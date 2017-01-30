Rachel Maddow Plays Glenn Beck

By pushing the new anti-Russian McCarthyism as an attack strategy against President Trump, Democrats – and progressives like Rachel Maddow – are encouraging a costly and dangerous New Cold War, writes Norman Solomon.
By Norman Solomon
When Rachel Maddow finished a 26-minute monologue that spanned two segments on her MSNBC program last Thursday night, her grave tones indicated that she thought she’d just delivered a whale of a story. But actually it was more like a minnow — and a specious one at that.
Convoluted and labored, Maddow’s narrative tried to make major hay out of a report from Moscow that a high-ranking Russian intelligence official had been dragged out of a meeting, arrested and charged with treason. Weirdly, Maddow kept presenting that barebones story as verification that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had directly ordered the hacking and release of Democratic campaign emails in order to get Donald Trump elected president.
It was a free-associating performance worthy of Glenn Beck at a whiteboard. Maddow swirled together an array of facts, possible facts, dubious assertions and pure speculation to arrive at conclusions that were based on little more than her zeal to portray Trump as a tool of the Kremlin. Even when sober, Joe McCarthy never did it better.
We might dismiss her performance as just another bit of stagecraft on “MSDNC,” but Maddow was in sync with widespread fear-mongering by pundits and Democratic Party loyalists who think they’re picking some low-hanging fruit to throw at Trump. But what they’re doing is poisonous — and extremely dangerous.
The standard memes demanding hostility toward Putin virtually never address some crucial questions. Such as: What are the plausible results of escalating a new Cold War? Is it wise to push the U.S. government into evermore assertive brinkmanship with Russia? Wouldn’t the degree of success in that endeavor increase the degree of danger that the antagonisms will spiral into a military confrontation and, from there, into a nuclear holocaust?
Such questions don’t seem to bother the likes of Maddow, who has largely built her TV career on mocking, impugning and denouncing Republicans. Fair enough, except when it isn’t — and when it latches onto a Democratic party line of attack: no matter how bogus the reasoning or how dire the potential consequences for humans and all other life on this planet.
Sliding through a kind of time warp, Maddow’s performance on the night of January 26 was akin to what the most extreme Republicans have reveled in doing to incumbent Democrats in past decades — baiting them as accomplices of the Kremlin and warning against actual détente between the two countries.
To be clear: Donald Trump has already shown himself to be a horrendous president in countless ways that matter, from his Cabinet appointments to his numerous corrosive statements to his executive orders on subjects ranging from family planning for women overseas to immigration at home. Why spin into agenda-driven conjecture and illogic when there are so many empirical reasons to directly challenge Trump?
But for countless U.S. reporters and pundits as well as Democrats in Congress, the temptation to attack Trump as a servant of Putin is irresistible.
Norman Solomon is co-founder of the online activist group RootsAction.org. His books include War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death. He is the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy.
There is no real left in US. She is just another Wall Street warmonger.
She has jumped a particularly risky fascist shark in a particularly dangerous fashion in light of the nuclear war potential were her views to prevail.
Watched her show once when it first came on, just another gate keeper of the demodogs.
Zorn, that’s who she is and the left isn’t allowed on Amerikan tv so most are on RT. Sad.
Thanks NS
They would have been the first to attack this entire approach, if they were not doing it themselves.
All this concern and fuss over Russian involvement and influence in our American political system shouldn’t have Russia only in the sights of these ‘pissed off Hillary lost’ Democrate’s. I’ll concede to an investigation of foreign influences that maybe going on behind the curtain of our government, but I want Russia to be held to the same standards as Israel and Saudi Arabia is held too. Furthermore if our politicians and celebrities stop referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a Hitler, and pull out of the tradegy we caused in Ukraine, well then it might leave the Russians to do what they do best, and that is by us simply leaving them be good Russian. I think Russia should be left to being Russian, and we Americans should reel in our interrupting their livelihood, because by our playing god we have hurt our important relationship…and that maybe a huge understatement if we take into consideration the Maddow’s of our American society, so quit with the Russia bashing.
Thank you, Norman, for writing this. I just read a post on the Daily Kos titled, “Rachel Maddow Nailed it” about this, and I came away asking myself, “She did?”. Keep up your good work.
Daily Kos is another Democratic (sic) party mouthpiece.
