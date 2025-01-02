Vote for the Top 10 CN Photos of 2024

Choose your favorites from among 20 nominated photos.
These are the 20 original Consortium News photos of 2024 nominated for the top ten of the year. The photos are numbered in four themes: Assange Case, Gaza Protests, Miners’ Strike, McBride Case, Immigration Standoff, Capitol Hill, Galloway Wins By-Election.
Please vote in the comments section by choosing up to ten in the order you think reflects the best. A sample ballot would read: 8,12,3,20,6,2,14,9,5,18 for instance. These pictures are by CN photographers Orlando Harrison, Gordon Dimmack, Cathy Vogan and Joe Lauria.
ASSANGE CASE
1. Feb. 20, 2024
Scene outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Day One of Julian Assange hearing, Feb. 20, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
2. March 26, 2024
Stella Assange leaving the court on March 26, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
3. May 18, 2024
Royal Courts of Justice where Julian Assange’s hearing was held on May 18, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
4. May 20, 2024
Gabriel and John Shipton, Julian Assange’s brother and father, arriving to court on May 20, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
5. May 22, 2024
Assange supporters outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on May 22, 2024 respond to news that Assange would be allowed to appeal. He was eventually released in June. (Orlando Harrison for Consortium News)
6. June 29, 2024
After Assange’s release, June 29, 2024. (Collage by Cathy Vogan for Consortium News)
GAZA PROTESTS
7. March 25, 2024
Police arrest ant-genocide protestors blocking military shipments to Israel in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2024. (Cathy Vogan)
8. April 14, 2024
George Galloway, center, head of the Worker’s Party of Britain, with his campaign manager James Giles. First row: independent candidates for council elections in Britain, at conference in Blackburn on May 2, 2024, with support for Gaza the central issue. (Joe Lauria)
9. April 14, 2024
Craig Murray, who was a candidate for Parliament from Blackburn, England speaking at a conference on Gaza in Blackburn , April 14, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
10. April 26, 2024
Ant- genocide in Gaza protest protest at George Washington U. in Washington, D.C.. April 26, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
11. July 7, 2024
Craig Murray and Roger Waters at pro-Palestinian rally in Blackburn, England on July 6, 2024. (Gordon Dimmack for CN)
MINERS’ STRIKE
12. March 11, 2024
George Galloway with Arthur Scargill, former mine union leader, at march for the 40th anniversary of the 1984 strike, Hatfield, South Yorkshire, England. (Joe Lauria)
McBRIDE CASE
13. May 7, 2024
Military whistleblower David McBride outside court in Canberra on May 7, 2024 after sentencing hearing.(Cathy Vogan/CN)
IMMIGRATION STANDOFF
14. Aug. 18, 2024
UKIP leader Nick Marcel Tenconi speaking at ant-immigration rally in Bournemouth, England, Aug. 18, 2024. (Cathy Vogan/CN)
15. Sept. 7, 2024
Protestor against U.K. immigration policy at standoff rally in Glasgow, Scotland, Sept. 7, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
CAPITOL HILL
16. Dec. 7, 2024
Scott Ritter entering a Congressional office at the Capitol to warn about nuclear war. (Joe Lauria)
GALLOWAY WINS BY-ELECTION
17. Feb. 29, 2024
George Galloway with his wife Gayatri arrive at a voting station for by-election in Rochdale on Feb. 29. (Cathy Vogan for CN)
18. March 1, 2024
Giles and Galloway celebrating victory Friday morning, March 1. (Joe Lauria)
19. March 1, 2024
Galloway defends himself against media attacks after his victory, here with a Sky News reporter . (Joe Lauria)
20. March 4, 2024
Newly elected MP George Galloway arrives at Parliament for first day back in office. (Orlando Harrison for CN)
