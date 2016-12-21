“Terrorism Undermining Merkel”

The bloody truck attack on Berlin’s Christmas market is a reminder how the West’s destabilization of the Mideast and North Africa now destabilizes Europe and Chancellor Merkel, as Gilbert Doctorow describes.
By Gilbert Doctorow
It took German Chancellor Angela Merkel 10 hours to find the words to respond to the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that left a dozen dead and scores injured. When she finally spoke and acknowledged that it looked like a terrorist act, she hastened to express the pious hope that it was not the deed of a “refugee.”
Merkel’s hesitant response to the attack on Monday shows why many Germans feel that their country is defenseless against terrorism and why Merkel’s political fortunes may be declining. The failure to promptly capture the assailant – on Wednesday, the search focused on a Tunisian suspect – has compounded public worries that Merkel has largely contained concerns about Islamic terrorism through control over information, not effective preventive steps.
The Chancellor has directed the whole state apparatus to serve the purposes of her personal rule, which means to ensure the general public is lulled into a sense of false security. Officials recoil at making any connection between terrorist acts and refugees from the Middle East whom she so warmly welcomed.
To protect her political flanks, Merkel has muzzled the police who are not allowed to say anything that contradicts her political narrative hailing the benefits of multiculturalism. With a pliant German press, she has withheld full information about rapes and other attacks which are alleged to have been committed by immigrants/refugees going back to the rampage by migrants at the Cologne main railway station last New Year’s Eve.
What we see in her rhetoric and in the political correctness she enforces is precisely what Donald Trump called out in his debates with Hillary Clinton — the refusal to deal with “Muslim extremists” or “Jihadists” in the name of avoiding ethnic or religious profiling. But whereas Clinton paid a price at the ballot box, so far Angela Merkel has escaped the voters’ punishment.
Security Gaps
I do not pretend to be a security expert, but ever since the terrorist attacks on Belgium’s National Airport in Zaventem and on metro stations this past spring, I am aware of what was not done to protect us before and what is being done presently. With that perspective, I have a few observations to share from my day trip to Berlin this past Friday for a press conference at the Bundestag.
I arrived at Berlin’s Schoenefeld airport and left from Tegel airport, which is more generally used for European flights and is conveniently close to the city center. What I saw at Tegel is exactly the same if not worse than what prevailed at Zaventem before the terrorist attack, only it is further aggravated by the peculiar configuration of Tegel’s departure/check-in facilities which form a semi-crescent served by a roadway for taxis and passenger cars to drop off passengers which would allow a car bomb to wreak havoc.
Moreover, as was the case at Zaventem, the departure area is served by many access doors, none of which is guarded. Police presence inside the terminal building is minimal.
By comparison, in the time since the attack on Zaventem, access roads to the airport have been diverted; there is no vehicular access to the building itself; and passengers on foot now pass through one entrance door only where they are subject to observation. Immediately after, they confront a detachment of four soldiers armed with heavy machine guns and facing in all four directions to ensure that no one can get past them who should not be there.
Whereas in Brussels we now have patrols of heavily armed soldiers posted at various metro stations and passing through trains, what I saw on the Berlin metro last Friday was a situation that antedated our modern age of terror. No police were in evidence on the system, only ticket controllers who passed through the trains and checked my tickets and the tickets of others to ensure we had properly stamped the tickets when we entered the system.
By the same token, we are told that the Christmas market in Berlin had no special police protection. To be sure, government buildings do better. The Bundestag was in session last Friday, and when I got there, I found that the security provisions were operating. We all passed through metal detectors and our briefcases and handbags were x-rayed.
Outside and above us a stationary helicopter was maintaining surveillance of the whole area. And yet, the checking of visitors was done by unarmed personnel, and I wonder how effective they would be against properly trained and armed terrorists.
In summary, Merkel’s denial of the high risk facing Germany due to her lax policy on immigrants means that more terrorist attacks are likely. So, what she has been doing to protect herself politically at the expense of everyone else’s personal safety may well be her undoing in 2017.
Gilbert Doctorow is the European Coordinator of The American Committee for East West Accord Ltd. His latest book, Does Russia Have a Future? was published in August 2015.
Here is an interesting look at how a person ends up on America’s terrorist watchlist:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2016/09/americas-terrorist-watchlist.html
Some of the same players who provided the faulty information that led to the never-ending conflict in Iraq are still responsible for providing much of the intelligence for the global security apparatus.
