Mainstream Media as Arbiters of Truth

Exclusive: An angry mainstream U.S. media is shaking its fist at anyone who won’t clamber onboard the Russia-gate groupthink bandwagon, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
The mainstream U.S. media is never more unctuous and unprofessional as when it asserts that it alone must be the arbiter of what is true and what is not, regardless of what the evidence shows or doesn’t show.
For instance, New York Times columnist Charles W. Blow declared on Monday that the public can no longer debate whether Russia leaked to WikiLeaks the emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta despite the failure of the U.S. government or private researchers to present evidence that establishes that claim as fact.
Blow acknowledged that “We are still not conclusively able to connect the dots on the question of whether there was any coordination or collusion between members of Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians … but those dots do continue to multiply at an alarming rate.”
But Blow also asserted that “It is absolutely clear that the Russians did interfere in our election. This is not a debatable issue. This is not fake news. This is not a witch hunt. This happened.”
Blow chastised people who still wanted evidence of this now non-debatable issue, seeing them at fault “because this fact [of the Russian meddling] keeps getting obscured in the subterfuge of deflection, misdirection and ideological finger-pointing about what has yet to be proven.”
So, if you insist on asking for proof of the core allegation in Russia-gate, you are guilty of “subterfuge…, misdirection and ideological finger-pointing.”
And if that indictment doesn’t quiet you up, there’s the column by The Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne Jr. who explains that the real victims in Russia-gate are the accusers who have promoted this guilt-by-association scandal that has impugned the integrity of a growing number of Americans who either talked to Russians or who expressed doubts about the investigation.
While the Russia-gate accusers have essentially deemed these Americans “traitors” or the Kremlin’s “useful idiots” or some other derogatory phrase, Dionne sees the much greater offense coming from the people so accused who have complained about what they see as McCarthyism. Dionne writes:
“These days, any liberal who raises alarms about Trump’s relationship with Russia confronts charges of McCarthyism, hysteria and hypocrisy. The inclination of many on the left to assail [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is often ascribed to partisan anger over his success in undermining Clinton’s candidacy.
“There’s no doubt that liberals are angry, but ask yourself: Shouldn’t everyone, left, right and center, be furious over Russia’s efforts to inject calumny and falsehood into the American political bloodstream?”
So, Dionne suggests that people who question the credibility of the Russia-gate allegations are somehow un-American by favoring the injection of “calumny and falsehood into the American political bloodstream.” But that mainstream hostility toward skepticism has been at the heart of the Russia-bashing campaign that we have witnessed for the past several years.
Blacklisting Journalists
And, that campaign indeed has been replete with McCarthyism. You even have The Washington Post promoting a blacklist of 200 Internet news sites (including Consortiumnews.com and other prominent independent-minded outlets) as guilty of “Russian propaganda” for reporting skeptically on some State Department claims about the New Cold War.
But Dionne also is dishonest in claiming that the alleged leaks blamed on Russia are false. The central allegation in Russia-gate is that the Russians obtained two batches of Democratic emails and released them to the American public via WikiLeaks. Even if that is the case, nothing in those emails was fabricated.
The emails represented real news including evidence that the DNC displayed improper bias against Sen. Bernie Sanders’s insurgent campaign; excerpts of Hillary Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street that she was trying to hide from the voters; and revelations about pay-to-play aspects of the Clinton Foundation’s dealing with foreign entities.
So, even if the Russians did give the emails to WikiLeaks – although WikiLeaks denies that the Russians were the source – the core reality is that the emails provided real information that the American people had a genuine right to know. But Dionne and the mainstream U.S. media have conflated this truth-telling with cases of “fake news,” i.e., made-up stories that investigations have shown had no connection to Russia, simply to sleazy entrepreneurs seeking to make some money via lots of clicks. In other words, Dionne is lying or engaging in “fake news” himself.
Such phony journalism is reminiscent of other shameful chapters of the mainstream media’s history of serving as propaganda conduits and marginalizing independent reporters who displayed professional skepticism toward the dangerous groupthinks of Official Washington.
A pivotal moment in the chaos that is now consuming the planet came on Feb. 6, 2003, when The Washington Post’s editorial and op-ed pages presented a solid phalanx of misguided consensus that ruled out any further dissent about the existence of Iraq’s WMD after Secretary of State Colin Powell presented his slam-dunk case before the United Nations the day before.
The Post’s editorial board – led by editorial page editor Fred Hiatt – judged Powell’s WMD case “irrefutable,” an opinion echoed across the Post’s op-ed page.
“The evidence he [Powell] presented to the United Nations – some of it circumstantial, some of it absolutely bone-chilling in its detail – had to prove to anyone that Iraq not only hasn’t accounted for its weapons of mass destruction but without a doubt still retains them,” wrote Post columnist Richard Cohen. “Only a fool – or possibly a Frenchman – could conclude otherwise.”
The Post’s senior foreign policy columnist Jim Hoagland then demanded the surrender of any WMD-doubting holdouts: “To continue to say that the Bush administration has not made its case, you must now believe that Colin Powell lied in the most serious statement he will ever make, or was taken in by manufactured evidence. I don’t believe that. Today, neither should you.”
This enforced WMD consensus contributed to arguably the most disastrous U.S. foreign policy decision in history as President George W. Bush launched an illegal invasion of Iraq that got nearly 4,500 U.S. soldiers killed along with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and spread bloody chaos across the Middle East and now into Europe. There was also the problem that no hidden caches of WMD were discovered.
So, you might assume that editorial-page editor Fred Hiatt and other prominent mainstream journalists who pushed the bogus WMD claims and pushed the few dissenters to the fringes of the public debate, received some appropriate punishments – at least being unceremoniously fired in disgrace. Of course, if you thought that, you don’t understand how the U.S. mainstream media works. To this day, Fred Hiatt is still the editorial-page editor of The Washington Post.
Slandering Dr. King
One might note, however, that historically the mainstream U.S. media has performed no better than it has in recent years.
Fifty years ago, on April 4, 1967, at Riverside Church in New York City, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most important speeches in U.S. history, taking to task American militarism and the Vietnam War. Famously and courageously, King denounced his own government as “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.”
King, whose life was increasingly at risk, was then put at even greater risk by being denounced by The New York Times and The Washington Post. The Post blasted King for spreading what today we might call “fake news,” accusing him of “sheer inventions of unsupported fantasy.” The Times chimed in that King’s words were “facile” and “slander” while urging him to focus instead on “the intractability of slum mores and habits,” i.e. those lazy and immoral black folks. (Exactly a year later, King was shot dead.)
But you might ask, don’t the Post and Times at least get the big investigative stories right and thus warn the American people about abuses to their democratic process? Well, not exactly.
Take, for example, the case of Richard Nixon conspiring with South Vietnamese leaders to sabotage President Lyndon Johnson’s Paris peace talks in fall 1968 so Nixon could eke out a victory over Vice President Hubert Humphrey. Nixon’s manipulation of that election – while half a million American soldiers were in the war zone – was treated by the Post and Times as a conspiracy theory for nearly half a century, even as honest journalists chipped away at Nixon’s denials by uncovering evidence of the deal that continued the war for another four years.
Some reporters, such as the Christian Science Monitor’s Beverly Deepe, were onto the story in real time. Others, including Seymour Hersh, advanced knowledge about these events over the decades. Five years ago, I uncovered a top secret file that Johnson’s National Security Adviser Walt Rostow dubbed “The X-Envelope” which contained wiretap proof of what Johnson called Nixon’s “treason.” Besides writing up the details, I posted the documents on the Internet so anyone could see for themselves.
Yet, as recently as last October, The New York Times ignored all this evidence when referencing the supposed “October Surprise” of 1968, citing — instead of Nixon’s peace-talk sabotage — the fact that Johnson had ordered a bombing halt of North Vietnam. In other words, the Times was still promoting Nixon’s version of the story nearly a half century later.
Only early this year, when a scholar uncovered some cryptic notes by Nixon’s chief of staff H.R. Haldeman that seemed to reference Nixon’s instructions regarding the sabotage did the Times finally deign to acknowledge the reality (because the Times published the finding on its op-ed page, which I guess makes it true). But the Times did so without acknowledging all the hard work that journalists had done over the years so the cryptic notes would fit into a complex puzzle that made sense.
Nor did the Times acknowledge its own role in obscuring this history for so long.