I found a youtube video of Maddow gloating about Hillary’s coming victory, and couldn’t keep watching for even a full minute. (I knew this woman existed, but had never, ever watched her before)
Maddow isn’t stupid, so by default that leaves her as delusional. Or dishonest. But I’d bet on her creating her own fantasies, then running with them.
She introduced herself as an idealist, Which is a good career pitch. Now she is simply a careerist
It was enough for me watching Rachel Maddow’s shallow torrents once or twice in the past. She made an impression of a regular benevolent talking head. But her “performance” link in the article shows that now she’s becoming a malevolent hate monger. To bad for those who are “informed” by her narrow vision of international matters.
Thank you, Norman Solomon, for this excellent commentary. Just one question, “How could you endure listening to (and watching) that woman for 26 minutes?”
At a salary of about $7,000,000 annum, I doubt Maddow will stray far from the script written by her Comcast Masters.
Scratch “progressives like Rachael Maddow” insert “neoliberals like Racheal Maddow”.
Many are sipping the Democrat Kool-Aid and a few intrepid souls aren’t. It’s the risk a nation takes by allowing only two political parties, one that’s right, which, in true binary fashion, makes the other one wrong.
In his Playboy interview in 1967 Jim Garrison, the only DA who has tried to prosecute the conspiracy to kill JFK, said this:
“In a very real and terrifying sense, our Government is the CIA and the Pentagon, with Congress reduced to a debating society. Of course, you can’t spot this trend to fascism by casually looking around. You can’t look for such familiar signs as the swastika, because they won’t be there. We won’t build Dachaus and Auschwitzes; the clever manipulation of the mass media is creating a concentration camp of the mind that promises to be far more effective in keeping the populace in line. We’re not going to wake up one morning and suddenly find ourselves in gray uniforms goose-stepping off to work. But this isn’t the test. The test is: What happens to the individual who dissents? In Nazi Germany, he was physically destroyed; here, the process is more subtle, but the end results can be the same.”
He saw what was happening back then. Rachel Maddow is part of that “concentration camp of the mind.”
Excellent reminder of a true hero and the sad state the US has become. The lengths people are going to right now to contort themselves against our history and current reality are very disheartening, especially when we seemed so primed for a real truth revolution. But the powers that exert themselves over us, powers resulting from theft and deceit, are working overtime right now to further obliterate truth and reason for exactly this reason. As a result, people are becoming more confused, not less. Minds are being blown and most can’t take it.
Thank God for sites like this, where reason and debate live, sussed out by professional reporting and context. I’d bet I speak for most here when I say I do not automatically believe everything I read here, but I don’t come to blindly follow. I come for the wisdom in the reporting, often spending more time on the comments than articles – healthy debate that susses out (or at least does not shy away from) some reasonable form of reality, from which we can draw our best conclusions. And the logic presented here, is proved true day in and day out, year after year. Patterns of behavior among the ruling classes develop. Things become obvious when you begin to see them. And you can almost predict them. If we’re going down on the Titanic, I at least want to be in the company of those who can honestly say it is due to an iceberg.
Maddow, like Hillary, is but one cog in the Empire’s lies-and-war machine, better than some, worse than others, but all bad for a Democratic Republic. No one should be paying any attention to her or anyone like her – uncritical mouthpieces and mean-clique leaders all.
Thank you Robert Parry and all of the writers and commenters here for helping keep this thinking person sane.
Way to go Rachel. Keep up the good work. We have to keep and eye on Trump and his Russian friends.
My husband had tried to warn me from the start that she was a windbag, with her own agenda, particulars unknown; instinctively anti Republican, with an ideological twist.
He couldn’t take her – “whenever anybody gets up in that strident tone of voice it means they need that tone of voice because they have nothing to say. If she had something to say she would not need that self important stridency.”
He tells me he was driven out of the room many a time during the years that I watched her religiously.
I guess what finally woke me up was the ugly way she treated Bernie Sanders. She was a disrespectful shill for the war hawk neoliberal Secretary Clinton. It shocked me at first – her self importance associating herself with the Clinton schtick pretending to be even handed but showing her true bias repeatedly.