Look at what the Cheney-Wolfowitz-Perle-Feith war machine unleashed by attacking and obliterating Iraq. It’s also what the Killary Clinton-Obama-Kagen(s) war machine unleashed by attacking and obliterating Libya and then tacitly assisting these violent extremists in Syria. And it’s also what the Carter and Reagan admins unleashed when they armed and financed these fanatics in Afghanistan.
Sorry folks, but Putin and Assad are on the correct and righteous side of this fight in Syria. The whole notion of an early on rational and non-violent Syrian opposition was always basically a fraud. If anything, this tiny number of more or less quislings would’ve opened up Syria to Western exploitation and pillage, not unlike what’s occurred in Ukraine since Yanukovych’s ouster.
The Zionist-Saudi Terror Network wants nothing less than the total destruction of all nation-states throughout the Middle East, Horn of Africa, Maghreb, and South Central Asia that have leaders and govt’s that are secular or supportive of Palestinian rights and don’t countenance Saudi Wahhabi lunacy. It’s why they’ve been the staunchest advocates in Washington for all the regime change wars throughout the Middle East which have been detrimental to Big Oil’s goals and objectives and the profit potential of some other giant multinational corporations. This paradigm is the primary reason we’re witnessing this internecine fight right now between our elites regarding the ridiculous and hysterical “Russian hacking” allegations.
I agree with some but not all of what you say. You failed to mention Iran and the competition between Iran and Saudi Arabia on who projects more regional power……….I do not know how many Syrians you have spoken with to get a first hand feel for what is going on but I have met many and they almost all consider Assad to be a brutal dictator just like Saddam and his own father before him. Let us not mix between the regional power play and the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian People themselves……….YES, the Zionist-Saudi criminal alliance is a very big problem but the Assad-Iranian- Russian alliance is just as criminal……..the poor people of the region are the real victims of what is going on………But as they say, freedom is not free and those people will have to find their own way to free themselves from the local dictators and the criminal outsiders including the Zionists, American, British, French, Russians and what have you……..The good news is that the filthy game the Europeans played 100 years ago by carving the region between themselves is now destabilizing Europe itself…….kinda “what goes around comes around”………..
Elections have been held twice since the regime change operation and Assad won both times.
You may know some Syrians – but you don’t know them all.
Up against the western backed jihadis- Syria choose Assad.
As for Merkel she lost sight of what is good for Germany and Europe. The massive influx of migrants was shocking to see and I believe played a part in brexit as in the U.K. We did not want to take any of the people who no one could verify the backgrounds
I actually come from the Middle East and KNOW how ELECTIONS are conducted in those countries………Nice try……
TO DR. SOUDY:
I’m white and American…so i KNOW about elections in the US.
—-Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
The recent historical record totally contradicts the false equivalency you try to make between the Assad-Iranian-Russian alliance versus the Saudi-Zionist Terror Network, there’s simply no comparison. It’s the Assad-Iran-Russian coalition that’s fighting a defensive struggle against NATO, the U.S. MIC and Zionist aggression.
Journalist Eva Bartlett and others who have been on the scene in Aleppo and Syria further destroy your argument about how evil Assad supposedly is. Is he perfect, of course not. But he’s being vilified and demonized as has every single leader of a nation-state who tries to buck the NATO Zionist power configuration. In fact, the Assad family was known to lecture Western Orientalists quite frequently about what you just lamented: the artificial fragmentation of the Arab and Muslim world in the Middle East by the imperialists.
“The recent historical record”!! Really?! Where is that record and who made it a record?! I said my info is based on talking to many SYRIANS. You can love Assad-Iran-Russia all you want but it is the SYRIANS who matter at the end. Yes, NATO,US, Saudis,and Zionists are CRIMINALS but so are ASSAD,IRAN, and Russia………….Of course if one goes to an area of Syria where the regime is in control, Assad will be portrayed as wonderful…………..I think you need to read the comments better before reacting………….
So are you saying that your friends in Syria welcomed the war and all of the foreign actors? The USA, NATO, militants, ISIS, Al-Nusra, head choppers, etc.?
Just want to be sure I understand what the Assad foes want or under the circumstances prefer.
As you come from the ME then you must know that in the Islamic ME there are only two types of government, Islamic theocracies and non Islamic dictatorships, like Assad, Saddam etc. Saddam and Assad will kill all those who oppose them, however, if you don’t oppose them you will have a quiet peaceful life. The same can’t be said about Islamic theocracies, the likes of Saudi aren’t too keen on any religion other than Islam and will lop your head off if you try to convert; this is not unusual in the Islamic world especially in the ME. The are 13 countries where Atheism is punishable by death, 14 if you include Islamic state and they all have Muslim majority populations.