Rumor-Mongers
To add insult to the historical injury, the Times pretended that it was right to have ignored the earlier work. Times columnist Nicholas Kristof dismissively treated those decades of investigative journalism by writing: “Nixon’s initiative, long rumored but confirmed only a few months ago, was meant to improve his election chances that year.”
“Long rumored”? The reality was that Nixon’s perfidy had long ago been proven by independent-minded journalists but their work was ignored by The New York Times and pretty much everyone else in the mainstream media until the self-proclaimed truth monitors decided that the discovery of one new piece of the mosaic was the appropriate time to proclaim that the reality could now be accepted as a reality.
To explain the near half-century gap in the Times’ failure to investigate this historic act of treason, the Times then smeared the journalists who had done the investigating as rumor-mongers.
So, in light of the mainstream media’s dismal performance over the decades, what is one to make of the dictate now that we must accept that the Russians did leak the emails to WikiLeaks even if no one is showing us the evidence? It also appears that we are supposed to dismiss the contents of the emails as “fake news” (even though they are genuine) so that will buttress the narrative that Russia is undermining our democracy by disseminating “fake news.”
Perhaps getting people to accept this false narrative is crucial to giving credibility to the Times’ full-page ads professing the newspaper’s undying love of the truth and to The Washington Post’s new melodramatic slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”
While there’s no doubt that truth is important to an informed electorate, there is something scary when the mainstream media, which has such a checkered history of misreporting the truth, asserts that it is the one that gets to decide what the truth is.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
Even E. J. Dionne? I used to think he had some semblance of rationality. I guess the WaPo cudgel was swung over his head!
Thought the same, when I opened the comments and was surprised to the first comment! What has happened to people? I’m a Democrat (maybe not for much longer), and I cannot figure out this mania.
Here are some dots that are easy to connect. Israel’s crimes and atrocities are not reported by the MSM, therefore the MSM is clearly controlled by Israel. Israel prodded the U.S. to attack on Iraq (which turned Saddam’s military loose to form ISIS). Israel tried to prod a U.S. attack on Iran. Israel disrupted U.S. – Russian cooperation in Syria (trying to grab Russia’s naval base in the Crimea). And now somebody is trying to prod the U.S. into a war with Russia. Israel controls the U.S. mainstream media and Congress.
http://mondoweiss.net/2016/08/about-russian-influence
The pattern is clear. The obvious origin of this bullsh*t anti-Russia disinformation campaign is Israel. Israel has a history of false flags and inside jobs.
http://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/terrorism-israeli-state/comment-page-1
Israel is the corrupt headquarters of the Oligarchy which controls both America’s deep state and mainstream media. This enables it to commit monster crimes and cover them up.
http://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com
Hi JWalters, I would say you are right on. I posted this a while back:
QUESTION FOR CONSORTIUM NEWS DETECTIVES:
If we dismiss the notion that Russia was behind the DNC hack and the leak of the Podesta emails to Wikileaks, what other nation state might be? The Wikileaks hack (and handover) occurred before Trump secured the Republican nomination, so we can assume that the leak was not designed to promote Trump but ANY OTHER REPUBLICAN candidate.
Given this, we can ask nine circumstantial questions:
1] What nation would benefit from a / any Republican in the Oval Office?
2] Had Clinton won, what nation would have benefited from a greatly weakened Clinton administration after the Wikileaks revelations? (notice how there is no downside to the leaks if either of these two objectives are the aims).
3] What nation has had a notoriously bad relationship with the Obama administration and his first Secretary of State? (So bad that its Prime Minister openly supported Romney in 2012.)
4] What nation is facing a perilous existential nuclear crisis that would drive it to try and influence an American election?
5] What nation has an intelligence service capable of hacking the DNC / Podesta and having it mis-attributed to Russia without being detected?
6] What nation would benefit from the United States having a bad relationship with Russia, as Russia is supporting its main adversary?
7] What nation is in the same timezone as the Russian hacking groups, Cozy Bear & Fancy Bear upon which CrowdStrike attributed the hacks to Russian office hours?
8] What nation did the Obama administration recently and bizarrely/ inexplicably fail to support in the UN Security council? (Probably because someone has already figured this out.)
9] What nation is currently experiencing the best relationship with the United States that it has had in decades?
And the nation state is? _______________________ .
Hello.
Det FC,
I dislike Israel as much as the next guy but they don’t appear to be guilty of this particular infraction. The evidence strongly suggests that two separate democratic insiders who were upset with the party’s behavior leaked the emails to Wikileaks. Craig Murray has admitted to being a go-between for one of the leaks from an insider in the NSA and he claims that the other leaker was a DNC insider, possibly Seth Rich.
John,
No hatred of Israel, (ironically any mention of this will elicit an anti-Israel assumption making it hard to bring up), but just a curious alignment of facts. The simplest explanation is that an individual went rogue at the DNC or Clinton Campaign, but if your were looking for a nation state…
JW,
It’s hard to disagree with you regarding your perspective on Israel. One only has to listen to Bibi, or actually read what he says to know that Israel has learned their lessons well over the span of time, and have taken most of the violent and vindictive lessons to heart vs. charity and kindness. Having undeclared nukes and not taking part in any nuclear agreement should be on the top of the worlds’ list of things to solve.
When the NYT actually reports on the USS Liberty and the 6 day war correctly, instead of a blurb on page 19 at the time of the murder of US navy personnel we can once again start to believe what is reported in the Times. Until that day, everything is skewed, and a constant lie to this day.
When fundamental Christians stop believing the Jews are Gods people, maybe more and more people will open their eyes here in the US as well. Israel has taken the world for a ride, and a bad one at that while the US helps and is complacent.
One only has to be reminded of the King David Hotel bombing in ’46 to witness the Zionist methods, and how this hasn’t changed with time. They were the true terrorists of the 40s and they roll on, sadly.
Those dots are easy to connect whereas this foolishness about Russia is all invented. It’s all Hollywood.
As Mr Parry has said, to have these organizations as the arbiters of truth is scary. It’s as bad as our new UN rep preaching US “values” to the people of the world. We, as a nation, cannot be arbiters, nor an example of “values” to the world at this time in history. We know no shame and it seems we have learned nothing by creating hell in the middle east.
No, the MSM is controlled by the same people who profit from US policies with Israel.
DIONNE, THE “WE” OF THE LIBERAL(GOOD?) DEMS
Listening the E.J. Dionne on National Public Radio is a sad joke.
The spouts with fabricated enthusiasm whatever the supposedly
“liberal” Democratic party line is supposed to be. He is a farce.
His opposite number, Times Republican collumnist David
Brook is more interesting, more perceptive.. One does not listen for
“fact” but rather for an expression of at least one Republican
about his party..
Dionne is just 100% SPIN.
—Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
SYRIA …AGAIN.
Await the next Consortium analysis of the alleged
use of chemical etc. Hope it is dependent on fact.
The analysis of Tim Anderson in THE DIRTY WAR
ON SYRIA is helpful but slightly out-of-date.Recommend
his remarks on the usefulness of chemical warfare etc.
The US having murdered hundreds of Iraqis with photos
etc. could certainly use a distraction, an excuse of claiming
Assad “barbarity” and so forth. But this is conspiracy. I would
await more substantiated fact from Consortium,,,
(Once more, the US has assigned itself as the
spokesperson of all of “civilization” (ie the West etc))
—-Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
These MSM liars just make my blood boil. These people are the real enemies of truth and democracy. Their hypocrisy in claiming to be arbiters of what is true is really over the top. Orwell’s Ministry of Truth had nothing on these Professionals – at lying that is. These folks have a lot of blood on their hands. If we had the good sense to conduct Nuremberg type trials of those responsible for our illegal and horrific wars that have murdered and maimed millions, these snakes in suits would finally be in the dock as treasoners against mankind. Arbiters of truth indeed. Mass Murderers is more like it.
As Harry G Frankfurt’s little gem of a book, “On Bullshit” explains, such people are not even liars. A liar is aware of the truth, and deliberately avoids it. But a bullshitter doesn’t care about truth – maybe doesn’t even recognize its existence. He views all statements merely as actions that promise to bring more or less advantage. If a certain set of statements seems likely to bring great advantage, he will make those statements, without the least concern for whether anyone else thinks them true, false, or mixed. For himself, he couldn’t care less.
You just sold me a book Tom, I got to read the book which says: “The bullshitter doesn’t care about truth, he views all statements merely as actions that promise to bring more or less advantage.”
Nobody ever came up with better words to describe the journalists and the politicians.
