RAY McGOVERN: German TV Exposes the Lies That Entrapped Julian Assange

A major German TV network has aired an interview with the UN rapporteur on torture that reveals the invention of the Swedish “rape” case against Julian Assange.
By Ray McGovern
Special to Consortium News
Truth has broken through for those confused about how a publisher ended up in a maximum security prison in London with a one-way extradition ticket to court in the U.S. and the rest of his life behind bars.
One of the main German TV channels (ZDF) ran two prime-time segments on Wednesday night exposing authorities in Sweden for having “made up” the story about Julian Assange being a rapist.
Until last night most Germans, as well as other consumers of “major media” in Europe, had no idea of the trickery that enmeshed Assange in a spider-web almost certainly designed by the U.S. and woven by accomplices in vassal states like Sweden, Britain and, eventually, Ecuador.
ZDF punctured that web by interviewing UN Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer. One ZDF “Heute Sendung” segment (in German) is especially telling from minute 13:00 to 15:30 . The second is ZDF “Heute Journal” (minute 25:49 to 30:19.)
Both ZDF programs show Melzer being interviewed, with minimal interruption or commentary, letting his findings speak for themselves about how allegations against Assange were “made up” and manipulated to hold him captive.
The particularly scurrilous allegation that led many, including initially Melzer, to believe Assange was a rapist — a tried and tested smear technique of covert action — was especially effective. The Swedes never formally charged him with rape — or with any crime, for that matter. ZDF exhibited some of the documents Melzer uncovered that show the sexual allegations were just as “invented” as the evidence for WMD before the attack on Iraq.
Melzer had previously admitted to having been so misled by media portrayals of Assange that he was initially reluctant to investigate Assange’s case. Here is what Melzer wrote last year in an op-ed marking the International Day in Support of Torture Victims, June 26.
No major media would print or post it. Medium.com posted it under the title “Demasking the Torture of Julian Assange.”
Excerpts:
“But surely, I found myself pleading, Assange must be a selfish narcissist, skateboarding through the Ecuadorian Embassy and smearing feces on the walls? Well, all I heard from Embassy staff is that the inevitable inconveniences of his accommodation at their offices were handled with mutual respect and consideration.
This changed only after the election of President Moreno, when they were suddenly instructed to find smears against Assange and, when they didn’t, they were soon replaced. The President even took it upon himself to bless the world with his gossip, and to personally strip Assange of his asylum and citizenship without any due process of law.
In the end it finally dawned on me that I had been blinded by propaganda, and that Assange had been systematically slandered to divert attention from the crimes he exposed.” (Emphasis added.)
Melzer ended his op-ed with this somber warning:
“… This is not only about protecting Assange, but about preventing a precedent likely to seal the fate of Western democracy. For once telling the truth has become a crime, while the powerful enjoy impunity, it will be too late to correct the course. We will have surrendered our voice to censorship and our fate to unrestrained tyranny.” (Emphasis added.)
Melzer’s indefatigable efforts to expose what Assange has gone through, including “psychological torture,” met with some modest success in the days before the German ZDF aired their stories. Embedded in the linked article is by far the best interview of Melzer on Assange.
Opposition to extraditing Assange to the U.S. is becoming more widespread. Another straw in an Assange-favorable wind came last week when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called for Assange’s immediate release, ending years of silence by such European institutions.
It remains, nonetheless, an uphill struggle to prompt the British to think back 800 years to the courage of the nobles who wrested the Magna Carta from King John.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He is co-creator of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.
What an opera this story would make:
The Punishment of Julian Assange, the Truth Teller
It has drama, intrigue, false judges, corrupt prosecutors, cruel and inhumaine imprisonment and in the background: The Evil Empire.
Unfortunately it’s really happening to Mr Assange.
www(dot)nachdenkseiten(dot)de(flash)?p=58336#h01
Nils Melzer is a good man. I admire his research, his courage and his engagment.
The ZDF (one of the most important mainstream-media in Germany) is transatlantic. That does not mean that they are fully in line with its goals. In Germany people are mistrustful to the “bad ones” and more and more people are waking up. Still this report may lead to the dismissal of this brave assistant.
