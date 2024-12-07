WATCH: No Nuclear War — A Call to Reason

Live from the National Press Club in Washington three panels, moderated by Scott Ritter and Medea Benjamin, examine the danger of nuclear conflict and ways to resist it. 4pm EDT Sat., 9pm U.K., 8am Sun. AEDT.



Watch the livestream of panel discussions moderated by Scott Ritter and Medea Benjamin at 4pm EST Saturday on the threat and danger of nuclear war today, how to persuade the Biden administration to act responsibly, and how to mobilize the population to become involved in opposing nuclear war.

Participants: Max Blumenthal, Margaret Kimberley, Dan Kovalik, Wilmer Leon, Garland Nixon, Anya Parampil, Theodore Postol, Jose Vega, Mel Goodman and Larry Wilkerson.

Please Support CN’s

Winter Fund Drive!

Make a tax-deductible donation securely by credit card or check by clicking the red button: