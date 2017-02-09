Trump Confronts New McCarthyism

President Trump has hit back forcefully against the New McCarthyism, including a stunning rebuke of Sen. John McCain for fanning a New Cold War with Russia and risking World War III, writes Gilbert Doctorow.
By Gilbert Doctorow
The original McCarthyism of the early 1950s appeared with the consolidation of the Cold War. It was a witch hunt over supposed communist subversion of America’s democratic institutions. It was all about the Red Menace and the Russians are coming. Today’s New McCarthyism grew with the onset of a New Cold War and also has been about the Russians, especially the vilification of Vladimir Putin.
This anti-Russian hysteria reached a point of near absurdity in the last days of the Obama Administration with its trust-us allegations that the Russians defeated Hillary Clinton by releasing some emails showing how the Democratic National Committee sabotaged Bernie Sanders and other emails revealing what Clinton had told Wall Street banks but didn’t want the voters to know. If you noted that Clinton had previously blamed her defeat on FBI Director James Comey for reopening and re-closing the investigation into her use of a private email server, you risked being labeled a “Putin apologist” or a “Kremlin stooge.”
Of course, the anger toward anyone who resisted the “Russia-did-it” conformism did not come from nowhere. One can trace the current hostility to dissenters against U.S. foreign policy back to the presidency of George W. Bush when he gutted the Bill of Rights in promulgating the Patriot Act with almost no public challenge. In the post-9/11 climate – when any resistance to Bush’s edicts was regarded as close to treason – many of us became uneasy while talking politics on the phone or looking up certain topics on the Internet or taking books out of the library.
This intimidating surveillance did not go away when the Democrats retook the White House and Congress in the 2008 elections, but we stopped thinking about it because supposedly the “right people” now held the levers of power and surely wouldn’t repeat the abuses of Bush-43. However, not only did the surveillance state consolidate its powers under Barack Obama but the former constitutional lawyer sharply escalated the legal persecution of whistleblowers who dared give the American people a look behind the curtain.
Obama’s unprecedented assault on government transparency was compounded by the liberal-chic contempt meted out to anyone who questioned the wisdom of imposing “liberal values,” “human rights,” and “democracy promotion” on countries around the world. “Political correctness” dominated not only domestic U.S. debates but also the formulation of foreign policy.
Vladimir Putin was viewed as a retrograde force in the world, in part, because he aligned himself with Russia’s conservative social values and because he fell short of an ideal notion of what liberal democracy is supposed to be. The fact that the U.S. government also was falling far short of those standards – from ordering targeted assassinations with minimal due process to imprisoning patriotic whistleblowers – was largely ignored by an Obama Administration that saw itself as too wonderful to have flaws.
Blacklisting Dissent
So, when the U.S. confrontation with Russia over Ukraine, Crimea and the Donbas began in the summer of 2013, those of us who did not accept what was becoming the Washington Consensus, which held Putin to blame for everything, began to see ourselves as dissidents in the Soviet sense or at least in the manner of the old McCarthy era. In effect, we were blacklisted, largely excluded from publication in the professional journals, not to mention mainstream print and broadcast media. On campus, we mostly kept our mouths shut fearing for our jobs.
In the narrow, but politically important field of Russian studies, just how bleak the times had become was revealed in the December 2015 “Christmas issue” of Johnson’s Russia List, an important daily digest of expert and generalist writings about Russia which contained a 40-page propaganda barrage against Putin and his ill-begotten country. But the content of that daily issue merely reflected what was entering the editor-publisher’s in-basket each day. Still, the silence of dissenters should not be confused with agreement.
For all his blustery and egotistical faults, Donald Trump has punched huge holes in the dominant neocon ideology that underlay the Washington Consensus on foreign policy during the presidencies of both George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Trump’s tweets and campaign messages asked, aloud and repeatedly, what could be wrong with the United States getting along with Russia and cooperating on common interests, starting with a joint campaign against ISIS.
Yet, Trump’s rejection of Washington’s foreign-policy orthodoxy went beyond relations with Russia; Trump was questioning the consensus on how America has conducted its role as global leader and he was challenging the arrogance of intervening in other nations’ affairs, whether by finger-waving lectures or various regime-change schemes.
