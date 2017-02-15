Progressives Pile on Flynn’s Ouster

President Trump is so despised by progressives that many are rallying behind neocon-driven demands for a New McCarthyism to silence those who object to a costly and dangerous New Cold War, as Sam Husseini describes.
By Sam Husseini
Many liberals and so-called progressives are stoked that President Trump’s National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, resigned over accusations surrounding his discussions with a Russian ambassador while Trump was president-elect.
Congressional Democrats want to use this to go after Trump. Rep. Nancy Pelosi: “After Flynn resignation, FBI must accelerate its investigation of the Trump Administration’s Russian connection.” Even before Flynn’s resignation, Rep. Maxine Waters did a segment on “Democracy Now:” “Trump Should Be Impeached If He Colluded with Russians Ahead of Election.”
There’s certainly reasons to want to see Flynn go — he recently put Iran “on notice” while the White House tried to gin up the case against Iran. And there are others reasons for trying to impeach Trump. Many of his critics cite the Constitution’s “emoluments clause” which bars government officials from receiving gifts or other “emoluments” from foreign states.
But it’s perhaps easier, more “nationalistic” and ultimately horrifying for “progressives” and others with an alleged interest in peace to be harping on the Russian angle. The Clinton campaign took that tack time and again during the campaign — with disastrous results. Clinton talked about Russia and Trump talked about jobs in the Rust Belt. Guess who won the presidency?
Many so-called progressives are in effect making an alliance with the most war-mongering parts of the U.S. establishment. They are, in effect, buttressing incredibly dubious notions of U.S. victimhood and demonizing official enemies with the result of increasing U.S. militarism and the likelihood for confrontation with the other nation that could destroy the planet a hundred times over.
Trump had just reportedly turned down Elliott Abrams‘s bid to be number two at the State Department. That was a good thing. Elliott Abrams was part of the Iran-Contra scandal and needed a Christmas Eve pardon from President George H.W. Bush to expunge his criminal record. He backed death squads in Central America.
Abrams then did a stint in the George W. Bush administration in charge of “democracy promotion” and was almost certainly behind still unaccountable horrors by Israel and in Iraq and elsewhere. But he somehow gets depicted as “reasonable” by many, especially now that he was turned down by the Trump administration.
Indeed, just as the major media were closing in on Flynn, Elliott Abrams appeared on CNN, saying he thought Trump’s political adviser Steve Bannon was behind him not getting the State Department job. Damn that crazy Bannon for apparently blocking a certifiable war criminal.
Trump won the presidency in large part because he was a Republican who could with minimal credibility talk about being against the “Establishment.” I didn’t buy it, but lots of people did. He won an election that I doubt many in the vast Republican field could have. Trump talked about non-intervention abroad; he talked about preserving Social Security and Medicare; he defied much of the Republican orthodoxy at home and overseas.
One upshot of the Flynn resignation is that Vice President Mike Pence, a white “Christian” nationalist who is also is a darling of both Wall Street and the neocon interventionists comes out smelling like roses. Trump is a twisted narcissist and a political opportunist. But Pence is much more in line with what the Republican establishment wants done.
Surveillance Target
Flynn was compelled to resign in large part because the “intelligence community” apparently had recording of his talks with Russian representatives that he allegedly mischaracterized. This implies that people will be held accountable for their falsehoods or faulty memories if — and only if — their stance upsets the CIA, NSA, et al.
It’s worth keeping in mind that when Trump seemed to challenge this part of the permanent government in January, leading Democrat Chuck Schumer said Trump was “really dumb” for attacking the intelligence agencies. Said Schumer: “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”
And what else did we just see happening as Flynn was resigning? Steven Mnuchin, from the good folks at Goldman Sachs, was confirmed as Treasury Secretary. The case against Mnuchin is so massive and his Wall Street/Goldman Sachs/Soros/foreclosure king/Skull and Bones pedigree is so not “populist” that it’s quite remarkable that he was able to get through.
Virtually all the Democrats in the Senate did vote against Mnuchin. But they all knew that that wouldn’t stop him. Schumer got to put out some populist rhetoric, conveniently ignoring his own deep ties to Wall Street. Four of Schumer’s top funders through his political career are in insurance and finance: Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group. Heck, he even took money from Mnuchin himself.
Wall Street and other corporate interests are quite firmly in control of the Democrats in Congress and Trump has put them in power in his cabinet.
Trump is an obvious con artist and is not to be trusted. I’d bet his attempts at a detente with Russia have to do with profiteering — or worse, with trying to go after China or such. But the criticism to date bears more resemblance to the Republican obsession with Benghazi than with an attempt to meaningfully try to change U.S. aggression around the world.
But any meaningful critique of Trump can’t possibly be one that demonizes the other major nuclear power, especially given the litany of U.S. illegal aggressions around the world, including its provocations against Russia — such as violating promises and expanding NATO to Russia’s border.
If only these liberals scrutinized presidents when they want to go to war like they do Trump when he wants to make peace with Putin.
Sam Husseini is communications director for the Institute for Public Accuracy and founder of votepact.org, which urges left-right cooperation. Follow him on twitter: @samhusseini. [A version of this article first appeared at The Progressive.]
Progressives Pile on Flynn’s Ouster
That title could have been greatly improved if the wording of the first sentence had been used instead:
So-called Progressives Pile on Flynn’s Ouster
Speaking of piling on, Google News has been beside itself with delight with headlines claiming the Trump Administration is crumbling. Closer examination had the majority of those headlines originating with either the neocon NYT or Jeff Bezos WP.
Unfortunately this is the plain truth. I really hope Trump gets his act together, for President Pence would be a disaster for me and mine. But not for Big Corporations and Israel.
Trump rarely has his act together. He was in over his head when he started this venture. He is swimming with the sharks who see orange dye in the water. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, there are no good choices.
It’s sad to say, but right now Trump’s the only thing keeping the nation and the world from Pence.
In the face of all the smears, slimes, Russophobia, and ridicule (some of it deserved of course) from establishment mass media outlets, Trump’s acting as a brick wall of sorts from the absolute disaster a Pence admin would unleash. If mainstream neo-liberals succeed in torpedoing Trump we’ll be left with Pence who’s really and truly a right-wing corporate whore militarist-Zio nightmare.
I love those smart guys at Goldman Sachs and the rest of Wall Street…….They keep making money out of everybody while watching dumb people arguing over a circus called partisan politics………Most Americans fall for it and join the circus!! One might like to read a book called “Idiot America- How Stupidity became a Virtue in the Land of the Free”………….
This is basically a good commentary except for referring to Democrats in the ruling oligarchy as progressives or even so-called progressives. These people are completely hostile to real progressives except for stealing some of their rhetoric when it suits their purposes of lying to the people. Perhaps Judas-Democrats would be a more appropriate term for Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and their accomplices.
I fully concur with this. The neocon neoliberal militarist “progressives” are the central fascist element of the yankee imperium. Trump’s recent failures reveal a caving in to this element. Political correctness has also become a cover for corporate identity ‘liberalism’ as exhibited by mainstream pundits and hollywood types which is merely the new raiment for 21st century fascism.
Totally agree, the term “progressive” is not appropriate. They are liberals, remember a liberal is one step to the left in good times and two steps to the right when it affects them personally. Phil Ochs .
PS: Clinton= disaster; Trump = catastrophe; Pense= apocalypse.
Judas-Democrat: noun A member of the Democratic Party whose rhetoric suggests a loyalty to and a concern for people in the middle and working classes but whose actions more often than not are a betrayal of the words they utter.
I largely agree with this piece even though I, like, for instance, Eric Zuesse, backed Trump as the lesser evil against the likelihood of nuclear war presented by the harpy and her erstwhile progressive but neocon regime. As this also sort of indicates, those of us who thought Trump was safer than the harpy because of his views on Russia now have to recognize that he is jumping the shark, stating that Crimea, for instance, should be returned to the yankee-imposed Ukronazi regime in Kiev. Nonetheless, the harpy’s crew are doubling down on challenging Russia and are succeeding in manipulating Trump in that direction by the drumbeat of false treason accusations.
One thing we can say is that the Syria thing has probably moved past where the yankee regime can successfully intervene, and the likelihood of real attacks on Russia are limited by the fact those in charge at the pentagon recognize that survival in a nuclear war would be problematical. The best hope we have now is that the instability in Europe caused by the actions of the yankee imperium and other factors will result this year in the breakup of the European Union, the yankee method of control of Europe, and that populists who take over certain countries, particularly hopefully France because riots and instability are creating new opportunities there, will break the yankee dominance there and reduce the scope of what the yankee imperium can achieve.
Irrespective of any of the points made, Trump is a security risk. Plain and simple. He has no idea what he is doing. Trump must go. I wish he could have stayed around for a bit longer to use as fodder for the next election cycle, but that is no longer possible.