Did President Kennedy not intend to disband the CIA and Stop ISRAEL from achieving NUCLEAR Capability… Thing that LBJ did nothing about???…. Was the “Death Bed” confessions OF EX – CIA Operative E.Howard Hunt’s TRUTH or speculation????? Seems coincidental
There has been another report with Nils Melzer speaking in the German/Austrian Channel 3sat, a very good channel emphasizing on cultural matters.
In the end they asked for Assanges immediate release.
Thank you Ray for this article. Thank you CN.
#FreeAssange!
”It remains, nonetheless, an uphill struggle to prompt the British to think back 800 years to the courage of the nobles who wrested the Magna Carta from King John.”
Speaking as a Brit I can safely say that the British establishment are unfortunately little more than vassalised, Petainist scum who will do anything that their American controllers tell them.
Sergei Magnitsky was (reportedly) mistreated and fell gravely ill while in pre-trial custody and eventually died due to inadequate medical care. Will there be a world wide Assange Act when UK & US kill him the same way?
The submission of the OPCW and UN to US demands and threats shows how weak these institutions have become. Once credibility is lost; it cannot be retrieved.
“Pity the nation oh pity the people who allow their rights to erode and their freedoms to be washed away…” – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, poet
“A Society of Sheep must in time beget a Government of Wolves” – Bertrand de Jouvenel
“When the law no longer protects you from the corrupt, but protects the corrupt from you – you know your nation is doomed.” – Ayn Rand
Julian Assange = Richard Adams Blackavar.
Where’s Thlayli when you need him?
You hear so much in the MSM about “hate crime” and the need for “anti hate’ legislation.
Bar a few articles such as this.
No one comments on the calculated spiteful hateful campaign against Assange.
His treatment is premeditated evil in the face of the total lack of evidence against him.
His only crimes are revealing the truth.
Especially wrt Afghanistan, and guess what he was 100% correct.
And the response from media and politicans arse scratching indifference!
The moral of the story!
Choose your investigations.
Julian Assange has committed no crime. That much is clear.
On the other hand, those who are captured and are holding him prisoner against his will ARE committing a crime and sooner or later, should be held responsible for their criminal actions.
That too is clear.
Those responsible may believe they’re immune from prosecution. Little do they know what the future holds in store for them. (Maybe they should be worried).
Everyone behind it should be identified and remembered.
Yes and Julian published documents revealing that Hillary Clinton lied, cheated and stole, which explains Julian’s fate.
And now, again I find myself asking:”What to do? WTF to do?” Thanks once again to Ray McGovern for keeping us
informed.
Magna Carta died with the Scripals
Julian’s future is in the hands of Trump’s coat carrier Boris and his soleless Home Secretary Priti Patel. The fix is in!
Ray, do you know how this got onto a MSM program in Germany? If so, maybe there is a way to reproduce this result in other nations?
I don’t think the US would ever allow such a thing but maybe it could air in Canada and Scotland so perhaps people in the rest of the UK and US might hear of it?
CANADA is no longer an independent NATION (If it ever was) in 2017 P.M. TRUDEAU/ F.M. FREELAND signed a PACT called “AMERICA FIRST” Furthering the previous HARPER CONSERVATIVE Treasonous act of sell out CANADA to the EVIL EMPIRE.
In essence CANADA is “NOW” nothing but a Territory of the USA and it’s actions against the Governments and people of VENEZUELA, NICARAGUA, HAITI, BOLIVIA, ECUADOR SYRIA, IRAN and MOST Certainly LIBYA is totally UNLAWFUL and CRIMINAL and these CANADIAN GOVERNMENTS should be made to pay for the DAMAGE “THEY” have CAUSED to innocent Peoples…
I’m really surprised myself as I live in Germany. I stopped watching the news on public TV here. So I missed the Interview. The ZDF ( Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) normally is a stalwart advocate for American led western policies and NATO expansion.They even referred to “Bellingcat” as a reliable news outlet in the Skripal case. What has happened I wonder.
It takes a real statesman, or maybe a man of God, to be blessed with as handsome a beard as Ray McGovern has grown!
Thank you, Ray McGovern, for everything!
Now, can you sing the songs of The Weavers/Pete Seeger & Woody Guthrie?
“citizen-consumers are daily less interested in whether something is a fact than in whether it is convenient that it should be believed.”