As noisy and messy as Trump’s political approach has been – with a number of unnecessary diversions and self-inflicted wounds – there is a significant and “revolutionary” side of Trump’s approach. It represents a potential reordering of the two major political parties, a revamped struggle for power within the Right-Left dimension.
He restated this “revolutionary” aspect of his foreign policy in his Inaugural Address when he renounced the idea of endless interference in other countries’ politics and a return to the traditional role of America as an example, not an interventionist. This was an in-your-face condemnation of most of those sitting beside and behind him on the rostrum who favored a “values-based” foreign policy, globalization and American exceptionalism.
Taking on McCain
From the Oval Office, Trump has continued his frontal assault on this foreign-policy orthodoxy with his closely watched and disputed tweets. Much ridicule has been directed at Trump for ruling by tweets since they often reveal a lack of intellectual depth and his facile narcissism. But what they lack in refinement, Trump’s tweets make up for in feistiness and courage.
For instance, in a Jan. 30 tweet, Trump urged Republican neocon Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham to “focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III” [emphasis mine]. This was, in its own way, as significant as the pithy and devastating rebuke issued by attorney Joseph N. Welch to Sen. Joe McCarthy on June 9, 1954, after McCarthy attacked the patriotism of a young Army lawyer: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” Welch asked.
In a way, Trump’s reference to the behavior of McCain and Graham, running around the world advocating for one war after another, including a military confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia, was as precise and cutting as Welch’s putdown of McCarthy. In doing so, Trump broke the decades-long taboo on criticizing McCain despite his behavior as a loose cannon on the deck of foreign affairs, especially during the Obama years.
Behaving as if he had won rather than lost the 2008 election, McCain has traveled to such hot spots as Syria, Georgia and Ukraine with the goal of making U.S. foreign policy in the field, urging militants onward into violent clashes with their own governments or pushing U.S.-client states into conflicts with their neighbors.
Trump began his challenge to McCain during the campaign when he publicly questioned the “war hero” status of the Arizona senator by rhetorically asking in what way spending years in captivity as a Vietnam prisoner of war made McCain a war hero.
McCain took his revenge shortly before the inauguration when he informed the press that he had just handed over to the FBI for follow-up a dubious report generated by a former British intelligence agent accusing Trump of being vulnerable to Russian blackmail because of alleged cavorting with prostitutes during a visit to Moscow years ago.
To stymie any new détente with Russia, McCain also introduced a bill in the Senate calling for new and expanded sanctions against Russia. So, the White House tweet was a direct challenge to McCain for his actions that Trump warned were inviting World War III. In doing so, Trump is at least prying open space for a fuller debate about U.S. foreign policy and the wisdom of neocon interventionism.
So, notwithstanding all the self-righteous exclamations before media microphones by Establishment figures from both parties over the foibles of this populist president and notwithstanding the shouting in the streets by demonstrators, it appears that the President is advancing via his tactic of frontal attack.
A week ago, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump’s bellwether choice to oversee a new foreign policy, was confirmed by the Senate to the surprise and pleasure of those of us who had kept our fingers crossed. It is too early to say how or why Trump won this test of strength. But initial fierce opposition from ranking Republicans John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio was beaten back.
Now, the question is whether Tillerson and Trump’s other foreign policy appointees can achieve genuine change in the direction of U.S. foreign policy.
Gilbert Doctorow is the European Coordinator of The American Committee for East West Accord Ltd. His latest book, Does Russia Have a Future? was published in August 2015.
Gilbert Doctorow does his homework and gets to the core of the problem in a very astute manner. The question remains on whether Trump falls victim to the war-mongering new “McCarthyites” like McCain the Insane and Lindsey “smiling” Graham who is just as sinister.
Too many genuine peace and justice advocates are supporting Trump for his campaign speeches, but when one looks at every Cabinet Post he has filled, they are all right-wing ideologues. ???
Time will tell whether or not he is genuine in wanting to get along with Russia or succumb to the imperialist pressure of the Full Spectrum Dominance cabal.