But, back to Syria. I went there on an independent trip about 15 years ago and it was a wonderful, peaceful, safe country where Christians, Muslims and Kurds all lived and worked side by side. The people you know and who hate Assad fall into two groups, the deluded liberals who think that if Assad is gone they will be able to form a multi parti democracy and the Islamist head choppers like Al Nusra and their affiliates.
Unfortunately Assad is the best hope Syria has of peace and security for anyone who is not a hard core Sunni Islamist.
Here is an excellent 20 minute French documentary about women living in Damascus. At present they have a wonderful free life and are able to enjoy it to the full without being told what to do by a bunch of Islamist misogynists. Also, an excellent piece from Der Spiegel.
You’re either with Assad or with the Islamists, we can guess where your sympathies lie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhL8D0wYevo
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/life-in-wartime-damascus-as-syria-collapses-a-1125546.html
I hadn’t head of this, but if it’s true Merkel is an even worse character than I’d realized. It was plain for anybody to see the woman was a compete fool to have opened the floodgates to the refugees without any attempt whatever to investigate them and sift out the radicalized young men.
Dr Soudy,
I don’t know about Assad being “a brutal dictator just like Saddam”. But if you are arguing for “Regime Change” in Syria, who do you propose is going to be the new regime?
It seems to me that the Iraqi and Syrian people were much better of under their dictatorships than what they are now suffering from Anglo-Zionist interventions into their countries.
Your thoughts Dr.?
The SYRIANS are the ones to choose in fair and free elections with International Monitors………….The tragedy of Syria is the same tragedy in other countries and the reason is because the UN is a total failure and cannot arrange for international peace keeping forces to intervene in such situations and stop the carnage………Humanity needs a much better INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM than the one we have now…………..
Humanity needs a much better INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM than the one we have now…………..
There doesn’t appear to be much hope for that as long as global capitalism, Israeli policies, and religious biases are part of the present Middle Eastern tragedy.
When people sincerely wish to make an ultimate sacrifice for some political purpose, there is usually some clear political logic behind it. In the case of many attacks in Europe over the last few years, this was not typically the case. So often the attacker winds up dead, one way or another with no meaningful explanation and a cable is issued from somewhere or other that the worlds best spy & assassination services mysteriously cannot locate “taking credit” – for no coherent reason. Germany is not active fighting in the Islamic countries, NATO is not especially active as a unit, and the logic of Germany pressuring NATO to be less active based on these sporadic attacks is non-existent. Instead, we are supposed to believe in suicidal death cults that hate people who are different, travel to foreign lands, and then do themselves in. Personally, I find that narrative implausible. I look instead for explanations of which groups actually benefit from increased military style security everywhere and increased support for active military interventions.
That said, the author’s point is a good one in observing that the attacks continue to happen, for whatever reason, so it does make sense to effectively guard high traffic areas. Security conscious officials should recognize that vehicles are being increasingly used as weapons, and take that into consideration.
If we hear calls soon for only allowing govt. back-doored “smart” vehicles on the roads, that will be another clue…
Germany is active in bringing democracy to Afghanistan. Additionally there are some soldiers on a peace mission in Mali.
In France authorities used the prior attacks to declare state of emergency and then to clamp down on the protesters of the environmental summit. The state of emergency was also useful in controlling the protests against the unpopular changes of French labor laws.
These Euro “terrorist IDs” who can’t or won’t speak for themselves are not Afghanis, and it’s super unlikely that they are motivated in any way by Germany’s “foreign aggression”. They are not speaking for themselves. We do not have actual evidence that they are “ISIS-inspired”. And we do not know who is issuing press releases saying “ISIS takes credit”. What we do know is that they are not being captured and speaking for themselves. We do not see their friends saying “I wouldn’t pull off that crime but I see it as valid for X,Y,Z reasons”. We get Jack Ruby security force killing Lee Harvey Oswald terrorist and we learn nothing. And then instant calls for more spending/power for Security/Military forces.
If the people really are alienated loners who perceive great injustices against their religion or ethnic group, why are they not telling us that clearly and why insist on suicide-like attack as the mechanism?
There are too many unanswered questions and too many opportunists filling in their self-interested version of the details to allow easy interpretation.
ISIS? Those guys driving around in open desert areas on trucks with black masks on their heads? And then beheading civilians in public squares or throwing them off buildings. The killer spooks haven’t found them yet but they really want to?????
It’s a really suspicious setup.
