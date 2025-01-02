Office Pool 2025

Andrew P. Napolitano offers 20 multiple-choice predictions concerning the Trump team, the U.S. government, the Supreme Court, popular culture, an array of politicians — and more.

By Andrew P. Napolitano

No. 1 — On Jan. 1, 2026, Joe Biden will be

a) A criminal defendant in a case brought by the Trump DoJ.

b) Generally regarded as smarter than he appears to be today.

c) Gone from this vale of tears.

d) In hospice.

No. 2 — On Jan. 1, 2026, Donald Trump will still be

a) Blaming JD Vance for something.

b) Appealing the civil judgments against him.

c) Defending the war he has started in Iran.

d) Sick and tired of giving Bibi Netanyahu everything he wants and getting nothing in return.

No. 3 — In January 2026, JD Vance will

a) Be getting the Mike Pence treatment from the Trump White House.

b) Wish he had stayed in the Senate.

c) Realize that he has become Trump’s poodle.

d) All of the above.

No. 4 — During 2025

a) Kamala Harris will announce she’s running for governor of California.

b) Chris Christie, having lost 100 pounds — again — will be back in Trump’s good graces.

c) Mike Johnson, having lost the speakership, will be back home in Louisiana teaching Sunday School.

d) Chuck Schumer will realize that he hates being minority leader in the Senate and will announce he’s running for Governor of New York.

No. 5 — During 2025, the Trump administration will

a) Spend a trillion dollars more than it collects in taxes and fees.

b) Start a war with Iran.

c) Continue supplying Ukraine with military equipment, ammo and cash.

d) All of the above.

No. 6 — The first of President Trump’s Cabinet to leave will be

a) Marco Rubio, in a principled dispute with the President over Ukraine.

b) Pam Bondi, because she will refuse to seek indictments of persons as to whom there is no evidence of criminal behavior.

c) Tulsi Gabbard, when her own intelligence community drives her from office.

d) Pete Hegseth, because he misses being on air at Fox.

No. 7 — In 2025

a) Pope Francis will pass away and be replaced by a faithful traditional Catholic.

b) Trump will increase the government’s debt by half a trillion dollars.

c) Vladimir Putin will triumph in Ukraine as it becomes a neutral country and forswears NATO membership.

d) All of the above.

No. 8 — In 2025

a) Tom Brady will come out of retirement and quarterback the New York Giants.

b) The Yankees will decisively defeat the Mets in the World Series.

c) Patrick Mahomes will retire and replace Tom Brady at Fox.

d) All of the above.

No. 9 — By this time next year

a) Notre Dame will have been crowned college football champion.

b) Bill and Hillary Clinton will have announced a formal separation.

c) Victoria Nuland will be No. 2 at the State Department.

d) All of the above.

No. 10 — By this time next year

a) Bibi Netanyahu will be in prison.

b) Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be living in Miami.

c) TikTok, under its present ownership, will be alive and well and popular in the U.S.

d) All of the above.

No. 11 — By this time next year

a) Netflix will have put movie theaters out of business.

b) Broadway will be back to its pre-pandemic levels.

c) Trump will buy RFK stadium from the feds and develop it into massive high-rise residences.

d) Some of the above.

No 12 — In 2025, Trump will

a) Rescind Executive Order 12333, and the intelligence community will go berserk.

b) Have signed legislation repealing FISA and the Patriot Act.

c) Have banned all domestic spying.

d) None of the above, but while I breathe, I hope.

No 13 — In 2025,

a) The military-industrial complex will have gotten fatter, richer and more powerful.

b) The U.S. Defense budget will have exceeded $1 trillion.

c) The Trump administration will have started or substantially financed three more wars.

d) All of the above.

No. 14 — In 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court will

a) Rule that all speech is absolutely protected as a natural right.

b) Rule that the right to travel is a natural right

b) Reverse Wickard v. Filburn which held that even infinitesimal, immeasurable, private and personal behavior can be regulated by Congress.

d) None of the above, but while I breathe, I hope.

No. 15 — In 2025, the majority of Americans will

a) Recognize that war is a racket.

b) Acknowledge that war is the health of the state.

c) Accept all wars because they believe the government’s lies.

d) Condemn the draft as a form of slavery.

No. 16 — In 2025, historians will finally acknowledge that

a) Lincoln was the first head of state in history to target militarily civilians of his own country.

b) Wilson formed a fourth unaccountable branch of government, unrecognized by the Constitution.

c) FDR was a virulent racist who supported the KKK and put Japanese Americans in concentration camps.

d) All are true, but none will be recognized.

No. 17 — The essence of government is

a) The negation of liberty.

b) A monopoly of force in a geographic area.

c) Taking from the haves and giving to itself and the have-nots.

d) All of the above.

No. 18 — The essence of a right is that

a) It comes from our humanity.

b) It exists whether the government recognizes it or not.

c) It can only be taken away after a fair jury trial at which the government must prove guilt.

d) All of the above.

No. 19 — The Constitution of the U.S.

a) Is the supreme law of the land.

b) Was written to restrain the government.

c) Recognizes natural rights.

d) Is regularly trashed by the government.

e) All of the above.

No. 20 — That government is best

a) Which governs least.

b) Which leaves us alone.

c) Which tells the truth all the time.

d) Which bends over backward to avoid war.

e) All of the above.

My choices: 1c, 2a, 3d, 4a, 5d, 6b, 7d, 8b, 9c, 10d, 11d, 12d, 13b, 14d, 15c, 16d, 17d, 18d, 19e, 20e.

Happy New Year!

Andrew P. Napolitano, a former judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey, was the senior judicial analyst at Fox News Channel and hosts the podcast Judging Freedom. Judge Napolitano has written seven books on the U.S. Constitution. The most recent is Suicide Pact: The Radical Expansion of Presidential Powers and the Lethal Threat to American Liberty. To learn more about Judge Andrew Napolitano, visit https://JudgeNap.com.

Published by permission of the author.

COPYRIGHT 2024 ANDREW P. NAPOLITANO

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

