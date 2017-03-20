The Missing Logic of Russia-gate

Exclusive: Russia-bashing and innuendos about disloyal Americans were all the rage at Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing on alleged Russian “hacking” of the presidential election, but logic is often missing, says Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
As Rep. Adam Schiff tries out for the lead role in a remake of the Joe McCarthy hearings by maligning specific Americans as suspected Russian moles, some of the actual evidence argues against the Democratic notion that the Russians own President Trump and other key Republicans.
For instance, last week, Democrats circulated a report showing that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who served briefly as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, had received payments from several Russia-related entities, totaling nearly $68,000.
The largest payment of $45,386 came for a speech and an appearance in Moscow in 2015 at the tenth anniversary dinner for RT, the international Russian TV network, with Flynn netting $33,750 after his speakers’ bureau took its cut. Democrats treated this revelation as important evidence about Russia buying influence in the Trump campaign and White House. But the actual evidence suggests something quite different.
Not only was the sum a relative trifle for a former senior U.S. government official compared to, say, the fees collected by Bill and Hillary Clinton, who often pulled in six to ten times more, especially for speeches to foreign audiences. (Former President Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with ties to the Kremlin, The New York Times reported in 2015,)
Yet, besides Flynn’s relatively modest speaking fee, The Washington Post reported that RT negotiated Flynn’s rate downward.
Deep inside its article on Flynn’s Russia-connected payments, the Post wrote, “RT balked at paying Flynn’s original asking price. ‘Sorry it took us longer to get back to you but the problem is that the speaking fee is a bit too high and exceeds our budget at the moment,’ Alina Mikhaleva, RT’s head of marketing, wrote a Flynn associate about a month before the event.”
So, if you accept the Democrats’ narrative that Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaged in an all-out splurge to induce influential Americans to betray their country, how do you explain that his supposed flunkies at RT are quibbling with Flynn over a relatively modest speaking fee?
Wouldn’t you think that Putin would have told RT’s marketing department that the sky was the limit in paying off Flynn because the ever-prescient Russian president knew from his Ouija board in 2015 that Flynn would be the future national security adviser under President Trump?
After all, it’s become one of Official Washington’s favorite groupthinks that RT is nothing but a Russian propaganda front designed to destroy the faith that Americans have in their democratic process – as if the sleazy and shameful political campaigns financed with hundreds of millions of dollars from billionaires need any help from RT.
Anti-Democracy Debates
But RT-bashing is always in season. The Director of National Intelligence’s report on Jan. 6, with its evidence-free “assessments” that Russia was engaged in undermining American democracy included a seven-page appendix dating from 2012 that described how RT was contributing toward that goal by portraying “the US electoral process as undemocratic.”
The “proof” behind the DNI’s accusation included RT’s articles on “voting machine vulnerabilities” although virtually every major U.S. news organizations ran similar stories in that time frame. The DNI report also took RT to task for covering the Occupy Wall Street movement and for reporting on the environmental dangers from “fracking,” topics cited as further proof that the Russian government was using RT to weaken U.S. public support for Washington’s policies (although, again, these are topics of genuine public interest).
To further demonstrate how RT was carrying out the Kremlin’s goal of spoiling Americans’ faith in the U.S. democratic process, the DNI report noted that “RT broadcast, hosted and advertised third-party candidate debates.”
Apparently, the DNI’s point was that showing Americans that there are choices beyond the two major parties was somehow seditious. “The RT hosts asserted that the US two-party system does not represent the views of at least one-third of the population and is a ‘sham,’” the DNI’s report said.
Yet, polls have shown that large numbers of Americans would prefer more choices than the usual two candidates and, indeed, most Western democracies have multiple parties. But somehow RT’s suggestion that other voices should be heard constituted an assault on American democracy.
As for Flynn, the report on his finances showed that he also received payments of $11,250 from the U.S. subsidiary of Kaspersky Lab, a Russian cyber-security firm, and $11,250 from a U.S. air cargo company associated with the Volga-Dnepr Group, owned by a Russian businessman.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, who was the chief defender of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she was subjected to the Republicans’ over-the-top Benghazi investigations, switched positions in publicizing the news about Flynn’s post-government work related to Russia. Cummings was suddenly the accuser.
”I cannot recall any time in our nation’s history when the President selected as his National Security Advisor someone who violated the Constitution by accepting tens of thousands of dollars from an agent of a global adversary that attacked out democracy,” Cummings wrote in a letter to President Trump, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and FBI Director James Comey.
Heating Up the New Cold War
Cummings thus became another Democrat pouring gasoline on the smoldering tensions between nuclear-armed Russia and the United States. For the Democrats, any dealing with any entity that had some connection to Russia is now prima facie evidence of disloyalty.