Trump was facing a coup had he not appointed who he appointed. The Deep State is in disarray and fighting a fierce take-no-prisoner fight within its ranks. There are, as far as I can see three or four factions contending and I have no clue where this will end. This is not CIA vs. Pentagon vs. State–this fight goes outside the limits of the official world–in short, this is a gang-fight and must be seen as that. It still has not been resolved which makes the national and international situation very precarious particularly should Ukraine, as seems likely, invade Novorussia before this fight is resolved. Even the Mighty Wurlitzer is up for grabs. God help us.
Chris Cosmos – “Trump was facing a coup had he not appointed who he appointed.” I believe you are correct here. And people think Trump is stupid? He knows exactly what he’s doing. Whether he’ll win depends on us. This really is a war between the McCain’s of the world and people who want peace.
It is extraordinary how Senators can run around the world not supporting US policy but making it by inciting audiences to violence against their list of enemies. How many years ago was it that Congressmen were guided by briefings from the State Department so that their remarks conformed to our foreign policy.
McCain is a glaring example of the new modus operandi. In response to Tulsi Gabbards visit and findings on Syria, McCain excoriated her for taking to the man who killed 500,000 of his people. In a civil war no mean accomplishment since the number was greater than the total number of deaths. The same man, who along with Graham, sweeps through countries like Ukraine urging them to attack the Russians in Ukraine, and Ukrainian citizens. McCain who chortled bomb, bomb Iran to the delight of his audience. He does meet the definition of a useful idiot who does the bidding of the neocon cabal.
McCain, of course, became a hero at a time American was searching for them. That the candidate Trump was close to the mark in describing his service does not excuse the mistake of saying it. It must be said, however, that whatever candidate and President Trump has to say, he is a maverick who threatens a lot of people and it is far more likely to be ridiculed than praised.
Thats okay because if they buck him too much they will be shown the door in short order. Trump is the Boss. His appointments can´t ever forget that or they will be out.
Who are “they?” Which “appointments” will “the boss” be able to oust?
Why is it seldom mentioned that Amy Klobuchar, Democratic senator from Minnesota, was with McCain and Graham? She also voted to seat Pompeo at CIA. Russia lost over 20 million of their citizens to WW2. They are not our enemy. The senators’ words in the Ukraine would be laughable if they weren’t so dangerous…removing Saddam has worked out so well. I would like Sen. Klobuchar to explain how fanning the flames of yet another war wherein other people’s children will be sent to die for morally depraved neocon imperial fantasies and freedom bombs will be dropped to liberate civilians from their lives is in the interest of the State of Minnesota, the US, or really any sentient being. America: the exceptional(ly violent) nation.
We really do avert our eyes at times, don’t we? But, you go to war with the Senators you have, not the ones you would like to have, such as Paul Wellstone.
One can trace the current hostility to dissenters against U.S. foreign policy back to the presidency of George W. Bush when he gutted the Bill of Rights in promulgating the Patriot Act with almost no public challenge.
In “the world’s greatest deliberative body” the vote was 99 to 1. Senator Russ Feingold was the only senator with the integrity to oppose this travesty.
“The Logan Act (18 U.S.C.A. § 953 [1948]) is a single federal statute making it a crime for a citizen to confer with foreign governments against the interests of the United States. Specifically, it prohibits citizens from negotiating with other nations on behalf of the United States without authorization.” – http://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Logan+Act
Here is an article that looks at the last President of the United States that really understood Russia:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2016/12/the-american-president-that-understood.html
Also the last President of the Republic. None of the Presidents, good and bad, are legitimate in my view because they are subject to the Deep State which officially took power when JFK was shot down like a mad dog in the street.
I simply want to say that agree with both of you and thank you Sally Snyder for posting the link.
Great link, Thank you, Sally
I’m glad Trump’s pushing back hard at these war criminals (let’s call them what they are, NOT mongers, nor New McCarthyites). I hope he smashes them over the head with a two-fisted sledge hammer. We’re at the dawning of a new era of World cooperation like never before (what the U.N. was designed for, after the horrors of WWII), with nation-building and gigantic infrastructure projects the likes of which the World has never seen before. The war criminals can NOT be allowed to sabotage this opportunity, just because their investment portfolios have a “war face” and not a “development face”. They can no longer be allowed to pursue their sick imperial fantasies…there is enough brain-power in the world to make it possible for EVERYONE to live a decent, comfortable, secure life. We can even go to the Moon, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt to pick up any mineral resources we deem needful. We desperately need to free up the brain-power that is heavily invested in weapons and war-making (which is truly a pointless exercise that serves no useful purpose…the better statesmen of WWII new this truth; statesmen devoted to OLD EMPIRES closed their eyes to this truth, and planned Treason against humanity).