One example is Susan Rice dindunuffin: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-04/susan-rice-responds-unmasking-allegations
Frankfurt’s book is a key tome for our times. Second the reccommendation.
Anatomy of BS in all its naked glory:
from Robert’s essay re journalist Blow:
“We are still not conclusively able to connect the dots on the question of whether there was any coordination or collusion between members of Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians . . .”
”It is absolutely clear that the Russians did interfere in our election. . . . This happened.”
“ . . . this fact [of the Russian meddling] keeps getting obscured . . .”
1. We CANNOT conclude there was Russian interference
2. Although we cannot conclude it, there WAS Russian interference
3. Although we cannot conclude it, it is FACT
= naked contradiction irrelevant to our BS will be ignored
Yes, war crimes trials would be very appropriate.
Those who would like to petition the NYT to make Robert Parry their senior editor may do so here:
https://www.change.org/p/new-york-times-bring-a-new-editor-to-the-new-york-times?recruiter=72650402&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
He may prefer to be independent, and there may be better polling websites, but pressure on the NYT to recognize the superior reporting of their opposition is a good thing. I will repeat this post from time to time.
In his opening statement at the Nuremberg trials, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson said,
“What makes this inquest significant is that these prisoners represent sinister influences that will lurk in the world after their bodies have returned to dust. They are living symbols of racial hatreds, of terrorism and violence, and of the arrogance and cruelty of power.”
“New York Times columnist Charles W. Blow…”
Now that really is too good to be true. Could his full name be “Blow-Hard” by any chance?
I would say that Blow’s columns give a whole new meaning to the term “Blow j*b.”
Sorry, I couid not resist.
Great column by Parry!!
‘“The evidence he [Powell] presented to the United Nations – some of it circumstantial, some of it absolutely bone-chilling in its detail – had to prove to anyone that Iraq not only hasn’t accounted for its weapons of mass destruction but without a doubt still retains them,” wrote Post columnist Richard Cohen. “Only a fool – or possibly a Frenchman – could conclude otherwise.”’
Given, as we now know, that every single part of Powell’s “evidence” was untrue… what does that make Mr Cohen? Certainly something much, much worse than a mere fool. Either an unbelievably gullible simpleton, or – more likely – a devious traitor.
And, of course, the “bone-chilling” detail was all made up out of whole cloth. So it wasn’t “evidence” at all, but a pack of lies.
Il y a bien sur des français imbéciles, mais il y a surtout des français insoumis. Nous sommes de tout cœur avec vous les amis.
This is truly spiritual death of a nation, as Dr. King warned. These journalists apparently accept their complicit role in the heinous deeds of this empire. They do not have one shred of doubt apparently and gladly accept their nice paychecks. Macbeth and Lady Macbeth were destroyed with their guilt from their crimes, but the message of that great Shakespeare play is lost on them. Dark days, indeed. They must be challenged, relentlessly
The country is far beyond the spiritual death now. U.S. is now like a drunken elephant running amok on this Earth. It is going to trample lot of nations. Except for a few countries – like Rwanda, Burundi, Swaziland or some other obscure countries in the far corners of the Earth those who have no Resources – all the other Nations who do not submit to the Will of U.S. are in danger. No country beyond the borders of U.S. and E.U. knows what to expect. The situation in Washington is very fluid. Forget about the small Nations. With the conflicting pronouncements coming out of Washington D.C. with each passing day, even the leadership of countries like India, Phillippines . . .are changing their positions accordingly. U.S.’s Special Operations Forces can strike any country on Earth in twelve hours. Militarily, we are a Frighteningly Powerful Nation. There is no place to hide.
And there is no place to hide from the Surveillance State, for its citizens either.
Strike anyone with impunity – yes, do a strike consistent with some policy – no. It is drunken, it is random, it is unstable, it is senseless, it is aggressive behavior equally dangerous to allies and to enemies. Just look at Syria under Obama: Pentagon rebels were fighting CIA rebels.This is why people say that US should be placed on “suicide bomber watch” – the US is in the process of self-destructing but it is likely to take most of the World down with it.
As far as surveillance goes, it is usually the best to hide in plain sight – to come openly into opposition to the regime (or regimes, because there is an internal fight going on between factions of the Deep State).
Finally, the US under Trump exhibits remarkable similarities to Russia under Yeltsin: two major factions fighting each other, except that Yeltsin’s faction was stronger (supported by Ziocons), whilst Trump’s faction is weaker (opposed by Ziocons).
Hi Kiza-
You make an interesting analogy between the US today, and Russia under Yeltsin. Some of the things that happened under Yeltsin were a drastic drop in life-expectancy, and a raping of treasures by the oligarchs. With the current opioid epidemic, and the state of our national health care system, I wouldn’t be surprised if the US life expectancy is dropping as well. And of course the raping of our treasures by the oligarchs is obvious. Spot on, Kiza!
The spiritual death begins with unrestrained capitalism and exploitation, and the resulting fear of destruction if one is any more ethical than others.
Once mass media and elections are controlled by money, the fear extends to all. Competitiveness becomes bullying, communities and even families become the stages of deadly competition rather than sympathy and decency. When the competition is deadly, people lie, cheat, steal, bully, harass, and destroy others just for the symbolic victory, just for the sense that they would have gained if there had been anything to gain.
It is the bully who rises in business, precisely because he is not encumbered with ethical restraints. Better people are not found among them; they are isolated as losers, subversives, and incompetents. Money is equated with virtue however obtained, and it buys the accepted symbols of virtue. That is the amorality of the overlords, the oligarchy that controls the US. One has only to listen to them to see the depth, completeness, and simplicity of their casual depravity.
Once an aristocracy has taken over, democracy cannot be restored without violence.
See Paul Craig Roberts and Micheal Hudson piece up at Counterpunch “The Real Russiagate”
http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/04/the-real-russiagate/
Deception operations have many layers, and have a lot to do with what is known in marketing parlance as “positioning”.
Glenn Greenwald at the Intercept, in his latest 7 March 2017 screed titled “Leading Putin Critic Warns of Xenophobic Conspiracy Theories Drowning U.S. Discourse and Helping Trump,” decried “an offensive assault on reason […] emanating from the most established and mainstream precincts of U.S. political and media elites”.
According to Greenwald, these elites have been “desperately latching onto online ‘dot-connecting’ charlatans and spewing the most unhinged […] conspiracies that require a complete abandonment of basic principles of rationality and skepticism”.
In his own abandonment of rationality and skepticism, Greenwald enthused about the latest screed by former Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Russian Service director and “‘dot-connecting’ charlatan” Masha Gessen.
“Leading Putin Critic” Gessen has been flogging mainstream media conspiracy theories about the purported the “DNC hack” for months. For example, her 2 November 2016 article in the New York Review of Books, “The New Politics of Conspiracy” declared: “Russia did hack the DNC. Yes, it did—and apparently the hackers who carried out the attack, following what the FBI believes was a high-level assignment, bothered little with covering their tracks.”
Gessen’s latest piece that Greenwald “cannot recommend highly enough” is a propaganda retread of her usual fare of “conspiracy thinking” about Russia.
In her latest 6 March 2016 screed at the New York Review of Books, “Russia: The Conspiracy Trap,” Gessen does not retract or even acknowledge her previous enthusiasm for “flawed intelligence” about alleged Russian perfidy. When yesterday’s lies are exposed, serial liar Gessen simply writes a new article “debunking” them.
Gessen’s propaganda track record makes her one of the Atlantic Council’s favorite Russian “journalists”. Bought and paid for propagandists like Masha Gessen, PropOrNot “Related Projects” info-warriors Peter Pomerantsev and Michael Weiss of Interpreter Mag, and former Moscow Times screed writer turned “media analyst” Vasily Gatov are all on the payroll of Russian criminal oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Of course, there was nothing about this in Greenwald’s effusive homage to Gessen.
This is not the first time that Greenwald has bloviated on behalf of propagandists.
Greenwald’s 26 November 2016 story about the Washington Post / ProporNot debacle noted: “PropOrNot listed numerous organizations on its website as ‘allied’ with it, yet many of these claimed ‘allies’ told The Intercept, and complained on social media, they have nothing to do with the group and had never even heard of it before the Post published its story.”
