Trump’s Dysfunctional White House

In less than a month, President Trump has proven many of his critics right when they warned that his erratic temperament would be a poor fit for his White House responsibilities, notes Lawrence Davidson.
By Lawrence Davidson
There is something both horrifying and fascinating about the behavior of President Trump, as we watch him fail to cope with – or perhaps even recognize – the differences between the no-holds-barred world he created for his campaign and the much more polite and temperate world expected of leaders of a constitutional government.
As a result, the present White House appears to be a dysfunctional place. Apparently neither President Trump nor most of his staff have considered that there are real differences, different rules of behavior, between private and public life. Maintaining the model of the abusive boss, the know-it-all CEO (Trump’s preferred modus operandi), has, in quick order, proved both inappropriate and self-defeating. Here then are some of the consequences:
—The President has refused to stop being the avaricious businessman and relinquish control of his assets. As a result he will soon be facing an increasing number of lawsuits brought by various ethics organizations charging that his refusal to place his holdings in a blind trust violates the “emoluments clause” of the Constitution. The contention is that this can only lead to “scandal, corruption and illegitimacy.”
—The rush to impose a ban on immigration into the United States from seven predominantly Muslim countries – imposed by executive order within ten days of inauguration – proved a sloppy piece of work. Trump simply assumed public opinion to be on his side and that this opinion could stand in for legal legitimacy. It didn’t work. The ban caused chaos and hardship, and quickly the courts temporarily set it aside as unconstitutional. The Justice Department lawyers, who had largely been kept out of the loop by the White House, did not have evidence that there was any real danger, historically or immediate, from immigrants of the countries cited in the ban. Pending a “total rewrite” or an appeal to the Supreme Court, Trump’s immigration ban is at a dead end.
—In the meantime, Trump has, in a manner that has become typical for him, attempted to delegitimize judicial opposition – opposition that anyone who is constitutionally savvy knows is solidly lawful. Thus, his “so-called judge” statement. It may be an indication of the President’s enduring immaturity that he believes that anyone who stands in his way is a target for bullying and slander. And, indeed, in the private sphere where Donald Trump has been able to use his money to make his own rules, this tactic apparently did sometimes work.
So, as if by habit, he has carried it over to the public sphere, where it is completely out of place and only makes him look childish. Except to those adoring fans who were so visible on the campaign trail, his loose verbiage also makes Trump look like a “loser.” Trump’s own nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, has described the President’s bad-mouthing the federal judge who suspended the immigration ban as “disheartening” and “discouraging.”
There is one other point that is to be made about this “so-called judge” episode. It has turned the judge, James Robart (who is a “mainstream” Republican), into a potential target for violence. Having used abusive language throughout his campaign and seen the emotions it aroused, Trump is very likely to be aware that he is risking incitement to violence.
—There are many other moments of Trumpian bluster, such as his yelling at the Australian prime minister during an official phone call, or his threatening to send troops across the Mexican border during a call to the president of Mexico. All of this might reinforce his image as a tough guy, but in the political and diplomatic world that now holds him in a spotlight, he starts to remind people of other past cases of bullies in power, most of whom happen to be fascists of the 1920s and 1930s.
A Shift in Protest Personnel
As a result of Trump’s bravado, there has been a rapid shift in public activism from the Right to what in the U.S. passes for the Left. Just as is the case with the populist Republicans, there is a segment of the Democratic Party base that feels disenfranchised. Some of them tried to do something about this by backing Bernie Sanders. But that was unsuccessful. However, with Trump’s victory, rightwing populism abated, and almost immediately, it was replaced by the inchoate mass of “Left” populists you see hitting the streets today.
It is the Sanders folks plus a whole array of special interest groups who feel very threatened by an empowered Right. There is no reason to believe that the anti-Trump array is going to be intimidated and give up. Indeed, the Left activists’ challenge is to coalesce into a real united front.
That should be made easier if Trump stays true to form, lurching from one outrageous move to another. And all the signs point down that road. The “so-called president” has ratcheted up his deportation efforts, allowing individual immigration officials discretion to go after any immigrant without proper documentation no matter of what age or the length of time they have been here. This is the equivalent of giving an army open-ended marching orders, and it is bound to result in abuses of power. He has begun his wall project for the southern border – an effort modeled after Israel’s infamous and illegal “separation (aka apartheid) wall.”
He has begun the gutting of environmental and consumer safety regulations, a move which will poison the air and water for the sake of greater corporate profit. He has started to deregulate the banks – a strategy that, historically, has always eventually led to economic crisis. And, of course, attacking abortion and LGBT rights is also on his agenda. There is enough here to keep millions agitated for at least the next four years.
Opportunities and Risks
Thus, even though we are still early in his administration, there is no sign that anyone can control the President’s addiction to gaffes. He is an immature, thin-skinned egotist, and in the end, this may well cost the Republicans dearly.
However, one does have to give President Trump his due. He has a really exceptional ability to stir up the American political scene. For progressives such agitation creates opportunities and risks. There is now an opportunity for a truly united front of progressives that can reform the Democratic Party and give us, in the near term, a viable alternative to the manic CEO and rightwing radicals now occupying the White House.
On the other hand, there is the risk that the apparatchiks who now control the Democratic Party will misread their situation. They might well fail to understand the meaning of the Tea Party movement’s capture of the Republican Party, and resist meaningful reform of their own party. If they can get away with this, it will leave the progressives without a political home. That will make reclaiming a progressive future much harder and the reign of the Right much longer. We will have to wait and see.
Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign Policy Inc.: Privatizing America’s National Interest; America’s Palestine: Popular and Official Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. He blogs at www.tothepointanalyses.com.