Trump has still not taken charge–the situation is still uncertain. Trump had to make certain deals with coup plotters. The Deep State, fortunately for Trump is in disarray or he would never have been able to take power. They still can control him–I’m not sure he has the smarts or emotional strength to counter the criminal gangs that make up the Deep State.
…A sober thought…Thank You!
What you say makes sense. That’s why I’ve said this whole campaigning season for election has the strong smell of “Coyote Trickster” about it: unlikely heroes, unlikely villains, nothing is straight-forward, many confusions, much dissembling, and many feints along the way, near impossible to forecast outcome.
please state your sources on: “going to the Moon, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt to pick up any mineral resources we deem needful”, capability..
Follow China’s space program; Going to the Moon to mine/harvest H3 isotope to bring back home for use as fuel in a nuclear fusion reactor still in the planning stages, solving our energy problems for the next thousands of years. Now that is vision and a space program with a purpose, NOT some silly private-sector affair selling tickets to rich thrill riders. Fusion reactors will also enable engines for spaceships traveling at constant 1g acceleration to midpoint, then 1g decelleration to Mars for a trip of one week or so. Most of the info I’ve gotten from surfing the E.I.R. website over the years.
Oh, I think I get your drift. I’m speaking in the present tense as if it’s already available…sorry. However, WHEN the brain-power of humanity is focused upon this mission, it’s already as good as accomplished…just a matter of a little passage of time, and lots of problem-solving and work.
Problem-solving and work is the essence of being human.
McCain lost because he was dangerous. He still is. That Trump is other dangers does not make the worst of McCain any better than it ever was.
I believe the warmongers are determined to ignite World War Three. NATO has surrounded Russia, but claims are made that Russia is the “aggressor.” Ukraine and Iran are already in the warmongers sights. Saudi Arabia gets billions in weapons, and along with the “coalition” is bombing Yemen. Yet, the Saudis are reportedly funding terrorism along with their western “allies.” We are, I believe, in the hands of War Criminals that need to be arrested, but instead they run the system. This Gigantic Plot for wars is going to go nuclear. I hope I am wrong but Evil is in control.
Must see link below, then ask who is really the “aggressors”?
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/02/proof-russia-iran-want-war.html
We are in a very uncertain situation. Much depends on which criminal gangs decide to align with Trump and what it will cost him. The gang that McCain represents is the worst faction hopefully it will be seen for what it is an existential threat for the human race.
Doctorow writes about “supposed communist subversion”. Does he not consider the evidence about actual communists and their fellow travelers in government, as amply documented through numerous sources (see VENONA, et al)? His article is weakened by that bit of attempted ret-conning.
This is ridiculous, Courage? Feistiness maybe. You’re talking about a spoiled child ( I am not name calling…just saying what it is ) who will tantrum to have his way. That is not courage. Making a principled stand with all facts ( or proported facts….one needs to be informed enough to sort this out ) is courage. There’s none of that coming from Trump. Look at his cabinet…doubling down on dysfunction, and there was plenty of that already.
Could someone look deeper into Tusi Gabbard please? There’s a story there, I’m willing to bet and it won’t be pretty..
Let’s see… Bernie Sanders surrogate. Went to Standing Rock in support of indigenous rights. Served in the military, then came back to promote peace and work against illegal wars of aggression. Went to Syria and talked to Syrians (who, although they may not like Assad, see him as a far better option than the headchopping cannibals supported by the US, Saudis, and Israelis to overthrow him).
I can see why some people do not like her, though such people seem to not be very likeable themselves. This is why innuendo is their tactic to cast doubt upon her.
Courage…Feistiness…Absolutely not! The plutocrats couldn’t have “installed” a better cast member to place in their “shark tank.” How will Trump benefit?
