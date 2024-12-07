WATCH: No Nuclear War — A Call to Reason

Live from the National Press Club in Washington three panels, moderated by Scott Ritter and Medea Benjamin, examine the danger of nuclear conflict and ways to resist it. 4pm EDT Sat., 9pm U.K., 8am Sun. AEDT.
Watch the livestream of panel discussions moderated by Scott Ritter and Medea Benjamin at 4pm EST Saturday on the threat and danger of nuclear war today, how to persuade the Biden administration to act responsibly, and how to mobilize the population to become involved in opposing nuclear war.
Participants: Max Blumenthal, Margaret Kimberley, Dan Kovalik, Wilmer Leon, Garland Nixon, Anya Parampil, Theodore Postol, Jose Vega, Mel Goodman and Larry Wilkerson.
Please Support CN’s
Winter Fund Drive!
Make a tax-deductible donation securely by credit card or check by clicking the red button:
Although I haven’t listened to the entire presentation, it was disgusting enough to hear Scott Ritter relate the info that US military planners are actively planning a preemptive first-strike against Russia! I mean WTF?!? I recall back in the late 50’s/early 60’s the US was supposedly worried that those treacherous/devious commies (USSR or Chinese — they were all the same!) might try to a sneak-attack (because they were amoral godless communists and couldn’t be trusted!). And now here WE are, 60 years later, being the assholes who are admitting to planning actions that could very possibly kill several BILLION people (if not all 8+ billion of us!). And of course the MSM isn’t really mentioning this in any serious urgent way – don’t want to bum-out their audience. Scary and disgusting at the same time..
I’ll be running errands all day today and this presentation will accompany me the whole way. A very important event. Thanks for putting this together.
The Biden administration neocons have become even crazier than usual since Biden lost the election to Trump, who has promised to get out of the Ukraine War with Russia. They are trying to leave Trump in a war with Russia. This is outrageous, disgusting behavior and needs to be condemned in Congress. Congress needs to stop Biden’s neocons from escalating the war in Ukraine.