I say waterboard him to find out what he knows and when he knew it ;>)
Yea, Pence presents his own set of challenges but let’s deal with those as they arrive.
Stiv – “Trump is a security risk. Plain and simple. He has no idea what he is doing. Trump must go. I wish he could have stayed around for a bit longer…”
No, you don’t. This is what you’ve wished for all along.
Coming soon?
Will the war criminals behind all these “controlled” wars and regime changes have their final “reward” of an apocalypse? They might think they have all the answers, and so far they have got away with their planned wars and crimes against humanity. But that old saying “when thieves fallout” could come true. A push of a nuclear button by a crazed “ruler” could set in motion the final change of events that will destroy this planet we all live on. Unfortunately the innocent will die as will the war criminals and their supporters. The stage has been set for the final confrontation and the forces of evil are in positions of power. They are not only playing with fire but ultimately the fireball that will consume the earth. …
It is wrong to conflate distaste for Michael Flynn with sympathy for neoconservatives. Flynn is justifiably disliked and distrusted for his intense hatred of Muslims as well his amply demonstrated incompetence at managing anything more complex than a lemonade stand. Like most of Trump’s appointees, Flynn was unfit and unqualified for the job. That he appears to have consulted illegally with Russian agents is an opportunity to boot him from one of the most sensitive positions in the federal government. While his replacement may turn out to be someone even worse, in this case I say better the devil you don’t know than the one you do.
Where was all the “Progressives” When this was going on?
The destruction, death, and devastation by this “Nobel Peace Prize” president is surely a hellish legacy. Now this man is going into retirement to live in a luxury home [1] while the victims of his bloody carnage (those still alive) have no homes at all. Many of his living victims are refugees, living in camps or wandering the earth. Some are drowning in the waters of the Mediterranean trying to escape from their countries that have been reduced to smoking rubble, “courtesy” of Obama and his bomb happy NATO allies. [2] Some legacy!…
“Rep. Maxine Waters did a segment on “Democracy Now”
This lady was ridiculed by some ingenious Russians, pretending to speak as Ukrainian Prime Minister on the phone, and fooled her completely. She unveiled her total ignorance on political events and geography, and Russians are unashamedly hilarious over this video clip.
Maybe even this will be blamed on Trump? On the other hand, I would be surprised if CNN and their likes would report it.
Somewhat off-topic here, but as she was mentioned in the article, I thought it appropriate to demonstrate Russian humour.
Russian hackers play phone prank on fool Democrat Maxine Waters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yiu7eSSM_4Q
With all due respect to the authors pointing out to how the ‘progressives’ moving towards the warmongers is something new, well first find me a true progressive amongst this so called leftist crowd, and then go on to try and convince me that this ‘progressive’ America hasn’t been all a long part of America’s war apparatus.
Flynn may be a loose goose, and possibly his departure is for the good. Although unless it’s only me I’m not so sure having the MSM and the intelligence community taking down a presidential appointee is a comforting thought. I guess that by having the intelligence agencies reveal Fylnn’s engaging with the Russians could be looked upon as a good thing, and that these spy’s are just doing their job. On the other hand could their spying lead to a whole new precedent for them to use on future appointees and politicians? JFK should have been so lucky to have had his Adminstration squashed in such a way as what is now going on with the taking down of the Trump Adminstration. I will admit I’m still trying to figure this all out, and I have not reached an opinion worth telling you about when it comes to all of this government gamesmanship.
What I do know, is that there are forces working against any peaceful way forward when it comes to having any kind of detente with Putin. Oligarchs fear Vladimir Putin. Putin is an oligarchy slayer, and in some ways that makes him worth liking. After all of this I picture Putin is done with this dream of having a good relationship with the U.S.. I also think that by passing up the opportunity to have a negotiable relationship with Russia is more than a missed opportunity, it is a tragic mistake being made to say the least.
The Democrats are shameless in their support of a government controlled by so-called intelligence agencies, which are actually not all that different from a cadre of secret police. It is tyranny when such agencies spy upon and subvert the actions of the elected government. Any accusations that the elected government is a nest of traitors who deserve to be chased from office is simply one more case of projection, or the pot calling the kettle black. Trump had better move quickly against these usurpers of power or he will be overthrown in what is nothing other than a coup that has been ongoing since election day. He’s got the constitutional power to fire the lot of them.
