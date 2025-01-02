Vote for the Top 10 CN Photos of 2024

Choose your favorites from among 20 nominated photos.

These are the 20 original Consortium News photos of 2024 nominated for the top ten of the year. The photos are numbered in four themes: Assange Case, Gaza Protests, Miners’ Strike, McBride Case, Immigration Standoff, Capitol Hill, Galloway Wins By-Election.

Please vote in the comments section by choosing up to ten in the order you think reflects the best. A sample ballot would read: 8,12,3,20,6,2,14,9,5,18 for instance. These pictures are by CN photographers Orlando Harrison, Gordon Dimmack, Cathy Vogan and Joe Lauria.

ASSANGE CASE

1. Feb. 20, 2024

2. March 26, 2024

3. May 18, 2024

4. May 20, 2024

5. May 22, 2024

6. June 29, 2024

GAZA PROTESTS

7. March 25, 2024

8. April 14, 2024

9. April 14, 2024

10. April 26, 2024

11. July 7, 2024

MINERS’ STRIKE

12. March 11, 2024

McBRIDE CASE

13. May 7, 2024

IMMIGRATION STANDOFF

14. Aug. 18, 2024

15. Sept. 7, 2024

CAPITOL HILL

16. Dec. 7, 2024

GALLOWAY WINS BY-ELECTION

17. Feb. 29, 2024

18. March 1, 2024

19. March 1, 2024

20. March 4, 2024