Germany is active in bringing democracy to Afghanistan.
Germany is or was active in selling submarines to Israel. Perhaps, they are also selling war-making equipment to other nations that ISIS finds objectionable.
Mr. Doctorow,
usually your articles are very well researched and balanced. This one lacks some additional information. For years now politicians (Schäuble, de Maizière, …) have been pushing for military units (Bundeswehr) being used inside the country (https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article151078291/Schaeuble-fordert-Bundeswehreinsaetze-auch-im-Inneren.html). Until recently that push could be fended off successfully. There was/is a good reason for being against such proposals. Shortly after WW II Franz Josef Strauß – a very controversial politician – had said that “The hand shall fall off that person whoever takes a weapon in his hands.” – “Wer noch einmal eine Waffe in die Hand nimmt, dem soll die Hand abfallen.” (https://www.welt.de/print/die_welt/debatte/article142373143/Dem-soll-die-Hand-abfallen.html). The aforementioned statement had been made in reference to the German population. Despite such a rhetoric in the postwar period Franz Josef Strauß had been one of those politicians responsible for the rearmament of Germany. Since the reestablishment of a a Germany military the purpose of the troops has changed. At first the military should serve for protection only. Since the peace mission of the German military – as NATO member – in the Yugoslav war the solely defensive nature of the troops faded away. If you’re going fast forward to 2016 you’ll realize that the duties of German military (Bundeswehr ) had been expanded significantly. In a few years from now there may be no difference to the assignments of the Wehrmacht during the Nazi-period.
Did Merkel order police (and press) to be silent on criminal activities of Muslims? Maybe there exist such orders, maybe not. I don’t know, but I know for sure that in right-wing circles this rumor is widespread. Modern Neonazis often are pro Israel (probably only on the outside) and highly anti Muslim. Each and every crime is appalling, no matter if the perpetrators are Neonazis, Muslims, etc.
What do non Germans know about rightwing crime? How many people know of the list of casualties of the right wing (https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Todesopfer_rechtsextremer_Gewalt_in_der_Bundesrepublik_Deutschland)? Does anyone know that two young children of refugees got abducted and murdered last year (according to German news media there hadn’t been any political motivation behind those horrible acts)?
Do non Germany know of the so called NSU (Nationalsozialistischer Untergrund, Nationalsocialistic Underground) and their murderous rampage? For nearly a decade several Muslims had been shot dead in different locations all over Germany. Main stream media had labeled those crimes as “Dönermorde” (doner murders). When the story started to get uncovered everyone acted as if they were shocked by the revelations (politicians and journalists alike). There are so many inconsistencies to the official narrative (documents got shredded by government agencies, several witnesses deceased before they could give testimony, …). The lawsuit is still dragging along in Munich. I guess the trial will end with a slap on the wrist of the only surviving – according to the official storyline – accomplice.
Do non Germans know about those “pro” groups (pro Köln, pro NRW, …). In the past those groups used to protest against Islam in front of mosques. For doing so, they decided to protest in front of salafist mosques. To cut it short: one hategroup protested against another hategroup. (As far as I know Saudi Arabia financially supports salafits, but that seems to be okay with politicians.)
Do non Germans know of the existence of a website in German language, called “politically incorrect”. According to German main stream media the users of that web site cheered when Breivik killed the participants of the youth camp of the Social Democratic Party of Norway. They assumed that the shooting spree had been conducted by a Muslim.
Do non Germany know that rightwingers fear that Muslims might “breed” more than Germans? (I had read some similar statement that had been made before the coming into power of the Nazis. The statement had been relating Europe’s Jewish population.)
Could all that Muslim scare be a part of a bigger plan? Maybe divide et impera? As long as ordinary citizens are concerned with Muslims (and Muslims are concerned with the danger of rightwingers),big corporations, bankers and politicians can srew over the uninformed population. By the way: it’s no coincidence that there had been a surplus of military supply, which was distributed among US police. The elites/establishment didn’t intend to change anything and had been planning for a civil war. Maybe Trump will be able to delay the inevitable for a few years.
Your comments in good part correspond to what mainstream German media were saying directly after the attacks: they they are being unfairly used by the extremists -Alternativ fuer Deutschland – for political benefit. As if the whole muzzling of German society over the immigrant issue and the terrorist risk it has brought home to Germany is not a purely political ploy of Merkel to stay in power no matter what the cost to German society and to the viability of the EU
.