Greenwald and fellow uncritical journalist Ben Norton saw fit to publish verbatim the Twitter remarks from Eliot Higgins of Bellingcat and James Miller of the InterpreterMag. Displaying a shocking lack of rationality and skepticism, Greenwald and Norton did not trouble themselves to conduct even the most basic investigation of PropOrNot’s purported “Allies” Bellingcat and InterpreterMag.
The Intercept entirely bypassed the reality that Bellingcat is allied with the Washington Post and directly affiliated with numerous organizations listed by PropOrNot, including Stopfake, and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab.
In addition, self-acclaimed “expert on verifying citizen journalism” Miller has frequently promoted self-acclaimed “citizen investigative journalist” Higgins. The Intercept allows Miller to do what he does best: simply chime in to “confirm” Higgins’ claims.
After giving a platform for Bellingcat and InterpreterMag, posting direct links to the Twitter remarks of Higgins and Miller, the Intercept simply accepts these alibis at face value.
Greenwald and Norton then noted that PropOrNot had updated its site:
“after multiple groups listed as ‘allies’ objected, the group quietly changed the title of its ‘allied’ list to ‘Related Projects.’ When The Intercept asked PropOrNot about this clear inconsistency via email, the group responded concisely: ‘We have no institutional affiliations with any organization.’”
If Greenwald and Norton had used the opportunity to visit the Bellingcat site, it would have become instantly apparent that Higgins’ group of so-called “independent researchers” precisely matches the Intercept’s description of ProporNot.
Indeed, Higgins’ group “far more resembles amateur peddlers of primitive, shallow propagandistic clichés than serious, substantive analysis and expertise; that it has a blatant, demonstrable bias in promoting NATO’s narrative about the world; and that it is engaging in extremely dubious McCarthyite tactics about a wide range of critics and dissenters”.
Interestingly, on November 25, the day before the Intercept article appeared, Higgins had Tweeted: “So it’s clear, @ bellingcat in no way endorses the work or methodology of @ propornot, and have found their behaviour unprofessional”.
What is clear about the Intercept article is that Bellingcat is positioned as a “professional” organization in comparison to PropOrNot.
The deeper layer of deception underlying the Washington Post episode was that PropOrNot fubansheenctioned as a conspicuous straw man. Repudiation of PropOrNot was leveraged to project the appearance that Bellingcat and “Related Projects” are “professional” organizations of true “independent researchers” by comparison.
This disinformation strategy is reinforced by the fact that Bellingcat is allied with the Washington Post and New York Times, the two principal mainstream media organs for “regime change” propaganda, via the First Draft Coalition “partner network”. In a triumph of Orwellian Newspeak, this Google-sponsored “post-Truth” Propaganda 3.0 coalition declares that member organizations will “work together to tackle common issues, including ways to streamline the verification process”.
The Washington Post / PropOrNot episode was no accident of journalistic malfeasance. (WaPo had no need to embellish its track record). The PropOrNot hoopla is a highly streamlined Propaganda 3.0 process designed to elevate the “professional” status of Bellingcat.
By disgracefully promoting “‘dot-connecting’ charlatans” like Higgins and Bellingcat, and oligarch-financed propaganda banshees like like “Passion of Pussy Riot” Gessen, Greenwald verifiably serves as a “useful idiot”. Or worse.
Glenn Greenwald is a Trojan Horse of the loose association of people with antiwar attitudes, such as most of those who comment here. He works for The Intercept, which belongs to Pierre Omidyar the ideological buddy of Jeff Bezos who owns the Washington Post, the oligarch-financed propaganda: https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2013/10/jeff-bezos-and-pierre-omidyar-our-new-media-media-moguls/280925/
The modern deception is multilayered, this should not be surprising at all. Just look how all different facets if the “Russian-hacking” has been used to cover up the turning of US government agencies, such as FBI, CIA, NSA etc, into Democratic Party organs, to spy on the opposition candidate. KGB and Stasi could get lessons on the abuse of powers from DNC.
You posted the exact same comment, verbatim, on Robert Parry’s last post, and it’s no more relevant here than it was there. I tried to ignore it, but I can’t sit idly by and let you smear Glenn Greenwald.
The fact that he agreed with Gessen’s point about anti-Russian conspiracy mongering doesn’t imply agreement with anything else she writes, just as pointing out that Bellingcat denied being “affiliated” with PropOrNot doesn’t imply endorsement of their work (if you can call it that). Anyone even remotely familiar with Greenwald’s work, and who’s not trying appear clever by taking cheap shots, would know that. There’s a reason Edward Snowden went to him with his NSA disclosures.
Start your own blog if you must, but stop polluting Consortium News with your pseudo-intellectual masturbation. Please! For the love of God!
Thank you very much, Dave. I just read Greenwald’s aricle that takes the mainstream media to task as Masha Gessen did. It looks like we have a couple of anti-Greenwald trolls among us. Not surprising since Greenwald is a very effective critic of the corporate media.
Yeah, Greenwald did a super awesome job taking the mainstream media to task by listing Gessen’s mainstream media bona fides: “the New York Times, the Washington Post, Slate, Harper’s and […] the Intercept”
https://theintercept.com/2017/03/07/leading-putin-critic-warns-of-xenophobic-conspiracy-theories-drowning-u-s-discourse-and-helping-trump/
Somehow “Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty director, Khodorkovsky poodle, and rabid anti-Russian conspiracy monger” weren’t included on Greenwald’s list of Gessen’s courageous credentials.
But hey, you know, Glenn’s busy being a very effective critic of the corporate media.
Can’t wait for the Intercept to sing Hosannas to the courage of Higgins and Bellingcat.
Thank you very much, dave and Bill. It looks like we have a couple of junior “Truth Arbiters” among us. Not surprising when you think about it.
But hey, you know, Glenn’s busy being a very effective critic of the corporate media.
What’s your problem with that? Do you also have a problem with Robert Parry’s criticisms of the mainstream media and those of other authors and commenters?
Can’t wait for the Intercept to sing Hosannas to the courage of Higgins and Bellingcat.
I’m sure if that unlikely event occurs you’ll let us know.
Attention BFOGs (big fans of Glenn):
I am in no way casting aspersions on Mssr. Greenwald’s important journalistic contributions, including his detailing of United States and British global surveillance programs based on classified documents disclosed by Edward Snowden.
That being said, Greenwald does not deserve a free pass.
Precisely because of his perceived status (deserved or otherwise) as a champion of journalistic integrity, Greenwald most certainly deserves to be called to account for his journalistic comportment toward the likes of Eliot Higgins and Masha Gessen.
One cannot function as a very effective critic of the corporate media while dallying with corporate media’s go-to propaganda sources.
The instances of dalliance have been described above. On two occasions, Greenwald omitted accurate details about the “information activities” of Higgins and Gessen. The first instance (Higgins) may be dismissed to carelessness, but the carelessness has not be acknowledged or corrected. The second instance (Gessen) cannot be so easily dismissed.
We are still waiting for Greenwald to acknowledge the issue concerning his Twitter exchange with Higgins during the “disgraceful” Washington Post / ProporNot episode. And the recent Intercept tribute to Gessen truly added insult to injury.
In the event any BFOGs emerge from the fog, I’m sure you’ll let us know.
Just reminder that the on same TIC that Glenn (editorial board) is sitting, have been published pieces that can only be described as raw CIA propaganda about Ukrainian and Syrian war, pushing the fantasies Robert Perry repudiated numerous times right here on CN.
Should we be little bit suspicious about any possible ulterior (money) motives of an editor of a billionaire run website who allows for such a journalistic crap being published on TIC unnecessarily tarnishing quite high credibility of Glenn’s own articles.
Let’s not be paranoid but vigilance is definitely called for in this age of global deception.
For the record, I’m a big fan of Glenn, but the Intercept, not so much. I agree there have been some questionable articles there, particularly on Syria. The authors there are definitely a mixed bag, with Glenn at the top of the heap, IMO. Glenn has said previously that they try promote editorial independence, but at some point you have to worry about being “tarnished” by association, as you say.
The comment about Greenwald is twice as relevant to our discussion here of media “Arbiters of Truth”.
Sure, dave. We understand that Greenwald might be a smidge busy serving as the conscience of America and all. And it’s swell that he has his own blog courtesy of Pierre Omidyar.
But it’s time for our hero to get back to committing the crime of doing journalism and stop “agreeing” with lapdog stenographers posing as journalists.
If Greenwald’s “profiles in courage” include Gessen and Higgins, if he can’t even perform a basic background investigation of these creatures, then he no longer merits our unthinking adulation.