Realist – the article says that “the ‘intelligence community’ apparently had recording of his talks.” You said, “…a government controlled by so-called intelligence agencies, which are actually not all that different from a cadre of secret police.”
While the intelligence community goes about trying to overthrow another duly-elected government, the crowd cheers! “I don’t care if an unelected group of people bring down my government! Bring it on!” And the crowd cheers some more.
U.S. governments have been a mirror image of the people, a perfect reflection of what they have become. The American public are eventually going to get what they need, and it’s not going to be pretty.
Exactly. In the name of opposing bad, we are urged to support worse.
The biggest problem is the last decades of wars and over extension and failure to deal with our domestic needs. Yet we are urged to that status quo, in fear of change that is out of control of the status quo.
The Democrats are doing their job as hit-men (and hit-women) on behalf of the neoliberal establishment.
Daniel – yep, aiding and abetting the real enemy, and they don’t even know they’re doing it. Beautiful.
Trump, I believe, had no idea what he was getting into, not being a career politician. The entire US government has been entrenched as both corporatist and militarist since its inception, and it has only gotten worse over time. In fact, the US appears to fit the description of “soft” fascism, perhaps not even so soft. Corporations rule, there is only plutocracy, despite what citizens are promised with their “freedom” to “vote” and consume products. US imperialism is killing the world while trying to blame others for their vile misdeeds. I see no choice but a MASSIVE antiwar movement as in Vietnam days. Our entire future is at stake, there really is no margin remaining. Fukushima is poisoning the oceans beyond belief, and GE knew it was selling a reactor that would fail! Several scientists quit when they went ahead and sold. How can things get any worse? Oh, they can!
I agree with the writer who said that what happens in Europe is very important. In fact, the rest of the world knows that the US is behind the mess of the ME and other parts of the world. Putin and his advisers are obviously smart and savvy, while knowing they are up against a vicious beast. What makes this very interesting, too, is that Netanyahu is doing business with Putin, as both have geopolitical interests. Netanyahu is foremost an opportunist.
Great poem by Mark Twain during the Spanish-American war:
“Mine eyes have seen the orgy
of the launching of the sword.
He is searching out the hoardings
where the strangers’ wealth is stored.
He has loosed his fateful lightning
and with woe and death has scored.
His lust is marching on. ”
And that was written in 1898!
Jessica K you reinforced what Twain meant with his historical rhyme comment when he spoke to history repeating itself…good one.
I also want to take the time to thank you for your provocative comments, and your honesty. Awhile back you corrected me on a remark I made about Putin. Since that day I had time to reflect on what I had said, and between you and a couple others I have changed my opinion. In case you forgot, I had mentioned how I thought Putin should reach out to America’s identity conscience minded liberals with a message of his openness to gay rights…..now, after being corrected I have thought this through a little more, and have finally come to the belief of how America should mind it’s own business. What makes this a bit ironic for me, is when I was younger and when I served in our U.S. Navy I had often thought of how we Americans should quit with our overwhelming other people’s cultures, and pay more attention to our own misgivings.
I just had to say something to you since I can see by all of your comments that you are a deep thinker, and that you see things for what they are….and yes we should start a peace movement like you mentioned. I would like to add that by running for office, any office, that this would be a good way for breathing new life into a totally corrupt system, which needs changed out. I’m not sure how old you are, but for me I may never get to see this America we all would like to see, but then there are the grandchildren, and I always want what’s best for them.
Thanks, Joe. I, however, think it will take outside forces, a movement, even worldwide, to get the message across that we’re mad as hell and won’t take this anymore. Politicians just do not seem to do anything but get co-opted. There are several books out this year about Martin Luther King’s assassination, and it wasn’t James Earl Ray who killed him, despite the accepted official theory. He was taking on many forces of the Deep State, not just the Blacks’ plight. Once he spoke out forcefully on the connection between poverty and war, he became a target. I wish we had someone of his power, his loss was a terrible tragedy. But we have to move on. People have to wake up and see that our world is literally in peril! “Sheeple” are being fed ridiculous nonsense by media.
Thank you for the response Jessica K. I’m a major fan of William Pepper and here is a simple link to his new book on MLK…
https://www.amazon.com/Plot-Kill-King-Behind-Assassination/dp/1510702172/ref=pd_sbs_14_1?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=M26MVD67BEYXJZGZ41H1
‘I’d bet his attempts at a detente with Russia have to do with profiteering — or worse, with trying to go after China or such.’
Give me a break. Where the hell is the evidence for that?