The context of these contacts has become almost irrelevant, subordinated to the larger goal of ousting Trump, whatever the cost, even transforming the Democratic Party into the party of the New Cold War and the New McCarthyism.
Yet, further undercutting the new certainty that Putin lined Trump’s pockets with rubles as a way to ensure his allegiance to the Kremlin is the story of Trump’s failed luxury hotel project intended to be built in Moscow several years ago.
A source familiar with those negotiations told me that Trump had hoped to get a half interest in the $2 billion project but that Russian-Israeli investor Mikhail Fridman, a founder of Russia’s Alfa Bank, balked because Trump was unwilling to commit a significant investment beyond the branding value of the Trump name.
Again, if the Democratic narrative is to be believed – that Putin controls all the businesses in Russia and wanted to pay off Trump – it’s hard to understand why the hotel deal fell through. Or, for that matter, why RT was nickel-and-diming Flynn.
The other problem with the Democratic narrative is that it always assumes that Putin could foretell that Trump would rise in 2016 to win the U.S. presidential election and thus there was value in corrupting Trump and his entourage with money and other favors.
The fact that almost no political pundit in the United States shared that prediction even last year would seem to demonstrate the kookiness of the Democratic assumptions and the flaws in the U.S. Intelligence Community’s “assessments” about alleged Russian “hacking” and distribution of Democratic emails.
Those “assessments” also assume that Putin’s motives were to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign, boost Trump and – as FBI Director Comey added on Monday – turn Americans against their democracy.
But there is a counter-argument to that thinking: Assuming that Putin read the polls like everyone else, would he risk infuriating the likely next President of the United States – Hillary Clinton – by embarrassing her with an email leak that would amount to a pinprick? Clinton herself blamed her surprise defeat on FBI Director Comey’s decision to briefly reopen the investigation into whether she endangered national security by using a private email server as Secretary of State.
Unless one assumes that Putin’s Ouija board also predicted Comey’s actions or perhaps that Comey is another Russian mole, wouldn’t it be a huge risk for Putin to anger Clinton without ensuring her defeat? There’s the old saying that “if you strike a king, you must kill him,” which would seem to apply equally to a queen. But logical thinking no longer applies to what’s going on in Official Washington.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
My comment on today’s nytimes The Stone op-ed by a psychoanalyst, which is relevant here as well:
As a psychologist who was clinically trained in an Ivy League Dept. of Psychiatry & practiced for years in the Dept. of Psychiatry of a leading public university, I’ve been observing this battle over “reality” between Trump and the mainstream-elite-owned media where neither side telling the truth: as a race to the bottom, a descent into psychosis. However, this faux reality predates Trump. Remember when the Bush administration bragged that they “were creating their own reality” as they lied their way into Iraq. However, the Bush version of “reality” was but a paragraph in a long-running narrative fabricated to obscure & maintain our American Empire or as its Foreign Policy establishment would put it, “The Liberal World Order”: a system of economic exploitation known as “Globalization” rigged to benefit, not just the American .01% but including the rest of the global elite network. However, they have become so obscenely rich, greedy and incompetent (witness the 2008 recession & perpetual war to defend their treasure) that they’ve provoked, not only a terrorist backlash, but populist rebellions known as Brexit & the Trump election plus right & left populist parties across Europe. Meanwhile, the American elite’s media and its presidential candidate have had the gall to blame Putin for their colossal incompetence & failure & are so reckless as to risk nuclear war with Russia and drag all of us down with them as they descend into madness & ashes.
As shown in this article, both the USSR/Russia and the United States have meddled in a significant number of elections since the end of World War II:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/01/global-election-meddling-superpower.html
These actions have resulted in significant global geopolitical unrest.
Sally; Thank you for that very interesting link. I don’t know if Dr. Levin’s criteria apply to South Korea after the Korean war, but my understanding is that the United States rigged the elections in favor of the first few Korean presidents until the people – who apparently had more guts than the consumers resident in the U.S. – rose in opposition in favor of more democratic leaders.
To find something more vile and squalid then the hypocrisy of the Democratic party leaders regarding their Russia-bashing requires looking at the Republicans’ venal replacement for third-rate Obamacare.
Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs are certainly not models of virtue, but have they ever committed crimes against humanity on a scale comparable to the Clintons’ sanctions on Iraq that cost an estimated half million Iraqi children their lives or anything like the Bush/Cheney/neocon war on Iraq that brought death, destruction and displacement to millions of people and has destabilized the Middle East continuing into the present?
“Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs are certainly not models of virtue…”
That is actually a masterpiece of obfuscation worthy of a director of the FBI or even a US Senator. Many of the Russian oligarchs – much like the American, British, French, German and other oligarchs – are certainly not models of virtue.
However, as men go – and most emphatically as politicians go – Vladimir Putin *IS* a model of virtue. I do not know of any occasion on which he has lied – and I am backed up in this claim by Bill Clinton among others. Unlike Western politicians, Mr Putin is scrupulous in his observance of law – all laws, national and international. Whereas American Presidents and their accomplices have on their hands the blood of literally millions of innocents, I know of only a handful of innocent victims of “collateral damage” due to Mr Putin’s orders.
Many of the Russian oligarchs – much like the American, British, French, German and other oligarchs – are certainly not models of virtue.
If the Russian oligarchs are not models of virtue (as you say and with which I agree), it is difficult to comprehend how Putin could have been so virtuous when he had to deal with them – or for that matter with Erdogan, Assad and the dictators in the “-stans” that are neighbors to Russia. If I ever see Putin walking on water, I’ll reassess my opinion.
We overlook the phenomena of “the StrongMan” when a brutal and thuggish threat is faced within one’s own Nation. For instance, our example of “the Strongman” is Abraham Lincoln. He also happens to be our best President who saved the Union from dissolution, which would have guaranteed perpetual American wars in the future, had the Union been dissolved.
I don’t think that the amount Flynn received can be considered under “logic,” nor Putin’s apparently formidable powers of prediction. Logic is deduction via evidence to reasonable conclusions. The problem is evidence. Evidence is lacking. What was the substance of Flynn’s commentaries for whatever he was paid as to indicate he was conspiring with a foreign power to hurt the US? What is the evidence from Clinton’s half million dollar event in Moscow that he was seeking to conspire with a foreign power? Does this evidence implicate his wife? What is the evidence that alternative media are Putin stooges? This is what we need to go after. And so far, and increasingly in recent days, members of the Washington Establishment are coming forward to say there is no there there. There is no fire, only smoke.
Unfortunately, the discussion we’re having is resembling a carousel as we go round and round. Now we’re back to whether it’s plausible Putin could possibly know the outcome so as to attempt to influence the election. How would he do that? Tamper with voting machines? Did he come in to the county where I voted and subvert the count somehow? Am I a Russian stooge because I didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton? None of the discussion is clear and evidentiary, but instead loose and emotional and ad hominem. But mostly, as we well know, common sense, not logic, puts the lie to all the BS.
Further, as Jean Ranc above indicates, we should keep in mind the disaster the DEMS brought on themselves. Look how successful all the smoke-blowing and accusations have been in diverting attention from the horrendous screw-up involving a corrupted DNC, subverting your best candidate, revelations about pay for play, backing a candidate the electorate couldn’t stand, then losing the election. Instead of answers we have caterwauling. But again we’ve seen indications, as with Gallup polling, that all this nonsense is not succeeding with MOST of JQ Public. What is succeeding is respect for this country is sinking even lower as it turns into a bullying laughing stock.
‘ The Director of National Intelligence’s report on Jan. 6, with its evidence-free “assessments” that Russia was engaged in undermining American democracy included a seven-page appendix dating from 2012 that described how RT was contributing toward that goal by portraying “the US electoral process as undemocratic.”’
Well, gosh. While the worthies of the FBI are investigating RT, maybe they should question four other shady characters: Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams. They, too, seem to have told the American people that they had a republic, not a democracy; and that democracy is undesirable and dangerous.
“We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments. If we incline too much to democracy we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of a dictatorship.”
– Alexander Hamilton
“A democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where fifty-one percent of the people may take away the rights of the other forty-nine.”
– Thomas Jefferson
“Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote!”
– Benjamin Franklin
“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself.”’
– John Adams
And wasn’t Mr Hamilton just absolutely, perfectly correct when he warned that, “If we incline too much to democracy we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of a dictatorship”?
You did, and you have.
Logic? We don’t need no steenkin’ logic!
Schiff and Cummings are not only a disgrace, they are, through their political witch hunting and their desire and agenda to dump Trump, also sabotaging our nation’s well-being and its foreign relations, and thereby creating unacceptable existential risks for America and Americans.
Just watch the Benghazi and email-gate hearings where the hapless two defended Hillary Clinton’s, and her apparatchiks’ (including Sidney Blumenthal’s) unprotected emails and unauthorized servers, and showed no concern at all about Clinton’s blatant disregard of national security or the protection of classified information- in some cases clearly endangering the lives of agents in the field.
Now, if one were to raise the issue of Israel- sic., Israeli influence and Israeli espionage- then expect them to deny, deny, deny.