I am reminded of the middle ages when people believed in witches and magic and bleeding the sick and that the inquisition’s gruesome torture would save souls. Not that any of this is practiced now, but the source of the problem remains the same – this whole “Russia did it” witch hunt is the fruit of a sick ideology. In the middle ages it was a sick religion that badly needed a reformation. Today we have a sick credo based on unrestrained capitalism, a me-first ethic, and a self-righteousness of inflated egos (we are the indispensible nation) that is bound to explode into something terrifying. Will it be nuclear war with Russia? Will it be the economic meltdown of our nation? Will it be both or something else equally awful? How can we set this knotted situation right is what keeps me awake at night worrying. How can we help lead the citizens away from this madness when our leaders and our media are essentially all infected with insanity. They have all drunk the coolaid – yes, just like the Jonestown people.
Robert Parry and his authors are doing a good thing by constantly reminding us of what is going on, but it takes more than a few courageous reporters; it takes a courageous citizenry, even though we are not yet in the majority to keep writing to local papers and doing whatever else we can to set the record straight.
I await Mr Parry’s book on the subject with bated breath. The truth will always out.
Merci, franck-y, pour vos bon mots. La nombre des insoumis augmente des Etats-Unis, mais c’est difficile a bouger beaucoup des gens qui imbibent “le kool-aid”. Nous attendons avec interet vos elections en France.
For instance, New York Times columnist Charles W. Blow declared on Monday that the public can longer debate whether Russia leaked to WikiLeaks the emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta despite the failure of the U.S. government or private researchers to present evidence that establishes that claim as fact.
Actually, and Blow is doing plenty of McCarthyte rumor mongering: Blow does NOT mention Wikileaks or Posesta.
Right, Kristof has been awful on this subject.
Many, many good thoughts, and Ranney, comparison to the witchcraft period does ring with foreboding, how long before the Inquisition begins? And, Abe, who is behind Masha Gessen, it can’t just be her resentment of Putin’s and Russian cultural frowning on gayness. There must be a payoff somewhere. CIA?
Oh, so it’s Atlantic Council and Khodorkovsky behind Gessen? I still suspect alphabet agencies.
A cautionary tale of treason, murder & mayhem by means of deception. Another great analysis by Robert Parry, as always.
I find it amazing that people in some US media get away with absurdities so easily. When Colin Powell had his theatrical performance before the UN, probably outside the US, where many people had been brainwashed, probably very few people took this seriously. It was obvious that the United States wanted to start a military aggression and that they did not care, at all, whether there was any evidence for the excuse they used for the military aggression (the alleged weapons of mass destructiin). If anyone had really thought Colin Powell’s show at the UN was more than an ridiculous show that was completely irrelevant (because the decision to violate international law and to start a military aggression had already been taken by the US), the sensible reaction would have been to let the weapons inspectors verify these leads in order to see whether something significant can be found. At that time, the Iraqi government allowed inspections in the whole country without any restrictions (earlier, probably for reasons of national pride, presidential palaces were off limits, but after some pressure, this restriction had been given up). But of course, the US did not want this, they had the inspectors leave Iraq so that they could start the military aggression without endangering them. So, no one who looks at the facts can seriously claim the US cared about WMD in Iraq. Colin Powell’s absurd performance before the UN was just an irrelevant sideshow, the US was not interested whether the contents of that performance were true and they did not want inspectors to look at the leads because clearly, the decision for a military aggression had been taken completely independently from Colin Powell’s show at the UN. That what obvious to anyone who just watched the media at the time (of course, in the meantime we know more, e.g. that Tony Blair had assured George W. Bush a long time in advance that he would support a US military aggression under any circumstances).
Now, we have to do with a similar kind of absurdity. The most sensible part of the argument that it was Russia that gave DNC and Podesta e-mails to Wikileaks seems to be that, according to logs, the software Agent-X, which had previously been associated with Russia, had been used. But that makes little more sense than to say the perpetrator must have been Russian when traces of a Kalashnikov have been found at a crime scene. The whole rest is much more laughable. Of course, hackers often attack at night because then, it is less likely that an administrator will detect the attack in real time. A part of the US night is office hours in many other parts of the world, including Moscow, but it is absurd to think this is “circumstantial evidence” for Russian involvement. Furthermore, we are told that on one hand these attacks allegedly were so sophisticated that we should assume a state actor, but that, at the same time, they gave their identity away with Russian language settings and the name of the founder of KGB in document metadata…
The use of Agent-X was really the only real indicator Crowdstrike had (and Crowdstrike was the only organization that had access to the DNC servers, the FBI was refused access despite multiple requests). They tried to bolster their case by claiming that there are important common features with alleged hacks of military gadgets in Ukraine, but that story has fallen apart in the meantime – both the British think tanks that Crowdstrike quoted in order to make its claims and Ukrainian army officials have rejected Crowdstrike’s claims.
Even if someone thinks that the use of Agent-X is a weak indication that Russia might have been involved in spying on the DNC, this is in no way indicates that Russia was also involved in leaking documents to Wikileaks. The DNC with its political significance, scandals about unfair behavior in the primaries they wanted to hide and inadequate cybersecurity was probably a target for many actors – it is certainly not reasonable to assume that only one attempted hacking and that therefore anyone who hacked must also have been involved in leaking documents to Wikileaks. If a foreign secret service leaked such documents about a political campaign to the public, that would be probablematic (of course, the US has done similar things in other countries), but there is zero evidence for this. There are some weak indications that Russian secret services might have spied on the DNC (without necessarily releasing information to the public, the main business of secret services is collecting information, not releasing it), but if Americans are angry at someone spying on their parties, while there is plenty of evidence that the US systematically spies on French and German (and other) politicians, this would just be an extreme amount of arrogance.
So, there is no evidence, not even vague kinds of circumstantial evidence, that Russian state actors were involved in giving DNC and Podesta e-mails to Wikileaks. There are some weak indications that Russians may have spied on the DNC and other politicians – Americans perhaps don’t like that, but even if Russians really spied there, this is hardly comparable with the pervasive US spying against France, Germany and other European countries.
I think anyone who has read the intelligence reports, one of which contains “suspicious” IP addresses, many of which are simply TOR exit nodes, and the other of which mainly consists of an outdated description of the programme of RT (about such terrible dangers like reports about Occupy Wallstreet and protests against fracking and shows with third party candidates) knows that they are quite open about only having assessments/guesses and no concrete evidence (secret or not), but they probably can safely assume that few people will read these reports and mecia will give them the right spin.
I think the scary thing is not that there are some media that claim that a suspicion for which there are only very weak indications should be treated as if it was a fact no one should doubt. The scary thing is that they can get away with this without being seen as completely ridiculous because in the US public rational critical thinking is severely underdeveloped. It seems typical US media consumers could be fed almost any absurdities – as long ad it fits their political prejudices, they will probably swallow it. This is very similar like with the absurd claims that because of alleged weapons of mass destruction, weapons inspections in Iraq had to stop and a military aggression had to start. The absurdity was obvious to people around the world, but in the US, a majority swallowed the propaganda of their government.
Thank you for this review.
In 03 the blow went on month after month through the winter of 02-03, despite the UN inspection team, and then finally was resolved as to when to act, following Powell’s lies, due to the weather. Then we learned that in the previous summer of 02 “the facts were being fixed around the policy.”
I think we should remember this pithy phrasing from Blair on how facts “are fixed.”
Facts should drive the policy.
Policy should not be foremost, with facts arranged as subordinate to that policy.
A short review of the Russia conspiracy theory:
1. there was nothing public about Russian influence prior to June 016
2. early in June the night before the CA primary Obama endorsed Clinton over Sanders
3. results of the CA primary were (are?) unclear
4. the DNC leaking was forecast as upcoming well in advance by Assange
5. the DNC leaking revealed corruption by favoring Clinton and eventually Clinton Foundation problems
6. no investigation of these problems was announced then (or since?)
7. Clinton immediately engaged in blaming the Russians
8. Crowdstrike a private intell group working for DNC was ordered to investigate (i.e. the DNC investigated itself)
9. Crowdstrike’s biased results were accepted then and since (the FBI most egregiously accepted these results and did no investigation itself)
10. IMV the notion that Comey influenced the election by saying the investigation on Clinton emails was resuming (following saying that her handling of her emails was “extreme carelessness”) is weak and unlikely given the massive red state electoral victory of Trump and his numbers–i.e. by the time Comey did this, within a week or so of the election, it’s unlikely minds were changed
11. the smoke blowing at Russia turned into election hacking itself beyond DNC hacking after Trump’s surprise victory
12. immediately efforts started to void Trump’s being seated as president, as with efforts to have electors change their minds
13. at this point it is now known, despite MSM BS and denials, Obama initiated illegal surveillance of Trump and team to come up with anything that could be tied to Russian influence
14. the charge Russia did it has never been explained in terms of specifics–HOW?