Germany suffers from Political Correctness and close-mindedness that is one-to-one with the Hillary Clinton Democrats and their Neocon fellow travelers. Both in the US and in Germany there has been an unholy collusion of Right Center and Left Center to hold onto power without having any coherent policy for its use other than in foreign affaris – for democracy promotion and “values-directed” policy. This means that only at the extremes, whether Right or Left, do you get open and uncensored criticism of the daft policies like open doors to migrants that Merkel put in place.
You are getting very hot under the collar over neo-fascists but you are willfully exaggerating their numbers in German politics – AfD is something like 10%. 10% not 40%. their chances of taking control or even entering into a coalition are presently nil. The only thing that can inflate their chances is further prevarication and outright lies from Merkel and her confederates.
The sooner Merkel goes, the sooner Germany can begin to heal itself. She has created a wasteland around herself, destroyed the careers of any potential opponents both in her party and in the opposition. But nature abhors a vacuum and the sooner she goes the sooner real, healthy political controversy can revive, so that the country REJOINS Western democracies.
It is probably too late now, but the players and would-be players getting involved in conflicts around the world would do well to take time out to read the trilogy on blowback by Chalmers Johnson. http://thirdworldtraveler.com/Blowback_CJohnson/Blowback_CJohnson.html As the old saying goes, “Better late than never.” Interventionists claiming humanitarian justification should also consider their “remedy” will probably be worse than the disease.
“Terrorism Undermining Merkel”
The headline is accurate but incomplete.
“Terrorism Undermining Merkel’s ‘Independent’ Foreign Policy Toward Russia” is more accurate because it comprehends the precise timing and purpose of recent terrorism “incidents” in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
The “Chancellor of the Free World” occasionally allows her toes to wander off Washington’s hard line on Russia.
Indeed toeing the Washington line got Germany into its current predicament.
The largest single recipient of new asylum seekers worldwide in 2014 was the Russian Federation, with 274,700 asylum requests, 99% of them lodged by Ukrainians fleeing from the war in Donbass. Russia was followed by Germany, the top recipient of asylum applications within the European Union, with 202,645 asylum requests, 20% of them from Syria, and most of the rest from Albania, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.
The disastrous conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as Iraq, Afghanistan and the Balkan wars, were largely instigated by the United States with substantial EU “cooperation”.
But terror attacks in Europe (and the United States) are much more than a matter of “what goes around, comes around”.
Not only is the terror unleashed in Germany, Turkey, France, and elsewhere a direct product of “cooperation” between the US, the EU and NATO member states, and Arab states of the Persian Gulf, notably Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Terror has proven to be a remarkably effective means of ensuring ongoing “cooperation” in Washington’s geopolitical agenda.
There’s no such analysis in Doctorow’s lament that there aren’t more heavily armed soldiers patrolling the streets of Germany.
Germany’s pursuit of an ‘independent’ foreign policy within the European community has been strongly tethered to “cooperation” with Washington. For example, back in the early 1990s under Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher strongly endorsed the plans of the Bush Administration to assure continued U.S. influence in a post-Cold War Europe. After the Persian Gulf War, while the Treaty of the European Union was being drafted in Maastricht, Genscher vigorously lobbying for the breakup of Yugoslavia.
By the time the Treaty of Amsterdam devolved foreign and security policy to the European Parliament in 1999, NATO marked the second major combat operation in its history: a 78 day bombing campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) during the Kosovo War. The campaign marked the first time in 54 years that the Luftwaffe actively participated in combat operations.
The 1990s, a new era of “cooperation” in Europe, ended with Germany’s decisive militarization of Ostpolitik, a huge permanent U.S. military base in the Balkans (Camp Bondsteel in eastern Kosovo), and a new Russian leader named Putin who was dealing with CIA-backed terrorist insurgents in the Caucasus.
Islamic terrorists can always find an excuse to kill people. If your country hasn’t invaded any Muslim countries, then it’s because one of your citizens insulted the Prophet (Sweden, Denmark), or because you deported foreign terrorists (Thailand), or because Jews live in your country (Argentina), or because your country has an ongoing territorial dispute with a Muslim country (India), or just because (Australia, Canada).
I lost my respect to majority of German people use to be highly educated and professional, who allowed such a political weasel like Merkel in power, a former East German communist youth organization FDJ leader and STASI secret police and CIA agent, got her PhD in physics on communist party recommendation.
What can you expect from an agent put in power to BETRAY and destroy German nation, turn country of , Kant, Goethe, Fichte, Marx, Heine, Hegel, Wagner, Schopenhauer, Leibniz and more in some liverwurst republic run from D.C.
What a shame to tolerate this abhorrent pig.