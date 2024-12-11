WATCH: How to Stop a Nuclear War

Dennis Kucinich, Scott Ritter and Medea Benjamin met with citizens in Washington to discuss how they can get Congress to put a roadblock in the path towards nuclear annihilation.



The former Congressman, former chief U.N. weapons inspector and Code Pink leader spoke to an audience at the Tabard Inn in Washington on Saturday evening following an event at the National Press Club that was intended to get citizens to put pressure on Congress to back a resolution that would stop the U.S. transfer of long-range U.S. ATACM missiles to Ukraine.

The U.S. is using the territory of Ukraine to fire these missiles deep into Russia territory. Moscow says that amounts to a direct U.S. strike on Russia, putting the two countries at war. The Kremlin warned that further U.S. escalation could lead to nuclear confrontation.

22 min. Camera: Joe Lauria. Editor: Cathy Vogan.

