A Breach in the Anti-Putin Groupthink

The mainstream U.S. media has virtually banned any commentary that doesn’t treat Russian President Putin as the devil, but a surprising breach in the groupthink has occurred in Foreign Affairs magazine, reports Gilbert Doctorow.
By Gilbert Doctorow
Realistically, no major change in U.S. foreign and defense policy is possible without substantial support from the U.S. political class, but a problem occurs when only one side of a debate gets a fair hearing and the other side gets ignored or marginalized. That is the current situation regarding U.S. policy toward Russia.
For the past couple of decades, only the neoconservatives and their close allies, the liberal interventionists, have been allowed into the ring to raise their gloves in celebration of an uncontested victory over policy. On the very rare occasion when a “realist” or a critic of “regime change” wars somehow manages to sneak into the ring, they find both arms tied behind them and receive the predictable pounding.
While this predicament has existed since the turn of this past century, it has grown more pronounced since the U.S.-Russia relationship slid into open confrontation in 2014 after the U.S.-backed coup in Ukraine overthrowing elected President Viktor Yanukovych and sparking a civil war that led Crimea to secede and join Russia and Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region to rise up in rebellion.
But the only narrative that the vast majority of Americans have heard – and that the opinion centers of Washington and New York have allowed – is the one that blames everything on “Russian aggression.” Those who try to express dissenting opinions – noting, for instance, the intervention in Ukrainian affairs by Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland as well as the U.S.-funded undermining on Yanukovych’s government – have been essentially banned from both the U.S. mass media and professional journals.
When a handful of independent news sites (including Consortiumnews.com) tried to report on the other side of the story, they were denounced as “Russian propagandists” and ended up on “blacklists” promoted by The Washington Post and other mainstream news outlets.
An Encouraging Sign
That is why it is encouraging that Foreign Affairs magazine, the preeminent professional journal of American diplomacy, took the extraordinary step (extraordinary at least in the current environment) of publishing Robert English’s article, entitled “Russia, Trump, and a new Détente,” that challenges the prevailing groupthink and does so with careful scholarship.
In effect, English’s article trashes the positions of all Foreign Affairs’ featured contributors for the past several years. But it must be stressed that there are no new discoveries of fact or new insights that make English’s essay particularly valuable. What he has done is to bring together the chief points of the counter-current and set them out with extraordinary writing skills, efficiency and persuasiveness of argumentation. Even more important, he has been uncompromising.
The facts laid out by English could have been set out by one of several experienced and informed professors or practitioners of international relations. But English had the courage to follow the facts where they lead and the skill to convince the Foreign Affairs editors to take the chance on allowing readers to see some unpopular truths even though the editors now will probably come under attack themselves as “Kremlin stooges.”
The overriding thesis is summed up at the start of the essay: “For 25 years, Republicans and Democrats have acted in ways that look much the same to Moscow. Washington has pursued policies that have ignored Russian interests (and sometimes international law as well) in order to encircle Moscow with military alliances and trade blocs conducive to U.S. interests. It is no wonder that Russia pushes back. The wonder is that the U.S. policy elite doesn’t get this, even as foreign-affairs neophyte Trump apparently does.”
English’s article goes back to the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s and explains why and how U.S. policy toward Russia was wrong and wrong again. He debunks the notion that Boris Yeltsin brought in a democratic age, which Vladimir Putin undid after coming to power.
English explains how the U.S. meddled in Russian domestic politics in the mid-1990s to falsify election results and ensure Yeltsin’s continuation in office despite his unpopularity for bringing on an economic Depression that average Russians remember bitterly to this day. That was a time when the vast majority of Russians equated democracy with “shitocracy.”
English describes how the Russian economic and political collapse in the 1990s was exploited by the Clinton administration. He tells why currently fashionable U.S. critics of Putin are dead wrong when they fail to acknowledge Putin’s achievements in restructuring the economy, tax collection, governance, improvements in public health and more which account for his spectacular popularity ratings today.
English details all the errors and stupidities of the Obama administration in its handling of Russia and Putin, faulting President Obama and Secretary of State (and later presidential candidate) Hillary Clinton for all of their provocative and insensitive words and deeds. What we see in U.S. policy, as described by English, is the application of double standards, a prosecutorial stance towards Russia, and outrageous lies about the country and its leadership foisted on the American public.
