too, they say they’ll digest New York Times so you don’t have to be bothered.
This whole circus has become inevitable, the moments jews climbed up to the most of all relevant positions in today’s everyday life. Conquer by deception lies and manipulations and the world is yours. Congrats!
Not that Wikipedia is the best source, but Louis Mensche looks a bit of an unstable. self-medicating character that tends to indulge in fantasy, literally, she writes chick lit books. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louise_Mensch
Robert Parry – great article! Thank you.
The following author (Dr. Graeme MacQueen is the former Director of the Centre for Peace Studies at McMaster University in Canada) says that in order to change your mind about something or to even consider that something else might be true, you must first be able to use your imagination. He says that when something happens to you personally, once YOU feel some injustice (such as Consortiumnews being placed on a “fake news” list), you are then better able to suspend your habitual thinking and embrace the possibility that something else might be going on. It’s a very good article.
“What we imagine to be true in the present will surely be influenced by what we have intimately experienced in the past. […] The point is that only when our imagination embraces a hypothesis as possible will we seriously study that hypothesis and put it to the test.
Once the imagination stops filtering out a hypothesis and allows it into the realm of the possible, it can be put to the test. Evidence and reason must now do the job. Imagination cannot settle the question of truth or falsity any more than ideology, morality, or “common sense.”
The silencing of dissenters.
https://truthandshadows.wordpress.com/2017/03/14/911-and-american-left/#more-4073
OK, Louise Mensch is hardly the worst or only silly/stupid/dangerous op/ed the NYT has published lately. But, IT’S A OP/ED! It’s not fact and people shouldn’t read it that way unless there are facts included in the piece.
I wouldn’t be heaping abuse on the MSM though. Sure…there are reasons to be concerned about some of the coverage/reportage but these organizations are the best we have for putting politicans feet to the fire. It certainly won’t be Parry or some other online “Opinion” rag..because they simply do not have the resources.
And, god bless Parry for his work, but what exactly did the 1980 October Surprise “investigation” in 1990 bring us? Absolutely nothing. You know why? Because it was water under the bridge…..only so much paper at that point…and seen as no longer relevant.
There is plenty of circumstantial evidence of shenanigans by the GOP/Trump that wayyyy outdo the Bengazi “hearings”. It’s not even close, don’t people agree on that? When there’s smoke it’s time to investigate for fire. …you don’t want to wait until the building has burnt down before you start investigating..what good does that do?
Demonizing Russia shouldn’t be the focus even if they should be called on their shit, if found. The focus should be on those with ties to Russia furthering their agenda through those contacts. I say push on, past the naysayers who probably don’t want truth..or only want the truth to align with their beliefs. That will require suffering some fools but it’s worth it.
All this “Russian hacking” seems to obscure WHAT was in the emails from DNC and Hillary. Also seems a great distraction from WHAT the Republicans are doing with rolling back regulations on Wall Street and the gun industry. WAKE UP AMERICA. The 1% are getting every wet dream satisfied. Unfortunately the Democrats are not fairing much better. Lots of “smoke and mirrors”. Too bad Hillary took down some great Democrats with her (Teachout, Grayson, Feingold, etc.). Hillary can only blame herself when the whole world is screaming for change and she campaigns on “stick with the program” and Trump says,”You got screwed and I’m going to fix it”. Hillary is a (2-time) loser. Don’t blame the Russians.