I am not a supporter of Trump or Hillary but how can anybody do their job when they are constantly being attacked by a bunch of paranoid people who are screaming all the time in congress, in the media, in social media, and almost everywhere?! Someone once said that Americans are perpetual adolescents…..I think that it is an understatement because Americans are unruly spoiled kids…..Democracy needs three attributes : informed, engaged, adults to succeed and Americans FAIL on all accounts……
Dr. Soudy – couldn’t have even tried to say it better than you did. Great post!
“The apparatchiks who now control the Democratic Party” have been ‘misreading’ the situation for so long now that they are convinced their reading is correct. Unless and until they own up to their party’s moribund condition and make an authentic overture to the Independents as well as the alienated factions of their own base, they will simply continue on life support until all hope for a recovery is gone. (While, in the meantime, in the interest of maintaining control, continuing to drain resources away from potentially successful political hopefuls who offer at least a chance at revitalization).
What they don’t get, and what I’ve been trying to tell the Democrat females in my family, is that the They No Longer Control the Narrative. It’s that simple. All attempts to deny that, or attempts to regain control, will fail. The Narrative is now telling itself.
Fascinating essay with a real mix of thought-provoking ideas I’m going to watch that bank deregulation business as carefully as I can, for after reading the new book “The Unbanking of America” I’m to the point of wondering if a bank is something I trust at all.
That could be correct, but I’ve got a nagging notion that the judge-baiting is due more to cluelessness than malice.
Based on his personality and history involving some of his court cases, I’m going with malice.
I’m with you Zachary. With deregulation we may be in for a variation of what was behind “The Big Short.” Banks need regulations or they can drive us into another world recession. Lucky for Canada the Conservative Prime Minister at the time didn’t get the chance to deregulate Canadian banks unlike the American ones, and when the cheap mortgage balloon burst, was better able to cushion the global consequences there.
Trump’s vocalizations on the Middle East have been pathetic, especially his called to slow down the settlements. Exactly how is one to interpret and understand that?!
As for the judge, I’ll go with MP, malice. Revenge comes easy to Trump.
At some point we need to stop acting like the opposition to Trump is causing his problems. That it is the Dems, media, IC, elitists,etc, who are to blame and not giving him a chance. Stop it. It is all on Trump.
Anybody, anybody at all who thinks this will change, turnaround, or somehow get better is living in a fantasy world. We elected a totally incompetent buffoon and grifter, let along a racist and misogynist. It will ONLY get worse. And he has the power now as Prez to really really make things worse. Irreparably worse. Horribly worse. Great recession worse.
Anything he might actually do that turns out for the good of America will be by pure luck, or most probably just a side bar from some scheme to enrich himself in money or ego. Good god – he is what he is, Let’s dispense with this pseudo rationalizing that he might help relations with Russia or any country, or help the economy, or jobs or anything.
He knows nothing of Domestic, Economic, or Foreign Policy. But even worse is his total inability to even care – it is completely a reality show for the largest egomaniac in the world. Every Cabinet Appointee either has no experience, and/or no education, and/or actually has worked against and believes in the opposite of their agencies directives.
To paraphrase Rummy – Trump doesn’t even know what he doesn’t know.
And we are 1 month – ONE MONTH – into this insanity.
But let Judge Painter say it better:
“The leader of the band of Mad Hatters occupying the White House has already insulted allied world leaders, issued illegal and badly written orders, impugned a “so-called” judge appointed by his own party, and appointed the least-qualified cabinet ever. The first secretary of state was Thomas Jefferson. Trump appointed a big-oil executive with close ties to Russia. The first treasury secretary was Alexander Hamilton. Trump appointed a former Goldman Sachs exec who got rich foreclosing on homeowners. The national security advisor lasted 24 days.
And all that’s just at the time I write this. Who knows what happens next. Each new day is a new nightmare. We are still trying to digest one breathtaking assault on America when another is signed, issued, or tweeted. All this amid constant lies. Constant. Lies.”
Yes I celebrate when a crazy man like Flynn is gone, and I will celebrate other most certain resignations, firings, or Trump made disasters. But it will not taste good. For Trump, and us by association as citizens, are destroying this country. And probably endangering this world. Imagine 4 years of full-on deregulation in the energy world, and how hard it is to fix something so badly broken. We are being broken and it scares that crap out of me.
But we do need to call a spade a spade. It is Trump – all Trump.
You appear to have nailed it. Still, Trump hasn’t yet started a war, and so far as I know hasn’t reneged on his campaign promise to stop the TPP in its tracks.
I knew going in he wasn’t worth a pewter **** regarding Global Warming, but then neither was Queen Hillary.
We were forced into a choice between two horrible candidates, and time will tell if we erred.
You’re plain wrong and belligerent to continue to blame our president, Mr. Trump, who is only trying to “Make America Great Again”.
Zachary – Trump has also said he wants to bring the Glass-Steagall law back, a separation between commercial and investment banking. That way the banks can do all the deals they want on the “investment” side of things, but the losses will be THEIR losses. Let’s give him some time. IF he is thinking of reinstating this law, do you think we’d ever hear about it in the MSM? No.
How is his behavior “erratic”? He’s been consistent with all he’s been saying as well as doing. Let’s face it, it’s not a typical presidency. I don’t think you’re putting yourself in his shoes.
To ADL, this government has been dysfunctional for a long time, and Trump is providing a catalyst for cracking it open with his chaotic persona and personnel. How wide open it cracks, remains to be seen. Obama provided a veneer of respectability while continuing policies of brutality. Ask the Pakistanis whose family members have been killed by drones what they think of the US. And the Iraqis, Syrians, Hondurans, and how many others? We are now living in a security and police state as never before, and it isn’t all on Trump. We have all been the frog in the slowly heating-up pot of water.