Then English takes on directly all of the paranoia over Russia’s alleged challenge to Western democratic processes. He calls attention instead to how U.S. foreign policy and the European Union’s own policies in the new Member States and candidate Member States have created all the conditions for a populist revolt by buying off local elites and subjecting the broad populace in these countries to pauperization.
English concludes his essay with a call to give détente with Putin and Russia a chance.
Who Is Robert English?
English’s Wikipedia entry and biographical data provided on his University of Southern California web pages make it clear that he has quality academic credentials: Master of Public Administration and PhD. in politics from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University. He also has a solid collection of scholarly publications to his credit as author or co-editor with major names in the field of Russian-Soviet intellectual history.
He spent six years doing studies for U.S. intelligence and defense: 1982–1986 at the Department of Defense and 1986-88 at the U.S. Committee for National Security. And he has administrative experience as the Director of the USC School of International Relations.
Professor English is not without his political ambitions. During the 2016 presidential election campaign, he tried to secure a position as foreign policy adviser to Democratic hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders. In pursuit of this effort, English had the backing of progressives at The Nation, which in February 2016 published an article of his entitled “Bernie Sanders, the Foreign Policy Realist of 2016.”
English’s objective was to demonstrate how wrong many people were to see in Sanders a visionary utopian incapable of defending America’s strategic interests. Amid the praise of Sanders in this article, English asserts that Sanders is as firm on Russia as Hillary Clinton.
By the end of the campaign, however, several tenacious neocons had attached themselves to Sanders’s inner circle and English departed. So, one might size up English as just one more opportunistic academic who will do whatever it takes to land a top job in Washington.
While there is nothing new in such “flexibility,” there is also nothing necessarily offensive in it. From the times of Machiavelli if not earlier, intellectuals have tended to be guns for hire. The first open question is how skilled they are in managing their sponsors as well as in managing their readers in the public. But there is also a political realism in such behavior, advancing a politician who might be a far better leader than the alternatives while blunting the attack lines that might be deployed against him or her.
Then, there are times, such as the article for Foreign Affairs, when an academic may be speaking for his own analysis of an important situation whatever the political costs or benefits. Sources who have long been close to English assure me that the points in his latest article match his true beliefs.
The Politics of Geopolitics
Yet, it is one thing to have a courageous author and knowledgeable scholar. It is quite another to find a publisher willing to take the heat for presenting views that venture outside the mainstream Establishment. In that sense, it is stunning that Foreign Affairs chose to publish English and let him destroy the groupthink that has dominated the magazine and the elite foreign policy circles for years.
The only previous exception to the magazine’s lockstep was an article by University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer entitled “Why the Ukraine Crisis is the West’s Fault” published in September 2014. That essay shot holes in Official Washington’s recounting of the events leading up to the Russian annexation of Crimea and intervention in the Donbass.
It was a shock to many of America’s leading foreign policy insiders who, in the next issue, rallied like a collection of white cells to attack the invasive thinking. But there were some Foreign Affairs readers – about one-third of the commenters – who voiced agreement with Mearsheimer’s arguments. But that was a one-time affair. Mearsheimer appears to have been tolerated because he was one of the few remaining exponents of the Realist School in the United States. But he was not a Russia specialist.
Foreign Affairs may have turned to Robert English because the editors, as insider-insiders, found themselves on the outside of the Trump administration looking in. The magazine’s 250,000 subscribers, which include readers from across the globe, expect Foreign Affairs to have some lines into the corridors of power.
In that regard, the magazine has been carrying water for the State Department since the days of the Cold War. For instance, in the spring issue of 2007, the magazine published a cooked-up article signed by Ukrainian politician Yuliya Tymoshenko on why the West must contain Russia, a direct response to Putin’s famous Munich speech in which he accused the United States of destabilizing the world through the Iraq War and other policies.
Anticipating Hillary Clinton’s expected election, Foreign Affairs’ editors did not hedge their bets in 2016. They sided with the former Secretary of State and hurled rhetorical bricks at Donald Trump. In their September issue, they compared him to a tin-pot populist dictator in South America.
Thus, they found themselves cut off after Trump’s surprising victory. For the first time in many years in the opening issue of the New Year following a U.S. presidential election, the magazine did not feature an interview with the incoming Secretary of State or some other cabinet member.