Additionally–but no info in several weeks:
Several weeks ago in CN we had a discussion based on an analysis that Guccifer 2.0, supposedly influential in the “Russian hacking,” was actually based in one of the intelligence departments (such as the FBI) and contributed to the leak against Clinton.
We also have the as yet unclarified murder of Seth Rich, analyst for the DNC.
Additions/corrections to this review appreciated.
Until now, the war mongering lie factory has succeeded at home. The same profligate war industry has succeeded abroad as long as Washington’s and Wall Street’s vassals could be coerced into a “coalition of the killing”. NATO has served to legitimize what could otherwise never be granted a cloak of legitimacy under international law. These international military calamities continue despite abject failure to accomplish any discernible facsimile of success. To some extent, they satisfy short term objectives welcomed by treacherous, self-serving “allies”. Along the way, they create hatreds and catastrophes which insure that the ultimate goals will never be achieved. Some claim that this is an intrinsic aspect of the strategy: perpetual war for profit. Beneath it all, the treacherous allies are, in reality, exploited for their ability to incite continued chaos. This provides justification for “humanitarian intervention” or imposition of “stability”. We embark on these frivolous adventures enabled by the corrupt regimes we purport to defend while confronting enemies we have carefully cultivated. There is little objection at home, because their is no longer a draft. The politicians who advocate for these misadventures have nothing to lose. Their children do not serve.
We will not now – or ever – rebuild, restructure, refine or make “better than ever” our military services. They are superb, but are hampered by the constraints imposed by the nature of all mercenary forces throughout history. How many Americans realize that our armed forces include many non-citizens? We can no longer achieve troop strength goals relying only on natural born Americans. Think about that.
I hesitate to extol the virtues ascribed to some of the nationalist and populist movements gripping Europe today. The tendency toward fascism is intrinsic to such movements. But, as an anecdote to “globalization” and the consequent entangling alliances it provokes, such movements may be the only impediment to continued escalation toward nuclear armageddon. I recently watched a video with English subtitles. In it, Marine Le Pen excoriated the depredations of NATO and castigated Angela Merkel – directly to her face – for her lack of courage and commitment to just principles.
As NATO and our MSM continue to fan the flames of war with flat out lies, it is worthwhile remembering that a conventional confrontation with Russia in Europe would require at least three million troops. If Le Pen is elected, she has threatened to pull out of NATO. That would make any contemplation of conventional war with Russia a pipe dream. Resistance to Russian invasion of Poland and Ukraine would be futile. Luckily, Russia has no plan or desire to do so.
Watching Le Pen, I could not help but think…”If I were a Frenchman, my heart would be pounding with pride.” I think she may have as good a chance as President Trump. If so, that could save us all.
I like your description of the “war mongering lie factory” who “fan the flames of war with flat out lies” to promote “frivolous adventures enabled by …corrupt regimes” that are “exploited for their ability to incite continued chaos” with “little objection at home, because their is no longer a draft.”
Automatic spell correction screwed me twice: it should say “there is no longer” and anecdote should say “antidote”. Thanks for the reply.
Castro and other leftist governments are nationalistic but not fascist. Populist movements may take socialist or anarchist or other forms. Occupy ws populist anarchist.
Good comment. I particularly noted this, “…hampered by the constraints imposed by the nature of all mercenary forces throughout history.” It is important to study history and the nature of imperialism and empires, particularly when they enter a period in their history where is becomes necessary to employ mercenaries to keep the empire controlled and occupied lands subjugated. It is a tipping point towards the failure of the empire.
Hey, guess what Russian money went to Podesta.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-09/russias-largest-bank-confirms-hiring-podesta-group-lobby-ending-sanctions
So much Russian money snd Russians I bet you can find a connection between many players on the international stage.
Many countries hire lobbyists that help influence elections and policies favorable to them. China, Israel, Saudi Arabia, etc. Only Americans can vote though
I am more concerned with his mob ties both in the US and abroad but nobody in MSM really wants to go there too deeply
“Truth” in the “media” has become a victim of their lies.
I believe there is overwhelming evidence that the corporate media are propaganda pushers for the war criminals in our midst.
[Much more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2016/10/are-corporate-media-propaganda-pushers.html
Lord help us understand…..People listen up. The us dollar has received the “checkmate” call by the Russians and Chinese …..There are only two sides to the “save the dollar” coin……Trump is opting for the petrodollar 2.0 and the neocons and their media outlets are calling for war to solve the dollar dilemma ….Sure the great USA can print federal notes but they can’t compete with a system backed with GOLD……It is not he said she said they said…..Two options….and two options only….
‘Perhaps getting people to accept this false narrative is crucial to giving credibility to the Times’ full-page ads professing the newspaper’s undying love of the truth and to The Washington Post’s new melodramatic slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”’
So far as sloganeering for the media is concerned “You dictate, we transcribe” is their rallying cry and “Verbatim! Verbatim! Verbatim!” is the echoed reply.
The New York Times is truly a newspaper of record. Its back issues are a record of the numerous official stories, lies, hoaxes, and fake news items that our gov’t and neoliberal establishment have foisted upon us over the decades with the full co-operation of the NYT and the rest of the mainstream media.
F. G. Sanford, I like your “coalition of the killing”, good play on Bush II “coalition of the willing”. And, yes, this spell check has a mind of its own!
pft, if all the ties to organized crime world-wide and linkages to politicians could be uncovered, it would be a massive Venn diagram. US tries to downplay the mob but it just has taken different cover from earlier days. In Illinois, the Chicago mob, “The Outfit”, is quite actively linked to politics and politicians. The Russophobes constantly try to pin Putin to Russian Mafia as his creation, but it predates his era in Russia by years, deeply entrenched.
Take a breath on 3…2….1
“Democracy dies in darkness” and the corporate media landscape is the darkest place in the universe.
The US has been engaged in information warfare against its own people for decades. As a nation, they first destroyed the natives and enslaves the blacks while preaching freedom (unless you are not of European descent). Now they are just coming for the every man who it is not part of the 0.1% who owns 90% of the country. When the Occupy Wall Street movement occurs, initially MSM didn’t even report much of it, same thing later for the Black Lives Matter movement.
MSM has been their sock puppets at least since 9/11.
We certainly have tripped across the Rubicon, as we most certainly have The Ministry of Truth, The Ministry of Love, and The Ministry of Peace all functioning, oh yes, and The Ministry of Plenty is fine as well. Only of late has the Ministry of Truth become more militantly vocal in its pontifications and pronouncements. The wind augurs ill.
Fine article again Mr. Parry.
Let’s fight for truth in a world of “alternative facts” and fake news.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1278239551/bellingcat-the-home-of-online-investigations
Now that’s a fine piece of sarcasm you have there.
Well done.
The NYT , WP etc. are not there to tell us the truth. They are there to protect the inordinately rich people and corporations who actually run things. The truth has nothing to do with that objective.
Don’t expect an inordinately rich guy to change this.
GEORGE ORWELL 1984 It is no longer a fictitious novel but a reality in the west. Funny that Orwell wrote the book to discredit Stalins USSR but the shoe seems to be fitting in pax -amaricanas version of reality. Total dystopic times we r living in. Critical thinking and deep analysis no longer is the standard but compliance and obedience. ZIG HEILT . FASCISM IS ALIVE AND WELL IN WESTERN COUNTRIES THATS THE NEW NORMAL.
You all know this, our flavor of the month. Our enemy of the decade. Whom shall we designate as our new, most ,dangerous . hated
enemy? You know, the enemy who hates US….Hmmm the natives, the black slaves, the filthy irish, the filthy jews, the filth Italians, the filthy poles, the filthy Hispanics? I swear, each and everyone of those filthy people , tried to thwart my life, and now I have to deal with those other filthy people from wherever they come from, the Mid east or something. I say no, I will not put up with one more filthy immigrant, refugee, student, migrant worker, child, baby. Done. But I respect us upstanding people. We know who we are.