The last straw for me was the dirty trick – interviewing both Bernie and Hillary separately on the same subject supposedly on the same day and then “finding Hillary” afterwords to give her another shot at twisting Bernie’s words. (The subject had something to do with women’s issues.) It was pretty ugly. (can’t remember the context right now, but within a few days they backed away from the faux narrative they were trying to help Hillary create by twisting Bernie’s words. It was like a messed up theatrical production.)
Rachel Maddow eventually succeeded in driving me away from MSNBC.
The last person there who had some self respect and independence I thought was Chris Hayes. Maybe he still does but when Joy Reed took over for him a few times I quit watching cause she’s a shill too. And verrry pleased with herself, like Maddow.
The shrieking over Russia trying to build Russia into a boogeyman has weaned me off everything on cable except CSPAN and PBS concerts and cooking lessons on their alternate channel.
Norman Solomon has captured the essential RACHEL with a playwrite’s skill:
“When Rachel Maddow finished a 26-minute monologue that spanned two segments on her MSNBC program last Thursday night, her grave tones indicated that she thought she’d just delivered a whale of a story. But actually it was more like a minnow — and a specious one at that.
“Grave tones”, indeed! Bravo!
I lost respect for Chris Hayes when he was interviewing someone about the Democratic Primary and she started talking about Bernie instead of Hillary and Hayes didn’t know the camera was on him and as soon as she mentioned Bernie he literally put his finger to his mouth in a ‘shush’ motion to tell her to stop talking about Bernie.
Rachel? I realized what she as years and years ago when she thought Obama appointing Jack Lew was fantastic.
She has no soul as far as I’m concerned. She knows exactly what she is doing, how she manipulates the truth and distorts things.
What frustrates me is how my cultural liberal friends trust her and let MSNBC, CNN, The Washington Post, and the New York Times shape what they think.
To be fair, this piece should be corrected to note that Glenn Beck was fond of the chalk blackboard as compared to the whiteboard referenced in the article.
Nobody seems to realize that the anti-Russia/Putin frenzy started and kept up by the DEMOCRATS is shielding, giving an alibi and COVERING UP for the real culprits who DID steal the election: The GD REPUBLICANS!! (Sorry for the shouting but…..you know)
http://www.gregpalast.com/election-stolen-heres/
(Download before it’s ruled Russian fake news and pulled)
I t just shows the democrats have gone far right into Fascism. They need an outgroup to scapegoat and build their hate campaign on
Rachel Maddow being called progressive is demeaning the word progressive. Samantha Bee is also spoiling her humor by being so narrow. Hillary Clinton did not deserve to win to win the Presidency, the Russian Hacking stories were unsubstantiated and are now stale news, the idea of keeping Russia as an enemy is 25 years out of date, and if the Democratic party want to win any time soon it needs to completely reform or remake itself for the PEOPLE, not the few rich and the neocons.
Richard I just read the Palast article you linked. It’s great and I hope everyone reads it.
Evelyn, I totally agree with you on Rachel. I was pleased to see Consortium publish this article. When Rachel first joined MSNBC I really liked her and told my friends to watch. I thought she was honest and articulate. Now I get sick when I turn her on and hear her start in on one of her “teaching” lectures. I turned her off as she started last Thursay, so I missed what Norman Soloman saw, but I can just guess. My heart sinks and I become depressed every time she starts in on Russia, because I know that adoring fans believe every word – and she is lying, and she knows she is lying! Rachel has a PHD in history or foreign affairs (I forget which – maybe it’s both). Dr. Maddow is obviously very bright, so why is she content to lie on a daily basis? Is it really the money? Like you Evelyn, I also thought Chris Hayes was honest, and I think he was at the start, like Rachel, but the MSNBC rot has started to settle in with him too.
It’s true, there isn’t a single newscast, network or cable, that is reliable. PBS is also frantically lying. When they have two people on to discuss foreign affairs they very carefully allow only anti Russian speakers on. You will never hear the truth about Ukraine, etc from anyone on PBS or any other MSM TV news.
“It’s true, there isn’t a single newscast, network or cable, that is reliable.”
Check out RT and especially “Redacted Tonight.”
Maddow, Hayes, O’Donnell and Reed are all clearly suffering from an extreme case of Putin Derangement Syndrome. So is Keith Olbermann, though he does not have a media soapbox any longer. On occasion, Chris Matthews can be half-way rational about wanting peace with Russia, but then he will suddenly lapse into a groundless tirade against Putin too, as though he received instructions to crank out the propaganda over his earpiece.