Though Official Washington’s anti-Russian frenzy seems to be reaching a crescendo on Capitol Hill with strident hearings on alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election, the underlying reality is that the neocons are descending into a fury over their sudden loss of power.
The hysteria was highlighted when neocon Sen. John McCain lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul after the libertarian senator objected to special consideration for McCain’s resolution supporting Montenegro’s entrance into NATO. In a stunning breach of Senate protocol, a livid McCain accused Paul of “working for Vladimir Putin.”
Meanwhile, some Democratic leaders have begun cautioning their anti-Trump followers not to expect too much from congressional investigations into the supposed Trump-Russia collusion on the election.
In publishing Robert English’s essay challenging much of the anti-Russian groupthink that has dominated Western geopolitics over the past few years, Foreign Affairs may be finally bending to the recognition that it is risking its credibility if it continues to put all its eggs in the we-hate-Russia basket.
That hedging of its bets may be a case of self-interest, but it also may be an optimistic sign that the martyred Fifteenth Century Catholic Church reformer Jan Hus was right when he maintained that eventually the truth will prevail.
Gilbert Doctorow is a Brussels-based political analyst. His latest book, Does Russia Have a Future? was published in August 2015.
Hopefully we’ll muddle toward sanity. I didn’t know that neocon barnacles had attached to Sanders’ campaign. He did make some innuendos reflecting that he might have drunk the kool-aid. Stephen F. Cohen in The Nation is also a breath of fresh air, but Foreign Affairs carries more gravitas with the Washington set. I’m sure those neocons will be working overtime to debunk English, though!
Great article here. I look forward to English’s piece. I recall Mearshimer’s article as impressive.
The LA Times actually had an editorial piece that was surprisingly well balanced. It’s entitled ” Editorial: Beyond the ‘puppet’ question, what is Trump’s game plan for Russia?” by The Times Editorial Board.
From the article:
“In an essay for the Center for the National Interest, Thomas Graham, a Russian expert, has called for “a new equilibrium, that is, a balance of cooperation and competition with Russia that reduces the risk of great-power conflict, manages geopolitical rivalry and constrains transnational threats.” Under such an approach, the United States might address Russian concerns — about Ukraine joining NATO, for example — while reassuring U.S. allies.”
We all should know by now that “Those who try to express dissenting opinions – noting, for instance, the intervention in Ukrainian affairs by Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland as well as the U.S.-funded undermining on Yanukovych’s government – have been essentially banned from both the U.S. mass media and professional journals.”
They are rare breed indeed maybe because thereafter their future will not entertained in the MSM & as they say “ won’t be appearing on “Meet the Press” any time soon.
The MSM is & has been a shameful contribution to democracy for a very long time.
” The wonder is that the U.S. policy elite doesn’t get this, even as foreign-affairs neophyte Trump apparently does.”
Perhaps they _do_ get it, but their interests are not met by pleasing Moscow. Frankly, they probably see Russia as the eventual target, not of military conquest, but rather subjugating it to the globalists economic extraction doctrine.
Anyone see this? http://journal-neo.org/2017/03/18/what-you-can-t-be-told-turkey-and-the-deep-state/
This gentleman would have us believe that it was Turkey and Saudi Arabia behind the Ukraine coup.
The article seemed to me a bit off the wall; perhaps others know more.
During yesterday’s hearing held by the House Intelligence (?) committee Rep. Adam Schiff stated unequivocally that Russia interfered with the 2016 election. Unfortunately, FBI Director Comey didn’t ask Schiff to provide his evidence to assist with the FBI’s investigation into the matter.
Worth Listening to at link below:
———————————————————
Intel community trying to undermine Trump’s presidency?
…
“Wake Up America” Dennis Kucinich…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j_ZfKmcnSk
Well , we’re not hearing that “Assad Must Go” too much these days – an encouraging sign if one is a fan of sanity and reality.
Could ” Putin Must Go ” be on the same track ? I sure hope so. While we’re at it , can we also consign ” Must Obey Israel and Saudi Arabia ” to the same fate ?
Why should this author English be sized up (possibly) as “one more opportunistic academic who will do whatever it takes to land a top job in Washington?”
I won’t get an answer to this question but I’m curious. Does Gilbert think it necessary to suggest English can be slammed as a way to make him more palatable, given that he’s challenging Central Brainwashing? Why not assume Gilbert wanted to make a contribution?