Excellent analysis of the failures of the MSM to report the truth in the past! This current hysteria about Russian colusion with Trump in the recent election which has zero evidence backing the claim is the latest example. Thanks!
Sad to say there is nothing of an official MSM American narrative that in time proves to substantiate itself to be real. Pick a time line, any time line in our past, and then tell me how well the established news media’s stories held up.
When we Americans were exposed to a Kuwaiti teenage girl crying over Iraqi soldiers throwing infant babies who nestled inside of their newborn incubators onto the floor, at that moment we all wanted a piece of Hussein’s ass. Of course as time went by, to anyone who was still paying attention they would have discovered that the 15 year old girl who’s name is Nayirah al-Sabah, was the daughter of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the U.S., and that her tale was nothing more than a lie being told through her to insight a response from the American public to go after Saddam Hussein.
I’d love to be there in the future when a curious historian discovers the works of Robert Parry, and after this historian does they’re research only to find that Parry’s essays hold up tightly to the actual facts that history cannot deny, that this historian will then teach to they’re students on how the 20th & 21st Century people were tricked and lied too all the time in order for their government to wage war on whatever country it choose to gain more of it’s quest for world hegemony.
The news we receive is nothing more than a product. A product designed to entertain, and most importantly sell the establishments agenda for total control. As you all know control the media, and you control the masses. We are all living in a time of corporate fascism. Our whole system is controlled by these corporate elite, and for that we must live with slanted news and corrupted ideals. This is why we need an independent news media. A news media which is beholden only to it’s reporting the honest news as it happens.
We all fell for the malarkey in 1991 because, we thought, our government would never lie to us, and if it did, as in Vietnam, the American media would call them on it.
There’s been a lot of water under the bridge and deceits purveyed by both the government and the media since then. We should all know better. The media might have gotten away with pulling the wool over our eyes with respect to Dubya’s monumental deceits in 2003, but as the Midland Machiavelli himself warned us: “fool me once, shame on me, fool me twice… won’t get fooled again.”
Either most of the news media have been put on stupid pills, replaced by pod people, or threatened with their lives or livelihoods in order to explain their sudden capacity for spewing blatantly transparent lies and absurdly twisted logic. They have not only chosen to abandon their assumed allegiance to the truth but to embrace a dangerous game of brinksmanship with Russia that can extinguish all life on the planet within an hour’s time and for WHAT? What good, what goals, what principals do they pretend to stand for? It can’t possibly be Hillary, or the conniving DNC that confected this whole contorted but easily discerned cock and bull story. They say they oppose the evils and danger of Putin and Trump. I say their lockstep dishonest slander of both those men which they cannot possibly believe if they have a single brain cell left in their heads is the much greater danger. They are destroying the very system they purport to uphold. They are like crusaders and new world missionaries committing mass murder for Jesus (or ISIS for Mohammed). They illustrate an answer to the age-old question of, how did the German people allow Hitler to lead the most culturally and technologically advanced country in the world to follow a path of abject madness? Take notes, future historians.
BTW, excellent demand by Rand Paul that Susan Rice be made to testify before congress on the spying perpetrated by the waning Obama administration against the incoming Trump administration. However, I do expect her to lie to the senators exactly as she did to the media today. No one tells the truth anymore, not even under oath. It will take leakers troubled by conscience, and lots of them, to make a dent in the narrative pushed by the Dems and the Deeps in the minds of the people. Another major Wikileaks data dump might help, but it will be characterised as specious by all those who should know better. The Vault 7 release spelled out how the spooks fake everything, but is anyone in the media trying to connect those dots to the “Putin and Trump stole the election” imbroglio? If so, it’s been a well-kept secret.
Do we still believe in these Senate or other such meetings; public or behind closed doors? Do we still think that all these News peddlers in the Media like Blitzer, Rachael Maddow, Chris Hays, Oberman . . . have some integrity, honesty, humanity . . ..left in them? Do we still believe in FBI, CIA, NSA . . .and all this intelligence apparatus to tell us the Truth about “Russia Meddling”, “Trump Team’s Surveillance” and all that. Or are we expecting the Pentagon to enlighten us with some heavenly Truth? How about the Congress? Do we see any light there?
From what is going on for the last year now, there is very little reason left to hope for anything like Truth come out from any corner in Washington. The whole Cabal is a big, ugly cesspool now; dishonest, liars, people without any integrity, manipulators . . . If any brave soul like Tulsi Gabbard or Devin Nunes, or Rand Paul dares to reveal a little of the Truth , he or she is immediately clobbered by the Whole Cabal. It is almost clear that both camps are reconciled. Trump is right in their with them. If he wants to keep his Office, there was no other choice for him.
How long they (Media, politicians, and all other outlets) have been talking about this “Russia Meddling” Nonsense? It will be a year very soon. Have they produced any credible evidence? NSA has every bit of data- phone calls, emails, Google searches, Facebooks, bank transactions, and all that – for every soul in U.S and beyond. They would have produced the evidence if there was any thing illegal going on there. What possible Flynn or any other Lower level or other Operative in the Trump team would have discussed with the Russian Ambassador, that old venerable Diplomat who has been in Washington for eight years. Discussed lifting sanctions ! What nonsense. No body signed any Treaty or anything like that. How about other Ambassdors from Israel, U.K., Germany. No body asked questions about them. Who met them, who were at their parties.
It is futile to keep talking about these Senate hearings and all that. Beyond the borders of U.S. and E.U., the Country making a fool of itself.
Realist-
I think for the MSM puppets, it is a combination of short-sightedness and bribery. Rachel Maddow gets $7m/yr to spout her BS. All of her ilk are VERY well paid. Of course their money won’t matter much when the mushroom clouds appear on the horizon.
Once in awhile I have a dark mood come over me, and I think about that last few minutes before I’m vaporized, and I wonder if my tv will still have good reception. Will I get to view my favorite news anchor freak out and hear them scream loudly how ‘I only got paid for spreading these CIA lies, and it wasn’t me who made this shit up’ as these paid hacks going running for the exits. Then I snap out of it, and take this little puppy outside where he and I become amazed at how those little birds can fly.
I have those moments , too.
I live fairly close to D.C. , and I sometimes think about how , when The War comes , if I could just see a huge mushroom cloud rising right over D.C. for a few seconds before the blast wave hit me , then I could die a happy man.
Marko, I would suggest living well West of DC, preferably NW so that the prevailing winds blow the fallout the other way, and having an abandon-ship box with valuables in it. Then take a vacation early or bail out as soon as you see the mushroom clouds. Send us all the photos when the servers are back up.
Comparing our MSM to crusaders and new world missionaries is spot on. I remember as a kid learning from the Catholic Nuns about St Francis Xavier, and how the good missionaries spread the word of God to the Indigenous of North and South America. Then in my thirties to find out how the native people of this land suffered mightily from having their families split up, and then to have their children indoctrinated and brainwashed into the European mindset, and suddenly my childhood education was for not.
Today little if ever is said to when MSNBC by contract took Phil Donahue, Jesse Ventura, and Ashleigh Banfield, off the air because of how at the time these media stars were not in tune with the media companies war philosophy at the time. You may also recall at that time the philosophy was in the American revenge mode due to the aftermath of 911. This censorship was later followed by the demonization of Scott Ritter who simply tried to tell the American public how there were no WMD in Iraq. Funny how even after Ritter was confirmed right, how no one in the media said, sorry Scott, and Ritter never got the proper praise which he deserved.
One lie leads to another lie, and what we are watching is a house of cards collapse upon itself, as the spin jockeys look into the camera and say into their microphones, ‘and now a breaking news exclusive’. Have you ever noticed how constantly our media goes to ‘breaking news’ or boost about an ‘exclusive interview’? It’s an all day red meat sound bit, or a ‘don’t touch that dial’ moment. Okay I get it, it is all about showmanship and a clever technique used to capture an audience, but honest reporting not so much.
So Realist, and fellow consortiumnews readers, have we all had enough of the media lies?
The scumbags tried to frame Scott Ritter. (What a courageous man to stand up to all the liars, he and Hans Blix.) They accused him of being a pedophile you may recall. Got some 12 yr old girl to testify against him, later shown to be a liar. The filthiest slander imaginable, when they could not impugn his integrity. They’ve tried the same character assassination of Stephen F. Cohen–for being a Russian “stooge” rather than a sex fiend. I wonder where Scott stands on all this bullshit. Haven’t heard much from him lately.