“When ‘truth’ has been displaced by ‘believability’ as the test of the statements which dominate our lives…ingenuity is devoted less to discovering facts than to inventing statements which can be made to seem true.” – Daniel Boorstin (1961)
“Emphasis by repetition gains acceptance for an idea, particularly if the repetition comes from different sources.” — Edward L. Bernays, Biography of an Idea: The Founding Principles of Public Relations, 1965
And so the State and MSM in coordination simply “create reality” out of thin air, made to order to serve their purposes. Meanwhile we Western “consumers” opt, as always, for “convenience.”
Some people just plain don’t care how low they sink. The scary part is, at least to me, how this sick mentality has infected our so-called “civilized’ world. The more dirt…the better.
“it’s a feature.”
Quite so, often used when We-the-people-hold-these-truths-to-be-self-evidentness loses potency and sleight of handness is required to facilitate immersion in keep-with-the-teamness.
Some hold that torture is counter-productive but evaluation is always a function of purpose and not everyone has the same purpose.
If the purpose is to “corroborate” a fiction then in the short-term torture can have utility, but when deemed “counter-productive” resort can be made to other coercive features including but not restricted to those facilitated by:
“ Spectators are often prone to conflating attempt with achievement, resorting to belief, lets-move-onism and scurrying into memory-holes to bridge doubt when expectations and outcomes vary, thereby re-iterating the conflation of attempt with achievement.
Spectators often “believe” that the purpose, including that of its sub-set “success”, is that of the “initiators” whom are often deemed “planners”(agents), thereby conflating attempt with achievement” in turn rendering some self-designated would-like-to-be-agents spectators, as functions of hubris.
Spectators are often immersed in what-you-see-is-what-you-getism thereby facilitating what-you-get-is-what-you-don’t-see encouraging the continuance of spectatorship – the best laid “plans” of mice and men gang aft agley given that tortures and their attempted implementations are not made in vacuums but often through vacuity.”
One of the many Achilles heels of the self-perceived Praetorian guards of the opponents is their contempt of others – a feature which regularly facilitates what-you-get-is-what-you-don’t-seeness.
It’s true that the ZDF is basically Merkel’s own TV channel and I hope that the German government will act in this case. There is a cross-party initiative in Germany. Mr. Steinmeier, former foreign minister, said cryptically that he’d understand any member of the government who’d not discuss this case in public. I wonder if there’s anything going on behind closed doors? Mrs. Dagdelen accused the German government to take the easy way out by doing nothing
Mr. Melzer’s warnings are spot-on- I’m really impressed he didn’t back down, even when pressured by his superiors.
I fear that if Julian is finally released he will still not be “free”. If he wants to live to see old age, he will need a good hiding place and a new identity. The evil ones never take “no” for an answer. They never give up.
GMCasey~
I was with you until you jumped the REPUBLICAN SENATE (you must be a DEM.)! I used to be a little left leaning until I followed all
the “fairytale” stories coming from the “DOSSIER” saying POTUS is a russian asset-wrong, he was being illegally spied on-right! So after investigating all this myself and seeing all the lies they tell on all the TV news-only a non-informed person could believe the democrats.
Contempt for the corruption of the Republican Party does not make one a Democrat. There are many of us, and a growing number at that, who find little or no principled difference between the corruption of the two major party. Partisanship is for blind sheep, not principled human beings.
Surely it is important that the content of the ZDF broadcast can be translated into English so that many more and particularly those in Australia can be exposed to the facts. If the German version is put under the noses of Australian politicians you can be sure it will be ignored. If it is in English at least the Prime Minister and his cohorts might have to face stronger criticism for their docile attitude to US government criminality.
Shame on you Scott Morrison.
It seems as BREXIT passed the EU no longer has to cover for one of its delinquents.
Part of the psy-ops win of our new century: the CIA,FBI, Comey and Mueller good, Assange and Snowden bad. Amazing that the bulk of American Liberals fell for it.
Truly astounding that so called “liberals” have fallen for these massive lies.
That is the understatement of the decade. I live in NYC and every “friend” is living in a livid fog of conceptual war, lost in the loathing of our president and oblivious to all else. The energy is lost, and a staggering cloud of hopelessness surrounds us. I post about what’s being done in terms of journalistic suppression and social engineering and 12 people get it. Maybe 13. Out of thousands. Lost, lost, lost.