Nothing in what Gilbert has said suggests “opportunism” and ruthlessness. Why this backhand slap, what reasoning supports it?
This morning with my coffee shop breakfast and a broadsheet old style local paper I was treated to several articles and editorial page repeating the NY Times and Washington Post, all authors assuming the Russia hacking allegations are a done deal, it’s fo’ shore, honey, although Comey indicated no results will be published necessarily (ever), the investigation could go on a very long time, and one of these smugly convinced journalists ends his article with “at some point we will find out, or not.”
So the prop washjob is established over the first paragraphs with absolute they did it assertions assuming apparently readers’ eyes will glaze over any possible qualifications or suggestions of doubts, and by the time “or not” is reached, the previous assertions out of thin air have become as solid as the sausages and home fries on my plate.
However, another part of this same paper reported that Trump’s supporters are entirely skeptical due to their seething disbelief in “The Establishment.”
Diners around me all seemed preoccupied with other things and seemed to be having a good time.
Couple of reminders:
*DEMS (now known in the paper I was reading as “liberals”) are very very nervous that the whole flimsy meme is about to come crashing down and be exposed. This is still hot.
*Guccifer 2.0 is still being touted as a Russian agent connected to Putin, although there is the possibility this source is from US intell itself as discussed on this site some weeks back.
*Comey’s swearing up and down Donald is full of BS on surveillance of him and his team, misleadingly, didn’t qualify that he was only talking about the FBI when he denied such surveillance happened.
“Listening to Comey and Rogers today, if they are not working against President Trump, what would classify as working against Trump? Trump supporters ask why Trump doesn’t fire these two men who are working to block a reduction in the dangerous tensions between Washington and Russia. Are the Democrats, Comey, Rogers, the CIA and their media whores so stupid that they don’t understand what it means when the President of Russia says, “the Americans have destroyed our trust in them?”
Trump doesn’t fire Comey and Rogers, because he cannot fire them. If he fires them, the Democrats and presstitutes will explain the firings as proof that Trump is a Russian agent and is covering up his treason by removing those investigating it.”
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/03/20/conspiracy-president-trump/
Yes, Trump has got to let this play out on its own. But if no evidence surfaces against Trump and his team, then those who are responsible for this witch-hunt need to be hunted down and jailed, Comey and Rogers need to be fired. They certainly went through Anthony Weiner’s laptop emails quickly. I’m sure they won’t stall on this investigation (sarc!)
Trump should turn around and pass a law that ends the monopoly of the 6 corporations that own 90% of the lying media.
Here’s a excellent March 13, 2017 interview with Assad. Watch the second video (the first video is just a short version of the second, and the third video is in French). It’s a good listen and very current. 26 minutes. Assad speaks of Russia, Iran, Amnesty International, the “moderates”, the West.
http://hildegardvonhessenamrhein.over-blog.com/2017/03/bachar-se-fait-deux-pressetituees-de-tf1-europe-1-au-petit-dejeuner.html
After taking a hasty look at the original article by Robert English in Foreign Affairs, I can agree that it truly is revolutionary among US media reports on Russia, complete with excellent background knowledge and thorough research on the issue.
There was just this one remark that left me wondering:
“Few Russians who endured this corruption and humiliation (US openly supporting the corrupt Yeltsin regime – my remark) have much sympathy with U.S. anger over Russian meddling in the 2016 election.”
The author does not seem to argue with this allegation of Russian meddling. Maybe it would have been just too much for the American readers who by now have been hearing daily of the Russian interference in the election for about four months.
Generally, the article is very tough reading for many Americans – everything they have learned to consider the truth, suddenly appears to be just the opposite. Can they swallow it?
Lisa – “The author does not seem to argue with this allegation of Russian meddling.” A mind can only take so much at one time. Perhaps he thought he’d better throw a bone to the believers.
It is indeed a weakness for him to accept this official deep state story even though it is collapsing of its own weight as we speak. It is a sign of how far things have declined that such disclaimers appear necessary to opponents of the groupthink.
Obviously this preoccupation with Russia could be a diversion. We are dealing with people in power (past and present) that are up to their dirty necks in planned wars and playing both sides. I wonder when if ever these war criminals will be held accountable?
[much more info at links below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2016/10/the-unpunished-war-crimes-of-war.html
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/03/the-scumbags-of-western-world-and-their.html
It is heartening that the truth is still publishable in such a venue, though the dominance of fascist imperialist claptrap is also apparent. If the truth does not will out, our survival is in question.