As all rational thinking human beings must realise, blaming Putin for i) “hacking the election” and ii) “stealing the election” from Hillary to the benefit of Comrade Trump is purely contrived codswallop meant to i) excuse her disastrous campaign, ii) delegitimize Trump as president and iii) obstruct him in the performance of his duties. I know the public personae of all these cable TV personalities quite well, having watched them daily for a decade or more (over two decades in the case of Mr. Matthews). It has been sad to see them all either i) losing their minds to what are clearly delusions or ii) selling out to support a narrative dictated by forces behind the scenes in the media and probably higher up in the Deep State to boot. They all perfectly depict the distinction between i) serving an ideology (which most of us readers of Consortium News practice and respect–I am ideologically driven to seek the truth, justice, peace and the other virtues touted in the Preamble to the Constitution–I daresay most readers here share that) and ii) serving a strictly partisan agenda, which simply seeks to win for your faction regardless of the compromises and hypocrisies that must be endured.
Clearly MSNBC has transmogrified into nothing more than a mindless tool of the DNC. They have become that which they condemned in Fox News for its blind support of the RNC, telling any lies and demonizing any person to achieve their goals. Sell-outs like Maddow would now take us to the brink of nuclear war to appease George Soros and whatever other oligarchs are pulling the strings of the neocons and neoliberals fronting for the “Democratic Party,” (may it rest in peace!). Rachael, you have become exactly the people you hated for years as a lip-flapping talking head. You have become Glenn Beck, Michael Savage, Rush Limbaugh, and Mark Levin. You have clearly descended far below Kelly Anne Conway, whom I am sure you consider beneath yourself, in terms of honesty and integrity. Strange universe we live in where so many public people can spontaneously betray the values they espoused for most of their careers.
At least that’s how I see it. And, I’ll tell you one more thing, Maddow. You fools are too stupid to realise that there are legions of people like myself who saw your public transformation in support of liars, demonizers and war mongers and were prompted not to vote for the Democrat for once in their lives. Whether we liked Trump or not, you snarky dead-enders for Hillary made all the difference in the election. True adherents of liberal values and aspirants of peace in this world were not about to sign on to Hillary’s personal wrecking machine because it was “her turn” or because you thought everyone in the country would fall for her insane “Putin is the devil and Donald Trump is his puppet” political campaign ploy. Those asinine pronouncements on your part had the exact opposite effect, lady. Enough true liberals either voted for Trump, voted for Stein, or simply did not vote at all. Think about it: where did the critical turnabout in voting patterns take place that threw the election to Trump? It was in the traditional “blue” (liberal) states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa, and also in critical swing states like Florida and Ohio. (I’ll grant that you got every Hispanic vote in California, the state’s largest voting bloc and the basis of Hillary’s popular vote majority, totally fair and square but that was till nowhere near enough to win the country. Both you and Trump can put a sock in it and leave the statistical analysis to Nate Silver.) You raging maniacal hyper-partisans of the War Party lost because of people like me who read this blog and are influenced by truth and rational thought not slogans and bullshit. Are we happy as clams about Donald Trump? Honestly, after you guys sabotaged the Sanders campaign, he was the best of a very bad lot. His status as an unknown quantity significantly outweighed any reason to vote for the thoroughly known evil of Hillary Clinton. We shall see what Trump does with his opportunity. I know you partisans will not do it, but the country should give him a chance before moving straight to impeachment, revolt, deposition or assassination. That’s a big difference between your partisan philosophy of governance and my rational empirical approach. I need evidence before believing assertions and accusations. That’s why the “Russia did it” argument wins you NO points. So far you fanatics got nothing. Come back when he has actually destroyed the country or made a mockery of the constitution. I know you will sure be disappointed if he actually improves the situation.
She is un-watchable. And what a fan I was during the Air America days. Almost every one of those AA starters are now dead to me: Franken, Randi Rhodes, Maddow…
Maddow is no progressive, may once have been but now is a classic liberal. I once heard her advocate bombing Syria-must be a R2Py’ er. I thought at that point she had really fallen into the abyss of beltway blindness and was totally, as they say in the intelligence field-compromised.
The only thing she proves is how an astronomical salary can warp or compromise one’s perspective into just another Washington Consensus talking head.