Melzers sombre warning cannot go unheeded as it expresses unequivocally the reality of this moment in which truth is an inconvenience to the rich and powerful who beset with the madness of systemic crisis seek to perpetuate and reinforce our powerlessness.
Good on the Germans and their state TV. It sure took em long enough!
I bet this gave Merkel and her bootlickers an uneasy tummy.
Melzer is a good man! But Boris Johnson is a pompous evil clown..
This is truly amazing as the ZDF channel, one of the two main channels in Germany is known as the straight voice of Angela Merkel and her government. So much so that it is called the State Media or even Merkel Media. This country is one of the most loyal vassalles of the USA.
The report via the ZDF could mean that the wind has turned thoroughly in Assanges favour. There is still hope.
#JulianAssange!
Lets hope. Perhaps Merkel’s government will give Assange asylum as they should have years ago.
I ve supported JA from about 3 Months after he was 1st obliged to seek refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London and The first 3 months prior,, I spent what time I could trying to work out whether I should support JA or not.
Regarding your comment, I think you are correct as this seems to be a significant and positive development for people who oppose those who are seemingly trying to put JA in prison in the USA and have held JA incarcerated in the UK 4 the previous 8 Years or so.
Anyhow, the idea that I have is as follows;
Why don’t people who live outside of the UK and obviously oppose the attempt to extradite JA to the USA, consider the merits of making an individual “” Trade Pledge”” with Britain to the value of whatever they can afford or think is appropriate, which they can then conclude as long as, of course JA is NOT SENT to the USA from Britain via the decision or verdict of the Magistrates court in the UK where JA’s extradition hearing is due to take place commencing in February 15 and concluding, sometime in May 2020 according to press reports ?
Perhaps, a web page could be organised to allow people to Publicly or even anonymously make such a “” Trade Pledge”” in order of course or with the objective being to facilitate JA’s release in May later this year 2020.
This would allow ordinary folk, who may not be able to travel to London to protest against JA being Extradited to the USA, the opportunity to do something practical in regard to this issue and therefore perhaps this initiative could considered as outlined briefly above.
Free Julian Assange
Wonderful, Ray. You keep up with the German news better than I do here in Germany. I try to publish translations of noteworthy German public statements, mostly by Linke (Left) party politicians like Sevim Dagdelen, since after all they are actually in the government (parliament). I do that on a Facebook page called “Die Linke in English.” The cross-party initiative launched yesterday (Feb. 6) in Berlin to free Assange is a breakthrough. It even made the TV news. The petition already has over 3000 signatures: assange-helfen.de.
Thanks for the link.
I tried to sign the petition but am not sure that it went through.
It would be nice if many Americans would sign (there is an English version of the petition here
https://assange-helfen.de/en/).
Some good advice for those of you who travel to Sweden: always use the ‘consent app’ before having sex.
Finally something is moving on the continent as ZDF can be considered part of MSM.
Free Assange.
Keep a take recorder on at all times, get written approval for even asking a woman out to dinner. What ever you do do not touch one. When in Sweden it is a good idea to look at all women as poisonous snakes. DON`T TOUCH, DON`T TALK TO THEM UNLESS YOU ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO. If you have sexual urges take e it to Denmark or Finland before giving in to them.
Julian Assange is still here—-and I think that the 1st Amendment is still here——-but after seeing the actions of the Republican Senate—I am wondering if America is still here. And I wonder if it will be here for very long.
Thanks to President Donald Trump, America will remain a UNITED and prosperous Country. Our flag still stands and proudly waves!!!
Thanks for this clear outline.
I really don’t know whether truth matters at all anymore in America’s activities abroad.
They are all called by names other than what they are.
Perhaps, that is the clearest sign of creeping tyranny and absolute corruption.
It was the American Secretary of State, the current sleaze holding the title, who openly bragged with laughter of his time at CIA, “We Lied, Cheated and Stole”
Yep. And then the Christo-fascist scream about the “decay of morality “ because women don’t want to be forced to give birth against their will or Mike wants to marry John. But of course slaughtering innocent men, children and pregnant women or torturing or caging them elicits not a whisper of protest.
Has there ever been a bigger inversion of morality?
We will probably see a lot of truth revealed in Milwaukee this year. To me it was revolting to see Nancy Pelosi lead a standing ovation for the CIA stooge ‘Guido’ during the “state of the union” while pretending to be “RESISTING” Donald Trump.