A question I have mentioned but not seen covered yet, and I could be missing the information, is just what constitutes the interference the Russians are accused of?
Notice it doesn’t seem to get much beyond: “They interfered with our elections, or they attempted to interfere.”
I keep scratching my head with HOW did they do this? What does this mean?
And I never see it qualified or spelled out, always just stated in a very general sort of way. They did it, end of story.
I’m asking: what is it? What did they do?
Let me suggest some answers and I welcome being straightened out on what I’m missing here.
*they interfered because they favored Trump and made this preference known to the world?
*they interfered because they made secret deals with Trump and others who became members of his team well in advance of the election itself, despite all indications Hillary would win (up to the very eve of November 7, I might add, as we all watched dumbstruck the results) and these team members hadn’t been chosen yet?
*they interfered because indications of these secret deals are now known, for example with Flynn, who said the Trump administration would take another look at the dismissed diplomats and the sanctions? True, this was after the election but it shows how Trump and Russia had to be cooperating all along with sinister projects?
*they interfered because they actively assisted in what Greg Palast has studied as fixing the election for the Republicans? They were involved in that?
*they interfered because they hacked into the vote counting systems across America and fixed the actual vote counting, county by county, so that the electoral count is not accurate (or they attempted to do this)?
*they released the emails showing the DNC was corrupt in favoring Hillary over Bernie, including engineering smears against Bernie and helping Hillary to know upcoming questions in the debates?
*but if they did this, showing wrongdoing in the DNC operation and Hillary Clinton, wasn’t that actually doing America a service instead of interfering? Was that hey, you guys, might have some criminals involved in your elections? Is this negative interference, as a friendly heads-up?
*or possibly they interfered because whatever the state of our elections it’s “none of their business”?
*they interfered because they released the emails showing suspicious activity with The Clinton Foundation, and they did these last because that would cause Hillary’s defeat and put Donald in The White House?
*as with above: revealing possible pay-for-play behavior, which could be seen as serving America versus interfering with it, is “none of their business”?
(but these two last have been challenged numerous times and are not yet proven, including that recently we have ex-intelligence officials coming forward to tell us there is no flame, “only smoke” and “there is no there there”)
*they didn’t really interfere but they certainly could have, and stating they actually DID IT is needed because otherwise people won’t pay attention?
This COULD HAVE in fact is the basis of the “assessments” that Mr. Comey spoke about January 6. Although at that time Mr. Comey’s FBI did not conduct an investigation and relied on Crowdstrike, an intell service hired by Clinton. So if NOW (yesterday) Comey is announcing an investigation does this somewhat suggest the January 6 announcement was a) premature b) entirely false c) more smoke with no fire for the sake of public relations?
*they interfered because what with problems in Syria, Ukraine, and NATO encroachments, they don’t really have enough to do and being them lowdown rotten commies of The Soviet Union they have a longing to take on control of America as part of their lust for global hegemony?
Folks, As a follow up to Gilbert Doctorow’s excellent piece above, I just had to read the Foreign Affairs piece he references. In this hugely important narrative, Robert English places a wholly new spin on the breathless hyperventilating in Washington from the Beltway Bedlamites and their hacks, flacks ‘n lackies that populate the MSM over Russian “aggression”, Russian “spying”, and Russian “interference in US elections” and sundry other Russian sins. An absolute must read for those seeking some admittedly rare balance and sanity given the current furore that’s consuming all and sundry on both banks of the Potomac. Please note to access the full article, readers will have to sign up, but can access I think up to 4 articles a week FOC (something like that). This one is though well worth the effort; I cannot recommend this article highly enough. On a slightly different tangent, the very fact that Foreign Affairs published the piece must now make the FA editors bona fide Russian apologists and Putin’s puppets. Now that’s what I call a turn up for the ?! Dobro pozhalovat’ comrades to the club!!! For my part, I’m sending a link to the article to our foreign affairs minister here in Australia (Julie Bishop) so she can officially ignore its implications for our own country’s stance on all things Russia and Putin.
The article discussed, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/russian-federation/2017-03-10/russia-trump-and-new-d-tente , is surprisingly strong.
Also, I like how it mentions Serbia a few times, a symbolic watershed that gets overlooked in the West.