At the end of the day, when the MSM concludes their Russian Investigation, they will find:
1] PUTIN GAVE THE DEBATE QUESTIONS TO TRUMP
2] PUTIN DROWNED OUT ALL THE OTHER REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES AND ASSURED TRUMP’s WIN WITH HIS PIED PIPER STRATEGY, THAT CAUSED THE MSM TO GIVE TRUMP 2 BILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF FREE MEDIA COVERAGE.
3] PUTIN ENSURED HILLARY WOULD WIN OVER SANDERS BY RIGGING THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION PROCESS AGAINST SANDERS.
4] PUTIN WAS IN CAHOOTS WITH THE MSM CAUSING ALL NATION’S NEWSPAPERS TO ENDORSE TRUMP, SAVE ONE.
LOL!!!
The British Guardian are at it too. In the past I would never have sought to find out who was behind this so called independent newspaper. I went through the list of committee members of the Scott Trust (the controlling body) and it didn’t take long – Anthony Salz, executive vice-chairman, Rothchild, is on the Board. The journalist members are mostly obedient careerists.
The Russian Trump conspiracy is really more of a quasi religious mania. You question the claims or ask for evidence and you get accused of treason as a first response. There is no debate or reasoning permitted on this issue.
This is a very dangerous state of affairs, where an entire class of people (concerned citizens) are accused of treason simply for asking questions. I think we have solid examples of what comes next in the former Soviet Union and in NAZI Germany. Mass execution of the traitors.
These are very dangerous times. We need to find the centre quickly.
F. G. Sanford April 4, 2017 at 6:57 pm Until now, the war mongering lie factory ….
I think you may have put the horse before the cart.. War mongering, its many lie stamping factories, its abuse of the citizens of both nations by income tax extortion, human slaughtering, and its internationally linked, highly integrated, watch dog protection racket (the intelligent gathering communities) are merely supporting services.. something much bigger than “war mongering”, ”lie production”, ‘human slaughter houses”, “tax extortion”, “watchdog self protection” services is likely the underlying object.
The real underlying object these periphery services seem designed to support is: “asset theft and income conversion [ATIC]”.
Another name for “ATIC” is the wealth building business of “privatization and reconstruction”.
Privatization is paid for the taxpayers of the invading nation, but it converts the assets of the invaded nation from public to private.
Reconstruction is a cost to be born by the survivors of the invaded and defeated nation.
Hidden profiteers make loans to in-debt both the invader nation and the invaded nation.
The unseen perpetrators, of these crimes against humanity seem to be making humongous profits on both sides of the equation without the investment of a single dime. ROI = ?
The mainstream US media are becoming increasingly irrelevant. The NYT! WaPo and Guardian have resorted to buying pageviews from Chinese servers.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-09/fake-newsflow-are-ny-times-guardian-and-wapo-buying-clicks-china-jumps-trickle-half-
You know the old saying: fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again
Already we are witnessing yet fake news scoop for the fake newshounds of the corporate mediocracy with accusations that Assad launched yet ‘another’ chemical attack on Syrian civilians in Idlib. The mediacrats have boxed themselves in a corner, as not to blame Assad would bring all their previous reports on Syria into question, something George Soros and his band of White Helmets realise only too well.
The fact that Bashar Assad and the Syrian Army would see no political, military or propaganda advantage from such an attack – quite the opposite in fact – is completely ignored by mainstream outlets of our ‘news’, as to even hint at it would bring an abrupt end to lucrative careers. The cowardice of corporate media hacks is astounding.
The only possible beneficiaries from a chemical attack on Idlib are ISIS, the White Helmets and the neocons in Washington in their attempts to influence (or unseat) Trump. Their aim is to break up the Middle East, as an appetiser, before devouring the next nation on the menu. None of these factions have ever given a fig for the lives of Syrians, Iraqis, Libyans or any other people who stand in their way. And that’s why the fingers of corporate media ‘journalists’ should be pointing in their direction.
Bryan bringing up that sarin gas attack in Syria is very timely and appropriate. You are right about the implications that will surely be a reflection of Assasd’s evilness, but will our Deep State lapdog MSM soon try and pull Putin into this well publicized war crime? I haven’t been watching this news to much, so excuse me if our media has already gone there, and I’m writing this after the fact. Far be it from me to be able to out distance the spin doctors.
Apart from alternative sites on the net, the news I’ve been getting on the Idlib attack is from Spanish TV stations, Joe.
For the moment the the state and commercial channels in Spain appear to be following the news being fed them from the usual suspects. Having seen some of the footage it looks very suspect indeed, though that could be a case of my own confirmation bias. It’s not just the corporate media that has to question itself, we who follow and contribute to alternative outlets have a duty not to spread fake news, however unintentionally. The idea there are not fifth columnists already in place in the alternative media is fanciful. They are there to feed the trolls, and trolls exist everywhere.
One thing about the Ziocons, they are a determined bunch. They couldn’t sell Obomber on a Syrian invasion, now they’re hoping Trump will be stupid enough to fall for it. And they may be right. God help those poor people.
I just called White House to express my dislike that Sean Spicer came out with accusation against Assad for the chemical attack in Syria, said too soon to make such statement without investigation, even EU and UN saying that, and why would Assad do that when he and Syrians are trying to pull Syria back together? I said I am deeply disappointed with President Trump when he said he would pull back from the wars and I added that the wars have wrecked the Middle East. (Did not have to wait too long to get answered by WH, 202-456-1111.)
Also called my NH Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s office to let her know of my dislike of her bill to label RT and Sputnik News as propaganda. Told her office assistant this is ridiculous, surely she knows of propaganda put out by US and that US is top of the line at it. Also said this Russian Democrat hysteria is ridiculous, completely overdone and based on questionable evidence, said if she keeps it up, she won’t get my vote next time.
Bottom line is that the media propaganda elite have become a serious threat to survival.
You won’t see the article below in the “media.”
—————————————————————————–
Something is Not Adding Up In Idlib Chemical Weapons Attack
By Paul Antonopoulos
April 04, 2017 “Information Clearing House”
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/46801.htm
I believe the War Criminals and their “Allies” are determined to have an all out invasion into Syria. The excuse will be ” responsibility to protect.” We are in the hands of total evil and their propaganda pushers are the “Goebbels” corporate media.
Is World War Three Approaching Fast?
————————————————————–
‘We are compelled to take own action’ if UN fails in Syria – US envoy
Published time: 5 Apr, 2017 15:46Edited time: 5 Apr, 2017 16:21
https://www.rt.com/news/383608-security-council-chemical-syria/
Blow: We cannot wait for proof. The smoking gun may come in the form of a mushroom cloud.
Interestingly, Putin and the Russians have had to do precisely nothing, just sit back and watch as Americans destroy themselves. Pass the popcorn, Vlad.
Why, one can’t help but wonder, is the Hillary Fan Club expending all its energy on a mendacious anti-Russia crusade rather than on getting rid of that stupid Electoral College? This is the second time in recent history a Democratic Party would-be president who won the popular vote has been thwarted by that “college” and its mysterious inner workings. Where’s the hue and cry? Duh!
“The mainstream U.S. media is never more unctuous and unprofessional as when it asserts that it alone must be the arbiter of what is true and what is not, regardless of what the evidence shows or doesn’t show.” Onetime hero, now sellout, Robber Parry projecting onto others his (coveruppin’) sins of the last twelve years. When he gladly participated in the elite protection racket protecting John Kerry from the embarrassing revelation that a “nameless nobody” – humble, “lowly” moi… – was the speculated-about populist-strategist most responsible for Kerry’s rather stunning steamback from double-digits down. Why? Because with their/his sense of infinitely elastic “discretion” (to report or suppress vital truths) in tow with the arrogant sense of entitlement accompanying powerful perches, it was their “right” to withhold from the general public the fact that they’d all been schooled by an amateur(–> who by definition “does it for the love.” Rest In Hell, Robert. Karma’s a bigger bitch than Hilton Hellary and Kellyanne combined…
With the advent of new technology .. a wider connection between larger groups of like minds has been created .. once you accepted the rule of thumb .. or you stood alone in the wilderness of your uncertainty .. shunned .. today .. like minds seek each other out .. you are not alone anymore .. you are courageous in your skepticism .. united we stand, divided we fall works.
The game has changed .. the rug has been pulled from underneath the town criers .. “it is no longer you who’s word is all & every little thing” .. a chance at equality for all .. emancipation.