“This is ridiculous, Courage?”
Yeah, courage. Haven’t seen anyone else step up and confront these bastards, have you?
Yes there was and is a problem but read this group of articles and wonder where the heck are we going.
If Trump goes after Iran for Bannon’s Holy war what are the Russians going to do ? Read some of Bannon’s past comments ! There are basket-cases in the Whitehouse today!
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/steve-bannon-apocalypse_us_5898f02ee4b040613138a951
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/israel-iran-steve-bannon-donald-trump-middle-east-rough-ride-a7570971.html
http://www.middleeasteye.net/columns/why-trump-has-tehran-his-crosshairs-1393812582
From Robert Fisk’s auricle in the Independent:
“But now the White House is making some Israelis deeply concerned. In an extraordinary attack, Bradley Burston of the leftist Haaretz newspaper has fired off a volley at the White House. “It’s an inconceivably scary thought,” he wrote this week, “that the Trump administration is simply winging it, breakneck, disrupting and detonating and taking America apart – and all of it without a plan. But here’s the even scarier possibility – that there is, in fact, a plan.”
The plan, according to Burston, is a Holy War. “Donald Trump needs a war. But not just any war. He needs just the right global non-Christian, all-powerful, all frightening, non-white, non-negotiable enemy… And he needs a doomsday weapon he can rely on. As it happens, he already has one. It’s called Steve Bannon.” Burston has been combing through some of the nonsense spouted by Bannon at a Vatican conference in 2014.”
There is a war going on inside Donald Trump. Who knows which wolf (or group of wolves) within him will speak or act at any given moment? (Cherokee tale)
Trump’s pretended certainty is a cover for his actual uncertainty. The course of this inner conflict will determine Trump’s fate – and perhaps the fate of the world as well.
Trump is a bad actor who is doing a terrible job of pretending to be certain. He’s swimming with the sharks. What does he gain from being so exposed?
Interesting article at link below:
———————————————————–
“Iran Hawks Take the White House
Inspired by fringe theories about Islamic civilization, Michael Flynn is leading Trump down a dangerous path.”
By Philip Giraldi • February 9, 2017
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/iran-hawks-take-the-white-house/
Trumps has his own demons.
Captain Trump is heading his ship of State directly into a storm; and what results will unfold in the tumult and fury of the elements he is challenging is not possible to forecast. We must wait in anxious anticipation as this reckless and flawed man plunges us all into the maelstrom of his mad and improbable quest. Is he not Captain Ahab after all?
Trump couldn’t set sail in a Sunfish on the Potomac.
Trump won the election. He has seized the helm. That he is incompetent to sail the seas he has launched his stupefied crew (us) upon is obvious but we are in for the ride like the crew of the Pequod. May God have mercy on all our souls!
The plutocrats and oligarchs have seized the state and the pirates at the helm are overthrowing and pillaging with impunity. Some of the culprits claim to be acting in god’s name.
Trump is right about McCain who is a runt psycho—read the below to see what people who were POWS with him and people who know him really think of him.
http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/make-believe-maverick-20081016
John McCain: Make-Believe Maverick
A closer look at the life and career of the candidate reveals a disturbing record of recklessness and dishonesty
Trump’s like that old broken down clock on the office wall that no one relies on but is correct twice per day.
“President Trump has hit back forcefully against the New McCarthyism, including a stunning rebuke of Sen. John McCain for fanning a New Cold War with Russia and risking World War III.”
This is one of the very few pronouncements where Trump is right on target and deserves support from progressive populists. The other policy decision that was a splendid move on his behalf was his immediate vetoing of the TPP. The real estate mogul deserves support from any populist-progressive for these two fair minded executive decisions.
Clearly there’s a slew of other policy proposals rumbling around the corridors of Trump Plaza that must be denounced, like his attempts to eviscerate the regulatory infrastructure protecting workers, consumers and the environment and his tax policies that will ultimately shift more of the burden onto the shoulders of us working people by slashing the rate the parasitic financial elite and corporate oligarchs ultimately pay.
Target Trump with all the virulence we can muster but do recognize that a broken clock is correct twice per day.